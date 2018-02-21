How to Photograph High School Seniors

We are continuing our education series from some of the best photographers in Colorado and this time we are proud to feature Mario Masitti, who is without a doubt, one of the most successful high school senior photographers in the nation, not just Colorado. In this article, Mario will shed some light on high school senior photography and share his technique, style, gear and provide some sound advice for aspiring photographers. We hope you enjoy reading this article and learning from him.
Canon 1Ds-II | 85L at f/1.2 | ISO50 | 1/400s | Existing Light
Who am I? My name is Mario Masitti – I am a 25 year old photographer based out Denver, CO that specializes in high-end High School Senior portraits. This article is aimed towards the amateur going professional photographer who wants to crush their High School (H.S.) Senior Market. If you’re on the road to becoming a full time photographer, then no doubt you’ll find this piece beneficial. If you’re already a professional photographer, I hope you find a bit or two interesting as well.
Canon 1Ds-II | 85L at f/1.2 | ISO 50 | 1/200s | ND16x| AB800 at 1:1 Power | Bare Bulb
1) Overview Of My Style, Light, and Gear
Because my style and my work is so simple, I don’t place a lot of value on the latest and greatest photography equipment. More often than not, aspiring photographers end up being a bit disappointed with my gear selection. I guess I am not infected with any of the diseases that often plague photographers. With that said, my gear is as follows:
Camera Bag
- Canon 1DS II
- Canon 5D Classic (Backup)
- Canon 35mm f/1.4L
- Canon 50mm f/1.2L
- Canon 85mm f/1.2L
- Sandisk 8GB Cards
- Hoya ND Filters
Lighting
- 2x Alien Bee 800’s
- Westcott 28, 43, and 50” Apollos
- Westcott 50” Reflectors
- Vagabond Mini
- Radio Popper JrX’s
Computers
- MacBook Pro 15” Retina
- Apple Cinema Display 27”
- Wacom Bamboo
- LightRoom 5 / Photoshop CS6
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.4 | ISO 50 | 1/640s | Westcott 50” Reflector
My H.S. Senior work takes on notable cues from editorial/commercial work. This means I place a lot of emphasis on clean/non-intrusive light, simple composition, engaging expressions/emotions, with a slight hint of a cinematic feel. I love lighting for lots of reasons, but one of the best reasons is that lighting is one of the best visual differences between an amateur and professional. As you get to scroll through some of my portfolio here, you’ll get a sense in how I use light in so many different ways while still retaining many cohesive elements from image to image.
1.1) Sun flare
I love sun flare. I think it creates a whimsical look to images that can create a sense of surrealism while still feeling real enough. Sun flare is fascinating because it’s pretty easy to achieve, but it’s really hard to become great at it. I love the continuous effort it takes to get better.
Canon 1Ds-II | 85L at f/1.2 | ISO50 | 1/640s | Existing Light
1.2) Reflector Fill
A nice soft look with minimal shadows looks great on everyone. I often use this style of light when I am doing motion/walking/spinning as I like for the drama of light to get out of the way so my final image is focused.
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.4 | ISO50 | 1/1600s | Westcott 50” Reflector
1.3) Artificial Light
I love artificial light, and more particularly making it look like it is natural to a various degree.
Canon 1Ds-II | 35L at f/6.3 | ISO50 | 1/200s | ND16x| PCB Einstein 640 at 1:1 Power | Westcott 43” Box | Westcott 50” Reflector
1.4) Breaking Rules
Sometimes the most interesting photos, or some of my personal favorites, are ones where the rules are broken. So in a way, I like to ‘mess up’ when shooting to find new ways to create something different.
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.2 | ISO50 | 1/200s | Existing Light
There are a few things that are inevitable over the next 5-10 years. Cameras will get better. Lenses will get better (albeit not as quick). Processing will get better. But light isn’t on this same path. So if your advantage is processing (trendy action, textures, etc.) technology will replace you. If your advantage is having a nice camera, then technology will replace you.
If your advantage, however, is beautiful light – engaging, interesting, spectacular light – that is something that technology will not easily replace and you have created an advantage already. With how quick photography is evolving, this is more important than ever.
2) Creating Separation In A Saturated Market
The common opinion is that the photography industry is saturated. I disagree. If you do everything different, then your market is not saturated. Simple concept right? When I began photography, I found that the mainstream photography was very saturated. A common H.S. photographer could be described as: selling digitals, shooting with the trusty 70-200, posed against a brick wall, provocative outfits, all sealed with some sort of Photoshop texture. In a way, THAT market is absolutely saturated.
