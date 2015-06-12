How to Focus Stack Images

For most people who just want to have some fun with their photography and have another ‘trick up their sleeve’ focus stacking can be an interesting technique to explore. To put this article in proper context, I’ve never used focus stacking for any of my client work, and I don’t profess to be an expert at the technique…but I have experimented with it. The following image is a quick focus stacking example I put together for this article. It was composed from 11 separate exposures. It’s far from perfect, but it does represent a typical result that most hobbyists can easily achieve.
Focus stacking is a technique that can be beneficial when a photographer wants to extend the apparent depth-of-field of an image, and also wants to avoid the loss of image sharpness that can result from the effects of diffraction when using an increased f-stop. Focus stacking is most commonly used with macro and landscape photography where it may be critical that the image is pin-sharp from the top to the bottom of the frame. Obviously for focus stacking to work your subject must be stationary.
When used for macro photography and done at a professional level, focus stacking is a precise and exacting process that can require very specialized equipment like an automated focus stacking macro rail and would need to be done in a highly controlled studio setting. It also takes considerable skill and experience, both behind the camera and in post processing.
For us mere mortals, having a good tripod and head, a decent camera and macro lens, and software like CS6 is enough to do some basic macro focus stacking and have a lot of fun.
1) Capturing your set of images
If you’re using focus stacking to extend the apparent depth-of-field with a landscape scene you may only have to take three exposures, each focused on different parts of the scene….foreground, mid-ground, and background.
On the other hand, if you’re putting together a macro image of a fairly wide/deep object and using a full frame camera, you may have to take 20 exposures or more to get everything in the scene captured in focus by at least one of your shots. There’s no magic to this…it’s more of a trial and error process, and after we’ve made enough mistakes at it…we eventually call it ‘experience’.
You will need a good, stable tripod and a solid ball head or pistol grip to try and ensure no movement of your camera between shots. Using the shutter delay setting on your camera or a shutter release is recommended. If you’re shooting with a DSLR using the ‘Mup’ (mirror up) setting is also recommended to avoid camera shake caused by mirror movement.
You will need to capture a sufficient range of exposures to ensure that all surfaces of your macro subject are in focus on at least one of your shots. Some people set their camera for a particular f-stop like f/5.6 or f/8 where their lens may be at its maximum sharpness, then manually focus on different parts of their macro subject without moving their camera or tripod. Other folks like to focus on fewer areas of their subject, but take multiple shots from those specific focus points at different apertures…say f/5.6, f/8 and f/11. If your camera has the capability to focus from the rear touch screen you can simply touch various points on the image to reset focus and get your set of exposures in that manner.
NOTE: when doing macro focus stacking you should expect that CS6 may leave some unwanted artifacts around the outside edges of your finished, composite image so it’s important to allow some cropping room with your original set of images.
It is important to try and ensure that you’ve taken exposures all around the outside edges of your macro subject and at various points on the inside of your composition otherwise you could end up with some soft, out-of-focus areas in your composite image.
I took a total of 13 exposures with my D800 at f/8 to make the focus stacked image above. If you look closely you will see that I missed a few leaves on the tree which are visible in this stacked focus sample. As it is often said…patience is a virtue!
2) Processing your images
Many photo processing software products have an image stacking capability. Since I’ve only used CS6 for focus stacking I’ll run down the basic work flow for you.
