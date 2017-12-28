Introducing the New Search Feature

While we are working hard on creating lots of very useful and informative content for our readers at Photography Life, I have to admit that we have not been doing a great job when it comes to keeping information sorted and easy to access. Well, that’s about to change in the upcoming year, as we will be making lots of changes to the site layout and work on creating pages that will be easy to follow. For now, we have finally delivered something many of our readers have been asking for, which is the ability to search the site.
Although we have had a search feature on the site for a while now, it only worked with Google-indexed results, which didn’t always return all the available information. With the new search capability, you can now search in two different areas – one is using the same Google search results, while the other is using our live database. The latter is something that we have worked on making sure that it not only retrieves relevant results, but also allows searching for different types of content. For example, if you are looking for a lens in our Lens Database, you can select the “Lens Database” category before clicking the “Search” button and it will only include results from the lens database. The same goes for Reviews, Photo Spots and Landscape Photography articles. Once the resulting page appears, it will show results grouped by different categories, as shown below:
To use our new search feature, head on over to the Search page. The search page can easily be found from the main menu on the top of the page, as well as the site footer.
Please give it a try and if you have any comments or feedback on how we can improve this feature or any other part of the website, please let us know in the comments section below! Thank you for being such awesome readers. On behalf of the entire Photography Life team, I would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays! We wish you lots of health and prosperity in the upcoming 2018 year.
Comments
Your website is great! I am a newbie just getting my equipment and discovering what I need, your website has given me the most useful information yet, and I rely on it a lot.
Thank you!
Patty Smith
Thank you Patty for your feedback, we really appreciate it!
I know we don’t have the most user-friendly website in the world, but we are working on it. Next year, we are planning to integrate a lot of the articles together, so that one can easily flow from one article to another in progression. This will hopefully make it easier for our readers to navigate through content. It is a lot of work, but we are committed to making PL a comprehensive resource for photography. What makes PL great, however, is readers like you, so thank you for being one of them! If there is anything we can do better, please feel free to reach out to us any time. We are always very open for feedback.
Thank you for the search changes. Love your site.
Thank you Laura, Happy Holidays to you and your family!
Hi Nasim,
I am amateur photographer and have now Nikon D750 and Micro lens Nikon105mmf2,8. I would like to buy new lens for general purpose.First I was thinking to buy Wide angle lens as Nikon16-35mmf4 for landscape,for taking photos in the churches where is low light condition.Is this lens enough sharp and is worth buying it? As a expert for photography I hope you are going to give me good advice.Tank you in advance.
Milenko, the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR is a wonderful lens – I have owned one pretty much ever since it came out. As for a wide-angle lens, the Nikon 16-35mm f/4G is a very solid lens on the D750 and it won’t disappoint you. Just make sure that you get a good sample and test it before you fully commit to a purchase – we have a number of articles that explain what to do with a new lens and how to test it. Another lens I would suggest to evaluate, if you are open to looking at primes, is the Nikon 20mm f/1.8G, It is a wonderful little gem, but it is obviously not a zoom. Perhaps you can test both and keep what you like…
In the past I bookmarked the articles of interest as I found your search tool was not always that good. I also kept the email links of articles that I wanted to revisit. One time I put a request on the forum for the link to an article as I could not find it. No longer need to do that as your new search tool is so much better. I like the way that if you click on the return to search the past search is cleared, but if you click the back arrow the search remains (others may not like this). This means that I can change the category without having to retype the search.
Hi Nasim, I did a couple of brief searches just now. I typed in ‘ISO Invariance’, ‘Bob Andersen’, and ‘Wildlife Photography’. I got some articles about ISO invariance, but also got quite a few gear articles. ‘Bob Andersen’ yielded no results, so I tried ‘Robert Andersen’ and still got no results. Then I tried ‘Wildlife Photography and got several wildlife articles including Bob Andersen’s, along with half a page full of gear articles. From this I infer that the search function is bringing up anything with the search words in it. Perhaps that is a good thing, but it was not what I expected. I suppose I thought that the search would read only the titles of articles and bring up only those results. If I had my ‘druthers I’d choose to see a title search rather than a content search, since in PL the title always indicates the content, and thus would yield more specific results and fewer unrelated articles. I will continue to test the search function and report on whatever I think may be of interest to you regarding functionality. The best of luck to you on this massive undertaking.
