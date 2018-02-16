Is Nikon D810 Sharper than D800E?

As you may already know, the difference between the Nikon D800E and D800 is their filter stacks – the D800E has the same size stack as the D800, but its third filter reverses the effect of the first one, essentially cancelling out the effect of the optical low pass filter. This is clearly illustrated in the below image, which compares the two filter stacks side by side:
In comparison to the above, Nikon completely removed the OLPF filter on the D810. Contrary to what some people think, although there is no low pass filter on the D810, it does not mean that there is no filter stack at all – the D810 still has a filter to cut off UV and IR. The big question that comes up, is whether the omission of the low pass filter actually results in increased sharpness. Shortly put, is the D810 sharper than the D800E? To answer this question, I ran numerous lab tests and measured the performance of both cameras with the same lens, the Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. I mounted the lens on a very sturdy tripod setup, acquired precise focus using Live View, then simply changed camera bodies without touching the focus ring. The results were quite interesting:
Whoa, that’s a difference of 9% in the center frame. I wondered if camera differences could be that dramatic, as I remember when testing sharpness between the Nikon D800 and D800E, I was getting between 10-14% sharpness difference, obviously in favor of the D800E. Something did not seem right about this test. I suspected that there might have been a slight variation in the flange distance between the two cameras, which would obviously result in differences when the lens focal length and focusing distance remained constant.
My next test was to adjust sharpness on both cameras very carefully, with the help of Live View. The next test gave me completely different results:
As I suspected, the slight difference in flange difference (a normal fact, since tolerance can be +/- 0.015 on 46.67mm flange distance for the Nikon F mount) was the reason why the numbers were so drastically different. This time, the delta was only 1.5%, which is fairly close.
However, one interesting phenomenon I observed during testing, was that the 70-200mm lens was continuously showing better mid-frame and corner performance on the D810. This can be seen in the above chart, where the corners of the same lens on the D810 are noticeably better.
Mid-Frame and Corner Performance Tests
Some of our readers requested me to perform additional tests using a prime lens, such as the Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G. My next 10 hours in the lab were spent going back and forth between the D810 and the D800E, running very time-consuming tests, measuring center, mid-frame and corner performance between the two cameras, to see if the above-mentioned off-center performance anomalies could also be spotted on the 85mm lens.
A total of approximately 30 different tests were performed. Here are my findings:
- In the center of the frame, the Nikon D810 mostly performed slightly better than the D800E. However, this difference, as can be seen below is very minor and amounts to less than 3% difference – not something one would ever be able to visually notice.
- Mid-frame performance varied by approximately 5%, with the D810 continuously showing advantage over the D800E.
- Corner performance varied greatly, somewhere between 8% and 10% in improved sharpness on behalf of the D810.
The above can be best seen in the below Imatest graph, where I am presenting the best case scenario for both cameras at f/5.6 (the sweet spot of the 85mm f/1.4G lens):
The same behavior was observed when I tested the Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G lens. However, when testing the Nikkor 24mm f/1.4G, mid-frame and corner discrepancies were minimal.
Conclusion
Originally, I stated that there was no sharpness difference between the Nikon D810 and D800E cameras. I based my assumption on the center performance only and did not look further into potential differences in performance in the mid-frame and the corners. While differences in the center are indeed very minor, subsequent testing revealed that lenses perform differently in the mid-frame and the corners, with the D810 continuously producing sharper results on some lenses. This was especially noticeable in the corners, where I saw increased sharpness up to 10% on the D810. I do not yet know why this happens, but my theory is that lenses react differently to the new filter stack on the D810. If I find lenses with reduced performance when compared to the D800E, I will report my findings.
Just wanted to say loved the wedding photos you posted the other day, Nasim, using the D810. Well done.
It seems that the AF improvement that Nikon states with the new body is the most relevant change.
I totally agree with you Anthony. And the second improvement is the quiter mirror chamber.
Anyhow It looks like just a new camera body every two years.
