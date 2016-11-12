Hyperfocal Distance Explained

Hyperfocal distance can be a confusing topic, both for beginning and expert photographers. However, if you want to take the sharpest possible images, particularly landscape photographs, it is simply invaluable. In this article, I will explain hyperfocal distance and give several methods to get the sharpest possible photographs with maximum depth of field. This article covers hyperfocal distance charts, as well as other, simpler methods to find your hyperfocal distance.
(Please note: Although the methods we present in this article are quite easy to understand, hyperfocal distance itself can be a complex topic. If you are a beginner, I highly recommend reading about aperture and depth of field before you delve into this article).
1) What is Hyperfocal Distance?
Hyperfocal distance, at its simplest, is the focusing distance that gives your photos the greatest depth of field. For example, consider a landscape where you want everything – foreground and background – to appear sharp. If you focus on the foreground, the background will appear blurry in the image. And if you focus on the background, the foreground will look out of focus this time! How do you fix this? Simple: you focus at a particular point between the foreground and the background, which makes both the foreground and the background elements of the scene appear reasonably sharp. This focusing point is called the hyperfocal distance.
In the real world, hyperfocal distance is a bit more nuanced. The technical definition is the closest focusing distance that allows objects at infinity to be sharp and in-focus. By “infinity”, I am referring to any distant object – the horizon, for example, or stars at night. By this definition, the hyperfocal distance of your lens will vary with aperture. Why? Think about it like this – if your aperture is wide, such as f/2, you will need to focus quite far away for objects at infinity to appear in focus. However, at a small aperture of f/11 or f/16, distant objects will continue to be sharp even if your lens is focused more closely. So, with smaller apertures, the hyperfocal distance will be closer to your lens.
Your focal length also has a huge impact on hyperfocal distance. As you zoom in, your hyperfocal distance moves farther and farther away. For a 20mm lens, you may need to focus just a few feet from your lens to get the horizon (distant background at infinity) acceptably sharp. On the other hand, for a 200mm lens, your hyperfocal distance may be hundreds of feet away.
It is important to note that, if you focus at the hyperfocal distance, your photo will be sharp from half that point out to infinity. So, if your hyperfocal distance for a given aperture and focal length is ten feet, everything from five feet all the way until the horizon will appear sharp.
2) When to Use Hyperfocal Distance
Not all photographs require that you focus your lens at its hyperfocal distance. Consider, for example, an overlook of a distant mountain. If you are standing on the top of the overlook and there are no objects in your foreground, it would be silly to focus at the hyperfocal distance, since your nearest object is at infinity. Instead, you should focus on the distant mountains! And your aperture does not really matter either – since the closest object is so far away, you could shoot wide open if you wanted to (probably not a very good idea, since most lenses don’t resolve details very well at wide apertures, particularly towards the edges of the frame. Ideally, you want to stop down the lens aperture to its “sweet spot”, where it optically performs the best). Hyperfocal distance is only useful when objects that are both close and far away from your lens need to be sharp. Since you are actually focusing between these objects, neither is perfectly sharp; they are both simply close enough, or as we photographers often say “acceptably sharp”. So keep this in mind – when you don’t have a nearby object in the scene, you can completely ignore hyperfocal distance concerns.
Likewise, even hyperfocal distance won’t come to the rescue if you have objects that are too close to your lens. For example, it is impossible for a distant object to be sharp at the same time as an object that is only a few inches away from your lens (unless you shoot with specialized equipment, like perspective control / tilt-shift lens, lens attached to bellows, etc). Instead, you have two options: you can use focus stacking (taking several photos at different focusing distances, then blending them together in post-processing), or you can move your camera farther away from the closest object. The latter is often the more preferred option, because focus stacking is not a simple technique and has its own drawbacks and limitations. When a foreground element is too close, changing focus from close focus to infinity can drastically alter framing (since many lenses change field of view when their focusing distance is moved significantly), which can be problematic to deal with in post-processing. Thus, if it doesn’t hurt your composition, the best method is to simply move your camera further away from the nearest foreground element. That way, you can still capture the entire scene in a single photo, without having to deal with diffraction and other problems. In other cases though, when you need both foreground and background objects to be simultaneously sharp, hyperfocal distance is the best method to achieve sharpness across the frame – it ensures that you are getting the maximum possible depth of field from a scene, which translates to an evenly sharp photograph.
3) Advanced Background Information
The sections above have some slight simplifications, to make it easy for beginners to understand the topic. In this section, we will explore more advanced background information. These aren’t crucial to understand, so feel free to skip this section, but I want to set the record straight in case you were looking for a better understanding of hyperfocal distance.
In reality, the formula that provides a lens’s hyperfocal distance is as follows:
Typically, you don’t need to use such formulae to take photographs; if you are looking for specific numbers, you should use an app or chart that already has been created. However, if you are interested in the optical science behind hyperfocal distance, they can be a valuable way to visualize your settings.
The above formula is why a long focal length (say, 200mm) or a large aperture (say, f/2) both cause your hyperfocal distance to move farther away from the camera. The third variable in this formula, the circle of confusion, is complex enough that it could merit its own article; I will only give a brief outline here. At its most basic, the circle of confusion – measured in millimeters – represents the size that a pinpoint of light can spread out on your camera’s sensor before its blur becomes noticeable. Traditionally, with film photography, the circle of confusion was considered to be 0.03mm for a 35mm film image. This number is based on the assumption that a photograph would be viewed in 8×10 print size at a viewing distance of about 10 inches by a person with 20/20 vision.
In practice, especially considering today’s high-resolution cameras, the circle of confusion should be much smaller. Typically, the circle of confusion is not something that you calculate; it is based upon subjective, “sharp enough” tests that depend upon print size. However, since high-resolution cameras can print larger, the 0.03mm value is not particularly accurate today, again, because it is assumed that one would be looking at the same 8×10 size print! This is a subject of debate, but in our opinion, one should not assume that the acceptable circle of confusion should be based on sensor size, but rather based on the resolution of the sensor. Why should we assume that the person shooting with a high resolution sensor is going to print small? Isn’t the whole point of buying a high resolution camera to be able to print larger? One could argue that printing larger would make no difference, because the viewing distance would have to be increased. However, what if one wants to look at all the intricate details of a photo at a much closer distance? Many of us landscape photographers use panoramic photography techniques specifically for this reason – to be able to print larger and with incredible detail! Isn’t it a bit silly to assume that the circle of confusion should be the same for a low-resolution camera like the Nikon D700 (12 MP) and a high-resolution camera like the Canon 5DS R (50 MP)? We know very well that even slight focus errors and miscalculations play a larger role on high resolution sensors, because they appear a lot more noticeable when viewed at 100% and large prints! Assuming that both the high-resolution camera and the lens can resolve more details than a lower resolution camera, and that one would potentially desire their work to be viewed at close proximity, the circle of confusion should vary depending on the resolution of the sensor.
