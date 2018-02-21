Interview with Nikon USA on 70-200mm and 19mm PC-E Lenses

While John and I were attending the Photo Plus show in New York, we had an opportunity to interview Lindsay Silverman, Senior Product Manager at Nikon USA. The highlight of the show were obviously the newly announced Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, along with the 19mm f/4E PC-E lenses. Both are premium offerings specifically targeted towards working professionals, so we could definitely see quite a bit of people approaching the Nikon booth to see pre-production samples of these lenses. Although we have already provided our initial report on the handling concerns when using the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, in this particular interview, Lindsay explains the reasoning behind the swapping of the zoom and focus rings. According to him, the new change is actually better for handling, as detailed below:
NOTE: As before, we apologize for the bad quality of audio and all the background noise in the above video. It was extremely difficult to shoot video in the Nikon booth due to constant presentations and the number of people present in the area. Thankfully, we found a solution for our next interviews, so the sound is going to be much better on those, we promise :)
Having shot with the first two generations of the 70-200mm f/2.8 VR, I have never found comfort in hand-holding the lens by its foot, especially when shooting with such heavy lenses for extended periods of time (such as when shooting an all-day wedding). However, the way Lindsay shows it in the video, he actually places the tripod foot on his left hand palm, while keeping his fingers more towards the front of the lens:
This is obviously quite a bit different compared to the way I do things, but if you are used to shooting this way, I guess this might be a solution for you. If you like removing the tripod foot completely or reversing it upwards, the A/M switch is supposed to make the lens a bit less sensitive to accidental touching of the focus ring while shooting. Still though, after a few tries with the new lens, I find the placement of the zoom ring a bit awkward to the way I use this lens. Extensive field use will show whether the handling is going to be a concern.
Anyway, aside from the handling concerns, Lindsay and I also discussed the focus breathing concerns. Although Nikon did not want to confirm or deny whether the new 70-200mm behaves any better compared to its predecessor, based on my initial look at the lens, the 70-200mm f/2.8 certainly seems to be better. I don’t think the focus breathing issue is completely eliminated, but it certainly felt like it was not as bad as it was before. At 200mm, it felt more like a 150mm-160mm lens in terms of field of view, but again, that’s a pretty rough estimate. I am planning to do a more thorough comparison in the upcoming review.
Lindsay also showed us the new 19mm f/4E PC-E lens, which looks amazing. The new design allows the lens to be changed in any direction, which is nice, since you no longer have to send the lens to Nikon to make both tilt and shift work in parallel! I wish Nikon went back and made all these nice changes to the previous-generation PC-E lenses. The 24mm f/3.5 PC-E is in dire need of an update, since the lens just does not resolve very well on high-resolution cameras, especially towards the corners. The 45mm and 85mm are very sharp, but they could use the new changes we see on the 19mm. I just hope Nikon does not price lenses upwards of $3K on such updates!
Nasim,
I used my version 1 today photographing trout in my pond. I have removed the foot and positioned the locking screw on the top of the lens. Honestly, I have no trouble holding the lens steady for long periods of time. I am used to working with a 14 lb chainsaw. Am 73 years old, 6 ft and 180 lbs. Remember “back in the day”, when I lugged a 12 pound laptop computer around in my case all day. 5 lbs of lens and camera are manageable.
peter
Totally agree. I’m used to hand holding my Nikon 500mm f4 AF-I, and it weighs 4.5 kg ( about 11 pounds )with the hood on.
one guy told me once ‘yes i can handhold a 2 kilos lens’
i told him, i didnt ask you can you LIFT once or twice this lens for a few seconds or a couple of shots,
but can you spend a day HIKING with it, (lens up and down hundred time, walking up and down the hills, carrying other stuff (water, food) etc
in this case, some people might say yes we can, they might even ask me to do another job, yes i can, but is it the best job for me ? (some people can do some jobs, some others other jobs, mental, physical, fast, slow etc)
this redesign decision has more to do with the internal construction than eventually the MANY REQUESTS BY PHOTOGRAPHERS, bs.
