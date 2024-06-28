Photography Life

How to Photograph Nesting Birds Responsibly

It may be a little late in the nesting season, but as they say, better late than never. I’d like to talk to you today about what you need to know about nesting birds, and whether it is possible to photograph them responsibly. Maybe with this article I can save a few nests and give you some valuable tips that you can use to avoid harming your subject.

Grey Heron_Czech Republic
After years of persecution by fishermen, grey herons are still very shy in the Czech Republic. An exception is the area of the Prague Zoo, where they have found a quiet nesting place. Thanks to a path that leads up the steep slope above the nesting colony, it is possible to take photographs looking directly into the nests. NIKON D500 @ 300mm, ISO 640, 1/400, f/3.2

In the temperate zone, the nesting season is usually concentrated in a few spring months. In much of Europe, Asia, and North America, birds take advantage of the abundant food and long daylight hours to breed. In the southern hemisphere, and especially in the tropics, the breeding season is less distinct – there, peaks usually correlate with the rainy season.

Russet-backed Oropendola_Ecuador
Nesting Russet-backed Oropendolas protect themselves from toucans with their sac-like nests. Their location in the middle of the camp inside the Peruvian rainforest provides additional safety against most predators. Tambopata, Peru. NIKON D200 + 100-300mm f/4 @ 300mm, ISO 640, 1/90, f/6.3

Nesting and all that goes with it is extremely interesting for the biologist and, of course, for the photographer. Many of a bird’s most interesting morphological and behavioral adaptations involve reproduction. Be it the shape and color of a bird’s plumage, sexual dimorphism, characteristic songs, courtship, territory defense, nest building, and so on.

Great Bowerbird_Australia
This creation of the male Great Bowerbird does not serve as a nest, but as a complex and sophisticated tool to seduce females. Due to the busy location near the railroad tracks, it was possible to photograph the bird and its bower without any signs of stress. NIKON D810 + 70-200mm f/2.8 @ 170mm, ISO 640, 1/320, f/4.0

These are all very attractive subjects for the wildlife photographer. However, we must not forget that the breeding season is also a very risky time for birds, and we should not increase their stress. Even without our intervention, a large number of chicks (especially small songbirds) will perish. So, let’s talk about how to keep our subjects safe while pursuing our photographic passion.

Black-crowned Antshrike_Costa Rica
This Black-crowned Antshrike has started building its nest directly above a path leading around the sea in Cahuita National Park in Costa Rica. This strategy can be an effective protection against predators that prefer to keep their distance from humans. Similarly, other bird species build nests near feared predators, such as the Harpy Eagle. NIKON D600 @ 400mm, ISO 1600, 1/80, f/7.1

Many countries have laws that require special permission to approach or photograph birds at nests. Whether you are photographing at home or planning a trip abroad, it’s a good idea to be aware of these regulations to avoid potential penalties.

Of course, these regulations were created primarily to protect the most sensitive and endangered species. No one is likely to fine you for photographing a sparrow under your roof or a starling nesting in your old walnut tree, but it is still good to know the laws. If you are unsure, contact your regional Birdlife International office.

Tawny Frogmouth_Australia
Australia today has very strict conservation laws. Still, photographing this Tawny Frogmouth’s nest in the Cairns Botanic Gardens should not lead to any conflict with legal regulations. NIKON D500 + 400mm f/2.8 @ 400mm, ISO 1400, 1/250, f/5.6

Nesting is a very difficult time for birds. While an adult bird can usually react quickly to danger by simply flying away from its source, eggs and chicks cannot do the same. If we approach the nest insensitively and at an inappropriate time, we can cause the entire clutch to be abandoned and destroyed. Raptors, for example, are very sensitive in this regard. If you happen to come across their nest, you should leave the area immediately.

