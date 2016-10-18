How to Deal with Online Image Theft

If I were to tell you that there is a website out there that steals photos you post on the Internet and sells them without your permission, how would you react? I bet you would not be happy. Earlier this week, our very own Thomas Stirr reached out to me, asking what I would do with a website called “WallPart.com” that sells posters of my photographs. At first, I didn’t think it would be bad, since my photos get taken without permission all the time and they often end up being on some unknown sites (mostly outside of the USA). But this one did tick me off a bit more than usual, since not only did it contain a boatload of my images sold at a ridiculous price of $5.59 for a 6×4 print, but it also contained images of pretty much every photographer I typed into the search field. And based on the Alexa rank of the website, the site has been growing at an incredibly fast rate, with close to 60% of hits coming from search engines. That’s pretty alarming, given that the majority of people ending up on the website are coming from the USA. So if you have been posting your work online, it is either already on this website, or fairly soon it will end up there. So what should you and I do about these thieves?
As I have said, this is not the first time I have encountered theft of my work. Image theft happens all the time on the Internet and unfortunately, many people out there make an assumption that if an image is posted online, it must be OK to use without permission. I remember a recent case that happened to my wife Lola – her photographs of food were stolen by a few restaurants, who used her photos on their websites, on their menus and on their walls. She was contacted by her friend, who visited one of such restaurants and saw a very familiar image that she immediately recognized. After Lola contacted the restaurant and asked to remove her images, she received a very angry email in return, which instead of apologizing to Lola had a few attacks including cuss words. She was completely shocked to read that email. Litigation was not an option without incurring heavy costs, since the restaurant was located in a different country. In another case, a restaurant owner responded by saying that Lola should be honored for the restaurant to choose her photographs instead of many others they could “feature”. As for me, I could tell you many more stories like this that happened to me over the years. Some involve blatant image theft as above and others even had the guts to fully copy the content of this website, translate them to other languages and republish without permission.
While taking action for some people might not be necessary, for others it can translate to loss of business. For example, I personally gave the sensor cleaning product we sell right here at PL “sensor gel stick” and yet after a few years of selling the product, someone registered a domain called “sensorgelstick.com” to sell the product via Amazon to generate money through affiliate links. Although I have warned people not to buy the fake copy from Amazon (it is shipped from a company in China), people continue to do so, with some ending up with their AA filters getting ripped out of their expensive Nikon D5 cameras. This obviously caused quite a bit of loss of business and reputation to me and the company I represent, and despite my efforts to close the website down or reach out to Amazon, I have not had much success in resolving the issues with such third party resellers and abusers. However, there have been cases where I have been successful in getting my work taken off certain websites, sometimes through friendly email exchanges with the individuals or companies, and other times through DMCA takedown requests (more on the process below).
How to Deal With Image Theft
While litigation often seems like a good idea to deal with online theft, it is often a real pain to go through, especially for those who aren’t already familiar with the process. Finding and hiring a lawyer isn’t cheap and paying someone for something that might not yield anything at the end can be quite frustrating. Some people end up losing a lot of time and money, only to discover that the company they sued either went out of business, or can only pay for the photograph that was misused, without taking care of attorney fees.
Option One: Contact the Company / Individual / Webmaster First
Sometimes, instead of dealing with litigation directly, it is better to involve the website owners and then search engines to deal with theft. A website that stole your image(s) will typically have some sort of contact information that you can use to reach out. In the case of WallPart.com, the website does have a “Contact Us” page from which you can supposedly reach out to the website owners. First, I am going to reach out to the website owner and ask them nicely to remove not only my images, but all other images that were taken without permission:
My recommendation would be to first wait for a response. However, in the case of WallPart.com, the immediate response I got after typing the above was “wallpart.com is currently unable to handle this request, HTTP ERROR 500”. So the contact form does not work, which leaves me with another option – to look up the contact info from the domain whois database. So whenever you cannot find any contact info, looking up the owner of the domain can be a good alternative. Let’s take a look at what we get:
Clearly, this website does not want anyone contacting them. I am not going to contact the website through “PrivacyProtect.org” or their email contact@privacyprotect.org. So this leaves me with the last option, which is to create a DMCA takedown request. If such a request is approved by the search engine, the website in question might get severely penalized by the search engine and possibly even removed from the search engine completely, which will seriously hurt the company and hopefully teach them a lesson. This is especially bad for websites that rely on search engine traffic.
