The Overlooked Technique of Image Averaging

Almost all photographers know about panoramas and HDRs. Most also know about focus stacking. But how often do you hear photographers talk about a fourth method of blending photos together – image averaging?
Although image averaging has picked up a bit more popularity in recent years, it’s still not especially well-known. That’s a shame; depending on what subjects you photograph, image averaging can extend your shooting capabilities significantly.
Let me demonstrate.
Table of Contents
What Is Image Averaging?
As the name implies, image averaging involves stacking multiple photos on top of each other and averaging them together. Generally, all the images in question are taken from the same camera position using identical camera settings.
The main purpose of image averaging is to reduce noise. However, it can also be used to simulate motion blur, akin to using a longer shutter speed.
How It Improves Image Quality
Much of the noise that appears in your photos is random. It looks completely chaotic, like in this crop of a blank wall:
If you take a series of photos with the same settings, the pattern of noise generally isn’t correlated from photo to photo. So, a pixel that’s bright in one image may be dark in another, and vice versa. This means, when you average multiple photos together, the overly bright or dark pixels will start to balance out, reducing the total level of noise in the image:
The more photos you average, the less noise will be in your final result. Each time that you double the number of photos you average, you will improve the noise levels by one stop. By averaging together four, eight, sixteen, etc. photos, you can get vast improvements in the level of noise in your photos.
Note, however, that image averaging is susceptible to movement in your photo. If you want everything in your photo to be sharp in the final image average, you must make sure that neither your camera nor your subject moves between photos. So, as nice as it would be if this method worked for sports or wildlife photography, most of the time it simply won’t.
Image Averaging Method in Photoshop
Image averaging is quite easy to do in Photoshop. There are two methods you can follow.
- Method one: Load all the individual photos as layers. Keep the bottom layer at 100% opacity. Reduce the layer above it to 1/2 opacity (50%). Go to 1/3 (33%) opacity for the next layer up. Then 1/4 (25%), 1/5 (20%), 1/6 (17%), and so on
- Method two: Load all the images as layers. Select them all, then go to Layer > Smart Objects > Convert to Smart Object. Then go to Layer > Smart Objects > Stack Mode > Mean
Both methods will produce the same result. Method two is much easier when you have a large number of images to average. However, method one leaves the individual layers intact so that you can edit them separately from one another, should you so choose.
When to Use Image Averaging
There are three main situations where image averaging is especially helpful:
- Using a smaller camera sensor (including a drone)
- Photographing the Milky Way
- Simulating a long exposure
Let’s go through each of these situations in more detail.
Smaller Camera Sensor
One problem with a smaller camera sensor is that, even at base ISO, you may still have high levels of noise in your photo. Image averaging can be a way to simulate a lower base ISO on such cameras.
For example, if a photo from a point-and-shoot camera has objectionable noise in the shadows at base ISO 100 – but your subject is stationary, and you’re on a tripod – why not just shoot multiple photos to reduce noise? You can take a series of images to average later, which can improve your noise levels significantly.
I use this technique all the time on my drone, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. Among drones, the Mavic 2 Pro has a relatively large 1-inch type camera sensor. But it’s still not at the level of even an entry-level DSLR, and there is reasonably high noise even at base ISO 100.
However, the Mavic 2 Pro also has a built-in “burst mode” that fires five images rapidly in sequence. Since all five photos are captured in about one second – and assuming the drone is hovering rather than moving – there’s essentially no shift in composition from shot to shot. This means that image averaging is an excellent method to reduce noise. (Incidentally, averaging five photos together results in about 2.3 stops of image quality improvement, which leads to roughly the same image quality as ISO 100 on a full-frame DSLR!)
Here’s how one of my drone photos looks, uncropped:
When zooming in, you can see some pixel-level noise. This will be further exaggerated the more post-processing that I do on the image:
However, after averaging together the five photos from the burst, the noise levels are much lower:
That’s a really exciting improvement! I’m always after maximum image quality in my photos, and this lets me get wall-sized aerial prints without purchasing a $5000+ drone.
In fact, you may be interested to hear that image averaging is also how many smartphones boost image quality in low light nowadays. You hold the phone steady for a few seconds while the phone takes many photos in a row, which it then aligns and averages behind the scenes. The result is that it’s possible to take photos like this with a phone that look perfectly usable (especially on a small screen):
Milky Way and Astrophotography
One of the biggest uses of image averaging is to capture large amounts of detail in the night sky. It’s a popular technique among both the telescope crowd and those who use a wide-angle lens on an ordinary DSLR.