- Open up CS6 and click on ‘File’, scroll down to ‘Automate’, click on ‘Photomerge’:
- When the Photomerge box opens remove the tick on the ‘Blend images together’ box:
- Click on ‘Browse’ and select your set of images. You can use either RAW or jpegs. Don’t mix them. Once you have selected your images, click on ‘OK’:
- The files will now appear in the Photomerge box. Highlight all of them by clicking on the first image, then holding down the shift key and clicking on the last image, then click ‘OK’:
You will then see the images starting to load on the right hand side of your CS6 screen:
- Once they have all loaded, select all of the images listed on the right hand side by clicking on the top image, hold down the shift key, then click on the last image in the list:
- Click on ‘Edit’, scroll down to ‘Auto-Align Layers’ and click on it, make sure the ‘Auto’ setting is selected, then click ‘OK’:
- CS6 will now align all of your images for you:
- Click on ‘Edit’ again, scroll down to ‘Auto-Blend Layers’, make sure ‘Stacked Images’ and ‘Seamless Tones and Colours’ are selected, then click ‘OK’. CS6 will now blend all of the images together for you:
- Click on ‘Layer’, then click on ‘Flatten Image’:
- Now you can work on the file with other CS6 adjustments before saving your final output:
Here is the first photo of a series that I took at f/8 with my D800 using my Nikkor 105mm Micro f/2.8 lens. You can see that much of the image is out of focus.
Now compare that image above with the following focus stacked one and you’ll see the advantages of using focus stacking for macro work.
We’d love to hear about your experiences with focus stacking and some of the techniques that you have used in your work, as well as see some of your samples!
Article and all images Copyright 2014, Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, reproduction or duplication including electronic is allowed without written consent.
Comments
Thank you, Thomas and Nasim. This is a perfect example of why this website is so special and valuable!!!
Hi Anthony,
Thanks very much for your comment. I’m happy you found the article useful.
Tom
I’m glad to know finally what Focus stacking. In Nikonians group I posted a Picture I took with D3000 Camera and at least one person accused me of Focus stacking. I had to explain I didn’t even know what it was.
Wish I could post here a Sample.
Hi Phillip,
The same thing has happened to me on occasion where people have thought that I must have used focus stacking to achieve a particular depth-of-field look to some images. Glad you enjoyed the article.
Tom
A precise and informative article, thus a excellent article. I have tried focus stacking and got some acceptable images and yes skill,patience specialised equipment is required but for me the process mentioned in your article is apt. I am content with the images I got though not of professional quality but I am content with it. Thank you for a wonderful article
Hi Zeeshan,
Thanks very much for your kind words…much appreciated. Like you, I don’t own any specialized equipment but I have found this simplified technique does work quite well and can produce acceptable results.
Tom
Thank u sir very use full Tip
Hi chandrasekaran,
Glad you found it useful!
Tom
Great article. Thank you for the idea.
Hi Catalin,
Always a pleasure to share an idea with readers….
Tom
Another way to get a good series of pictures for focus stacking (popular for super macro stacking) is to use a fixed focus point and a focus rail tripod head. This allows you to move the focus point along the Z axis in small, controlled increments. With a solid tripod, it can be a very reliable way to capture all of the data you need for a good focus stack. I’ve seen some things about hardcore stacking rigs (for scientific work) that are motorized to automate the process.
Hi Brad,
Thanks for the comment and suggestion.
For folks who may want to get into macro work a bit more there are some reasonably affordable options available through B&H:
http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/163878-REG/Novoflex_CASTEL_MINI_Focusing_Rack_Small_Mini.html/BI/5562/KBID/6400
http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/163879-REG/Novoflex_CASTEL_L_Castel_L_Focusing_Rack_Standard.html/BI/5562/KBID/6400
http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/379022-REG/Novoflex_CROSS_Q_CROSS_Q_Castel_Cross_Q_Focusing_Rack.html/BI/5562/KBID/6400
I’ve never used any of these products so I can’t comment on their effectiveness or ease-of-use.
Tom
Many many thanks for this article. I got something to do differently other than the regular photography. I’ll do many experiments with these all tips from you. Hope, I’ll upload soon to get more tips from you. Thanks once again. And yes, am going to spread it into my photography friend circle.
Hi Vivek,
I’m sure you’ll have some fun with this technique. Let us know how it goes….
Tom
Is there a way to process files for focus-stacking using PS Elements 12 for Mac? If so, how does that process differ from CS6?
Hi Paul,
Unfortunately I cannot answer your question since I have never used PS Elements, nor have I ever used a Mac. Perhaps some other PL readers can comment….