Interestingly, nearly all hyperfocal distance calculations and charts use the standard 0.03mm value pointed out above, despite potentially massive differences in resolution!
In summary, the higher resolution, the larger the print size and the closer the viewing distance, the smaller the acceptable circle of confusion should be defined. Please note that other considerations, such as sensor RGB demosaicing have not been added to the discussion to avoid further complication. One could argue that pixel shift technologies seen on some of the latest cameras could potentially negate demosaicing problems.
4) Using a Hyperfocal Distance Chart
The most common method of finding a photo’s hyperfocal distance is to use a chart like the one below:
With a chart like this, you control two variables: your focal length and your aperture value. The chart, in turn, tells you the hyperfocal distance. By dividing this distance by two, you know the closest object that will be in focus. If you are interested in creating the most accurate hyperfocal distance chart, you should calculate your own values using the formula given in the previous section; the numbers above were calculated from a 0.03mm circle of confusion, which, as noted, is not always best for modern cameras, larger prints and closer viewing distances.
To use a hyperfocal distance chart, follow the steps below:
- Choose a lens, and be sure to note the focal length that you are using.
- Pick an aperture value.
- Find the hyperfocal distance that corresponds to your chosen focal length and aperture.
- Focus your lens at the hyperfocal distance. This can be done by estimation, or by the focusing scale on your lens (if you have one).
- Now, everything from half that distance until infinity will be sharp.
As you can guess, there are countless smartphone apps that do the same thing – and those are much better than a chart, which takes more time and has fewer exact values. Still, a chart and an app both fulfill the same requirement; they provide the hyperfocal distance for your given camera settings.
Unfortunately, there are a few problems with hyperfocal distance charts. For one, not all of them are completely accurate. Many of these charts were created decades ago, which means they were made with film photography in mind (as discussed in the “Advanced Background Information” section above). Clearly, such calculations are outdated for today’s high-pixel sensors. In particular, these charts are likely to suggest a hyperfocal distance that is a bit too close to your camera, resulting in blurry-looking backgrounds in large prints. The same is true for hyperfocal distance apps.
Honestly, though, the main drawback of hyperfocal distance charts is their impracticality. Do you really want to bring a chart into the field while you are taking pictures? It can take quite a while to find the values and focus in the right spot, particularly given that it isn’t all that accurate in the first place. These charts may be valuable if you shoot film, but the ability to review your digital images renders them generally unnecessary. It’s no wonder that many photographers simply go by trial-and-error, reviewing their photographs after every shot. However, there are better methods than that, which I will cover below.
5) Using a Focusing Scale
Certain lenses, especially old or manual-focus primes, have focusing scales on the barrel of the lens. Take a look at the example below, where the focusing scale is enclosed in red:
These scales show you exactly how much depth of field you will have at a given aperture, including the near and far distances that will appear sharp. In the case above, at f/11, the scene has a depth of field from one meter to two meters in distance.
Unfortunately, not all lenses have focusing scales, and many manufacturers are moving away from this feature on their cheaper lenses. Some lenses that do have focusing scales, including many modern autofocus primes, only show one or two aperture values. Zoom lenses are even more problematic. Although some modern zooms do have focusing scales, many don’t include aperture values, since those numbers could not simultaneously be accurate at both extremes of the zoom range. (Some older push-pull zoom lenses actually have focus scales painted on the barrel, which remain accurate as the lens is zoomed.) However, if you are lucky enough to have a lens with a focusing scale, follow the steps below to find your hyperfocal distance:
- Decide on an aperture value for the photograph, taking into consideration the depth of field that you need.
- There will be two dashes on your lens that correspond to the depth of field range, as shown above. Line up one of those dashes on the point at the center of the ∞ sign. (Although it is not obvious from the photograph, the focusing scale will spin from side to side as the lens is focused.)
- The other dash will specify where your depth of field stops. Now, you will be focused at the hyperfocal distance point.
Unfortunately, just like hyperfocal distance charts, these scales have a couple issues. The most significant is that they, too, are based upon the 0.03mm circle of confusion, which means that your photos may have slightly-blurred backgrounds in large prints. Not all focusing scales are entirely accurate, either, and some lenses change their focus distances in extreme temperatures. To see if your lens has an accurate focusing scale, you simply need to test it yourself.
However, if you shoot with a lens that has a focusing scale, it certainly can be a valuable technique to have at your disposal. This may be the quickest way to find your hyperfocal distance, and it doesn’t require an external chart or app. Just make sure to test your lenses ahead of time; this method may not be accurate enough for your purposes.
6) The Double the Distance Method
The simplest method to find your hyperfocal distance, and one which Nasim uses the most and teaches in his workshops, is based upon the properties that I have already discussed. Recall that everything from half your hyperfocal distance until infinity is in focus; so, to find the hyperfocal distance for a given scene, you can simply double the length between your lens and the closest object in your photograph. For example, if I want a flower that is five feet away to be sharp (along with the background), my hyperfocal distance is ten feet.
So, to use this method, follow the steps below:
- Look over the scene that you are photographing. Find the closest object that should appear sharp, and estimate its distance from your camera. If you have a hard time estimating the distance from the camera’s viewpoint, it might be easier to move to the side of the camera while it is mounted on a tripod to more accurately estimate the distance.
- Double this estimation to find your hyperfocal distance.
- Focus your lens at the hyperfocal distance. This can be done by estimation, or by using the focusing scale on your lens (if you have one and trust it).
- Stop down your aperture to increase depth of field. You can estimate the correct aperture (which, for wide angle lenses, will often be around f/8 or f/11), or review the resulting photo to ensure that everything is sharp.
- Now, everything from half that distance (which is where your foreground object is) until infinity will be sharp.
This is an incredibly easy trick to remember, which makes it so useful. Of course, you do need to learn how to estimate distances, but this is fairly easy. If you have a lens with an accurate focusing scale, you can simply use it to measure the distance to your closest object after focusing on it (preferably in live view and zoomed in, for best accuracy). The benefits of this method are clear: it doesn’t require that you carry around a chart, and it can be more accurate than the values presented in a hyperfocal distance chart. Even your abilities to estimate focusing distance will improve over time, which makes this a very useful and above all, a very fast method.
7) The Live View Infinity Focus Method
Another method to find your hyperfocal distance, and one which can be just as accurate as the method above, is to focus your lens at infinity, or the farthest point of the background in your photograph (ideally using live view while zoomed in, already set at the aperture you plan to use). Take a picture, then review the image on the LCD screen. By magnifying the image to 100% view and starting to move down from the background where you focused to the foreground, you can find the spot that has begun to look blurry. This spot – the closest point that looks acceptably sharp in the photograph – is your hyperfocal distance.
