How to Cull Your Images Faster with FastRawViewer

As you might already know, Lightroom is extremely slow when it comes to image culling. Although Adobe updated Lightroom CC to be able to fetch embedded JPEG previews from RAW files for the sole purpose of speeding up image culling, the process is still painfully slow when going through many images. In addition, looking at the embedded JPEG previews from the camera is far from ideal due to the fact that JPEG images do not contain enough information to be able to judge underexposure and overexposure. On top of that, if one has particular color, sharpness and other settings set on their camera, those settings could seriously impact JPEG previews and lie about what’s actually contained within the RAW file. In order to avoid such issues and move away from Lightroom’s horrid performance, I have completely moved my image culling process to FastRawViewer. Thanks to this lightweight and powerful software, I am able to cruise through hundreds of images and select the ones that I will import and edit, while making sure that bad images never make it into my post-processing software in the first place.
1) Image Culling: FastRawViewer vs Lightroom
As a long time Lightroom user, I have been extremely frustrated with its lack of performance, even on the fastest PC I can build. While I can understand that software can be slow when doing the actual editing (since it is a complicated process that might require a lot of computer resources), going through images, zooming in and out them and starring / color-labeling them should not be as painful as it currently is in Lightroom. Adobe has been promising to make Lightroom faster, but its overall performance seems to only be decreasing with each new release, which is unfortunate. To make the process of culling images in Lightroom faster, Adobe updated Lightroom CC to be able to show JPEG images embedded into RAW files, so that one does not have to wait for each file to get re-rendered with the “Loading” notification that takes forever to clear. However, even after this feature was rolled out in Lightroom CC, I still encountered a lot of slow downs when doing basic operations, such as moving between different RAW files.
In short, as of today, Lightroom is simply an inefficient piece of software for image culling. Because of this, many photographers rely on third party software such as Photo Mechanic and ACDSee for basic image culling and file management. For years, I relied on using ACDSee for image culling and I was relatively happy with its performance. However, I was not happy with its slow update cycles, making it difficult to use it when shooting with a new camera, and I always knew that I was looking at embedded JPEG images instead of real RAW files when assessing files.
FastRawViewer changed all that. Not only is it far faster and more efficient than any other image culling software tool I have tried to date, but it is also very accurate for evaluating RAW images. With all other RAW viewers, I always wondered if my images were truly overexposed or not, so I had to leave the ones I doubted to be imported into Lightroom in order to see if they were salvageable. With FastRawViewer, I no longer have to do that – I can quickly decide whether an image is a keeper or not by looking at the accurate Histogram and I have other tools to assess image quality at 1:1 pixel level view. Camera updates happen even faster than Adobe’s and thankfully, I don’t have to spend upwards of $100 for all this!
2) Download and Install FastRawViewer
If you have never used FastRawViewer before, go ahead and download a trial version for your PC or Mac from FastRawViewer.com (and if you want to purchase, a PL-exclusive 25% discount code is provided at the bottom of this article). Once it is downloaded, installing the software is super easy – just follow the on-screen instructions and you will be up and running within a couple of minutes.
3) Culling Images Directly from Memory Card
Previously, my workflow used to rely on importing or copying images from my memory card into my computer. The main reason for that was speed – trying to view images from a memory card was a painfully slow and inefficient process. However, thanks to faster modern memory cards, FastRawViewer’s superb performance and its ability to read RAW files quickly and reliably, I started culling images directly from memory cards, which made it possible to eliminate bad images early on and only deal with images I truly need.
