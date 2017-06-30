If, at the End…

Life is an ever-changing adventure. We are each faced with our own unique set of opportunities and challenges. Sometimes it can be difficult to navigate our journey through the day-to-day turmoil we often face. Competing priorities. Unforeseen events and twists of fate. Moments of adulation. Periods of self-doubt. They can all be potentially found on the life roads on which we travel. Regardless of the paths, all roads do eventually end.
Like a new flower bud we begin life yearning to grow and use the potential with which we were born. These hopes for the future can sometimes become clouded and distant. We can become disconnected from the talents within us. We learn to conform. To temper our dreams. To settle for the mediocrity we see everyday around us.
For some of us, our lives produce the seeds of another generation. Seeds that begin with the same fullness that was in each of us. We have the opportunity to nurture those lives. Encourage creativity and independence in them. Release them from the bondage of conditioned thought, allowing them to ride the winds of human potential.
We can become trapped in our own past and by our fears. Our children can become slaves to our failings as we vicariously live our spent days through them. Pushing our unrealized dreams upon them, and using our children as surrogates for a life ‘do over’. In doing so we steal the future, and their potential, from our children.
We need not fear. Each of us is where we need to be right now. Decisions we made in the past have led us to where we are today. Our tomorrows are being shaped with each choice we made yesterday, today, and those we will make tomorrow. Although we may feel tired and spent at times, we still possess a miraculous power to affect change in our lives. The power to choose.
Life is full of illusions. We may yearn for material success. Chasing more and more things to stuff into a hollowness that we feel inside. But, things are never large enough or plentiful enough to fill the void. All we end up doing is to become a packhorse, carrying our hard-fought, but meaningless possessions, to our graves.
The acceptance and validation we may seek from others are also illusions. Fickle. Fleeting. And, in need of continual replenishment.
There is great solace in being able to sit on a bench alone with oneself. To view one’s follies with a knowing smile. To look back on our silly, ego-based behaviours – and have a hearty laugh or two. To reflect back on all of the opportunities – missed or taken – to learn and grow. And, to promise ourselves that in the days we do have remaining, to keep growing until the end.
Someday, each of us will feel the ebb and flow of our last breaths. If we are lucky we will have the opportunity to ponder our lives before the end here comes…and to ask ourselves one, final question – “Was my life well lived?”
If, at the end…we can say that we found ourselves, and became ourselves, then the answer to the question will be an unequivocal “YES!”.
Technical Note
All images in this article were captured hand-held with Nikon 1 gear as detailed in the EXIF data. All images are presented as 100% captures without any cropping. All photographs were produced from RAW files using my standard process of DxO OpticsPro 11, CS6, and the Nik Collection.
Is that a scorpion on the dead bird in the last photo?
Well…pretty grim stuff.
The article is one that not everyone would enjoy – thanks for sharing your thoughts.
Tom
I just take a more positive outlook on life. I’m a realist (a veteran who is lucky to be sitting here typing this right now), but take on each day with a full glass of optimism. Additionally, I just don’t agree with some of the things you wrote.
To each his own though.
Hello ZeroVC,
“To each his own”…absolutely! It would appear that we are both realists and optimists with a full glass…it’s just that we arrive at those spots from perhaps different philosophic beginnings.
Tom
I see things differently than you do.; it happens.
* I am not like a flower bud; the flower bud has nothing in common with me physically or intellectually.
* I personally don’t see mediocrity around me everyday.
* While I’m sure some kids become slaves to their parent’s failings, and some parents attempt to live their spent days vicariously through their kids, I certainly haven’t, and don’t have any friends who exhibit this (odd) personality trait.
* You said “Each of us is where we need to be right now”, while I know plenty of people who are not where they need to be right now.
* While you opine that “Decisions we made in the past have led us to where we are today”, I will opine that while decisions can can impact one’s life sometimes, luck and divine intervention can have as much or more impact on one’s outcome in life than personal decisions do.
* I don’t think life is “full of illusions”, and I don’t know of anyone who does.
* I personally don’t have any “hollowness inside”, and I don’t know of any friends that do. My circle of friends are pretty well grounded.
* I don’t consider myself a “packhorse”, and my possessions are not meaningless to me. I realize I can’t take anything material with me (who doesn’t know that?), but I sure do enjoy my material things in this life. And when I’m gone my wife and kids that can continue to enjoy the fruits of my labor. Material things are not bad. They can bring joy and satisfaction in life if they are attained ethically and enjoyed in the right spirit. I don’t have any guilt from working hard and attaining what I have.