To use this method, follow the steps below:
- Take a photograph, set at the aperture that you plan to use, focused on the farthest background object in your image.
- Review the resulting image at a high magnification (preferably at 100% zoom). Scroll down the photograph until you find the closest point that still looks acceptably sharp (everything past this point to the foreground should look blurry). This point is the hyperfocal distance.
- Focus your lens at this point. Be sure not to change your aperture.
- Now, everything from half that distance until infinity will be sharp.
This method, too, is not completely perfect. The main issue is the term “acceptably sharp”. This means different things to different people. Those with vision problems might have problems looking at a magnified image on the small LCD screen to decide what’s sharp and what’s not, and viewing images on the camera’s LCD might not be ideal during daytime conditions either. It also becomes a problem when your JPEG preview is over-sharpened. Even if you shoot RAW, which you should, the JPEG settings in your camera (“Picture Control” menu on Nikon or “Picture Styles” menu on Canon) do affect the appearance of photographs on your LCD screen. This is true no matter your camera. The problem is that your JPEG preview’s “Sharpening” setting may be far too high. Essentially, this can trick you into thinking that one area is sharper than it truly is. In this particular case, a high sharpening value might suggest that an object is sharp, even when it is out of focus; this correspondingly affects the accuracy of your hyperfocal distance value. My recommendation is not to increase the sharpening value too high, which will make the LCD screen far more accurate to use for assessing sharpness in images.
Finally, it is worth noting that this method can take some time to implement perfectly. The “Doubling the Distance” method is far quicker, which gives you more time to take pictures if you are in a hurry. However, if accuracy is your goal, this method is hard to beat – assuming that you have sharpening reduced in the JPEG preview.
8) The Blur Focus Method
My personal favorite technique to find hyperfocal distance is fairly simple, although it comes with its own list of caveats. For this method, I enter live view mode at the widest aperture that my lens offers. I then focus the lens so that both the foreground and the background are equally blurry – that focus distance is basically the hyperfocal distance.
To use this technique, follow the steps below:
- Flip your lens to manual focus.
- Switch to the widest aperture on your lens (typically somewhere from f/1.8 to f/4).
- Turn on live view.
- Focus your lens so that the closest object and the farthest object in your scene are equally blurry.
- Don’t touch the focus ring anymore (already set to your hyperfocal distance) and set the desired lens aperture. Now, everything from half the hyperfocal distance until infinity will be sharp.
Say, for example, that you are trying to photograph a nearby rock in front of a distant mountain. All you need to do is switch to your lens’s widest aperture in live view, then turn the focusing ring until the rock and the mountain are blurred the same amount. Neither of them will be sharp – you simply are finding the spot that makes the size of the circle of confusion, or the blur you see, about the same. Take a look at the photo below:
The photograph above was taken at f/1.8 with a 20mm lens. That’s why neither the foreground nor the background is actually in focus. However, both of them are equally unsharp; neither is more blurry than the other. That’s a good thing! This means that I found the hyperfocal distance of the landscape. After taking this photo for illustrative purposes, I switched to an aperture of f/16 for the photo below:
This photo looks much better, but let’s see a crop of the foreground and the background to be sure:
This photo is exactly what I want. Even though the landscape includes a wide range of distances – the foreground rock was about an arm’s length from my lens – everything is acceptably sharp in the final photograph. Please note that, here, I used an aperture of f/16. Although this does add some blur due to diffraction, the focusing distance is so large that this barely gets the foreground and background to an acceptable level of sharpness. Ideally, I would have done a focus stack at f/5.6 or f/8 for maximum sharpness.
Of course, the “blur focus” method is not perfect. It relies on estimating sharpness based solely on a three-inch LCD screen, and not all lenses have a wide enough aperture to show any clear blur in the first place. The biggest issue with the blur focus method, though, occurs if your lens exhibits noticeable focus shift. If this is the case, the focusing distance of your lens will change as it is stopped down. I am lucky enough that my Nikon 20mm f/1.8G does not show significant focus shift, which is why the image above is sharp, but the same may not be true for your equipment. Lenses with visible focus shift do not work with this method – your foreground and background may be equally-blurred at f/2, for example, but stopping down to f/8 may shift the focus so that the foreground is noticeably more blurry than the background. That would be a huge problem!
Does your lens exhibit focus shift? That is something that you can test for yourself, or perhaps read in lens reviews. If you are in doubt, do not use the blur focus method; the “Doubling the Distance” and the “Live View Infinity Focus” methods are also extremely accurate, and they do not vary for lenses with focus shift.
It also is worth noting that some cameras (primarily entry-level DSLRs) do not allow you to change your camera’s aperture manually in live view. If this is the case for you, the Blur Focus method unfortunately will not work.
9) Split-Screen Focusing
Some new cameras like the Nikon D810 include a helpful Split-Screen Display Zoom. With this feature enabled, you can magnify two different parts of your camera’s live-view screen simultaneously. Essentially, Split-Screen focusing lets you simultaneously see the sharpness of your background and foreground; this lets you manually focus until both are equally sharp.
Unfortunately, there’s a catch. This feature only splits the screen into left and right halves, which is not particularly useful for horizontal landscape photographs. However, if you are taking a vertical image, it is very useful (and if you shoot with a perspective control / tilt-shift lens, the split screen is invaluable!). The left-hand screen becomes the foreground at the bottom, while the right-hand screen becomes the background at the top. It would be wonderful if Nikon enhanced this functionality further, by allowing the two split areas to be positioned both vertically and horizontally. This would be the best and the most preferred way to find the hyperfocal distance in images.
If you don’t have a camera with this feature, you unfortunately are out of luck. However, any of the other methods listed above can be just as successful; they simply take more time.
10) Level of Precision
In all honesty, none of the above techniques are perfect. They all require that you estimate distances or enter your camera’s live view, and none of them help you decide which aperture values to use for the sharpest photograph. In truth, chasing perfect sharpness can be a fruitless game. For almost every image you take, “close enough” is likely to be more than enough. If perfect accuracy is crucial, your should review your photos for exact sharpness at 100% zoom. This is especially true in the most extreme situations, like a landscape that runs from a couple feet in front of your lens into the distance. In this case, anything less than perfect precision will result in blur in a large print.
However, for day-to-day photographs, the techniques in this article will give a hyperfocal distance that is plenty accurate. Most importantly, these techniques do not rely on outside focusing charts or apps; they are easy to do in-camera, and they are fairly quick with practice.
11) Conclusion
Hyperfocal distance is essentially as complicated as you want it to be. If you care about circle of confusion and pixel-level precision, that works for you; other photographers will be content to focus roughly between the foreground and background, and everyone will walk away happily. However, there are a few methods of finding the hyperfocal distance that can help any landscape photographer, and some of them are quite easy to use. To summarize each method:
Hyperfocal Distance Charts: Generally obsolete and not very practical, unless you use a film camera. Their numbers are based on small prints and might not be particularly accurate for today’s high-resolution camera world.