Sparkling Violetear_Ecuador
The Sparkling Violetear is one of the most common hummingbirds in Ecuadorian cities. Finding nests in the tropics is generally very difficult, but in this case I was lucky enough to find a hummingbird that had built a nest right on a sloping embankment next to the road. Riobamba, Ecuador. NIKON D300 + 140-420mm f/5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 800, 1/200, f/7.1

In general, birds are most sensitive to disturbance during egg incubation. At this time, our presence near the nest can be fatal. Later, when the parent or parents are feeding their young, their fear of leaving the nest decreases. But the level of stress caused by our presence does not. If you decide to photograph near a nest, study the biology of the species carefully or consult an experienced ornithologist.

Common Redstart_Czech Republic
A pair of Common Redstarts had built a nest in a log cabin just a few meters from our house. Unfortunately, their tremendous parental efforts were ended by a feral cat. If possible, keep your cats indoors, especially during the nesting season. They are responsible for billions of unnecessary bird deaths each year in the U.S. alone. NIKON D500 + Nikon AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR @ 480mm, ISO 1400, 1/250, f/6.3

If you do decide to photograph at a nest, don’t just focus on the photographic side of things. More than ever, be a good observer. First, observe the nest from a safe distance and watch the daily life of its inhabitants. Listen to their vocalizations. Learn the sound of their alarm calls. Find out how often they feed their young. Only when you have an idea of the normal activities of the bird family – and thus, a good idea of when your presence is distressing them – is it possible to get closer.

Black-capped Tanager_Ecuador
A female Black-capped Tanager on the nest it built in the bushes lining the parking lot. Tandayapa, Ecuador. NIKON D850 + 500mm f/5.6 @ 500mm, ISO 3600, 1/250, f/5.6

Beware – as humans, we tend to overlook differences between individuals of the same species (often even our own). Just as with people, there are calm and tolerant birds that will ignore you in their vicinity, and others that will flee hysterically as soon as they see you.

In addition to the differences in bird personality, the hunting activity in the region plays a big role, as well as whether it is a hardened city bird or a sensitive coward from the wild. In general, urban birds and birds that live in close proximity to humans are the most tolerant of disturbance. This can be used well for photography.

Andean Cock-of-the-rock_Ecuador
Female Andean Cock-of-the-Rock often choose sites near mountain rivers or waterfalls to build their nests. This was the case here. There was a fairly busy trail right next to her nest, so the bird remained calm and continued to feed the chick, even though my family and I were sitting a few meters away from the nest. Mindo, Ecuador. NIKON D850 + Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR @ 24mm, ISO 2500, 1/125, f/5.6

To increase your chances of a good “catch” and to reduce stress for the nest inhabitants, it is very useful to use a portable blind. If you can leave it in place and gradually (once a day) move it closer to the nest, that’s better for all parties.

Always keep in mind what normal nest activity looks like. If the birds are responding to you or your blind with alarm calls, the feeding period is significantly extended, or the parents even refuse to come to feed the chicks, it’s time to admit defeat and leave the site immediately.

Common Pauraque_Ecuador
Common Pauraque, like other members of the order Caprimulgiformes, do not build classic nests. They lay their eggs directly on the ground. The camouflage of parents and chick is perfect. For this reason, the parents remain motionless on the nest until the last moment. When they realize they’ve been discovered, they fly away awkwardly, pretending to have wing injuries to divert attention from the chick. I came across this nest about half a meter from a small footpath at the edge of the pasture. Tandayapa, Ecuador. NIKON D850 + Nikon AF-S Nikkor 300mm f/4E PF ED VR @ 300mm, ISO 2800, 1/250, f/4.5

If you are using a blind, sometimes a little trickery will help. Ask a colleague or friend to accompany you to the blind. Go in with him or her, then stay where you are while your escort leaves. The birds will calm down when they see the person leaving their nesting area and will soon settle down. Though some birds are not so easily fooled. Ravens and raptors can often count quite well. Two people in and only one out? That’s suspicious!

