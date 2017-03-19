ISO Invariance Explained

ISO invariance is one of the most talked-about topics in photography today, yet most people don’t really understand what it is. That isn’t a surprise; ISO invariance can be very technical and counter-intuitive, and it doesn’t fit well with many photographers’ general understanding of ISO. However, ISO invariance is an important topic, especially since many cameras today are close to being ISO invariant. If you want to maximize your camera’s dynamic range and avoid using “useless” ISO values, this topic is directly relevant to your photos. So, what is ISO invariance, and how can you use it to your advantage in your own photography?
Writing an accurate, understandable article on ISO invariance is a daunting task, and I naturally had to simplify some of the information below in order to cover it in a way that is actually readable, especially for those who are not very familiar with sensor technology. If you want to dive deeper into this topic, I will be active in the comments section below, and I can link to some higher-level articles on specific topics.
Overall, in this article, I will answer the following questions:
- What is ISO invariance, and how can you use it to your advantage?
- Is it true that the extended ISO values on some cameras are just simulated? At a sensor level, what’s the difference between those and “real” ISO values?
- Why can’t we just brighten our photos in post-production? In other words, why do ISO adjustments even need to exist in the first place?
- Does your dynamic range really decrease at higher ISO values?
- What is it that actually causes noise to appear in your photos — the ISO setting, or something else?
- Is your camera ISO invariant, and how can you check?
If you have any of these questions, this is the article for you. To answer everything from the ground up, I will explain ISO at the sensor level, based on how it physically works each time you take a photo. If all you want to know are my main suggestions, you can skip to section eight “Practical Recommendations.” However, if you truly want to understand ISO invariance, you should read through the entire article, as well as letting me know in the comments if anything seems even remotely confusing. By the end, my goal is for you to have a first-principles understanding of ISO and ISO invariance, which will build a solid foundation for the future.
1) What is ISO Invariance?
ISO invariance is a property of your camera’s sensor. If your camera sensor is perfectly ISO invariant, there is no penalty in noise if you brighten a photo in post-production rather than increasing your ISO in-camera. They are functionally the same. This isn’t an all-encompassing definition, and you will see why in a minute. However, if you have never heard of ISO invariance or “ISO-less” camera sensors, it is a good place to start.
At some level, this isn’t a particularly foreign concept. Most photographers have heard that there is a difference between the “native” and “extended” ISO values in certain cameras. For example, according to Nikon, my D800E has a native range from ISO 100 to ISO 6400, and an extended ISO range that stretches down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 25,600.
Perhaps you’ve also heard that those extended values aren’t actually “real” ISOs, but are merely simulated in-camera (though, surprisingly, even some values within the supposedly “native” range of many cameras are also simulated, as you’ll understand by the end of this article.) Those ISO values don’t provide any image quality benefit, and actually harm your image quality by making it much easier to “clip” detail in the highlights (i.e., resulting in a lower dynamic range).
And that is ISO invariance, at least at the simplest level – the concept that, in some sense, your ISO setting “doesn’t actually matter.” Whether you set ISO 6400 in your camera and brighten it in Lightroom, or you set ISO 25,600 in camera, you’ll end up with two files that have exactly the same amount of noise (though, again, the ISO 6400 photo may have more latitude in highlight recovery than the simulated ISO 25,600).
Side note: I’ll discuss what I mean by “real” and “simulated” ISOs further down in the article. Those aren’t the technical terms — which should be obvious, since ISO 25,600 is still “real” in the sense that it does brighten the final photo — but this terminology can make things easier to visualize if this is your first time coming across this topic.
1.1) Are Modern Cameras Actually ISO Invariant?
Certain cameras today are indeed ISO invariant, at least at some level. For a few reasons, this is a pretty complex question. First off, cameras can be ISO invariant during part of their ISO range without being invariant throughout every ISO setting. This is an important concept to understand. In other words, although ISO 25,600 may simply be a simulated version of ISO 6400, ISO 800 on the same camera could have truly better noise performance than a brightened file at ISO 200.
Many cameras today do indeed have elements of ISO invariance. The precise amount depends upon the camera. Surprisingly, in some cameras, a huge portion of the ISO range will look like it’s simulated! Even an ISO 100 file brightened five stops in Lightroom may have only slightly worse noise performance than an ISO 3200 file straight out of camera — and potentially more latitude in the photo’s brightest highlights. What’s up with that? Are all the ISO values on these cameras actually simulated, in the same sense that ISO 25,600 is simulated? Or is there something else at play?
In fact, broadly, the answer is that something else is at play: today’s camera manufacturers have become so good at making sensors — or, in some cases, they have prioritized different sensor design considerations — that many cameras have very little “back-end read noise” (aka downstream read noise) in their sensors.
That sounds like a lot of gobbledegook, but it matters. Why? Interestingly, this one particular type of noise — “back-end read noise” — has a major effect on how much you can brighten photos in post-processing without obvious image quality problems. Since it’s at very low levels in many cameras, it’s more relevant now than ever.
Note: This isn’t the same as a simulated high-ISO value — as I will cover soon — but it has a similar effect. Now, we can capture tremendous highlight detail by using a low ISO value and creating a dark image out-of-camera, then brightening it without huge problems in Lightroom. This is not a trivial benefit — in fact, it is the main (but not only) reason that many cameras today have such large dynamic ranges! This low “back-end read noise,” as technical as it sounds, is the reason why you can take photos like this and still retain high image quality:
Which looked like this out of camera:
So, what is read noise (back-end and front-end), and why does it impact ISO invariance? For that, we need to take a detour into the types of noise that appear in every image.
2) What are the Sources of Noise in a Photo?
Many people don’t realize exactly why noise occurs in a photo. Is it something about the scene in front of your camera? Or does it only occur due to problems in your camera’s ability to read the scene? In fact, this is a very astute question to ask. The answer is both, and, in fact, these two types of noise — from the scene, and from the camera itself — are the two broad groups of noise: photon noise and read noise.
Those are very important, so I’ll repeat them. Photon noise occurs due to fluctuations in photons from in the scene in front of your camera. It has nothing to do with the camera itself! The most perfect camera sensor in the world would still capture photon noise.
Read noise, on the other hand, is due to the camera. There are several unique parts of your camera that each contribute a little bit (or a lot) of read noise, and I don’t have room to cover all of them in-depth in this article. However, I will list some of the most important in a moment.
For now, here are the types of noise that can end up in your photo, in chronological order of when they appear in the image-capturing process. Each of these sources of noise occurs, to some degree, in every image you take:
- Photon noise: The actual scene in front of your camera produces noise simply because the photons from your subject don’t all arrive equally. You can think of this as a natural sort of “grain” that hangs around the world all the time, since photons are emitted and reflected in an inherently random way. This is particularly visible in dark areas. The reason why is a bit mathematical: The amount of randomness (aka, noise) is equal to the square root of the total number of photons that something reflects over a given period of time. Makes sense? By percentage, dark regions of a scene always reflect photons with more randomness/noise than bright areas, since they reflect fewer total photons.
- Front-end read noise (aka, “upstream” read noise): Front-end read noise, on the other hand, does originate in your camera. From heat-generated “dark current” noise to imperfections in resetting your camera’s pixels after a photo, there are plenty of sources of front-end read noise — including much more information than I can cover in this article. The important thing to know is that each one of these factors adds imperfections to the performance of your camera sensor, which shows up in your photos as noise (also, you may be asking, “This is on the ‘front end’ of what?” — a very clever question. The answer is that this type of noise is on the front-end of something called analog amplification that occurs in-camera. I will talk about this more further down below.)
- Back-end read noise (aka, “downstream” read noise): This is the one I’ve been talking about a lot so far! Back-end read noise is like front-end read noise, since it comes from your camera rather than the actual scene in front of you (with some common sources being the analog-to-digital information conversion process and the physical electronics within the camera). However, it’s different from front-end read noise because of when in the image-capturing process it actually occurs. Back-end read noise happens after the “analog amplification”, which is a big deal. You’ll see why soon.
That wasn’t bad! These are the three categories of noise that appear in every photo you take. The first two — photon noise and front-end read noise — both occur before your camera begins its analog amplification. Back-end read noise happens after the analog amplification, which is why it in particular is so important to ISO invariance.
3) What is Analog Amplification?
Camera sensors are fascinating devices, and they are very important to this particular topic. Let’s start with the moment that light hits your sensor. As photons collide with each pixel, the photoelectric effect occurs: your pixels start to emit electrons. This is an interesting property of matter, and its odd behavior under certain types of light is one of the things that led physicists to realize that quantum mechanics actually exists! (this seems to be a running theme of the technical articles I write; see my article on diffraction as well.)
Don’t worry — we’re about to get to analog amplification. Before that though, a buildup of electrons starts to occur. As you would expect, the amount of charge that builds up is directly proportional to the number of photons that struck the pixel; more photons leads to more electrons being emitted.
Next, the camera converts that charge into an analog voltage, and then it amplifies that voltage! This is the “analog amplification.” The amount of amplification, or “gain,” directly depends upon the ISO you set. When you set a higher ISO, you’re telling your camera to use a larger gain in the analog amplifier. This is the precursor to capturing a brighter photo.
By the way, this entire time, various sources of image noise have occurred — specifically, photon noise (from the scene) and front-end read noise (from the camera). Naturally, all of this front-end noise will be “amplified” along with the actual signal — the legitimate information that you’re trying to capture in a scene — during the analog amplification process.
Here’s the interesting part: Any read noise that happens after this point (i.e., back-end read noise) won’t go through the analog amplifier, since it occurs too late. But, at the very end of the image-capturing process — several steps beyond where we are right now — something called digital amplification can occur. Digital amplification is especially noteworthy because it takes place after the camera’s electronics introduce back-end read noise!
4) What is Digital Amplification?
Eventually, after voltage passes through the analog amplifier, the information you captured is converted into a digital number — written in binary — that your computer can read without a problem. This is known as the analog-to-digital conversion. This binary number is a big deal, since it’s essentially the final output of each pixel. How do you brighten a photograph in post-production? Simple: multiply the binary number! Doing so will result in a brighter photo, although, of course, it also multiplies the noise/imperfections in the binary number. That’s unavoidable.
Think back to back-end read noise. This type of noise wasn’t amplified by the analog converter, since it occurred after the analog conversion took place! So, as of now, it may not even be a significant percentage of your total photo (depending upon your camera, of course). In fact, you might not notice it unless you need to brighten the photo quite a bit in post-production — in other words, performing digital amplification.
Here’s a bringing-it-all-together moment: The simulated high-ISO values in your camera also only perform digital amplification of the highest “real” ISO on your camera. They simply multiply the binary number, just like your post-processing software does.
This has major implications. First, there is no image quality benefit that comes from using a simulated ISO value! The analog amplifier in your camera is useful because it bypasses (and therefore doesn’t amplify) some of the later read noise, but the digital amplifier is the very last step of the process — so, it doesn’t bypass any sources of noise. Second, there are implications for dynamic range. Since simulated ISO values don’t provide any image quality benefit — yet they do make it easier to clip highlights in your RAW file — you’ll get a dynamic range penalty by using them!
If you need to use ISO 12,800 in order to get a photo that has proper brightness, but the highest real / native ISO on your camera (the last one with any additional analog amplification) is ISO 3200, it is better to use ISO 3200 and brighten the image later. There is no penalty, and you will get more dynamic range.
Conversely, if your camera’s real / native ISO range is from ISO 200 to ISO 3200, you’ll want to use something like ISO 3200 rather than brightening an ISO 200 file in Lightroom (see below on what “brightening” in Lightroom refers to). Specifically, the benefit here is that you won’t amplify any back-end read noise at ISO 3200, while you would if you brightened the ISO 200 photo! You’ll also get more dynamic range, since back-end read noise is like a low-lying grain across your whole photo, most visible (percentage-wise) in your shadow regions.