* I hope NOT to feel the ebb and flow of my last breaths; I want the lights to go out without my knowledge. If I end up having knowledge that the lights are about to go out, I want that knowledge to be very brief (what we called in the USAF “not dying tensed up”, because we understood that it’s not good to contemplate your impending death for very long). But if I am conscious and have the ability to think, I won’t be asking myself the question “Was my life well lived”. Why? Because I already know the answer to that question right now. If I don’t know the answer to that question at that point in my life, it will be darn well too late to even ask the question, because at that point you can’t do anything about it. Why ask the question and pass away depressed (‘tensed up”) if the answer is “No”.
And ending your article with the picture of a dead bird? Overly dark and melodramatic IMO.
Like I said, we see things differently. I’m a optimist trying to do my best everyday, looking forward, not backward. I assess life every day, and for the things I have done well (that day and on previous days) I attempt to keep doing them well going forward. For those things that I determine could have done better, I try figure out how to do them better next time, learning from the experience, and then move forward.
I will die one day with no regrets.
Hi ZeroVC,
The article was making general comments/observations about the ‘human condition’…not about every human. I certainly was not making any assumptions about your specific perspectives on life. Thank you for taking the time to provide more insights and adding to the discussion.
Tom
I didn’t take it personally, nor do I think you intend what you wrote to apply to every human. I added observations that apply to myself and the people I know only to offer different, more optimistic, and more uplifting examples, versus your negative philosophical take on life (offered in all places on a site about photography?).
I personally don’t think there is anything at all uplifting about your article, and frankly I don’t think it is appropriate for this site.
Hi ZeroVC,
You are certainly entitled to your opinion. As a point of clarification, I think you are confusing my comments/observations about the ‘human condition’ with my personal perspectives on life, and assuming that they are one in the same…which they are not.
I appreciate that you did not find my article uplifting, and instead found it negative. My underlying message was indeed positive…regardless of the situation/condition that one finds oneself…change and growth are possible. All of us have the power to do so through the choices we make.
Another positive orientation in the article was reinforcing the idea that a ‘life well lived’ has got absolutely nothing to do with material possessions nor is it dependent in any way on outside validation. A ‘life well lived’ is all about each of us finding our talents and using them to their fullest.
Tom
Of course I’m entitled to my opinion.
And I personally don’t care whether or not your comments apply to you. My disagreement is with your comments. I outlined several of my disagreements above.
In terms of “a life well lived”, it is my opinion that it is up to each individual to make this judgment, not a judgement you (or anyone else) needs to make for them. It’s entirely up to an individual to determine what “well lived” means. I consider it haughty for someone to say they “know better” than someone else regarding this assessment.
BTW, there’s nothing positive about an article that ends with a picture of a dead bird.
Even in the most desperate of circumstances we still have the ability to choose (although obviously in a more limited way) and find meaning and purpose in the situation. People have the ability to transcend their immediate conditions, regardless of how desperate. Victor Frankl’s book, Man’s Search for Meaning, is a seminal work in this regard.
Tom
{” My underlying message was indeed positive…regardless of the situation/condition that one finds oneself…change and growth are possible. All of us have the power to do so through the choices we make.”}
Try telling that to someone living in a war zone…
Wouldn’t someone in a war zone be part of “Devine plan”? Lol
Viktor Frankl’s book, Man’s Search for Meaning, provides insights on the strength of the human spirit and the power to choose under the most desperate of circumstances…a Nazi concentration camp.
Tom
Personal choice does not always change one’s condition. You forget that “condition” as both a mental and physical meaning. It’s patently obvious that “choice” doesn’t always change one’s physical condition. And in terms of one’s mental condition I’ll offer PTSD as an example where one’s choice has no consistent impact.
I agree completely that personal choice does not always change one’s condition. This is one of the observations made in Viktor Frankl’s book. Personal choice can directly affect attitude and how one deals with one’s condition. A quote from Frankl, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
Tom
Maybe we should discuss the Dao De Jing. and its influence on photo composition.
No takers?
What’s it got to do it photography?
