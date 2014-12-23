Infrared Lens Rating on Reviews

I have been a fan of infrared photography for a while now (largely thanks to Bob Vishneski’s amazing infrared work), but I have not had a chance to explore that side of photography yet. After I bought the D810 to replace the D800E, I first thought about selling the D800E. But seeing how much the D800E was going for on eBay and other sites, I decided to keep it and convert it to an infrared camera instead. After some research and a few email exchanges with Bob on who he recommends, I picked the folks at Kolari Vision, who effortlessly converted my D800E to an IR camera. I did not want a full IR B&W conversion, so I opted for the thinner 720nm filter that allows some colors to come through. Have not experimented yet, as it is really cold and snowy outside, but there are some great news for our readers – my future lens reviews will now include infrared ratings and hot spot reports! So if you already enjoy infrared photography or want to start exploring it (I highly would recommend reading Bob’s excellent introduction to infrared photography article), then you will find the IR section of the reviews particularly helpful!
Although I am not currently planning to measure lens sharpness with the infrared-converted D800E (focusing seems to be particularly difficult with IR filter in front of the sensor in Live View mode), I will be doing some tests to see how lenses perform at different apertures and provide examples of hot spots, if I find them. Here is a good example of hot spots visible on the new Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G (captured at f/5.6 and f/16 – move the slider to see both):
Hot spots can be very painful to deal with, making some lenses more desirable than others for infrared photography. In some cases, cheaper is actually better for IR, as expensive lenses with high-end coating and optical corrections can exhibit such hot spots. In the case of the 20mm f/1.8G, seems like that lens will do OK for IR at large apertures, but when stopped down to f/5.6 and smaller, it might show hot spots as seen above. Please keep in mind that the above images have been exaggerated to reveal the hot spot (I dialed -85 in Blacks in Lightroom). The effect is not extreme, but will be visible if you make contrast and black level adjustments.
I know that some will say that full-frame is overkill for infrared. Yes, that’s certainly true for most situations. However, I decided to go this route mostly for testing reasons.
Happy holidays!
I have an infrared-converted Fujifilm X-E2. I have found that what is otherwise probably my best Fuji lens – the 56mm f1.2 – has a pronounced zone of over-exposure, flare and colour shift in the centre. I can usually compensate in post-production but it is better not to have to. The 35mm f1.4 seems OK.
If you are to test lenses for IR problems, it may be as well to include a real image with vegetation, because the infrared emissions may have different characteristics there than with a test pattern.
The 14mm Fuji lens is very well behaved, though. The 18-55 has a bad hotspot, though.
Also the 60mm Fuji is not supposed to be good for infrared.
Mark Hilliard who teaches infrared has posted the following Fuji lenses are good for infrared: 35mm,14mm and the 55-200mm.
Kolarivision also has a list of good as well as bad lenses for infrared.
Yes, the 14mm and 55-200mm lenses are fine. The 10-24mm has something of a hot spot though. For both the 56mm and 10-24mm it is mainly a colour effect that I find I am able to correct in Photoshop by painting on a blank layer in colour blending mode. They will probably be OK for mono conversion even without colour correction.
Hi Nasim,
Great idea.
I’m having the same dilemma with my d800E. The price is too low now and it simply doesn’t worth to sell.
You made an excellent choice with Kolari Vision – I know the guy very well and I can highly recommend him for everyone. I have converted many cameras there. The last one, where I stopped was my NEX-7, but I opted out for visible+IR filter.
We were testing several lenses for hot spot and Kolari have great database with such lenses – which is good or bad for IR.
Wish you luck with the new IR camera. Waiting to see your pictures.
You can see some of my pictures for B&W IR:
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.208566042550107.51483.139595322780513&type=3
or “in color”:
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.399639263442783.93968.139595322780513&type=3
Best,
Stefan
Those are some excellent images Stefan, thank you for sharing. Guys at Kolari Vision are indeed very responsive and did a great job with my D800E, so I would certainly recommend them.
I wouldn’t think FX is overkill for infrared. Certainly wasn’t in the days of film infrared. I dabble in IR from time to time and finding which lenses work can save a lot of money and time.
Interesting note, the front facing camera on an iPhone (and possibly other brands) doesn’t have an IR blocking filter on the sensor. So you can literally put an IR filter in front of the front camera and take IR pictures. The scene still needs to be bright because we’re dealing with a tiny sensor. It’s like the IR camera you can take anywhere.
This is welcome news. Can’t wait.
I have a D600 converted at Life Pixel–it’s great, but my lenses are hit-and-miss for hotspots, and I’m still looking for that one lens I can stick on the camera and just leave there. I wish it was the 35 1.4G–it’s not.
