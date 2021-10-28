How to Pre-Order the Nikon Z9 and the New Lenses

The Nikon Z9 has just been announced, and it’s nearly certain that it will be backordered and out of stock for a while – especially since the $5500 price is lower than expected. You can always cancel a pre-order, but if you’re even thinking about the Z9, you should order it soon. Here are the links:

Z9 in the United States (most of which ship worldwide)

Z9 in Australia

Z9 in European Union

New Nikon Z lenses at B&H

We’re part of the B&H, Adorama, and Amazon affiliate programs but not the others. I’m including as many links as possible anyway because you never know which one is most likely to have it in stock!

You may have the best luck (and be able to support a local shop) by asking the salespeople at your nearest camera store about the Z9. Lots of small shops will get a handful of just-released Nikon cameras as they start to ship out to customers, and these shops won’t have nearly as many pre-orders as sites like B&H and Adorama. It may be better to be at the front of the line for a small pool than the back of the line for a large one. Don’t be surprised if there’s a deposit, though, unlike most of the sites in the list above.

If you’re not located in the US, Australia, or EU, it’s even more important to ask your local shops so you can get in line quickly. But if that’s not possible, you should be able to order from sites like B&H and have them ship worldwide, probably with a bit of a delay and higher shipping costs.

Good luck and keep your fingers crossed! You’ll get it eventually. If you aren’t able to make it to the front of the line, check used sites like eBay and FredMiranda down the line. There will almost certainly be people selling the Z9 (possibly at inflated prices) at those sites when it’s out of stock everywhere else.