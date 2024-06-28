How to Photograph Nesting Birds Responsibly

It may be a little late in the nesting season, but as they say, better late than never. I’d like to talk to you today about what you need to know about nesting birds, and whether it is possible to photograph them responsibly. Maybe with this article I can save a few nests and give you some valuable tips that you can use to avoid harming your subject.

In the temperate zone, the nesting season is usually concentrated in a few spring months. In much of Europe, Asia, and North America, birds take advantage of the abundant food and long daylight hours to breed. In the southern hemisphere, and especially in the tropics, the breeding season is less distinct – there, peaks usually correlate with the rainy season.

Nesting and all that goes with it is extremely interesting for the biologist and, of course, for the photographer. Many of a bird’s most interesting morphological and behavioral adaptations involve reproduction. Be it the shape and color of a bird’s plumage, sexual dimorphism, characteristic songs, courtship, territory defense, nest building, and so on.

These are all very attractive subjects for the wildlife photographer. However, we must not forget that the breeding season is also a very risky time for birds, and we should not increase their stress. Even without our intervention, a large number of chicks (especially small songbirds) will perish. So, let’s talk about how to keep our subjects safe while pursuing our photographic passion.

Many countries have laws that require special permission to approach or photograph birds at nests. Whether you are photographing at home or planning a trip abroad, it’s a good idea to be aware of these regulations to avoid potential penalties.

Of course, these regulations were created primarily to protect the most sensitive and endangered species. No one is likely to fine you for photographing a sparrow under your roof or a starling nesting in your old walnut tree, but it is still good to know the laws. If you are unsure, contact your regional Birdlife International office.

Nesting is a very difficult time for birds. While an adult bird can usually react quickly to danger by simply flying away from its source, eggs and chicks cannot do the same. If we approach the nest insensitively and at an inappropriate time, we can cause the entire clutch to be abandoned and destroyed. Raptors, for example, are very sensitive in this regard. If you happen to come across their nest, you should leave the area immediately.

In general, birds are most sensitive to disturbance during egg incubation. At this time, our presence near the nest can be fatal. Later, when the parent or parents are feeding their young, their fear of leaving the nest decreases. But the level of stress caused by our presence does not. If you decide to photograph near a nest, study the biology of the species carefully or consult an experienced ornithologist.

If you do decide to photograph at a nest, don’t just focus on the photographic side of things. More than ever, be a good observer. First, observe the nest from a safe distance and watch the daily life of its inhabitants. Listen to their vocalizations. Learn the sound of their alarm calls. Find out how often they feed their young. Only when you have an idea of the normal activities of the bird family – and thus, a good idea of when your presence is distressing them – is it possible to get closer.

Beware – as humans, we tend to overlook differences between individuals of the same species (often even our own). Just as with people, there are calm and tolerant birds that will ignore you in their vicinity, and others that will flee hysterically as soon as they see you.

In addition to the differences in bird personality, the hunting activity in the region plays a big role, as well as whether it is a hardened city bird or a sensitive coward from the wild. In general, urban birds and birds that live in close proximity to humans are the most tolerant of disturbance. This can be used well for photography.

To increase your chances of a good “catch” and to reduce stress for the nest inhabitants, it is very useful to use a portable blind. If you can leave it in place and gradually (once a day) move it closer to the nest, that’s better for all parties.

Always keep in mind what normal nest activity looks like. If the birds are responding to you or your blind with alarm calls, the feeding period is significantly extended, or the parents even refuse to come to feed the chicks, it’s time to admit defeat and leave the site immediately.

If you are using a blind, sometimes a little trickery will help. Ask a colleague or friend to accompany you to the blind. Go in with him or her, then stay where you are while your escort leaves. The birds will calm down when they see the person leaving their nesting area and will soon settle down. Though some birds are not so easily fooled. Ravens and raptors can often count quite well. Two people in and only one out? That’s suspicious!

One solution that usually causes the birds no stress is to leave your camera in place and control it with a remote shutter release. I’ve come to love the Auto Capture feature of the Nikon Z8 and Z9 (see my Auto Capture explainer article here). Place the camera near the nest, camouflage it, and either control it from a distance or set up Auto Capture.

Although the camera will not cause alarm in most birds, caution is still advised. If the bird seems wary of the camera, especially if it’s startled by the shutter release noise, reposition the camera further away.

Also, pay attention to the weather. In open nests, the parent plays an important role in protecting the chicks from rain, cold, or excessive heat. If you chase it away from the nest, you will expose the eggs or chicks to inclement weather and could put their lives at risk.

Most birds do their best to camouflage their nests. Never attempt to modify the nest area or the nest itself. Doing so will dramatically increase the risk of nest abandonment or predation.

Similarly, prolonged alarm calls by the parents may attract unwanted attention from predators. In the vicinity of human dwellings, this is very often a cat, but also other bird species such as magpies, jays, or hawks.

Last but not least, do not forget your own safety. In rare cases, photographing near a nest can also be risky for the photographer. Some parents will defend their offspring not only from common predators, but also from humans. This can be the case with some owls or ground-nesting birds such as skuas, terns or gulls. The last thing you want to do is sit on the same branch as a Harpy chick.

Conclusion

Photographing birds in and around their nests can provide great images, and it offers a unique chance to observing their natural behavior. However, as I have discussed in this article, this discipline requires a very sensitive approach and a fairly deep knowledge of bird biology. Without it, it is better not to venture into nest photography. Always keep in mind that the greatest success is not your photograph, but the successfully raised chicks.

I hope you enjoyed this article, and let me know in the comments if you have any questions about bird photography in general, or nesting birds in particular.