Option Two: Use DMCA Takedown Request
The way DMCA takedown requests work, is you initiate a request through a search engine, which in this case I am going to use Google. If you visit this page at Google, you will see quite a bit of information regarding legal removal requests. Once you go through all the information, you will eventually end up on this page, which is specifically created for such takedown requests.
What you do from here, is fill out all the information and submit it. Then you wait for Google to take action. Within a few weeks, you should have a decision from Google on your request. Here is part of the form that I filled out:
If your images are featured on a website like above, make sure that you fill out the form properly and provide all the requested information for Google and other search engines to be able to help you out. Bing, Yahoo and other search engines do have similar forms, so make sure to fill those out as well!
Option Three: Litigation
If the two steps above fail and you got nowhere, perhaps it might be time to consider litigation. There are very rare cases where you actually want to pursue litigation as the first option. For example, if a large company stole your image and used it in a large advertising campaign, I would not contact the company or deal with DMCA takedown requests at all – I would immediately hire a good lawyer. If it is a large company with a lot of funds, you will get paid for damage and most likely recover all of your litigation costs. However, if you are dealing with a shady individual or a small company, you are almost always better off pursuing options #1 and #2.
In the case of WallPart.com, I will use option #2, since option #1 already failed. We will see what Google says after a few weeks…
If you are going to take similar action, please report your success or failure on the discussion form below – I would love to find out how well such DMCA notices work. I have both succeeded and failed to take sites off search engines in the past, so I can only report partial success. Hopefully with a group effort, we can take such sites down and teach them all a big lesson!
I recommend using a watermark.
Linda, watermarks don’t prevent thieves from stealing your work – unless you have a monstrous copyright that goes through the larger part of the image, copyright watermarks are easy to remove. Most of Lola’s recipes contained watermarks, and yet the ones that were stolen by restaurants and websites had the watermark cropped out!
They stole mine with the watermark on them and also the name of the website -.-
I’m so mad! And I’m still going through this, I recognized 5 of my pictures among which there were two maps from one of my dearest friend, specifically hand drawn for our club. -.- I submitted a removal request through Google and I’m hoping they will remove them… but to be honest I don’t have much hope for this :(
I looked up the name of a photographer friend of mine. Some of his photos are there with his name photo description an all.
Watermarks don’t stop thieves. The images this site has stolen from me still clearly show my watermark. We all need to file DCMA notices immediately and get this crappy site shut down.
In view of this, as a future deterrent, down size the images, watermark them before posting online. Won’t totally eliminate leeching or theft, but makes life more difficult for them to remove the watermark.
Lee, with monitors and screens increasing in resolution, exporting a tiny image doesn’t do much to help. As for watermarks, please see my response above to Linda – Lola’s images were watermarked and that didn’t stop the thieves.
well, it really depends on where the watermarks are placed, if they are a small logo placed at the edges/corners of the image, it makes it real easy to crop out the image and passing off as their own.
Hi Nasim, we’re on the same boat. At least, one of my shot is at WallPart.com.
How they can use our photos, our names without our authorization?
Hoan Luong
Hoan, it is simple – they don’t ask questions and just steal. The best way to deal with such websites is to try to take them down, or they will be making a profit off your work.
What about putting the inages up at 72di and putting a note on that the quality is way better than shown but due to theft you are showing the inage at a lower quality
ian b
This is a very common misconception.
The ppi figure you assign to the image has absolutely no effect on the on screen size or quality.
This (say, 72ppi) number is only relevant when an image is output on physical media e.g.print. You can put out an image at 7200ppi or 72000ppi and it’s on screen appearance and size will not change one iota.
Image size on screen is governed entirely by the pixel dimensions e.g. 1440×1050.
This image will occupy 1440×1050 screen pixels. Period.
If you output a larger image it can be more easily stolen and reproduced than a smaller one.
Thanks i didnt no that,its veery annoying as any other industry they would be sued but most photographers are a one man band and they know it.