Why don’t you let it go already!! It is different but interesting. There are photographs supporting the narrative. Why does it always have to be a technical article about photography? You are not the administrator of the site. You are ONE reader! Since when if one disagrees with another point of vue it has to be shut down??? Oh…sorry… forgot it is the latest trend these days…
lol- if you have to ask than you will not understand…. maybe it offers an outlook to what does it mean to “capture the picture” – like “what do we feel inside” and “what do we want others to feel” when we take picture… Basically, I think Thomas is talking about something you have no clue about – an Art and were it comes from (and the fact that it is all around us) as art is always emotions driven… Like Rany said – why don’t you let it go already….
Maybe I can take some photographs of government buildings in Washington and use them to launch into a discussion about Federal entitlement programs.
Or maybe I should take a picture of a car lot and write an article on “the beauty of materalism”.
Or maybe I should take a picture of the Parthanon and write an article about the lack of critical thinking skills that are at an epidemic level these days….Yea, that’s the one that needs writing.
Please Don’t get into a Political Discussion. If you want a Guaranteed way of killing off a Forum Just start Politics or Religion. Both subject People already have their mind made up and you not going to change anyone’s mind. That is two subjects Each persons beliefs are firmly entrenched. Due their upbringing and life experiences.
It was a joke provided to illustrate that posting photographs shouldn’t be an automatic granting of non-photo topics.
Or maybe you just just stop reading PL. Really dude, take a valium. Or get out and take some pictures instead of ranting about how superior you think you and your outlook are. Ex jet-jock? From the smug tone of your first post, sure sounds like it.
I haven’t offered that I am superior; it’s your wrong “choice” to take what I’ve written that way. How about you offer any counter arguments you have to the points I’ve made above instead of just opining that I “get out”?
In my opinion, life isn’t all about “choice”, it is instead fundamentally about making wise decisions. Life is deeper than just “choice”. People can make a choice, attempting to “change their condition”, and end up just moving laterally, of even going from bad to worse. That’s usually because there is no critical thinking applied.
Asking one’s self if their life is “well lived” on a recurring basis represents having an on going existential crisis; not a healthy way to go through life.
I flew the F-15 in the United States Air Force.
What’s your military background?
National service. South African Air Force. Drafted. Spent most of my time at the Central Fkying School, Dunnottar. We had a joke: how do you know if a guy flies Mirages? Oh, don’t worry, soldier, he’ll TELL you. ;-)
When I read your first long post I actually agreed with a lot of what you had to say. Let us see how masterfull you are at conveying your point and your critical thinking through photos. After all this is a photography website not a philosophical debate website. Cheers..
“When I read your first long post I actually agreed with a lot of what you had to say. ”
Thanks
“Let us see how masterfull you are at conveying your point and your critical thinking through photos. ”
I don’t take photographs to convey my stance on issues, or to convey my issue related critical thinking skills. But if I did, and as I have already stated above, I guess I could go take some pictures of a car lot and then write an article opining about the virtues of materialism. Of course no one could offer alternative opinions to my article, as I would have used the photography “art form” in an attempt to convey my opinion/feelings. So not only would the article be considered valid for a photography site (??), it would be unassailable in the arena of ideas because “photos” would have been used.
“After all this is a photography website not a philosophical debate website.”
So all that is accepted here are comments in support of someone’s philosophical opinings? This is in fact what the majority of comments above represent.
BTW, I have not suggested that the article be pulled from this site. I do consider it inappropriate for a site dedicated to what I thought was photography…and not philosophy. But now that the article is out here, it shouldn’t be pulled. Likewise, no one should be offended if other viewpoints are offered on the philosophy discussed in the article.
You sound like someone desperate for attention. “I flew F-15s… Blah, blah… “.. So what? Who cares? Get over yourself… I’m done talking to an ignoramus like you…
“You sound like someone desperate for attention. “I flew F-15s… Blah, blah… “.. So what? Who cares?
Who cares? Paul does. He asked me if I were an “Ex jet-jock”. I simply answered his question. If you what to know why he cares, ask him. Thanks.
“I’m done talking to an ignoramus like you…”
Brilliant commentary.
Lol, i rest my case… Get a life… Why don’t you go out there a polish your photography skills by taking some pictures instead of pointlessly debating a great article… Sigh*
“Personal choice can directly affect attitude and how one deals with one’s condition”
But that’s not what you wrote. There is a difference between attempting to deal with a situation and actually being g able to change the condition.
