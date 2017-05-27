If, at the End…

Life is an ever-changing adventure. We are each faced with our own unique set of opportunities and challenges. Sometimes it can be difficult to navigate our journey through the day-to-day turmoil we often face. Competing priorities. Unforeseen events and twists of fate. Moments of adulation. Periods of self-doubt. They can all be potentially found on the life roads on which we travel. Regardless of the paths, all roads do eventually end.
Like a new flower bud we begin life yearning to grow and use the potential with which we were born. These hopes for the future can sometimes become clouded and distant. We can become disconnected from the talents within us. We learn to conform. To temper our dreams. To settle for the mediocrity we see everyday around us.
For some of us, our lives produce the seeds of another generation. Seeds that begin with the same fullness that was in each of us. We have the opportunity to nurture those lives. Encourage creativity and independence in them. Release them from the bondage of conditioned thought, allowing them to ride the winds of human potential.
We can become trapped in our own past and by our fears. Our children can become slaves to our failings as we vicariously live our spent days through them. Pushing our unrealized dreams upon them, and using our children as surrogates for a life ‘do over’. In doing so we steal the future, and their potential, from our children.
We need not fear. Each of us is where we need to be right now. Decisions we made in the past have led us to where we are today. Our tomorrows are being shaped with each choice we made yesterday, today, and those we will make tomorrow. Although we may feel tired and spent at times, we still possess a miraculous power to affect change in our lives. The power to choose.
Life is full of illusions. We may yearn for material success. Chasing more and more things to stuff into a hollowness that we feel inside. But, things are never large enough or plentiful enough to fill the void. All we end up doing is to become a packhorse, carrying our hard-fought, but meaningless possessions, to our graves.
The acceptance and validation we may seek from others are also illusions. Fickle. Fleeting. And, in need of continual replenishment.
There is great solace in being able to sit on a bench alone with oneself. To view one’s follies with a knowing smile. To look back on our silly, ego-based behaviours – and have a hearty laugh or two. To reflect back on all of the opportunities – missed or taken – to learn and grow. And, to promise ourselves that in the days we do have remaining, to keep growing until the end.
Someday, each of we will feel the ebb and flow of our last breaths. If we are lucky we will have the opportunity to ponder our lives before the end here comes…and to ask ourselves one, final question – “Was my life well lived?”
If, at the end…we can say that we found ourselves, and became ourselves, then the answer to the question will be an unequivocal “YES!”.
Technical Note
All images in this article were captured hand-held with Nikon 1 gear as detailed in the EXIF data. All images are presented as 100% captures without any cropping. All photographs were produced from RAW files using my standard process of DxO OpticsPro 11, CS6, and the Nik Collection.
Well said. Great photos.
Is that a scorpion on the dead bird in the last photo?
It looks like an ant.
Yup…an ant.
Thanks. I was confused by what looked like a curved tail at one end.
I was wondering what that was near the bird’s eye as well. Thank you for the clarification. I really enjoyed reading the well written “true story.” It was simple, yet provoked thought. The photos are amazing.
Or an ant?
Morbid but true and well said.
(At least we leave our children digital files, not the negs and prints I inherited, and had to digitize.)
Negatives and prints are great. An argument can be made that they are better than digital files, as negative and prints can be digitized again and again at various resolutions as long as they exist. Please do not destroy negatives or prints.
“Negatives and prints are great. An argument can be made that they are better than digital files, as negative and prints can be digitized again and again at various resolutions as long as they exist. Please do not destroy negatives or prints.”
^This
Very nice article
HI Tom, good thought and nice photos.
Well…pretty grim stuff.
I just take a more positive outlook on life. I’m a realist (a veteran who is lucky to be sitting here typing this right now), but take on each day with a full glass of optimism. Additionally, I just don’t agree with some of the things you wrote.
To each his own though.
Hello ZeroVC,
“To each his own”…absolutely! It would appear that we are both realists and optimists with a full glass…it’s just that we arrive at those spots from perhaps different philosophic beginnings.
