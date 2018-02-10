Arizona and Utah: Big Memories with a Tiny Sensor

Sometimes we can get so caught up in the technical aspects of our gear that we forget that the most important things are the images we capture regardless of the gear we are using. Those images help to enshrine memories. They could be of family and friends, pets, events, or places that we have visited.
A Panasonic FZ28 super-zoom would never be considered as anything much more than a point-and-shoot camera by most folks. After all, its 10Mp sensor is a miniscule 1/2.33″ (6.08×4.56mm), with uninspiring dynamic range and colour depth, and very poor low light performance. But in my mind it will always be one of my favourite cameras because of the memories that it allowed me to capture. Like a sightseeing trip to Arizona and southeastern Utah.
We rented an SUV in Phoenix and toured the state for a couple of weeks with our best friends. Making a large loop from Phoenix through Sedona, over to the Grand Canyon, then east to Monument Valley, south to Canyon de Chelly and the Petrified Forest, then back through Sedona and ending back again in Phoenix.
Contrary to how a lot of people felt, my favourite parts of the trip didn’t include the Grand Canyon, and I ended up choosing Canyon de Chelly National Monument and Monument Valley instead. While the Grand Canyon had big vistas it just seemed to lack the intimacy of Canyon de Chelly.
When I looked down into the deeply carved valleys of Canyon de Chelly, they brought back childhood memories of watching those old “Western” movies on television on Saturday mornings. The gun battles and dusty chase scenes.
Visiting Big Hogan in Monument Valley was a special treat. Many folks don’t realize that the famous “snake pit” scene in Indiana Jones The Last Crusade was filmed there. Monument Valley has been used for numerous movies including director John Ford’s classic film Stage Coach that starred John Wayne, and Stanley Kubrick’s 2001 A Space Odyssey. Films like The Eiger Sanction, Forest Gump, Back to the Future III and National Lampoon’s Vacation all had scenes filmed in Monument Valley.
For some reason I have a strong affinity for the beauty of the desert and its rugged terrain. I find the scenery truly inspiring.
If we’re going to get the most out of our gear we have to simply enjoy it to the fullest. We need to remember that whatever camera we may happen to have in our hands at any given moment, it has the potential to enshrine a memory. Sometimes we sound apologetic about our gear, and almost act as if we’re ashamed of it by saying things like, “I only have a…”. Let’s get over our gear phobia and just enjoy capturing memories!
Gorgeous. I’d love to take a drive down there sometime this summer.
Exactly my idea. Your gear cannot replace the perceptive eye. So enjoy the scenery and take a couple of shots for your own memoirs. You are sure to relive the scene as and when you look at those pictures. If you keep grunting about your gear which you do not have on hand, your trip is wasted.
Hi V L N Moorthy,
Thanks for adding to the discussion…I agree 100%
Tom
Hi Myles,
If you take the trip to the SouthWestern USA you won’t be disappointed. I love southern Utah the best!
Tom
Excellent pictures, Thomas. Looks like you can take great pictures with any camera in your hands! We did a similar trip in Colorado last fall.
Thanks very much Val – glad you liked the images! I’ve not been to Colorado with my photo gear yet…I’ve heard the scenery is spectacular!
Tom
Thomas, a great reminder that excellent photos are taken by excellent photographers, not excellent camera. The basics of lighting, composition, and imagination will always win the day. Steve R.
Thanks for the positive comment Steve!
Tom
Awesome stuff. Thanks for the reminder on what really matters!
Thanks Mark…glad you liked it!
Tom
Thomas, as one of the other posters had said, and I concur, you can take great pictures with any camera. Nevertheless, I hope that you brought and used your D810 for at least a couples of shots for those poster sized wall prints. That is, unless you’ve already taken this trip with a more capable rig.
Hi Don,
Well…I only had my FZ28 with me for that trip…so no D800 images. There is a huge upside of course…it created the excuse to visit this part of the world again!
Tom
Terrific message in your article! Very pleased with Photographylife.com content and for them giving you the opportunity to state that, as is always the case, it is the photigrapher and not the gear.
