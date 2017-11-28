Photography Life

Home / Landscape Photography / An Easy Way to Compose Landscape Photos at Night

An Easy Way to Compose Landscape Photos at Night

Last Updated On By 18 Comments

When you’re out taking nighttime landscape photos — Milky Way photography, or photos of the Aurora Borealis — one of the most difficult tasks is to compose your photos exactly how you want. The reason? It’s simply too dark to see anything. Looking through the viewfinder on a DSLR, it can be tough to make out any of the scene’s important features. Live view might be even worse, often showing absolutely no detail at all. The most common solution is to guess at your composition, wait 20 or 30 seconds for the exposure to finish, and adjust afterwards via trial and error. It’s a slow process — but there’s another method. This is one of the few times when the best option is to use your camera’s highest ISO.

1) Use That Crazy ISO Value

Finally, there’s a good reason to set ISO 409,600!

The idea here is to shrink your waiting time as much as possible. When you use an ultra-high ISO value, you can take photos with a much quicker shutter speed, saving you lots of time in the field. The final photo isn’t meant to be published; instead, it’s something you should use as a compositional aid.

Without this technique, your typical settings for the stars or Milky Way may look something like this:

  • f/2.8, 30 seconds, ISO 1600

Those settings will provide a photo that’s bright enough to use as a compositional aid. However, it will take 30 seconds of waiting to get there (and 60 seconds if you’re using long exposure noise reduction). Instead, try something like this:

  • f/2.8, 2 seconds, ISO 25,600

You’ll have a photo that’s just as bright, and it takes 1/15th the time to capture. The downside? Your image quality will be horrible — but that doesn’t matter. You’re not actually going to use this photo or publish it. The photo only exists as a way for you to “see in the dark,” and narrow down your final composition more quickly.

Personally, for night photography, it often takes a handful of test photos before I find the exact composition I want. If you’re the same way, this technique can save a huge amount of time in the field, especially over the course of an entire night. Other than guessing the proper composition on your first try, this is the quickest way to capture the nighttime photo you want.

Check out the comparison below, starting with a test photo at ISO 12,800, and then my final composition at ISO 3200:

Super high ISO night landscape photo
NIKON D800E + 20mm f/1.8 @ 20mm, ISO 12800, 6 seconds, f/2.2
Here’s a super-high-ISO test photo, not to be published. Some cameras certainly go beyond ISO 12,800, too; this is just the tip of the iceberg. But, even here, it cut my exposure time to just 6 seconds, which isn’t a very long wait.
Milky Way landscape photo
NIKON D800E + 20mm f/1.8 @ 20mm, ISO 3200, 20 seconds, f/2.2
The final photo, with an improved composition (shifted slightly up and to the left). Taken at a lower ISO and a longer exposure to provide better image quality.

There is still a component of trial and error, which is unavoidable. But, on a dark night, when you can’t even see the scene with your own eyes, this is a much quicker way to capture the right composition. It completely eliminates 20- to 30-second delays in the field.

And, of course, you should feel free to delete the ultra-high ISO photo when you’re back from the field. It’s not something you’re likely to need, unless you’re writing an article about this technique :)

2) Conclusion

I know this is a quick tip, and you might already be using it in the field. Still, if not, it has the potential to make a significant difference in your nighttime landscape work. Although I only started using the ultra-high-ISO technique a couple years ago, it’s quickly become one of the main steps in my night photography workflow. My hope is that you will find it equally useful.

About Spencer Cox

Spencer Cox is a landscape photographer and writer who spends his free time… taking landscape photos and writing. It works out well. His photos have gained international recognition and awards, and his work has been displayed worldwide, including at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. To contact Spencer directly or view more of his work, visit his website at Spencer Cox Photography. Or, follow him on Facebook and 500px.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Alistair Barclay
    November 28, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Thats a good tip and so obvious (once some points it out to you!)