The 24-120 has it this way around (zoom at the fron) and it always takes a few seconds to adapt to it. Up to now i have never noticed it is different until now. I like the way the 70-200 works now. I rarely have cause to touch the focus ring but when I do, I use my third finger. My thumb and my first finger support the lens on the non-rotating front rubber ribbed section. I use the third finger to move the focus.
All that being said I could get used to the new set up. I guess it depends how much you use the zoom and how often you use manual focus. What are the response times on the autofocus like on the new lens?
I have no plans to update the 70-200. I like the one I have.
I’m one of those that uses the 70-200 VR2’s tripod foot in my palm, and after fiddling about trying to suppose the rings reversed, I just can’t see how the reversal would be better at all… sorry Nikon don’t buy that claim.
I use my Sigma 120-300 that way, foot in my palm, enabling zooming quite easily. I can see this would be the same. No problems.
Not that I would bother trading my VR2.
How long did it take them to make that reason up. Sounds poor and lacking real substance.
Give us the stats they used to make their design decisions. Would be interesting to see.
Until they do I do not believe them.
a newly redesigned product, which you have to sell and well, there is no way they say ‘ hmmm yes indeed it was a bad idea… ok let’s take them all back and swap again focus and zoom ($$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ infinite train of money involved)
so, since that cannot be done, find out an ‘excuse’ and support this product as it is all the way
we will see the truth, in the next models, if they switch back, they lied and did a mistake, and denied lying, otherwise they were right
I wonder if they have changed the design of the foot? With my VRII model, I’ve never liked using it with the foot resting on my palm as I felt that my fingers were at full stretch to handle the zoom ring effectively. Trying it out with my hand further forward, as per the new lens, the front edge of the foot sits hard into the exact centre of my palm, with the weight bearing on that point. After only a couple of minutes use it was uncomfortable and left a mark on my skin – no chance of a couple of hour’s use like that. So, if the foot was slightly lower and extended forward about an inch (and preferably with a new $50 cushion to slip over it) it may work OK, but not as it is with my ‘average’ sized hands. Either way, the new design still moves my upper arm further out from my body, and that adds more strain on the muscles.
I’ve shot as Lindsay Silverman does for most of my adult life (I’m 66). It natural and stable. I fail to se the fuss about the ring position. That said, I am not in the market for a 70-200.
They did the same in the New Nikon 80-400 to switch the focus and the zoom ring. It’s very uncomfortable, and feel unnatural, and I think in the 70-200 will be the same.
Sorry Lindsay Silverman, Senior Product Manager at Nikon USA, but the it’s awful the “Improvement” .
The people most likely to have a problem with this lens are sports and journalist (although there’s not many of them left), as well as paparazzi who are used to the existing 70-200 layout. The handling of the lens is second nature to them, and id crucial when they need to shoot quickly in order to get that fleeting shot. This will not work for them, they will wind up missing that shot because of their muscle memory. I honestly can’t see existing users in these fields upgrading to this lens.
Regarding the terrible audio quality of the video: Take a wired cardioid microphone, and you won’t have any background noise.
The bottom of the tripod foot is very smooth and projects far enough forward so that there is little or no chance of turning the focusing ring by accident. (Since the vast majority of my photos are taken in portrait orientation, I need to rotate the collar to use this method.) My hands aren’t unusually large but I can still zoom very comfortably with the weight resting on my palm. I never noticed before but as the commenter above noted the zoom ring on the 24-120 f4 is also the front ring. Since something like 90% of my shots are taken with one or the other of these two zoom lenses, I am not basing my upgrade (or not) decision on the rings being reversed.
I think the most interesting things about this latest iteration (is it III?) are 1) the change of the labeling on the VR switch from “Active” to “Sport.” 2) The addition of several push-buttons spaced out around the lens barrel between the two rings and a new slider switch marked “AF-L Off AF-On.” At least for me this was not intuitive and I had to call the service department at LensRentals for the explanation. It turns out this switch controls the “buttons” on the barrel. In the “Off” position the buttons do nothing. In the “AF-L” position they lock the current focus (until you release the button). In the “AF-On” position they snap the lens into focus — I do mean SNAP as this autofocus seems lightning fast even compared to my version (II?) of this lens which is already very fast.
I have this lens on a 7-day rental so I will post here my decision to upgrade or not in a week.