In order to cull images from your memory card, all you have to do is insert your memory card, go into the folder where images are stored (typically something like “DCIM”), then right-click the first RAW image and select “Open with -> FastRawViewer”, as shown below:
FastRawViewer will fire up, defaulting to its grid view:
From here, select an image, then either double click it, or press “Enter” to view it. You will be presented with a screen that looks like the following:
FastRawViewer makes it extremely easy to assess the quality of RAW images. In addition to the real RAW histogram, which is highlighted on the top right side of the screenshot above, you also have two additional bits of data – UnExp (Under Exposure) and OvExp (Over Exposure) in “Exposure Stats” window. If you are blowing out any highlights and the image does not contain enough information, you will be seeing percentage numbers on one or more of the RGB channels under “OvExp”. This is very helpful, because it is an easy way to see how much data you have lost in your RAW files. I typically rely on Exposure Stats quite a bit, since it is a very easy and quick way to assess RAW files.
In addition to being able to see what’s going on with your RAW file, you have plenty of other ways to assess your RAW images during the culling process. FastRawViewer provides specific tools such as “Highlights inspection”, which you can turn on to see where you would be losing information in your images:
To quickly assess sharpness of your images, you can also turn on the very helpful “Display fine details” tool, which works very similarly as the focus peaking feature on modern DSLR and mirrorless cameras:
Before you do that, make sure you zoom into the 1:1 view by pressing the CMD+1 keyboard combination (CTRL+1 on PC). When looking through images, I always switch back and forth between 1:1 view and “Fit to Window” view (CMD+0 / CTRL+0) and I have my keys set up so that I can quickly navigate between images without having to constantly go back to the Grid view. Speaking of which, you can easily customize any of the keyboard shortcuts by visiting FastRawViewer’s Preferences (CMD+K / CTRL+K).
As I show in the above video, going through images within FastRawViewer is extremely easy. But the most beautiful part is that everything is instantaneous – I do not have to wait for any rendering to take place, because the software is reading the RAW files on the fly!
4) Culling Images From Local Storage
If your memory card is slow, or your memory card reader is too old, you might be disappointed by how slow RAW files open. If you experience this, you might be better off copying images from your memory card into your local storage first, then cull your images from there – you will gain a lot of speed by going this route. I personally like culling images directly from my memory cards, but if I have a few memory cards full of images and I want to cull everything at once, then I might copy everything to my local storage first, then take my time in going through everything.
Also, always make sure that you have a backup of your images (I always back up images from my memory cards before I start image culling). So if you are not saving images simultaneously to two memory cards on your camera, or you don’t have any backups, you might be risking potentially losing your images. While FastRawViewer never deletes anything when culling images (files are moved to a “Rejected” folder), if your memory card is about to fail, additional write operations could make matters worse.
Remember, the goal is to eliminate all bad images and only be left with real keepers that you will then import into your post-processing software of choice. You do not want to be losing any images in the process!
5) Importing Starred and Color-Labeled Images
As I cull through images, I also make sure to select images that are worth editing. Similar to Lightroom, FastRawViewer provides two ways to mark images – using stars and using color labels. Once you star or color-label your images, the information is immediately stored in a sidecar file, so that Lightroom or other post-processing software can take advantage of it. This saves quite a bit of time, since you don’t have to render any JPEG previews and look through images again. Once imported into Lightroom, all star rankings and color labels are preserved, as shown below:
Comments
Which one do you have? Was thinking about purchasing photo mechanic, but maybe this one is better… do you know the pros and cons between the two?
Lauren, Photo Mechanic is a great file management and image culling software, but it is expensive, and it does not do the most crucial task, which is ability to look at real RAW images. Personally, I would go for FRV any day just for this reason alone!
Thank you, Nasim! You are a MASTER!
Is there any way to have some sharpness and clarity aplied to the image ? A preset as I have in my camera. I do like the speed but sometime I found the image look softer but was ok with some sharpness applied. I deffinitively need a program to cull my pictures! When you take 1000 of them it gets to be a painful process.
Eric, since the image is RAW, it does not apply any settings to it and that’s a good thing, or it would take time. However, you can set a screen sharpening setting to make the image look a bit sharper.
I have been using FastRawViewer for some time now, and it is great. Their is also a program called FastPictureViewer, which is even faster. It has less features the the former (not utilising raw), but it is great when you want to save time say pre-import.
