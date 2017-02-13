Improving Your Photos Without Buying More Gear

If you want to take your photos to another level, camera equipment is a natural place to look. It’s a very tangible part of photography; we work with our gear constantly. In fact, new equipment often does help you capture certain photos more easily, or it improves the technical quality of the images you take. However, it’s easy to get swept away in this marketing message and forget that there are other, better ways to improve your photos — techniques that don’t require new equipment to put into practice, and tips that are applicable to every photographer.
1) Learn Composition
Composition is all about getting your photos to say what you want them to say. It’s how you draw attention to your primary subject, making it as noteworthy as possible and excluding any unimportant details from your frame.
If you give Nikon’s cheapest DSLR to a professional photographer and force them to use automatic mode, they’ll still be able to capture fantastic photos. If you give a non-photographer the Nikon D5, even assuming that its settings are perfect, they probably won’t get anything that is nearly as good.
The reason should be obvious: The professional photographer knows how to get their point across. They can stand at a beautiful overlook and capture the essence of the scene; they can photograph someone’s wedding and paint a detailed story in a single frame.
If you want to do the same, most of it comes down to practice, along with ruthlessly critiquing your own work. Any time that there’s a problem with one of your photos — light, camera settings, composition, or something that’s harder to quantify — pay attention. What could you have done to avoid that mistake? Would the image be better if you had captured it at a different time of day, or from a different perspective? Be very tough on all your photos; even your best ones aren’t perfect.
It can be hard to critique your work harshly, even if you want to do so. But, if your goal is to learn the intricacies of light and composition, you need to be honest with yourself — what doesn’t work about a photo, even your good ones? When you’ve identified the negatives of a photo, that information will stick with you. Next time you’re in the field, you’ll correct those mistakes.
Photography is about constant self-improvement. After you look through your photos and find areas to work on, that should be your priority — be it light, color, composition, technical settings, or anything else. Gear should be the last thing on your mind.
2) Get to Know Your Gear
I tend to believe that you’ll often get better photos by using a single piece of camera equipment for a long time rather than constantly upgrading to the best new model. Why? Simple: As you get to know your equipment, it becomes easier and easier to coax out the photos that you want. If you’re a portrait photographer who understands all the intricacies of a decades-old manual flash and an old light-modifying kit, you’ll get better results than if someone handed you Nikon’s new $600 SB-5000 and top-of-the-line lighting accessories. Sure, you can learn how to use the new kit over time, but — short term — your photos from the “inferior” equipment will be better.
As I’ve switched around my camera kit over the years, this has been very true in my experience. When I upgraded from the Nikon D7000 to the D800e, it definitely took me some time to adjust. After using the D7000 for years, I intuitively understood everything about it — the button locations, the autofocus behavior, the metering system, and so on. No, the D800e wasn’t some alien camera, but it still me took several months before I really understood it to the same degree as I understood the D7000. If I had jumped to a different DSLR brand, or from the D7000 to a mirrorless camera, I’m sure it would have been an even longer process.
Rather than upgrading to the newest equipment, then, you’ll be surprised how much better your photos will be if you truly get to know the gear you already have. Even if you already have a pretty good understanding, there’s always room to improve. Can you set the camera with your eyes closed — or, more realistically, with your eye to the viewfinder? How quickly can you switch from manual mode to aperture-priority, then change your camera’s minimum shutter speed settings? The more you practice, the faster you’ll be.
From what I’ve seen, the most important part of your camera equipment is not the equipment at all. Instead, what matters is how familiar you are with your kit. If there’s something spectacular happening in front of you, and you’re about to take the perfect photo, your reaction time is what makes the difference — not whether you upgraded to the highest-resolution camera on the market.
Simply by practicing with your current kit, you’ll be able to solidify your skills in a way that wouldn’t be possible if you constantly upgraded. That’s not to say you should never get a new camera, but that it isn’t the only way to take higher-quality photos. By learning your current gear at the deepest possible level, you’ll make more progress than if you had “upgraded” to a marginally-better camera that you don’t yet know how to use.