Hopefully, this clears things up. The reason why “simulated” ISO values are simulated in the first place is because they don’t perform any additional analog amplification, only digital. Analog amplification is great because it doesn’t amplify back-end read noise — but digital amplification does, since it’s the last step of the process. Digital amplification in-camera is no different from digital amplification by brightening the photo in Lightroom, except that decreases your dynamic range and makes it harder to retain detail in the highlights.
And that’s what makes an ISO simulated.
5) Adjusting ISO / Brightening in Lightroom
Let’s take a look at what the process of “brightening” or as some refer to as “adjusting ISO” in Lightroom looks like when dealing with ISO-invariant cameras. Here is the same image I showed earlier, as imported into Lightroom:
As you can see, the image was shot at the base ISO of my Nikon D800E, which is ISO 100. No highlights information was clipped at this ISO, but the dark regions appear excessively dark without any adjustments. Now, here is what the image looks like after I dialed in +2 in Exposure and +50 in Shadows sliders:
As you can see, the image is now much brighter due to these adjustments, but the one I want you to pay close attention to is the “Exposure” slider, which at the value of 2.0 is equivalent to two full stop increments in ISO, translating to roughly ISO 400. Had I initially shot this same image at ISO 400, it would have looked as bright as in the second photo. If you have an ISO-invariant camera, you can shoot at low ISO values and adjust images similarly in Lightroom, without any penalties to image quality. Although the above image is not my final edit, it is pretty close in terms of highlight and shadow detail that I wanted to showcase for this article.
6) What Makes a Camera “ISO Invariant”?
Think about it. You probably already know the answer to this question. Imagine what would happen if a camera had no back-end read noise at all. Say that the only sources of noise occurred before the analog amplification process. Then, something interesting would happen: It would no longer matter whether the file was brightened via the analog amplifier or the digital amplifier. This makes a lot of sense. The benefit of the analog amplifier is that it happens before any back-end read noise occurs, which means that it doesn’t amplify back-end read noise. But if there isn’t any in the first place, then the analog and digital amplifiers will give you the same-looking results! A camera like this would be perfectly ISO invariant.
As I said earlier, certain cameras today have very low levels of back-end read noise. So, although not 100% ISO invariant, they are close enough that photographers have started to notice.
Again, this is different from “simulated” high-ISO values. Simulated ISO values occur because the analog amplifier doesn’t do anything different at those ISOs, making them irrelevant for the purposes of image quality. ISO-invariant cameras, on the other hand, simply have low read noise. Their photos can be brightened via digital amplification without much of a problem, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a working analog amplifier.
7) Tying Up Some Loose Ends
That covers most of the information you need to know, but I’d like to tie up a few loose ends here as well.
7.1) How Does This Relate to Dynamic Range?
Quite simply, read noise can hurt your dynamic range, since it obscures details in the shadow regions of your photo.
If your photo has a lot of read noise, it inherently creates a “veil” of darkened and lightened pixels that eliminate information across an image, which, by percent, is most visible in the shadows. If your camera has very little read noise, though, it is easier to brighten the photo in post-processing and still reveal details in the shadows. So, all else equal, a camera with low read noise will have more dynamic range (though this isn’t the only factor in dynamic range; the amount of electrons emitted before a pixel “saturates” also matters).
7.2) Does a High ISO Actually Decrease Noise?
This is a comment you’ll hear occasionally from people who already understand all of this information, but may not know how to describe it to beginners.
Yes, technically, on many cameras, a higher ISO can decrease noise in the sense that the electronics — especially the analog amplifier — go through different processes that often contribute lower read noise to your photo. In other words, the electronics at high ISO settings may add less read noise to your images, obviously depending upon the camera.
In practice, the reason why most photographers associate high ISO values with more noise is twofold. First, when it’s dark (and, therefore, you’re using a high ISO), photon noise becomes more visible (by percent of the total photons you capture). Second, since your photos of these environments will also be quite dark, sources of read noise are proportionally more significant. Even if your camera’s electronics at high ISO values actually result in a slightly smaller amount of noise, it will take up a larger percentage, and thus will be more visible. Amplification, digital or analog, reveals this clearly.
7.3) Are There Problems with Brightening Photos in Lightroom?
Lightroom (and most other post-processing software) doesn’t like it when you brighten photos too much. Sometimes, you’ll end up with odd white balance shifts, or even potential sources of noise and discoloration. These artifacts are added by the post-processing software, not by the camera itself. Even a perfectly ISO invariant camera potentially could experience them.
In general, although your specific case may be different, this shouldn’t be a major concern. If you need to brighten a dark photo several stops in order to capture enough highlight detail, it’s probably worth enduring some white balance shifts. However, if you routinely brighten photos more than a few stops in Lightroom, if could be a significant factor in your photography.
7.4) Is Your Camera Actually ISO Invariant?
I’m afraid I can’t tell you, at least not with certainty.
All cameras are different. There are so many on the market that to list your individual model — including how low its read noise is, as well as its highest “real” ISO — would be impossible in this article. However, I have a few suggestions to help you find it for yourself.
A great resource for this is called Photons to Photos. When you click on your camera’s name, you can see measurements on its sensor, including the amount of read noise (measured in electrons) that it has at various ISOs, as well as the highest ISO where the analog amplifier actually does something new. (There are also separate sections if you are interested in dynamic range or other resources. You can look at their home page for all the measurements they’ve made or derived.)
Although this website is very helpful, you may also want to test this for yourself. Can you brighten an ISO 100 photo and get similar results to an unbrightened photo at ISO 3200? What about ISO 3200 vs ISO 25,600?
If you are particularly technically inclined, you may want to follow the process that Iliah Borg explained in his article on intermediate ISO settings. It’s the most accurate way to see which ISO values are “real” on your camera, but it takes some time to implement, so I’d recommend going through these steps mainly if this is a topic that seems highly relevant to your photography.
Hopefully, that will help. After all this, if you still don’t know whether your camera is ISO invariant, or which ISO is its highest “real” ISO, you can ask in the comments, and I’ll do my best to answer.
8) Practical ISO Invariance Recommendations
We are nearing the end of our ISO journey, and what a fun ride it has been! By now, hopefully you understand the three main sources of noise in a photograph: photon noise, front-end read noise, and back-end read noise. You also understand that the two stages of amplification — analog and digital — occur at different times within the photo-making process, and that’s what makes ISO invariance work in the first place. If a camera had zero back-end read noise, it would be 100% ISO invariant. Or, if you’re at an ISO where the analog amplifier doesn’t do anything unique, you’re using a “simulated” ISO that can also be considered invariant.
So, what are my practical recommendations for putting this into practice? It’s a short list.
- If you want the best possible dynamic range, only use native ISO range values, not the simulated / extended ISO values. This is true because simulated ISO values don’t actually give you any benefit in terms of noise performance or shadow detail, but they do have a greater potential to clip the brightest highlights in your image (or, if they are “simulated down,” like the LO ISO 50 on some cameras, they have the potential to clip shadow detail without improving highlight retention.) Side note: Interestingly, in many cameras, the “middle” ISO values — those between full ISO stops — are “simulated” as well, meaning that the analog voltage amplifier stays at the same gain as in the prior full ISO stop, or the same as the next full ISO stop. So, there’s a good argument against using values like ISO 125 or 160 and sticking to full ISO stops like 100 and 200, assuming that your camera is one that simulates these ISO values. While cameras like the Nikon D800e don’t simulate these values — as you can see on the same Photons to Photos page — others, like the Canon 5D Mark III, do.
- If your camera has low read noise (subjectively, anything under the five-electron mark as found on Photons to Photos is pretty good) for a given ISO, don’t be afraid to brighten those photos in post-processing. Even if you’d get slightly better shadows by using a higher ISO, you may save enough highlight detail that it will be worth the tradeoff. Similarly, if you accidentally use too low of an ISO with one of these cameras, you may not even be able to tell in the final photo.
- If a particular ISO is not simulated, don’t be afraid to use it, especially if your camera isn’t close to being ISO invariant! You’ll get better noise performance from using a “real” ISO 1600 photo rather than brightening an ISO 100 photo in post-processing, especially if your camera has a lot of back-end read noise at ISO 100.
- If you’re the type of person who reads about ISO invariance, you should almost certainly be shooting RAW. None of the recommendations in this article are relevant for JPEG shooters.
That’s about it. If you do these three things, you will be making the most of ISO invariance.
9) Conclusion
Clearly, ISO invariance is a technical topic. When you look at the physical things happening to your camera sensor, this topic becomes easier to understand. In each camera, there are inherently several sources of noise, with each one adding some imperfections to a photo as it is created. Some of these sources of noise occur before the analog amplification (front-end), and some happen after (back-end). The lower the back-end read noise, the closer your camera is to being ISO invariant. Finally, you should avoid “simulated / extended” ISO values since they harm your dynamic range.
That’s ISO invariance in a nutshell. Since this was a very technical article, I’m sure you have some questions or additional points to mention, and I encourage you to leave a comment below if any of the information above still doesn’t make sense. Hopefully, after this explanation, you now have a solid foundation on ISO and the processes that cause ISO invariance.
Comments
The lowest ISO setting on my Nikon D610 is 100. So where does the ISO-50 value come from as mentioned in the details?
Extended ISO Lo3, I don’t know if the D610 has it.
The base-ISO is 100, but you can artificially push 1 stop lower to ISO 50 on the D750 and D800 for instance.
The ISO 50 also is a simulated ISO, listed as LO-1 on my camera. Not all cameras have it. There is no dynamic range improvement if you pick that ISO rather than simply using ISO 100 in the first place.
Woops, you’re right.
It’s L.1.0 -> L0.7 -> L0.3 -> ISO100.
Hans, your D610 has ISO 50, it will show as “Lo” when you go below 100. That’s what is referred to as “expanded”, “extended” or “simulated” ISO. The same goes for anything above ISO 6400, which is the last “native” ISO on the D610 sensor.
You’r right, never realized this, thanks!
Nasim is correct, although technically the highest “native” ISO — in other words, the last ISO where the analog amplifier actually does anything new — seems to be ISO 1600. See: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm#Nikon%20D610_14
Sir according to my knowledge I think in Higher version dslrs iso of 50 is available and not in others. I my dlsr also iso amount is 100 only
Hans, the D610’s standard ISO ranges from ISO 100 to 6400. However, you can expand it to ISO 50 using Lo 1, or to ISO 12800 using Hi 1 and ISO 25600 using Hi 2.
hi Spencer
nice work yours.
I checked sensorgen link and found it unreliable at a glance. Did you notice the quantum efficience QE numbers for nikon cameras. I do not make sense a D200 with 53%, a D80 with 19%, a D70s 278%, D2X and D2xs 476% by the way D700 is 35% almost accurate, but D3 (not D3s) is 90% with the same sensor. With so much dispersion and unaccuracy in QE I would not trust invariance curves, and I would try to find a more reliable source.
That’s true, those cameras have very odd QE numbers. The read noise charts for at least the cameras I looked at were within the realm of expectation, but I agree that they seem more questionable when the QE numbers are so off! I will see if I can find another list of these measurements for a lot of cameras — Sensorgen was the main source I found earlier, but you are right, it is not ideal. In this case, the best method is just to take photos and test for yourself.
Ok, I found a better one (http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm) and have updated the article.
a typo for my former comment, I mean I would not trust
Fixed!
What a great post. Thank you so much for putting the time into this article. Probably one of the most helpful photo articles that I have read. It will be incredibly influential in my decision process.
Could you comment how this might influence decisions in Milky Way Astro photography?
Thank you, Bob! For star photography, where you’re trying to capture as many details as possible in the Milky Way, you’ll often want to use the highest “real” ISO on your camera. For my D800e, it appears to be ISO 1250, based upon the info at this link: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm#Nikon%20D800E_14. Obviously, I recommend testing this value yourself to make sure that, when brightened, it doesn’t have any noise penalty over shooting at a higher ISO in the first place.
