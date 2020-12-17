How to Properly Resize Images in Capture One

I set up my output format to JPEG, 80% quality, sRGB color space profile, and 2048 pixel-long resolution. The “Resolution” field is only relevant for printing, so you can ignore this setting if you are exporting for the web (this value can be overridden during the printing process anyway). I do not want my exported images to be opened after they are exported, but if you would like to see it with your image viewer, you can set it up under “Open With”.

Click on the “File” tab to select the output folder where your images will be exported to. Here, you can set up all kinds of presets to create subnames and subfolders. Since there is a separate “Output Location” drop-down further down that allows you to select file destination and create sub-folders, I would recommend leaving these fields empty and setting up “Output Location” as the Root Folder:

The next “Adjustments” tab is very important because this is where we will set up output sharpening. Make sure to pick “Respect crop” under the “Crop” setting, so that Capture One does not output the original uncropped image. Under “Sharpening”, make sure to select “Output Sharpening for Screen” when exporting images for the web. Set the desired Amount, Radius, and Threshold:

If you are wondering which settings are best to use here, the answer is “it depends”. Unlike Lightroom that only gives you three output sharpening options, Capture One gives a lot more flexibility. First of all, the output sharpening settings are applied on top of the existing sharpening that you have already applied to the full-size image, so you have to be careful with what you pick. So how can you tell which settings are best without seeing the end result? This is where you utilize the “Recipe Proofing” tool (the icon that looks like eyeglasses):

You can also invoke the Recipe Proofing tool using the SHIFT + CTRL + \ shortcut (SHIFT + CMD + \ on Mac). Once Recipe Proofing is enabled, you will see the image with “Proofing” text over it. Note that the image will be resized to the exact resolution that you are exporting the image in. From here, make sure you zoom in to 100% or 200% of the image (use the + on the loupe tool or press CTRL + (CMD + on Mac) to see the image up close:

Now that you are looking at the actual output, it is time to adjust your sharpening settings. For the image above, I wanted to sharpen all the small details, including some of the rocks in the foreground. I picked 120 for “Amount”, 0.6 for “Radius”, which looked great. To make sure that sharpening does not add much noise all over the image, I bumped up “Threshold” to 0.5.

The Recipe Proofing tool is a great way to look at the end result. Once you are done, your exported sharpened image should look identical to how it appeared in this window!

Next, navigate to the “Metadata” tab. Here, unless you want your exported image to contain sensitive data such as your GPS coordinates and camera settings, you should just uncheck most of the settings. For my recipe, I unchecked everything other than “Copyright”:

Lastly, the “Watermark” tab is there for adding a watermark to your images. I typically don’t add any watermarks to my images, but if you want to do that, you can do it from here.