Using a Focusing Scale: Quick and easy if your lens has one, but the suggested numbers are based on small prints. Make sure that your scale is accurate before using this technique in the real world. Good for a quick estimate, but not as accurate as the methods below.
Doubling the Distance Method: The quickest way to estimate your hyperfocal distance, but it does rely on your ability to estimate distances. With practice, this may be the best method of finding your hyperfocal distance.
Live View Infinity Focus Method: This is a pretty accurate way to find your hyperfocal distance for a given aperture, but it takes some time to run through all the steps. You need to review every image to find the last spot of “acceptable” sharpness, which is somewhat subjective (and dependent upon the sharpness setting of your JPEG preview, even if you shoot in RAW).
Blur Focus Method: This method is pretty quick and generally accurate, but it requires that your lens does not have significant focus shift problems. Plus, it only works on cameras that let you change aperture in live view.
Split-Screen Focusing: This method is the most accurate, but it only works for vertical photos with the newest cameras like the Nikon D810. If you can use Split-Screen Focusing, you don’t need to worry about hyperfocal distance at all; simply change around your focus and aperture settings until the foreground and background are as sharp as possible.
I hope that this article provides a solid concept of hyperfocal distance. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask in the comments section below.
Comments
If you have an iPhone, George Douvos makes a beautiful trilogy of apps for focus stacking and depth of field calculations that I find invaluable for programming gigapans with a telephoto lens on my robotic panning head in the field. It takes diffraction into account at small apertures, and you can set the circle of confusion for your specific sensor size and density. Here’s the app I use the most out of the three: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/truedof-pro-depth-field-calculator/id517481814?mt=8&uo=4&at=11lLzC&ct=
Thank you for sharing, Aaron. I actually found that exact app while researching for this article — it appears to be the only one which takes diffraction into account, which is crucial if you want to use the sharpest possible aperture. The one that I like the most (although I have only had a few days to play around with them) is the “OptimumCS” application: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/optimumcs-pro-optimum-camera/id437724859?mt=8
Yes, that’s the second one of the trilogy by George Douvos. I use that one a lot too. I haven’t found any other apps to be as accurate, though I wish it allowed inches for closer macro work.
There’s also a bit of guesswork involved with arrows on a slider vs. actual number readout. I’ve suggested that for a future version. ;-)
I’m working on a separate article that will provide hyperfocal distance charts based on mathematical calculations that include diffraction. Should be helpful if you are looking for more precise numbers.
Aaron.
Thanks for the link.
Years ago I found the site linked to below:
http://www.dofmaster.com/dofjs.html
You can select camera, lens mm, f-stop and subject distance, and it will calculate the depth of field, plus the hyperfocal distance. I have not tried using it with a smartphone, however it should work with such.
WEJ
That site seems useful if you are trying to conceptualize how hyperfocal distance works, but it has a couple issues. First, it is based on the obsolete 0.03mm circle of confusion for full-frame cameras (click “D800” from the menu to see). With modern cameras and large prints, this value will result in worryingly blurry backgrounds.
For me, though, the main issue is that this would take quite some time to use in the field — just like a normal hyperfocal distance chart. (In fact, that’s all this really is — a hyperfocal distance chart where you can input your own values rather than using the ones provided.)
Thank you for sharing though — I understand how this could be valuable for someone who is learning hyperfocal distance, but it is not as accurate as the methods outlined in this article.
If you click the Camera list box then press letter “c” on the keyboard a few times, it will scroll down to the “Circle of confusion” selection options.
Something has to be missing from your Double the distance method #5.
If subject is at 1 foot, double distance is 2 feet, focus at 2 feet. Infinity is not going to be in focus for all or most lenses and apertures.
I was thinking it was missing something too, namely the aperture! ;-)
Thank you, Aaron — I have added a step to cover stopping down your aperture.
Thanks! That’s a little clearer to someone who has never used hyperfocal distances before. They may not understand that the longer the focal length, the shallower the depth of field–might want to clarify that. It reads like everything from half the distance to infinity will always be sharp just by stopping down a bit, and that is rarely the case if you are using a mid range focal length, or if your subject is close. For example, with a 35mm lens at f/13 and a subject 3′ away, if I focus at 6′, I will still only get from 2′ 2″ to 7′ 7″ sharp. I’d have to go to 24mm, or step back, or close down to f/22 and lose sharpness due to diffraction (which still doesn’t reach infinity, though it does reach nearly 1000ft). But the “double the distance” method is sound and very convenient, given enough distance to subject and/or wide enough focal length, without needing any fancy charts or apps. It’s a bit like the “sunny 16” rule–which is quite crude, but also effective. :-)
Don’t worry, Anthony — there will be a separate article covering which aperture to choose in this situation. However, if you want everything from one foot until infinity to be sharp, two feet is the best focusing distance. (Although this particular example is so extreme that even an aperture of f/16 might result in both the foreground and the background being slightly blurred.)
I’m not worried, just pointing out your article is misleading here. People who use this technique, particularly with larger apertures, will have the far distance blurry. Also, obviously depending upon ISO and light conditions, you’re gonna need a tripod to avoid motion blur at small apertures requiring long exposure times.
In my admittedly extreme example, chosen to illustrate the error in this technique, dofmaster.com says for 55 mm, f 16, 0.03 circle of confusion, focused at 2 feet, near limit of dof is1.84 feet, far limit 2.19 feet – hardly infinity.
If you focus on 4 ft, near limit is 3.38, far limit 4.91 ft.
Hyper focal distance for that lens at f 16 is 20 feet.
If you want everything from one foot until infinity to be sharp — in a single photograph — two feet is the ideal focusing distance. It doesn’t matter what lens you use.
Hyperfocal distance for a 55mm lens at f/16 is 20 feet — you are correct. However, that’s not what the Doubling the Distance method helps you find. Instead, doubling the distance lets you see exactly where you need to focus so that everything between X distance and infinity is as sharp as possible. (In the end, this means that the closest object to your lens, and infinity, will be equally out of focus.) If you need to get everything from one foot until infinity to appear sharp, what distance would you focus? The answer is two feet, of course — even for a 55mm lens, although no reasonable aperture would actually allow you to do this in the first place.
If you do use a 55mm lens for such a scene, the only ways to get a sharp picture are to use tilt-shift capabilities, to stack focus, or to move your camera backwards. If the smallest aperture on your lens does not get everything you want in-focus, these (or a different lens) are your only options.
What you are saying is not wrong at all, but I think that you misunderstood the purpose of doubling the distance.