Tom
Yes it can be done..and almost as easily as in full blown Photoshop. I won’t be held hostage by them, I believe for 99.5% of photographers Elements and Lightroom are all you will ever need.
http://www.elementsvillage.com/forums/showthread.php?t=77567
Google is your friend.
Hi Marc,
Thanks for adding your insights…much appreciated.
Tom
Replace the multiple uses of “try and” with the proper “try to” and that would be an excellent article.
Hi Grammar Police,
Thanks for the suggestion. There are always ways that each of us can try to improve.
Tom
Really?
But then, some of us really appreciate the “laid back” chit chat style, over the “I talk like a professional because my writing skills are flawless” dribble. Or, in other words, most people actually prefer feeling like writers are real people, rather than expert English professors more concerned with yalls’ way of yuins’ over-starched chit-chat that just “ain’t” the real world.
Um, have I got this right? “Seamless tones and colours” is the only step that actually specifies which portions of which images you want to keep in your final version? There is no manual selecting using some sort of marquee tool? (I don’t have that software but am trying to follow the logic/process)
Hello youcantryreachingme,
The “seamless tones and colours” setting enables CS6 to smooth out any noticeable seams and colour differences between the various images during the blending process.
Tom
I have CS5 will the “seamless tones and Colours” setting be there??
is the “seamless tones and colours” setting in CS5?
Hi Suzanne,
I don’t have a copy of CS5 so I don’t know for sure. There typically is a lot of carry-over from one software version to another so it is likely in CS5. The only way to know for sure is to go into the program and check it first-hand.
Tom
Such a great article ! You have enlightened my mind how focus stacking is ! TFS !
Hello Hung Vietnam,
Glad you enjoyed the article and found it useful.
Tom
Tom: You can invoke the same process from Bridge. Select the files and then choose Tools, Photoshop, Load Files Into Photoshop Layers. After the files load, select them all and then proceed to Auto Align & Auto Blend as spelled out in the article.
Charles
Hi Charles,
Thanks for the additional information….always great when readers share their knowledge.
Tom
Great tip; I wonder if is it possible to achieve on CS5?
Hello Jose Carlos,
I would assume that if the same controls are in CS5 it should operate the same way. I never used CS5 so I can’t specifically comment on it.
Tom
Thank you for your answer! I will try on CS5
Adobe started focus stacking with CS4. It worked but was somewhat primitive. Not suggested at all if you have near range elements crossing in front of background (think tree branches). CS5 was better. CS6 better still. CC current version is the best yet from Adobe. Despite the improvements this remains a hit or miss proposition. Most often unwanted artifacts occur along the edges separating focal zones. For intricate scenes I’ve had better luck when increasing the number of focal slices and using shallower apertures.
The commands have been the same throughout.
Hi Charles,
Thanks very much for your suggestions on focus stacking with Adobe software. This will help readers get better results if they have not tried this technique in the past.
Tom
I have CS5 and find it unsatisfactory for focus stacking. Just too many odd artifacts. Not sure about the performance of CC, but Zerene Stacker works very well and is not unduly expensive.
Hi Thomas,
Thanks for the tip about Zerene Stacker….always great to get some suggestions from Photography Life readers.
Tom
Thanks for sharing ! I think the first four or five steps could just use File–>scripts–> load files into stack to solve. I don’t know if it is right :)
very simple instructions. worked just great.
Hello ra,
Glad it worked out for you!
Tom
Hi Tom, thank you for such well written and detailed instructions. I have just started to learn stacking macro and have been told that my results are not stacked because they still show EXIF information. I am using PS cc14 and am wondering if this software does show EXIF information whereas not all software does, e.g. Zerene. Also, is it necessary to highlight the images in the photomerge box or just those you wish to delete? Thanks in advance.
Hi Brenda,
I don’t use PScc14 so I don’t know how the process works with that particular version. The easiest way to check to see if your focus stacking worked is to examine the finished image to see if it is all in focus when compared to your input images. If it is then I wouldn’t worry about the EXIF data.
