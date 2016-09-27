How to Improve Your Photography

Among the many articles I have read here, at Photography Life, the most controversial are the ones that especially call my attention. Despite being against the polemics, I am in favor of sincere dialogue, because through dialogue we can grow internally too. In my opinion, there are several steps that one can take in order to make better pictures. Therefore, I invite you all to carry out a reflection on the subject.
The Theme
The most important initial step is having some sort of a theme to your work (you might even call it a “project”). And the more specific, the better! For example, we can dedicate ourselves to take pictures of birds, but if we create a theme within the subject, our photos will be inherently better, as they will be related through something common. For example, one could study and photograph bird migration patterns, or perhaps photograph ecological problems that impact bird populations. With such themes, a variety of situations that normally would not come to mind when thinking about pictures of birds may emerge, making your work even more interesting.
Themes and photography projects are endless. For example, for portraiture, we can use a theme related to coffee workers and that’s exactly what I have done in this article. It is interesting how the more specific the subject becomes, the more captivating photography can get.
Location
The location is obviously very important – that’s where you shoot. Studying it, learning the best moments and times of light, the great possibilities of varying the angles and the best lenses to use for the particular location will be very important in yielding potentially stunning images. You must also know the location in order to be efficient with your time – the more you know, the faster and easier you will be able to execute a project. In the choice of lenses, you must take into account your theme / project, because depending on your approach, things like angle of view, focal length and maximum aperture might vary and change. In the case of coffee workers, for example, I used portrait lenses suitable to my style and I did not just concentrate on the portraits themselves – in many cases, I wanted to highlight the surrounding environment and the working conditions of the workers, which is very important.
The second plan is where we place the subject in the environment and, in this case, a wide-angle might be preferable in order to show what’s going on around the subject. This also does not mean that you cannot use telephoto lenses – sometimes telephoto lenses are even more preferable, as they allow focusing in one particular area of the scene, rather than introduce all the potentially undesirable clutter.
Now that our theme and location are set, it is time to reflect on our possibilities.
Possibilities
Many argue that photography is an elitist profession, full of people with financial possibilities. And it can certainly be true in some cases, especially when it comes to digital photography. If we take two skilled photographers and put them in a jungle in Borneo, Indonesia with different-level equipment and budgets to work with, it is expected that the one with the better gear and resources will yield better photographs. For example, if photographer A has limited gear, such as the Nikon D7100 with a kit 18-55mm lens and say a single telephoto lens such as the 70-300mm VR, with a 7 day deadline, whereas photographer B has a Nikon D5 with a collection of exquisite lenses such as the holy trinity (14-24mm, 24-70mm, 70-200mm), along with high-end super telephoto lenses such as the 200mm f/2, 400mm f/2.8 and 800mm f/5.6, and on top of that has all other tools and resources such as a helicopter, a plane, etc, with unlimited time on his/her hands, it is expected that the latter will produce much better work, simply due to the above factors. So in a way, gear and resources unfortunately do matter when it comes to possibilities, but it does not mean that we should ignore other factors such as knowledge, skill, patience, luck, etc. However, one must evaluate and understand their possibilities and limits – what we can and cannot do with the tools and resources we have today.
Understanding and knowing the tools you have today is very important. For example, if you shoot an event with other photographers who are shooting with 70-200mm lenses and you do not own such a lens, lenses such as the 105mm f/2.8 or other classic portrait lenses can produce similar, if not better quality images. Knowing your lens limitations, you might need to move around more and try different angles, but that’s the beauty – your gear will force you to get more creative than the others, which might actually make your images look better in comparison. If you photograph wildlife, you might not have the $10K 600mm f/4 that your neighboring photographer might be shooting with, but slap on a 200-500mm budget lens on your camera body and it is all about the subject and the light at that point. While he will be busy attaching his lens to a gimbal head, you are already out taking pictures hand-held and capturing those unique moments he is missing out on. Sometimes, it is as simple as waking up earlier than others that will give you the advantage. Many photographers are often lazy to get up early, but you know that it is all about that early morning and late afternoon light that makes a picture go from average to superb.