The telescope method should be reasonably obvious. So long as you have a tracking head to follow the stars, you can average together as many photos as you like to improve detail in the night sky. This way, you can take 100+ photos with several minutes of exposure each, then average them for a combined several hours of exposure time. You can even average together photos taken on different nights!
I personally don’t do anything at that level, but I still like using image averaging for some basic deep-sky astrophotography. For instance, here’s a single image of the Orion Nebula taken at ISO 12,800:
Here’s the final stack I made of 250 individual photos of Orion, which I tracked manually from shot to shot:
Huge difference!
You can also use a similar technique for ground-based Milky Way photos. You might think this wouldn’t work, because the stars are moving across the sky and thus will look blurred when averaged. However, it actually does work, so long as you use software that’s designed to align the stars independently of the foreground prior to averaging the images together. This feature allows you to capture much, much higher image quality than usual at night.
I used image stacking here to capture an extremely sharp Milky Way photo at f/4. The photo below is a blend of 14 individual frames, each shot at ISO 6400:
You can see how the image quality compares between one of the individual photos in the stack (first image) and the final stack (second image):
(As you can see, my image blending software did a good job aligning the stars prior to averaging, despite the complex foreground. I have a further article on that topic here.)
You can also use this technique to extend your depth of field at night to capture detailed foregrounds. That’s one of the “holy grails” of Milky Way photography which is normally very difficult to achieve – a large depth of field. But with image blending, it’s hardly a challenge at all.
I did it below by taking 33 photos at ISO 51,200 and f/8, then used image averaging to blend them together:
An individual photo in this stack has so much noise that it’s completely unusable:
And finally, I was able to use this technique to vastly extend my image quality while photographing the comet NEOWISE earlier this year. With a 105mm lens, I took 53 photos at f/2.8, 3 seconds apiece, and ISO 16,000. The final blend would have been impossible to capture sharply in a single photo. The 53 images simulate approximately ISO 320 in terms of noise level, even though I shot each individual photo at ISO 16,000:
Finally, image averaging would also allow you to capture high-quality Milky Way photos with more basic camera equipment, such as an asp-c sensor DSLR with an 18-55mm kit lens, or even a point-and-shoot. There are many good possibilities here!
Again, though, you do need specialized software that aligns the stars prior to image averaging, or your stars will be blurry. The two most popular such options are Starry Landscape Stacker ($40, Mac only) and Sequator (free, Windows only).
Simulating Long Exposures
So far, I’ve only covered situations where you want to avoid the motion blur image averaging picks up. That won’t always be the case.
Sometimes, motion blur can look really interesting in a photo, such as photographing a waterfall or moving clouds. In situation like that, the typical solution is simply to use a long exposure like a 30 second shutter speed to capture motion blur. However, image averaging can simulate the same effect, which can be useful if you don’t have a neutral density filter with you.
I did that here to get a smoother appearance in the water. This a single image, taken without any special camera settings:
And then a blend of four such images to simulate a longer exposure:
Here’s how it looks as a single image with an ND filter instead – pretty similar to my eye, although a bit smoother:
The more photos you take, the smoother the long exposure effect will be. You’ll certainly want an ND filter if you take a lot of long exposure photos like this, but image averaging is a solid backup option.
Conclusion
Hopefully this article demonstrated just how powerful image averaging can be in photography! I use it for every single drone photo that I take these days, as well as many of my Milky Way photos in order to improve image quality or extend my depth of field. You may also find other uses for it, such as improving your camera’s dynamic range at base ISO, that I didn’t go into in this article. But the three main uses that I covered are the biggest that you’re likely to encounter.
As always, if you have any questions or comments, let me know below.
Hey folks! Spencer here. I’ve seen some messages asking how I’m doing and what I’m up to, since I haven’t written an article on Photography Life in a few months. These days, I’m working almost full time on YouTube making videos about photography and (finally) starting an Instagram. I may still stop by occasionally to write some articles on Photography Life in 2021, as time permits. Thank you for the kind messages, and wishing you and your families a happy New Year!
Nice to see a new article from you. But if your future is YouTube, I guess I will bid you farewell. I prefer reading articles. I don’t enjoy video. It’s a choice that I’ve made — just as it’s a choice you have made.
Best regards and thanks for all the articles,
DavidB
Thank you, David. It is indeed.