Please…please….how can you cover hyperfocal & doubling the distance method without EVEN covering the aperture setting? stop being such a jerk. The example with 55mm is not the best, since you don’t always need hyperfocal on that focal length.
What i’m saying is if you apply your method as written without looking the aperture setting results could be not optimum. If you shot an scene at 24mm f/4 and apply the method as your are stating, infinity won’t be as sharp as expected if the foreground is too close. Am i clear?
You need to advice to use the smallest aperture as possible in the doubling the distance method (the title states hyperfocal distance explained; the main objective of hyperfocal is to have both foreground and background in focus). Please rewrite. Is the only mistake in your article. Don’t be such an arrogant photographer. You are NOT god, you make mistakes as everyone.
I see what both of you are saying, and I added a separate step in that section to account for stopping down the aperture. My apologies for misunderstanding Anthony’s earlier message.
I must say that your comment was very rude. I make many mistakes writing articles for Photography Life, and I am more than happy to correct them when I do.
Anyone being humble looks to my eye as a superstar. With you contributing so much to PL with all your valuable insights, and being this humble, you are definitely a rockstar. Ignore the negativity, keep on with your good work. Thanks.
Please, let’s be nice to each other. If there is a mistake or omission, we are always more than happy to make corrections. Everything we do here is for the sake of current and future readers, so we will do what it takes to make it all work. But without good manners, people are just going to be upset and we won’t get anywhere. Spencer was not being a jerk or attempting to be God as you’ve stated, but rather trying to explain where the doubling of the distance is coming from. He was talking about the focusing part of finding the hyperfocal distance. Still, he went ahead and updated the article with the information you’ve requested.
@good old pl follower
I don’t think it was necesary to get personal and use the word Jerk. PL is one of the few sites left that is by and large friendly and less emotive. Lets keep it that way, shall we.
There are far better more effective ways to challenge and seek clarity.
I just added a step to discuss stopping down your aperture. My apologies for misunderstanding your earliest message.
Hi Spencer
I enjoyed your article and learned from it. The ‘doubling the distance’ method turned out to be controversial though. I think this could be cleared up with an explanation that there are practical limits to how close the closest object can be for any given focal length if you still want a sharp horizon and not too much degradation from diffraction effects.
The example of an object at 1′ is extreme for those using popular focal lengths but it is workable for some ultrawide lenses at very small apertures. Perhaps consider outlining some practical constraints so that a person using, for example, a 35mm lens on a current DSLR would know the closest practical distance for a foreground object is about 8′ at f16 and 5′ at f22 and that a wider lens is needed for closer foreground objects.
I know you tried to avoid being as specific as this so that the article would be valid over a wide range of formats and focal lengths but lets face it….most of the readers here are using current DSLRs and lenses with formats ranging from 24Mp DX (smallest CoC) to 12Mp FX (CoC similar to film).
Quote “Why should we assume that the person shooting with a high resolution sensor is going to print small? Isn’t the whole point of buying a high resolution camera to be able to print larger?”
Not necessarily. The purpose of buying a high resolution camera is to gives you options and choices. If I want to print big or small, I will have that choice. If I find the picture within the picture, I will have the option to crop and enlarge without the limitation of the smaller resolution camera.
That is true. If you don’t crop and you print at the same size as a film photograph, the circle of confusion should be the same for both photos. Again, of course, it is a rough visual estimate (although it also can be calculated with regards to the size of your pixels, if you want to get particularly technical).
Focusing at one third of the distance, and at f8-f11, will do it for me for large landscapes. For closer objects it is trial and error, so best to take more shots, after all digital is free!!
If that method works for you, by all means keep it up. If you want to optimize your results, the techniques in this article will help you gain some more sharpness in tricky situations (and even for everyday scenes).
Hi Spencer, thanks for a great article that has filled the gaps in my understanding particularly for circles of confusion.
I now understand why the hyperfocal charts and apps I was using haven’t been giving the results I wanted. I have previously used the ‘focus 1/3 into the frame method’ and had some success but ended up using a technique similar to what you describe in the ‘Double the distance method’ so will refine my method based on that and expect to see an improvement mainly in the consistency of what I’m doing. I’m also keen to try the ‘Live View infinity focus method’ as soon as I get an opportunity.
As with everything the technique often needs to be tweaked to suit the conditions or equipment and there are always exceptions to the rules but thanks for the insights and advice.
The easiest method of determining the circle of confusion for a camera sensor is to divide the sensor width (mm) by the number of pixels across the frame in width, multiply that by 2, and you will have the minimum blur diameter in mm. Multiply again by 1000 to get it in microns. I get 0.009755mm for my 36MP Nikon D810, or 10 microns if you round up. My D700 was far less sensitive at ~17 microns, being 12MP. So I have to be far more critical of focus when printing big or stitching panoramas. If you find math interesting, there is a lot more to it than that simple formula, but you’ll REALLY have to like math, haha!
http://www.georgedouvos.com/douvos/OptimumCS-Pro_Optical_Science.html
BTW, you really have to be pixel peeping to use a CoC as low as 10 microns. I often stick with the age-old tradition of 30 microns and find it perfectly acceptable for most prints, except panoramas that get deeply zoomed into digitally online.
For the ‘double distance method’ accuracy, you could use a laser distance finder. They are not expensive provided you are only measuring short distances (less than 40ft). This would improve your accuracy with little fuss. Most large hardware stores stock a range. They work like a tape measure but use a laser instead of tape.
That’s awesome, very good idea! I am planning a future article that will cover a way to choose the best aperture (including diffraction effects) in such a situation. With the addition of a laser distance finder, it should be possible to take the mathematically sharpest single photo for a given scene. Not everyone would need or want this level of precision, of course, but I think it would be valuable for many.
I’ve used optical rangefinders before too for panoramas and gigapans, like hunters use. The laser ones like Bosch makes for contractors are definitely more accurate, some of them up to 825 feet with crazy accuracy (not cheap though).
Your article is very timely. I have been thinking about more landscape photography recently. I am pleased you like the idea of a simple laser distance finder. The price goes up when you need accuracy over longer distances. For hyperfocal distance calculations it doesn’t matter because you only need to use it to tell you the exact distance for objects which are in the foreground anyway. Beyond 40ft I doubt that you would need to be doing the calculations.
That’s true, I suspect that very few photographers would need to calculate hyperfocal distances beyond ten or twenty feet. (Nighttime photography at wide apertures is the main exception that comes to my mind.)
Quite right, very few! Night photography we often just use LiveView to get the stars as sharp as possible. But gigapans are a complexity all their own with 300-600mm lenses usually used, occasionally 800mm. That’s really the only scenario where I’ve ever needed a very long range laser measure into hundreds of feet.
That makes sense, very interesting information. Thanks!