3) It’s Possible with Any Equipment
Whenever I feel the urge to buy a new piece of gear, there’s a simple question I like to ask myself: Does anyone use the equipment that I already have (or, perhaps, worse equipment) to take the types of photos that I want? Almost always, the answer is yes — and if the answer is yes, I don’t need to buy anything new.
If you’re disappointed that you still use a crop-sensor camera from six years ago, just search online; you’ll find people who use that camera to take spectacular images, no matter the genre. Are you a landscape photographer using the Nikon D7000? Google “Nikon D7000 landscape photos,” and you’ll surely be impressed by the results.
You’ll find that other photographers already have a lot of secrets figured out — which is great, because you can learn from them. Although new cameras may indeed provide tangible benefits, typically in terms of image quality or ease of use, you can capture great photos with any equipment. It is very rare that a photo you want to take will be impossible to capture, no matter the gear you have. (Exceptions include things like underwater photography that require very specific equipment in the first place, of course, but you’ll know if that applies to you.)
4) Understand Visualization
The real secret to great photos isn’t really a “secret” at all — and it’s something you can do regardless of your gear.
Visualize everything; picture the final result in your head. Imagine the best possible photo of the scene in front of you, then do everything you can to make that photo a reality.
Visualization is the trick to taking successful photos, from landscapes to portraits. It is important regardless of the type of photography that you do.
Some photographers think of visualization as a very abstract tool that isn’t easy to implement in the real world, so I always like to provide an example of what I mean. Here’s a photo of the Eiffel Tower that I captured a few years ago:
Notice something interesting about this photo? It looks as though a spotlight on top of the Eiffel Tower is pointing straight up in the air, illuminating a cloud like a beacon over the city of Paris.
In fact, that’s not what’s happening (and this isn’t a Photoshop trick, either). Instead, this photo is a result of some very clever visualization that I did in the field, where I had a distinct goal in mind: I wanted to take a photo that looked almost exactly like this! So, how was it done?
If you’ve been to Paris, you may remember that there’s a large spotlight on top of the Eiffel Tower that turns on at night. It spins 360 degrees across the city, pointing mostly straight out, but tilted slightly upwards. Can you guess how I took this photo, now? I took advantage of the slight upward tilt of the spotlight. I waited for it to shine perfectly in my direction, and then I quickly took a photo when it did. An optical illusion makes it look like it’s pointing straight up!
It’s also worth mentioning that it took several tries to capture a believable illusion in this case, since the spotlight moves rather quickly. However, because I had visualized this exact result, I knew that I’d be able to capture a good photo in the end!
Your visualization efforts won’t always be this extreme; this is the clearest example I can think of from my own photography. However, visualization matters even for casual photos. Every time you look at a scene, think about the ideal photo, then work towards making it a reality. In almost every situation, you’ll be able to do something to make the image match your goal.
5) Conclusion
Even if your photos aren’t good enough, your gear probably is. There are countless ways to improve your images without purchasing new equipment, and this article only scratches the surface.
The essence is simple: Focus on improving your technique, and great photos will fall in line naturally. A new piece of equipment won’t improve your composition or lighting skills. Short term, before you really understand how to use it, you may even end up with worse results!
Right now, people are out there capturing the photos you want using exactly the equipment you already have, if not something significantly worse. If you want to be like them, buying more gear won’t help.
I’m not trying to disparage new equipment — I love it, too. New cameras and lenses make certain photos easier to capture, and they can improve the resolution and detail of the images that you take.
However, if your photos are lacking, gear isn’t the solution. In order to improve the true quality of a photograph, you need to focus on things like light, subject, and composition. These aren’t factors your equipment can fix; you’re the only one who has that power.
Comments
Another way is to relook into the workflow used in processing the raw files to create different moods and feel. Explore and see how best to merge into a new workflow. Camera technologies no doubt have improved over the last decade, but to replace a camera that is few years old is usually a case of diminishing returns.
Very true. I like looking back at old photos and seeing if any of my new post-processing skills can coax out something interesting. I’ve found a handful of my favorite photos that way.
A good blog post!