References
Studying good photographers and having references in your head is fundamental in growing your photography. It would be very naive on our part to think that we are the first to conceive this or that project. We should use tools such as Google before making our projects, and references will certainly arise. Nowadays, the level of photography is highly elevated – there are many amazing photographers out there. Right here, at Photography Life, you can find very young photographers who already get it right, whereas for many of us, it took years of practice to get to where they are today…
Studying known photographers and their work is important. If you shoot in Black and White, you should know who Henri Cartier-Bresson, Fan Ho and Sebastiao Salgado are. You should study their work, study their compositions and how they interpreted light. The same goes for all other types of photography – understanding and knowing masters of particular photography genres will help you in shaping who you are today and where you will be tomorrow. It will be a good reference point in your head and it will make you want to get better.
Humility
You might be a great photographer already. You might have the money to buy a high-end camera with an 800mm f/5.6 to parade everywhere you go. However, you might be walking on a thin line with your pride and arrogance, so watch out! At the end of the day, it is not about you – it is about what you can do for the world around you.
Be open and listen to what others have to say, because sometimes a little phrase might be the biggest tip of your life.
Mood
Be an joyful photographer. Look into your heart to see what you should do next, even if you are on your own and nobody wants to support you. Do not let others make your day gray!
And always remember the following:
“Why worry, there should be laughter after pain
There should be sunshine after rain
These things have always been the same
So why worry now”
Mark Knopfler
Happy shooting my friends!
I don’t mind chopping off the heads if it helps. But in photo number two, I don’t think it works as well as the 1st. Three is a little questionable, but okay.
the jerk store called…
Why is image 3 questionable?
Charlie, thank you for your opinion.
I think we are here to talk about photography and all opinions are super important. I do not know, I received criticism about the fact of cutting heads in my work and I have reflected on them and went back to repeat the same action, Why? Because I look cinematographers I love doing it and always find it very interesting result. Examples: the overtrure of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid scene with Paul Newman, many scenes in the film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and many, many pictures of close-ups in the movies cut his head. Remember the advertising cover film the Revenant. So that’s one way I like to frame, giving more DRAMA in the image. Of all the ways I appreciate your opinion, it is very worthwhile. Thank you. Sorry for my English. He is very bad.
Photos 1,2 and 3 are exactly as I would crop them. Getting close and personal in portraits is what we suppose to do ESPECIALLY when telling a story.
Images and advice are just fantastic.
Thanks Patrick.
Your admonition to be “joyful” reminds of a line from the Art Spirit by Robert Henri. To painters he writes this invitation: “Paint like a man going over the top of a hill, singing”. Thanks for the great article. I’m one of those who cannot afford the massive lenses much less a helicopter (decided to buy a house instead) but I am reminded to value knowledge, patience and hope for luck.
Thats the Spirit Linda. We can do a lot with a 50mm!! A lot with a god 70-200 f4!! So, the important thing is, go for it. Going, walk and make shots. Thas the important thiing. Thank You.
Do you resent the fact that some professions can afford big glass? Detracts from the tone of your article. I am not a dentist, nothing personal here.
No, no, Anthony. Maybe I did misunderstand me. I have absulutamente nothing against people who have the purchasing power to buy good lenses. The problem is when they procure we were discouraged looking at the equipment of others. The objective here is to encourage you all that, sometimes, can not buy this kind of equipment. No discrimination here. Thank you for your placement. It was important.
stunning!!! I love the cropping… I love the intensity… I wish I could be 1/2 the photographer you are. Thanks for the great advice, and for sharing your beautiful pictures with us
Thank you Kelly.
I really love your photos and advice! I believe that specific projects are an excellent vehicle for improvement!
Thank you sceptical1.
¡Bravo! C’est magnifique! Beautiful portraiture. I love your style of b&w conversions. My favorite is of the orchard workers where you employed height to include a sense of reference for your two subjects. Wonderful.
Thank You Crunch.
After looking at the pictures, I can’t tell if any of these people are coffee workers.
Wonderful advice, presented in a positive spirit, André. I like your photographs too, despite them being digital capture and perhaps converted to black and white. Personally, I prefer argentique but that’s just me.
A really nice article.
Bravo!
Thank You Pritam.
Lovely portraits! Some of the best I’ve seen.
If you could speak to your black a white conversion routine, I would be most appreciative! The tonality and contrast are perfect to my eye.
Thanks!
Keith
Keith. My routine is basically the following: open the file in ACR or Capture 1. If you ask me what program I prefer, I will answer you. Capture 1. After that, I do an equalization of the image in color and leave it good to be seen in color. Color, contrast, saturation and brightness. After that I saved the picture in color, usually. If the work is of high quality i saved in TIFF. After that, I open the image in Photoshop and convert to black and white using the NIKSOFTWARE plugin. Today free. Here I do the adjustments as my taste. There are a few steps from this that will explain in a future post. Thank you.