Tom
Thanks, yes it does work well.
hi Tom, great article & thank you for writing this article ..
but, i’ve question … does focus stacking technique can be applied into star trails at night ??! ..
Hi Gery,
I suppose if you took a number of images over time of individual star trails you could combine them. The challenge would be the change in position of the stationary stars and how the software would deal with them, as well as the changing angles between those stationary points as the earth revolved. The software would need to be able to recognize all of those stationary points so it could anchor the combined images on them which it may find difficult to do. I’ve never taken any images like this so I can comment from an experiential standpoint.
Tom
hi Tom, thanks for your reply …
Merry Christmas …
regards from Indonesia.
Great article. Glad to see it was easy to do!
Glad you enjoyed it Andrew!
trying to shoot eyewear, don’t have any lens that has the dof to get the earpiece with the lens … focus stacking has too many aberrations along the line of the earpiece to be useful
Hi Gregory,
You may need to take a much wider assortment of shots to get a long, straight line like the arm on a pair of glasses to render nicely using focus stacking. I did focus stacking with a cast metal highway truck model that was about 16 inches long and I needed to take almost 40 separate images to get it to look right.
Tom
Thank you! This is the best tutorial I’ve found on the topic! Worked like a dream with my first attempt at stacking 17 shots of a butterfly :)
Hi Ant,
That is fantastic – I’m glad that it worked well for you!
/tin
really an masterpiece dude
Hi aravind,
Glad you enjoyed it!
Tom
GREAT! Thank you so much!
You’re most welcome Alexia!
Tom
Great article, thanks. I have one question, should the exposure be the same on all photos while photo stacking?
Hi Norman,
Yes, use the same shutter speed, aperture and ISO – only vary your focus points between images.
Tom
I scrolled through the comments and did not find this particular question: will this technique suffice for burst photography?
Hi D. Parker,
With focus stacking the focusing point is moved progressively from the front to the rear of the image subject in a number of consecutive images with the camera mounted on a tripod in a stationary position.
Tom
Tom,
I appreciate the response, but I think, perhaps, I was not made clear with my question:
I was referring more specifically to the photoshop techniques.
I read the article for my own education on focus stacking, but thought about burst photography as well. It would seem these post-production techniques would be applicable in such scenarios. I was curious if this might be employed by photographers with more of such experience.
Thanks!
Unfortunately I don’t have any specific experience with this type of scenario so I am unable to comment.
Tom
after we’ve made enough mistakes at it…we eventually call it ‘experience’…….. very philosophical there !!
‘Experience’ is a great teacher!
Tom
How to mask or delete some areas after auto-blend layers step before doing the final layer step? Thank you.
Hi Don,
I’ve never had the need to do that when focus stacking images…sorry! Likely a good idea to do a search here on Photography Life for related information.
Tom
Dear Thomas,
It was an interesting article and agree on its merits. However, this may be more applicable for Landscape shooters like myself wherein we always want to maximize the depth of field. My opinion on macro is that the entire charm lies in the shallow depth and the selective focus of the subject rather than trying to bring every part to sharp focus which a moderate lens can do from a distance while the more expensive macro lenses are designed to work the other way around.
While there is nothing wrong in having everything sharp, it fails the very purpose of macro photography. Example you see an image of an insect with only its eyes in sharp focus or its tweeters. This is more exciting as a macro shot.
Appreciate your simple approach to the technique.
Regards,
Ravishankar Sharma
Hi Ravishankar,
Thank you for sharing your perspectives and thoughts about the use of focus stacking! The wonderful thing about photography is that it allows each of us to express our individuality and interests in unique ways. What appeals to one person may not appeal to the next.
Tom
Thanks for your reply Thomas. I agree with you on that viewpoint.
Regards,
Ravishankar
Wow thank you, what a great explanation. Will have to give this another go.
You’re welcome Phil!
Tom