Isn’t ‘hundred’s of feet’ basically infinity anyways? I’ve often wondered where ‘infinity’ starts and looking at the lens focus scale it seems to be anything after 2 meters or so.
Not when you get into long telephotos. For example 400mm f/13 focused at 400 feet only gives you 252 feet for depth of field, from 310 feet to 562 feet. So some pretty extreme apertures and focus stacking is necessary for gigapans if you want everything from 400 feet to infinity in focus. Or use a wider lens like 200mm and a crop sensor camera for more resolution.
There is a typo in the equation: “cirlce” -> “circle”.
Now, on to resuming reading the rest of this thoroughly-written article. :)
Ah, thank you, Brian! I posted a corrected version.
Additionally in Chapter 8, there is another “typo”. You wrote “but stopping down to f/8 may shift the focus so that the FOREGROUND is noticeably more blurry than the FOREGROUND.”
Thanks for the article, very informative!
Thank you for letting me know! I have updated the article.
That’s a very informative article, Spencer, thanks. And timely as well, because as you say, hyperfocal distance scales more often than not have been stuck in the film days. For that very reason, I’ve never strictly adhered to them, but usually went for the “double the distance of my closest subject” method.
One note: the vast majority of modern people use meters, not feet ;-)
This was posted two years ago in the Forum section on PL:
https://photographylife.com/discussions/topic/getting-all-in-focus-in-landscape
Good stuff, thanks for the link! Forgot I even participated in that discussion :)
Very useful, thank you.
I used to use a very basic “focus a third of the way in” technique but clearly that has it’s limitations much like some described here!
With reference to the split screen technique with the D810, could the focus not be set with the camera vertically when shooting landscapes, then reorientated?
This is assuming that the split screen orientation can be locked of course.
Just a thought…
Steve, unfortunately, it is not possible. When scrolling up or down, both pointers move simultaneously and are locked. I wish the lock was removed by Nikon to make this work for both verticals and horizontals. It is by far the best way to get all objects in the scene sharp!
Now if one can change to vertical, set focus and then move back to horizontal orientation, it could work, but it is way too much of a hassle in the field… It would be great for Nikon to remove the lock and allow zoom to work on any two parts of the frame.
Great suggestion, thanks!
I have begged them to allow for this in a firmware update! Perhaps if enough people begged… :-P
I too have asked for HF to be part of the firmware. It seems to me that since for most shooters ‘close enough’ is good enough, that should be that big a deal for the manufacturers. .
I would LOVE someday to be able to set the focus to a specific distance via USB command. This way focus stacking apps and hardware like the Promote Control, Helicon Focus, FocusStacker, etc. could automatically go to the correct distances for focus stacking without fuss.
Aaron, I don’t think setting the specific focus distance is possible on any lens that uses one or more extra-low dispersion glass elements [Nikon lens term “ED”] or moulded plastic elements because these are temperature sensitive — hence all ED Nikkors have to focus beyond infinity at circa 20 °C. Only non-ED lenses have a hard stop at infinity, which means that these are the only type that could be electronically set to a specific focus distance.
Nikon EXIF data includes both a hyperfocal distance field and a focus distance field therefore the cameras ‘know’ these values. The focus distance value is used by the cameras for i-TTL Auto BL flash power level calculations, but this distance value [computed by the lens] is notoriously inaccurate in most of the modern zoom lenses. I guess this is why none of the Nikon DSLRs provide a function to set the lens focus distance to its hyperfocal distance for the selected f-stop — a feature that I would find extremely useful. This and other focus distance settings are very easy to perform using manual focus lenses that have clearly marked DoF scales, such as the MF 20 mm f/2.8 AI-S:
https://photographylife.com/lenses/nikon-nikkor-20mm-f2-8-ai-s
I suspect you are right, but it’s interesting what Fuji and some of these mirrorless cameras are doing for focus and depth of field. I’d settle for preset focus distances that you measured with a ruler, etc. that could be recalled via USB command, but if you are going that complicated, might as well just use an external focus motor and geared ring like film and timelapse folks use. ;-)
I always enjoy reading your comments, Aaron. I must stop using the old-fashioned acronym MF and start using EFM: external focus motor :-)
Hi Spencer, thanks for the article. For me, your reference to Nazim’s workshop example, of doubling the nearest object distance (object at 5 feet, focus at 10 feet) was more than enough for me. Until this article I had been using the other well advised method – it’s in many tutorials and articles, and it is the one third in front, two thirds behind method.
In practice, in a landscape, cityscape etc, you find an object that is, from the front of the lens, one third into the scene, in distance away from you. It can be anything, a post, a wall, a shrub, anything. Focus on that, and the advice is that everything in the one third depth between the camera and the object, and everything in the two third depth, after the object to infinity, will be in focus.
Nasim and your method is much easier to find and use, thank you :)
Thanks for the comments! The 1/3 focus method that you outlined is good for quick adjustments, but — as you said — it tends to be less accurate than the other techniques to find hyperfocal distance.
Hi Spencer
I didn´t bother to check the formula, but I understand it is the right one.
About circle of confusion, the number 0.03 is the right one for full frame according to what was used by Nikon.
If you like to be more specific Zeiss stated circle of confusion FRAME DIAGONAL/1730 what gives us 0.025 for FX and 0.016 for DX.
I agree with you that the bigger the number, either smaller print or worse eye vision.
I am adding this comment because for the common amateur if he read your publcation, I think it will be very difficult to imagine that circle of confusion depends on sensor size.
By the way I am not questioning your numbers.
Thanks Spencer and keep improving yourself
Thank you for adding this, Nestor — very helpful for amateurs or beginners.
Nestor, Thanks very much for your comment. I’m familiar with the 1730 divisor because the frame diagonal of 24×36 format divided by 1730 is almost exactly 0.025 mm, but I couldn’t remember where it originated.
Apparently, it is often called the “Zeiss formula”, but it wasn’t originated by Zeiss, it was derived by David M. Jacobson.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeiss_formula
The Zeiss document Depth of Field and Bokeh, by H. H. Nasse, 2010, uses 1500 for the divisor — resulting in a CoC of 0.02884 mm, which is rounded to 0.03 mm in the document:
“… 1/3000 of the picture diagonal is the strictest sensible requirement for the circle of confusion diameter. A circle of confusion twice as large, 1/1500 of the diagonal, viewed at a visual angle of 2 arc minutes, still provides a satisfying sharpness even then; this requirement corresponds approximately to the often used 0.03 mm circle of confusion for the 35 mm format.”
Unfortunately the days of having HD scales on new lenses are long gone- granted with some exceptions, but they’re very expensive alternatives. I was taught photography by a pro who always used the 1/3 theory as Mickey noted, but I almost always used the scale on the lens as my guide. Holding my 50mm f1.4-Ai Nikkor, I glance and twist the focus barrel to find and see that at f16, the HD is apprx 15′ which provides DOF from 8.5′ to infinity. Today, understanding f-stops, shutter speed, ISO and their correlation is foreign to many. Learning basics first is best method in photography regardless to how state-of-the-art and smart our equipment is.