Update: Photons to Photos has since changed their graph for this camera. The new highest “real” ISO is listed as 1600. Other graphs have been changed as well. That’s why I recommend testing for yourself to make sure that these numbers match your experience :)
A quick note: If you think that this ISO setting, whatever it is, is blowing out the detail in your stars, then feel free to use an even lower ISO and brighten the image in post-processing. You won’t get the best possible shadow detail, but, depending upon the astronomical objects in your sky (i.e., the moon), this may or may not be necessary. Personally, from now on, I’ll be shooting at ISO 1250 for most Milky Way shots and then brightening things later!
My camera is a Fuji X-Pro2. I checked sensorgen link and it lists very few Fuji cameras and does not include mine. Looking at the ISO choices on the X-Pro2, the actual numbers on my ISO dial are 200-12,800. After reading your article I assume these are my “native” choices and that photos shot within this range would give me less noisy images than above/below this range (the H or the L on the dial). True?
Coming from a Nikon D7200, I am discovering that Fuji seems to deal with noise better especially on skin.
Georgette, I would take a look at Photons to Photos instead. Here’s the link to the read noise chart for the Fuji X-Pro2: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm#Fujifilm%20X-Pro2_14
As you can see, there is quite a large dip at ISO 800. That shows that the camera likely switches to a different analog amplification process at ISO 800 and beyond, which isn’t a bad thing. The dynamic range chart for the X-Pro2 stays roughly flat at ISO 800, while decreasing at other ISOs as well: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR.htm#Fujifilm%20X-Pro2
From the looks of it, yes, the ISO values from 200 to 12,800 all appear to be within the analog range, while the others are outside of it.
However, throughout the range, the read noise on the X-Pro2 is very low (about 3.7e- at the most according to that link, compared to some cameras that are more than 20e- at base ISO), which means that the camera is close to being ISO invariant. You won’t see significant differences between an ISO 200 photo brightened in post-processing, compared to a photo taken at a higher ISO in-camera.
Thanks Spencer! The technical numbers still kinda go over my head, but I appreciate your advice that with the Fuji X-Pro2 I can shoot with a lower ISO number, brighten in LR, and still not get a lot of noise when I do. This would probably work with nature shots where I was on a tripod.
Recently photographed my granddaughter’s school play in a poorly lit auditorium. During the play they sometimes they used auxiliary spotlighting, sometimes not. It was challenging! Looking back at my pix I noticed that of the 60 images I kept, 43 were shot at ISO 12,800. I believe that I set the exposure program on “Program” with shutter speed at over 1/100 sec. as I was shooting “action” handheld w/o a flash (school rules); not sure if I set the ISO on “automatic” or not. Perhaps it just “floated” to give me a correct exposure. Except for skin tones, this worked out OK. Any guidance for the future? We have a dance recital in May!!! :>)
It sounds like your method works! Once you’re at the widest possible aperture, as well as the longest shutter speed that doesn’t result in motion blur, all you can do is use a higher ISO or brighten the photo in post-production.
Does the chart mean that ISO 800 has (much) lower read noise than ISO 640 ,and also a sligthly higher dynamic range??
If that’s correct, it means that when working around 640 ISO you should always prefere a little higher ISO value (800) for its better performances.
Hi Antonio,
If I may, working at ISO 640 will allow you to gather more light than on ISO 800 for the same picture render (same histogram). More light is always better. The noise is usually dominated by the photon noise, so more photons mean better SNR.
However in some situation this can help. In hight contrast picture, with large dark areas (night sky picture), it would be better to go to ISO 800, blow the stars and keep clean dark sky because of a lower detector read noise.
Interesting, but complicated and confusing, subject. Seems like it has something to do with quantum mechanics.
More information, also more than a little complicated and confusing. Link is http://www.cambridgeincolour.com/forums/thread55238.htm.
Yes, the commenters in that link have some useful things to say. Thanks for adding this, Merlin.
Thanks for the informative article.
My camera is Nikon D750 and I set max ISO at 6400. Couple of months ago I did a simple test: I made three shots of the same scene in manual mode (A and S were fixed) with three ISO values: 6400 (correct exposure), 3200 (1 stop under-exposure), and 1600 (2 stops under-exposure). In the post I added 1 and 2 stops exposure to the last two pictures to make them as bright as the first one. The result was three identical pictures in terms of exposure and noise, as far as my eyes could see. My conclusion was that by shooting 1 or 2 stops below the max ISO and fix the exposure in the post, I’ll have better dynamic range (in theory) and less chance to clip the highlights.
What do you think?
For Nikon D750, raising ISO setting above ISO 640 (no zeros missed) achieves very little in terms of lowering the noise, given your raw converter can cope with the boost necessary.
Excellent, thank you Iliah. Any raw converters you know of you don’t like to boost with? I’m, using C1 and DxO and I’ve been pleased with both.
Dear Sean:
What I do is check the things with the converter and camera I’m using. The test is rather simple: I set the exposure for some high ISO, like 6400; and shoot some still life at that exposure (shutter speed + aperture) setting lowering the ISO. Of course I maintain the same light for the scene. Next, I bring all the raws to a converter and check the gains and losses.
How did you determine this number? I would like to deduce comparable numbers for my other cameras (D7200 and D5500).
Dear Jim:
Please see my second answer to Sean. With D7200 and D5500 the ISO invariance point should be close to ISO 200, but check with your converter.
Thanks, Iliah.
I see that Bill Claff’s bar chart “DxOMark Derived Sensor Characteristics” for the D750, D7200, and D5500 have a column labeled “iso invariant at ISO” giving the numbers 307, 217, and 190, respectively. Agrees fairly well with your numbers except for the D750.
Dear Jim:
Camera samples vary. I used my D750 sample to determine that ISO 640, paying attention to shadow artifacts that are not detectable in blind numbers tests. In terms of pure noise, I see about 1/3 stop improvement between ISO 320 and ISO 640 settings.
Now I’m even more glad that I shoot film.
LOL! In some ways, though, using the right ISO (ASA) matters even more for you, since you have to wait 36 photos to adjust it :)
Hi Spencer. I am not the greatest chart reader. When I looked at the chart in Photons to Photos, I read it to mean that my D810’s highest ‘real’ ISO reading is one unnamed line past 800, (I’ll call it 1000, though I don’t know if that line represents 1000) and at all readings above that the numbers stay constant which means that they are simulated. Am I reading the chart correctly? So is ISO 1600 really the same as what I called ISO 1000? If I am right, then I am surprised. I thought that the ‘real’ numbers would go somwhat higher on a D810. However, editing experience confirms what the chart says, because the best results I get editing my photos occurs at ISO 800 and below. Above that you take your chances and see what you get, though I get ok results up to about 2500. Have I understood the chart correctly?
http://www.photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR_Shadow.htm#Nikon%20D810 — hover over triangles on the graph to see the numbers.
You are reading the chart correctly! A better interpretation, though, is that ISO 1000 is the highest ISO that makes a difference to use on your D810. If you use a higher ISO, that’s fine, but it doesn’t provide any benefit over simply brightening an ISO 1000 photo in post-production. The improved image quality you see at lower ISOs isn’t quite related to this fact. Hope that makes sense.
Update: Photons to Photos has since changed their graph for this camera. The new highest “real” ISO is listed as 2500. Other graphs have been changed as well, so don’t take any of the numbers written in the rest of these comments as gospel. This points to the complexity of pinning down precise definitions of ISO.
Sorry to seem thick, but does that mean I should be shooting my D810 at 1000 ISO max and then brightening in post, rather than using a higher ISO? Thanks.
No worries, this is an important topic to confirm. The answer is yes — you won’t see an improvement by using an ISO higher than 1000. Here’s why: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm#Nikon%20D810_14
Notice how everything flatlines after ISO 1000? That’s because of the information at the top of the graph: “Open circles indicate values outside the normal analog ISO range.” All the ISO values above ISO 1000 on the D810 are simulated, with the same analog amplification as at ISO 1000. Post-processing would give you the same result as using a higher ISO in-camera — potentially with better details in the highlights.
Thank you Spencer, I’ll try that :-)
Sure thing! Also, it’s worth mentioning that if you bring two files into Lightroom and compare — one at ISO 1000 (brightened) and one at a much higher ISO, say, ISO 12800 — the result might not be exactly what you expect. Specifically, the ISO 12800 photo may appear to have less noise. However, since this value is simulated, the reason for this effect (if you see it at all) is because some camera manufacturers “cook” noise reduction into their simulated high-ISO photos, even RAW. So, you may need to apply noise reduction to the ISO 1000 photo in Lightroom in order to compare accurately. Hope that makes sense.
Thank you Spencer. I got very confused when I read Iliah’s response to my post, because the chart he pointed me to was not the one I originally saw. And I seemed to interpret something different from it, which is why I got confused. So I am glad to find that what I originally thought was true. I do have one further question. Given that there is no ISO benefit to going above ISO 1000, would there be a shutter speed benefit by going higher? That is, could you increase your shutter speed more if you set your ISO at, for example, 2500, under conditions in which you don’t really need more light sensitivity, such as early dusk when there is still plenty of light, but you might want to capture motion, such as a bird flying (whew, long sentence)?
No, because you can shoot just as easily at, say, 1/250 second and ISO 1000, or 1/250 and ISO 2500. Even if the ISO 2500 photo looks better out of camera, you can brighten the ISO 1000 photo to look exactly the same, and there is no image quality loss (and potentially a dynamic range benefit, if the scene in front of your camera has some very bright highlights).
However, for many people, it is best to simply use ISO 2500 anyway, since the photo out of camera will look better, and it won’t require as much post-processing. Also, if you review your photos in-camera, you’ll actually be able to see what’s going on. So, this technique is mainly for fringe uses when you need every bit of dynamic range, and may not be as useful for day-to-day photography.
Describing photon noise as simply the “square root of the number of photons” is misleading. As images are more and more underexposed, fewer and fewer photons are captured and the square root of the number of photons also declines. But we don’t describe underexposed images as less noisy. The square root of the number of photons is more usefully called the signal-to-noise ratio. Thus, as images are more and more underexposed, the signal-to-noise ratio declines. We say they are more noisy, not because the square root of the number of photons is increasing (it isn’t, it’s actually decreasing), but because the ratio of the average number of photons captured per sensor pixel to the square root is decreasing. That is, SNR is decreasing.
Thank you, Phil, that is very true. Although I didn’t expand on it in the article, we are on the same page!
I like this topic so I take the liberty to comment where I can find it useful.
I agree the SNR is the ultimate measurement of an image quality. But as the article talked about read noise (talking about ISO invariance is talking about read noise), it is great to show that photon noise is the square root of photons (by the way this is only true for a high number of photon, at low regime the noise is expressed differently) in order to compare it to the read noise.
So any reader that knows his camera has a 4e- of read noise can figure out that as soon as he gets more than 16 electrons (~photons) on his pixels, the noise is dominated by the ‘natural’ photon noise and not by the detector.
Wow, one of my favorite articles of all time! I have a degree in Mathematics and see everything in numbers; this helps so much, thank you! I would very much encourage more technical and mathematical explanations of the physics of our cameras to help us capture what we intend.
Thanks again!
Dylan, thank you, I am glad you enjoyed it! We’ll work to keep writing technical articles on some of these topics.
Looking at Bill Claff’s Read Noise chart (photonstophotos), I am surprised to see that the read noise in the D7200 is so much lower than in the D750. I have both cameras and I would have expected the reverse of that result based on my experience.
Dear Jim:
You need to take full well capacity into account, too. D750 has about 2x+ FWC compared to D7200, that is slightly more than 1 stop. Normal, given the pixel size. Read noise on D7200 is also just about 1 stop better. http://www.photonstophotos.net/Charts/Sensor_Characteristics.htm#Nikon%20D750_14,Nikon%20D7200_14
It is also important to mention that all the numbers are blind measurements, they do not take into account the look of the noise, or, for example, banding artifacts. Another point here is that raw converters cope differently with different cameras and different amounts of brightness boosting. The numbers are only some guidelines and can be different from visual impressions by 1 stop easy.
HI Jim Thomas,
I assume you are surprise because of the noise result on both camera ? Better on D750 ?