Tom
I see things differently than you do.; it happens.
* I am not like a flower bud; the flower bud has nothing in common with me physically or intellectually.
* I personally don’t see mediocrity around me everyday.
* While I’m sure some kids become slaves to their parent’s failings, and some parents attempt to live their spent days vicariously through their kids, I certainly haven’t, and don’t have any friends who exhibit this (odd) personality trait.
* You said “Each of us is where we need to be right now”, while I know plenty of people who are not where they need to be right now.
* While you opine that “Decisions we made in the past have led us to where we are today”, I will opine that while decisions can can impact one’s life sometimes, luck and divine intervention can have as much or more impact on one’s outcome in life than personal decisions do.
* I don’t think life is “full of illusions”, and I don’t know of anyone who does.
* I personally don’t have any “hollowness inside”, and I don’t know of any friends that do. My circle of friends are pretty well grounded.
* I don’t consider myself a “packhorse”, and my possessions are not meaningless to me. I realize I can’t take anything material with me (who doesn’t know that?), but I sure do enjoy my material things in this life. And when I’m gone my wife and kids that can continue to enjoy the fruits of my labor. Material things are not bad. They can bring joy and satisfaction in life if they are attained ethically and enjoyed in the right spirit. I don’t have any guilt from working hard and attaining what I have.
* I hope NOT to feel the ebb and flow of my last breaths; I want the lights to go out without my knowledge. If I end up having knowledge that the lights are about to go out, I want that knowledge to be very brief (what we called in the USAF “not dying tensed up”, because we understood that it’s not good to contemplate your impending death for very long). But if I am conscious and have the ability to think, I won’t be asking myself the question “Was my life well lived”. Why? Because I already know the answer to that question right now. If I don’t know the answer to that question at that point in my life, it will be darn well too late to even ask the question, because at that point you can’t do anything about it. Why ask the question and pass away depressed (‘tensed up”) if the answer is “No”.
And ending your article with the picture of a dead bird? Overly dark and melodramatic IMO.
Like I said, we see things differently. I’m a optimist trying to do my best everyday, looking forward, not backward. I assess life every day, and for the things I have done well (that day and on previous days) I attempt to keep doing them well going forward. For those things that I determine could have done better, I try figure out how to do them better next time, learning from the experience, and then move forward.
I will die one day with no regrets.
Hi ZeroVC,
The article was making general comments/observations about the ‘human condition’…not about every human. I certainly was not making any assumptions about your specific perspectives on life. Thank you for taking the time to provide more insights and adding to the discussion.
Tom
I didn’t take it personally, nor do I think you intend what you wrote to apply to every human. I added observations that apply to myself and the people I know only to offer different, more optimistic, and more uplifting examples, versus your negative philosophical take on life (offered in all places on a site about photography?).
I personally don’t think there is anything at all uplifting about your article, and frankly I don’t think it is appropriate for this site.
Hi ZeroVC,
You are certainly entitled to your opinion. As a point of clarification, I think you are confusing my comments/observations about the ‘human condition’ with my personal perspectives on life, and assuming that they are one in the same…which they are not.
I appreciate that you did not find my article uplifting, and instead found it negative. My underlying message was indeed positive…regardless of the situation/condition that one finds oneself…change and growth are possible. All of us have the power to do so through the choices we make.
Another positive orientation in the article was reinforcing the idea that a ‘life well lived’ has got absolutely nothing to do with material possessions nor is it dependent in any way on outside validation. A ‘life well lived’ is all about each of us finding our talents and using them to their fullest.
Tom
Of course I’m entitled to my opinion.
And I personally don’t care whether or not your comments apply to you. My disagreement is with your comments. I outlined several of my disagreements above.
In terms of “a life well lived”, it is my opinion that it is up to each individual to make this judgment, not a judgement you (or anyone else) needs to make for them. It’s entirely up to an individual to determine what “well lived” means. I consider it haughty for someone to say they “know better” than someone else regarding this assessment.
