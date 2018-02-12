Photography Life

How to Photograph the Moon

How to Photograph the Moon

Last Updated On By

If you own a DSLR or a point and shoot with an optical zoom, I’m sure that every once in a while you see a beautiful moon and you think about taking a picture of it, especially when the moon is full and beautiful. There are other times when you spot a news announcement about a Lunar Eclipse and you think about capturing the moment, but do not know how to do it right. Or you want to capture the moon together with a foreground object such as a house or a lone tree, but the picture is not coming out right because the moon is much smaller and looks like a white blob. If you had any of these situations or simply want to find out how to take a picture of the moon with a digital camera, then this guide is for you.

Waning Gibbous

Moon photography or How to photograph the Moon

1) Why does the moon look smaller in pictures?

Before we start talking about how to take a picture of the moon, let’s first answer some basic questions. I’m sure if you have already attempted to take a picture of the moon, you probably ran into a problem where the moon looks tiny in comparison to what you saw while taking the picture. Why does the moon get photographed so much smaller? The simple answer is – you are probably taking a picture of the moon with a wide-angle lens. Keep in mind that your eyes are like a 50mm fixed lens and if you are taking a picture with a wide-angle lens that is shorter than 50mm, the moon will be captured in smaller size! So, if you want to capture an object like a big tree or a house with the moon, you would need to stand further away and photograph the scene at least at 50mm to try to match what you saw with your eyes. And even at 50mm the moon might look smaller, especially if it was near the horizon when you took a picture of it. This also happens because of a phenomenon called “Moon Illusion“, where the moon appears bigger to your eyes, when in fact it is not.

2) Why do I see the moon as a white blob?

If you have taken a picture of the moon after sunset and it looked in the picture like a white circular object rather than the moon, it is because the moon was overexposed. When you take a picture of the moon with other objects around it (as in the example with a tree above), your camera by default will meter, or calculate the exposure, based on everything but the moon. This happens because the moon is too small in comparison with the objects around it and a single spot of light should not affect the overall exposure of the picture. Think of it as a light bulb – if you take a picture of a dimly lit room with a visible light bulb, the room will be exposed normally, while the light bulb will be overexposed. If the camera measured exposure on the light bulb, the room would be completely dark, while the light bulb is properly exposed. The same thing happens with the moon – it works just like the light bulb at night and it will always be overexposed. During the day, however, this is not a problem, because the amount of light coming from the moon would differ only slightly in comparison with the objects around it, including the sky. So, why do our eyes see everything normally, while a digital camera cannot? That’s because our eyes and our brain can see a much broader range of light. In photography terms, this is known as “dynamic range“.

Vampire
NIKON D700 @ 40mm, ISO 1250, 1/50, f/7.1

3) Where and when to photograph the moon

Obviously, you should be taking a picture of the moon on a clear night with no clouds in the sky. Even a thin layer of clouds will make it impossible to get a clear picture of the moon, so absolutely make sure that the sky is clear. Pollution in large cities, especially in hot summer days will also play a big role, so I recommend getting out of town and traveling to a remote location with no light or air pollution, preferably at a higher elevation. The less the distance between you and the moon, the better the pictures. In terms of when to photograph the moon, take a look at this US Navy Moon Phases page, where you can find out what phase the moon is currently in and you can also calculate what it will be by picking the date from the bottom of the page. As for the time of the day – any time works, as long as the moon is visible.

4) Required equipment – Camera and Lens

  1. A DSLR camera with a 200mm+ telephoto lens or a point and shoot camera that has an optical zoom capability.
  2. A stable tripod.
  3. Remote camera trigger (optional). If you do not have one, a timer in your camera will also work

If you want to enlarge the moon and show the details of the moon surface, a good telephoto lens longer than 200mm is almost required. The longer the lens, the better. If you have a telephoto lens that can take teleconverters, I highly recommend adding a teleconverter to increase the overall focal length. For example, a 1.4x teleconverter will increase the focal length of a 300mm lens by 40% or to 420mm total, while a 2.0x teleconverter will increase the focal length of the same lens to 600mm. The only thing to keep in mind, is that teleconverters negatively impact image quality and decrease the maximum aperture of the lens, so if you had a 300mm f/4 lens, it would essentially become a 420mm f/5.6 lens (which is not that big of a deal, because you will be using higher apertures for moon photography anyway). As the focal length is increased, camera shake can also become a big problem. At long focal lengths of 300mm and above, even a slight move can screw up the picture. That’s why if you are using a telephoto lens, a stable tripod is required to be able to produce a sharp image of the moon. Having a remote camera trigger also helps reduce the camera shake and if you have a Mirror Lock Up (MLU) feature in your camera, you can almost completely eliminate all vibrations.

The best setup for moon photography is an astro-telescope with a camera mount. Basically, you mount a digital camera to a telescope, which works as a long telephoto lens. But those setups can get very expensive and are suited best for dedicated astrophotography.

5) How to photograph just the moon

To photograph just the moon by itself, without any objects in the foreground, you will need a long telephoto lens like explained above to magnify the moon and try to fill as much of the frame as possible. Even with a good telephoto lens setup though, you will most likely be cropping the final image, simply because only a telescope would be able to provide enough magnification to fill the entire frame. With your telephoto lens mounted in your camera, secure it on a tripod and point at the moon. Make sure that your tripod is good and stable enough to accommodate and hold your lens and your camera. When it comes to shutter speed, aperture and ISO, here is what I recommend for general use:

  1. Camera Mode: Set your camera mode to full Manual Mode.
  2. ISO: Set your ISO to 100 if you have a Canon DSLR and to 200 if you have a Nikon DSLR (basically, whatever base ISO you have in your camera). For most other brands, the base ISO is also 100. If you have a point and shoot camera, see if you can find a menu setting to set your ISO to 100. Make sure “Auto ISO” is turned Off.
  3. Aperture: Set your aperture to f/11.
  4. Shutter Speed: Set your shutter speed to 1/125 on cameras with base ISO 100, and to 1/250 on Nikon DSLRs with base ISO 200.
  5. Lens Focus: Set your lens to manual focus (either through a switch on the lens or on the camera) and set your focus to infinity. Be careful while setting the focus to infinity, as some lenses allow focusing beyond infinity. On more advanced DSLRs such as Nikon D300, there is a handy feature called “live-view with contrast detect”, which can accurately acquire focus on distant objects. I have used it many times for my moon photography and it works great! If you do not have such a feature in your camera, then try setting your lens to the center of the infinity sign, then take a picture and see if it came out sharp by zooming in the rear LCD of the camera.

Examples:
Nikon D90 DSLR: ISO 200, Aperture f/11, Shutter Speed 1/250.
Canon EOS Rebel XSi: ISO 100, Aperture f/11, Shutter Speed 1/125.

Crescent Moon

The above aperture and shutter speeds are derived from a Sunny f/11 rule, which is not necessarily very accurate for moon photography. I recommend starting with the above settings and adjusting the shutter speed based on the brightness of the moon. If it is too bright, set your shutter speed to a higher value. If it is too dim, set your shutter speed to a lower value. You can also play with aperture, but be careful, as changing the aperture to a small number can actually soften the image, while increasing the aperture to a very high number would mean slower shutter speeds. Remember, the moon moves pretty fast, so you definitely do not want to be photographing it with a slow shutter speed (certainly not below 1/100 of a second), especially when using a long telephoto lens.

Another thing I recommend doing is bracketing your shots. When I was taking a picture of the full moon, I noticed that some parts of the moon came out overexposed, while other parts were underexposed. I couldn’t get a perfect shot to properly expose all areas of the moon, so I decided to try taking multiple shots of the moon, then merging them into HDR in Photoshop. To my surprise, the result turned out to be better than expected – the first image in this article was done that way. If you do not want to do an HDR of the moon, I still recommend to bracket the exposures – in worst case scenario, you will keep the best photo and delete the rest.

Lastly, for those who have long telephoto lenses longer than 400mm, you might be able to use “Aperture Priority” mode instead of “Manual“, as long as you set your metering to spot metering. At 400mm and above, the moon fills enough of the frame to be able to use modes other than manual.