The attitude we bring to a specific situation can change our perception of it. Perceiving it differently then changes the condition in terms of how we experience it.
Tom
“The attitude we bring to a specific situation can change our perception of it. Perceiving it differently then changes the condition in terms of how we experience it.”
No matter what veil you look through, you can’t change the reality of the condition. Of course people can always choose to fool themselves.
No wonder you think life is full of illusions.
That was an interesting read.
Did something big (good or bad) happened in your life recently?
PS: I think it’s “to effect change”. :)
“Did something big (good or bad) happened in your life recently?”
That’s what I’m wondering.
Or maybe it’s just an exesrintial crisis
“Did something big (good or bad) happened in your life recently?”
That’s what I’m wondering.
Or maybe it’s just an exesrintial chrisis.
“existential”
LOL….nope….nothing out of the ordinary Eric! Just out for one of my early morning walks and allowing messages from the Universe to reach me.
Tom
Great Thought maybe was waxing poetic because you just found out you didn’t have much longer to live.
Hi Phillip,
Nope…I hope to be around a very long time! Doc says my current physical health and genetics are both working in my favour. “Waxing poetic” and commenting on the human condition has been a part of me since my late teens.
Tom
An article that provokes thoughtful commentary is always welcomed. Thank you Mr. Stirr for writing this article. We all go through life having different perspectives. Some people have destructive or depressed perspectives on life and others see the glass as half full. Whatever perspective one has, harm no one else and try to expand your thoughts to encompass the thoughts of others.
Hi Lewsh,
Thanks for adding your thoughts to the discussion! I’ll continue as I have for the past 5 decades to see the world around me optimistically as full of promise and growth.
Tom
Tom, this piece of work is exquisite and so thought-provoking. Thank you so much for taking the time to compile it and share it. I hope you do more of this type of thing.
Jody
Hi Jody,
You’re most welcome – I’m glad that you found it of interest! I have a number of writing/photography projects planned for 2017 and doing more of ‘this type of thing’ is certainly high on the priority list.
Tom
Thank you Thomas for writing this. What you wrote about is the place where the truly great pictures start.
Hi Leon,
Thanks for the positive comment!
Tom
Thomas, what you have done masterfully here is use your pictures of plants to corroborate your emotions at the start of the article, your pictures depict a similar mood to your words. This in my opinion is a great concept and can be carried over to a book, even if it is a coffee table book, it would be an interesting read.
Hi Muhammad,
:-) Thank you for supportive comment! I actually do have an inspirational photography book in the hopper and have done some initial concept work on it.
I have been toiling away on a number of book writing projects for quite a while. I hope to finish up my New Zealand photography book(s) within the next couple of weeks (client priorities always come first).
I’ll then be focusing on finishing up my Nikon 1 book. After that, I’ll need to decide which one of three other photography book projects to tackle…one of which is an inspirational photography book.
Tom
Thomas, thanks for sharing your experiences and lovely photos. They brought to mind an experience I had on the way to my 1st day of high school in 1953. As I walked through the park, an old, well-dressed man with a white beard asked if he could take a picture of me using his Exa camera. I stepped back. He said that he’d give me 2 treasures. I agreed.
Afterwards I asked for my treasures. He said they were in his head and would tell me them. “The most you’ll get in life is the least you’re willing to accept.” Those words ran around in my head as he began number 2 treasure. “Life is a long preparation for something that never happens.”
Three days later a friend told me the old man had died.
Thomas, your prose brought it all back; in-other-words, you made something happen, just like the old man did.
Adding a bit of irony, my first camera was an Exa.
Hi Jake,
Thank you for sharing your experience from all those years ago. It sounds like you received three treasures that day…the two that the old, white-bearded man gave you…and the third was the treasure of interacting with him and the memory it created.
Tom
“The most you’ll get in life is the least you’re willing to accept.”
This is to say that one’s level of acceptance can somehow actually impact current or future outcomes; a patently false concept. One’s level of acceptance should not be inflexible; it’s not a healthy way to go through life. And one’s level of acceptance, the minimum they are willing to accept, does not in any way establish an upper limit regarding what one actually gets in life.
“Life is a long preparation for something that never happens.”
What a dismal statement. It’s saying one can never reach any goals in life. Ignoring the fact that it totally dismisses some religious beliefs, this statement also ignores the fact that life is full examples where people prepare for things that actually do end up happening; many times above what they were willing to accept.