I know that readers on PL aren’t big YouTube watchers in general. Personally, I’m much more comfortable as a writer than a filmmaker. But none of that changes the trends these days, which are extremely video heavy. To make a career out of teaching photography, that’s just where I need to be.
Thanks to you and other readers for following my articles for the past 6 years! For those who do watch YouTube, I hope to see you there, too. And as I said at the end of the article, I’ll still drop by here occasionally.
I was just thinking about this method of denoising and motion blurring the other day, but I thought it was my idea. 😂 Thanks so much for writing this article! I’ve been trying to photograph birds lately, but failing because I can’t get close enough, and zooming up would make a lot more noise. Do you know if this method can also deal with the noise that comes with zooming?
Spencer, so good to read from you! Thank you for the update. I find that your and (Nasim’s) articles are invaluable.
Much appreciated, Fabrice!
Good that you’re back, Spencer! I always enjoy your articles and learn something from each and every one.
Your articles may not attract millions of clicks alone, but they increase the value of PL over all the other gear devoted sites tremendously, to me.
Continue the good work, both you and Nasim.
Thank you for the kind words, Chris!
I really do want to emphasize that I’m not “back” to the degree you may be thinking and will be spending most of my time on making YouTube videos for the foreseeable future. But I do hope to write articles on Photography Life every so often, if an idea pops into my head.
I wish I could do both, but doing either one properly takes almost all my attention.
I use this method a lot, particularly with low resolution sensors (my DJI mini 2 and my thermal imager). You can also go one step further by doubling the size of the image usig the nearest neighbour method in photoshop (it requires 20 odd shots though)
That’s awesome! I hadn’t heard of the upsampling method, but it sounds really interesting. Any chance you could share some details on the right process in Photoshop? Is the upsampling done directly to the averaged smart object? Thanks!
Absolutely! In all honesty I ripped it off from Ian Norman, he wrote a good step by step guide right here: petapixel.com/2015/…photoshop/
That’s a very cool technique, thanks for sharing! Seems like it requires handheld shooting and sort of mimics a sensor-shift mechanism in a camera.
Use median instead of mean!
Thanks for the feedback! I know that median is a common choice, but I’ve found that I get slightly less noise with mean. Do you find the opposite? It’s been a while since I tested this, and I very well may have come to the wrong conclusion. I’ll test again on a greater variety of images and get back to you tomorrow with my impressions.
Once upon a time, I would have agreed that median is better than mean. Not anymore. For more information on why mean is better, check out this article from Dr. Roger Clark on various stacking methods.
clarkvision.com/artic…g-methods/
Very interesting article, thank you, David! I did the tests again on my end, and the differences are really quite small, but Mean is consistently a bit better. Didn’t matter whether I used high ISOs or low ISOs, what color my subject was, or anything else. I’m going to keep recommending Mean unless anyone can point me to a situation where Median consistently performs better.
Welcome back spencer. Nice to see you posting here again. I have always wanted to learn image averaging. This guide was simple and well explained. But the technique needs more elaboration and input from many people.
Thank you, Muhammad! I don’t want to give the wrong idea – I’m not “back” so much as just planning to stop by with an article occasionally in 2021. YouTube is what I’m working on nowadays, and it requires almost all my attention.
If you want elaboration on the step-by-step-process, there’s just not much that you need to do differently in the field aside from taking a series of images. But you can read more on using it for drone photography here: photographylife.com/how-t…one-photos
And astrophotography here: photographylife.com/night…e-stacking
Thats good. Youtube suits you. You are young, smart and energetic, maybe you should get into app development for stuff like image averaging to make dslr and mirrorless easier to work with in this technique
That’s very kind of you to say! I know that most PL readers aren’t heavy YouTube viewers, and life moves on – but after writing more than 300 articles here, it feels like my second home.
Apps are on my radar along with a number of other things for the next few years. Thanks for the encouragement!
Hi Spencer, nice to read a post from you. Pity you turned to YT, but that’s your decision. My decision is to follow and bookmark only few people as watching their videos is time-consuming and sometimes also irrelevant. But to each his choice.
If a technique appears to be overlooked, there’s usually at least one good reason for it, and here I see many. My world isn’t a static place, there’s movement in it all the time, be it landscape or whatever. And that movement has various directions.
I don’t see what you effectively gain when taking 4 pictures of moving water instead of one with much smoother movements (to my eyes). At the end of the day you need to wait as long as when taking a single picture with an ND filter – having no one with me would be a different story, but still then I don’t like the averaging technique better.