6) How to take a picture of the moon with a foreground object?

Let’s now move on to how you can take a picture of the moon together with a foreground object – whether it’s a tree, a house or a large rock. As explained here, the moon will always look overexposed after sunset in comparison to everything else. The only way to capture the scene with the moon properly exposed, is to take two separate shots of the scene – one with the foreground properly exposed and the moon overexposed and one with the moon properly exposed and the foreground objects heavily underexposed. Take a look at the following two shots:

Moon overexposed Moon properly exposed

As you can see, I shot the above two images in two separate exposures – one with foreground properly exposed, one with the moon. Here is the combined shot that I did in Photoshop in just 2 minutes:

Combined shot
NIKON D700 @ 420mm, ISO 200, 1/3, f/7.1

The above example is not the best one in terms of subject and composition, but it gets the message across – you will need to combine two exposures to create a single image. The toughest part is to properly mask out the moon and to transparently merge the darker edges of the moon with the blue sky, which should not be a problem if you know how to use the right tools within Photoshop. If the sky is equally dark in both frames, then the amount of time spent in Photoshop is minimal – all you would need to do is copy-paste the moon and you are set!

Also, I shot both frames with a 300mm telephoto lens. But what if I had a large object in front of me that I wanted to include in the frame? Obviously, shooting a long telephoto lens wouldn’t work, since the object would not fit in the frame, so I would have to shoot the object with a wide-angle lens and then capture the moon with a telephoto lens, if I wanted the moon to appear larger in the final image.

Fireworks with the Moon
NIKON D700 @ 200mm, ISO 100, 25/1, f/10.0

7) Post-processing in Photoshop

No matter how good your image comes out of the camera, I still recommend doing some post-processing in Photoshop to enhance the look of your moon image. Take a look at this photo of the moon, straight out of the camera:

Moon photo straight out of the camera
NIKON D300 @ 650mm, ISO 200, 1/125, f/10.0

Now, take a look at this image that I enhanced in Photoshop:

Moon photo edited in Photoshop
NIKON D300 @ 650mm, ISO 200, 1/125, f/10.0

Click on both to see the difference. How did I do it? It was a two step process:

a) Image->Adjustment->Curves and selected “Medium Contrast” Preset from the drop-down menu and clicked “OK”.
b) Filter->Sharpen->Unsharp Mask and added 150% in “Amount” field, while keeping the “Radius” on 1.0 pixels and “Threshold” on 0 levels.

Very simple and very quick!

8) Reuse the moon photo in other photographs

Once you have a couple of really nice pictures of the moon, why not reuse them for your other night photographs? You could make it whatever size you want (from small to large), you could get even more creative by adding clouds in Photoshop or changing the color of the moon to match your photo – basically, whatever you feel like doing!

9) Why photograph the moon?

So, why would one want to photograph the moon? I was asked this question several times before and my answer is simple – because we only have one moon and it is beautiful, so why not? The moon also makes the otherwise boring night sky look more interesting and can add a sense of enigma to a picture. While photographing the moon by itself might be somewhat boring, including the moon as an element of composition can yield great results. In addition, there are moon phases (crescent to full) that give even more opportunities for various compositions. And lastly, why not experiment with something new and learn how to photograph bright objects at night? It is definitely a lot of fun, so get out and shoot some moon pics! :)

Update: See our new article on how to photograph the Supermoon with some updated instructions.

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is a professional photographer based out of Denver, Colorado. He is the author and founder of Photography Life, along with a number of other online resources. Read more about Nasim here.

  1. 1) xattabych
    December 3, 2009 at 4:33 am

    man, i’m starting dissapointing in photography from photoshop’s entrance… Где же искусство? Разве все изюмительные фотки это фейк?)

    Reply
    • 1.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 3, 2009 at 12:12 pm

      xattabych, no, not all the great photos out there are fake. I personally almost never edit photographs in Photoshop, unless I work with Panoramas or HDR – my workflow is 99% based out of Lightroom. For moon photography though, since the moon is so bright, you have to use two separate exposures and combine them together. There is just no other way, simply because no camera can capture that kind of a range of light.

      Reply
      • 1.1.1) sanjoy sengupta
        August 18, 2016 at 12:56 am

        an alternative may be to hold a black postcard and shake before moon while keeping foreground exposed enough for long. somehow i managed a few shots with this trick, and got moon and foreground properly exposed in single shot. I donot use photoshop, only use lightroom.

        Reply
      • 1.1.2) Hector Cantero
        June 7, 2017 at 11:19 pm

        Thank you for the tip! I am a beginner in photography, and I´ve been trying to capture both moon and background, and now I know why is that not so easy to do.

        Reply
    • 1.2) JCM
      July 23, 2015 at 7:37 pm

      It’s also worth remembering that in the days of film we used the darkroom. Photoshop is just the digital version of that. very few professional photos are as is from the camera without some crafting in the darkroo whether it is film and chemicals or digital processing. It still requires craftsmanship.

      Reply
  2. 2) shams
    December 6, 2009 at 6:37 am

    It’s fantastic. I can even see our house there. :)

    Just a question please? I am about to buy a zoom lens and I have got two options.
    1). NIKON 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED AF-S VR
    2). NIKON 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G ED-IF AF-S VR

    Which one do you think more useful for beginners right now?

    thanks a lot.

    Reply
    • 2.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 6, 2009 at 1:43 pm

      Shams,

      Thank you for the feedback! Without a question, I would go for 70-300mm VR! Although it is considered to be a consumer zoom lens, even professionals use it because it is so good!

      I believe Nikon has a great promotion on that lens until December 12, 2009, but it might be a bundle deal.

      Reply
      • 2.1.1) Shams
        December 7, 2009 at 12:37 pm

        Thank you for your advice. I am going to buy the 70-300mm one. But, if you remember Mirza Holmedov, saying, “Qulupnay Bahorda Buladi…”. The same thing in the UK. “Promotions US da buladi…”.

        best regards,
        shams

        Reply
        • 2.1.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
          December 7, 2009 at 3:03 pm

          Ah…true, I forgot! Sorry about that :)

          Reply
    • 2.2) Nora
      September 8, 2014 at 8:59 pm

      I’m a beginner and I have a Nikon. I use a 55/300 and I love it !! :) although 70/300 might be better, just a bit more expensive. But, eventually, i’ll get that one too. :P

      Reply
  3. 3) Emilia Tokes
    February 28, 2010 at 8:53 pm

    Thank you soooooooo much for this page/advice/tips ! I just had the most beautiful moody cloudy bright gorgeous full moon ever tonight ! (funny it happened just on the winter Olympic closing night) and it was perfect and I finally had the right cam to capture it !

    so thank you soo much ! you saved a few tears ;)

    Reply
    • 3.1) Nasim Mansurov
      March 3, 2010 at 4:31 pm

      Emilia, you are most welcome! Thanks for stopping by and leaving a comment :)

      Reply
  4. 4) Terry
    March 5, 2010 at 12:20 am

    hi there
    just a quick question, i took a picture of a moon with a 300m lens for the 1st time with a tripod n got a double image of the moon. one clear short of the moon n next to it the glow of the moon. is this due to the slow s/speed as i used F/11 at 2sec and only noted that i shld be using 1/125 (i’m using the canon Rebel XSI). great info though. cheers!

    Reply
    • 4.1) Nasim Mansurov
      March 5, 2010 at 12:57 am

      Terry, the second image is most likely the lens reflection. Try placing the moon in the center of the frame and definitely use a faster shutter speed of 1/125 and above. Also, make sure that there are no clouds around the moon…

      Reply
      • 4.1.1) Terry
        May 12, 2010 at 7:03 pm

        Nasim
        i did as u mentioned n got a great short although even with max 300m lens the moon is still small, need to buy at least 600m but too expensive…any other method of zooming without spending $$$

        cheers

        Reply
        • 4.1.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
          June 4, 2010 at 4:24 pm

          Terry, what kind of 300mm lens are you using? If you are using a fixed 300mm lens, you could add a 1.4x or 2.0x teleconverter to get more reach, which would make a huge difference for moon photography.