Of course there is sharpness improvement over the D800 but not vs D800E. Also ISO performance are in the same league of the D800E (and from different voice from the web D800e looks even better).
Nasim you tested the sharpness using 70-200 that is a huge lens. Have you tried to use for instance a 85mm lens (smaller) that is subject to less shakes?
Someone wrote that with D810 the wide angle lens (such as 24mm) has a better resolution on the far edge of the frame. Is it true?
I also placed a comment on your 50mm comparison…. is it possible to improve that test?
Thanks again for your usefull review.
Carlo, I specifically tested it with the 70-200mm, because I did not want to move my setup. Whenever you mount the camera, you can potentially end up with a slightly different perspective, which skews results. With the lens mounted on the tripod, all I did was change the camera bodies. Of course it did not turn out as I wanted due to slight changes in flange distance, but it was still better than dealing with mounting the camera directly.
That’s OK Nasim.
Could you try to make a quick test with Sigma 50mm art lens? You told us that it is the sharpest lens so far.
Probably with that lens we can see if D810 sensor can resolve more lines/mm
Have you also tried to shot agains a bright object (for instance CD with it’s diffraction light)? I’m curious to see if a sensor without filters reacts in a different way of standard sensor.
Carlo, I never said that the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art was the sharpest so far – the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 has been the sharpest :) Either way, I have already returned both lenses back to B&H, so I no longer have them for testing. If I get a hold of another Otus, I will put it to test with both cameras and see if I can spot any differences. I really doubt I will though!
Why B&H doesn’t give you some lens as a present? Come on guys Nasim should deserve a lens like Sigma art or Zeiss!! I’m not kidding you, I’m serious!!
You Nasim are performing in a few days some of the most interesting test out there.
Even if I was a D800 owner and just during last month I sold it and purchased a used D700 I am still interested in new technology :-)
I’ve just heard that this autumn Nikon will launch a new 24MP camera….. is it true?
Carlo, I updated the above article with new findings – seems like lenses react differently to the two cameras!
On the D810 having better resolution on the far edge of the frame – I have not tested that one specifically, but I very much doubt it. It is not like we are dealing with a curved sensor – both sensors are flat. There is a possibility that the filter stack thickness difference could potentially impact sharpness, but I don’t think it will be visible to the eye.
As for the 50mm comparison test comment, I will respond shortly.
Anthony, there are many improvements aside from the superior AF system. Please see this article for more details: photographylife.com/24-th…nikon-d810
Do you have a D800 to D810 sharpness comparison? I purchased the D810 instead of upping to the D800E. There are many features of the D810 that justify my change and one of those was to get the improved sharpness. I can visually see the improvement but would like to see your measurements.
Reading the article above would suggest that the D800 sharpness is 10-14% less than the D800E….
Yes, the article above mentioned 10-14% difference. But was the test performed in the same way as the D800E – D810 comparison. Remember that in Nasim’s initial test there was also a difference of 9% between the D800E and the D810.
Pascal, that’s how I knew that something was wrong – because I had seen similar flange distance differences before. When I tested the D800 vs D800E, the results varied by lens and camera to chart distance. I remember the average range was between 10-14%, whether I reused the same focus distance or reacquired focus via live view.
Digital_Ed, I don’t have an article that shows numbers, but I previously compared the D800 and D800E and as mentioned in the article, saw between 10-14% sharpness difference. Although our eyes might not be able to distinguish that much detail, Imatest certainly does. And at pixel level, if you look close enough, the difference is certainly there. Some people mentioned that one could simply sharpen up the image to get very close to what the D800E can do. That’s true, but if you sharpen the D800E in a similar way, you will still be at an advantage…
Thank you for your work on this, Nasim … interesting results. Have been quite happy with my D800E, but I experienced just the tiniest bit of D810-envy when it was announced. However, I continue to be delighted with the results the D800E gives me for the type of photography that I do, and these results have quelled any of that envy, at least till the D8_0 comes out.