I’m glad you enjoyed the article Michael!
Tom
I totally agree. I used to use a Panasonic LX3. I spent a lot of time fussing over post processing my images from our 3 month trip around Alaska and the South West. I looked at pixels and moaned that everything was mushy at 100%. When I printed out a photo book though, all of that was forgotten, as what the pixels had become was a very precious set of memories – not something to sniff at.
Hi Wesley,
Sounds like a beautiful keepsake.
Tom
Great article with some really beautiful photos, Thomas. I actually considered submitting a similar article, as I found some old photos from Cuba I’d taken with a 3MP camera. 24MP has spoiled me – I loaded the Cuba shots on my computer and kept trying to zoom in on details that just weren’t there. ;) It’s true that the camera matters less than the subject though – and you demonstrate that very well here.
Hi Lauchlan,
I have some 4MP images I took in New Zealand and French Polynesnia that remain some of my all-time favourites!
Tom
Thomas, Another great article as always from you. And more beautiful photos from you as well. You never disappoint with your contributions here at PL. More of what we have come to expect from you. Thanks for all you do. Vinnie
I am humbled by your very generous comment. Thank you.
Tom
Great article and outstanding images as always Thomas. It’s always an inspiration to see what you are able to do with such small sensors. Which leads me to a question, do you feel you are limiting yourself in terms of output choices when shooting with these smaller sensor cameras? this particular one isn’t much bigger (in fact it’s fairly similar) to that found on today’s smartphones isn’t it? S
By the way, image 6 (Ear of the wind) is just outstanding!
Thanks Sam! I took over 50 images of this scene trying to get something that I really liked.
Tom
Thanks for letting me know! I always feel a bit incompetent when it takes me that many shots to get something close to what I want ;)
Hi Sam,
If I had a dollar for every image that ended up in the trash bin I’d be a very rich man!
Tom
Thank you for your most generous words Sam – much appreciated! Yes, taking images with smaller sensor cameras can limit output choices. Since most of my photography ends up on my posters with a maximum image size of about 12″x18″ shooting with smaller sensors has not been much of an issue for me. I shoot all of my client work with a Nikon D800.
Tom
Great title and nice photographs!
Thanks Lukasz – glad you liked them!
Tom
Excellent work, Thomas! I always think that the camera is going to be obsolete in the not too distant future and people would better off clicking images with an iPhone and rest will be software driven!!
Thanks for the positive comment Ravi! Image quality from phones has certainly improved a lot, especially the past couple of years. For many people, the camera function on their phone is impossible to beat from a convenience standpoint. Depending on the ultimate use that people have of the images they take I don’t think phones will ever replace cameras, but they have certainly seriously eroded sales of compact cameras.
Tom
I have a Canon S110 that is a true pocket sized camera, with 1/1/7″ sensor size, the size up from the Panasonic FZ28, but 12MP – and a crop factor of 4.6 and great DOF when set to “24mm” and F2.0 (same as 5mm lens on FX) – you can get some surprising results. It also shoots RAW etc, has manual and auto functions. I love it and is the camera I have when I don’t have a camera (or don’t wish to carry one) and shop around and maybe get for under two hundred buck. I love it.
I share that same feeling about my Fuji XF1, love that little box.
Hi sam,
I’m hearing that lots of Fuji owners love their cameras – glad you’re another one!
Tom
Ah indeed, I have an XF1 too and I give that to the wife when we go on holidays. It’s not as compact and true pocket size as the Cannon S90/S95/S110 is. I have a Fuji XE-2 as well and D810 DSLR – so there, that’s my compliment of cameras.
Yeah, I tried the S110 for a while in an attempt to replace my x10 and liked it a lot but missed the Fuji jpegs. I wanted a camera I could slip into my jeans’ pockets though as living in Australia we don’t have cold enough days to wear jackets with larger pockets, so the XF1 was the only option. I hesitated at first as I didn’t like the price but a few months ago I found it on special at A$220 including the leather case so it was too good to refuse and now it joins my X-T1 and trusty 1Dx, with which it competes as my everyday carry-everywhere camera ;)
Hi hoeras,
Sounds like it is doing a great job for you! There are lots of very nice, small cameras from which to choose. Great situation for photographers!