          Reply
          • 4.1.1.1.1) Terry
            June 6, 2010 at 7:18 pm

            that’s an idea, will hunt for one, TQ for your feedback

            Reply
            • 4.1.1.1.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
              June 8, 2010 at 11:24 am

              You are most welcome! Let me know if you have any other questions.

              Reply
  5. 5) kerry
    May 12, 2010 at 12:26 pm

    Thank you Nasim. This is exactly the sort of info I was looking for. :-) It is much appreciated that you take the time to do these write ups.

    Reply
  6. 6) Philip (North Wales (UK)
    May 24, 2010 at 6:18 am

    Hi there
    Many thanks indeed for your interesting article. It is pretty technical to capture amoon shot as you mentioned. Your shutter settings and aperture are very useful advice.

    Reply
    • 6.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 4, 2010 at 4:24 pm

      Philip, you are most welcome! Please let me know if you have any other questions.

      Reply
      • 6.1.1) Philip (North Wales (UK)
        June 8, 2010 at 2:28 pm

        Hi Nasim
        It was nice to hear from you. I have since captured some pretty amazing photographs of the moon, which is down to your accurate write up on camera settings. Many thanks indeed, am very grateful

        Philip

        Reply
        • 6.1.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
          June 8, 2010 at 2:36 pm

          Philip, you are most welcome! Thank you for your feedback, I appreciate it.

          Reply
  7. 7) PNSC (Portugal)
    July 24, 2010 at 12:35 am

    Hi Nasim
    I am also interested on moon photography. Surfin on the net I found more sites like this one. However the one I am sending the link is really special for moon photo lovers.
    Please take a look.

    No questions for now.
    I will try to do that with my D300. By the way, I am not very happy with the camera
    Regards to you all

    Reply
    • 7.1) Nasim Mansurov
      July 29, 2010 at 2:48 am

      PNSC, wow, that’s a very interesting concept – I will definitely give it a try! Thanks for the link!

      Why aren’t you happy with your D300?

      Reply
      • 7.1.1) PNSC (Portugal)
        August 7, 2010 at 3:39 am

        Hi Nasim

        My D300 seams not to work very well in low light conditions. many times i try different ways in those conditions and the pictures noise is huge. On top of that using the automatic 51 focus points the pictures are not focused in all scenes. I also tried to change the lenses but still the same result. One way I found to reduce that efect was changing the setup to central point focus. Improuve a little but not perfect. Maybe because I dont know how to handle properly all the options of the camera, so many time I end up using a small pocket camera that assures me nice pictures almost all times that I have to work in the field picturing rocks (I am Geologist).
        On D300 even the aautomatic mode doesnt look like completely automatic. I am an amatuer fotographer.

        Reply
        • 7.1.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
          August 18, 2010 at 3:16 pm

          PNSC, the amount of noise in the pictures depends on your ISO level. If you set your ISO too high, you will get noisy images. If the amount of ambient light is very poor, the camera won’t be able to do much and you will need to use flash. In terms of focus points, the center focus point is the one that should consistently work very well and will certainly give the best AF performance. The corner AF points do not perform well in low-light situations, so I would suggest to avoid them. One thing you can do, is map your AF to the front AF-L button and focus with your thumb. That way, in low light conditions, you can focus with the center focus point and then recompose as needed…

          I think you need to learn your camera…it should yield much better results than a point and shoot.

          Hope this helps.

          Reply
  8. 8) John Leger
    September 23, 2010 at 8:26 pm

    i have a nikon d3000 w/ a 200mm lens and im trying to take a picture of the moon with a tripod but the pictures imtaking are blurry and advice..the lens is a nikon DX
    af-s nikor 55-2001.4-56gED..

    Reply
    • 8.1) Nasim Mansurov
      October 4, 2010 at 1:49 pm

      John, what is your shutter speed, ISO and aperture? How stable is your tripod and how are you triggering the camera?

      Reply
  9. 9) Nathan Ciurzynski
    September 27, 2010 at 2:31 pm

    I just did some moon photography out in Joshua Tree with Canon 7D. My goal was to capture a shot of the moon by itself close up so that I could potentially use the image in other nighttime shots. Here’s what I got:

    www.sensoryescapeimages.com/blog/…-moon.html

    Reply
    • 9.1) Nasim Mansurov
      October 4, 2010 at 1:50 pm

      Nathan, looks like you had a successful shot, congratulations!

      Reply
  10. 10) Teng Chelsea
    October 24, 2010 at 3:42 am

    hello…Mr Nasim
    nice to meet youi
    like your ” photograph web site”

    Reply
  11. 11) Diane Burchfield Johnson
    November 22, 2010 at 8:16 pm

    HI Nasim,
    I had my D200 Nikon Camera for quite a few years now. The most of all I’ve always love to shoot the moon which is my huge hobby. I’ve also took the moon before it gets dark like around before 6 PM. It came out great and for tonight I totally forgot what iso and shutter speed the f/stop too. Thankfully, I had my message on my blackberry to save my setting menu. Sure enough I took quite a few shots. Will do the photoshop tomorrow and put it on my face book. I dont even see anything wrong with the D200 camera at all. I had the lens with 400mm plus was using my handheld with high shutter speed. If things are not working like it suppose to then I will do another one with tripod.

    Reply
    • 11.1) Diane Burchfield Johnson
      November 23, 2010 at 7:54 am

      THE PICTURE CAME OUT PERFECTOOOOOOOO…… I LOVE IT AND AM VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS WONDERFUL D200 NIKON CAMERA. I’m trying to put my picture on your website. How can I do this? Hope you can help. Shooting with RAW is the best!! :)

      Reply
    • 11.2) Nasim Mansurov
      December 7, 2010 at 6:11 pm

      Diane, the Nikon D200 is a great camera, I am glad you are enjoying the results from it!

      As far as posting a picture, simply upload your image to Flickr and then provide a link here for everyone to see! :)

      Reply
  12. 12) Pradipta
    January 18, 2011 at 2:42 am

    Hi! Inspired by you I have taken moon last night..Have look at it..Thanks for your guidance. Camera D7000, Lens 300mm f4D..Hand held

    Best Regards

    Pradipta New Delhi

    Reply
    • 12.1) Nasim Mansurov
      February 23, 2011 at 1:06 pm

      Pradipta, that’s a neat shot of the moon! I really like how it came out with all the textures, nice job!

      Reply
  13. 13) bill
    January 20, 2011 at 7:31 am

    thanks. very helpful – bill

    Reply
  14. 14) Mark
    January 31, 2011 at 3:20 pm

    Hi Nasim,

    I like your Moon shots.

    How do you take a picture of the Moon and Venus, when they are close together.

    Thanks,

    Mark

    Reply
    • 14.1) Nasim Mansurov
      February 23, 2011 at 3:55 pm

      Mark, just wait for the moment and take a shot when it happens! :) Use the above tips and you should be able to do it…

      Reply
  15. 15) Nasim Mansurov
    February 23, 2011 at 3:54 pm

    Saurabh, just copy the moon and paste it into a new picture…

    Reply
  16. 16) Barbara
    March 11, 2011 at 2:07 pm

    Thank you for the article. It was very informative.
    I was told that I would have to buy a more expensive lens for my Nikon D3000 to take lunar photos. I have tried, and failed miserably, taking pictures of the moon, they turn out blurry. The lens I am using is the 55-200. Because of your answer to someone else, I am going to try it again. Fingers crossed for, at least, a good picture.

    Reply
  17. 17) Navdeep
    March 19, 2011 at 6:19 am

    Hi,

    In deed a great technical tip.

    I have canon 550d and 18-55m kit lens. What kind of shooting mode, aperture (with focal length), shutter speed and ISO do you recommend?

    Thank you for the feedback.

    Rgds,
    Navdeep

    Reply
  18. 18) Iris
    March 19, 2011 at 8:50 pm

    thank you. I found your site tonight as I was trying to capture a couple of clear, crisp pictures of the moon tonight. Your tips were a tremendous help. Thank you again.