Martin, you are most welcome. I have been wanting to test this for a while and wanted to do it for the appropriate section of the upcoming D810 review. It turned out a bit longer than I thought, so I will only mention it in the review and point to this article.
The D800E is a very capable camera and many wonder if it is worth upgrading to the D810. My answer is – it all depends on what type of photography you do. If you photograph still subjects, landscapes and architecture, the D800E is an amazing tool and it is probably not worth upgrading to the D810. However, if you do sports, wildlife or any other type of photography where autofocus is critical, if you do not like the live view interpolation of the D800E, if you want better ergonomics and quieter shutter, better video and battery life, the D810 is a worthy upgrade. For me personally, these are important changes. For many others, they are only “nice to have” features.
My usual recommendation is to skip a generation before considering to upgrade. I am sure the Nikon D820 will have more appealing features than the D810 in a couple of years. For some pros, waiting to upgrade is not a choice due to the wear and tear. But for those that shoot for pleasure or occasional jobs, it is usually better to wait 4 years before the big upgrade…
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for all your hard work, I actually have money with someone as we speak who is buying me a D810 but its out of stock and seeing all these posts about the comparisons makes me wonder,
First I see the small RAW is not a true RAW file, (that put me off a bit) then I see this post about sharpness and there is hardly a difference (this changes my mind again) but what I am really wanting to hear about that is the game changer for me is the AF, I’m slightly confused on this because the Nikon d810 / d4s / d800 / d800e all use the Multi-CAM 3500FX Autofocus Sensor Module, so why is the D810 any different than the D800E for example, I currently own a D800E and did a wedding yesterday, and i felt i wasn’t trusting the auto-focus at all on subjects that didn’t stay still for too long and sometimes it just didn’t lock, (I use centre point only), Can you tell me in a brief, if this camera still has the same Multi-CAM 3500FX Auto-focus Sensor Module then what really has changed, im not too interested about the new group area AF as I am sure its good, but I want to hear about the response, the locking, how are the side AF points, do they feel any better than the D800Es ones, are the side AF points any better than the D800E’s , people mention “thoroughly re-calibrated AF algorithms” is this true? why is there no real details about this? Id love to here more on this point,
this is the factor that will be the selling point from me, are the AF squares inside the viewfinder any smaller? is there any viewfinder display differences that are different,
Also viewfinder brightness is a factor that will be welcomed,
I really look forward to your reply,
Thanks so much
Louis
Louis, there are certainly noticeable differences in AF performance between the D810 and the D800 / D800E. I noticed these changes when photographing wildlife, particularly fast moving birds, as reported in this article. The main reason for this change is the new EXPEED 4 processor, which is about 30% faster. The faster processor certainly results in better overall AF and especially tracking of subjects.
John Bosley also reported better autofocus performance when photographing a wedding and I can confirm that the number of keepers from weddings for me also increased.
On the three units we’ve handled so far, we have not seen any AF focus point inaccuracies – no more dreaded “Left AF” issues to deal with. Unlike the D800E, my D810 did not need any adjustments with my good performing lenses. Viewfinder appears clearer and a bit brighter, but it is hard to say by how much – probably very little.
Thank you for your reply Nasim,
Shame I cant get the camera :) hah, looking forward to more news regarding the D810,
Louis
Do you know if Nikon ever claim significant sharpness over the D800E? Or did they only claim sharper images over the D800? I’m curious how their marketing made everyone believe it was sharper or if this was in our imaginations, simply because we (collectively) assumed something.
I am also concerned that claims like, “performing 1 stop better than the D800” and “sharper than D800E,” are actual LIES to the consumer. If this is how marketing is going in Nikon, its disrespectful & dishonest. So I would like to clarify if their marketing is doing this or if, again, its our collective imaginations.
Global, of course Nikon claimed that the D800E was sharper – they even showed pictures that illustrated superior sharpness between the D800E and D800 and showed the differences in the filter stacks between the two cameras.
The claim of “performing 1 stop better than the D800” is a lie – wherever you heard it from. I have never heard Nikon say that the D810 is sharper than the D800E, but if you did see it, please share the source, as I would like to give it a read.