To create value and differentiation, the simple answer is to determine what your market is doing and do the opposite. For me this meant selling fine art prints, shooting with creative lenses such as the 35 and 50L, create dynamic posing, and using clean commercial/editorial inspired light. Because I shoot H.S. Seniors, my clientele and I share a commonality of wanting to be different. If I were shooting traditional portraits of Royalty than being unconventional would not be high on my list.
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.2 | ISO125 | 1/200s | Westcott 50” Reflector
3) Specialize!
I feel like there are many articles and books that discuss the advantages of specializing and they are far more powerful than what I have to say. With that said, it is easier to start with one smaller market and then expand out as you’re ready. I shoot female H.S. Seniors only (and even that description is pretty general in comparison to my actual client). 90% of my revenue comes from this, and it is very obvious (website, social media, advertising, etc.) that this is all I shoot. It’s not to say that a photographer can’t become specialized in a handful of areas, but let that expansion be natural.
It helps to be passionate about what you’re shooting. I admire the psychology and social pressures that H.S. Students go through, and getting to create a positive experience for them despite the typical tensions is ultimately why I love what I do.
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.2 | ISO50 | 1/500s | Existing Light
4) The Importance Of A Brand (With A Hint Of Marketing)
I love branding more than most people. I don’t only love branding, but I love the concept of it. I love the impact and power it has. And I love that there are so many different layers to branding beyond the visual obvious. While working with my designer on building my brand, I was able to define my total brand for myself and my business. Despite my re-branding being more than 3 years ago, I love how relevant it still is.
Besides the obvious deliverable my clients receive (photography / images / products), I also create a radical experience during the session. That can be really hard to convey but it’s such an important piece of my brand. Despite many photographers describing their sessions as ‘really fun’, I knew I had to do something dramatically better (or at the very least, dramatically different).
The immediate answer was a video marketing piece. My sessions feature lots of motion, lots of laughing, and lots of interaction. Furthermore, because I work with such short lenses, a video would show the dynamic of a shoot really well since I am in such close proximity with my subject. I sat down with my extremely talented videographer Michael Sasser to talk about my goals, and we created a fantastic piece that really conveys to my clients what my shoots are about. Not only that but the video embraces so many aspects of my brand that I wanted to convey.
As you decide on your marketing and advertising efforts, find the mediums that work for you. For a box studio shooter that does Pose A, Pose B, and Pose C – a behind the scenes video makes no sense. There’s no engagement, no interest, and might very well work against you.
There’s a cohesiveness that is driven deep inside of me. It’s the idea of simplicity and focus. I have learned to embrace this rather than ‘fix it’. My work, my branding, my marketing, and even myself as a person (the way I dress, what I drive, where I live, and more) encompasses this central idea. This idea is ultimately delivered to my clients. There is no confusion about who I am, why I do what I do, or how I do it. So embrace your inner brand and allow your art, your business, and your marketing to be influenced.
5) Finally
Do what you want and forget the rest. Don’t be afraid to go against the grain and make mistakes. Don’t be afraid to make money. And enjoy. Much of being a photographer is about the journey and not the destination.
Find Mario Online
Web: http://www.mariomasitti.com
Facebook (Fan Page):
Facebook (Personal): http://www.facebook.com/mariomasitti
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mariomasitti
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/mariomasitti
Vine: vine://user/912902783349432320
Canon 1Ds-II | 85L at f/11 | ISO50 | 1/50s | AB800 at 1:2 Power | Westcott 50” Apollo | Vagabond Mini
Canon 1Ds-II | 85L at f/1.6 | ISO50 | 1/40s | ND16x | AB800 at 1:2 Power | Westcott 50” Apollo | Westcott 50” Reflector
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.2 | ISO50 | 1/2500s | Existing Snow
Canon 1Ds-II | 50L at f/1.2 | ISO50 | 1/125s | ND8x | AB800 at 1:4 Power | Westcott 43” Apollo | Vagabond Mini
Comments
Great article, thanks for posting it. I have a question/problem though. Why is it though that every time I see an article or a photographer talking about senior portraits, 90% of the images are of females, and to top it off 90% of those females are “model” quality in their looks?
