Astrophotography Tutorial

Astrophotography is a hobby rapidly gaining popularity thanks to the fast advancing CMOS sensor technology. Over a decade ago, the light recording material employed in astrophotography was primarily chemical emulsion. Its low sensitivity makes it very hard to record the weak signal from deep space. In addition, the lack of real-time feedback is a huge source of frustration for beginners. Operational errors such as out-of-focus can only be realized after several nights of hard work after the film is developed. In the mid 90s, the advent of cooled CCD cameras provided solutions to both the sensitivity and real-time feedback problems. However, their high prices and miserably small sensor areas limited their uses to only a few kinds of astrophotography and to very enthusiastic astrophotographers. While CCDs revolutionized astronomical research, this technology has never really changed the landscape of amateur astrophotography. The true turning point took place in 2002. After Fujifilm announced its FinePix S2Pro DSLR and showcased amazing astronomical pictures taken by this camera, people started to seriously explore DSLRs for astrophotography. DSLRs can provide real-time feedback, which is very important for beginners. They have sensitivities not much worse than CCDs, and DSLRs with large sensors (APS-C) are quite affordable nowadays. Today’s landscape in astrophotography is shaped by a series of CMOS-based DSLRs from Canon, but DSLRs and mirrorless cameras based on Sony sensors are gaining popularity very quickly.
Because of my job, I have opportunities to use a broad range of imaging instruments, from multi-million dollar CCD cameras on large professional telescopes to amateur CCD cameras and DSLRs. My training in astronomical research also provides me toolsets to quantitatively evaluate the performance of sensors and to know their true limits. This helps not only my research, but also my lifetime hobby, astrophotography. On the hobby side, I mostly use DSLRs (Canon 5D Mark II and Nikon D800) for their high performance and affordable prices. To get the best astrophoto results, the DSLRs’ internal filters are modified to have higher throughput in the deep red, so they can be more efficient in recording the red light from ionized hydrogen gas in the universe. Other than this filter modification, DSLRs used for astrophotography are no different from DSLRs we use daily.
One very common worry about using DSLRs on astrophoto is the thermal noise generated by the sensors. CCD cameras cooled to -20 or even -40 degrees C do not have such problems. However, CMOS sensors produced in recent five years all have very low thermal noise. Under the same sensor temperature, their thermal noise is actually much lower than common CCDs in astronomical cameras. Another important factor that many people overlook is noise sources other than heat in the sensor, one of which is the photon noise generated by the sky itself. With latest DLSRs under many circumstances, the sky photon noise often overwhelms the thermal noise, making cooling unnecessary. Only in places that are both hot and dark (such as the deserts in the south-west US), cooling is needed to fully exploit the dark sky.
General Procedure
The workflow in astrophotography is quite different from that in daylight photography. Because our targets are very faint, we need to expose for a few minutes or even a few hours, to collect enough photo-signal from our targets. However, the sky background is usually so high that it will saturate the image when exposure is longer than 10 minutes or so (this is especially true under a light-polluted sky). Therefore, what we do is to break the long exposure into many shorter (a few to 10 minutes) ones to avoid saturation, and then stack (average) the short-exposure images in post-processing to combine their signal. This gives a result that is equivalent to a very long exposure.
On the telescope, once the equatorial mount is set up and aligned to the Polaris, what we usually do is to first use a bright star to focus. This used to be a very challenging task, but now it is very easy with DSLR’s live view function. Then we move our telescope/lens to point at our target. We can usually very easily see our target constellation through the camera’s viewfinder if we use a wide-angle or short telephoto lens. On the other hand, if we use a long telephoto lens or a telescope to shoot deep-sky objects, the targets are usually too faint to be seen directly. Some test short exposures with very high ISO can help to verify our framing. Once this is done, we just fire away many long bulb exposures through a computer or a timer shutter release. As mentioned above, typical exposure times range from a few to 10 minutes, depending on how fast our lens is and how dark the sky is. A very commonly used ISO is 1600. However, with recent DSLRs with Sony sensors, it is possible to use ISO 800 or even 400 and still get very good results after post processing. The advantage of lower ISOs is of course their higher dynamical range. It goes without saying that we always shoot RAW.