As for Lightroom, I have officially abandoned that. I use Capture One and DXO Phiotolab interchangable. C1 catalogues images and is much faster for browsing that DXO. I find DXO quicker for making edits to single prints once found, but maybe I know it better. Again both have advantages and disadvantages.
Christo, not being able to view the actual RAW data is a deal breaker for me personally. I can see why it would be good for faster viewing, but for that there are plenty of tools out there. My favorite has always been ACDsee.
Hi Nasim,
One of the best things you did for my workflow is feature this software a couple of years ago! It helps greatly speed up the culling / importing process and is also a tremendous bargain. I didn’t know it at the time, but I would have paid much more for this software (and actually wish they would start charging for updates because I want them to make a lot of money and be around for a long time!). As you point out, the company is constantly updating their software to make sure it works with the latest cameras and to add new features.
So, when you buy it, you get everything – a great program, a great price and great support. It’s one of 3-4 programs I’ve used through the years that is truly a no brainer.
Thank you for your feedback Sceptical! I don’t know what I would do without FRV and I also really hope that the company does well, so that we see more innovation and great features in the future.
I agree with sceptical1, particularly because I don’t use Lightroom, I use Capture One. While C1 has greatly improved its speed (as has my new computer) it’s still much slower than doing the culling with FRV. I’m glad you posted about this a while ago, it’s a great tool even for an amateur like me.
NICE ONE SIR HOW CAN I DOWNLOAD IT I LIKE IT
Pius, the link to FRV is provided in the article.
Thanks for the heads up to this valuable software. I too have seen the slowdown in Lightroom and also have a very fast and powerful home built PC. I hope to find a way with FastRawViewer to find images based on different EXIF data. I have 35,000+ images and would like to use this software to cull the many images I’ll never process.
Thanks for the article Nasim! I will give FRV a try. So far, I have been using BreezeBrowser Pro to view and cull my files. It is fast by showing the embedded JPEG only which sometimes leads to issues you are describing. While I have LR on my computer, I always sour at using it because of the painfully slow import issues. In particular since I have no real use for the database and catalog features and don’t particularly like to have image information (or worse, entire images) hidden in some proprietary format. I mainly use photoshop and am in the process of getting more use out of DxO PhotoLab and Capture One for Sony. While also having a good look at ON1 RAW.
I am surprised you are culling directly from the memory card; that’s something I would have a hard time getting used to although I see the allure of not having to import onto the computer hard drive something I am going to erase later anyway. And I do end up with more images on my hard drive than necessary in addition to some clean-up and sync issues with backups down the road later.
Thanks for this excellent tutorial, Nasim. I purchased FRV a few months ago based upon your recommendation, but since I don’t shoot a lot, I had not learned to take full advantage of it. Your article fixed that. I have a question that does not fit the topic: ON1 software seems like it may be on track to be a serious competitor to Lightroom. Your review and comments would be valuable to a lot of us.
I’ve had this software for quite some time and keep it updated. The problem I have (no doubt it’s my issue) is that no matter how many times I read explanations like yours and the tutorials, I can’t figure out how this helps me make decisions. Yes I can see “stats” on over and under exposure, but how do I, in a practical manner, use this information? Many times I have taken files that on the surface FRV might suggest be rejected due to exposure or noise issues, but once worked on in ACR came out beautifully. This is why to me seeing and playing with the RAW file in ACR seems more useful, even if it takes longer. Just in case I haven’t made it obvious enough, I am acknowledging this is a reflection on my inability to understand the software, not the software itself.
Jim, I fully agree with you. However much I like FastRawViewer for the information it provides me about my images, in the end I do very little culling except for obviously missed shots. Many times, for a picture that isn’t technically right, I found interesting to process it a few weeks, months, or even years afterwards.