It would be nice for a change to see some “regular” looking high school senior portraits and show how the photographer is able to make great images of “average” looking subjects. Just a thought…
I agree with Jon. About 1/2 of my boys’ graduating classes were young men. Few of the young men or women graduates from their high school were as good looking or as slim as the women in this article, all of whom looked like professional models.
I feel as though I should clarify my statement a bit.. There is nothing wrong with featuring the more beautiful subjects in ones portfolio, etc. I would (and do) the same. I am just thinking from an educational and practical standpoint the majority of our “senior” customers are not going to be models and that creates a challenge on its own to create the kind of imagery you’re going to produce.
I’d like to see it mixed up a bit and when dealing with an overweight person, somebody with poor complexion, a less than stellar wardrobe, bad teeth, etc and what you can do to make them look great.
I should also clarify that I meant the same. It would be smart putting beautiful teens on the photographer’s resume and portfolio. However, when putting together a tutorials for photographers the subject should look more like a real teen than a model.
Well said John! I feel the same. It’s easier on the eyes and easier to sell when using “models” (or maybe they are models) when doing a “behind the scene” videos. However, I too would like to see a real session done with an average girl, maybe even not so slim (which is 70% of American teens). Good point.
I’m pretty accustomed to this comment! Unfortunately I don’t have a ‘great’ answer for you. All I can say is I’ve worked hard to attract the type of clients I want and I am okay with that. :)
Mario, the comment is no slight on you whatsoever. You’ve done a fine job, I love your images, and I’m appreciative of you taking the time to share what has worked. I just sit here and think, given the limited financial opportunities available to photographers, what can be done when you open up the market to the general (non-model) population.
Take a average girl, and make her look beautiful and I think the reaction you receive as well as the referrals could actually be quite worthwhile not to mention a lot more fish in the sea to shoot. Sue Bryce (www.suebryce.com) has actually made a living doing this kind of thing. Of course lots of the boudoir photographers do kind of the same thing.
Hat’s off to you for creating great work, finding a niche, and working it so well.
Totally man! I appreciate the words. Sue Bryce is a great photographer no doubt and I really like what she’s about it as well.
Nam
totally agree. Too many male photographers secretly aspire to be erotic photographers, this is why they only make pictures of young and beautiful females. If it’s so, don’t hide between excuses and be honest. You have the right to do so, but let the others fields of photography to those who really wants to cover much larger areas
Excellent article Mario, thank you so much!
Learned a lot from it and I will be following your blog going forward.
Great looking portraits. What post processing techniques do you use? Filters?
Unfortunately not much! Basic ACR adjustments (mostly flattening the image out a bit), split frequency on the skin, dodge/burn, and a little color grading if the mood calls for it.
These images are stunning, and are matched by the poignancy of the words. I love that Mario is using “old” bodies (I shoot Nikon, but agree that the original 5D deserves to be called a “classic”), solid prime lenses, and affordable Paul C. Buff and Westcott lighting.
As for the girls featured, while it’s probably true they’re not representative of average high school seniors on the whole, a selection of the most attractive girls in my high school senior class (way back in the Stone Age) would have been easily on par with these young ladies. My, how oblivious I was to the superb “talent” all around me back then, when rarely was a classmate even a bit overweight…
Cheers! It’s pretty fascinating to think a camera body from 2004 is still fantastic in so many ways.
“…when rarely was a classmate even a bit overweight…”
Times have changed no doubt.
The photos are lovely, and the lighting. The difficulty however is with “old bodies”.
Simply superb article.
article wise, great, but I guess I am confused. All girls look like models and not high school girls. The one in the video looks too old for a high school student, or she spent 4-5 yrs more in high school I guess?:-)
Every photographer in my opinion has a desire to be different than others, so u r claiming that u r doing opposite of main stream, I did not see anything different, yes, seems like u have hired professional models instead of high school students.
Or the concept u have about photographing high school students, is not appealing and digestible. More like a model’s portfolio.
thanks
Well, he does not have any incentive to trick the readership here by talking about senior portraits and inserting “professional” models in their place. See above for the discussion on this but Mario has (with success) catered to this look in his clientele.
Take a walk around some High School campuses and no these girls do not look that old. Also keep in mind some of the most well known models around the country peak between 17 – 22. Hair, makeup, and wardrobe also can do wonders to enhance somebody’s apparent age (both older and younger).
My point is that I doubt very seriously anybody is misleading anybody here….
