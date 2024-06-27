Is Photography a Numbers Game?

I’m not sure precisely when I crossed 100,000 photos, but I’m well past that mark now. In another few weeks, my Lightroom catalog will hit 200,000. Even these might be rookie numbers if you’re a sports or wildlife photographer, or if you’ve been doing wedding photography for a while.
Yet, from my mass of images, I’ve displayed less than 5% on Photography Life over the last ten years. Not even 0.1% made it into my portfolio – meaning that I’d be lucky to take one photo in a thousand that’s actually worth printing. (Plus, I usually photograph slow-paced landscapes; when I do wildlife photography, my keeper rate is much, much lower.)
I’ve always thought about photography as a bit of a numbers game, and those stats are why. If you get a winner every thousand photos or so, it seems like a good idea to take a few thousand photos!
But my opinion has changed some since I started shooting large format film for my personal photography. And don’t worry, this article isn’t really about film photography, but I mention it because it’s why I started approaching this question a little differently. In the few years since I started using large format film, I’ve only taken a couple hundred photos with it. This total even includes a number of early photos – not quite practice photos, but it hurts less to think of them that way – where I made some fundamental error like loading the sheet backwards or taking out the dark slide at the wrong time, ruining the shot.
Even so, at least thirty of these large format photographs have become part of my portfolio. That’s a rate of more than 10% – over 100 times better than what I get on digital. I’m not the type who sees film as superior to digital photography, even though I enjoy using it, so what’s with these results? Is photography not actually a numbers game?
Maybe you’re wondering if the question even matters in the first place. Who cares if photography is a numbers game so long as you get some good photos? But I think that it matters quite a bit.
If photography is essentially random (i.e. a numbers game) then you could predict that you’ll get one great photo for every X number of photos that you take (assuming the most basic of guidelines, like varying the subjects and lighting conditions). Conversely, if photography is mostly non-random, then the main way to get better photos would be by improving your skills, even if you took far fewer shots.
My time with large format film photography has shown me that it’s closer to the latter. If I’m being selective about when I trip the shutter – which is necessary given the cost of 4×5 film, let alone 8×10 and larger – just 20 sheets of film is sufficient for a week of landscape photography. Even so, I’ll end up capturing about as many total portfolio images as I would have gotten on digital.
This isn’t to say that it’s a bad approach to take a higher volume of images when you can. As you take more photos, you can pin down the optimal composition or give yourself more options in the culling stage. I’ve talked about this before in my article on the refining process, and more recently in my article on choosing between similar versions of a photo. In this sense, it’s perfectly fine to take a lot more photos if that’s the approach that gives you the best results. (And with some genres like wildlife photography, it may even be necessary.)
Yet, a lot of the work that goes into a good photo can be done without taking bad photos along the way. Maybe you do need to shoot at 30 FPS to capture a bird’s wings at the right spot, but ask yourself, is this particular bird the one you should be photographing? Is your camera position optimal to justify taking that many photos? Do the light and the background work well for the subject? Or will you just end up with a burst of a hundred photos that you never look at again?
If you take a moment to honestly evaluate the light, subject, and composition, you can “delete” a lot of photos by never taking them in the first place, and focus your attention on finding better subjects. This turns photography away from being random chance into something more deliberate and creative.
So, if you ask me whether photography is a numbers game – where taking good photos mainly depends upon how many you take – my answer is no. You might get lucky every once in a while, but more often, good photos are the result of putting care into your work rather than spraying and praying. Even in a genre like wildlife photography, I’d bet on a skilled professional who’s limited to ten photos in a day over a layman who’s allowed to take a thousand.
But there’s a caveat. Photography is still a numbers game in a very important way: how often you go out to take photos in the first place.
It doesn’t need to be anywhere special, although of course that can help. But no matter where you are, simply going out more often with your camera means that you’ll see more things to photograph, you’ll stumble upon more interesting moments, and you’ll exercise your creative and technical skills for when it really matters.
That’s why I say that photography is not a numbers game in terms of how many photos you take. But it is a numbers game in terms of how often you go take pictures. If you really want to improve, go out more often, no matter where you are. That’s all there is to it – even (perhaps especially) if you don’t take very many photos each time.
My LrC catalog sits at just over 68,000 images and will shrink as I continue my culling of older images and increase as I scan in older negatives and prints. On our current Colorado trip I have captured over 7000 images and already culled to under 1000 with more culling to come. Proboably a couple of hundred of those shots will end up in a photobook or posted online. The current technology allows me to capture many images and then just keep the good ones. That helps with fast moving subjects like hummingbirds and shaky old man hands like I have. Keep what you value and ruthlessly cull the rest!
Interesting, though I don’t see things exactly that way.
To my sense, different ways can be used to create different things. And also, I find there sometimes can be some kind of romanticism in the belief of “the one and good shot”.
And complacency can be anywhere indeed – not always a bad thing though, we need some rest sometimes ;) – and of course also in the thought of owning cameras able to shoot 120Fps (sometimes I feel that way… wow Z8, my god) :D… so.