Doing 250 shots in one go then also contains the risk of a plane flying through the frame at the ten last shots. It works at CoVid times, but as soon as air traffic is back to normal and Elon Musk has all of his satellites covering the sky, it will get trickier or even impossible. And honestly, how much more Milky Way pictures we need?
Doing a lot of shots in a row brings an increase of temperature to the sensor, which means increase of noise as well. Result: one needs even more shots at lower ISO to reduce noise. And since it’s hard to tell by viewing the tiny camera display and seeing a (compared to the real resolution) low res JPG, the surprise will come afterwards.
And noise is overrated anyway. The pictures I’m looking at and liking them do show some noise. So what? Also, noise connects my digital pictures to the ones I did take with film, it was always some grains to be seen. I’m still used to it and as long as noise isn’t stealing a lot of important details, I could not care less.
Hi Joachim, although I see where you’re coming from, I really can’t agree.
For capturing motion blur, an ND filter is clearly better. No disagreement there, except for photographers in a pinch if they didn’t bring one or don’t have one in the first place. I felt like I had to include it in this article but never use that technique myself.
But for astrophotography of all types, this is the best technique under a wide variety of circumstances. For instance, if the situation you describe occurs – a plane flying through the last ten shots – you can easily discard those shots with minimal gain in noise. The same is impossible with a single multi-minute or multi-hour exposure, which is one of many reasons why professional astrophotographers use image stacking for almost every shot. (In fact, for taking images of planets, it’s common to go even further by using a high-speed video camera to capture thousands of frames rapidly, then align and stack them.)
I find your comment on noise being overrated a bit odd. If you like noise, you’re always welcome to use high ISOs during the day, to shoot with a 1-inch type sensor, etc. – and maybe you do, but if so, you’d certainly be in the minority of photographers. For others, what’s so bad about an easy, low-error-prone method to improve noise by multiple stops? Even if it doesn’t apply to every genre.
Perhaps the benefits of this method aren’t worth the extra time in post-processing to you, and that’s fine. But in the case of drone and Milky Way shots, I feel pretty confident that anyone can look at the sample crops I provided and see the benefits, then assess for themselves if it matters for their own photography.
Well Spencer, drones are using small sensors – at least smaller than FF :))
When I said “noise is overrated” I meant articles which go far beyond yours on how to avoid or how to deal with (too much) noise.
First thing coming in mind: “Too much” noise nobody wants, including me. But the limit of how much noise is too much varies by most photogs. And the ones I talked to are more on my side. There are far worse mistakes of pictures than a bit more noise.
People dealing with astroshots surely will agree with you, as I do as well: For astro pictures your technique is great as no photographic lens on Earth could go through all of our light pollution, dust, mist and other obstacles to show what’s going on behin a certain moon in Alpha Centauri a few light years away, and if so, it’s already changed. Blurred by time doesn’t matter much if you aim for the right distance.
In Earth landscapes however you’ll find always something moving: water surfaces, grass, twigs, birds. Here you’re not averaging, here you’re adding one set of blurred things to another set of blurred things and at the end of the day the final result simply don’t look better just because they show less noise. And while you’re doing your stack of images, the sensor will heat up. So, why do astrophotogs use devices to cool down the sensor? Right, to avoid “noise”.
By trying to reduce noise you use a technique which adds a bit of noise and in summary I’m really not sure if a good noise reduction algorithm would not deliver also pleasant results in shorter time. Which would be unreal, but that’s the nature of your described technique as well. No living being can add multiple pictures in it’s brain and “average” them – by the way, you’re not averaging, you’re trying to get rid of the noisy spots in one pic and add the rest to another rest and another until you get a noise free, but time blurred result.
When you’re shooting at night, your eyes also deliver noise, a noisy picture is what goes into your brain. And in comparison to your eyesight, all current cameras deliver better results on tripod and low ISO without image stacking. To me the nature of a shot at night of a landscape or a cityscape looks better with some noise left in than looking clean and sterile. And when I have to deal with moving animals or people, the only way to reduce noise is to reduce resolution and go for a big size, low-res sensor as I simply can’t stack “an average picture” of a tango-dancing couple.
If your photographic reality are astroshots, great. Mine are available light shots and I’m much more interested in getting better at them than getting one more Milky Way shot. :) which to me might be a technical challenge, but in terms of composition and framing less so.