Agree! The work is excellent! And to think that it was done with old camera bodies.. I would still love to see a tutorial done with “average” teens :-)
Lola, I still like your food article the best: real food and real images…flattering but realistic.
I guess yogesh (comment 11) and I agree on this article.
While Mr. Masitti is technically a good photographer, his work is nothing more than over-the-top fashion photography marketed under the guise of high school photography. He captures “fantasy images” of young girls (see image entitled reflector) but not the reality, emotional or otherwise, of the real person. That’s what is really hard to do. I’m sure Mr. Masitti will figure that out in time.
I do know a person who does HS photography, and she does it in a far more subtle manner. In her prior life she was a fashion photographer but knows how to introduce a slight touch of glamour into her subjects…both male and female while maintaining their persona.
Peter, let’s give Mario a break – please see my comment below.
True, there is a fashion feel to Mario’s work, but that’s the trend today and he is in high demand for what he does. He happily shared some of his knowledge/techniques here and gave some advice, so why give him a hard time? You say that these are “fantasy images” and there is no reality – I disagree. What do you picture by reality? Girls in the same old/traditional pose looking straight at the camera with blank/stupid faces? They can take pictures like that themselves using their iPhones…
And lastly, Mario posted pretty subjects here, because most people like looking at good-looking subjects – that’s our nature I guess. Very few photographers pick the ugliest of the bunch to be featured in their portfolios. Sex sells, and it is a fact. I don’t like it, but I know that there is nothing I can do about it. Even Sue Bryce recognizes this, as she beautifies her subjects and makes them feel like stars…
This is a review of Mario Masitti’s work by Chris Lambeth on the Net:
“The natural poses give the shots a very life style type feel to them. I know getting the subject to act natural in front of the camera is possibly the hardest thing when it come to shooting seniors and he does it flawlessly.”
The blind leading the blind. Or am I missing the point $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.
I am a bit surprised that Photography Life published this misleading article. Sure, the young women are beautiful and the photographs mostly capture that. However, the article has little or nothing to do with “How To Photograph High School Seniors.” These are female glamour/modeling/portfolio type shots and should be identified as such. There is no “high school senior” context in any of these photos, and there are no males.
Perhaps Mr. Masitti should submit this portfolio to Vogue, or perhaps to Bebe, the clothing chain. A couple of these images remind me of Bebe ads that I’ve see in urban areas on the sides of bus stop shelters.
Agree with you 100%
Misleading in which way? One of the most successful high school senior photographers in the nation is giving some advice on specializing, branding, etc – what’s wrong with publishing that? Did you have a chance to read the text?
And why isn’t there a “high school senior” context? All of the above girls are high school seniors. There is a market for what Mario does and people are happily paying him to do exactly what he does, even if it looks like glamour. He specifically pointed out that he mostly works with female high school seniors, so why mention it? That’s his specialization, that’s what he does day and night – and he is very good at it.
The same can be said about wedding photography. Take a look at where it was 10 years ago and where it is now. Are you going to say that there is no glamour in today’s wedding industry? See the most successful wedding photographers on the market, be it Jasmine Star or Elizabeth Messina – are you going to tell them the same thing?
There are a lot of changes in the industry happening right now. Many things are moving to a very stylized feel. Just as Nasim said, I think the wedding industry is a perfect example of this.
Social platforms like Pinterest are a great example of how interested people are in stylized mediums whether it be weddings, portraits, fashion, or even unrelated subjects like architecture and interior design.
Hi all. This is my first time commenting after over a year of following photography life but today i was compelled to write something. I want to thank firstly Mr Masitti for finding some time and sharing some of his beautiful work and knowledge. Secondly, thanks Nasim for publishing this article!
I think Mr Masitti is very consistent in what he wrote compared to what he actually does. He states that his philosophy is to specialize and focus in a specific area. That is exactly what these photos portray. He manages to market himself well :-)
Keep up the great work and thanks again to both Mr Masitti and Nasim!
Don’t listen to them Nasim! These are the type of people who does not appreciate the art of photography.
In this generation the art of photography ascended into a different kind of level where other people think it’s fake or overdone, but it is not. It’s just simply art evolving. Maybe these guys want to stick with the old fashion way of taking portraits and that is BORING! People already saw that and you can see it anywhere.
We want a different kind of portrait, one that is different from any other kind of portraits. That is why this photographers are commended in their work because they bring it to a different kind of level. Do you want to be recognized like these famous photographers?