Libor_Camo in the field_Costa Rica
This walking pile of drying mud and coastal vegetation is the author of this article. To fool the sharp eyes of the birds, however, a photo tent is preferable. Caño Negro, Costa Rica. NIKON D300 @ 280mm, ISO 400, 1/640, f/7.1

One solution that usually causes the birds no stress is to leave your camera in place and control it with a remote shutter release. I’ve come to love the Auto Capture feature of the Nikon Z8 and Z9 (see my Auto Capture explainer article here). Place the camera near the nest, camouflage it, and either control it from a distance or set up Auto Capture.

Although the camera will not cause alarm in most birds, caution is still advised. If the bird seems wary of the camera, especially if it’s startled by the shutter release noise, reposition the camera further away.

Common Kingfisher_02_Czech Republic
Kingfishers are not very shy, but few would allow themselves to be photographed from such a close distance normally. But in this case, the author of the photo is the female kingfisher herself – her presence activated the Auto Capture feature that I had set up. Central Bohemia, Czech Republic. NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S @ 24mm, ISO 640, 1/40, f/10.0

Also, pay attention to the weather. In open nests, the parent plays an important role in protecting the chicks from rain, cold, or excessive heat. If you chase it away from the nest, you will expose the eggs or chicks to inclement weather and could put their lives at risk.

Great Spotted Woodpecker_Czech Republic
Until recently, Great Spotted Woodpeckers were exclusively forest birds. Now they can be frequently photographed even in the centers of large cities such as Prague. An interesting behavioral adaptation is that some males have learned to drum on gutters, lamps or chimneys, which is much louder than the classic dry branch. The louder sound is well suited in the noise of a big city for defending territory and convincing females of the drummer’s qualities. NIKON D500 + Nikon AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR @ 420mm, ISO 800, 1/500, f/6.3

Most birds do their best to camouflage their nests. Never attempt to modify the nest area or the nest itself. Doing so will dramatically increase the risk of nest abandonment or predation.

Similarly, prolonged alarm calls by the parents may attract unwanted attention from predators. In the vicinity of human dwellings, this is very often a cat, but also other bird species such as magpies, jays, or hawks.

Plate-billed Mountain-toucan_nest
A pair of Plate-billed Mountain-toucans built a nest in the old broken log in the middle of the picture. I used a military camouflage tarp to cover myself.
Plate-billed Mountain-toucan_02
The suspicious toucans needed only one look to detect my presence. I didn’t want to stress them any further, so I left the spot and let them do their work. Nanegalito, Ecuador. NIKON D500 + 400mm f/2.8 @ 400mm, ISO 1000, 1/640, f/5.0

Last but not least, do not forget your own safety. In rare cases, photographing near a nest can also be risky for the photographer. Some parents will defend their offspring not only from common predators, but also from humans. This can be the case with some owls or ground-nesting birds such as skuas, terns or gulls. The last thing you want to do is sit on the same branch as a Harpy chick.

Great Skua_02_Czech Republic
Although the Great Skua is a relatively small bird, it’s not afraid to chase a much larger and stronger intruder out of its nesting territory, including people. Runde, Norway. NIKON D500 + Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II @ 150mm, ISO 640, 1/3200, f/4.0

Conclusion

Photographing birds in and around their nests can provide great images, and it offers a unique chance to observing their natural behavior. However, as I have discussed in this article, this discipline requires a very sensitive approach and a fairly deep knowledge of bird biology. Without it, it is better not to venture into nest photography. Always keep in mind that the greatest success is not your photograph, but the successfully raised chicks.

Common Kingfisher_01_Czech Republic
The mating of this pair of kingfishers, barely five meters from my blind, is clear evidence that they do not mind the presence of the photographer. Central Bohemia, Czech Republic. NIKON Z 9 + VR 400mm f/2.8G @ 400mm, ISO 2000, 1/800, f/4.5

I hope you enjoyed this article, and let me know in the comments if you have any questions about bird photography in general, or nesting birds in particular.

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