Normally I use Nik Software for conversion to black and white.
Lovely photos! Thanks for sharing.
Thank you Mike.
Thank you everybody.
We done: photography and advice!
Thank you Gabriel.
love the last lyrics from MK :)
Thanks Armin. Great MK!!!
Bravo Andre, Excellent article, images and words of wisdom that come from age and experience. The petty nit pickers
may hopefully realize in about 20 years time, that they then know about 50% of what they think they know now.
Thank you Old. In fact, I think all of us know less than 50% of what we think we know. I include myself fully.
Wonderful article André! I couldn’t agree more with your point to have a theme for your photos. It can make a great body of work so much better. Love your images, they are beautiful and thought provoking, especially within your theme. Well done!
Thank you Elizabeth.
Bravo on all accounts.
Thank you Todd.
Hansens, sorry for the delay in answering. Difficult this question, but I’ll try, because it depends a lot on the kind of photo you make.
If you like Canon. I suggest to get the Canon 6D and the new 24-70mm lens which is excellent. A flash and some accessories. This lens can solve many situations if you are photographing marriages, families or children. That's the least, because I think that less than that you come up against the concocorrence. I do not like Canon's APS bodies, except for shooting the Canon 7D Birds. If you go to Nikon, I suggest the Nikon D750 and Nikon 24-120mm, and some accessories. All two budgets look alike. I hope I have helped. Good luck. Sincerely. André
Love the article. In my humble opinion, I have many of those fancy lenses, and don’t need most. I went through the typical acquisition arc.
I prefer people as subjects. Nearly every time, the images that I cherish, come from my 50 MM prime or 85MM prime. I practice often, but I am reminded of early advice, if you don’t have the zoom, use your feet! The simplicity of your set up can add character to the image. Now, I will go to practice without the heavy lenses, and enjoy the freedom of the 50.
Kieran, You said one important word. Freedom. I think the freedom offered by primes is fantastic.
Thank You Yao. Here is a great place to us talk about photography. See you
André
My girlfriend often gives me a hard time about cutting off heads, but I believe instinctually we are driven to the subject’s eyes.
I came across your article at the most opportune time. My daughter and I are taking photography classes and having a wonderful time bonding in our little photography adventures and sharing our creativity and coaching each other, etc. But, some of the students in some of our classes definitely have bigger budgets than we do and some of the students have much more time – and these factors put a wet blanket on my daughter the other day. She thinks she will never be equipped sufficiently to make her mark, let alone compete. I tried encouraging her, but, what do I know – I am her mother! Your article is absolutely perfect and coming at the most appropriate time. Thank you for being realistic and inspiring. Thank you for sharing.
By the way, I think that the photographs you shared in the story are great. The photos are direct, human and thought provoking. Again, thanks for sharing.
Linda, thanks for your honest account. I’ll be honest, too. Today the photograph goes through a delicate moment. Many photographers, lots of cameras and few opportunities. Even then, even in a difficult situation like today, I do not think your daughter should be discouraged. The important thing is how we are going to sell our work and make money from photography. A brief suggestion is to combine photography with some other service. For example, graphic design, web design and learning how to market with it. The problem is not the equipment but creativity and market opening. Therefore, being a photographer, living in photography, today involves more than knowing photography. Perseverance, enjoying the profession is very important in this case. I see many people start taking pictures because they think being a photographer is an easy option to make quick insertion money in the market. This is a mistake. You have to be VERY dedicated and competitive, because there are a lot of good people out there. This is the time when the young person should look inside, make a self-analysis and feel if he is going to face the challenge for the rest of his life. I hope I’ve helped. Sincerely. André
I did not even realize that you cut off the heads in some of the images – as the photos are so direct – they capture the essence of the person – adding the top of their head would not have helped the composition or the point of the photo. Good call. Great photos.
Thank you Linda.
great photos andre thank ypu for sharing
Thank you fyzo.
Thank-you for sharing your thoughtful advice and wisdom. It is very welcome.
Enjoy the holidays.
Linda
Thank you linda
Hi there,
Definitely helpful post. I really love it. how effective tips it is! I know NIKON D750 @ 24mm is the best for photography. But I think awesome photos depend on A major portion of photo editing process. Am I right? Whatever thanks for sharing a thoughtful advice. See you again.