Usually detector with bigger pixel have more read-noise. But the read-noise does not tell all the story. What is happening here is that your D750 has a bigger sensor than your D7200, therefore front of the same lens/ same aperture/ same shutter speed it will get more light. Getting more light means that the signal over the photon noise (described in this article) will be higher. Because the signal increase with the number of photons you get and the noise increase with the square root of that number.
Actually, in most photographic cases, the read-noise has more influence on the dynamical range than on the signal to noise level of your picture.
Indeed the efficiency of the collecting surface of the detector is now more important, more limiting, than the read-noise (wasn’t the case a few years ago). The battle now is to increase the efficiency of light gathered by the detector, by increasing its size or improving the efficiency of each pixel (QE = Quantum Efficiency) or by increasing the active area of each pixel (this is what they do in “back light illuminated” detector).
Look at the iPhone chart, it has a very low read-noise (they apparently cannot even measure it correctly because it goes under negatives value) but has such a small detector and a small lens diameter that the quantity of light gather is tiny.
When constructors are setting the ISO of their camera they compensate the detector size and efficiency with the gain, so that a picture taken with a given aperture/shutter-speed/iso is always exposed the same what ever the detector behind.
If you want to compare the detector performances of your D750 and D7200 you need to take into account this size difference which is about a factor of 2.25 in surface. So, with the lens apperture on both, same scene, put your D750 @ ISO 400 and your D7200 @ ISO 200 let the camera to meeter the shutter speed. You will have comparable quantity of light gathered by the detectors.
Cheers,
S.
Spencer,
The Sensorgen Web site lists the stated ISO vs. measured ISO, as shown below for my D750:
ISO Measured ISO
50 73
100 73
200 146
400 291
800 583
1600 1166
3200 2332
6400 4804
12800 9443
25600 19249
51200 35612
Why are they different, and was is the practical effect of this, if any?
Ralph
Luckily, you don’t need to change the way you shoot because of this! Those numbers are derived from DXO’s measurements of various camera sensors, and DXO wanted a way to see if any camera manufacturers were over-inflating their ISO values. The main takeaway is that cameras don’t display the perfectly accurate ISO of their sensor — the “actual” and “stated” ISOs are different. That’s what you’re seeing here, although the small differences between the two values on the D750 (less than 1/3 of a stop) are not unusual. As a whole, I find these numbers to be the most useful when you compare them between cameras.
great explanations. It is great to se people taking so many time to write this down.
The information in http://photonstophotos.net are great, I was looking for that since a while.
However I am just wondering how they are computing the floor noise (read noise). Because I know that Nikon for instance does not apply any offset to their detector. Therefore the floor noise distribution is completely biased toward 0 values. I guess they do that because in photography we are not doing photometry and to gain some dynamic range. However Canon usually apply an offset and their noise distribution is complete. In the chart, Canon read noise appear to be systematically higher. I am guessing that they simply compute a rms which cannot work without offset.
An other interesting fact, when comparing the Fujy X-pro2 and the Nikon D500, that came out about the same time, it shows that they have probably the same detector (same jump in read noise) but it is shifted, it appear at ISO 400 for Nikon and 800 for the Fuji. I wonder if that come from the famous “fuji iso cheating”.
Coming back to the article, a few remarks.
7.1 / Dynamic Range.
i didn’t well followed your explanation. I would rather say : putting aside the amplification process, when you ‘record’ the number of electrons in your memory their is no point to record it by handfuls (or bunch or unity) smaller than the read noise, because you can’t get information bellow that threshold. For instance if the read-out noise is 4 electrons, one bit of memory should correspond to 4 electrons. Therefore the dynamic range is the ratio between the electron capacity of the pixel (called full well) and the read noise (the minimum number of electron from which one can get information). So it is understandable that decreasing the read out noise will increase the dynamic range.
7.2) Does a High ISO Actually Decrease Noise?
While this is true that the read noise can change with the gain, I think the most prominent things to say is that at high ISO the read out noise (almost constant) becomes negligible when compared to the photon noise because of the amplification process. Therefore the read noise will contribute less than the photon noise at high ISO and dark scene, compare to low ISO (and still dark scene). [This is mostly why the curves in photons to photo charts are going down, because the read noise is computed in ADU and converted to e- by inverse gain multiplication in order to compare it to the photon noise. The gain increase with ISO so the read noise decrease when expressed in e- that why it is called ‘referred read noise’]
Well I am writing to much, my wife gets upset because we need to prepare for a diner and I am still in front of my computer !
Thanks again.
“Well I am writing to much, my wife gets upset because we need to prepare for a diner and I am still in front of my computer !” I’m pleased I’m not the only one to suffer from this particular issue when I visit PL.
Thank you, Sylvain, this way of explaining it makes a lot of sense! Your interpretation of my 7.1 “Dynamic Range” section is precisely what I meant. The dynamic range of a sensor is the ratio between the highest value that can be recorded accurately (before sensor saturation) and the lowest. If read noise obscures any shadow values, it inherently decreases your dynamic range, potentially by several stops, since you can’t record low-level information accurately! 1e- of read noise, 2e-, 4e-, 8e-, 16e-, and so on: each one obscures another stop of potential dynamic range. If the total electron capacity of a sensor is around 70,000e- or 80,000e- (common for full-frame sensors without too many pixels), a handful of electrons of read noise may not seem significant, but it actually eliminates a surprising number of stops of potential dynamic range.
As for your statements on section 7.2, again, very true. Thanks for adding this.
Hi Spencer,
Thanks. and yes I think it is more clear what you wrote above. However something important is missing for the readers. They are two saturations, the pixel capacity and the amplification saturation. The first one is a smooth transition to the roof, the second more hash. At low ISO (i think it is whats constructor calls “native” ISO) the pixel saturation and the amplification saturation are matched so that you saturate your amplification at the same time you saturate the pixel. In other word if Sp is the pixel saturation (in e-) and Sa the amplification saturation in ADU (or DN digital numeric unit) then, at “native” ISO:
Sp *g = Sa
where `g` is the gain in ADU/e- at ‘native’ ISO.
At high ISO you saturate with the amplification before filling up the pixel because of the gain. That why the dynamic range is lower at high ISO.
Well you probably know all that but it is still great to brainstorm.
[again on the Nikon noise computation]
Strange thing, in DXO mark I saw that the D800 has a dynamic range above 14 stops while the memory is 14bits ! I am guessing they compute the theoretical dynamical range by dividing full-well/read-noise. So I wonder if they are not also underestimating the read-noise of Nikon’s because of the biased distribution in the dark frames. Do you know ?
Cheers,
Sylvain.
Sylvain wrote: “Strange thing, in DXO mark I saw that the D800 has a dynamic range above 14 stops while the memory is 14bits !”
The dynamic range of an N-bit linearly-quantized digital signal can, and often does, exceed 2 raised to the power N (2^N), aka N f-stops.
The output dynamic range of a perfect 1-bit linear quantizer that outputs, say, either 0 volts or 1 volt = 1 divided by 0 = infinity! In other words, an N-bit quantizer that outputs a code word of 0 to represent a signal level of exactly zero has, by definition, an output dynamic range of infinity. Obviously, this definition of dynamic range isn’t useful for such quantizers.
One of the many different methods for overcoming the dynamic range ‘divide by zero problem’ is to add half a least significant bit to the output codes. 0 is taken to be a signal level of 0.5; 1 is taken to be 1.5, …, 16,383 is taken to be 16,383.5. Now, the theoretical dynamic range of a 14-bit quantizer becomes 16,383.5 divided by 0.5 = 32,767 = 15 f-stops.
The input dynamic range of an N-bit linear quantizer can be increased beyond a ratio of 2^N (beyond N f-stops) by adding a suitable dither signal to the input signal. In digital audio, the ideal dither signal is random noise that has a triangular probability density function. In digital imaging, the photon shot noise plus random thermal noise is, in effect, the dither signal for the quantizer: the analog-to-digital converter (ADC).
There are several methods for specifying system performance, including: dynamic range; and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Each method can use no spectral or spatial weighting, or one of several spectral and/or spatial weightings.
Cameras that have a full well capacity of greater than 16,383 electrons and a 14-bit ADC are doubly-quantized systems: the quantum nature of photons and their detection is the first ‘quantizer’; the 14-bit ADC is the second quantizer. At low ISO values, where each bit encodes multiple electron counts, the photon shot noise itself is the dither signal for the second quantizer.
by “quantum nature of photons and their detection” you mean that not all but (electron) energy matching photons get detected?
Hi Mark, As I’m sure you know, only some of the photons that arrive at each sensel are detected, hence the quantum efficiency is far below 100%.
The probability of a photon freeing an electron depends on: the material; the thickness of the material; the angle of incidence; and the wavelength of the photon. But, it is only an approximate probability value because the process is stochastic — regardless of the fact that the random arrival of the photons themselves, at the sensor, is due to the stochastic nature of the emission of photons.
In other words, even if the light arriving at the sensor was non-random, i.e., having zero photon shot noise, the stochastic nature of the conversion of photons to countable electrons results in shot noise. Shot noise (aka Poisson noise) refers to electronic noise that results from stochastic processes that follow the Poisson distribution rather than the Gaussian distribution (aka the normal distribution).
Hi Pete,
I am not sure to follow you completely. Before quantization (the second one) one can define a dynamic range, defined of course by the full-well and the read noise which is never 0. So the first quantizer is the read noise or 1 (1 e-). But that maybe just a story of definition.
And do not understand how the photon shot noise can be the dither signal on a linear quantizer when the shot noise increase with the number of electrons. Most of bits are waisted to sample photon noise in high intensity (higher bits). Maybe I didn’t get what is the dither signal.
S.
Hi Sylvain,
We could indeed define the sensor dynamic range to be the ratio of full-well capacity to a read noise of, at the very least, 1 electron. The reason for my personal objection to doing this is because it fails to take into account two established aspects of science: information theory, especially the Nyquist–Shannon sampling theorem; and the complete system process of analog-to-digital conversion followed by the final digital-to-analog reconstruction.
It is easy to forget that a “digital image” is not an image in any way shape or form; in the same way that “digital audio” is not sound! The digital information is just an intermediate step in the sequence of information transmission from the source to the audience. Information theory applies to the endpoints of the transmission chain, therefore terms such as “dynamic range” and “signal-to-noise ratio” apply only to those endpoints; they do not apply to each and every element in the system. Furthermore, the theory and its related terms apply only to statistical averages over large numbers of samples, they most definitely do not apply to individual samples. In other words, the signal-to-noise ratio of each individual pixel in a digital image, or each individual sample in a stream of digital audio, is an utterly meaningless concept.
As you said, the read noise can never be 0. Therefore it must be at least 1 because there is no such thing as more than 0, but less than 1, electron (or photon)! However, the average read noise can be less than 1, or any non-integer value greater than 0.
As to photon shot noise being the dither signal to the quantizer (the ADC): I was very careful to avoid suggesting that it is the ideal dither signal for a linear quantizer. It certainly isn’t ideal/optimal, but it is generally sufficient, and often it is far greater than sufficient. It would be ideal for a correctly-designed non-linear quantizer, but it is extraordinarily difficult to fabricate high-speed low-noise non-linear analog-to-digital converters. So, we are currently stuck with having far-from-ideal 14-bit ADCs in our cameras. If there was a huge market for still cameras that do not also record video then there would be an incentive to manufacture still cameras that have either a non-linear ADC, or a linear ADC that has enough bits to encompass the full-well capacity of its sensor. It would also require users who were willing to accept ISO steps of only full stops rather than fractional stops.
NB: In the absence of a dither signal, the process of quantization causes both harmonic and non-harmonic distortion spikes, which are perceptually unpleasant, often to the point of being highly irritating! When sufficient dither is added to (or is inherent in) the signal, the distortion spikes are randomized such that they are spread in terms of bandwidth therefore drastically reduced in terms of peak magnitude, which humans perceive as mild noise rather than irritating distortion. Visible banding in a digital image is a classic example of an insufficiently-dithered quantized signal.