I think it depends on the volume of images that you take. For me that will be a few thousands a year so it is still manageable and even though photography is my most advanced mode of expression and a reflection of my feelings, it is not how I pay bills and therefore I do not need to be productive. So I wouldn’t worry about not understanding the software, it simply is about your needs as a photographer.
This is of course not a critic of the article, which as usual is well documented and practical.
Dear Jim,
Much depends on how you setup FastRawViewer and how much you want to rely on highlight reconstruction in a raw converter. For example, if you uncheck “Apply Adobe hidden exposure correction” in FastRawViewer Preferences -> Exposure, you will see what is blown out in raw, and not what Adobe converter will blow out by default.
Highlight recovery includes 2 stages:
– first, an Adobe converter will push back on the hidden exposure correction
– second, after the hidden exposure correction resource is used, it starts reconstructing missing information from the existing through interpolation.
The amount of hidden exposure correction varies with camera model and ISO setting, we indicate it in EXIF panel as “BLE” (baseline exposure).
Given the “Apply Adobe hidden exposure correction” is disabled, reconstruction of highlights in Adobe converters can be quite successful when less than 0.3% of the pixels in the green channel are blown out while other channels are intact. For neutral surfaces it is often enough when just one channel is not clipped. I prefer to keep clipping below 0.1%.
If you go through a lot of images, like many sports shooters do, you can use the reject folder for keepers instead of rejects and then again cull the reject folder into a second reject folder for final keepers and filing into your own file structure before importing into Lightroom where you can cull again.
For fast culling I use: Left arrow, back one image. Right arrow, forward one image. Up arrow, reject folder(actually keepers). Down arrow, view full image. 0 key, focus peeking. Mouse wheel, zoom.
FastRawViewer’s focus peeking or detail button comes in handy also when fine tuning camera lens combos. Saving lots of time when using the Dock or TAP.
Capture one is the perfect choice to work fast with your raw files.
Hi Nasim,
I use FRV for culling and – when necessary – a basic exposure correction since a couple of years. I didn’t know any better tool for this job but – on the other hand – I’m not able to find correct settings to eliminate the following problem:
My FRV creates XMPs and LR read them but when I set a color label in FRV I don’t see the corresponding color in LR. Instead of a color label (highlighted in the toolbar + color frames around the thumbnails in Library & Develop Module as well as a small color box below the thumbnail in the Library’s grid view) I always get just a smal WHITE box below the thumbnail but NO frames and NO hightlighting in the toolbar. Thus, in the Develop Module I don’t see if the picture is color labelled or not. The only evidence is the WHITE box in the Library’s grid view.
In opposite to this, ratings (stars) set in FRV are read from the XMP & displayed in LR as they shoud be.
What I’m doing wrong? Would you know how to fix it?
Dear Sir:
Could you please check that the names for the Labels in FastRawViewer are exactly the same as in Lightroom (language may be an issue here). You can use FastRawViewer Preferences -> Ratings & Labels pane -> XMP Label style: Custom to set the Labels in FastRawViewer the way you have them in Lightroom.
Our support e-mail is [email protected] , please contact us with any questions.
Thanks for the update on FRV.
I took a look and it looks really nice for culling. The only thing I feel I missing is a way to batch rename files as it imports them from the memory card.
For the price it is impressive.
Regards,
Frank.
Frank, I am sure that feature is coming. I have been asking Iliah Borg and his team for a lot of features, including batch file renaming. Would be nice to use FRV for image culling and file management!
Can jpegs be upscaled to raw in any way with all the tech around
No, you cannot create data from zeros.
While I’ll look at this, I can’t imagine anything faster for a first cull than FastStone Image Viewer. I like that I can double-click images to display full-screen, then hit M twice to move seconds to a folder I specify. Or I can hit C to copy keepers to a folder for further processing. With FastStone it’s dead-easy to do preliminary crops (press X) and sequence through files automatically to do quick crops. FastStone will display RAW files, even Fujifilm’s.