Here is a Nikon official video stating it, skip to 2:15 for about the sensor
www.youtube.com/watch…ElP3jBYnB0
Louis, all of the claims in the video are true, but the “sharper” claim is somewhat arguable. Although I did update this article with new information, particularly on differences in corner performance with some lenses, the question of “sharper” depends on what lens is being used. Also, center performance differences are very minor, with the D810 often yielding 0.5-2% sharper results, which is not something you would ever be able to visually see in images. I could show you two images of the test chart with a 2% difference and you would not be able to tell which one is better than the other. With the D800 vs D800E, you could visually see the difference, but not between D800E and D810, at least in the center of the frame.
I am working on doing more tests in my lab this week. Seems like every lens reacts differently to the thinner filter stack on the D810…
Thanks for your amazing work,
My D810 is on order, I’m convinced so far, The Themo problem got me a little worried though, even though its a small problem
Global, I updated the article with more recent findings, particularly with mid-frame and corner performance differences when using 85mm f/1.4G and f/1.8G lenses. Interestingly, the same did not hold true for the 24mm f/1.4G lens. Will be testing more to find out, but I guess different lenses react differently to the new filter stack. Center performance did not appear to be much different though…
Hmm. Why did u take so soapy lens? I sold may 70-200 VR II cos this lens is copletely soap.U have to do with prime lenses like sigama 35/50mm Art or Nikkor 85mm /1.4 G. U will see big differnt :D
The 70-200mm VR II is a “soapy” lens? Where did you take that from?
I had this one and sold like scrap . I bought instead this Nikkor 85mm f 1.4 G With this lens crop 2 x and same shit like 70-200 VRII (no crop). Why i have to carry bulky and expensive lens?( Nikkor 85mm F1.4 makes same or better then 70-200)After my D800E i can’t see to any zoom lens…. I sold all of them. Now in my bag just 14mm samyang 35mm sigma ART ant 85mm Nikkor. My ”gearbox” just 3 kg :D. So with sharp primes i using 14mm (in 14-28mm range) 35mm (35-70) 85mm(85-170) . Stop to any zoom lenses :D if u have D800E or D810…..
P.S. 70-200 not for high res. cameras :/
Nemogu pisat po ruski , tak kak ne vse poimut .A po angliski ya slab o4en :/
Видимо 70-200мм вам дефектный попался. Мой очень даже резкий – на Иматесте набрал почти столько же сколько и 85mm f/1.4G. Согласен что объектив тяжелый , но совсем неплохой оптически!
Nu da ,esli nidelat crop on charosh. 70-200 . Kogda ya pokupal, to ya dumal 4to crop budu delat vplot do 400mm . Kak ya delayu crop bes problem s sigmoi 35mm do 70mm ekvivalenta . Potamu i prodal eto steklo.
Ty govoril 4to 70-200 nabral po4ti kak i 85mm , vot eto po4ti i delaet vazmoznost delat crop bolse.
Kogda ya nadeval na d7000 70-200 i 85mm to nebylo nekokoi raznicy v rezkosti… Kogda smenil na D800E raznica po4ustvovalas …..
LoL!
@Nasim
Has the D810 the slightly better WIFI options? (D810 only WT-5 vs. D800(e) WT4+ UT-1???)
Is the WT-5 enough for wifi transfer of images from d810 to tablet/smartphone/pc and you only need the ut-1 additionally for tethering shooting /remote controls??? Or you need even both for just wifi transfer of images???? Cannot believe so….
And what are your expeirneces with the WT-5 and the d810 is it still acceptable (wifi speed) due to the large files of the d810???
Investigation is needed…
Please answer! THX!
I am just thinking about buying the wt5 for wireless transfer of files but still have some doubts…….
All the best!