It’s true, the camera does not make the picture. But a good camera makes often the job easier. The world’s most famous photographs have been taken with simple technical equipment.
I like the photographs in this article, very stylish!
Thank you! Yes, there’s certainly a reason why I’ve bought higher-end equipment over time — it can make things much easier, such as post-processing with more latitude or using a better autofocus system. But that doesn’t mean you can only take good photos with new equipment!
Some thing I was told by a wise photographer ( My own father) it takes you over a 1000 photos to learn how to take a photo but a life time to learn how to use what you have. He is still out there while I learn. Spencer I know I am MUCH older than you but you hit the nail on the head. What is the world best camera the one you have, learn how to use it FX or phone…………….
Steve
Thank you, Steve! I like your father’s advice — practice is always key, along with constantly trying to learn new techniques and skills. Best of luck in your photography.
Puh, I was almost about to buy a new mirrorless camera after all the article lately.
Joke aside, I agree with you and enjoyed reading the article.
Sadly, most people tend to spend more time looking at the specs then go out and practice.
In depth article like this are rarer today, thank you so much for your effort.
LOL! Thank you, Matthieu, I have been tempted by some of the new mirrorless cameras myself recently. Glad you liked the article.
I’ve taken excellent pics with my Coolpix. It’s all in the light and composition.
As Ansel Adams said…It’s not the camera but the 12 inches behind it.
Well said.
Hi Spencer:
A very good lesson and reminder for photographers to remember and practice.
Your article correctly illustrates exactly what I still do – I instinctively grab my D3300 or D300 before my D7100. (In fact I’ve been considering in selling my 3 month old D7100 because of my lack in wanting to use it)
I’ve taken pictures for 30 plus years and where I improved the most in developing an eye was 2 years ago when I shot and shot thousands of pictures. Now I am always looking for a photographic opportunity.
A great article.
Regards,
Duane
Thank you, Duane! I’ve found that my photos from the end of a landscape photography trip are often better than from the beginning, since I’ve been practicing so heavily for the days leading up to it. By the end of the trip, I’m more prepared to react quickly if something amazing happens.
Sorry I am late to the party. I read the article and noticed your feedback which has inspired me. You see, I am currently suffering the much common and dreaded photography disease, “Upgradealitis”. I bought a Nikon D5100 w/kit lens in late 2013 and have built up a portfolio of shots. I have been thinking I need a Nikon D7100 as my D5100 isn’t cutting it anymore. Well, the above photo which was taken with a D5100 and you mentioning you still reach for your D3300 or D300 before the D7100 has cured my apatite. Thanks.
Good article! But I find that what you write is mostly true for cameras or new versions of a basically same lens.
While better sharpness or better bokeh probably won’t be the most important thing, buying a new lens for a new range of focal length usually makes a lot of sense. Until recently, I didn’t have a telephoto, and while it certainly is true that you can take wonderful photos with a 24-70, they very seldom will be the same ones as with a 70-200. And there’s pretty much nothing you can do to simulate a longer lens. (In the contrary, you can, to some extent, simulate a shorter lens, as you wrote in your article about the versatility of prime lenses.)
Another example: if you don’t have a macro, you don’t have a macro. (To quote apple :)
So I think what I’m saying is, it doesn’t have to be an underwater housing, to be special enough to be buy-worthy!
Yes, well put! I find that nowadays I’m buying equipment more based upon the new worlds that it unlocks (like the 14-24mm I just purchased) rather than upgrading my existing equipment (if I were to swap my D800e for a D810). In terms of the price/value ratio, I think that’s the best way to get new gear.
Great post, in an era of skyrocketing lens prices and bokeh fetishism. This is so refreshing and so are your images.
I am sick to see another boring portrait shot wide open with blurred background. Those examples usually lack in composition and good lighting.
I sold my Nikon gear and switched to Sony for the smaller size. Yet Sony cameras do not have the minimum shutter speed in the auto ISO setting or aperture / shutter bias for P.
While I have been having fun shooting with Sony, the built in wifi for instagramming, I realized that Nikon had very good lenses for a lot less.