In addition to the on-sky exposures, we also take many “calibration” images to remove the unwanted signal from the sky, the optics, and the camera. For example, we take exposures on objects with uniform brightness (such as a cloudless day-time or twilight sky, or a large LED panel) afterward. Such images (called “flat field”) can be used to correct for the vignetting caused by the lens/telescope in the on-sky images, to restore the uniform background brightness. In the beginning or the end of the night, we fully cover the lens/telescope and take “dark” exposures when the camera is under the same temperature as the on-sky shots. Such dark images can be used to remove the thermal signal in the on-sky images. This is essentially the same as most DSLRs’ in-camera long-exposure noise reduction, but we do this manually to avoid wasting the precious night time. We also take extremely short (1/8000 sec) exposures (called “bias”) when the lens is fully covered, to account for whatever signal the camera generates when there is no light and also no time for thermal signal to accumulate. Like the on-sky exposures, we take multiple (from a few to several tens) flat, dark, and bias exposures and average them to beat down any random noise in the images to improve the signal quality. There are many software packages (such as DeepSkyStacker, which is free) that can process the on-sky, flat-field, dark, and bias images, and stack the calibrated on-sky images to form a very deep, clean, and high dynamical range image. All these have to be done from RAW files, as JPEG images are not linear and do not allow for accurate removal of those unwanted signal.
After the basic calibration and image stacking, we use software such as Photoshop to further process the stacked images. It usually takes very strong curve and saturation stretch to bring up the faint details in a stacked astronomical image. It also requires a lot of skills and experience to achieve this while still maintaining accurate color and a natural look of an image. It is essentially like manually processing a RAW image from scratch, without relying on any raw processing engines. It is not uncommon for us to spend more time on processing an image than its exposure time, and post-processing is often what separates a top-notch astrophotophotographers from average ones.
Wide-Field Examples
Deep-Sky Examples
This guest post was contributed by Wei-Hao Wang, an astronomer working in a national research institute of Taiwan, and is currently visiting the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on the Big Island of Hawaii. He is also an astrophotographer and started this hobby in 1990. A collection of his recent astrophotos can be found right here.
I believe this article acts more as an introduction to the basic ideas behind capturing such objects, rather than as a “tutorial”. The part that stops a lot of people from diving in is (apart from the cost of a decent setup, and of course the location they live in) the heavy post processing work using rather unfriendly (who said cryptic ?) softwares.
Any chance to see a follow-up article in the future ? :-)
Not just the post processing but just the time involved can be daunting to a newcomer. A lot of people jump into astro imaging without counting the cost beforetime. Not just financial cost but learning, mastering, and practicing. Getting rock solid polar alignment takes time to learn as you know. Then PEC on your mount, meridian flips, etc. I wish I could be one of those guys who found a way to automate the whole process!
And then there are the other things to factor in like time for your gear to equilibrate, the weather, seeing, transparency, light pollution and the rest. It’s not rocket science, but it’s much more than go out and point in the right direction.
But you can achieve reasonable results at a good site even with simple gear as Wei-Hao says.
About your last sentence, to put things in perspective and emphasize the importance of technique over gear : a few years ago, the GOTO route for planetary astrophotography sensors on a tight budget was.. webcams. At the time when entry DSLRs were still quite pricy, the most affordable CCD technology was webcams (and not the 1080p+ ones we get on every device now).
Slightly modded they could be used to get pretty nice images, if modded further to get long exposures, some people even did deep-sky photography with them.
Astrophotography has this particularity of being a static subject at our time scale, which allows lots of possible combinations of exposures over several days or weeks, which also leads to specific post processing techniques ; and a lot of limitations from gear can be offset spectacularly by knowledge and technique.
Absolutely! I saw 40 years of age some time back, and have been fascinated with the night sky since I was a small child – so you’re talking to a convert. I remember (unless my memory faults me) back in the 1980s, the only people with CCDs were astrophotographers, largely researchers not amateurs. I threw out some very old Astronomy and S&T mags a while back from that era, imaging has come a long way. I don’t know if it was imaging needs for the space program that has advanced technology so, I wouldn’t be surprised. As you say, simple webcams on a small budget, focus stacking, and of course the legendary Rebel Ti brought revolution for the average person. Now …. Nikon has even brought out a camera for astronomers. Coupled with the much better affordability of good quality low budget telescopes, it is a wonderful time to be into astronomy and photography!
That is very cool! Would my Fujifilm S3 Pro UVIR camera be adequate for capturing the reds? It’s not the best sensor but it’s the only camera I currently own without the normal consumer filters in front of the sensor.
Wow. It’s rare to see a UVIR version of S3Pro. It may no longer be the most sensitive DSLR for astrophoto, but it’s nevertheless still quite capable, especially the UVIR version. It should give you decent red nebulas.