Jeff, WiFi is where Nikon clearly screwed up. The D810 is no different than the D800 / D800E – it requires the WT-5a with the UT-1 to work :(
I tested the WT-5a with the Nikon D800E for my home lab. The need for extra EN-EL5 battery in the UT-1, the bulk and other issues made me return the whole setup, which was not cheap!
For the life of me I can’t figure out why Nikon won’t integrate Wi-Fi. My $800 smartphone has it. He’ll, my $30 Chromecast has it!!! There is no reason whatsoever for a $3000+ camera not to have it…not in 2014!
No kidding…WiFi chips are very affordable nowadays. But Nikon wants to make money on everything, including super expensive WiFi options.
Primary reason? WIFI signals do not transmit well through metal. Therefore Nikon would have to make the high end bodies less robust in order to have it inside the camera body. Sounds like too big a compromise for such a limited use feature.
Rob, WiFi works pretty well on the Canon 6D. It works pretty well on mirrorless cameras and the new Nikon D5300. It is something that can be easily integrated, but Nikon just wants to make money off external tools. You do not have to put WiFi inside the camera – it can be put to the side of the camera where the input plugins are, without compromising on the build.
1. WiFi is a heath hazard! ( ask ANY local Heath Unit )
2. WiFi is NOT a ‘professional’ connection for tethering; corded connection is preferred for fast & accurate transmission, ask Hasselblad or Phase One ( i.e. a WiFi router is slow and the better ones allow connecting by gigabit cable for a fast connection ).
3. WiFI is a relatively ‘new’ gimmick that appears almost exclusively on many consumer oriented products ( sure the concept sounds good but ‘pro’ use is in the hands of a ‘CamRanger’ of similar product ).
4. Too many competing WiFi signals are ever present these days, thus interference is almost inevitable.
Need I go on…
Douglas, not like you would have WiFi turned on 24/7. You only turn it on when you need it. Yes, corded connection is preferred, but not everyone wants to run over cords. The most current WiFi adapters are approaching the speed of Ethernet, so why not have it integrated?
Exclusively on consumer oriented products? You should probably take a look at the Nikon WT-5 unit, which is a small accessory that gets attached to the side of the top of the line Nikon D4S. It does not look like this “gimmick” is only for consumer cameras?
WiFi can be easily integrated into ANY camera, if the manufacturer was willing to do so. There is plenty of room for it, especially on a pro-level DSLR.
As for competing WiFi signals, that’s why you should be able to select the WiFi frequency to operate on. And like I said, it is not like you will have this WiFi signal turned on 24/7.
Thanks for that, I always wondered why, I just thought they are holding out to put it in the next big cameras
Hey Nasim,
I’ve been using DslrDashboard (free) and a TP-LINK MR3040 battery powered wifi router ($35) to get wireless control of my D700 from my laptop and/or an Android tablet (no iOS version yet). Awesome for LRTimelapse. Works great with a D800 too. D810 still needs an SDK to be released. Some options don’t work well with my D700 because Nikon crippled LiveView on the D700 and D3 and it didn’t work right until newer models. dslrdashboard.info/
The question is: is more sharpness still an advantage? For some people maybe. In my case (using a D800) picures tend to be tóó sharp already.
Max, that’s true – most people won’t be able to tell the 10-14% difference between the D800 and D800E that I talked about above. The article is for pixel peeper geeks that want to know if there is a difference between the D810 and the D800E :)
Thanks you a lot for this test, Nasim.
I bought a new brand D800 two months ago (approx. 2/3 the price of the D810), and very happy with it (even if it needs to be tamed) for my use (street – yes with a D800 !, landscapes, objects, concerts and clubs, etc).
Of course i am looking at the tests and reviews of the D810, like a lot of D800 owners, i think.
My present feeling is that the upgrade (D800 > D810) is not worth it if it is made for a real better image quality. The quieter shutter tempts me a lot, but for approx 1700€ that is not either worth it, IMHO.
So i’ll stay with my beloved D800 (here in France, since the launch of the D810, the D800 seems to have become suddenly obsolete !).
Thanks again.
