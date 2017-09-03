Photography Life

Labor Day Sale!

By September 3, 2017 (Last Updated On ) Leave a Comment

We are running a big Labor Day sale at Photography Life with a 33% discount on all PL courses and up to 20% discount on Sensor Gel Stick products. The sale is only good until 11:59 PM MST on Monday, September 4th, 2017, so it is a 24-hour sale. Just a reminder that we have a total of 3 courses that we have produced so far – our Level 1: Photography Basics, Level 1: Workflow and Post-Processing and Level 3: Landscape Photography eBook (we also have a heavy discount on the Level 1 Bundle, which includes both Level 1 courses).

PL Level 3 Creative Landscape Photography eBook

If you would like to see all the items we have in our store, please see the Shop page. And lastly, if you happened to purchase any of our products within the past week, please let us know and we will happily refund the difference.

