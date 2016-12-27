JPEGmini 60% Off Today and Tomorrow Only

As many of our readers know, there are only a few software packages out there that we always recommend at PL to our readers. One of such software packages is JPEGmini, which in my opinion, is worth every penny, even when paying for it in full. Well, today and tomorrow only, our friends at B&H Photo Video decided to host a really nice special for our readers, by bringing the price of the JPEGmini Pro photo optimization software down to $59.95, which is basically 60% off its original sticker price of $149.95. Considering how much you can do with JPEGmini, that’s one heck of a deal for it! If you do not know about JPEGmini, I would highly recommend to give my JPEGmini Pro review a read, as it details all the feature of the software and explains exactly what it does. In short, JPEGmini is capable of reducing the file size of your JPEG images by up to 80%, while keeping the quality indistinguishable for the viewer.
The great thing about JPEGmini Pro, is that it comes with a plugin for Lightroom, which allows you to run the software during the export process, integrating right into your photography workflow without any disruptions. So you can export your images always at the highest quality, without worrying about JPEG compression and artifact issues, delivering the best quality to your clients – all without compromising on space. In addition to the plugin, the main software package (as pictured above) is capable of running through your entire image library, finding JPEG images and batch-compressing them. I have done this a number of times on my entire photo library and I have spaced a few terabytes of space just like that.
Please note that Photography Life has no affiliation whatsoever with JPEGmini. We only promote this software to our readers, because we love it and use it on a daily basis. We have never been paid to promote any product and we will never accept any payments for promoting products and services at Photography Life. Along with FastRawViewer (also on sale until January 1st), JPEGmini is the software I personally use on a day-to-day basis and highly recommend.
You can already purchase your copy of JPEGmini through B&H Photo Video for $59.95. The sale has already started and will last until December 28, 2016 11:59 PM.
Comments
I bought it 3 days ago……………. :(
Riccardo, ask for a refund – I am sure B&H can do something about it! If they can’t, it is still worth the full price as I have mentioned in the article!
Website says NO REFUNDS!!
Mike, B&H should be able to work out the price difference. The no refunds policy is generally the same for all downloadable content, since it is a license key and a digital download.
Does this work as a stand alone program?
Yes, it does! You can drag a photo or folder of photos onto the app, very convenient. The plugins for Lightroom and Photoshop are included with the Pro version only.
Thanks Aaron for stepping in!
Good evening. What a promotion show. Can you tell me if I can install on two different machines, for example, in my house and in my office? Thank you
Ricardo, I was able to install two licenses on two different machines – I believe the license activation is limited to two machines total.
Normally when software is good and popular the price goes up..!! Maybe a new version is on the way… also with disk space being so cheap and even free and upload speeds as fast as they are why are we spending money shrinking our jpgs?? So we spend money on greater and greater MP cameras and then shrink the jpgs?? Seems a bit weird to me!!
Mike, you should give the software a try and see what it would do to your photo library – you can use the online version for free. While storage is cheap, backup time and uploads take a long time. When working with clients, I want to be able to deliver best quality at the shortest period of time possible, which I can easily do with JPEGmini. It saves a lot of space.
If you have a website, you would be shocked to see how much faster the site will load with smaller JPEGs. While many of us have high speed Internet, the loading time of some websites that feature a lot of photographs is very frustrating. Hosting bandwidth is very expensive, especially if you host images on fast and reliable hosts.
Just curious what this can do different then ps and image processor? I usually let the images run at night then upload in the morning to the client. I dont see a significant benefit to spend money on this. I saw videos. Read your article. But meh.. Dont see a reason to spend more on something ps does well. Dont see whatbill gain thats significant for me
I went to B&H. There is a $29.99, $59.95, and $129 version of the software. The Pro version is listed at both $59.95 and $129 so pick the right one. They are both the pro version.
I just tried the Pro version of JPEGMini and compared it to the output from Capture NX-D and I get smaller files using “balanced” jpg output from Capture NX-D and with just as detailed and nice output.
The file I used was a NEF file from my Coolpix A which I converted it to a fullsize jpeg in best quality (around 18 MB). I then feed the jpg to the JPEGMini which resulted in a 6.573 MB file. To make the comparison I converted the NEF file to a “balanced” jpg file from Capture NX-D which resulted in a 4.494 MB file.