    Reply
    • 1.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Yes, it’s the sort of thing I felt like I should have known sooner! I’m sure that a number of photographers have been using this tip already, but it’s not widespread enough that I’ve read about it before. So, it seemed like it was worth a quick article.

      Reply
    • 1.2) Dan Downie
      November 28, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      I agree! Once someone points it out. That was a great tip. I can’t wait to use it.

      Reply
  2. 2) Joe Lee
    November 28, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Awesome, AWESOME article Spencer! Going to put your suggestions to immediate use on my upcoming trip.

    Reply
    • 2.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      Thank you, Joe, and best of luck with photography on your trip!

      Reply
  3. 3) karim boukarim
    November 28, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    there is nothing new in this… that method all photographers use it for two reason: 1- to save time in composing the shot 2- to calculate the proper exposure time.

    Reply
    • 3.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Yes, I’m sure that plenty of people use this method already. Hard to know exact numbers, but if it’s news for at least some photographers, I am still glad that I wrote the article :)

      Reply
  4. 4) vil
    November 28, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I’ve got d800e. I’m using max iso 200. Why? Cos iso 1600 burns out all stars. Stars becoming even 2-5 times bigger then they are in real. With iso 200 I do push from shadows in PS Result: little (very little) more noise in shadows, in highlights sharp as nidle stars.

    Reply
    • 4.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Vil, it is a tricky issue, but I’ve also begun to do something similar with my D800e in certain cases. There definitely is a bit of a noise penalty with this method; the D800e isn’t totally ISO invariant until ISO 1600 (https://photographylife.com/iso-invariance-explained for readers who are curious). But if you are losing some colors/detail in the stars at such high ISOs, it could be worth the trade-off. The D800e is still close to ISO invariant at such low ISOs. Thanks for adding this!

      Reply
  5. 5) Dan Downie
    November 28, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I agree! Once someone points it out. That was a great tip. I can’t wait to use it.

    Reply
  6. 6) Claire
    November 28, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Thanks for the tip, just starting to learn how to shoot the night sky, might be an obvious tip for pros but not for beginners ..i certainly didn’t think of i ..going to try it!

    Reply
    • 6.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 11:52 pm

      Claire, glad you liked the tip! I hope it helps next time you’re out photographing the night sky.

      Reply
  7. 7) Bitonio
    November 28, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Very helpful, so obvious I never thought about it.

    Reply
    • 7.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 11:53 pm

      Yes, it is almost too obvious! I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who took some time to figure it out.

      Reply
  8. 8) Remi
    November 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Just curious, why don’t you use lower ISO and increase your exposure time? I assume you don’t have a remote shutter release button to use Bulb mode. BTW I truly understand the reason to use the highest ISO that the camera is capable of – “reducing the waiting game”. Anyway thanks for the tips, how come I never thought of it before.

    Reply
    • 8.1) Spencer Cox
      November 28, 2017 at 11:59 pm

      Remi, are you referring to the final exposure (rather than the high ISO test photo) when you mention using Bulb mode? I do have a remote shutter release, but it doesn’t really help in cases like this. Specifically, if you want to capture sharp stars, the longest exposure you can use tends to be in the range of 15-30 seconds (depending upon your focal length), simply because the stars are moving across the sky. But I am glad that you enjoyed the tip, and I hope you find it useful in the future!

      Reply
  9. 9) Wolfie
    November 29, 2017 at 2:46 am

    It is really so much more advanced with Olympus long exposure modes as Live Time or Live Composite – you watch the image building on the LCD and you stop the exposure when you judge it is exposed enough – there’s no guess work at all.
    Good description of how they work at this link: https://camerajabber.com/how-to-use-olympus-live-composite-mode/

    Reply
  10. 10) Burghclerebilly
    November 29, 2017 at 4:09 am

    Great tip Spencer. It would also be very interesting to see colour histograms to find out if there is any level of reciprocity failure in these modern sensors.

    Reply