Though, after some years, I’m inclined to think that you can have good material while feeding your card like hell or by just shooting twice and that photography process relies on a whole “system” where things from your own “attitude” to the physical tools and their limitations are invested as well…
So yes photography should not be just statistics, but statistics can still be considered as one of the photography “tools”, as valuable as any other as long as – and that’s where I agree with you – the attention you put in the process is here, and so, I think you can also put the same attention in the process of playing with numbers.
I have what I like sometimes that way and sometimes it’s the other way (also means I can end up with nothing, whatever the process :D).
And sometimes it’s just something else :D :
www.deviantart.com/pierr…-691415605
… stats says 50% of this handheld “on the fly” burst is used with 6 before for a “hurry preparation/framing” while seeing the bike coming, 6 after to ensure ending… but how about the probability of having ten consecutive shots with the face always between planks ;) I have no valuable explanation ! Still, and of course, you can also do this by extracting frames from a video, but I find it much less “romantic”.
Many years ago, on the path of my life, I met a former staff photo essay of a major print publication. He changed the direction of his work and began to print photographs. He told about the rules 36/6.
The idea is that out of 36 frames per reel of film, you need to get 6 frames that are suitable for printing on the cover or spread of a magazine.
Before that, while studying the history of photography, I read an interview with Adams who said that it was enough to take several dozen really successful pictures in a year.
In general, I agree with the author. If a person can shoot interesting and beautiful shots in a familiar and gray environment, then once in a picturesque place he will be able to take a lot of great photos.
Good old times, when you had to adjust to the Schwarzschild effect. very nice article. Velvia 50 (1990) remember 2/3 stop at 4 seconds, which was ok in those days. Kodachrome 25 was much worse 3 stops at 4 seconds. The advantage from film was for creating startrails, stars move to a point where exposure stopped until a new lightsource arrives , in that case the star was the new source which passes by. Great stuff for astro in the eighties Fuji R100 hig red sensitivity , RD 100 newer version was less suited for nebulae, we got Ektachrome 200 also nice and later the Kodak Elitechrome 100 worked great, just before the digital age arrived.
Very good article Spencer!
I agree with you that less is more. I´d like to add, at least for myself, you have to know when it is worth using high fps. And even if you are using high fps, you still should think of light, composition etc.. I prefer & enjoy single shots much more – but when I photographed puffins two weeks ago I was happy using high fps, as I had some pictures in my mind how I would photograph them. And as they will be used by a company, I prefered to play save and get the shot I wanted.
I‘ll take multipel shots, when the subject is dynamic. Be it motion or light. On a static subject I‘ll frame up the shot until I‘m happy. I might change perspective and take one more. I haven‘t noticed much difference between analog and digital, although until now I only shot 35mm.
I don‘t think at all that there is a numbers game. As with all craft and art, the more effort and enthusiasm you put into it, you more pleased you are.
Funny thing, what stays the same over the years is my number of deleted photos. It‘s almost every time about half.
I still struggle taking photos in my home area. Even when taking the camera for a walk, I just don‘t feel like beeing in the right mood and therefore don‘t see pictures in front of me.
Very interesting reflections, which I agree with. Photographing more frequently, thinking about composition and critically reviewing their fieldwork pushes every photographer towards better results. Much more than taking tons of shots without thinking or just reiterating.
That said, I also believe that subject by subject it is very important to experiment. When I have the time, I apply Paul Nicklen’s teaching he wrote in the ebook Photographing Wild, defined 20-60-20. In short, it is using 20% of the time using unusual lens or technique or a way in which you don’t believe. It isn’t spray and pray, it is going out of our confort zone and cross our self imposed borders. Often I trash it all…. but sometimes I learn something new and get unusual pictures.
I have never taken a burst of photos in my life. I’ve never even set my camera to continuous, and I’ve never heard the expression ‘spray & pray’ until this article. I do take multiple pictures of a subject, but I tend to max out at 4 or 5, all taken individually and each a little different. My philosophy is that if you can’t say what you want to with a few pictures, then taking more is a waste of time because you don’t know what you want to say. Mostly I take multiples to insure one at least is going to be in focus, though who can resist continuing to keep pressing that trigger at least a few more times (of course payback comes in post when you have to deal with these extra images). Since the most important piece of camera equipment is between our ears, I think it is wise to do some thinking before shooting. Spencer is absolutely right, in photography less is more.
Very good article Spencer
The article reminded me when I was shooting film being on a tight budget I tried not to waste film by spending more time composing the shot.
Today using a digital camera it’s easy to just shoot without thinking about composing the picture completely.
The upside of digital photo as you have stated is the post processing to enhance your photos, film photos were more difficult since I never had a dark room and I shot primarily color.
What you shot is what you got.
Excellent article! I must say that I have been guilty of the “Spray and Pray”.
I’m going to practice what you have preached!
Thank you, Allan! Any photographer who hasn’t done “spray and pray” is a rarity, I think it’s a trap almost all of us have fallen into.
And if anyone wants to say that spray and pray gives them good results, I would agree that “spray and think” can be the best way to take some photos (like fast wildlife). But merely hoping or praying that you’ll get a good photo, without setting yourself up for success, is rarely going to work well.