Thank you! That’s great to hear, I bought the camera not knowing it was a uvir variant! It showed up with the sticker on the flash and after a quick Google I was shocked. It was previously a CSI camera at some police department, I bought it on eBay for the lens it came with, but ended up keeping it.
Are there filters I should try to block visible light and just view UV, or IR?
I will definitely try to photograph nebulas now, I don’t know how big they are but I have an old 1960s Nikkor 500m f/5 I can pair it with to expirement. Thanks again for your reply, excellent work!
Hi, you may try B+W 486 UV/IR-cut. It should work.
Thank you! I’ve been wondering what wavelength to purchase, I’ll write that down. I do appreciate your help! This is about as far into the sky as I’ve been able to get, I just did some long exposure star trails but that’s not really with the spirit of this tutorial. Anyway here’s one of my first Milky Way shots. It’s noisy and I don’t know how the colors look to seasoned astrophotographers, but I like it. :)
I’ll have to check my UVIR results from that night for nebula action I guess!? I wonder if there’s some hidden awesome in those photos I didn’t notice before as an actual space object
Hi, a nice shot. Do you remember the exposure time and aperture? In this picture, I can easily see M8, M16, M17, if you know what I am saying. They are red nebulas, and they are also in my Milky Way shot. Based on the color of the nebulas and the Milky Way in your picture, I think this camera has legitimate red nebula sensitivity. If you can increase the exposure time to 30sec or even 1 minute, then there is a good chance to beat down the noise in the image and get very nice results.
Thank you! I looked it up; exposure was 30 sec, f/4, ISO 2000.
I do know what you’re saying, though I cannot recognize those clusters by name yet, nor exactly where they are.
I used my D700, so I will explore more with reducing noise. I’m not sure if I used any long-exposure noise reduction on this one, that could have helped. I went back and added some noise reduction to it, apparently I didn’t try to reduce the color noise much!
hmmm… you meant this is by D700 not S3Pro? D700 should have less noise, so this is a little surprising to me. Next time you may try turning on the long exposure NR to see if it helps.
I also took a look at the UVIR/Visible photos from my Fujifilm S3 Pro and exaggerated the colors to get this, it’s by no means great, but I wanted to see what it captured. I haven’t played with it much, I have to test it more to see what works best, and later get a visible blocking filter like you suggested.
Andrew,
In case you do know know this, you can get a “Hot Mirror” screw on filter for your camera. It provides the UV/IR cut filter that is missing from your camera. This should allow it to be used for “normal” photography. There are probably many sources. I know KolariVison sells them. Of course, I’ve had two cameras converted to IR so going the other way does not interest me ;-) Be aware that focus and exposure and white balance will be impacted and you will need to adjust for that. Also, I will say I have one and don’t use it because it is very flarey — but then I have lots of other bodies so I do not need to. But if you are not so blessed it might be a viable alternative — just keep the sun away from the frame (or find a hot mirror filter with better coating than mine)
Thank you, Richard! I know there are lots of different filters but wasn’t sure about what options I had for normalizing that camera. Thankfully I shoot with a D700 and D90 for ordinary shots, and the S3 Pro UVIR only comes out on special occasions and has never seen a proper visible light blocking filter in my hands (or the previous owners by the looks of what I found on the memory cards, not sure if anyone used it properly within that justice department).
You have the s3 pro? what’s the flarey thing you speak of? I haven’t used the camera enough to say for sure if you mean that, but it would make sense because of it’s abundant light sensitivity range.
Andrew,
Not to worry. The flare I was mentioning came from the Hot Mirror filter I tried on my converted D800, not from your camera.
Cool, I thought perhaps it would flare more because of the UV/IR spectrum being absorbed. :) Thanks for the help :)
It would be interesting if Mr. Wang could comment on his thoughts of the new D810a. Would he consider buying one?
Check out his comments on the NR D810a-pages. :-)
Thanks, I did. Was quite interesting to read and did indeed show that the D810a is a viable option for deep sky astro.
Viable option ? Definitely. Best option for the price ? I suppose that remains to be seen.
Note that he considers his tweaked D800 as a normal-photography-capable camera too, but not without a few post-processing hassles, which puts a slight twist to the whole idea. Understandably many people wouldn’t want to have to deal with that.
Indeed. He mentioned many CCD cameras with a similar sensor size and pixel density to be far more expensive. So I could imagine a D810a to be of use for some very serious enthusiasts, even pros. I’m very curious to read what experts will find out during testing this camera.