    Reply
  19. 19) Alex
    March 20, 2011 at 12:40 am

    Incredible article!! Everything I need to know to photograph that moon..
    Thanks Nasim.

    Regards,
    Alex

    Reply
  20. 20) Mike
    March 30, 2011 at 9:35 am

    Photoshop is definetly woth its weight in gold.What would you recommend as far as exposure times to photograph a lunar eclipse? Thanks

    Reply
  21. 21) Red
    May 17, 2011 at 10:40 am

    Thank you sir for your wonderful info. I was looking in a astrophotography book on how to take moon pics but was unable to find anything about iso and f-stops values. The only useful info I got from the book was about mirror lock. Last night was a full moon and I got some pretty nice pics using a canon kiss x2 (d450) with a ef 55 – 200 4.5 – 5.6 usm II lens.

    Reply
  22. 22) Luis Gomez
    June 16, 2011 at 6:14 am

    Thanks for your help on shooting the moon. It was very helpful.

    Reply
  23. 23) Brian
    July 5, 2011 at 8:38 pm

    Thanks for your info Nasim I have a Nikon D7000 with a NIKON AF-S 70-200 F2.8 VR II LENS and a NIKON TC-20E III AF-I TELECONVERTER. I will play around with the settings a little and use your guide to start. Any suggestions about variations in my settings to what you have shown to get the best possible picture with my camera? I will be in Northern Ontario Canada on July 8 and 9 and should have a clear sky and the moon will be about 75%. I had tried this before with my D300 and a 55-200 lens and my results were not very good ( lack of knowledge as well was the main cause). Now that I have a much better lens and a new camera I have a feeling I will be getting a lot more detail of the moon vs as you put it a white blob

    Reply
  24. 24) holly
    July 9, 2011 at 5:30 am

    appreciate all your tips..heading to wyoming to capture the full moon july 16th..hoping for a nice shoot…I have a nikon D3000 with dx AF-s 55-200mm 1.4-5.6g lense. been practicing on the half moon and worried about the brightness of full moon ..right now my setting is at manual 1/40 Iso 200 with tripod. it’s not too bad…what should I try my setting at with a full moon and tetons in the background? thanks for your time.

    Reply
  25. 25) holly
    July 9, 2011 at 5:36 am

    oh,..my goal is to capture the moon just rising on the tetons so when I crop and zoom the picture I will have both mountain and moon in crop picture..

    Reply
  26. 26) Philip
    July 9, 2011 at 10:10 am

    Holly, hi there, just saw your mail re photographing the moon when full

    I normally use the following settings varying on fullness of moon

    Manual setting
    shutter 1/125
    Aperture F5.6 to F8 (F11 ideally)
    ISO 100 to 200 depending on brightness (have used ISO 80 in the past)
    Have captured fantastic moonshots hand held with IS on board but guess tripod
    would be improved

    Not sure on capturing the mountains though. Good Luck

    Not sure about background mountains though

    Reply
    • 26.1) holly
      July 9, 2011 at 7:25 pm

      appreciate your advice …I will try it out..heading out this week and have only one day to shoot the moon….I’ll drop by and let you know how it went…thanks again

      Reply
  27. 27) DK
    September 13, 2011 at 2:17 am

    Hi,

    I am using Canon 500D with Tamron 18-270 Lense.
    I used the same settings as you have mentioned in this post ( ISO 100, Aperture f/11, Shutter Speed 1/125).

    The picture I have taken they are pretty good when I view them on computer. As the moon look very small I try to zoom in or corp the image but I can see that moon is actually blurred. How to resolve this.

    Thanks in Advance.
    DK

    Reply
  28. 28) Chris Thorpe
    September 14, 2011 at 6:56 pm

    I have a nikon digtal camera D3100 and is trying to take a picture of moon with my 55-300 telephoto len it have VR and also auto and manuel, I set it all on manuel and seem not able to get it big that I wanted and get it focus it still small, maybe I did something wrong so help me out

    Thanks

    Chris

    Reply
  29. 29) marc van der meulen
    September 20, 2011 at 8:48 am

    so like you see i take at 1/125 , ExposureBiasValue : EV-4,0, FNumber : F8,0
    try it out, works great with a nikon 1972 300mm 4.5 and D300 Camera.

    Reply
    • 29.1) Nasim Mansurov
      September 20, 2011 at 11:13 am

      Marc, the image you posted cannot be opened, because only your contacts in Facebook are allowed to see it. You would have to share it through Flickr or other services.

      Reply
  30. 30) Zero
    September 20, 2011 at 8:31 pm

    Thank you for the tutorial.

    Reply
  31. 31) Daz Woolven
    November 9, 2011 at 6:29 pm

    Just wanted to say a big thanks to you for this page, i followed your instructions and set up my D600 just as you suggested and the photo’s i have taken tonight are awesome! Hugely helpful, thanks again! :o)

    Reply
  32. 32) Amartya
    November 12, 2011 at 9:55 am

    Hello Mr. Mansurov

    I have a Canon 60D, EFS 18-200mm. I wish to capture the moon, any particular suggestions/tips?

    Reply
  33. 33) Neil
    December 7, 2011 at 11:42 am

    Just wanted to say thanks for the tip, had been struggling with my Canon 600D until I came across your site.

    Reply
  34. 34) Robert Evans
    December 7, 2011 at 3:56 pm

    bob/ South wales 7/11/2011

    thanks for the settings for my 7d took photos of the moon tonight came ou great
    tried before just got white blobs next job load it into Photoshop

    thanks again

    Reply
  35. 35) Lisa Savage
    December 9, 2011 at 3:59 pm

    Thanks so much for your expertise!! The full moon tonight should be beautiful. I am going to attempt some shots of the eclipse in the morning. It will be taking place around 5:30 a.m. here. I don’t really know what to expect. I know the brightness of the moon will probably decrease rapidly when the eclipse starts. Do you think their will have to be extreme changes made in the typical settings? Finding a place to have both horizons with an unobstructed view seems to be my greatest challenge :/ I hope you are going to photo the eclipse so we can see some good shots of it!

    Reply
  36. 36) Endri
    December 10, 2011 at 1:12 am

    Nasim,

    Why on Nikon i should have the ISO 200 and on Cannon ISO 100?!

    Reply
  37. 37) Gunjan Bagheshwar Verma
    December 11, 2011 at 12:16 am

    Thankyou Nasim Munrov for all your gr8 literature here it helped me a lot! Well I want to ask you That I got Nikon D5100 and iam going to Buy a Nikkor AF-S 70-300mm lens and want to photograph the Moon well a teleconvertor would be necessary to use? And if yes then recommend me the one teleconvertor to use for bird photography!

    Reply
  38. 38) Gunjan Bagheshwar Verma
    December 11, 2011 at 12:44 am

    Sorry for that misSpell your Name Nasim!

    Reply
  39. 39) Sherry
    December 12, 2011 at 7:01 pm

    Nasim,

    You have posted a great read! I will take it to heart. I want to know how to photograph “Star Trails” I went out saturday night, it was about 20 degrees and the night sky was clear. All I got in the shot was a pink picture. I think there was too much light pollution in where I was at but planning on going to a rural area next. According to many posts I was to use a 30 sec shutter speed. Im wondering if it would work better to not have my lens at 300x?
    Have you ever tried capturing the star trails

    Reply
  40. 40) Mahan
    December 16, 2011 at 8:46 am

    Hello Nasim

    I tried your recipe above . . .marvellous ! It worked to a tee ! Thank you !!

    We had 2 days of beautiful moonlight here in NY. I switched my lens to an older manual 50mm 1.2 AI-S on my D300. Setting the aperture to f/16 gave a beautiful “star” just as it would with the sun on a bright day.

    Thanks for your tips !

    Reply
  41. 41) Ken
    January 27, 2012 at 11:51 am

    Nasim,
    Thanks so much for your information. I have a Nikon D7000 and I am attempting to bracket exposures as you suggest. I am able to bracket + or – several increments….what do you suggest? Maybe +1 and -1? I will be using Nikon 70-400 zoom.