BTW, there’s nothing positive about an article that ends with a picture of a dead bird.
Even in the most desperate of circumstances we still have the ability to choose (although obviously in a more limited way) and find meaning and purpose in the situation. People have the ability to transcend their immediate conditions, regardless of how desperate. Victor Frankl’s book, Man’s Search for Meaning, is a seminal work in this regard.
Tom
{” My underlying message was indeed positive…regardless of the situation/condition that one finds oneself…change and growth are possible. All of us have the power to do so through the choices we make.”}
Try telling that to someone living in a war zone…
Wouldn’t someone in a war zone be part of “Devine plan”? Lol
Viktor Frankl’s book, Man’s Search for Meaning, provides insights on the strength of the human spirit and the power to choose under the most desperate of circumstances…a Nazi concentration camp.
Tom
Personal choice does not always change one’s condition. You forget that “condition” as both a mental and physical meaning. It’s patently obvious that “choice” doesn’t always change one’s physical condition. And in terms of one’s mental condition I’ll offer PTSD as an example where one’s choice has no consistent impact.
I agree completely that personal choice does not always change one’s condition. This is one of the observations made in Viktor Frankl’s book. Personal choice can directly affect attitude and how one deals with one’s condition. A quote from Frankl, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
Tom
Lol, yep, i knew it.. “Devine i retention… ” lol… Sigh*
sorry, intervention *
Maybe we should discuss the Dao De Jing. and its influence on photo composition.
Loved this. The yellow flower is particularly wonderful. I always enjoy your work.
The Resident Philosopher has come through again. Thanks for your cogent insights and well selected images.
I was out for my morning walk with these thoughts roaming around in my head when I happened upon an American Goldfinch which had died and was lying on the sidewalk. Once I got home I grabbed a camera and went back to photograph the goldfinch, removed it from the sidewalk, then went out for a little while capturing images for the article that was in my head. I haven’t done that for some time. I usually start with images that lead to a new piece.
Tom
So true, so beautiful. Forwarded to my daughters (with a note that I am healthy, by the way…). Congratulations!
Thank you for the inspiration and beautiful pictures. I am near the bench of my time and my dream is to produce my thoughts with photographs as you have done, before my last photo. You have set the bar extremely high but the enjoyment trying to reach the bar you have set will be great. Again thank you.
Very nicely written Thomas. Makes me happy to think that you found the time to reflect upon life and I’m sure you must’ve enjoyed. Such articles are a breath of fresh air and prove to be very comforting in our busy lives nowadays. Thank you for your time and thoughts.
This is a great post, even on a photography website. Well done Mr. Stirr.
What’s it got to do it photography?
Why don’t you let it go already!! It is different but interesting. There are photographs supporting the narrative. Why does it always have to be a technical article about photography? You are not the administrator of the site. You are ONE reader! Since when if one disagrees with another point of vue it has to be shut down??? Oh…sorry… forgot it is the latest trend these days…
Here here..
lol- if you have to ask than you will not understand…. maybe it offers an outlook to what does it mean to “capture the picture” – like “what do we feel inside” and “what do we want others to feel” when we take picture… Basically, I think Thomas is talking about something you have no clue about – an Art and were it comes from (and the fact that it is all around us) as art is always emotions driven… Like Rany said – why don’t you let it go already….
Maybe I can take some photographs of government buildings in Washington and use them to launch into a discussion about Federal entitlement programs.
Or maybe I should take a picture of a car lot and write an article on “the beauty of materalism”.
Or maybe I should take a picture of the Parthanon and write an article about the lack of critical thinking skills that are at an epidemic level these days….Yea, that’s the one that needs writing.
Beautiful – well said and as always well shot :)
That was a great piece of writing. It was not in the least bit “morbid”, it was optimistic and joyous. Well done and thanks.
“Personal choice can directly affect attitude and how one deals with one’s condition”
But that’s not what you wrote. There is a difference between attempting to deal with a situation and actually being g able to change the condition.