But it is nice to have a small sized FF camera like the A7 or small crop frame like A6000.
But you are right, there is too much push for consumerism and GAS from a lot of photo websites. The content matters more than your gear.
Glad you liked it, Stefano. Gear articles can be interesting and fun to read, but, over time, I’ve felt that they get overwhelming.
Thank you again Spencer!
When I see the Spencer Cox byline, I immediately click the “Read more of this post” link… Because I know I’m in for excellence…
I would like to add some thoughts. Composition is a way of making your point. When you are in a conversation with someone, and
they aren’t understanding a point you are trying to make, you try to say it in a way that better communicates your thought. Depending
on how important the thought is, how passionately you feel about it, you will try very hard to be clear. A photograph is the same…Try
very hard to make your point.
Secondly, the acquisition of gear should be about finding gear that speaks to you. I have been playing the guitar for 48 years, (I played
professionally for 20+ years when I was younger) but I almost quit in the beginning, because the instrument I began on was actually
preventing me from getting out what I was trying to play. Luckily, I played someone else’s guitar one day and realized it was not me. Yay!
Since that day, I have bought and played a ton of guitars over the years, always searching for something that was missing. When I finally
found THE guitar, the one that I didn’t have to spend any thought compensating for this bad note of that spot that sound dead, etc., the
search ended. Provided that it doesn’t suffer some catastrophic damage or theft, my gear acquisition has disappeared (I still use a 1968
amplifier too)
I say all of this because I went through a similar journey with cameras. My D810 simply talks to me. I have smaller, lighter
cameras, ones more easy to travel with, to carry, ones I can be more cavalier in the care of, but I almost never use them… because I don’t
want to spend my time compensating for their flaws. I just want to play! I don’t think about new cameras anymore…I just think about photographs…
Thank you again for your wonderful writing, for always making me think, for writing in such a manner that I feel like I’m in a conversation
with a fellow photographer… ‘Til next time…
Duffy
Hello Duffy, I like your analogy about composition. When i saw in previous youtube conversations about composition in photography and coming to this site and see the same topic of composition and then watching the stream video of the Nikon WPPI Show in Vegas they also spoke about composition i said oh no my English class i really hated composition, lol. Writing an essay all over again except in the form of a photograph that tells the entire story. That is what i am still learning, how to tell the story behind a photo.
Thanks.
Kind Regards,
Desi Bravo
Thank you, Duffy, that is very kind of you to say!
I think that your guitar analogy is spot-on. I’ve found something similar with my 70-200mm lens, which just feels like it works for my style of photography. I’m still trying to see if something on the wide-angle end of things can replicate that naturalness. I’m glad the D810 fits so well for you!
HI, I’ve been following your blog quite some time.
I find it informative and learning behind your experiences in the field.
Composition, is one thing in photography that i am still learning is having the perspective (the eye) of catching a moment.
Lighting i was thinking of purchasing a light set but changed my mind after i started learning the fundamentals of my camera and lens.
I use the natural lighting being the sun to illuminate my horizon or my close subject.
I also use the moon as my illuminator for night shooting.
Using the exposure triangle is the basic and most essential in capturing great picture.
Now i know how to use the exposure triangle to get quality photos and the bokeh.
My gear is Nikon D750 kit lens 24-120 f4.
Thank you for your blog where enthusiast like my self can find a medium to share experiences and learn from each other.
Kind Regards,
Desi Bravo
Desi, thank you for your comments. Composition is the type of thing that you will never fully understand, but you will improve dramatically over time. There is no “perfect” composition for a given scene — just the composition that gets the photographer’s point across the best. I wish you luck as you keep taking photos!
The image of the mountain from the helicopter is absolutely stunning. I’m sure the lighting (and photographer) contributed the most to the image but the high end equipment didn’t hurt the image either. All the images are very good but the mountain just has the crispness and clarity that make the image snap.
Thank you, Mike — glad you like that photo. Having a lens/camera combo with great autofocus certainly helped! I potentially could have taken that photo with a lower-end camera, but you are very right that I wouldn’t be able to print it as large, since the detail wouldn’t be as good. This is a bit of a crop as well.