    Reply
    • 41.1) Nasim Mansurov
      January 27, 2012 at 12:47 pm

      Ken, yes, +1 and -1 should work well for bracketing!

      Reply
  42. 42) ace
    February 9, 2012 at 5:19 pm

    Nice, thank you so much for your information. It helps me a lot.

    Reply
  43. 43) Kirat
    March 4, 2012 at 10:18 pm

    Hi, it was really really helpful!Thank you so much.I needed some advice.

    I have Nikon D5100 and 55-300mm AF-S DX Nikkor lens.
    – I am eyeing Tamron 2x SP Teleconverter.Is it good?Also, do you recommend using a teleconverter or a dedicated telescope for moon photography?P.S. that I am a hobbyist.

    – Lastly, if I am using a teleconverter which affects the aperture by 2 stops, what aperture would you recommend?

    Thank you.Once again a very helpful post sir.

    Reply
  44. 44) Aiman Zhafransyah
    March 7, 2012 at 7:44 am

    Hi Nasim,

    I tried your tips last night and it really works! Here’s the link of the moon captured in Flickr:

    Thanks for the useful tips and keep them coming!

    Reply
  45. 45) Abhishek
    March 7, 2012 at 8:19 am

    Thanks for the great tutorial! I have tried a few times with my 70-200 but without a tripod. Will try your tips and hopefully get as good pictures as your random examples ;-)

    Reply
  46. 46) Michael Hare
    May 2, 2012 at 12:20 pm

    Nasim, don’t know if you will see this since such an old article , but specialized situation this weekend , a Supernoon . I loved the article , my problem for this shot I have not encountered before . Sunset and moonrise is only one minute apart on May 5 , 2012 . The next night the moonrise (day after full moon) the rise is more than an hour after sunset . I can’t think of a way to get a good shot on the ”official” full moon in those relatively bright light conditions. Any ideas ? My best is to just shoot on the day after , I presume the moon size will still be above average in appearance. Or shoot the landscape shot on May 5 , and moon on 6th and superimpose .

    Reply
    • 46.1) Jason Weber
      May 4, 2012 at 2:36 pm

      Michael, I’m in the same boat.. I am trying for the shot tonight (5/4/12) around 6:41 Mountain time for the moon rise and again tomorrow (5/5/12)for the setting and rising around 8:00. Definitely worth trying both or all three nights. Good Luck.. I think the official Full Moon will be officially Full Moon on 5 May 2012 at 9:36 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. i found this useful.. aa.usno.navy.mil/data/…OneDay.php

      Reply
  47. 47) Peter
    May 5, 2012 at 11:57 pm

    Thank you! I was very happy with the images I captured tonight thanks to your advice.

    Reply
  48. 48) Linda
    May 6, 2012 at 10:53 am

    Thank you–worked perfectly!

    Reply
  49. 49) Craig Waters
    May 7, 2012 at 11:23 am

    wow! Great article and I wish I had read it before last Saturday for the super moon. Unfortunately, it was very cloudy in my location on Saturday at moon rise, but it cleared around d midnight and I went out with my Canon T2i and 200 mm zoom. I got pretty good pics, but after reading your article I realized I had the f stop too low (open) and the craters, while visible, are muddled. But I know better for next time. I’m also looking for tips on lightning photography. Do you have an article on that and can you point me to it, if so?

    Reply
  50. 50) Raj
    June 2, 2012 at 9:37 pm

    Thanks for the nice article. I am using the following:
    – Nikon D40
    – Sigma DG 70-300mm zoom
    – Manual mode and Aperture mode
    – Settings:
    Between F11 and F8
    Exposure: 1/250 t0 1/60

    I am not getting as crisp and clear image as your photos. I can see craters at the edge but
    the lower right side of the moon is either too bright or not clear enough to spot the craters. What am I doing wrong? Any advice?

    Raj

    Reply
  51. 51) LJS
    July 5, 2012 at 6:51 pm

    Thanks for your article. I took some photos of the full moon on July 4th. experimented with my camera ( Nikon D5100 w/telephoto lens) at wide range of different settings just to see the results. Got a beautiful picture of the moon in it’s orange state when it first comes over the horizon.

    Reply
  52. 52) Kathy
    August 7, 2012 at 10:34 am

    Thanks for a very informative post. I’m new to photography and am always looking for specific information to help me. This was great. I’ll be subscribing to your blog.

    Reply
  53. 53) Pradeep Jayaraman
    August 30, 2012 at 8:50 pm

    Thanks for the tips on capturing the moon. I was getting blurry pictures before I read your post. I was going nuts. Now the picture came out pretty descent. I used a Canon Xsi. Since the maximum resolution is less, when zoomed in, the pic does not have much clarity. DO you think it will look nicer if I use a camera like t3i?

    Reply
  54. 54) Pam
    September 1, 2012 at 12:07 am

    This was very helpful. I have a Canon EOS 60D, but come from a manaul SLR background.

    I have taken many daytime photographs, but not night time. The f/stop was the only one of which I was unsure, before reading your guideline suggestions.

    I was able to not only take my first satisfying images of the moon, I feel they are better than average – in short I feel it’s a success worth printing and framing.

    The detail is amazing and there’s plenty of room to play with it in Photoshop for all kinds of things.

    Reply
  55. 55) Terry Majamaki
    September 1, 2012 at 12:06 pm

    Thanks for the excellent tips. I got my first moon photos with the blue moon last night. Check it out @ majamaki.com/2012/…blue-moon/

    Reply
  56. 56) Tran Boelsterli
    September 16, 2012 at 12:44 am

    Hello,
    I have a Nikon D3100. I followed the steps below, but my picture was still very blurry. Please let me know what I did wrong. Thanks so much in advance!

    1. Mount your D3100 to a sturdy tripod.

    2. Turn off VR (vibration reduction).
    3. Zoom to full telephoto –> I’m not sure what this means?

    4. Turn off ‘Noise Reduction’.
    5. Set ISO to 100 (or 200).
    6. Enable Aperture priority (A on the mode dial). Set your aperture to f/8 (or f/11)

    8. Enable Shutter priority (S on the mode dial). Set your shutter speed to 1/125 (ISO 100), or 1/250 (ISO 200)

    Note:

    If the moon is too bright, set your shutter speed to a higher value.

    If the moon is too dim, set your shutter speed to a lower value.

    9. Adjust your metering mode to ‘Spot’ metering.

    10. Set White Balance to Cloud.

    11. Enable the self-timer and set it to 2 seconds
    12. Set your AF mode to Single-servo AF (AF-S) –> Is this step necessary?

    13. Focus on the moon, then flip the AF/MF switch on your lens to MF –> Is it really important to focus on the moon first, then flip to F?

    Reply
    • 56.1) Michael
      June 13, 2017 at 1:29 am

      I am having the same problem. Did you ever figure out what the issue was? Thanks.

      Reply
  57. 57) martina
    November 23, 2012 at 6:09 am

    In times when there was not photoshop I remember that a friend used to shoot the moon or the the sun bigger then they were: he was on a bridge zooming the next bridge with the moon in the background, closing the focal all the way (or something like that). The final result was that the spotted bridge was zoomed but the moon was disproportionately bigger, such as the moon space layer was splashed just behind the bridge. Can you confirm this?

    Reply
    • 57.1) Romanas Naryškin
      November 23, 2012 at 6:20 am

      Hello, Martina.

      Telephoto lenses compress perspective making objects that are far away appear almost as big as those closer to you. So yes, using a long focal length lens when shooting moon would make it appear big.

      Reply
      • 57.1.1) martina
        November 23, 2012 at 6:40 am

        Hi, thanks for your kind reply. Yes, I confirm he was hanging around with a big tele either, so I suppose closing the iso focal and using a high asa film has nothing to do with the final effect rather than getting the picture lighter as the tele eats the light and make the picture darker expecially in night conditions. Thanks

        Reply
  58. 58) Matt
    November 27, 2012 at 7:49 pm

    You think the sky is otherwise “boring”? Do you not realise what a BEAUTIFUL universe our Lord God created for us?

