JPEGmini 60% Off Today and Tomorrow Only

As many of our readers know, there are only a few software packages out there that we always recommend at PL to our readers. One of such software packages is JPEGmini, which in my opinion, is worth every penny, even when paying for it in full. Well, today and tomorrow only, our friends at B&H Photo Video decided to host a really nice special for our readers, by bringing the price of the JPEGmini Pro photo optimization software down to $59.95, which is basically 60% off its original sticker price of $149.95. Considering how much you can do with JPEGmini, that’s one heck of a deal for it! If you do not know about JPEGmini, I would highly recommend to give my JPEGmini Pro review a read, as it details all the feature of the software and explains exactly what it does. In short, JPEGmini is capable of reducing the file size of your JPEG images by up to 80%, while keeping the quality indistinguishable for the viewer.

The great thing about JPEGmini Pro, is that it comes with a plugin for Lightroom, which allows you to run the software during the export process, integrating right into your photography workflow without any disruptions. So you can export your images always at the highest quality, without worrying about JPEG compression and artifact issues, delivering the best quality to your clients – all without compromising on space. In addition to the plugin, the main software package (as pictured above) is capable of running through your entire image library, finding JPEG images and batch-compressing them. I have done this a number of times on my entire photo library and I have spaced a few terabytes of space just like that.

Please note that Photography Life has no affiliation whatsoever with JPEGmini. We only promote this software to our readers, because we love it and use it on a daily basis. We have never been paid to promote any product and we will never accept any payments for promoting products and services at Photography Life. Along with FastRawViewer (also on sale until January 1st), JPEGmini is the software I personally use on a day-to-day basis and highly recommend.

You can already purchase your copy of JPEGmini through B&H Photo Video for $59.95. The sale has already started and will last until December 28, 2016 11:59 PM.