Nasim,
First you are an amazing treasure for the photography community, as I’ve said before. Thank you so much for your analyses and for your website (and expanding your staff with such thoughtful photographers).
With respect to D810 vs D800/e sharpness, I agree with some of the other comments that using a sharper lens would be ideal. The 70-200 is an amazing zoom, but even at its maximum sharpness it is probably being out resolved by the sensor of any d8X0. Would it be possible to please repeat your test using the sigma 50/1.4 Art at f/4, the otus at f/4, the nikon 200/2 or 300/2.8 at f/5.6, or even the nikon 85/1.4 at f/4, etc.? I realize it’s purely academic with no obvious impact on photo quality, but we like nerdy academic studies :)
David, I am testing the 85mm f/1.4G at the moment and will update the article with my findings.
Thank you!!!
David, I updated the article with more information. This weekend was a rather interesting one, as I have never spent this time testing each lens. My updated findings are in the article – seems like lenses react differently to the thinner filter stack, especially in the corner of the frame.
You are the best Nasim :) Really!
Boy, I bet all of the pixel peepers out there are frothing at the mouth over this crusher.
You know, I’ve always wanted to ask you guys (and gals) this: after you un-glue yourselves from your computer microscope analyzing pixels, noise, and oil spots for your jollies to come up for air, what do you do with your upgraded cameras? I mean, you don’t actually take real pictures with them, certainly pictures worth sharing? Or do you? Gasps!!!!!!!
Guest, thank you for your comment and concern. The article is indeed aimed at nerds, so if it does not suit your taste, please skip it and let the geeks have fun observing pixels :)
On a serious note, you will love the upcoming week, since we will completely free this site of ANY gear talk and only write articles about real photography, composition and other things that really matter!
I just wanted to say thank you to you and your staff for the great work you all have been doing. I have a Nikon D7100 which I broke and now need to replace it and was thinking about the D800 at the time till the D810 was announce and of course the testing that you been do on the d810 and so for the same cost of the D800E, I was leaning toward the D810 at this point. Thanks again for the fine work.
Nasim;
Out of curiosity, why are there so many comments/concerns about the high pixel density of the D800 line, but almost dead silence about the even higher pixel density of the D7100 (and, for that matter, the V3)? It would seem to me that if camera shake is a problem on the D800 line, it should be even worse of a problem on those models. By the way, I own a D800E (which I have used for over year on sports), and a new D810 (which I also plan to shoot sports with), so I do have experience with these cameras. I tried and returned a D7100, but have never owned a V3.
I totally agree, I never really understood why the D800 was labeled as being more prone to camera shake. I guess they used the D700 and older FX cameras for comparison and not the more recent DX cameras. Even the D4 series has a (slightly) higher pixel density. The D800e/D810 might reveal more shake though, but this can fixed by setting the shutter speed 1/3 stop higher than what works for the D800.
William, that’s a valid concern and it is certainly something that creates too much hype on the Internet. I have heard all kinds of claims like “the D800 cannot be used without a tripod”, which is obviously nonsense. Does a higher resolution camera require better handling technique? Only if you are comparing a high res and a low res camera at PIXEL level. If you print at the same size, there is no difference at all. You can see more problems on a higher resolution camera, but that’s a given, since there are a lot more pixels to deal with. As for higher pixel density cameras like D7100 and V3, the same concerns apply to those cameras as well when you compare them to their lower resolution counterparts.
Great findings and very interesting. According to DXOMark one of the best performing prime on the D800E is the Zeiss 135/2, giving incredible sharpness results. Maybe the differences would be even more pronounced. This site became one of my favourite blogs recently, great work!
HF, if we get a hold of the Zeiss 135 f/2, we will definitely report our findings!
I think these tests are very prone to little error margins. A slight error of .05mm error in setup (alignment of sensor, mount, lens mount, micro-shakes etc…) would change results a lot. I think I’d be more comfortable if 5 or more bodies were used to minimize negative effects of these.
But on the other hand, I’d expect d810 to be slightly sharper than d800e.