    Reply
  59. 59) Neo
    November 28, 2012 at 7:23 am

    Thank you amigo!

    Reply
  60. 60) Dinesh R
    February 7, 2013 at 7:55 am

    Hi Nasim,
    My shots of the moon had pink/purple ring around the moon . Can you help me understand what could be the reason and what am i not doing right?
    Thanks.
    Dinesh

    Reply
  61. 61) Khurram
    April 17, 2013 at 1:08 am

    Hi Nasim,

    Read about your How to Photograph the Moon. I am planing to take picture with my 60D. I was just wondering if you have used this lens or any idea if its good one or not

    www.amazon.com/Optek…olife0c-20

    Thanks
    Khurram

    Reply
  62. 62) Ines
    April 25, 2013 at 4:03 pm

    Just wanted to say thanks for the tip. I use it tonight on partial lunar eclipse with my 600D.

    Thanks a lot!!
    Ines

    Reply
  63. 63) jim
    April 26, 2013 at 10:54 pm

    just my two cents. filming the moon when it is full, isn’t always the way to go. while you may be able to encompass the entire area of the moon, it comes at a cost. because the moon is fully illuminated, it will become harder to get the details of the crater to come through in your shot. gibbous and crescent moons allow for an array of shadow depths to hit the moon, creating more depth in the image.

    Reply
  64. 64) Ravi Prakash G
    May 28, 2013 at 10:06 am

    Hi, Very nice and informative article. thanks a lot dude.

    I have a question for you, is it possible to attach telescope to a camera… I heard something called O ring, using that we can do it.. but I’m not clear about how to identify the right telescope and other accessories for my camera (if at all possible.), can u please explain me.

    Currently I’m using canon 550D, I brought the basic model since, I just started taking photographs :)

    Reply
  65. 65) Srikar Appana
    June 17, 2013 at 1:00 pm

    I loved reading this article! So much good information. I’m about to try shooting the moon for the first time, and this has definitely given me a lot of information.

    Though I don’t have any telephoto zoom lens in my kit right now, I am planning on renting some gear on my way up into the mountains (I’m also from Denver!)

    Which would you suggest between the following:

    Nikkor 80-400 f/4.5-5.6D VR
    Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8 VR II

    Though I could tack on a teleconverter to the 70-200, i don’t want to lose the clarity and a couple of f stops (though wouldn’t make too big a difference if I follow the “sunny 16” rule). However, I was hoping to do some landscape photography the remainder of the time.

    Would appreciate any guidance!

    Thanks,
    Srikar

    Reply
    • 65.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 17, 2013 at 2:23 pm

      Srikar, I would not recommend the old Nikon 80-400mm AF-D lens – it is too slow, its autofocus is terrible. Wait until I publish the review of the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S today to see what would work best for you. If you want to buy a zoom lens for landscape photography, then the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II is the way to go (see my Nikon 70-200mm review). For wildlife, the Nikon 300mm f/4D lens is a safer bet, especially when coupled with teleconverters.

      Reply
      • 65.1.1) Srikar Appana
        June 17, 2013 at 2:57 pm

        Thanks Nasim! That’s helpful to know.

        Would I be able to get a little detail of the moon if I were to use the 70-200 mm f/2.8G VR II?

        Srikar

        Reply
        • 65.1.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
          June 17, 2013 at 3:17 pm

          You can, but 200mm can be short for a larger image. You need as much reach as you can get, so you will either have to add a teleconverter or get a longer lens…

          Reply
  66. 66) Richard
    June 22, 2013 at 9:18 pm

    Hi there,just wondering I have a canon7d and was wondering what would be the best lenses to start out in photography.

    Reply
  67. 67) Julie
    June 22, 2013 at 9:25 pm

    Thanks! I used my lil FujiFine Pix and got some awesome pics of the super moon. I am thrilled. I had a zillion epic fails first but finally… success!

    Reply
  68. 68) jayr morales
    June 22, 2013 at 10:03 pm

    Hi Nasim,

    Very helpful article! :)

    By the way I am using a Nikon D90 with lens of 18-105 mm, would it be suffecient to get a quality shot with the Supermoon tomorrow? And what would you recommend best for nikon D90 telephoto lens? Thank you so much.

    Reply
    • 68.1) Guest
      April 4, 2015 at 5:04 pm

      hi :)

      Reply
  69. 69) John O'Neill
    June 23, 2013 at 2:44 pm

    Nasim: Thanks for your insightful and detailed ongoing tips to the photography community. Most helpful and appreciated. John O.

    Reply
  70. 70) Olivia
    June 25, 2013 at 7:41 am

    Hi;). Very helpfull article thanks. I just have one question: why is the ISO setting on a Nikon different to a Canon?

    Reply
  71. 71) natasha
    July 1, 2013 at 11:00 am

    Actually we have two moons! One of which we cannot see.

    Reply
  72. 72) Dee
    July 24, 2013 at 9:45 pm

    Thank you for your tips – I was so disappointed when I first tried – just a white blob in the sky. Then I ran across your article – changed my settings on my Olympus E-510 with a 2.0x teleconverter on a 150mm lens and got great shots. Thank you again – isn’t it great that almost 4 years later your article is still helping newbies like me enjoy photography?

    Reply
  73. 73) Altaf Hussain Patel
    July 30, 2013 at 10:29 pm

    Thanks for such tips… nice work..

    I want to ask a thing can we capture a smaller image like a toy car look too big using ordinary digital camera ?

    i search but nothing found… do u have tip or solution for that. .. i am fond of it.

    Reply
  74. 74) RGK73
    July 31, 2013 at 3:20 pm

    Thank you very much for excellent article. It’s to the point and perfect. I hope to capture the moon today and upload the photo. I was not able to use the camera effectively and couldn’t understand why my photos of moon are not coming as I see it.
    Thank you again!

    Reply
  75. 75) Hank Black
    September 17, 2013 at 6:26 pm

    Thank you! I hope to capture the moon to use in composites. My last attempt was a “blob of white”.
    I appreciate the Photoshop editing comments as well. Thanks!

    Reply
  76. 76) Freddie Owens
    September 22, 2013 at 8:57 pm

    To whom it may concern. Well I am a beginner in the Photograhy Business but I have a lot of questions , and that is if you do not really answering them.

    Freddie Owens

    Reply
  77. 77) Robert Lowdon
    October 29, 2013 at 5:02 pm

    Great post. The moon can be tricky.

    Reply
  78. 78) Sanjay Barar
    November 15, 2013 at 7:52 am

    Great one once again i am regular visitor of your all the article Thank you much for all the special articles..!!!

    Reply
  79. 79) Mayur
    November 17, 2013 at 9:28 am

    Dear Nasim,
    I took moon photos on full moon night and a night before. Photograph taken a day before has come fantastic with the above setting, I can see craters very clearly. But on full moon day am not able to take similar photo. Can’t see creates there. My settings :
    D5100, ISO 100,200, shutter speed 1/200 till 1/800 and f/11 to f/18… Looks like moon is brighter than yday… Thanks for reply.

    Reply
  80. 80) George
    January 10, 2014 at 10:29 am

    So i can’t use the camera of my iPhone 5s, huh? Damn…

    Reply
  81. 81) Elenore
    February 13, 2014 at 9:03 pm

    In paragraph 2 you have written “as in the example with a tree above” …… there is NO example on the whole page that has a tree in it.

    Reply
    • 81.1) Nasim Mansurov
      February 13, 2014 at 9:55 pm

      Elenore, it was just an example, an imaginary tree or any other object…

      Reply
  82. 82) Ian Francis
    March 10, 2014 at 4:07 pm

    Thank you soooo much. My first ever moonshot and I’m very pleased

    imgur.com/TXUqWZH

    Sony A58 tamron 300mm lens f11 1/125 on a tripod

    Used 2sec timer as I have no remote and I let it auto focus

    I’m in the middle of a city (Leeds in England) so I thought the light pollution would mess it up but it didn’t. It looked like a white blob in live view but trusted your settings advice and imported to my iPad and cropped it. No photoshop done

    Thanks again. So pleased and grateful

    Ian

    Reply
  83. 83) Mark
    April 10, 2014 at 12:39 am

    HI great article very helpful.

