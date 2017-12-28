Introducing the New Search Feature

While we are working hard on creating lots of very useful and informative content for our readers at Photography Life, I have to admit that we have not been doing a great job when it comes to keeping information sorted and easy to access. Well, that’s about to change in the upcoming year, as we will be making lots of changes to the site layout and work on creating pages that will be easy to follow. For now, we have finally delivered something many of our readers have been asking for, which is the ability to search the site.

Although we have had a search feature on the site for a while now, it only worked with Google-indexed results, which didn’t always return all the available information. With the new search capability, you can now search in two different areas – one is using the same Google search results, while the other is using our live database. The latter is something that we have worked on making sure that it not only retrieves relevant results, but also allows searching for different types of content. For example, if you are looking for a lens in our Lens Database, you can select the “Lens Database” category before clicking the “Search” button and it will only include results from the lens database. The same goes for Reviews, Photo Spots and Landscape Photography articles. Once the resulting page appears, it will show results grouped by different categories, as shown below:

To use our new search feature, head on over to the Search page. The search page can easily be found from the main menu on the top of the page, as well as the site footer.

Please give it a try and if you have any comments or feedback on how we can improve this feature or any other part of the website, please let us know in the comments section below! Thank you for being such awesome readers. On behalf of the entire Photography Life team, I would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays! We wish you lots of health and prosperity in the upcoming 2018 year.