I started with Canon compact camera. It was ok for street photography in the daylight. I never printed my pictures so it was fine. But later on when I began to take pictures outside in the evenings and at nights I became dissatisfied with the quality of my images. The resolution was not enough to gather detail in the dark. So I bought a Sony bridge compact camera and noticed a slight improvement.
I developed interest in landscape photography later on. When I used the bridge camera to take pictures of landscapes and printed the pictures I noticed that the quality was not very good.
So I bought Nikon D600. This camera was very good at producing high quality images for nice prints. but after using this camera for a while, I became tired of dragging it around together with tripod, lenses and accessories. Landscape photography was too much effort. So I sold it and bought a compact camera to do street photography again.
I don’t like learning about light, subject, compositions, visualization, etc. if I like something I take picture of it. I like my photography to be easy and enjoyable.
That is a fair point — it just depends upon what you want photography to be for you. If ease of use and fun are your two top goals, I think you made a great decision with regards to your style of taking pictures!
Hi Spencer, you are absolutely right! I think a complicated camera with hundreds of settings can even work against you (and every new camera needs some new extras) . I still believe an old film camera (with only shutter speed, diaphragm and manual focusing you have to think about) improves creativity and forces you to visualize. Modern camera’s are in my perception just too too distracting being so complicated. I understand modern camera’s perfectly but taking pictures I just want to think about technique as little as possible and focus on the really interesting things around me.
The best camera is the one that makes you forget you’re using it! I agree with you — When your equipment is “invisible,” you can concentrate on the scene in front of you.
Spencer,
this was an excellent post.
I am 4 months into serious photography with 55 years of point and shoot behind me. I bought a brand new D810, but all Nikon lenses used, per the guidance of Nasim and Ken Rockwell, as to what lenses were excellent. I am 2 weeks into shooting in the RAW format and processing with Lightroom. I delayed as long as possible moving “up” to Raw and LR. I first wanted to understand how to make good pictures with my equipment. And, what my camera has to offer me. It is my feeling that the emphasis has shifted, from taking good photos, to fixing anything than comes out of the camera with Lightroom. The best photo I have taken in the last 4 months was done on program mode with a flash. I got one close facial shot of my oldest granddaughter which “required” no post processing adjustment. Got lucky.
I made photos through the front bubble of a 4-man helicopter last month. You were lucky the pilot allowed you to open the door – or you might have had a side window. Taking photos from a chopper through the plastic bubble is not so simple – you get reflections from within the cockpit – 80% of the photos are junk. We were flying most of the time at 200 feet above the trees and in valleys. You have to shoot at 1/2000 to compensate for speed and buffeting winds. Your photos are great. I might have laid down on the cobblestone and taken a couple of shots that way – probably too wet for you to do that at the time.
Keep writing.
peter
Thank you, Peter! I think you’ll grow to like Lightroom and RAW photos, although it certainly depends upon the type of photography you do. In the near term, it can be a bit of an odd learning curve.
We were quite lucky that the pilot flew without the door on the helicopter. It made things much colder, but the clarity of the photos was worth it. I’ve seen some helicopters with windows that slide open instead, and I think that would be a better option if we find one in the future.
I approach the topic from the perspective presented by Nikon Ambassador Vincent Versace in his postings:
“My goal every time is to be the weakest link in the entire project.”
Years ago I shot with a 5MP P&S and jpeg only. I have a handful of really good photos from those days. As my skill improved, the camera could no longer keep up with what I wanted to do so I moved to the Nikon D5000 (a good camera that I could afford) and that held me from 2009 to 2012 when the ISO limitations and DR again began to limit my exploration. That camera produced excellent photos of several vacations and photos from that camera are currently hanging in my house. There were, however, a small but steadily increasing number of shots I could not get.
The next step was a Nikon D600 FF and that really opened my possibilities. With that equipment I shot more and more and continued to grow my skills. Adding a few lens also helped to push me out there. The fun of exploring pushed me farther and faster than my previous gear would have allowed my to go.