Kamuran, absolutely! Any test is prone to errors, that’s a given. I would also love to be able to test 5+ samples of cameras, but that’s not realistic at the moment :( Ideally, I would need 5 of each cameras to see if differences can be seen.
And by the way, I did update the above article with new findings last night. Turns out that different lenses react differently to the thinner filter pack on the D810. Both 85mm f/1.4G and 85mm f/1.8G showed better mid-frame and corner performance at the same exact testing distance. I did not see much variance in the center, although considering the number of tests I have performed so far, the center does seem to be a little better on the D810, but by a very small margin – something you would never be able to see visually.
The last time we saw a similar small jump in sharpness was between the D600 and D610.. it would be interesting to see if the increase in sharpness has the same profile. ie less difference in the center and more in the mid/edges. This was generally attibuted to a less strong AA filter but I dont think there has been any infomation about this directly from Nikon.
@Nasim thanks for the testing done.
You seem fairly certain that its the new “filter stack” that is the cause of this increase sharpness, and that may be so but, can I suggest that there may be another reason as well. I believe that it could also be the new sensor itself. the reasons are as follows.
1) the difference in filter stacks does not seem to me to be enough to account for the 10% difference at the edges vs the 1.5% in the middle.
2) As stated by nikon there is indeed a new sensor in the D810 vs the D800/E
3) Generally the biggest changes in performance in cameras are currently in the tech included in new sensors as the most amount of research goes in that area. I would think that changes in the micro layers infront of photosensitive layers would most likely result in the kinds of differences that you have observed. eg changes in the position and distance of microlenses and coloured filters could very likely see these kinds of improvements.
It would be intersting to see if the D610 has a similar profile of improvments.
It would be intereting to see if the removal of the AA filter shows a similar change.. are there any similar sensors with and without AA ? eg the D7100 vs D5xxx or D3xxx
Dear Nasim,
Thank you for sharing your extensive testing! I was wondering:
1) Is it possible (at least to some extent) to attribute the difference in overall sharpness, i.e. across the frame, to the new mirror box of D810, which, AFAIK, positively contributes to camera shake regardless of whether LV is on or not.
2) On LV, did you enable electronic first curtain shutter, a feature only applicable on LV, on D810? If so, would you attribute (at least to some extent) the difference in overall sharpness to this feature? If not, in your opinion approx. how much more % sharpness would this feature add to D810? (In this regard I would like to note that Lloyd Chambers of diglloyd.com who shoots mostly on tripod highly praises this feature and comments that there is quite a bit increase in sharpness when this feature is enabled)
3) If you think new mirror box and/or electronic first curtain shutter contributes to increased sharpness, then I would love to hear your comments on why this is not equal all over the frame, that is to say, the amount of increase in corners is greater than mid-frame, which is greater than the center.
Thank you!
Thanks for a very informative article Nasim. The bit on comparative sharpness convinced me my decision to trade in my D800 last week for a new discounted D800E, instead of a D810, was a good one. I might be the only one on the globe to have done that though.
Cheers,
Michiel
Nasim, thank you for your in-depth reviews. I will keep my D800 but I would like a D800e as a second body at a discounted price. Except the shutter noise, after two years of shooting the D800 I have no complaints.
I seems the smaller low pass filter stack in 810 is causing this. And that fits to your obersvation – vertical arriving light in the center is not so affected then light with a larger angel arriving at the corners of the sensor ;
still I wonder how strong the effect is.
/Karl
Acording to DXO the d800e is one mg pixels sharper with the zeiss 135mm zf2 mounted VS d810 drops one pixel 35mg pix on d810 and 36pix on d800e full resselution on d800e there is onley two lenses on the maked that can do it ,its the 85mm Otus and 135mm planar from ZEISS
DxO? Their data is junk and should not be trusted. Most of their lens tests are very inaccurate and are based on a single lens sample.
The filter stack introduces a slight bit of astigmatism and field curvature. This causes the corners to be a little softer.