All my images are posted at 72 dpi and they have stolen 2 that I can see. They don’t care about the quality of the print, they just want your credit card number.
Cheryl
Why do you think a 72ppi image is smaller or of lower quality than a 720ppi image?
For viewing on screen the 72ppi number is a total irrelevance.
Sorry to hear that, it annoys me that people pay good money for gear practise and then take good pictures that someone steals.if it was a car you would expect it back but because oh its only a photo its ok no its not.
Nasim, thanks for this article. Dispiriting and galling, but not at all surprising given the times . . .
Sure enough, a few of my own images were also stolen by these thieves at Wall Part. Interestingly, all of the stolen photos still have my watermark with a copyright symbol. I will certainly follow your lead in initiating the DMCA Takedown request.
On a related issue, photos that are posted on Photography Life are undoubtedly routinely downloaded for various reasons without our permission. Is it possible to disable the “right-click” function to save/download/copy?
Rick, as you can see, WallPart.com didn’t care whether your images were watermarked – they are still on sale for $5.95 :) What a horrid name, Wall Part – reminds me of another company I never liked to support or shop at.
As for the right clicking option, that does absolutely nothing! One can use a screenshot capture button and copy your image, or simply disable Javascript and the right click trick will be done for. Plus, I don’t like sites that disable the right click – sometimes I like right-clicking on a link or an image to view it on another browser session, etc. I think it takes away the browsing experience…
Thank you, right call !
Disabling the right click is an utterly terrible practice that doesn’t enforce anything, it only makes for a terrible UX for users.
As a cmd/ctrl+click type of user myself (so as to open “branching” links in other tabs while I continue reading a given page), it’s the kind of thing that makes me abandon browsing one’s website in a matter of seconds.
The “Download Them All” extension for Chrome browse by passes it.
Unfortunately, by-passing a disabled right-click is trivially simple -> ‘Ctrl + U’ in most PC browsers (probably ‘Cmd + U’ on a Mac), or just type “view-source:” in front of the URL in the address box. Theft might then be accomplished by searching for tags in the HTML code.
However, this method can be defeated when images are served by AJAX techniques (https://goo.gl/t4OGVU).
Unfortunately, this is true. However, Wallpart is harvesting images automatically, utilizing a webcrawler to download the images to their server. Google uses similar techniques, oddly enough, but they aren’t selling these photos to people.
A lot and a lot of my photos still WITH my watermark are in WallPart.
I would not be surprised – looks like they are indexing every image they can find on Google. They don’t care if someone buys your image with or without a copyright…
They might blatantly leave watermarks intact on the webpages, but no potential buyer seeing the watermarked images would want to buy… unless the thieves will clone them out upon payment confirmation and email them the images.
Can you tell me if you have any update on this post? I found one of my images on that site as well. None of their contact forms are working.
Christine, please use the DMCA Takedown method described above – their contact forms aren’t working and I don’t think they ever worked.
I did that as well. I also reported them to their hosting/domain providers. Not sure if anything will actually happen, but we’ll see.
Three thousand six hundred “happy” buyers! What amazes me is that they would make up such a small number.
Neither the phone number nor the address track back to a country, indicating they are fakes. No surprise there. Google either and you’ll get a whole bunch of angry people.
To be a bit clearer …
The website is a fake. The company is a fake. Their goal is to steal money from people who order posters. Stealing our copyrights is just a side business.
Yup, that’s a double whammy!
Yup, not surprising. The sad thing is, there are probably hundreds of similar websites on the Internet that do the same thing. Even if they get 1% of their site visitors to buy an image, they will stay open. Similar to those fake emails from Africa about a rich forgotten uncle wanting to leave you a million dollars – all they need is one person to take the bait. They will spam millions, since it is worth their time.
It really is unfortunate. In addition to photography I do web development, and it’s sad to see people resorting to scams like this to turn a buck. There are so many great, legitimate opportunities out there that there’s no excuse for doing something this shady. Thanks for posting about this site, I’ve issued a few DMCA requests so far, and hopefully the site itself can be blacklisted by Google.
I will be interested to hear a followup on this . . . they have stolen some of my work as well!
Best that we put a group effort towards removing these guys – please file a DMCA takedown, as shown in the instructions above.