Hi Pierre, you are right that it requires some effort. What I did is I put a CC40C filter in front of the lens to suppress the red light, and then I shoot many pictures under various conditions with a gray card in it. With these pictures, I determined that an A2G2 color shift in D800’s WB fine tuning can move the color back to normal. Then I just shoot with the camera’s various WB setting (all with an A2G2 shift), and in most situations I can get good looking JPGs. So the effort is actually in getting a filter and doing some tests with a gray card. Once this is done right, the required post-processing is not different from using a normal camera. The only exception is when the environment is dark and the light source is reddish (during sunset for example). In this situation, the deep red light that penetrates through the filter is too much for this method to work well on certain kinds of objects (green leaf and shadow). I believe this is why Nikon claims that D810A is not for general photography, as there are circumstances when the WB cannot be completely corrected even with a correction filter.
However, I am a lousy daylight photographer. Just take my comments as a grain of salt and don’t trust me completely.
Cool photos, great article. It explains why there aren’t too many amateur photos of the universe. At $10,800 for the mount and another $2600 for the tripod (and we still need to buy the telescope part!), such high quality is well beyond my reach. Glad you posted the article; it’s way cool to learn the basics of what really goes into making such stunning images.
I apologize for this bad example. A telescope like mine is probably what would be required for small deep-sky objects. However, there are also many many bigger and brighter objects on the sky that do not require such an expansive telescope. The universe is nice in the way that even an entry level setup can produce beautiful pictures.
You might go with the iOptron ZEQ25 as a starting point for tripod and mount. Then you’d just need a vixen style dovetail for your camera lenses or telescope setup. The mount and tripod would be around $1000. But a good first step might be something like the Vixen Polarie. For a few hundred you can do some nice wide wide angle astrophotography.
Wow is my first reaction, I have dabbled recently with some astro but this is way past my pay grade, but at the same time a very enlightening and informative read, to receive such a post by Mr Wei-Hao Wang shows the esteem that Nasim and his team have achieved.
Certainly the post processing is demanding and time consuming, I start in LR then move over to photoshop, all the time trying not to overdo the effects, not being an astronomer I am never quite sure if I have the correct image result, I have been brave enough to put a couple of examples on my website in the D810 gallery.
Whilst on the astro subject I have also tried the timelapse facility on the D810, but it is much of a teach yourself as you go, I have managed one reasonable night film, but I am struggling with post processing, very limited processing in LR, so I contacted Nikon technical help line for advice, a very helpful guy gave me some pointers, but admitted had no real expertise in timelapse. The handbook gives very limited information, perhaps Nikon could maybe give it some attention.
Last year I was in the middle of New Zealand looking at the Milky-Way. What an amazing sight it curves across the sky. The sky was crystal clear and there was no light pollution. It was stunning. These pictures bring back that night. I did take some pictures, which came back better than I thought they would considering (nothing like these amazing ones) the fact that I have a 20-70 zoom only. What this shows is the importance of having the right gear (a large zoom), getting the correct settings, knowing what you are doing and the importance of having areas free of light pollution.
Awestruck!! Or should I say, “star”struck..? Gorgeous images. It just makes me wonder how beautiful our universe is and how vast it is. Still a lot left unexplored. And as for the article, perfect and full of information. I learnt a lot (and I mean it) from this post. Though the setting up,of the camera and other equipments looks complex and expensive, this has definitely piqued my interest.
Excellent article. I started doing some work with the Vixen Polarie and eventually got some larger equipment to try my hand at some smaller targets. DeepSkyStacker is a good option for beginners. I use Nebulosity. Some people use PixInsight and there are a few others. I just wish I had more time and lived in an area where I could set up my equipment and leave it polar aligned.
That was pure fun to read/view! I was wondering if Wei-Hao could explain how to do the blur effect he mentioned in one of the photos that simulates a fog filter for the stars? I’ve tried finding information on this in the past and have tried experimenting on my own but I clearly must be missing something.
Hi Sean, To create the halos around bright stars, I created a duplicated layer and repeat the cycle of Gaussian blur and fade blur (probably 20% to 50%). Through the cycles, the blur radius grows from a few pixels to the final size of the star halos (could be 50 pixels or more). You can watch the stars grow when you do this. When necessary, I use levels or curves to suppress faint stars and bring back the brightness of the blurred halos of bright stars. A saturation boost can be helpful too, to enhance the color of stars. Then I blend the layer back to the original.