Some may say it’s fantasy, some may say the high school senior context is not there, some may say that the images has no emotion. What the heck! This is the type of techniques i want for all of the high school seniors to look like, whether fat or slim, ugly or beautiful and to think they would love the outcome of it. The photos in this article provided only insights, not for arguing that they are not high school seniors.
Thanks for the awesome article by the way!
The “art of photography” exists at all levels. At this level and application, I think it fits in very well with most of the stuff you see on television these days…like children talent(beauty) contests. Ever see one of those?
OPINION: For me, taking a really good photo of a person requires more than applying cheap glamour techniques done to the extreme and ill-placed. All the girls in this article are beautiful (where are the fat, ugly ones?). I would like to see them photographed in a more natural way.
Again we are discussing about the looks in these images. Can’t you see it that the images on the article only provides as an insight? That you can apply the same technique to other subjects that don’t look as beautiful as these ladies in the images?
Like what Nasim said, majority of the people like good looking subjects. Why can’t we just treat this article as an insight, a tip, or an example only? In what natural way do you want to see your images? No make-ups? No customs? Let me tell you this..majority of people being photographed would prefer wearing make-up and good looking clothes, why? Because they want to look good no matter how fat or ugly they are. Why don’t you take a photo of a senior fat girl with no make-up and a simple get-up? Do you think the subject would like the picture no matter what kind of technique you would use?
I think we agree to disagree. No further comments.
Thanks for your thoughts Steven! I think you’re right on cue and my other portfolios certainly demonstrate that it’s about the technique and not the subject. Peter, I’m always up for a healthy conversation as I am all for contributing to a more positive industry experience. Unfortunately it sounds like you’re on a bit of a personal vendetta against me, my client type, and my work. Now ultimately my clients are the ones who I care about judging me and my portfolio as they are the ones who write me checks. So on a personal level I certainly am not slighted by your comments and I always welcome healthy criticism as I enjoy a path of constant improvement. With that said, I truly hope you find the inspiration in the industry you’re searching for and create some amazing work. I always like to be blown away by talent and I hope I get to read about you some day. :)
Cheers you guys!
It’s not a personal vendetta. I just don’t like the style of photography that you do.
Quite a snarky response to someone who made some valid criticisms of the type and scope of work you do.
That you specialise exclusively in female high school seniors may of course be soberly considered career choice, but why not just say that as a 25-year-old male you like interacting with and photographing, young, sexy chicks – instead of trying to turn what you do into some kind of specialist field? It’s not. And it’s not high school seniors photography either. Were it so, both sexes would be represented, including those with less than conventionally perfect bodies and faces.
It’s just glamour photography in an upper income niche where mummy and daddy have to be well heeled and will pay well to indulge their little darling’s whim to have their day as a Vogue model wannabe.
…Only in America.
Betty, I would be careful in accusing Mario of chasing after young, sexy chicks. That’s not the case. There is a good market in high school senior photography and Mario is very good at what he does – he is one of the most successful in this industry. If there is a demand for such photography, you can blame the parents and the seniors who are after this particular “glamour” look. But please, let’s stay away from personal attacks against the photographer. You don’t know him personally and you haven’t worked with his clients to understand the intricate details of this business model.
While I don’t think I said he was chasing after young, sexy chicks, my response was perhaps not as well phrased as it might have been, for which I apologise. There was no personal attack intended on my part. Rather, the opposite; my response was prompted by the accusation that the criticism from another contributor was a ‘personal vendetta’. That seems to me to be much more a personal attack.
The point I was trying to make was that if the aim was to demonstrate high school seniors photography then in the absence of anything other than nubile young women, this piece hardly qualifies. It is just slightly prurient glamour plain and simple. Rather like boudoir photography.
Nothing wrong in that per se and that for a young man to find this line of work attractive is hardly surprising. The fact that he is undoubtedly a master of his craft in this and his other work (I checked) is commendable. His seniors portfolio is notable however, by the complete absence of any senior that could remotely be described as anything other than beautiful. Perhaps it’s all down to artful makeup and skilled post processing – or maybe just careful ‘case selection’?
I was also trying to make the point that in the light of a general movement against the objectification of women, the fact that parents want their daughters to be portrayed in this way is surprising.
As you say, “Sex sells, and it is a fact.”
Betty, thanks for clarifying and now I know exactly what you mean.