I’ve been shooting digital infrared for about 12 years now. Started with a Nikon Coolpix 5700 and a 820nm filter. Exposures were typically 8-15 seconds. (Shot both color and b&w infrared in the film days too, but that was a PIA to load and develop) Then a Fuji Finepix IS Pro, using several different infrared filters. It didn’t have the resolution I wanted so I traded up to a Nikon D200 converted to 720nm. I’ve done most of my IR work with that and a 17-35mm Nikkor. Works great at any aperture. I just acquired a 16-85 3.5-5.6 Nikkor that works great as well, though it’s a bit slow on the long end. And so far, my Tamron 70-200 2.8 VC lens seems to work fine with infrared, but I need to test it more to be sure. Also the 24mm and 85mm PC lenses work great for infrared.
I’m not sure that is really a hotspot. Normally, hotspots show up in the center of the image. They also normally show up stopped down a bit rather than wide open, so I rarely go beyond f/9 or so with IR. Wide lenses certainly tend to be problematic, but this might be flare or another issue. I use a blue sky test to test for hotspots and test in full stop increments 120 degrees opposite the sun. You normally see them in the same place for all images at a given aperture.
Congratulations on your new camera. IR is a fabulous option – especially for older FX cameras. Having a high resolution camera like the D800 opens up opportunities for IR. I’ve been using a converted D600 for almost two years. The Nikon 16-35 is a very good lens for IR – and does not have problems with hotspots.
One of the big advantages of having some color detail is the ability to selectively edit your image. Most editing tools use color information for selective editing. If you have no color, everything is shades of gray, so masking is much more time consuming.
Thanks for the tips Eric, very helpful. I will be trying infra red for the first time at the weekend via a filter. I have no idea which lenses work for infra red, but will now start with the 16-35. Merry Christmas!
Glad to help. You may get some variation across copies of the same lens, so testing yourself is useful. For example, my Nikon 24-70 is terrible with hotspots beyond f/5.6, while others find it okay. My favorite IR lenses are the 16-35 and 70-200.
Eric, Bob Vishneski emailed me right away this morning and let me know that I was not looking at a hot spot. He also said that hot spots appear in the center. His suspicion, just like yours, was that I was looking at flare. But the weird thing is, there is nothing that could have caused that flare. The target was backlit, but the illumination is very even and there are no lights peaking out anywhere. Either way, I did take the lens out today and although we do not have fully blue skies, there was no trace of the same thing when I looked at the sky pictures. So it was a weird occurrence that I cannot explain. The good news, however, is that the Nikkor 20mm f/1.8G seems to be great for infrared photography as well! I will go ahead and update the above article and the review that I am writing :)
Thank you for letting me know and educating me on this. IR is very new to me, so I will have to learn a lot!
P.S. That’s a beautiful image! Can’t wait to go out and shoot with my IR-converted D800E!
It’s quite possible that you had a small highlight hitting the edge of the front lens element, a filter, or even the edge of a hood. I’ve noticed IR can be quite sensitive to small reflections – especially the hood of wide lenses. You might even get a reflection off a clip or a glossy element in the room.
It certainly is an area you’ll enjoy exploring. Some of the most enjoyable photo outings I’ve had were using IR cameras. It’s a great tool for extending the day.
Eric, highlight hitting the edge is probably not the case, because there is nothing behind the target – it is a gray wall :) I think the stuff I was seeing was uneven backlight illumination, since the target was backlit.
Just re-tested the lens with the blue sky and updated the article. Thanks again for the feedback, now I know how to properly test lenses with IR :)
Eric, I just got my converted Olympus OM-D E-M1 mark 1 back from Kolari and am trying to figure out how to test my lenses for hot spots. None of them are listed on Kolari’s web page. In your post here you seem to have a system for testing lenses. Could you be more specific? Actual step-by-step instructions would be helpful. I would be willing to share my results if I knew where to post them?
Thank you for your time in this matter.
Something about infrared just feels scary. It completely changes colours and makes everything look like its made of some kind of metal.
Everything that was said about the hotspot is dead on. That is definitely flare you are displaying. My current IR cameras are an Olympus PEN E-P3, converted to an 830nm and a Canon S100, converted to 720nm. The Olympus is incredible to use and handle, but the Canon is notorious for experiencing hotspot issues. But since I only shoot black & white IR, the hotspots are very easy to handle in post-processing. When I do experiment with color with the Canon, I’m lucky if 15% of the shots wind up without a hotspot and are usable.