This set of Photoshop actions is also a good way to get that effect: http://www.prodigitalsoftware.com/Astronomy_Tools_For_Full_Version.html
Hi, Thanks for the comments. It is great to be able to share the wonderful sky with people here. However, I probably had made a wild pitch here. The equipments I showed are kind of too expansive for beginners. There are definitely more affordable ones, especially for wide-angle shots, as they do not require very accurate control. Additional to a camera+lens+tripod, which most people here probably already have, it won’t require more than several hundreds to get started into astrophotography. Please don’t let my setup scare you.
As someone who recently was bitten, rather badly I must say, by the AP bug, I’d like to counter one comment that suggested that you need tons of dollars to achieve these kinds of results. While the OP showed a picture of some fairly pricey stuff, you do not need that to get some excellent images. If you have a fairly modern DLSR capable of clean high ISO shots and a few good lenses, you are halfway there. The well known formula (and its several variations) is that you must limit your exposures on a tripod to 500/FL seconds to avoid star trailing. So, your talking <30 seconds which will let you get some nice images but not as nice as the OP showed us. But for <$500 you can get a Polarie or SkyTracker that will rotate your camera in sidereal time. If you carefully polar align it you can now move from the <30sec range to minutes for your exposures — how many minutes depends on how good a job you do with your polar alignment. You can move up from there to a nice portable rig called an AstroTrac (IIRC) for about $750 that does the same job but a bit more precisely and will hold a bit more weight. I've heard that 5 minute exposures are practical with the AstroTrac. But if you think you might want to go all the way some day you can get something like the iOptron ZEQ25 for under $1000 — less than we pay for many of our lenses. This is a full motorized, goto, equatorial mount capable of tracking in both RA and DEC and capable of fairly precise tracking with the eventual addition of a guide scope and camera (these watch a star and tell the mount how to correct its position if the the star drifts due to errors in tracking — which on any consumer affordable mount will happen). This mount only weighs a bit over 10# and will carry a 27# payload (although the general rule for AP is to stick under 1/2 the rated capacity, even so, at 13.5# we can put most of our camera gear on the mount without wondering if we are overloading it.)
My point is: you can get out under the stars and start tonight with your tripod and your DSLR. If you have fun and like what you get you can spend something like $350 and get basic tracking in place and move from half a minute to several minute exposures. If you spend $1000 you can make images that start to get close to what Mr. Wang posted — after, of course, you spend countless hours learning how to process all the images you capture ;-) I'm sure Mr. Wang has spend many hundreds of hours learning how to make the fantastic images he presented. Astrophotography is a very different beast. I go to an air show and might come out with 1600 frames — maybe 400 pictures and hour of which I might like 20/hr (need a bunch of shots to catch the Blue Angels doing a cross pass ). The ones I really like I might spend 10 minute processing, each. I just finished my first real astrophotograph. An image of the Rosette Nebula. I took 20 exposures through each of 3 narrow band filters last 15 minutes each. I took 60 flat frames. I took 200 bias frames. I took 60 dark frames. I never added it up but there is probably 20 hours of imaging there. I bet I spend 8 hours processing the data (this was not computer limited, this was lots of newbie not sure what to do time). So, including set up/tear down, and polar aligning the mount I probably invested 32 hours in one stinking image — 0.03 images/hour, just a tad less than 400/hr — and you know what — I loved it and I’m very happy with the result. It is sure not in Mr. Wang’s league, but it is not too shabby either. If you like being outside, if you like math, if you like working for your results this might the be hobby for you — and did I mention the heavens are beautiful?
I can’t show you what you can do with just a DSLR since I decided to go the scope/cooled CCD route since, after doing a bunch of research, I decided I wanted to do narrow band imaging (I use filters that are between 7 and 9nm wide around the hydrogen alpha, oxygen III and the sulfur II spectral lines), but I can tell you that I’ve seen many outstanding astrophotographs made with consumer DSLR or DSLRs modified to allow better response to the hydrogen-alpha spectral line (a mod that costs around $300).
Here is a link to my 1st attempt.
This was made with about a $10K investment in equipment. With a different set of choices I probably could have come very close with about half that. With more skill who knows?
just by reading this and some good comments i think i will need to retire early and divorce my wife to have time for it.
I got sidetracked on the great prime lenses article by a young math whiz but wanted to come back and post a note here. Well done! Your write up was suggested by a professor friend and while I think most fanatics eventually migrate to CCDs (and most of the rest give up because of processing), this is a great primer to open the door to the possibilities of astrophotography.
As I said in my comment to the prime lenses article, kudos to this very impressive website for its high level of quality. Good luck to the author on his Hawaii endeavors (and to the prime lenses youngster on his Iceland project).