I would not have imagined my gallery as a target for these scammers, but one of my images did indeed end up on their site. I use a watermark, but it’s subtle and at the bottom, so they merely cropped it out. My images are deliberately low res—72 dpi and a max size of 1200 pixels. I never worried about it because there’s not a lot that can be done with such paucity of image information. I could do what Getty Images does, and utilize a watermark that degrades the viewing experience, but I have thus far resisted (despite many friends advising me to do exactly that). Since my situation involves only a single image, I’m more inclined to see whether Nasim prevails with his tactic to file a DCMA Takedown Request.
Since they have one of your images, why not file your own Takedown request? The more people that do that the more likely the internet provider will pay attention.
In my side, I use option 2 as Nasim’s suggestion.
I just fill in the Google Legal Removal Requests form.
Wait and see
OMG they even have photos on there that they have stolen from obituaries! I spotted a photo of an older woman that appeared to be a studio portrait and since I am interested in genealogy I had a pretty good idea what it might be. I googled her name and sure enough the photo had been taken from the funeral home’s web site. Why in the world take photos from things like obituaries other than to just pad the web site with photos?
They probably just rake the internet for photos – they don’t know where they came from, just that it is a photo
when I go to the website now there doesn’t appear to be any pricing/ordering information any more . . . can any one else confirm that is your experience??
And now, about enforcing copyright:
I have had luck sending a bill along with a nice letter explaining the reason. Be professional — not hostile, not apologetic. Get the price from FotoQuote, and put this in the letter. Most people who do this are small businesses who don’t understand copyrights. They want to do the right thing, as long as it’s not expensive.
On a whim I searched alpha whiskey nasim and found that I can purchase a poster featuring the ENTIRE PL team for under $6!!! Plus Spencer, John, John… it’s like a superhero movie poster. Why, I ask, did not PL offer this amazing poster. Wallpart is filling a big void in the superhero poster market where PL failed!!! I will give you one week to offer a similar deal on PL and then I buy a dozen from this new site. You have been warned.
:)
Benji, LOL :)
On a serious note, the website wallpart.com is not just an image stealing site to make money – its purpose is to steal people’s credit cards and make people file DMCA takedown notices through their website directly (please do NOT click on any links on this site). If you do, they will have your info, which they will use to phish/scam/spam you. If we all file DMCA takedown notices through Google, these bastards will get punished – if they are removed from Google permanently, they will suffer. They will of course make clone sites again I am sure…that’s how they work.
Nasim,
I was going to post what you did here about the phishing part. There is an article on F-Stoppers regarding this website as well. That is exactly what they said to, that it is not as much stealing photographers photos, but get your info, scam and phish you, infect your pc also. Here is the link to the F-stoppers page if anyone is interested in that as well. Thanks for putting this out there. https://fstoppers.com/news/website-will-steal-your-photos-and-then-hack-your-computer-77511
Vinnie
so you are still able to see pricing on the site?? . . . I can’t, but then I complained to them (perhaps they have ‘blocked’ me from seeing/ordering??)
Sher, please do not try to contact them at all – they want people to use their forms so that they can have your information. Please do not become a victim to this scam and use the DMCA links above instead.
This is hilarious! They apparently also scraped a screenshot of an easter egg in facebook. I’d love to have this hang on my wall.
What I don’t get is how the hell does this screenshot end up getting 4.7 stars.
http://wallpart.com/poster/try-blocking-facebook-creator-mark-zuckerberg-this-is-what-happens-786784190269
This is hilarious! They scraped a screenshot of a facebook easter egg. I’d love to see someone pay $5 to put this on their wall. Also, how the hell does this picture get 4.7 stars?
Yeah, I dislike these websites that scrape images from the net. Apparently, they have been doing so since at least 2014, there are flickr forums complaining about this website. I’m sure that many people might have already issued DMCA notices to Google since then. The fact that this website is still up and running means that these notices have no effect.
Funnily enough, the website does not show up on the free search engine duckduckgo.com. It does show up as a top hit for “wall part” (without the quotes) on google.com.
I know the response I will get from other people, but my reaction is to let people know that I will “bend their suits”, and/or “introduce them to my little friend.” There are ways to phrase this that are legal. Wording is everything.
