Interview with Ove Bengtson of Hasselblad on the X1D-50c MF Mirrorless

After we interviewed Fuji on the new GFX 50S medium format mirrorless camera, we also decided to interview folks at Hasselblad on their new X1D-50c. Since both cameras feature very similar sensors and are both mirrorless, they surely do compete head-to-head with each other. However, there are surely some interesting differences worth looking at – the X1D-50c does not have a shutter mechanism (it is integrated into lenses as a leaf shutter), it is a visibly smaller camera in comparison, its ergonomics are vastly different (less buttons and knobs to use) and it looks like it will be priced higher than the Fuji GFX 50S. In our interview with Ove Bengtson, Product Manager of Hasselblad, we take a quick look at what the X1D-50c has to offer:

The Hasselblad X1D-50c looks quite promising. I was very impressed by how the camera felt in hands and despite its simplistic ergonomic design, the controls felt quite good to use. My only concern is how the X1D-50c would do in cold weather for landscape photography needs – at very low temperatures, I would have to take my gloves off to be able to use the touchscreen, which could be quite painful. In this regard, the Fuji GFX 50S might potentially be a better choice, however, it will all come down to how both will perform in the field – I hope Fuji won’t come with many of the issues we have previously seen on their early mirrorless cameras such as the X-Pro1 (which was a disaster, until it was fixed via subsequent firmware updates).