I think in the case of pictures, Mario is selecting the prettiest of the bunch he photographs for his portfolio – I am sure there are people of all calibers he photographs, but not all of them would end up representing him as a photographer. Unfortunately, sex does sell and it sells big time in any western culture.
That’s one of the reasons why my wife quit wedding photography. Everyone wants to look glamorous and even those who cannot, think that the photographer can use Photoshop to make them look like a girl from a magazine cover. Working with people is tough when all they see is barbie-like dolls with perfect 90-60-90 ratios. Girls get obsessed about idiotic things like thigh gaps (I learned this by listening to a radio talk and had no idea what a heck it was) and big butts. They even have workout routines that grow specific parts of the body – the rest is done via plastic surgery. It is a sick world out there and I get disgusted by it. But that’s the world we live in, love it or hate it…
I am not sure if it is parents to blame for this. I think it is the world the youngsters are surrounded by. They see the likes of Kardashians and other Hollywood stars and they want to be like them. Their idols and their peers are to blame in my opinion. Social media and the connected world is also having a huge impact, with access to too much information, imagery and now videos. When I was a boy, I spent my time outside playing with other kids until sunset. My time wasn’t spent in front of a computer or a TV. Things have changed, it is a whole different life out there.
I absolutely get what you are saying.
My childhood was quite similar to yours in that there was no internet, no iphone, no TV, no junk food, no self-obsession and no brainless celebrities to ‘look up’ to.
Today, appearance seems to be everything.
Substance has been largely forgotten.
Sad.
Hmm I’m wondering if the “education series” title has mislead some people as this is not a “how to” photograph seniors this is more a pro sharing his portfolio with personal insight into it’s creation.
I really enjoyed the article but was initially thrown by the title and intro by Lola, sorry :( When I read back it makes sense I just had a different expectation going in I think.
Mario I’m sure the clients loved the photos, certainly all the high school senior girls I know would. Glamour shots are something they all are drawn to as they transition to being an adult. Who’s to say these people are beautiful? They have had careful and thoughtfull makeup applied and are clearly confident and comfortable in the shoot environment and it shows!!
Nasim/Lola maybe we need a makeup artist how to article in the education series!!
Michael, that’s coming up! Lola has been in touch with some great make-up artists and hopefully we will host one soon :)
“More often than not, aspiring photographers end up being a bit disappointed with my gear selection. ”
Don’t know what other aspiring photographs are thinking because those lenses are pretty much the best there is for portraiture and quite the dream scenario ?!
But the right equipment for the right job can only get you so far. I think Mario clearly has a incredible vision and if you gave him a chocolate box with some film in it the results would still be stunning.
Great write up and incredible work.
Haha! I was just thinking that as well – there’s almost 10,000 dollars worth of lenses and cameras on that list. Not a bad thing…. I would love one of those L series primes.
I really like the second image from top. just wondering how do you setup the lights for this beautiful shot.
Hi there Phil! You can see the strobe in the background that is listed, and the subject light is just ambient light that was metered properly. Cheers!
This is a fantastic article.
I always enjoy seeing photos from talented photographers and try to “see what they see”. But, having the text to follow along with the photos really makes it a learning experience for me.
Great photos and good info!
T
Cheers Tomas!
Mario, very very inspiring stuff sans the BS that is spewed out today in the name of photographic wisdom. Keep up the good work.
Nasim and all others at PL, thanks for this enriching and engaging series.
Raghu – thanks for the friendly words. Cheers!
Mario,
I love these images and totally get what you are about. You have a strong look to your images and by showing these images hope to appeal to those that love them as well. It makes perfect sense to capture and show photos that will enhance your brand. I find it interesting that so many that are leaving comments don’t seem to understand this or don’t “like” your style or the subjects. There is something for everyone and if you don’t like it, keep it to your self and shoot what makes you happy.
I found it very educational. You explained why you take what you take, what equipment you use, why you shoot using back light, why you market the way you market. Very insightful for someone that is 25 years old! I’m 50 and still learning these things.
Carry on my friend!
Thanks Scott! It’s a fragile time in the industry and easier than ever to miss the important things of what’s happening. I appreciate you reaching out and wish you all the best!
I loved the article, I’m trying to break into our Senior market. Your images are beautiful!
Thanks Sara!
Great article, been look for a way to supplement wedding income on down time.
Thanks,
Right on Nick, thanks!
Wonderful article. Thank you.
Nice images all around. Great lighting and DOF.