I did succumb to GAS in acquiring the D750 because I wanted even better low light capabilities. That also allowed me to convert the D600 ti 590nm IR and open a new range of skills to master. Now I am again focused on skills building and adding a couple of new lenses to support my wildlife interests (Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6 newly added)
In each case, I spent the time and effort to learn my gear and learn the skills to take better advantage of the gear I had. Only when I ran into limitations that skill could not overcome did I push for new gear. As I have moved along, I have done all of the things Spencer described above to stretch the gear I had and practice, practice, practice to justify the next step up.
I have a long way to go yet with the D750 and my newest lens, plus the IR converted D600. These two cameras cover most of my needs. Separately, I am working with my Nikon1 J5 for unobtrusive street photography which is not possible with a big DSLR but is critical where I live in the Middle East and I am sill mastering the Nikon J3 for underwater use – where fancier gear would help but the costs would seriously limit my above water needs.
All in all, I agree with Spencer’s comments and continue to apply them as I work my way up the skills ladder. As a point of reference, Spencer is only a few years older than our oldest granddaughter so the learning never ends. Thank you for the well written article and best wishes in your educational endeavors.
That is a very interesting quote from Vincent Versace! Even if he wanted to persuade people to purchase Nikon equipment, I think it still holds true :)
The best equipment upgrade I ever made was from the D5100 to the D7000. These two cameras have essentially the same sensor, and image quality is practically indistinguishable between the two. However, the D7000 made all the settings so much easier to set, and I was able to capture photos without running into roadblocks every time I tried to use the camera in manual mode. Or, in Vincent’s words, the D5100 was the weakest link in my photography, which is why I decided to upgrade!
Spencer – the philosophy applies beyond just the camera into the full equipment suite and software that we use to manage andp rocess out photographs. I always like my tools to be a bit better than I am. This applies when working on my home improvement projects as well, and to the fishing tackle I buy.
Some people prefer to use the old tools and work to maximize what they can get out of that older gear. This applies to me when I go to a firing range. So my push for top gear is specific to each interest.
I have taken a course from Vincent Versace. He spends time on approach and philosophy so we get into the moment and understand what make a photo work, how are eyes and brain perceive a scene and the resulting photograph. Again, with the goal of making sure we have and use all of the tools to capture our vision and the moment without allowing the gear to limit us. All in keeping with your presentation above.
He did not push Nikon gear and was supportive of whatever the class participants were using, though his coaching on how to use the gear was deepest on the Nikon gear, and those softeware products where he was part of the software development.
Hi Joe, i like your story which holds truth behind it.
Once your equipment reached a certain limitation, equipment upgrade is essential in order to reach your expected goals.
Now i can see why most photographers have more than one body and lens is due to lack of capabilities.
I currently own the Nikon D750 its a great camera. I am practicing the use of the camera and the 24-120 f4 lens.
The lens has its limitation but i will not upgrade to the next level as of yet until i know how to use both equipment.
Thanks again.
I am still learning to master my D750 with the 24-120mm f/4 lens in the space where it is the right lens choice. I am separately working to master the 200-500mm f/5.6 lens for wildlife photography. I would like to add a 28-300mm lens for “walkaround” photography so I am not switching lenes all of the time when at a botanical garden or walking around a cityscape. These are in addition to the projects for underwater photography using the Nikon1 J3.
With multiple active projects, I can look at what is happening on a given day, what is the weather, what do I want to do with family, etc. and pick a photo “project” for that day and set of circumstances that will let me use my cameras and learn something new. I do keep a simple log of my goals for the near term and my wishes for the longer term. It helps keep me focused.
Enjoy mastering your D750!!
Thanks for the article Spencer but we all know that’s not why we come here. I need an article called how to improve your gear without taking any more photos. ;-)
Glen, It would be delightful if one of the PL team would write such an article for April 1st :-)
I will take this one for the team, Pete, what a great idea!
Spencer, I am very pleased that you accept my challenge to the team, which was extremely important, rather than flippant.
The British Medical Journal (BMJ) publishes a goofy [foolish or harmlessly eccentric] paper every December for it Christmas edition.