Thanks for adding the info about focusing scales, Howard — I forgot to include those in my original article. I just created a new section.
see samyang manual lenses, great image quality and affordable prices…
I’ve heard a lot about them but never tried one, Peter — I’d love to test them out at some point. Thanks for the suggestion.
I’ve noticed that a few readers have mentioned the ‘focus a third of the way in’ rule/guide. This is an old, but still common myth that has been widely propagated in photography textbooks and articles. I shall explain why using this rule doesn’t work…
If, and only if, the lens focus distance is set to one third of the hyperfocal distance does the depth of field (DoF) constitute 1/3 in front and 2/3 behind the focal plane, which is often simply stated as: the depth of field behind the focal plane is twice as large as the depth of field in front of the focal plane. At all other focus distance settings, this ‘rule’ is utter nonsense.
Example… Circle of confusion CoC=0.03 mm, f=50 mm at f/8: hyperfocal distance = 10.5 m, divide by 3 to set focus distance = 3.5 m. DoF near limit = 2.63 m, far limit = 5.23 m: which is 33% in front and 67% behind the focal plane — the myth is true for this special case. If we change the focus distance to, say, 1 m: DoF near limit = 0.92 m, far limit = 1.1 m, which is 45% in front and 55% behind — the myth is busted. When the focus distance is set to the hyperfocal distance, the near limit is half the hyperfocal distance, the far limit is at infinity, which is 0% in front and 100% behind — illustrating the utter nonsense of the myth.
When we know our wanted near and far DoF limits then the lens focus distance must be set to the harmonic mean of the two limits = 2 x Near x Far / (Near + Far), which for the limiting case of Far=infinity the focus distance is simply 2 x Near. The f-stop is irrelevant to the required focus distance; it affects only the level of diffraction and the size of the CoC. The CoC will be the same size at the Near limit as it is at the Far limit, which is exactly what we want. In practise, we often find that the required f-stop for our near and far limits would result in too much diffraction, e.g., CoC=0.03 mm, f=50 mm at f/64 gives a near limit of 0.68 m and a far limit of infinity, but the level of diffraction at f/64 would be larger than the CoC thereby degrading the sharpness of the whole image. Spencer will be addressing this issue in a forthcoming article.
Depth of field causes a great deal of confusion because it is nearly always defined in terms of camera lenses, which strongly implies that it is an image recording optical effect/issue/limitation. Many people are surprised when they discover that image recording systems do not have a quantifiable depth of field: the visible depth of field in an image occurs entirely within the visual perception of each and every person who views the reproduced image. The long-time standard of using CoC=0.03 mm on 135 format [aka: 35 mm full-frame format] was based on viewers who have no more and no less than 20/20 vision, viewing a print from the same distance as the diagonal of the print — typically an 8×10 inch print from a distance of 12.8 inches from their eyes. IIRC, the tighter CoC=0.025 mm is for viewing an 8×10 print at a distance of 10 inches. A 16×20 inch print, when viewed from the same distance, has a much shallower depth of field; an 8×10 inch print viewed from double the distance has a much greater depth of field. A small thumbnail of the image, when viewed from afar, has an infinite depth of field and zero diffraction regardless of the f-stop that was used to record the image :-) Understanding how our intended audience will be viewing our image is the first, and by far the most important, step in selecting the most suitable value for CoC to use in hyperfocal distance and other depth of field calculations. It’s all about properly taking into account what Zeiss refers to as “imaging scale” and I refer to by the synonymous term “subject-to-observer magnification ratio” — these terms encompass the huge range of image scaling from ultra wide-angle astrophotography all the way up to very high magnification optical microscopy.
Hi Spencer,
Thanks a lot for this article. I have tried hard to know about a hyperfocal distance and how to make it work in the field but it isn’t yet work for my landscape photo. I have read & searched in Youtube so far, I think your article is the best. But I still has question with some kind of image. Pls help explain how we focus our lens at the hyperfocal distance if we use the Double the Distance method in the images like B&w photo from NIKON D800E + 20mm f/1.8 @ 20mm, ISO 100, 1/1, f/11.0. If that photo has a bush as a foreground far away from us 10 feet so we should focus at 20 feet, but behind the bush is very lower ground like that B & W photo or empty space like a cliff (like landscape in Grand Canyon) and has a mountain range as a background. Where & how do we focus?
Thanks in advance.
Very good question! There are two possible answers.
First, if your lens happens to have a depth of field scale that includes both ten and twenty feet, you can simply use manual focus to set it at twenty feet. Even if the lens doesn’t have a marking for 20 feet, you could approximate where that distance would fall on the scale.
In reality, though, that isn’t always possible. Personally, in this situation, I recommend using the “Blur Focus” method — that’s what I did for the black and white photograph you mentioned.
If your lens has extremely high levels of focus shift (such as the Nikon 28mm f/1.8 — this will be mentioned in any good reviews over that lens), the blur focus method doesn’t work very well. In that case, your only option is to take a photo and review it for foreground and background sharpness. You also could try focus stacking if you are unsure.
Thank you soooo much for your prompt respond. If we use “Blur Focus” method that Focus your lens so that the closest object and the farthest object in your scene are equally blurry. In example photo, I see some parts of closest rock is not equally blurry as the background. what does the closest object in this case; a whole rock or just a left corner area?
Thanks again.
Happy to help! In this case, the lower-left corner is the closest object to my plane of focus. If I had done the blur-focus method perfectly, it would be just as sharp as the background; any issues are a result of focusing in a slightly incorrect location.
In this case, the rock is very nearly as sharp as the background. In fact, the farthest reaches of the background are ever so slightly blurry, although it may be difficult to tell.
Thank you for your answer. It help me understand clearly for this method. I will use them to improve my landscape photos. Spencer, Do you mind if one day I will translate your article into my Thai language and post in public for education, not for commercial? I will also give them a link to your original article.
Oop…Sorry. I forgot to correct my old user…A reader.
Glad it makes more sense! Feel free to translate and post the article.
Thank you again for your kindness : )
Always happy to help!
For a manual lens with decent dof markings, there is a simple method to get around the limitations of the .30 circle of confusion. When shooting at f8 (for example), uses the method in the article, but line up the f5.6 markings with the infinity symbol. This is also useful when using tables.
Thanks for the info, Ed! That method would also be useful in case your focus is slightly incorrect — it gives a bit more wiggle room. This may not be the absolute most accurate way to pick the sharpest aperture, but it certainly is better than the standard focusing scale.