    I have one question though. If I was to combine a photo of the moon with a photo of the stars around the moon, how is that possible? In order to expose for the stars, the moon will not only be blown out, it will be flared like crazy, blocking out large areas of the photograph.

    The only thing I can think of doing is cheating, by taking a photo of the moon and then combining it with a photo of stars in another part of the night sky.

    Am this correct?

    Thank you.

    Reply
  84. 84) Himanshu Agnihotri
    April 11, 2014 at 9:08 am

    I must thank You Nasim for superb article bcoz it works.
    I have tried my first shot to photograph moon basing the article as reference point.
    I am excited about what i got. Yes sure the shot can be further improved but then that’s just the beginning.
    Thank you.

    Reply
  85. 85) Thomas
    May 16, 2014 at 2:37 am

    I try the settings and i see two moons !!! I used a UV filter in my lens is that a problem ?

    Reply
  86. 86) Richard Miller
    July 14, 2014 at 8:03 am

    Your directions for Nikon were right on perfect. The way you wrote it up was easy to follow. I seen videos and other pages but your page was the best.
    Thank You
    Richard

    Reply
  87. 87) Virginia Ramunda-Marty
    August 11, 2014 at 12:00 am

    Hi Nasim,
    Thank you SO much for this “to the point” tutorial.
    My body is a Canon XSI and the glass a 55-250

    Today I took several shoots at the “Super” Moon. None of them came out sharp.

    I used this great feature “Live View” where I zoomed in and try to get the moon the sharpest I could (otherwise I think is hard to guess when is actually in sharp focus) And I think I got it, but then, in the picture, it look really disappointing… :(
    I was using a ball headed tripod, mirror locked up and remote control for the shooting. Also I tried with both the Noise Reduction Feature ON and OFF as I remember reading to turn it off when you are super stable not to confuse the processor and end up creating a blur.

    Something worth to mention is that at such a high zoom levels, the camera shake just by moving the focusing ring is unbelievable… Any tips?
    What was also very hard to do it was to find the spot in the focusing ring when by moving it 2 mm it would go from blur-focus-blur. Any advice?

    This specific glass suffered a fall and while I never noticed any particular consequences I wonder if just maybe…

    Thank you again for your time,
    Virginia

    Reply
    • 87.1) johntate90210
      January 20, 2015 at 12:02 pm

      For shake, if you’re using a tripod, some cameras can use a remote control to click the shutter (my Nikon does). Amazon makes and sells one for the Nikon and I’d bet they do for various Canon’s, too. With a tripod, you’ll probably find the moon moves much quicker than you’d expect at high zooms.

      Reply
  88. 88) Rick Segal
    August 11, 2014 at 6:10 am

    Thanks for this great article and tips. Worked perfectly for my Nikon. That and a little nudge from Lightroom makes for some great photos.

    best regards,

    Reply
  89. 89) Christine Tipton
    August 11, 2014 at 1:20 pm

    Thank you for this great article. It was easy to follow and I now have some great photos of the moon.

    Reply
  90. 90) Gary Whenman
    August 15, 2014 at 7:33 am

    Hi Nasim

    I would also like to thank you for a great article and a really informative website. For those new to photography, like myself, having someone explain things in such an easy to understand manner is an extremely useful resource……congratulations on a great website!

    I wonder if I could ask you one quick question on photographing the moon please?

    A few days ago we were lucky to have a super moon, so I took this opportunity to try and photograph the moon for the first time and using your advice. I got a few good shoots which I’m happy with and plenty more which went straight in bin :)

    However, there was one point during the shoot when some clouds passed in front of the moon and made the scene look very moody which I was keen to capture, but my lack of experience let me down. I got a nice shot of the moon but the clouds were nowhere to be seen! Its as if the moon was so bright it almost burned through the clouds and left just a round image.

    I tried in vain to adjust the aperture / lens speed, but gave up in frustration and thought I would look into this a bit more before I try again.

    Do you have any thoughts on this?

    best regards, Gary

    Reply
    • 90.1) Nasim Mansurov
      August 15, 2014 at 8:01 am

      Gary – that’s very normal. The moon is much brighter than the clouds, so you cannot capture both at perfect exposure. Your only bet would be to try a shot with the moon overexposed and one that is properly exposed, then see if you can combine them together in Photoshop…it is a lot of work :)

      Reply
      • 90.1.1) johntate90210
        January 20, 2015 at 11:59 am

        Perhaps try the HDR mode, if the camera has it?

        Reply
  91. 91) Aravind
    September 10, 2014 at 4:47 am

    HI ,

    Is it possible to get good results in moon photography with Nikon D3200 and Tamron AF 70 – 300 mm F/4-5.6 Di LD Macro .

    Thanks in Advance

    Reply
  92. 92) Leon
    October 7, 2014 at 3:44 am

    I just want to know the basics of editing photos using PhotoShop can you please help

    Reply
  93. 93) Leon
    October 7, 2014 at 3:47 am

    I just want to know the basics of editing photos using PhotoShop I bough a camera Sony DSC H300 can you please help

    Reply
  94. 94) Santosh
    October 10, 2014 at 5:38 am

    Hi Nasim,

    As a beginner i found your website is an extremely useful resource.

    I have canon eos 1200d 55-250 mm kit lens. Is it possible to get tat kind of image using this lens or should i buy any extra kit for that.
    I tried taking picture of moon but couldn’t get that kind of clarity.
    Any suggestions ?

    Regards,
    Santosh

    Reply
  95. 95) Sid
    January 8, 2015 at 2:17 am

    thanks for the guide…very useful

    Reply
  96. 96) Gord
    January 12, 2015 at 12:49 pm

    Exactly what I was looking for! Thank you!

    Reply
  97. 97) johntate90210
    January 20, 2015 at 12:06 pm

    A brief note to anyone using a tripod. It you’re using a high zoom then don’t be surprised to see the moon move out of frame fairly quickly. Also, many DSLR cameras can use an infrared remote to snap the shutter which can reduce shake. Check the ones made by Amazon.

    Reply
  98. 98) ben
    January 21, 2015 at 1:29 pm

    this may seem a silly or irrelevant question , do these settings apply when shooting the moon in the early mornings. when the sky’s gone that light blue colour but the moon is still very clearly visable.

    Reply
  99. 99) Daniel
    January 25, 2015 at 6:56 pm

    Worked perfectly. Thank you!

    Reply
  100. 100) mark girardeau
    February 3, 2015 at 10:59 pm

    This article helped me out greatly!! I really appreciate you sharing your knowledge, I took an awesome shot of the moon tonight with help from reading this.

    Reply
  101. 101) D Wyatt Gib
    March 19, 2015 at 11:41 pm

    Thanks for the article, but why would you say “if you know how to use the right tools in photoshop” without actually telling us what those tools are? Are they some secret? If it only took 2 minutes then it shouldn’t have been a problem to explain the main objective that most would want to take a pic of the moon for in the first place.

    Reply
  102. 102) Ravi
    April 4, 2015 at 12:11 pm

    Hand held Moon Shot with the D610, Tamron SP 150-600mm, using the DX crop, VC on, 15m-infinity setting, f/6.3, 1/640s, ISO 100. The clouds played truant so couldn’t shoot the eclipse, ended up shooting the full moon instead. 04-04-2015, Night.

    Reply
  103. 103) Houratious
    May 2, 2015 at 7:37 am

    Hi Nasim,

    Thanks for the article. Here is what I could do with my first attempt.

    Regards,
    Houratious

    Reply
  104. 104) Christian A Boivin
    June 8, 2015 at 9:25 am

    Grabbed this one last night w/ Canon Rebel T3 and your recommended settings (and threw a couple PhotoShop adjustments in there to grab the details – Auto Tone and Auto Color). Thanks for the tips!