I thought since I’m a recreational photographer and does not even have a website so I would be safe but astonishingly, couple of my pictures are on the site. This leads me to believe that the site is just rendering image search results from search engines. Therefore there is nothing to take down from that site.
Salis, you are right – the site uses search engine results to show images. However, it does not mean that we cannot bring the website down. If people file a lot of DMCA requests with search engines, the site will never receive any organic traffic, which will essentially kill it. And that’s what we want to achieve here – sites like this should not exist on the Internet!
Thanks for the heads up Nasim! So far I have found 94 of my images that they are selling without a license–a handsome sum.
So I did some research and apparently the way the site works, it’s essentially just a skinned Google images search. They don’t have any inner database with stolen photos on it.
Here’s where I read all this:
http://modmad.tumblr.com/post/124825715490/attention-the-whole-wallpart-thing-seems-to-be
Interesting. And apparently you can’t even purchase a print.
Murray, please see the Warning note above – do not click any links or purchase anything to try out – these guys are phishers and scammers. This particular website was created for the intent to gather information from people who visit it! That’s why I do not have a direct link to the website in this article.
I was just reporting what I saw on the article, though I must admit, I did click on one of my images. Whoops.
They’re selling loads of my images taken from Windows. Mine clearly have watermarks on them and they’re still selling them!!
There are more than four pages of mine that come up and they all have watermarks. They are also max 1024×1024 px web images so a 10×8 print won’t look that great. I will submit a DMCA Takedown request.
There is another site that features my images of Easter Island mainly with watermark removed in a guide that earns them money through accommodation links to Booking.com. One of the site owners is a Travel Agent and the other is a Lawyer! I have it all documented and I really must get around to investigating legal action against them.
I submitted a DMCA Takedown request and got the response “Hm. Something isn’t right. We’re checking into it now.” – so our submissions may be working.
Amazing – just skims the internet. I work for the Atlantic Salmon Federation (working for wild Atlantic salmon restoration), and everything from our blogs, including graphs of salmon returns, poster for youth drawing contest and some of my personal leaping salmon photos are there. Totally bizarre and frightfully sleazy. I cannot imagine Google will allow abuse of their system in this way with the takedown requests.
I’m just saying, Is it possible that the digital age has reduced the value of digital images to pennies?
The music industry had to deal with this same theft problem as does the video industry. With regard to the Music Industry, Steve Jobs convinced the music moguls that people would not steal if the price is right. That “market price” for the music industry was $0.99 per song and thus was born iTunes.
What is the market value of a digital image? Not the price you think you should get, what is the price that people will willingly pay rather than steal?
There was a court case in Australia last year where a Travel Agent used the image of a Hawaiian photographer commercially and ignored all requests to take it down or for payment. The court awarded $20,000 including exemplary damages.
Wonderful…I read the info and immediately (sounds like many others did as well) went and searched the site.
Looks like PL has become possibly their greatest supporter without even knowing it.
Turns out there is an article on Fstoppers about this scam site as well. They mention that change.org has a petition to remove it with 50,000 supporters.
https://fstoppers.com/news/website-will-steal-your-photos-and-then-hack-your-computer-77511
Thank you Nasim – another immensely useful article from Photography Life. I was surprised to see one of my pictures on there, so I’ve raised a take-down request as per your easy to follow instructions. I’ve also raise the alarm on the Nikonians website.
Geoff
Some of mine on the site..worrying skimmed from The Outdoor Photographer Magazine site, whom you would hope would secure the photos posted on it. I will be contacting them and search engines with DMCA requests
There’s another option, and that’s the use watchdog services. You can upload your images for free to these services and they track the internet for your copies of your uploaded images. If there’s infringement they send a lawyer. If there’s money collected they receive a (fairly) large percentage of the money collected. It’s a no brainer using these services since they don’t cost you any money nor much time.
Once this site gets closed down then they set up another and the cycle continues! With billions of images online viewable from hundreds of countries it’s almost not worth pursuing copyright unless certain criteria exist.
Even when writing an article for a hobby magazine, they paid 5p per word and £5 per photograph.
It’s extremely difficult to make money from photography now unless hired to take photographs or you are in an industry that teaches it.