Tom
Great work as usual Thomas. I love the rain in the distance in the second Canyon de Chelly National Monument shot, and well and the twilight sunrise Monument Valley shots especially. As the old saying goes, the best camera is the one you have with you. ;-) I guess this is what makes cellphone cameras the primary camera of choice among non-photographers, that’s essentially destroying the camera market. Regardless of sensor, the DMC-FZ28 was no slouch. I shot with a similarly “hybrid” camera, the Fuji S9000, for many years before finally getting my DSLRs. Like the DMC-FZ28, the S9000 was a surprisingly capable camera.
But I also kept a compact with me at all times. Even the S9000, light as it was, was not the kind of camera you keep with you all the time. As a photographer, I’ve always preferred to have something more than what you get from a cellphone, so over the years I’ve always carried an assorted evolution of decent quality compacts that were (and are) ALWAYS on my person to get what grabs my eye. I’ve gone from a Toshiba PDR-4300 to the (quite impressive) Fuji E900 to the Canon S110 to my present Sony RX100 III.
Although I love my DSLRs, there’s no way they’re gong to be carried around all the time. These cameras I listed have always been by my side, ready to do the best they can to capture a fleeting moment. And quite well they served, and serve. For a trip to somewhere as you did I may consider a DSLR, but I still have my S9000, so perhaps a combination of it and the RX100 may make for a good travel combo. I plan some rides on my motorcycle up ‘Jersey to the northeast states, and I think that combo will make for a good set for the 2-wheeled road. ;-)
Hi Spy Black and thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated!
You’re absolutely correct that the Panasonic FZ28 was actually a pretty capable camera. It has a good quality built-in zoom lens. I always tried to shoot at base ISO with it as it got immediately noisy.
I made myself a promise this year that, other than my stand up desk, that I wouldn’t spend any money this year on gear!
Tom
Some shots with my Coolpix from Europe.
You have some beautiful captures Ravi!
Tom
Thank you, Thomas!
We’ve been to Canada and the States, me with my Panasonic FZ5, my boyfriend with his heavy Nikon. I enjoyed walking around with my camera more, it was easier to use on things like fast moving boats, plus my eyes catch interesting things more often, so guess who came home with lots of nice memories…:-)
I have one from the Statue of Liberty with a helicopter hanging next to it that I really like, and just a week ago I used another shot made with the FZ5 for a calender for my mom and it turned out great in print.
Btw, the Nikon 1 with the Nikon 18- 300 lens now funtions as my walk around set up. It’s great!
Sounds like an interesting and flexible solution!
Tom
You should try it! Depending on the weather the lens can be soft at 300 mm, but certainly up to 200 I find it better than the 55- 200 and it sure is versatile! Just the AF can hunt quite a bit when trying to shoot a bird in flight.
Here’s a goose from a few days back, at 260mm. It’s very sharp, I’m just not that adept at photoshop as you are, nore do I have the right equipment.
Great capture! Thanks for sharing.
Tom
Thanks. It’s nothing special, just from my daily dog walk. You can see there’s noise, but that’s mostly because I didn’t remove it:-) Nobody notices it on Facebook;-) Weird sentence I made there: it’s soft depending on the weather, but I think you get it:-) It would be great if you could compare the 70- 300 with this lens at some time. I’m very curious if that one locks on to flying birds better. Nothing beats this as a take everywhere lens though.
I also like to pack light when travelling.
Tom
Yes, if only my underwear didn’t take up so much space i would be able to go on vacation with a handbag;-)
I’ve been taking serious photos since the 70’s, and I learned shortly into this hobby to separate vacations from photo outings. I found that trying to combine the two detracted from the overall enjoyment of the holiday, or vacation. I usually have a camera of some sort on vacations, but the SLR types only come out when I’m concentrating on the hobby. On my 2014 tour from Denver to the Grand Canyon I used an FZ-150, with an FZ6 as a backup. I shot raw with the FZ-150 and I’m thrilled with the pictures. Except for a Grand Canyon sunrise, I didn’t modify my plans around the camera and just enjoyed the trip and the sites. Used a rock wall for a tripod, self timer for shutter release; and had a lot of fun. I didn’t worry about dust in Monument valley, or a bit of iffy weather in the canyons.