Ed is on the right track here completely, but what if you don’t have the luxury of depth of field markings on your lens? My old film cameras were great in that respect, all of the lenses, marque, or third party, had these as standard, on my Canon FD lenses, my Mamiya 645 1000s Camera lenses, and my Mamiya RB67s lenses. You could align focus with the desired subject and then figure out what the depth range was going to be by reading off the marks.
As Ed says, by not taking the marks too literally, you could ‘focus for 5.6’ but ‘shoot at 8’ which would extend the indicated zone of focal depth enough to nail anything in the image for you.
This issue was one of many which bugged me when I returned to photography after quite a long break, and went digital. I looked at the lenses I had bought, and those I was considering, and wondered where the heck were the depth indicators. Even now it is a little frustrating as you have to make special consideration for depth, there being no way to get it from the lens itself.
I always keep, in the back of my mind, the old adage. It still rings true today. What is it? Simple, pretty much all lenses, no matter how exotic, or how expensive, or indeed, how inexpensive and humble, are pretty much shooting at their best sharpness when you dial them into f/8.
We know that opened wider than this, many lenses perform to an inferior (compared to f/8) level, by introducing chromatic aberration and vignetting. It is the reason very expensive lenses exist, the manufacturers struggle to improve performance either wide open, or almost wide open. In fairness, they are, to a large extent, improving this, but the battle is far from won.
We also know that although depth of field can be extended by closing the lens down beyond f/8 (f/11 – 22/32) gives us increasing issues with diffraction effects, throwing sharpness away at the cost of extended depth.
It was for this reason, when I used film cameras, that after quite a few years and the experience of more than a few lenses, I settled for always shooting at or close to f/8 unless I had a compelling reason not to.
That is a rather old fashioned view, and I know lots will be screaming ‘but my 70-200 f/2.8 is sharp as a razor wide open’ and I know this basic principle of mine is quite wrong, in the context of portrait, wedding, sports and other branches of our hobby where isolating the subject from the background, or forced to shoot in low light but wanting to avoid high ISO gives you no choice, really, other than to shoot wide open. Many shots taken in these categories actually benefit from the slight vignetting and the CA issue does not really impact, as it is an out of focus area anyway, CA of course is usually limited to the edges and corners of an image, usually not an issue in sports, weddings and portraits anyway.
But getting to Landscape work, this is not the case. We are looking for the best quality right across the image. When we are shooting landscape then, I say, never mind feeling untrendy – get that lens on f/8 and keep it there unless there is no option open to you other than to open it up. Closing it down should be avoided as you will only gain higher shutter speeds. If you use a tripod for your landscape work anyway, this is not any advantage, unless shutter speeds drop to less than 1/4 sec or it is windy.
Subject movement is by far a greater enemy to the landscape worker, no matter how well you have locked down the camera on a tripod, if tree branches are swaying in the wind, relatively close to the camera, you have to find a solution.
Thank goodness that camera producers are putting as much effort into clean, higher than normal, ISO results, as they seem to be putting into higher resolutions. I am coming away from a shoot these days with results on an APS-C that stagger me. As the days end nears, and light is scarce, there is no doubt that higher ISO works for me, as the original image is captured in quite good condition, allowing my magic f/8 to be used with a high enough shutter speed to counter subject movement.
Post processing, I use the Prime noise reduction tool in Optics Pro and that one thing brings my images back to ‘as if they were shot at base ISO’ condition.
As with all photographers at all times, I consider myself lucky to be around when such options are open to us. Hope you do too.
Very interesting, Ross! As the adage says, f/8 and be there! I tend to shoot nearer to f/11, since I came back from a few trips with a blurrier foreground than I realized in the field. Still, f/5.6 to f/8 is generally the sweet spot, where diffraction isn’t yet bad enough to eliminate fine detail.
As to your final paragraph — right now is the craziest time to be a photographer. There has never been such high-quality equipment available so easily, and the amount of practical photographic knowledge online is unprecedented.
Hi Spencer,
This is a really good article! I mostly shoot landscapes so this definitely is helpful. My question is how can I use the chart above for my following two scenarios with non-full frame cameras?
1. I have a Micro 4/3 with 17mm fixed focal length.
2. I also have an APS-C with 16mm fixed focal length.
Any help with this will be appreciated. Thank you.
Hi Vipul, sorry for my slow reply. I don’t particularly recommend using the chart in the first place, but the only way to get it to work with APS-C or m43 cameras is to use a different chart. I would recommend downloading a hyperfocal distance chart app for your phone — those typically let you select any sensor size.
Hi Spencer
This is a really great article, thank you for posting! It has really helped me in understanding hyperfocal distances, however there is one aspect that I am really struggling to grasp, which I can’t find clarification on anywhere – is there hyperfocal distance table telling us what distance to focus at, or simply the closest hyperfocal distance possible for a given focal length and aperture?
An example might help explain what I mean: I made myself a hyperfocal chart and started using it in the field. For my Nikon 10-24mm DX lens I know the ‘sharpest’ aperture is f/5.6, so when I was shooting a scene framed nicely at 18mm the hyperfocal distance on the chart for f/5.6 aperture was 2.9m, so everything from 1.45m would be acceptably sharp. However the nearest object that I needed to be in focus was around 10m away – so should I focus at the hyperfocal distance on the chart of 2.9m, or twice the distance of the closest object (approx. 20m)?
I assume that it doesn’t make sense to focus at the hyperfocal distance of 2.9m when the closest object that needs to be in focus is 10m, as of course focusing at 2.9m would mean a huge waste of DoF, but then I look at the tables and start second guessing myself!
I hope that this makes sense, Spencer – any advice you can provide would be much appreciated!
I use an app called PhotoPills on my iPhone for this. It’s not out for Android yet, but there are other apps that will do similar things. http://www.photopills.com/articles/ultimate-guide-depth-field
Sorry that I missed your comment for so long. There’s actually a perfect solution to your question — a way to find the sharpest possible aperture for a given scene, no matter your lens’s sharpness, your hyperfocal distance, and the blur from diffraction. It’s a bit of a complex article, but check out https://photographylife.com/how-to-choose-the-sharpest-aperture
great article. I’m new. I’m confused about “Blur Focus Method”. how do you know what aperture to set after finding the hyperfocal distance? change the aperture until I see everything is sharp ?
Thanks! The problem is that none of these methods let you know what aperture to use — they all just tell you where to focus. If you want the 100% accurate answer, it’s in the next article: https://photographylife.com/how-to-choose-the-sharpest-aperture
However, at the most basic level, just change the aperture until everything looks sharp :)
Thanks Spencer, that makes it very easy to understand how to get the results I want. For the longest time I just focused on the distant object and kicked my f stop up high hoping for good results. Of course that meant I has to use a tripod in many cases. Anyway, I’m new at this and it will take time for this to sink in.
You were very thorough.