Thank you for your interesting comments and questions, Sylvain. I hope that something I’ve written is useful to you, and to a few of the other readers.
Best wishes,
Pete
Hi Pete,
I understand now better your thoughs. I understand your reluctance on the dynamic range definition. In theory you are right. In practice, the Shannon Nyquist theorem is safe as soon as you have a bit of light as you are well sampling the shot noise. And that the case in most photographic conditions.
As you say I do not see a urgent need for a non linear quantization now, it will be for a long time cheaper and better to add more digits if needed. I remember though seeing some new camera with logarithmic responses used mainly for security to see details in dark and bright are of a scene. I do not see that coming to photography any time soon.
For the exploration of the highest non-linear part of the full-well, this in a limitation only in low gain (low ISO) I guess, because as soon as you have gain you will saturate with the amplifier which has a more abrupte cut.
What you say about the quantization remember some simple simulation I deed long time ago by quantifying some grey linear gradient picture. It is impressive how little noise you need to inject to make the picture smooth, e.i. to remove the quantization stripes by eyes. even on a 8bit picture. It has been a while the camera are promoted the 14bits ADC, but since only recently it was bullshit as the read-noise where still so poor that it was impossible to differentiate a 14bit to a 10bits image. Now it is an other story as dynamic ranges are increasing.
About the meaningless of SNR in individual sample, again it is true in its theoretical definition but this is never what is practically happening. A one event measurement is often calibrated, at least in science, (darks, response, noise, etc). So good SNR estimation of one measurement is possible (well one can still argue that measurement+calibrations are not one single event).
Thanks for this delightful discussion,
Sylvain.
Sylvain,
You may wish to add up calculus and differential maths to your thread and it will render your point 100% thus making all folks on this forum HAPPY PHOTOGRAPHERS.
Cheers,
Waldemar
Waldemar, I heard your sarcastic mood.
These things have little to do with the art of photography. Does it mean we cannot discuss it in a thread talking about detector noise ? Why can’t we ?
Sylvain
Sylvain,
You are RIGHT! We can discuss anything is there in the world of photography! It’s just my (sarcastic? YES, that’s correct) opinion, that ‘high tech’ discussion will not make me, some others, great photographers at all. I do believe, that good/great photography is totally something else than discussion about electrons, noise etc. Have a look at the photos made by Daido Moriyama and you will find his photos to be: NOISY, NO RULE OF 3RD, DARK, BLURRY, HARDLY ANY PHOTO IS SHARP…all these attributes which PL would regard as UNACCEPTABLE for consideration to be included in their competition. And still it is Daido Moriyama, and not those whose photos are ‘sharp’, w/o noise, following rule of 3rd etc, whose photos have been recognized as work of GREAT ARTIST!
Great Photos, in my opinion, are photos which not necessarily are ‘sharp’, ‘noise free’, etc but photos which convey EMOTIONS and only such photos COUNT.
Have a nice day!
Waldemar from down under.
“‘high tech’ discussion will not make me, some others, great photographers at all. I do believe, that good/great photography is totally something else than discussion about electrons, noise etc”
Completely agree, and so what ?
In photography i am interested by emotions and stories. The cristal clear long pose saturated landscape does not move me at all. I am more a Sally Mann or Fan Ho aficionado. The fact to know a bit of the science of detection never altered my test for photography neither the photo that I take (at least I would like to take).
So I do not even understand what is your comment for. Do you really think that some people will read the thread and think, “I do not understand what is an electron so I cannot be a good photographer” ? I do not think so. No body will do, as you didn’t.
What bother me is just the typical and common type of comments I ear time to time which trend to say that because you are a physicist or interested by science you cannot appreciate beauty, art and people. I never understood that. I feel kind of this background in your comments.
Cheers,
Sylvain.
Waldemar,
Photography can be just art, just craft, or mixture of both art and craft. Art is orthogonal to, rather than congruent with, craft.
Examples:
1. art can be produced without the aid of a camera, obviously;
2. a macro photograph of an old postage stamp is all about the craft of photography, and nothing whatsoever to do with art;
3. photographing an extreme dynamic range nightscape of a busy port, or the Milky Way above mountains, requires both the art and the craft of photography.
During the latter part of my teenage years, I enjoyed producing art (especially during boring lectures!) using only a ballpoint pen and an A4-sized pad of white paper. I could do this only because I had previously learnt art, mathematics, and the craft of perspective and projection (gained from formal tuition in engineering drawing).
The hardware used in the production of art — whether it be a pencil, a ballpoint pen, crayons, paintbrushes and paint, or a camera plus lenses — has a limited area of operation. When we are producing art that is within the technical limits of the hardware we are using then these limits are totally irrelevant to us. However, the hardware that we are using exists only because those who produced it know far more than the rest of us about the technical details, about the manufacturing, and about the marketing.
Your comments appear on this website simply because of the countless numbers of truly dedicated people who, amongst them, had bothered to properly learn skills that include: chemistry; mathematics; physics; and quantum mechanics. I am extremely grateful to those people.
You wrote: “It’s just my (sarcastic? YES, that’s correct) opinion, that ‘high tech’ discussion will not make me, some others, great photographers at all.”
For the reasons that I have presented above, I completely agree with the latter part of your statement “‘high tech’ discussion will not make me, some others, great photographers at all.” Therefore, I am curious as to why:
1. You waste your time reading ‘high tech’ articles and/or comments that are not useful to you.
2. You further waste your time trying to insult — despite repeatedly failing to offend — those who are seriously interested in learning and/or discussing highly technical details.
Hi Pete,
This is especially funny: Waldemar does not realize that photographers are generally pretty good at reading people, it is part of the trade, that “art” part. So he continues to disgrace himself.
“No rule of thirds… which PL would regard as unacceptable.”
Just FYI: https://photographylife.com/the-myth-of-the-rule-of-thirds/
Thanks to Pete and Sylvain, who are responding to this discussion with such well-reasoned arguments.
Waldemar, it would be easier to get behind your point of view if you approached this subject from a less sarcastic perspective. At this point you are hijacking the article completely. You have forced me to delete all further comments from you going forward. It isn’t your message that I disagree with, as you seem to think — it is your method of spamming this comments section with trollish comments.
on wikipedia :)
“In Internet slang, a troll is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a newsgroup, forum, chat room, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response[2] or of otherwise disrupting normal, on-topic discussion,[3] often for the troll’s amusement.”
posting off-topic messages in an online community with the intent of [..] disrupting normal, on-topic discussion, often for the troll’s amusement.
It does kind of fit the definition. Here.
Cheers,
Sylvain
I wonder, if people who we know are GREAT PHOTOGRAPHERS, give a damn about this tech jargon?! Has anybody know the answer? Please advise.
Thanks.
Waldemar
Hi Waldemar.
I think the answer is “absolutely not”. You do not need to know thermodynamics to be able to use a fridge correctly. I also dough that formula 1 race drivers are good mechanics and that they have to think on how the engine combustion works when they push the accelerator.
Photography, as I see it, is an art, the technics is here to serves art. However, the ‘great photograph’ we know have so many experience that setting ISO, aperture, etc becomes a second nature, like driving a car.
And at the end, creativity is the one that make a photo.
Saying that, I only wish that photographer making gears revues on the web knows more on the science behind. Because they are spreading misleading informations. They should limits their revue to the esthetic of picture makers. The well written article above is pretty much an exception and is complementary.
Sylvain.
Hi Sylvain,
Thank you for the reply to my comment and I do share your point of view about the creativity is the one that make a photo.
Artists are born and not made and what ever the knowledge the person have got on the subject it itself will be not enough for this person to become a great artist.
Cheers,
Waldemar
ps: do you know, that one of the GREATEST MATHEMATICIAN of the XX century, Stefan Banach, was …SELF TAUGHT!!!??? And a very prominent mathematician, Hugo Steinhaus, said that his greatest discovery in mathematics was to discover ……STEFAN BANACH!!!
Hi waldemar,
I do not think we completely agree on that. I do think that in the vast majority of photographic work the knowledge of your detector noise will never mater. Because they are so many things that make a photograph that are not related to detector performances. However that does not mean that becoming a great photographer or artist is not a lot of work. Creativity is often freed after a lo of work. This the general pattern but there is however some exceptions.
You can be born with great potential to be a pianist but if you never learn how to play (alone or helped) you will never become a great pianist. That the same for phography.
The great news is also that you can understand how things are working without altering your creativity and sensitivity.
I am personally more interested about emotion and stories in photography than perfect rendering. The super clean hdr whatever landscape picture of 500px does not move me at all. However I am scientist and take pleasure of knowing how things works even if that will never impact 99% of the picture I take or I like.
However, photography is a large field in some area users need to know perfectly their gear capacity to get the best result. I remember people coming to the observatory where I work ( the very large telescope). they were making a time-laps of the sky to incorporate it in a e-max movie. If they didn’t know that was better to shoot at ISO 1000 and post process it accordingly they would never get the best out of their D800.
I do not know what you want to say with the Stefan Banach story. Math did came to him when he was born. He asked himself a lot of questions and worked a lot on these questions even if he didn’t follow the path of most mathématicien, he studied and worked a lot to get to the level he was. He however graduated in engeniring before the war. I know that media like the self-taught stories but the reality is that 99.999% of the great scientist studied, worked hard and dedicated their life to their science. It is also the case for the vast majority of artists.
Cheers,
S.
Not that I don’t like reading all these articles; but in my experience, the day you realise the gear doesn’t matter, is the day you start getting good at something.
Burghclerebilly,
Thanks for GREAT, SPOT ON, reply!
Dear Waldemar:
Dulovits Jenő, Ansel Adams, what about them?
Dear Iliah,
Thanks for replaying. Please refer reply no.: 14.3.2 and 14.3.2 above. Also one could quote GREAT PHOTOGRAPHERS who would not give a damn about all these high tech jargon. Knowledge helps, no doubt, but the ARTISTS are BORN and not MADE! No knowledge will ever help a person who doesn’t have Artistic Talent to become one. This is my opinion based on the biographies of great artist in the World!! Salvadore Dali left his Uni for he found it simply boring and leading him to nowhere!! And what he created CANNOT be TAUGHT.
Cheers,
Waldemar
Dear Waldemar:
How about just answering my question?
Dear Iliah,
I do believe I did reply to your question in my last thread. Nothing else to add up.
Cheers,
Waldemar
Dear Waldemar:
> I do believe I did reply to your question
Your post contained this: “I wonder, if people who we know are GREAT PHOTOGRAPHERS, give a damn about this tech jargon?!”
I asked you “Dulovits Jenő, Ansel Adams, what about them?”
What is your answer?
This is something I’m rather passionate about — this (invalid, I think) argument that somehow, great artists are not concerned with gear. And I think this partly stems from the ‘accepted wisdom’ that beginners, amateurs, hacks and no-talents have a monomaniacal fixation on gear because they have no creativity between their ears.
And I think the argument is mostly b*!!sh*t. David duChemin is one notable example. Does David preach “gear is good, vision is better?” Yes, he does. David is extremely talented and creative. Yet he is not gear adverse or have tech phobia. An even better example is Ming Thein. He takes amazing photos with an iPhone… and with the new Hasselblad X1D. Ming has written extensively on using the right tools for the job and his technical analysis is on par or nearly as deep as Iliah’s.
Creativity/talent and gear/tech jargon are not mutually exclusive.
My talent or advancement as a photographer did not start when I abandoned all thought of gear and technical jargon; on the contrary, my photography improved when I started to deeply understand the tools I was using. Simply ignoring my gear, praying to my creative muse and showing up with any ol’ camera didn’t improve my long exposure work or my astrophotography (for the work *I* like to produce). Is it fun? Sure! I love to ditch my tripod sometimes. I enjoy doing moody shutter drags and abstracts. But for me, I never found that turning off my left brain helped my photography. Engaging my left brain has definitely helped in many areas.