It helps that I also have a special interest in doing more with less. We now give it the name ‘Lomography’, but for most of my hobby it meant seriously used old and toy cameras that I could afford at the time.
Mike C.
So true. Same goes for outings with the boyfriend. It sometimes sucks that I miss excellent photo opportunities, and those seem to be always better at those times or when you didn’t bring a camera at all:-), but it can distract from having a good time with someone else so for that I leave it be.
Wonderful shots Thomas, makes me want to travel !
Hi Anders, Glad you enjoyed the images! There’s a lot of remarkable scenery in the southwest USA.
Tom
Yes so I’ve gathered, hope to be able to go one day !
I have the FZ28 sitting in my car. I have seen the photos taken by acquaintances who have spent as much as $3,000 for their gear. Honestly I do not appreciate the improved photo quality they obtained versus the job of lugging all that gear.
On my trip to London and Paris went to all the tourist spots but I saw just one person struggling with changing lenses and no one carrying a large camera. For amateurs Photography should be fun! Maybe that is the reason more people are taking their photos with a smart phone.
Hi Don,
My FZ-28 continues to capture great memories…but now is in the hands of my youngest son. I had a similar experience as you during a trip to Greece last fall. In almost 2 weeks of touring the sites on the mainland and also on Mikonos and Satorini I don’t think I saw more than a 2 or 3 people a day with large, DSLR rigs.
Tom
Hi, you have nice photos over there!
I really like the fuji xs1 and pana fz1000. They are as awesome as you described here, maybe even better.
Thanks for the comment refillable!
Tom
Great article Thomas that I could write myself but I may not have such stunning photos. My weapon of choice these days is a Lumix FZ200 while the recently serviced (AU$550) 5D11 sits idly in the cupboard. I’m happy to forgo file quality for the convenience of a 24-600 mm lens that has F2.8 throughout the zoom length although F4.5 is by far the best. I don’t have any need for big wall photos and if I do see a special scene I can always photograph a panorama set of files; yep, the beauty of digital photography.I feel so many put pixels before photographY quality
Hi Ian,
No question that super zoom cameras like your Lumix FZ200 are really convenient. I also had a Panasonic 1.7X teleconverter for my FZ-28 which gave the camera even more capability.I really had a lot of fun shooting with it!
Tom
I like so much the FZ200, I also bought one for my wife, a delight! Or a full-day light. :)
Thomas: Another demonstration that it is the imagination and skill of the artist that makes a photograph, not the pedigree of the camera. These are entirely nice images; who cares if they were or were not made with a D-810?
Have much enjoyed your presentations here of your work with the Nikon 1 system. I currently have only a glorified point-and-shoot (Canon G-10) to shoot digital with, but I concentrate on the subject, the light, and my own vision for the image. Your work here provides inspiration to keep doing same.
Hi Art,
Thanks very much for your positive comment – I’m glad you been enjoying the articles! Keep shooting with your Canon G-10 anbd having fun making memories!
Tom
Thank you for posting. I enjoyed your photos. A new look at places i have visited before
Glad you enjoyed them!
Tom
For got to say (having trouble with my computer) I also have found a small camera great such as around my neck on bicycle trips. A quick grab and I have a memory. Or a quick stop and I have a shot that I would not have had time for otherwise. And they are good enough for personal viewing and 5×7 or 8 x 10’s later on.
Hi jjciii,
Sounds like your ‘bicycle camera’ is working out well for you!
Tom
I am going to bryce canyon next and will take some great memories. None of my cameras have large sensors, but what they have is a large heart, always ready for when I want to take a picture.
I call many people, spec geeks. Can you imagine Picasso pixel peeping one of his paintings? Nope!
Hi Eduardo,
Bryce Canyon is quite a spectacular setting with numerous lookouts from which to take images. You’ll no doubt have a wonderful time!
Tom