In this day and age of powerful computing software, it should be very easy to make photo editing software simple, intuitive and powerful but the big companies like Lightroom and Photoshop make money off the back of selling tutorial DVDs and running courses to teach it!
The only at present to stop someone stealing and using your photo is to have a large watermark across the centre of the photo. It makes the photo unappealing!
The person that invents a way to stop or prevent photos being copied or used with become very wealthy.
Any ideas anyone?
My experience in this arena is with books rather than photos. Many books are pirated almost as soon as they are published. Take down notices can work, but it is like painting the Forth Bridge: unending. And bear in mind that many fraudulent sites are located in dodgy jurisdictions, so that the only effect of hiring a lawyer in your own country will be to lighten your wallet. People understandably get exercised about this kind of theft. I’d be no exception, though the WallPart.com site has had the good taste so far to avoid my photos. The remedies outlined above are all reasonable, but the problem is inherent in the current nature of the internet. For photos the best defences are to post at low resolution and (if you can bear it; I personally couldn’t) plonk a watermark in the middle of your photographs.
Hi Nasim,
Do most photographers register their work with the US Copyright Office?
It sounds like the only effective way to extract payment in the event of theft.
Apparently it can be up to $150,000 per image if the copyright notice is removed. The amount due is a penalty instead of damages so it’s a lot easier to establish the large amount due in case of infringement if the party actually has money.
The easy way to do it is to upload groups of images before being made public (“published”) or sold (apparently unlimited number of images, 500MB Max file size, small images are ok) which costs $55 per submission. It can be done up to three months after being made public but you have to list each publication date and fill out a form for each image I believe. If they haven’t been made public you can submit thousands of images at once if you do it properly – someone said they did 50,000 for $55.
http://petapixel.com/2015/08/05/how-to-officially-register-your-photographs-with-the-us-copyright-office/
Also is there a way to watermark images invisibly so you can later enhance the image to make the watermark show up, kind of like digital disappearing ink?
It seems like that amazing wildlife photographer named Holger Wagner from Germany who wrote a guest article for you had something like that which is almost invisible but covers the entire photo.
http://www.wagnerphotography.de/copyright/
For branding and driving traffic to ones online image store it seems like putting your site name on the image makes sense, although many photographers don’t seem to do that. Is it pointless? Seems like the best way to become known if a lot of people share via social media which loses your contact info if it’s not right in the photo.
I’m in the process of setting up my smugmug site for sales and the copyright thing has stopped me cold. I’ve had stuff stolen before and it’s a bummer.
As always – fantastic post and thanks for your hard work. You are like the Khan Academy of Photography!
Best,
Milt
Milt
Read my comment?
“Also is there a way to watermark images invisibly so you can later enhance the image to make the watermark show up, kind of like digital disappearing ink?”
Yes – Digimarc for Images
Do most photographers register their work with the US Copyright Office?
It sounds like the only effective way to extract payment in the event of theft.
Yes – ImageRights and/or US Copyright Office
But a nice visible copyright/logo does help draw attention to the author and the fact that the image is copyrighted may push a bit of business in the right direction.
Thanks Betty – you are awesome.
Wall Part are perhaps a special case in that they are not really in the business of stealing images, more in the business of harvesting personal and financial data with criminal intent.
However for at least some protection, I use Digimarc on my images and register them with the United States Copyright Office (USCO) through a company called ImageRights who will pursue copyright infingements on a clients behalf.
Digimarc embeds an indelible and invisible copyright/watermark in the image which can be tracked online. It can be read in software like Photoshop (it’s available as a plugin) and directs the reader to the author’s contact details/website.
As for Wall Part, perhaps some enterprising avenging IT angel could hack this site and bring it crashing down?
I would suggest everyone contact their registrar and demand their account be terminated. Sure, they will show up somewhere else with another registrar, but we can keep chasing them and getting their account terminated.
Registrar Abuse Contact Email abuse-contact@publicdomainregistry.com
Registrar Abuse Contact Phone +1.2013775952
Full WHOIS list: http://mxtoolbox.com/SuperTool.aspx?action=whois%3awallpart.com&run=networktools
Thanks for the article. I have just checked the Wallpart site and there are loads of my images on there, all genres, but particularly birds/nature.
