Landscape photography is the art of capturing pictures of nature and the outdoors in a way that brings your viewer into the scene. From grand landscapes to intimate details, the best photos demonstrate the photographer’s own connection to nature and capture the essence of the world around them. Below, you’ll find all the landscape photography articles we have written over the past decade, including our highly approachable tutorials and techniques. If you want to learn everything there is to know about taking beautiful landscape pictures, this is the place to start.
Beginner Landscape Photography
These are the top articles we’ve written to get you started in landscape photography, arranged in alphabetical order. Most importantly, you should know the basic camera settings and technical information (like aperture, shutter speed, exposure, and sharpness). After that, if there is a particular type of landscape subject you want to photograph, you’ll find information here as well.
Advanced Landscape Photography
If you already understand the basics of landscape photography, it might be time to learn the more advanced techniques. Things like hyperfocal distance, exposing to the right, and focus stacking are not absolutely essential for learning landscape photography, but they certainly help take your pictures to the next level.
Equipment
You can take good landscape photos with any camera equipment, but you still need to know how to use it properly. These guides cover information on choosing the right camera gear for nature and landscape photography, as well as tips for using the camera you already have.
Composition
Composition is one of the most important parts of photography, no matter what you’re taking pictures of. However, for landscape and nature photography specifically, there are a few extra things you need to keep in mind — the natural world might not always act how you want! Below are our top tips for composing powerful, beautiful landscape photos and taking the creative side of things as far as possible.
Astrophotography
One of the most challenging and rewarding types of landscape photography is astrophotography: taking pictures of the stars, moon, and Milky Way galaxy at night. Nighttime landscape photography involves very different camera settings and technique than taking pictures during the day, but the images you bring back will be worth the effort.
Panorama Photography
Many photographers want to know how to take beautiful, sweeping panorama photos, and the tutorials below are the best place to start. It’s not the most difficult side of photography, but you need to use the right technique — both in the field and when editing your images.
Post-Processing
After you’ve captured a beautiful photo in the field, the next step is editing it in post-processing software. Especially for landscape photography, careful post-processing is very important. You don’t want to oversaturate the colors in your image or add too much contrast, but you still want to create an interesting, beautiful result. These tips will help you get there.
Essays
Do you want some motivational articles that inspire you to take better landscape photos? The essays below dive into the creative and personal side of nature photography, including an interview with a landscape photography legend and a dramatic tale of photographing one of nature’s most wild events.
Locations
If you’re searching for a place to travel for your next landscape photography trip, the articles below will give you a good idea of where to start. In addition to the locations below, please don’t forget that we have a large list of Photo Spots that you can check out on our website.