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/the-best-of-the-british-medical-journals-goofy-christmas-papers-180948177/
QUOTE
Forget April Fool’s—the British Medical Journal likes to get silly around Christmas time. Every year, the journal publishes a series of papers that aren’t exactly spoofs—the science in them is real—but they’re on topics that an esteemed journal like the BMJ wouldn’t normally touch. “The essence of the Christmas BMJ is strangeness,” the editors wrote in 2000. “It’s our left brain issue. We want everything to be not as it seems.”
END QUOTE
Photography Life is to photography that which the BMJ is to medicine: a world-class resource of valuable information.
Thank you, Glen! See my comment to Pete :)
I’m sorry, but I don’t get it. You’ve said, actually take a look through the viewfinder to see what your going to get, figure out how to use your tools and have a plan. Do those things and you’ll get better at taking photos.
I couldn’t possibly disagree, but this IS taking better photos. In effect what you’re saying is, ‘in order to take better photos with the same gear, practice taking better photos’.
True. Hardly illuminating.
Spencer’s article is a sobering reminder to all those who have inadvertently fallen down the rabbit hole of thinking that new gear will ensure better results.
Many/most marketing departments use the services of psychologists in order to maximally convince the general public to part with their money.
Personally, I detest the deployment of weaponised psychology therefore I fully support articles that help people to defend themselves against it.
Thank you, Pete!
That is a fair point — but people can surely forget these things as they read about new camera equipment being announced every day. An hour spent taking photos in the field will improve your photos more than an hour spent reading opinion articles on cameras that we know we won’t buy, and that’s all I wanted this article to say :)
It is worth watching the 1st episode of the documentary “The Century of the self” (available for free on several legit sites) :
Episode One: Happiness Machines
The story of the relationship between Sigmund Freud and his American nephew, Edward Bernays. Bernays invented the public relations profession in the 1920s and was the first person to take Freud’s ideas to manipulate the masses. He showed American corporations how they could make people want things they didn’t need by systematically linking mass-produced goods to their unconscious desires.
Bernays was one of the main architects of the modern techniques of mass-consumer persuasion, using every trick in the book, from celebrity endorsement and outrageous PR stunts, to eroticizing the motorcar. His most notorious coup was breaking the taboo on women smoking by persuading them that cigarettes were a symbol of independence and freedom. But Bernays was convinced that this was more than just a way of selling consumer goods. It was a new political idea of how to control the masses. By satisfying the inner irrational desires that his uncle had identified, people could be made happy and thus docile.
Stefano, people have certainly taken those concepts to even more extremes over the years! Camera manufacturers aren’t an exception. This type of manipulation reaches too far for there to be, in my opinion, any hope of containing or curtailing it over the near future. What we can do is educate ourselves to see through the outer layer of emotional advertising/propaganda and compare products or services from the most objective possible perspective. It isn’t always possible, but it’s something to strive for.
Spencer,
some photography sites (not this one) write up about really expensive gear, and when they test lenses or cameras, those reviewer take really poor images, that a decent photographer with a point and shoot could come up with something more interesting.
I got too much gear myself, but the past year I worked more than usual, and for me it is important to have redundancy, backup camera option.
While bokeh is somehow an aspect, I can not think of images photographers I like, like W. Eugene Smith, Don McCullin, William Klein, Alex Webb, Paolo Pellegrin and so on where bokeh was a determinant aspect.
Vison, content, composition are really what makes a photo stand out.
I even think that the attention span to look at a photo is a few seconds for many. The onion ring do not matter.
In any case I started shooting some film recently, TMax 400. It is fun. But a modern DSLR or mirrorless has so much more definition and resolution than 35mm film. Yet those old images are still powerful.
Photography sites have to get ads to provide information, so it is a new circle.
I just wonder how could Nikon and Canon decades ago could survive selling less gear, cameras lasted a longer time etc etc.
And lately cameras and lenses are getting a lot more expensive.
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for the reminder. I guess no one is immune to gear acquisition syndrome. I remember a post by Thomas Stirr on skills acquisition syndrome to replace GAS which treads on similar lines. Love the images that supported the post as well. Shoutout from the Philippines.
