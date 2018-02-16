Interview with Paul Terpstra of Sound Shark Audio

As you have seen from some of the posted interviews from Photo Plus in New York, recording audio during interviews was a real challenge, thanks to all the ambient noise present in the area. With so many exhibits and people present everywhere, it was nearly impossible to keep our audio microphones pointed at one specific area – audio gear was picking up noise from all over the place. We did not want to mess with big microphones and lavaliers either, since we wanted to film quickly on the spot. Gladly, we found a booth that had the exact product we needed – Sound Shark Audio!

At first, the product looked like a gimmick – after-all, it does look a bit weird with its parabolic glass construction! However, after just a single trial, both John and I were shocked to see how well the product actually worked! After we realized that it was the perfect tool for conducting interviews in such a noisy environment, we asked Paul Terpstra, the President of Sound Shark Audio to give us a loaner for the rest of the day. He was very kind to loan us a unit, which is what we used for the rest of the Photo Plus interviews. Check out how well Sound Shark works in the below interview:

Note how the sound changes at the 57 second mark, where John points the camera at two different subjects standing right next to us. Sound Shark literally starts picking up sound from them and completely ignores the sounds coming from us. That’s incredible! Imagine what a product like this could do for wedding videographers – being able to record precious moments while only concentrating on sound coming from one area, without any external microphones and hook-ups. That’s a brilliant idea! Also, keep in mind that the design is made to resist wind as well, so you can take this guy outside and not worry about isolating the microphone with foam, wind muffs and other accessories.

If you ever need to record a video in a noisy environment and you need to isolate sound to one particular area, the Sound Shark device could be a real life saver. I am looking forward to working with folks at Sound Shark Audio going forward to do a full review of this amazing product.