I respect people that are not gear-centric, or who eschew technical jargon — whatever helps you capture that ‘decisive moment’ is certainly right for you, and probably others like you. I also wouldn’t barge into the middle a deeply subjective creative/artistic discussion and lecture others about the necessity of knowing one’s tools and the specifics of techniques (despite believing, myself, that these technical aspects HELP in creativity and extemporaneous vision of art).
Ansel Adams was certainly technical and not allergic to discussing gear and technique.
“Electronic photography will soon be superior to anything we have now. The first advance will be the exploration of existing negatives. I believe the electronic processes will enhance them. I could get superior prints from my negatives using electronics. Then the time will come when you will be able to make the entire photograph electronically. With the extremely high resolution and the enormous control you can get from electronics, the results will be fantastic. I wish I were young again!”
I definitely hear you Jay, but I don’t think anyone is saying you don’t need to understand the technology, more it’s just not something that should ever stop you shooting.
Clearly a thorough understanding of exposure, focusing, light conditions, the facilities of your camera and post processing options will help you anticipate, capture and get the most out of your ‘decisive moment’. But these are things you should have learned well before you even consider buying a DSLR in my opinion.
The ISO invariance point isn’t a very technical issue at all, it just means consider your metering when you want to retain shadow detail. However, highly technical discussions on how the electronics affect the sensor noise patterns are a bit out of most photographers control. Should we all know which company makes the different chips in our cameras. And how about the screws on the lens mount, do they make a difference?
Are we also saying that all photographs up to a year ago were not very good because they weren’t taken with the technology available today, I think not. Most serious photographers will use the best available tool in their day, but they won’t update it every two months a new development occurs, because they know learning a new model will delay their reactions in the field, and they also know that the technology doesn’t actually change that much. Take a look at respected photography competitions. More winners are shooting D3s, D700s, D300s, 5dMk2s etc, basically 8 year-old cameras, than anything else.
No one is saying abandon any thought about technology. The point is understanding what your camera can do and how to get the most out of it, which should be something you get on top of in the first few weeks of use, and you continuously hone. But the thought that you must keep upgrading to the latest sensor model, is not correct. You won’t suddenly get a great picture because you’ve got a backside illuminated sensor or an extra 10 megapixels.
Agreed Burgh, but these types of articles really do seem to bring out knee-jerk reactions.
I don’t think I’ve ever read (and certainly not in Spencer’s article) that gear or technological knowledge should limit your shooting, or that astrophotography from a few years ago was inferior due to noisier sensors. I’ve never read an article like this that’s admonishing the reader to upgrade.
And while nobody has outright made any Luddite declarations, it does wear a little bit with the incessant blaring of CREATIVITY UBER ALLES.
Maybe I’m misinterpreting it, but it feels as though some people are being talked down to or having a finger wagged in their face because — gasp — they’re reading an article that leans technical vs. creative. Why aren’t you outside shooting? Why are you concerning yourself with SNR? No great photographer has concerned themselves with Nyquist sampling ad nauseam. It gets old. I treasure NOTHING more than my creativity. If my $7500 in gear gets stolen from my car, I still have the most precious thing used in my photography — my vision. I can go back to shooting with an iPhone and a Holga while I build up my gear. So please, while some of us relax and read some technically oriented articles, spare us the sermons! ;)
My creativity is given a KICK reading about ISO invariance, focus stacking, exposure stacking, focal blending, etc.
Technical articles from Spencer or anyone else that discusses noise, megapixels etc are inherently different than those that come from a marketing dept at Fuji, Nikon, or Sony. Spencer and Nasim aren’t trying to sell new sensors or GAS.
In fact, I argue that the opposite is true. These types of articles HIGHLIGHT how the technology has essentially leveled and old gear is still highly relevant. This is a completely rhetorical question, and one that can’t be answered — how many “non-technical” vs “technical” people here or elsewhere have kept an older digital camera around to convert for other purposes? I’m in the process of converting a Nikon D80 and D90 for different IR wavelengths. Again, I’ll toss this out there — how has reading technical articles for the last 15 years or so limited my creativity or my choice in gear?
If I enjoy reading about BSI, where’s the correlation I or others think it may produce a better picture? Can’t we as photographers read about technology without this inane fear that it’s going to gum up our creativity or put an unnecessary burden on our credit cards? Come one, give us some credit here! :D
Sorry for the rant.. I just have to wonder where my creativity would be if I hadn’t been reading technical articles all these years. Would I be commanding Peter Lik prices with a pinhole camera made from an oatmeal tin? (the business of Photography is a WHOLE other can of worms, WHY DID I JUST DO THAT??? :D )
Thanks for the thoughtful reply Burgh. I agree with much of what you said, but I still think articles like Spencer’s have a place, and can be discussed without caveats, admonitions, and fear of boogeymen that just aren’t there.
I agree with your reply below Jay. I think the point was that the discussion had drifted into the highly technical areas of ‘dithering’ and ‘quantisation error’, which while I also find fascinating, we all agree are not something most great photographers spend time fretting over on a shoot.
And my concern is some readers on this sight are just starting out in photography and that sort of stuff can confuse or put them off, unnecessarily. I have twice had a situation where an amateur photographer has come up to me at a sports event with a screen full of white pictures, explaining that they thought they had to ETTR so had set ISO 12,800 for all shots. Of course, it’s impossible to know what level people are at in forums.
I think the great thing about articles like Spencer’s are they make you think about the options. Do you prefer to use sensor related exposure techniques in tricky lighting situations, or do you prefer to go old school and use a graduated filter etc. There are many options out there, but I’d like to see the Sunny 16 rule making a return (!), and an appreciation of different metering methods in camera being used successfully before any post adjustments are considered.
Waldemar,
My girlfriend is one of the best photographers I know – a true professional who has paid every single bill of hers for over two decades solely through selling her photos – no other source of income. When it comes to this tech jargon, I’m pretty sure she thinks Chromatic Aberration opened for the Psychedelic Furs back in ’85.
For the other side of the coin you might enjoy this: https://photographylife.com/whats-important-in-a-photograph-and-what-isnt/
Verm
John,
Great reply, THANK YOU.
Your reply reflex my point I am making.
Cheers,
Waldemar
John,
I opened the link you provided and found…WOW! GREAT PHOTOS INDEED!!
Waldemar
Hi Sylvain, I am wondering if this answers your first query.
http://photonstophotos.net/GeneralTopics/Sensors_&_Raw/Sensor_Analysis_Primer/Read_Noise_-_Optical_Black.htm
Cheers,
Brendan
Ho yes,
It does answer my question. Thanks
This thread has gone on too long, but I am going to put my two cents in. I feel very pained when people feel the need to put down demonstrations of intellectual attainment. To you I say that nothing learned is ever wasted. You can’t be harmed by such a conversation, and you may well get broadened a bit. To the gentlemen who wrote so well on these technical matters, I only wish I could have followed you better, although I was able to follow a bit. I found the subject matter to be fascinating. Well done!
So often these discussions of technical matters or high end gear descend into a ‘mine is as good as yours is’ pissing match, which frankly I find to be just a bit juvenile. It would be far better to leave ego at home when visiting this website, if I may be so bold as to say that. If you decide to delete these last two sentences, Spencer, I will understand. But I think it would be therapeutic to leave them in. :)
Woops… forgot to check the box = Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
how do I get notification?
I believe that replies to your comments show up via email regardless of whether you clicked that “follow-up comments” box. It’s only if you want notifications from everyone else’s comments on this article that the box is relevant. If you do want everyone’s comments, just leave another reply to this article and check the box that time.
Some of my comments and those of Iliah Borg seem to have been removed. Why?
Nothing against you or Iliah! I wasn’t the one to delete your comments, so I didn’t see what they were, but we do this occasionally just if anyone has a tangential conversation that most readers would find confusing or potentially off-topic. Sorry for the confusion.
Thank you for your response. How may I learn why the comments were removed?
One more set of data to look at — The Sensor Noise DB:
http://www.brendandaveyphotography.com/?page_id=726
I owned the Nikon D750, and now own the Pentax K-1 and have to say they are both excellent for astro and long exposure work. The Pentax in particular… I was a little wary of ‘abandoning’ the Nikon platform and specifically the Nikon D750 as it was/is in my mind a fantastic camera. But the Pentax has done nothing but surpass my expectations every time. The K-mount lens selection is a completely different topic, but simply from a sensor/noise standpoint, it’s hard to beat.
I’m moving to Hawaii (the big island) in 2 days, where there are some fantastic conditions for astro shooting. So I plan on putting my K-1 to good use. :)
Yes, that is a big deal for nighttime photographers! If you happen to take pictures on a particularly cold night (though probably not likely in Hawaii!) you may also get cleaner images due to decreasing the amount of dark current. As I’m sure you know, that’s why some astrophotographers use cooled CCD sensors, which I find really interesting. Good luck with your move and shooting in Hawaii.
Spencer, thank you for all your work on this piece. Very clear explanations. It simplifies a complex subject and has expanded my understanding and appreciation for how our cameras work. It is of immediate help in selecting exposure. The link to Photons to Photos interactive graph is very interesting.
I am left wondering what filter analogue amplifiers apply to cause sudden reduction of noise above specific ISO (as seen in the newest Sony sensors). Have you an explanation for this?
Glad it helped, Richard. I’m looking at the graphs that you’re talking about, specifically for the A7R II (http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_ADU.htm#Sony%20ILCE-7RM2_14). Most likely, at roughly ISO 800, the sensor’s analog amplification process simply changes (and ISO 640 is simulated down), resulting in a different read noise line. However, it isn’t always possible to look at just the graphs and pinpoint an exact cause to the behavior.
https://www.dpreview.com/forums/post/57425727
Spencer, this says same. Probably you’ve seen it, but in case not, here’s the link.
Thanks again.
Approaching this from an experimental angle, I find that images above ISO500 begin to exhibit unwanted noise :( I always try to stay around 100-400, I consider anything above that risky. As a founder of the Anonym Pixel Peepers self-help group I’m a sucker for crystal clean images and only compromise on noise when I absolutely have to (and don’t have my speedlight with me :p). And this is on a D7200 btw, no less… :( What’s the range you guys are comfortable to work with in the field?
Btw, that horse reminds me, when’s the next How Was This Picture Taken game? :)
True, we need to do more of those articles! As for the ISO I use, I try to stick with ISO 100 for landscape photography, especially now that I know it’s possible to brighten that photo (from my D800e) in post-processing if I need to without seeing a major reduction in image quality. But for nighttime landscapes, ISO 1250 is my new go-to, also potentially with brightening in post-processing.
Update: Photons to Photos has since changed their graph for this camera. The new highest “real” ISO is listed as 1600. Other graphs have been changed as well. After returning from a photoshoot in Escalante, where I used ISO 1250 at night, I was definitely confused by the lower image quality than from ISO 1600 and ISO 3200 shots — now I know why. I originally thought it was simply Lightroom processing differences, but now the chart makes much more sense. My new go-to is ISO 1600, which is better in line with my experience. This points to the complexity of pinning down precise definitions of ISO, and the importance of testing this yourself.
Truly excellent article which helped me understand ISO invariance properly for the first time.
Thank you, Visty, I appreciate the feedback!
Spencer, Thank you for the post. It has surely engaged a lot of people. I have several questions that I hope you have time to address. Myself, I am not a physicist, engineer or even good at math. I just enjot taking photos to the best of my ability.
I am having difficulty determing how to find what discernible information from these charts that gives me value while functioning as a photographer as compared to conversation about the strengths and weaknesses of a sensor as part of an analytical discussion.
Determining the highest ISO where my Nikon D500 and Nikon Df are ISO invariant and the impact of this in post production is a real functional benefit to me. I have looked at several of the charts and I believe the one that holds that info is:
http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm
Referencing the comments regarding the D810, it clearly shows that at ISO 1006 the chart goes flat suggesting that at that point there is no improvement to justify using a higher ISO rather than brightening in PP. The D810 has a very clear demarcation to assess this. Somehwat less clear on the Df which I think says that ISO 8045 is an upper limit, the same for the D500. That seems rather high as compared to the D810. Do you have any comments to clarify my reading?