Elaine, did you spell Robert Andersen’s name correctly when searching? I have just tried the search and it returned pretty much all of his articles – please see this link for the results. Yes, the search queries the whole database and searches for text not just in the title, but also within the article itself, which is why it often returns more than one asked for. I think it is a good thing, because if you don’t know the exact title of the article you are looking for, you can still locate it with the search tool :)
Nasim, At first I typed Anderson instead of Andersen, then changed to the proper spelling, but the search yielded no results either way until I typed ‘Wildlife Photography’. You understand that I just chose a few random subjects to test because you asked for people’s impressions.
It is true that sometimes one does not know the title of the article that one wants, probably most of the time. But what I actually meant was that I thought that the user would type in the subject, and the search would yield only the titles written specifically about the subject. I think I gave the wrong impression a bit when I used the phrase ‘title search’. This is just by way of explaining that I never meant a search by title only. Anyway, my surprise at the results was brief and of no matter.
Elaine, now I understand, thanks for clarifying! Thank you for doing some testing for us, we really appreciate it. The search function itself is working, so from now we just need to figure out a good way to index all that data. We will be testing more search functionalities and hopefully improve the search, so that it yields better information. That’s why we decided to keep both Google and our own search, as Google works very well for things that the site search is useless for.
Hi Nasim,
I found pretty much the same as Elaine did when searching. A search for “Alpha Whiskey” returned articles by Sharif as I expected it would. But searching for “John Sherman” returned the first 4 searches for John Sherman, then articles by Elizabeth, you, John Bosley, etc. Searching for “Tom Stirr”, the first article in the search result was for Tom, the second was for Bob Vishneski, the third was by you to “Please Welcome Dr Vaibhav Tripathi”, the 3 more articles by you, then mostly articles for Tom Stirr. Searching for “Spencer”, the first two returns were the “Welcome Spencer to PL” and the announcement for the “Level 3 course, then an article by John Bosley and a couple of gear reviews by you, then it seemed to have articles by Spencer.
If possible, can an “advanced search” be added where the user can tell the search engine to only search and return exact results, search for specific words, titles, dates, etc? I clicked “landscape” category and searched for both “Tom Stirr” and “Thomas Stirr” and it did not return any articles by Tom.
Is your new search feature a Perl or PHP search engine script? You would have to install and run PHP or Perl scripts on your web account for these types of scripts though. Installing your own search engine script has the following advantages…. you can customize your results page, no third party advertisements, you can re-index your site as many times as you need to, re-indexing does not increase bandwidth utilization unless the script accesses your site via HTTP.
I think adding the new search function is a great idea, as I have found it frustrating at times to go back and look for an article I want to read again. If I am able to remember around when it was on the site, I usually just go back to around that time frame and search each page until I find the article. PL is my favorite photography website, and I check it every day for new content and articles. I love the gear reviews, and for the most part have waited for PL to review a lens before by one myself. Keep up the good work.
Vinnie, thank you for your feedback! While the normal search engine is optimized to search by author, I went ahead and added another field called “Articles by Author”, so that you can look for articles from specific authors on the website. You can query either by their full name, or their last name. Another way to do this without the search function, is by visiting any of the articles by the author, then clicking on their name – that will also display all of their articles.
Give it a shot and let me know if you have any questions :) Thank you!
I agree with the others-your site is great. Very professional and always interesting
Thank you Phil, we always welcome feedback!
Congratulations!..I am a newby and I resort frequently to your site.I wanted recently to learn somethings about AF and thought why the site don’t have a own search feature if thought I found via Google very useful article about them.Article was under headline ”DSLR autofocus modes explained”.İt was very useful,because I was confused how AF modes and AF area modes affect each other.This article had very comprehensive informations and first of all give a chart how the both feature used together and effects mutual.Thanks for everything.I wish happy Christmas and new year.
Thank you Mustafa, appreciate your feedback!
Nasim,
Well I already thought you had an impressive website and still relatively easy to search your articles. This new search provision will certainly be at the top of my book marks. Thank you so much.
Ralph