Oggie
Thank you, Oggie! Skills Acquisition Syndrome is a good name for things. Glad you liked the photos!
Great article Spencer! I agree with all your points wholeheartedly, and especially “Get to Know Your Gear.” I also think that if you have money burning a hole in your pocket, it would be better spent on education than on gear. An investment in a workshop, a class, or a critique session once a year is a great investment towards improving your photography.
Thank you, Elizabeth, very true! New gear is great, but education (or, for nature/travel photographers, a trip to an interesting location), is often a better use of money.
Dear Elizabeth and dear Spencer,
I share your thoughts. I think training and questioning about the photographic approach is a good starting point against our compulsive behaviors in photographic equipment and our need to be reassured against the fear of failure.
In a society that shares billions of images every day on social networks, where everyone tries to exist and to mark his own originality, technological offer is a very tempting and monetized shortcut … but which does not protect us by Against our own frustrations.
Educating the eye requires will, effort, patience and imagination. Some of the properties that characterize today’s image production are volumes, process speed, and digitization. To go against these phenomena and decide to produce less and better, to take “his” time in the process of creation and sometimes to print his images to share them in flesh and blood, is like deciding Watching water flow and no longer wanting to freeze it, because in any case, it will always slip between our fingers.
I am intimately persuaded that the transition from image to photography is the result of a deep inner approach that vaccinates us against narcissism.
Manuel, thanks for adding your thoughts! There are so many images shared that it really is impossible to stand out to everyone, but you can still stand out to some, and hopefully brighten those peoples’ lives a little :)
I’m learning my D750 and boy it’s a switch from my a6000, particularly point #4 (well and yes, it’s new to me). I wonder how much of it’s that I had the a6000 first, but it seems to me the EVF is a wonderful tool to help with #4, because it’s WYSIWYG – adjust exposure compensation up and down, and boom, I can see the results right there. Chimping is taking some getting used to after being able to do image review right there in the EVF.
Another nice article Spencer, I enjoyed it! I’m looking forward to finishing the Landscape book from you and Nasim.
Great article Spencer !
I switched from Nikon D3200 to OMD EM5 because it is lightweight and lens prices and options are affordable. Lately I developed a case of GAS but more for legacy lenses which are so much more challenging with its manual focus when current ones are almost always AF. It’s fun composing with legacy lens as I really need to pause and focus my thoughts before taking the shot.
Changing and adding equipment did not improve my photography but taking more shots helps. And with my EM5 I am always more than willing to step out with only one lens (mostly legacy these days) and challenge myself to get the most out of it.
Thanks photographylife for enriching our beloved hobby.
After 50 years of photography, having bought and then sold many lenses, I go on my local photo trips with 1camera and 1 lens: a Nikon D700 with a Nikon 24-120mm f/4 lens. Lens shade and a polarizer filter in my pocket. I leave the other 4 lenses home. I do mainly landscape photography and find the 24-120 is perfect.
Since I do photo work for web sites and newspapers, I dumped RAW got JPEG several years ago and have never looked back. Using JPEG makes doing hdri and pano shooting a pleasure.
Hi Peter, I also use the same lens 24-120 and find more than sufficient taking portraits and landscaping.
All I do is get a little closet to my subject and find a vantage point for great sharp shots.
I held back in purchasing other lens, maybe in the near as I may need it.
Spencer – great article. This reminds me of my experience with golf. I had a set of hand me down clubs that I had acquired when I first started playing golf. After a few years, I reached a plateau in my golf game and I blamed these old clubs. “If only I had a new set of irons – my game would vastly improve” I told myself. One day I was on the driving range with a friend who is a very good golfer. I told him “I think my clubs are crap and they are bringing my game down.” He said “let me see” and picked up this old 3 wood and smacked a 200 yard line drive shot – straight and beautiful. It wasn’t the clubs- it was me. I need to remind myself that when my photos are growing stale – it’s not the camera… it’s me. Terrific article – terrific lesson. Thanks