Also, the chart of the D500 also shows a dramatic drop in the read noise between ISO 318 and ISO 400 can you explain what would be the cause/impact of that?
What are the other charts that can offer some of that same functional information.
Thanks so much for your post and follow up.
Hi there,
The answer depend of picture you take. The D500 has a quite low read out noise. The jump is certainly due to a different amplification regime (the same thing on X-pro 2). Above ISO 400 the read noise is below 0.6e- which is almost nothing. As soon as you have a tiny bit of light, the noise will be dominated by the ‘natural’ photon noise, so the influence of the read-noise will be negligible even after pushing the sliders up.
If you have very dark areas in your picture (no light like in astro pics) and you want these area to stay clean pure black even after post-prod it is better to go to the lowest read-noise.
**However something is missing is other source of noise like the noise coming from the dark current. The dark current is the spontaneous emission of electron by pixels due to heat excitation. So the dark current increase with the exposure time and the noise associated to it will increase as well. All to say that the dark current noise will probably dominate your little 0.6e- noise anyway by far if you are taking long exposure photography.** So ISO 400 would be fine too.
For the DF I would say ISO 1600 is a good limit with the same considerations, unless you do not care about dynamic range, in this case you can go to 6400 securely.
Sylvain,
Thanks for the response. You are clearly having fun with this thread. My practical knowledge of photography will typically default to lower natural ISO is better as long as it supports the intention of the photographer. More vs less dynamic range is certainly my preference. I was just interested in how the various stages of a sensors functions impact RAW data captured and how I can optimize my photo quality through camera settings and workflow. The clarity of the D810 chart as it relates to ISO invariance was intriguing. The D500 and Df charts were much more ambiguous and left me wanting for a technical answer to test the theory in post. I was looking for something that helped me read the chart and data so I have a technically supported upper limit.
Unfortunately the ambiguity of the charts sends me back to practical knowledge, although I will be doing so with a heightened awareness.
I think your explanation regarding the D500 sensitivity as it relates to photon noise and heat noise helps me understand the ambiguity. The amount of long exposure I do is small but I will be much more thoughtful regarding NR at various stages of workflow.
Indeed I have a lot of fun.
I am astrophysicist who over the year slightly shift to instrumentation and the science of light detection. I am also passionate by photography on a side. I often been frustrated when trying to feed gently some knowledge I acquired during years in photography forum because I end-up with the “you don’t know anything about photography” kind of post. I am glad to be able to participate in discussion where people comes with great intentions.
Just a comment, the default to ” lower ISO is better” is true in the majority of the situation. Because this is the way to maximize the number of photons you get and therefore maximize the SNR (signal to noise ratio). Plus the benefice in the dynamic range.
However they are situations where it is not the case when you want a the nicest result out of the box. For instance when you have a very contrasty picture in which you do not care about details in dark areas. I have in mind this kind of portraits where only a part in the face is illuminated while the rest is dark. Or when framing the moon for instance you want the surrounding as dark as possible. In these case you do not need dynamical range because you do not care about details in shadows. So it is preferable to increase the ISO and expose for the bright part of the picture (the lighten face or the moon in our case). By increasing the ISO you will limit the detector noise in the dark area which start to show because there is little photons in this area. In the lighten are it is most likely that you have enough photon anyway to have a great SNR.
Actually you can make the experience. Take a picture of scene with high contrast, a lamp in a dark room for instance. Take it with low ISO to have the lamp bright and the rest dark. Then take an other picture with ISO 800 for instance in order to have the same exposure in the dark (and blow up the lamp). You will notice that the dark areas will appear cleaner with the ISO 800 than with the low ISO.
Cheers,
Sylvain.
On the D500, there appears to be no benefit to shadow noise when you raise the ISO any higher than 400: http://www.photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR_Shadow.htm#Nikon%20D500
Though I recommend testing this on your own camera.
The Df is a bit more difficult to determine purely from these charts, but this one should help: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_ADU.htm#Nikon%20D7000_14,Nikon%20D90_12,Nikon%20Df_14
Note that I compared the Df’s performance to that of the D7000 and the D90. Why? Note that at the bottom of this page, there are the following explanations: “Straight curves, like the Nikon D7000, show evidence of being dominated by photosite [front-end] read noise.” And: “Curved curves, like the Nikon D90, show evidence of being dominated by ADC [back-end] read noise.” And finally: “Jagged curves, like the Nikon D3S, show evidence of a separate amplifier for intermediate ISOs.”
The Df potentially exhibits elements of all three, though I think the D3S is unlikely (as you’ll see by the end of this paragraph). It’s straight at ISO 100, ISO 125, and ISO 160, which could indicate that ISO 125 is “simulated up” from ISO 100, and ISO 160 is “simulated down” from ISO 200 (just like ISO 200, 250, and 320 on the Nikon D3s). Or, potentially, both ISO 125 and ISO 160 are “simulated up” from ISO 100. If either of those are the case, I wouldn’t use ISO 125 or ISO 160. However, it is hard to know the exact cause simply by looking at a chart, and this interpretation is not the only one. In fact, I don’t actually think it’s the accurate one. Based upon the “Shadow Improvement” chart (http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR_Shadow.htm), I think that both ISO 125 and ISO 160 are both “real” ISOs, since they show a dynamic range improvement.
After that point, from ISO 200 to ISO 1600, each value — including the intermediate values — clearly appears to be a “real” ISO that will be better than brightening a photo taken at a lower ISO. However, there appears to be little need to use ISO values after ISO 1600, since the curve becomes linear again (like that of the D7000). Those values are still “real” ISOs in the sense that the analog amplifier is still working uniquely at those ISOs, as it does up to ISO 12,800. So, theoretically, you’ll see a benefit by using ISOs all the way up to ISO 12,800 (beyond which point they’re simulated), but, in practice, anything higher than ISO 1600 will be a minor improvement, and you may simply want to shoot at ISO 1600 to potentially capture more detail in the highlights.
I hope this helps. However, note that it isn’t advisable to take these charts or my interpretations as gospel, and I would recommend testing this to make sure that, as far as you can see, they line up with what your camera really shows. Does a brightened ISO 1600 photo actually come close to matching an image at ISO 12,800 in shadow noise performance? Without looking at photos in front of me, that’s my best interpretation, but it isn’t something I’d guarantee.
I don’t mean to sound critical, but i always want to have the optimum iso setting in camera – its not just about noise but also about dynamic range. I know that there are times when one may want to shoot at higher iso ( iso 400 at 1/3200s instead of iso 100 at 1/800s – even if the speed is not a requirement) to achieve a certain noise/shadow falloff, but personally i rather shoot at a minimum available iso (in my case 64 – well, doing most work in a studio). In my mind in camera always beats post (i know, Nikon is quite indifrent to it but thats just me)
I agree Jj, plus knowing your camera in detail is critical. Whilst I don’t understand all the figures, the very interesting Photons site seems to show that the D3s/4/5/700 sensors are specified completely differently to the D750/800/810. It’s very interesting to see how the 8-year old D3s sensor remains near the top still of a number of categories.
Does auto-ISO increase noise when full stops are not selected by My D800e or D750?
I’m using only 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1600 until I know it does not.
I do some astrophotography @ 3200 on a tripod with remotes and use LightroomCC, PhotoshopCC, Topaz and NIK to remove noise.
Your explanation was fantastic for this quantum mechanics physicist just learning to be an artist who expects the best image possible.
The main problem on some cameras with using ISOs other than full stops isn’t really noise performance — it’s dynamic range. On both the D800e and the D750, though, intermediate ISOs do appear to be legitimate, as there aren’t any jagged lines in these read noise curves: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_ADU.htm. However, I wouldn’t recommend using ISO 3200 on the D800e, as all the ISOs above ISO 1250 appear to be simulated. If you instead use ISO 1250 and brighten things, you’ll get more dynamic range in the highlights. (On the D750, this is roughly true at ISO 8000 and above; you don’t see any real benefit from raising the ISO, as seen on this chart: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm.)
Again, that is just going off of these charts. I have reservations about recommending anything solid without looking your own photos, so do with this information what you will.
Update: Photons to Photos has since changed their graph for this camera. The new highest “real” ISO is now listed as 1600. Other graphs have been changed as well. This points to the complexity of pinning down precise definitions of ISO. It’s also why I mentioned originally that you shouldn’t follow these recommendations solidly without testing for yourself :)
Interesting observation….I was curious about the charting of Sony cameras (Sony sensors) against the D810 (Sony sensor) vs. D500 and Df (Nikon Sensor).
The Sony ILCE-7RM2_14, Sony ILCE-6300_14, Sony ILCA-99M2_14 mapped against the D500 quite closely including the unique and abrupt change in noise between the 300/400 ISO range and the next step up in ISO.
There were a number of other Sony cameras that mapped like the D810. So I suspect there are some very common sensor designs that may be developed by Sony and licensed to Nikon for use in their sensors.
Dear Bob:
The abrupt change at about 200-400 ISO is due to switching the capacitor. Explained in Aptina’s white paper, the trademark is DR-Pix technology.
Thank you Iliah. This has been an interesting exercise that will make me a more thoughtful photographer.
GOT IT!
Side note: Interestingly, in many cameras, the “middle” ISO values — those between full ISO stops — are “simulated” as well, meaning that the analog voltage amplifier stays at the same gain as in the prior full ISO stop, or the same as the next full ISO stop. So, there’s a good argument against using values like ISO 125 or 160 and sticking to full ISO stops like 100 and 200, assuming that your camera is one that simulates these ISO values. While cameras like the Nikon D800e don’t simulate these values.
And what of the D750?
Patrick, you can check this yourself by seeing whether this curve is jagged on a particular camera: http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_ADU.htm
The D750 does not appear to simulate these values. (For a camera that does, see the Nikon D5.)
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for the interesting article.
The term ‘invariance’ implies the process works both ways, and also implies that the software packages work on the data in similar ways to the cameras. Hence, does it also allow you to overexpose a shot (within reason) and then reduce exposure in post and achieve similar noise results?
If when overexposing you saturate, you will loose all the details for ever. it is like feeling up a basket with water, ones it is full the overflow goes on the floor and is useless.
If you are not saturating, it is always a good idea to “expose to the right”. Meaning that the brightest element of the scene (you want to keep) should be just before saturation. In this way you will end-up with more photons in the gray and dark part of the scene so a better Signal to noise and therefore less noise after pos-processing.
“the software packages work on the data in similar ways to the cameras” not necessarily the camera is amplifying the analog signal before recording it. The software (or camera at high iso) will multiply the memory bits. By multiplying the memory bits you will also multiply any noise that comes after the amplification (read noise). The theme invariant here means that the read noise is negligible when multiplying the bits compare to other source of noise coming before amplification. No detector is truly ISO-invariant (=read noise free) but at some point read noise is just peanuts that you will not see any difference between post-processing and increasing ISO.
Thanks Sylvain,
Yes, I should have written ‘whilst avoiding clipping’ rather than ‘within reason’. I noticed that in Spencer’s sunset picture the scene is perfectly exposed to the left with the dark information just inside clipping, so checking the histogram is a key step!
Yes, you are correct. If neither photo blows out any highlights, an ISO 3200 photo darkened to match an ISO 200 photo on an ISO-invariant sensor will indeed be indistinguishable. However, it is much easier to clip highlights than shadows, so doing this in post-processing would be very unusual. Even in the sunset photo, I was actually “exposing to the right” in the sense that I cared more about highlight detail than anything else.
Thanks Spencer.
I know what you mean, I was going to ask how you maintained detail in the Sun (!) ETTSun.
Great article. Any chance of getting a PDF version?
Thanks, Jim. We typically don’t publish PDFs of our articles. Are you looking to print it, or is your goal to read it offline, or something else? I can send you an email with a PDF if you’d like, though the formatting might be odd, as I’d literally copy and past this article to make it.
Spencer,
I’d like to have a copy for my personal use. I’ve tried the copy and paste into a word document, but the links and formatting get messed up. I hate to impose more work on you, but maybe a PDF would be cleaner. Your call.