This is, indeed, greatly disturbing. But I am not really shocked or surprised, honestly. Back when I worked in the web-hosting industry, I cannot tell you how often we would get decommission notices due to violations of this nature or FBI involvement. I look forward to future updates on this issue. I have not found my artwork on there, yet, but I am not a major contributor to the scene as you professionals are.
Check out this article on Fstoppers.
https://fstoppers.com/news/website-will-steal-your-photos-and-then-hack-your-computer-77511
The best and only way is to not post online!
Wallpart.com is a nasty little business. However, the owner is not going out and grabbing whatever images he/she sees. What’s going on is that they are using a robot to harvest images. This is similar, to some degree, of how Google caches images into it’s search engine. However, Wallpart is taking the images and monopolizing off them by selling them as prints. Yes, this is highly illegal, and I’m afraid we’ll need to file a DMCA with ICANN or whomever. It’s certainly going to require going further up the chain.
What I do with my pics is put a transparent white text Watermark (ie. x photography.com) right on the focal point of the pic. Make the font size big enough so it’s readable, but doesn’t overwhelm the subject.
I know it detracts from the pic depending on how translucent it is, but no one can crop it out. Who wants to buy a pic with your label on it?? Not many people.
That’s the only solution that works.
The reality is, if you post it, that pics is up for grabs which is good and bad. Good, if you want the exposure/ visibility – bad if someone misappropriates it for their gain. :(
not sure if my photos have been taken down . . . but when I click on them now this message appears “404 Page not found
Sorry. At this moment the poster Out of stock.”
so whether the site did this as a result of my complaint to them or because I used the DMCA links?
Thanks for this useful post, I too had my images on there (and I am a very small blog). Used your steps and filed a request with google.
I would not hesitate to send mail to the privacyprotect e-mail addresses. They may require that you prove you’re a human being (reply to an autoresponse) but, at least the one I use for DNS WHOIS records does delivery a message to me once a sender has jumped through that hoop.
Keep up the great work Nasim!
Thank you so much for this info. It is extremely useful. I found a number of my images on wallpart.com, many of them from entries I made to Outdoor Photographer (who appear to have no protection against theft. I will be unsubscribing from them.) Hopefully Google will be able to do something, especially if more people who have their images ripped off send in complaints.
It seems these bad boys have pretty much hoovered every image on the web!
Such blatant criminality should be stoppedby Google and the other browsers asap.
It’s bad for their reputation, so hopefully they will act.
what about “Muzy.com”? just got this one on Face * http://bit.ly/Ygw98y * and it’s about photos…
I did a quick search for ‘Eagles’ and found plenty of NFL Eagles logos and images. I believe the NFL is very aggressive in protecting it’s copyright. Perhaps their lawyers might be interested in pursuing some sort of action?
After reading this post I took a look at Wall Part and searched on names of a couple of professional photographers I know, and found one that many images on the site. I Emailed him to let him know, and later he sent me the link below of an article posted in 2015 on Fstoppers:
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Ffstoppers.com%2Fnews%2Fwebsite-will-steal-your-photos-and-then-hack-your-computer-77511&h=DAQGIsPiq
Apparently WallPart is screwing photographers in more than one way.
I have images stolen from me by different sites and entities over the years so this topic is of special interest to me, Nasim. I’ve experienced exactly the same things you’ve written about in the post including being underhandedly complimented for having my images chosen for stealing as if thievery is a big compliment, to downright being berated for posting my photos online. I was secretly hoping I wouldn’t be included in the Wallpart roster of stolen intellectual properties being from the other side of the globe but alas, I have a few in there including one with my name/watermark included. After years of running after thieves, it’s both tiresome and frustrating.
I take a look at the site and technically speaking it is not a theft at all. It is like a client has looked for image, downloaded it and ask them to print. If they use it for stealing your data it’s another story, but what you will do if you find that someone downloaded your image and printed it? (yes, it happens to me).
Useful material just in time. Few week ago my photo was used by FC Barcelona without permission, I am investigating what can be done with it at the moment
This is a scam! Do not put any information on Wallpart’s site!!!!! See https://graphicartistsguild.org/news/wallpart-is-not-what-you-think
I found out it sells my watermarked images stolen from microstock websites! Who would buy them with those huge watermarks?