    Reply
  105. 105) John Schafer
    June 28, 2015 at 12:59 pm

    Always nice to find a good article on properly photographing the moon. Just shot this one a few days ago. What I think is interesting is the improvements in highlight recovery in raw files that we have now, both in camera and in post. I like the look it’s giving me to show more of a moody and mysterious moon image. This could be a good option to add as background to a fashion-type photo.

    I really like your blog here. It has a nice, clean layout without the clutter of so many, and good useful articles to help me cut through all the noise out there. So done with Facebook and other social media postings (which only link me to a website anyway). Blogs and websites are the way to go. Thanks Nasim!

    Reply
  106. 106) Peregrina Pia
    August 29, 2015 at 10:19 pm

    *Thank you!* thanks to your instructions, I was able to photograph the moon!

    Reply
  107. 107) steven
    September 24, 2015 at 2:16 pm

    I’m about to buy the Nikon D810. I have a couple of questions. Should I op up to the 810a made just for 8ght sky shooting and will it give me the same portrait and landscape shots I want for day and light situations. Also I’ve set a 6000 dollar budget. What 2 or possibly in a package 3 lens do you recommend ? I want to shoot lots of portrait settings along with weddings etc some sports not as much as still.

    Thanks for any and all input

    Steven

    Reply
  108. 108) Cornelia
    September 28, 2015 at 9:10 am

    Could you please give advice how to photograph the blood moon? With the normal moon instructions I got a black photo as the blood moon is much darker.
    Thank you.

    Reply
  109. 109) Keith
    January 19, 2016 at 6:51 am

    Hi Nasim,

    Thanks for the tips. I should have checked this post before I went out for shooting tonight.

    Basically two mistakes I made,

    One, I note the 1.25x teleconverter only work with the 800mm lens, so I am too smart and want to mount that on the lens with another 1.4x iii behind it in anticipation to yield 1400mm f10, but obvious I miss the point teleconverters could not be stacked! So finally I only managed to get to 1120 f8.

    Two, you are right, the moon movie darn fast (I used lcd to focus but constantly found the moon dropping on the side, initially I blamed the gimbal not locking in), I use wrong setting of 1/8 sec, f45 iso 800, the result was soft. Also even sturdy tripod applied, I should not do it on a windy night.

    Reply
  110. 110) eric "the Bat"
    June 1, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    I’m not enthused that a real photographer would so cavalierly advice indiscriminant use of combining images of the moon into other shots, for reasons beyond the ‘ethical’. First, moon phases are not arbitrary; a full moon is always directly opposite the sun, so the sun, its implied rays of illumination, along with cast shadows, are all going to be directly from behind you if the moon is low and in the photo. Nothing shouts “fake” more than a mid-day high angle bright sun shot with a full moon neatly sitting behind the subject. Near-full moons can be a bit above a horizon with early or late daylight, but never is a naturally lit scene able to contain both full midday sunlight and a full moon. Another tipoff is cast shadows running contrary to the true angle from which the sun’s light must be coming in relationship to the moon phase.

    Reply
  111. 111) James rockitz
    June 20, 2016 at 10:26 pm

    Awesome The article helped tons. And why photograph the moon ? We;; if you ;earn to shoot well in the dark Bright to dark.Dark to light . Anyone can point a camera in the daylight. But the dark especially telephotography now thats an art. Thank you tons for the starting settings and other encouraging Advice.
    Just used it to photograph the strawberry moon on summer solstice day June 20th 2016

    Reply
  112. 112) Michael
    July 6, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    As long as we’re going to cut and paste the moon into other shots, why not shorten the article?

    “Google ‘moon shot.’ Find a good one. Use Photoshop to add it to any picture you’d like.”

    Reply
  113. 113) Michael Bauers
    September 15, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    These settings worked well for me. I used a timer as my tripod was not stabalizing the camera 100%

    I am not sure why my faster shutter approach failed, either the F stop was too open, or my ISO of 800 was too noisy perhaps. Thank!

    Reply
  114. 114) Pratyush
    October 20, 2016 at 7:15 am

    I know people calling for 200+ mm lens for moon ..but last night i captured moon photographs with my 18-105mm lens. The only thing is it’s small in size but if you do everything right than photo will be crisp and you can zoom in and crop it ,it will be a good one not what higher zoom lens can capture but you can always try just to have a feel of it.

    Reply
  115. 115) Scott Smith
    November 13, 2016 at 6:45 pm

    Thank you for the information. I was trying to photograph the Supermoon tonight and could not get it right (it was just a bright dot because I was overexposing it). I used your suggestions and the pics came out great.

    Reply
  116. 116) Darlene
    November 13, 2016 at 6:59 pm

    I want to know how to set my camera to take a picture of the moon. I do not know how to change speed and things so I need step by step where to go. I have a canon rebel xs. Please help and thank you

    Reply
  117. 117) Aldren
    November 13, 2016 at 11:39 pm

    Very helpful article. keep it up! Thanks!

    Reply
  118. 118) KiwiSalad
    November 14, 2016 at 2:29 am

    Hi there, your site is amazing.
    I have a eos600d, and after reading this all day was excited with the super moon tonight. Unfortunately we have clouds everywhere.
    I’ve set ISO100, F11, & 1/125, but everything is black.
    Is this because of the clouds, and there’s not enough light from the moon?

    Reply
  119. 119) Quentin
    November 16, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    Brilliant article and put to giod yse, i got a brilliant moon shot using the slr settings provided, many thanks

    Reply
  120. 120) Quentin
    November 16, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    Brilliant article and put to good use, i got a brilliant moon shot using the slr settings provided, many thanks

    Reply
  121. 121) raymond
    December 6, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    What macro lens would you recommend? Canon eos100d. Want detailed pictures of coins and pretty small insects….

    Reply
  122. 122) John Garfield
    December 15, 2016 at 10:28 am

    Thanks for the post-processing tips. Love that Unsharpen Mask trick. One of the all-time astro-photography secrets. Now, I’m truly a professional.

    Reply
  123. 123) Therese
    January 11, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Just wanted to thank you for your help – just shot my first successful moon shots!
    Greetings from Latvia

    Reply
  124. 124) Patrick Glynn
    January 13, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Hi Nssim
    I’ve just got my first camera for Christmas it’s a Canon eos 100D and its great to have this information as I too want to photograph the moon .
    Although I’ve only got the 18-55mm lens I will be heading out to get the 70-300mm. I find all this information very very useful many thanks .
    Patrick

    Reply
  125. 125) David Pugh
    February 3, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I just took a great photo of a half-moon following these instructions. Thanks!

    Reply
  126. 126) Michelle
    August 17, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Hi Nasim, thanks a lot for the useful information on photographing the moon. I was wondering if you could help explain a bit on the photoshop piece (I’m referring to the two photos, one with foreground properly exposed and one with the moon). How did you combine the two photos? I tried using merging with HDR, but the results didn’t come out well. Because the moon had already moved quite a bit by the time I took the second photo. Thanks in advance!

    Reply
  127. 127) Alaa
    December 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I tried to take picture of the name using the sitting you gave us, but all I got was black screen.
    So the only way I was able to capture the moon was using 1600 or 3200 iso and not 100.
    So why did you say we can use 100?

    Reply
  128. 128) Matthew Bell
    December 6, 2017 at 2:03 am

    I’ve just stumbled across this excellent article and found it especially useful as someone learning about photography. The before and after photos of the Moon once I’d used Nasim’s words of wisdom are hugely improved – many thanks!

    Reply
  129. 129) Dave Tutty
    February 10, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Hello. I’ve read this article, as well as several others and have found it very interesting and informative. Do you have any tips or advice for taking interval shots of the moonrise?
    Specifically with respect to ISO. Obviously my aim is to stack the images in Affinity photo to get one image but as the shots would be taken over an hour or longer, I’m a bit concerned about whether Affinity photo would take an average colour of the darkening sky and have that in the final image, or keep the sky light/dark in the final photo. Does that make sense? Any help would be appreciated.

    Many thanks.

    Reply