No worries. I just sent you an email with a PDF.
Can you not just print the entire article from the website as a PDF document?
Hi Spencer,
Thank you for taking the time to write such an involved article.
I thought I had got the gerneral drift of the article, to eductate us in the best range of ISO’s to use whereby post processing would reveal the optimum clarity. My main body is a D810, from the chart I see that the best ISO’s to use were from the native 60 to just on 1000. (so not much good when the sun fades)
Then I added my other body, D700, a camera regarded for its good ISO range and I am completely baffled by such a vastly different graph.
I was visited by the spirit of Homer Simpson, D’oh!!!
It would appear that there is not a decent ISO until you reach 800 and steady until 6400.
So is the D700 my go to astro camera?
Cheers
Andy
Hi Andy, feel free to use the D810 for nighttime photography. Most likely, you will see better image quality than with the D700. These graphs aren’t meant to be compared among cameras, and the larger pixels on the D700 are skewing the results accordingly. However, from what I have seen online, the D810 does indeed perform better in low light conditions.
With the D810, technically, in order to get the best possible dynamic range, you should use ISO 1000 at night and simply brighten in post-production. (Update, again: Photons to Photos has since changed their graph for this camera. The new highest “real” ISO is listed as 2500. Other graphs have been changed as well, so don’t take any of the numbers written in the rest of these comments as gospel. This points to the complexity of pinning down precise definitions of ISO.) There’s nothing wrong with using a higher ISO — it won’t increase noise — but there’s just no benefit over shooting and brightening ISO 1000 photos instead, and a potential loss of dynamic range.
Excellent article and very nice images. Thanks.
Thanks, Anders!
Spencer, thanks for providing some much needed light on this topic. While you did your best to reduce the photon noise with your detailed explanations, my reading comprehension may have introduced some read noise. Still, the picture is much brighter now. Thanks.
Congratulations, you win the comment thread :)
Keep the native ISO!
KL, My read noise is fairly low. It’s my write noise that causes trouble :-)
Could this be yet another citation of Einstein’s 1905 paper on the photoelectric effect? This may be the most-cited physics paper in history.
Hmm, no data on the Canon 70D at Photons to Photos.
Is that a binary code Easter egg in your chart young man?
Nah, I think it is just a bunch of random numbers :)
Nasim, Don’t be such a spoilsport :-)
That binary sequence could easily be part of an image that contains: a ghost; a UFO; or an Easter egg. A few online binary-to-text converters produce:
255
Cool!
Back-end noise should never be thought of as “Cool!” within the context of digital photography, however, within other contexts…
Very interesting Spencer! This has me rethinking some things regarding milky way photography. In my case I use a Nikon D750 the ISO curve for which goes asymptotic at about 8,000. I have been shooting at ISO 2500 and 3200 using a 20mm AI-S f2.8 lens. My results are fairly good, tough the lens does seem to have coma.
Most everything I read about milky way photography says you should use the fastest lens you can, e.g. the newer 20mm AF f1.8 lens. But, if I understand your article correctly, I could shoot at say ISO 3200 or 6400 and stop down my lens to say even f4 and probably get better results than I am now (I know, I need to try it, right now I am just thinking out loud to see if you think I’m on the right track or not).
So, as long as my ISO setting is 6400 or lower I can brighten things up in post and be in good shape – theoretically, right? That said, this makes me question the wisdom of all of the articles out there saying shoot with the fastest lens possible. In fact, I ought to be able to use a 16-35 f4 zoom at a wide focal length and f4 or f5.6 (and the longer exposure time allowed at 16mm or 18mm without getting str trail), shouldn’t I? Again, is are the articles espousing fast lenses for milky way photography off target?
Thanks, Dave
Glad you liked it! However, your interpretation is incorrect.
For nighttime photography, your goal is to capture as much light as possible. A lens with a large aperture will help quite a bit.
Say that you took two exposures in-camera. One was at 20 seconds, f/2.8, and ISO 3200. Assume that the photo looks the proper brightness out of camera.
Then, take the same photo, but use f/5.6 instead. (So, 20 seconds, f/5.6, and ISO 3200.) Now, the photo will look noticeably too dark when you open it in post-processing. You can brighten the photo two stops in Lightroom — but you’ll get a photo that has roughly the same noise levels as if you had used ISO 12,800 in-camera.
All this article says is that using f/5.6 and 3200, then brightening in Lightroom, will give you slightly better image quality (particularly dynamic range) than using f/5.6 and ISO 12,800 to begin with.
You still get vastly better noise performance when you don’t have to brighten an ISO 3200 photo than when you do.
Thanks for the reply Spencer – so, you should always go with the lowest ISO possible to limit noise in the long run, right? Of course using the fastest lens will certainly help in that regard. But, if say you were using a f1.8 lens (at ISO 2000 for the sake of discussion) and stopping down to f2.8 yields better IQ then you could go ahead and try the smaller aperture leaving your ISO at the original setting (2000) and brighten up in post (rather than change ISO to 4000 for capture) – if the final noise levels achieved in post are acceptable then you’ve come out ahead of the game, right? Or am I still missing something?
Darn, I just realized those numbers aren’t quite right since the change from f1.8 to f2.8 isn’t a full stop; whereas the change from ISO 2000 to 4000 would represent a full stop – my mistake – but hopefully my intent is basically clear.
At night, I wouldn’t say that you should use the lowest possible ISO. In many cases, I would simply use whatever ISO makes the photo look correct out of camera. However, if that ISO happens to be beyond the native range of your camera sensor, you may want to lower the ISO to the highest “real” value — even if the photo looks too dark out of camera. (You’ll need to brighten it in post-processing later.)
So much for expose to the right :)
Colin, why is that? You should always expose to the right, preferably without raising ISO :)
This is superbly well explained article. Nice job @spencer !! :)
Thank you, Siddhant!
Hi
Thanks for the work you put in.
Its right over my head but may i ask as a novice with a d3300,do i just keep my iso as low as possible as a general rule,i dont do night time photigraphy.
Many thanks.
I do not use much high iso in camera, but I have do some non scientific experimenting.
First do a photo at base iso , go to 100% , and do noise reduction. Yes there is noise even at base with my Leicas and Nikons. save those NR settings.
Now do your high ISO photo, make sure you like it, then retake at -3 ev , apply the NR you saved, and then boost in LR or photoshop.
I think this works because the amplification starts with a cleaner file.
In reading this I guess there is a spot at which your camera is invariant and you and do a computer boost from that point and appropriate NR before
Hi Spencer,
Could you please help me make sense of my old EOS 40D’s values on
http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_e.htm?
Thank you.
Hey Luke. From the charts, it seems like all the full-stop ISO values on your 40D are real, aside from ISO 3200. So, ISO 100, 200, 400, 800, and 1600 are the real ISO values on your camera. The intermediate ISO values seem to be “simulated up” or “simulated down” from the closest legitimate ISO value. So, I would avoid using ISOs such as ISO 125, ISO 160, and so on, if you want the absolute highest possible dynamic range/noise performance. However, in practice, the difference is minor enough that you shouldn’t stress over using those settings. For what it’s worth, I also looked at these three charts:
http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR.htm
http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/RN_ADU.htm
http://photonstophotos.net/Charts/PDR_Shadow.htm
Spencer,
I thought I was beginning to grasp the jist of your article until I went to the PhotonsToPhotos site and started looking at the graphs. Using your D800E graph as an example, I was anticipating the lowest ‘read noise’ would occur at the lowest native ISO and would rise from there to some higher ISO. But the entire graph is exactly opposite of what I’d anticipated. And that would imply, from a purely noise related perspective, the best ISO to use for the D800e would be somewhere around 1200. So, either I’m missing something entirely from your article, or interpreting the graphs incorrectly.
I’m inclined to think I’m misreading the graphs as the Dynamic Range graphs reveal results exactly as I would have anticipated….i.e, the highest DR for most any camera is at it’s lowest native ISO, and decreases from there. That I ‘grok’. So, don’t know where my own internal ‘noise’ is sending me astray.(??)
Any input appreciated!
This is related to a point that I briefly mentioned in the article, but didn’t really go into. At higher ISO values, back-end read noise is often less than at low ISO values! However, if you’re using a high ISO, it’s probably quite dark out, which means that photon noise is vastly higher. So, your overall signal-to-noise ratio is much worse when it’s dark and you need to use a high ISO, but, technically, the contribution of back-end read noise (which is what that chart on Photons to Photos is measuring) is often less.
Gracias! That does make sense.
But even as one primarily interested in landscape photography, I’m beginning to see where we don’t necessarily need to be afraid of raising ISO (within reason) to get the best shot. For example, if we determine that we need to shoot at f11 to get the desired DOF in a scene and there’s enough breeze blowing some foreground foliage around that we’re best served shooting at 1/125, or maybe even 1/250, shutter speed to control the movement of that foliage. Attempting to shoot such a scene at ISO 100 might well create an underexposed image, and we don’t necessarily need to avoid upping the ISO to 400, possibly even 800, to create the best exposed shot and not create unwanted noise in the shot.
IF that’s an accurate assessment, that allows for quite a change in thinking for landscape shooters where the mantra has long been shooting anything above the lowest native ISO is bad juju.
Great article, very rich information! Thanks!
Glad you liked it!
Spencer,
I’m somewhat of a novice so please forgive this question. I’m confused about something in the article about brightening images in Lightroom without any penalties. When you were talking about digital amplification you said:
“Conversely, if your camera’s real / native ISO range is from ISO 200 to ISO 3200, you’ll want to use something like ISO 3200 rather than brightening an ISO 200 file in Lightroom (see below on what “brightening” in Lightroom refers to). Specifically, the benefit here is that you won’t amplify any back-end read noise at ISO 3200, while you would if you brightened the ISO 200 photo!”
A few paragraphs later when you were talking about brightening +4 in Lightroom you said:
“If you have an ISO-invariant camera, you can shoot at low ISO values and adjust images similarly in Lightroom, without any penalties to image quality.”
These two things seem contradictory but I’m sure that I’m just not fully understanding your meaning.
Thanks for your great articles and if you could clear this up I would appreciate it.
Dan
In this case, it is true that if your camera is 100%, perfectly ISO invariant (i.e., it has zero back-end read noise), there is no penalty for brightening the photo in post-processing. However, that isn’t the case for most cameras. If your camera has any back-end read noise, it isn’t totally ISO invariant, and you do get a benefit by adjusting ISO in-camera (up to a certain ISO — at some point, you’ll hit “simulated” values, which also provide no tangible benefit, because they do exactly the same thing as simply brightening in post).
If your camera is mostly ISO invariant (including many, but certainly not all, Nikon cameras), you won’t see huge image quality problems by brightening the photo in Lightroom. That’s really the crux of ISO invariance.
If you want to test how ISO invariant your camera is, simply take a set of photos from ISO 100 to ISO 6400, then brighten all the low-ISO photos to match the brightness of the high-ISO photo. Zoom in on the photos, and see if the brightened photos have equal noise performance to the non-brightened, high-ISO shots. If so, your camera is (close to) ISO invariant. That doesn’t mean you should ignore higher ISO values, since they do provide some benefit on nearly every camera, but you definitely shouldn’t stress if you need to brighten an image in post-processing.
Hope that helps.
Thanks so much!
Hi Spencer,
I have been struggling with the Photons to Photos chart when I looked at it yesterday compared to when I first read this article back in March. At that time, the chart seemed to say that my D810’s highest native ISO is 1000. When I look at the chart now, the number looks to me to have changed. It did say that the chart was updated early in April. I really want to know my D810’s highest native ISO and consequent beginning of simulated ISO. Can you help me Spencer? I am very bad at reading charts, and when I try to read it, I get very confused.
Thank you for bringing this up. You are absolutely correct — Photons to Photos has changed some of their charts. With my D800, it now says that the highest real ISO is 1600, not 1250. I’ve added some periodic updates within the comments to alert people who may read this article in the future.