Hi ZeroVC,
Another observation that could be considered is that your replies appear to show an extremely narrow and conditioned view of life. Perhaps these are restricting the ability to see what others are seeing in the world around them and appreciate what they are holding as valuable touchstones to them. This is not because many of the people here have a ‘patently wrong concept’ of the world. It is because a narrow and conditioned view limits experience of the world in a broader context, and do not allow individuals to see what is obvious to others, or to be open to other perspectives. Aggressive and condescending attitudes are proof of the observation made in my article regarding the presence of conditioned thought, as are visceral reactions to the comments of others. I believe much has been learned from the exchange of ideas and it is time to move on. For my part, I would like to thank you for taking the time to comment. I have learned much through the interaction that I can take away and use in the future.
Tom
The problem is with the grandiose platitudes presented here that in fact do not withstand or survive the application of basic argumentative logic. Touchstones that are not true are of little to no value.
Your problem is that you can’t actually present rational arguments to refute what I have said.
Although I have completed schools of higher education, what I have learned in life that has been most valuable to me was learned in what my father termed “The School of Hard Knocks”; real life experiences. Had I attempted to apply what you offer in your philosophy article, or apply to my life the two quotes I commented on above, I would not have achieved the mental and material successes that I have. I think it is very important to mentor people with positive, frank, and real world philosophy and life lessons, and not a bunch of pie in the sky suggestions that do not withstand the application of critical thinking.
For over 45 years I have worked with people who are just simply outstanding and successful individuals. Their ability to deal with all that life brings has been exemplary. Many have risen to the rank of four star general in the United States military. Three rose to the highest rank and leadership position in their branch of service; Chief of Staff of the USAF. One rose to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I have also worked with similar individuals in the business world. They all exhibit very similar personality traits; in fact, they exhibit outstanding personality traits and life skills. Working for and being mentored by people like this, and countless others who exhibited the same successful life traits, has helped me achieve the spiritual and physical successes that I have. It’s what others can achieve too if properly mentored. So passing along counter arguments to your philosophy is intended to offer a chance for people to consider something different than your opinings, and to hopefully generate some critical thinking that will lead them to contentment…and success.
Hi ZeroVC,
At their very core, our experiences together here are identical to many experiences we have as human beings. They are completely irrelevant and inconsequential, except for how they may expand our individual level of self-awareness, and help us on our journeys of self-realization.
Tom
“At their very core, our experiences together here are identical to many experiences we have as human beings. ”
As general comment, that’s just a bunch of nonsense.
As for specific comments:
* Who do you mean by “our”? The two of us, or “mankind”??
* What do you mean by “together here”?? Is it the two of us together here on this site, or is it the two of us here in life? Or does the “together here” relate to all those reading this site? Or maybe you mean mankind in general being “together” and “hear” meaning Earth? Or maybe “here” is a mental state?
* What in the world do you mean by “experiences we have as human beings”. Are there experience we can have NOT being human beings?? We don’t get a choice in filling in the blank with anything other than “human being”.
“They are completely irrelevant and inconsequential, except for how they may expand our individual level of self-awareness.”
There is good gouge, and there is bad gouge (or less helpful gouge). Bad gouge is absolutely relevant and consequential because it can prevent people from achieving what they are capable of and willing to achieve in life.
I have come away from this experience with many insights that I can use for the future. I am thankful for what I have learned.
Tom
– together in terms of interactions between you and I
– we can have both human and spiritual experiences
Tom
“together in terms of interactions between you and I”
What do you think the core of our interactions here has been? (Reference your previous statement… “At their very core, our experiences together here are identical to many experiences we have as human beings.”).
“we can have both human and spiritual experiences”
And I’ll offer this…
““We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”
― Pierre Teilhard de Chardin
A worthwhile exercise in self-discovery for me.
Tom
Have you by chance edited any of your previous posts in this comment list?
ZeroVc wrote: “‘We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.’ — Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.”
QUOTE [retrieved from Wikipedia, 2017-06-02 21:15 UTC]
[Pierre Teilhard de Chardin] conceived the vitalist idea of the Omega Point (a maximum level of complexity and consciousness towards which he believed the universe was evolving) and developed Vladimir Vernadsky’s concept of noosphere.