Nasim,
Great that you tackle such thorny issues. However, having read through the comments it appears that most people don’t realise that the site is just auto generating photos from a Google search algorithm, and they believe the only concern is about copyright issues. Whereas, the purpose of the sight is much more insidious, being a portal to steal personal details for spamming and credit card fraud purposes. Can I suggest you put a warning at the TOP of the article to not visit the site, since the risk of someone losing personal information by checking it out is potentially increased by your overview.
On the copyright issue, I realised a few years ago that (i) China is Google’s biggest advertising revenue market and (ii) Copyright law does not exist in China, therefore you can kiss goodbye to anything you put online.
Regards.
Yes, you’re correct. Nassim should reevaluate the dangers of this specific site and warn the readers of PL.
Holy smokes! Many of my stock images are there
Yup, found our photos too Nasim. Thanks for the info! We’ll fill out the form.
Do NOT fill out the form on WallPart’s site. They’ll start hammering you with spam. They will sell your information. I’ve had it happen.
Great article but,most seem to be missing the point. This site is a “honey pot” designed to obtain as many personal details as possible,from the unwary.
How many people will actually receive a print,after giving up their full details?? How to complain if no print received?? How many angry photographers
will access the site to complain of copyright and theft ?? Just fill in this handy form,right here on our site, with all your details.,thanks.
The “stolen”images are the honey,to catch the print user AND the photographer. What happens next,to the “stolen” personal details ???
Yup. They have hundreds of my pictures. And then there is porn inserted between my pictures as if I took those shots. OMG!!!
Filled out the form as you instructed. Can you keep us informed?
Hi Nasim
There is another article about this topic written by Patrick Hall on f-stoppers website with the title “This Website Will Steal Your Photos and Then Hack Your Computer”. I suggest you to read it and also the comments to the article. Maybe there are some additional findings. Very interesting. Maybe you can talk in a future article once more about it and what you found out what to do.
Hanspeter
Hi Nasim,
Just in case you weren’t aware, your photo of the suckling bison has been inserted into the page of a Pakistani website selling the Nikkor 200-400mm f4.
Link Removed (malware)
Ian
Even my photos are there!! Totally surprised. They just grab whatever they get.
Unfortunately, the future is now. If the site in question goes away there will be many more to replace it. The world is awash with still images and they have become increasingly without value. Anything and everything on the internet is burned. If its on the web it will be stolen, when they get around to it.
Nasim thanks for your great site. Wish things out there were different.
Is using a VPN for entering the wallpart site for searching if your pics are among the stolen ones can be harm your computer ?
Hello,
About the restaurant with your wife’s pictures, did you post a bad review with a fake name on Tripadvisor/etc saying you’ve been sick/poisoned by their food ? Or your credit card number have been stolen ? Ask to some fellow photographers to do the same…
Regards,
Anonymous Photographer
filed!
Nasim, you posted this over a half a month ago. A bunch of us must have followed your instructions (I did). The site is still up!!!!! What can be done?
Great piece, so I searched for myself as “dcstep”, my username on Flickr and some other sites. Sure enough, the site pulled up all my Public images on Flickr and sometimes the same images Shared on other sites, using BBCode and HTML, linking back to my images on Flickr. When I clicked on my images to try to “buy” them, after a second it said, “Sorry. At this moment the poster Out of stock.” When I Searched using usernames of friends that I know are hosted on Flickr, the same thing happened. OTOH, images that had been uploaded to a host site, or hosted elsewhere than Flickr, I was able to get price quotes and the pricing window.
On my Flickr Profile Settings it says,
“Who can download your images (including originals)?” I’ve selected, “Only you.”
Of interest, I almost never upload images to sites, like FB and other Forums. Instead, I use BBCode or embed with HTML, which links to my image on Flickr. Apparently, that’s providing some protection. I still see my images “Deep Linked” on commercial sites, but, so far (knock wood), they’re not being sold via deep linking.
I’m curious to see if others are having similar experience.
Just a thought, but consider having a friend try to buy one of those pics? Just to be sure that it is not only you who is getting the “out of stock” message.