Nice article, but should not more images in a stack (shorter exposure images) provide even better final image due to more averaging and thus more noise reduction? Why doing a few minute exposures rather than hundreds of second exposures? Short exposures would also eliminate possible movement problems…
Looks like you removed your comment while I was writing — but since I went to the trouble, here is an answer ;-)
You need long enough exposures to get your extremely weak signal comfortably above the noise floor and short enough that sky flux and light pollution do not saturate your images. It depends on the particulars of your target, gear, seeing, sky flux at your imaging site, etc. For me with a camera I can cool to -25C in my location 5 minute exposures seem right for LRGB imaging and 15 minute exposures for narrow band. I’m still new at this so these numbers might not be exactly right, but they are clearly in the ball park. And in fact when you do this right, which I am not yet doing, you feed all the relevant data: sky flux, read noise, brightness of your target, aperture, etc. into a formula and it will tell you the best exposure time. You stack images to get more signal and to improve SNR which is a function of SQRT(# images). So, go from 1 to 4 exposures and you double your SNR. In theory you would keep taking images but that is very expensive in time and you start hitting very diminishing returns. 20 seems to be a common point where most folks judge the improvement in signal is not worth the extra time. Realize that committing to another 5 frames might cost you 15 minutes * 4 filters * 5 frames > 5 hours since you need time to periodically adjust focus, dither, handle meridian flip, etc. The other reason is that if you are using a computer to control your mount and guide it by the stars, you can easily dither your frames. So, between each shot the mount is instructed to move the image randomly by an adjustable amount in right ascension and declination — say +/-10-20 pixels. That way defects in the sensor will not always sit over the same spot in the image and the process of integrating the images can basically make small scale defects disappear — its like magic ;-)
Richard, thanks for your extensive explanation. I removed my comment just after I wrote it because I realized you deal weak signal to start off so exposing for too short times would create even more noise.
Hi. As you said, shorter exposures help to avoid tracking issues. However, this is probably the only advantage of short exposures. This is related to the “readout noise” of the sensor. Every time the camera reads the photo-electrons out from the pixels to produce a digitized image, there is a noise added onto the image. The more we read out, the more such a noise will accumulate in the final image. For example, suppose we need 1 hr to accumulate certain amount of photons, making 6 10-minute exposures will be better than making 60 1-minute exposures, as reading out 60 times produces more noise than just reading out 6 times.
More precisely speaking, what we try to do is to wash out readout noise using photons in each exposure. When the number of photo-electons is much higher than the readout noise, the effect of readout noise become negligible. Once this criterion is met, readout noise no longer appears in the final image. This is why we need to make each exposure long enough. In a reasonably dark place, with an F4 optics and recent DSLRs under ISO 1600, we can achieve this with roughly 5 to 10 minutes of exposures. In a bright place, the required exposure time for readout noise to be negligible can be much shorter, but at the same time it will be much harder to overcome photon noise. In most daylight photography or short exposure nighttime photography under very high ISOs, we are in the regime that readout noise is the primary source of noise. We want to avoid this in deep-sky astrophotography.
If you are interested in knowing how large the readout noise is for each camera, you can check http://www.sensorgen.info. There you can click into each camera and see how its readout noise changes with ISO. It’s quite interesting.
Thank you Wei-Hao, quickly after I wrote this comment I realized that shorter exposures at higher iso would only make sense for getting rid of the noise through averaging when your signal is strong enough, but yours is very week.
Hi how are you I want to learn how to do astrophotography and time lapse photography can you help me I have a Canon t3 model camera I have 2 lenses 18-55 mm and a 55-250 mm a personal tripod, it works nice I have a remote control, I tried to do it myself I don’t think I got anything. I am a student at Fresno City College from Fresno, CA my classes don’t teach astrophotography or time lapse so I’m trying to teach myself how to do this tell me what to do please. Astrophotography and Time lapse is it only good to do at night I mean I want to try and get the day well just a little do you know what I’m asking
Hi,
I was wondering what is the difference to say taken one 5 minute exposure and copying that image 40 times and stacking it versus taking 40 5 minutes exposures and stacking those? Surely they would be the same or are you averaging out the random noise through the pixels? I dabble in astrophotography but there is so much to learn. It is a whole new universe pardon the pun..
How does the Sigma 24 1.4 Art work with Astro? I have found a few reviews but it has been mostly people speaking from test sites’ charts from 2 years ago and not much real world experience.