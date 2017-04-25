Jerusalem at Sunset

I am currently in Israel with a few very talented photographers from all over the world, thanks to a photography event organized by Vibe Israel. Although it has been pretty sunny today, two of us managed to get to the other side of Jerusalem and photograph it at sunset. While I have not had a chance to go through the images from today (we toured the city and walked over 15 miles!), I decided to share the last image I captured from the holy city, right after sunset:
Not much processing aside from basic tweaks in this particular image. Since my laptop could not cope with the massive panorama files I generated with the Fuji GFX 50S and the 120mm f/4 lens, I will have to stitch those when I get back home on my desktop PC. It was very windy shooting from the Mount of Olives area (that’s where I was to capture the view above), so the panorama was definitely a challenge. But I was able to get a couple of nice sequences in for a massive print. What a remarkable place to be in, absolutely breathtaking. So much history in this one small area.
I am planning to organize a photo walk next Friday in Tel Aviv and get a chance to meet our readers from Israel! I will post the announcement as soon as I can, but meanwhile, please let me know where would be the ideal place to meet and the best time. Looking forward to seeing you soon!
More to come!
Comments
It’s so great you’re visiting my country! Hope you’re having a great time!
Oded, perhaps we can meet next Friday!
Dear Nasim
Will be happy to meet in Tel Aviv onFriday as well!
Sharon
Have an amazing time Nasim and I hope you enjoy my country. History is everywhere and so many places to photograph. Tel Aviv is vibrant and colorful, I hope you bring fantastic memories back with you.
Just make sure you don’t gain (too much) weight, it’s pretty easy in Israel :-)
Since I live in Montreal, I can only dream of joining you and the locals on photography walks.
Cheers!! Looking forward to see your photos.
GFX50S review soon I presume, can’t wait to see the review and everywhere online this 120mm is the least reviewed lens. Hope to get a nice review from you and do a partial switch from Nikon ;)
Hey Nasim, are you staying only in Jerusalem or also going to other cities?
Ori, I will be in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
When will you be in T.A?
We really don’t need political commentary in this forum. We may all happily agree, or even disagree, on photography, but not on international politics.
No politics please :) enough of that on the news already! I will delete any such comment.
Welcome!
I will be happy to meet Friday in telaviv.
Enjoy you trip.
Yair
Dear Rashad Hurani. As I respect your right to have an opinion on this political issue, I don’t think this is the right place to express it. It’s a site dedicated to photography. Period. Any political discussion would be highly inappropriate here and I suggest Nasim should delete it as it’s in direct violation of Photography Life Code of Conduct which says “Posting material related to politics, religion, faith or ideology is forbidden – this is a photography site, so we encourage you to stay “on topic”.
Rashad Hurani is encouraging Nasim to take pictures in Arab district so his post is partly political and partly about photography too. I wonder if Nasim will dare to take pictures in Arab districts too and what his comments will be about what he finds there?
Already done :)
Great shot Nasim. I took this shot 3-4 times from the same spot and I love it.
I wish there were no cranes on a background though :(
Excuse me, but what is so great about this, very busy with bricks, shot? I love Nasim’s landscapes but this shot is not, for me, great one at all! It is like an ordinary snapshot made by the new big format, instead of pocket, camera.
I will slightly disagree with you on the cranes. From the wall, through the Dome and onward it’s old stuff, then comes the high-rises in the background punctuated by the modern construction equipment. I like that progression :-) Juxtaposition?
I guess I didn’t think about the philosophical aspect of that picture…
I too like the shot. We have a beautiful, colored sunset behind the city. The old wall and other historical buildings in the foreground showin an area of significance to multiple major world religions and a long period of world history. That foreground then progresses to the background of a major modern city complete with cranes and new construction.
I find it a thoughtful and well composed view of an important city.
Hi Nasim,
Visiting Jerusalem next month. We’re planning to do a panarama from the same spot. Sunset a great idea. Some help please – I have read your review on the Nikon 24-70 f2.8e lens. I am very tempted to buy one. My local photography outlet however reckon it is not worth it. I currently have the 24-70 f2.8G. I mainly want to use it for street and landscape photography. Your suggestion? I use a D810 and D5.
More Jesrusalem photos, please.
Welcome to Israel.
Are you still going to be around Jerusalem today?
I’d be happy to supply you guys with a few beers from Lone Tree Brewery.
Please give us as much advanced details about any public meetings or walks.
Hot today – drink plenty!
nice places to meet in Tel Aviv – Florentin neighbourhood (lots of graffiti) or Lewinsky market (very colourful) or the TLV port (sea, restaurants) or Yarkon park
Great picture..I will be there in November and hope to emulate your beautiful picture of an amazing country.
It’s Amazing frame Nasim Have Great time in Israel! you are great
Interesting place Jerusalem, lot’s of photo opportunities. Enjoy your visit.
I love how the light was distributed in this photo. From the golden sky, to the lights shining on the cranes, to the dome of the mosque, the street lights and the as it fades to the bottom of the landscape. This is really nice!
hi Nasim, when are you coming to China to visit, would love to host you. L.L
Thank you Nasim. Thank you. Would love to see some more images like this!
It is great news that you are visiting here. the old clock tower in jaffa (in south tel aviv) is a great meeting point and a great location to explore old jaffa and the modern sea shore of Tel Aviv
cheers
Ido