END of QUOTE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_Teilhard_de_Chardin
See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omega_Point
I frequently apply critical thinking to skills to vitalists, spiritualists, and to other promoters of New Age self-help quackery, including ‘Life Coaches’ and other such self-appointed ‘mentoring gurus’.
NB: I have written the above for the benefit of readers other than the commentator who goes by the pseudonym “ZeroVc”.
Further to you comment at 1:21 on May 30…yes, I did change the wording in my comment 24.2.1.1.1 very shortly after originally posting it as I felt it may have elicited an overly aggressive response from you. I have changed it back to the original.
Tom
Overly aggressive response? No, just debating.
And why change it after I had replied? The cat was out of the bag by then since I pulled your statement as a quote in my reply. Or was there another reason for pulling it?
Your reply had not yet appeared in the discussion database so I had no way of knowing whether you had read it yet or not. It takes some time for the server to update things. The edit was done in order to show some consideration for your potential feelings.
Tom
But you stated that you pulled it because it “may have” elicited an overly aggressive response from me, indicating your reflection on what I actually did post in reply. It seems to me that if you were reflecting about what you wrote prior to reading my response, considering at that time whether or not to pull the statement, you would have said the reason for pulling it was that it “might elicit” an “overly aggressive (?)” response from me had it stayed a part of your post.
It seems that you either consider my use of the word “nonsense” as “overly-aggressive” (it is not), or IMO more likely, you read what I posted and realized your statement was nonsense, leading to you pulling it.
I personally think that your article represents unhealthy ways to approach life. I outlined several examples earlier. But revisiting three of your points is I think very important. The first is your opinion that life is full of illusions. I don’t think it’s health for people to be looking for “illusions” behind every corner (or otherwise). Why? because they aren’t actually there. Second, your assumption that a desire for material things (“material success” in your words) is driven by a need to fill a hollowness that is felt inside indicates a myopic view, and it shows a disconnect on your part with what actually makes some people happy. Judging people otherwise represents a “holier than thou” and haughty judgmental opinion on your part. Striving to attain material things, when done in the right spirit and in the right way, is a healthy thing. People need to know that. And third is your opinion that seeking acceptance and validation from others are also illusions, and are “fickle” and “fleeting”, needing continual replenishment. This is also not real-world, and is something I would never encourage people to believe. In terms of seeking acceptance, the best short example I can provide is when one seeks forgiveness, and acceptance, from someone after making a mistake. This is a good life trait. As for seeking validation, this is also an important life skill. A strong marriage hinges on open communication, trust, and validations. People would be much happier if they occasionally (or more often) sought from their partner validation regarding the direction of the relationship as a whole, and also as an individual seeking personal feedback regarding the direction things are going; the validity of current and future decisions and actions. These are not “fickle” or “fleeting”, and should not be couched in terms of “replenishment”, as that indicates a more nefarious judgement on your part. In the military, we often met, discussed, and reviewed out plans seeking…guess what…validation that we were still on the right track and making the right decisions. Finally, seeking validation can also be a method of seeking advice; not a bad way to approach life.
I want people who read your article to know and understand that it is in fact okay not to approach life the way you spelled it out.
Forget the religious beliefs, they are pure speculation.
Thank you so much mr. Stirr. This article reminded me of Steve Jobs unforgettable Stanford speech. The importance of valuing one’s life. Finding what you really love. In work, in relations, in life. And if you haven’t found it – keep searching.
I really loved your images. The art of finding the motives that are all around us, finding them, capture them and transform life into art. Wonderful indeed.
I particularly liked your last image – the dead bird that has lived it’s life till the end. The ant which still is living, exploring and feeding from the carcus that will soon decay och disintegrate. A poignant illustrations of the fact that life goes on in the everlasting circle of life.
The reading of your article (just before starting the day’s work) and resting my eyes on the images left me with a strange feeling of a sadness that had just been gently consoled. I found myself smiling to myself and I’m sure I will remember this moment for a long time.
While I’m sure I will probably never be able to create art like you do, with my own images, I will continue to try.
And I will be better at bringing my camera with me. Life is all around and the best images are still patiently waiting to be captured…
All the best
Bo
Hi Bo,
Thank you for sharing your perspectives and your personal experience with this article, both are appreciated! The way you have crafted the words in your comment have their own lyricism, foretelling of a creative path that can be followed…
Tom