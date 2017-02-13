How to Choose the Sharpest Aperture

Photographers have a dilemma. If you want your photographs to have the largest possible depth of field – from the foreground to infinity – a small aperture is absolutely necessary. At the same time, though, a small aperture causes your photograph to lose sharpness from diffraction. So, where’s the sweet spot? In this article, I will cover how to choose the sharpest possible aperture for such a photograph, including mathematically accurate charts (free for printing) that are easy to use in the field.
Before that, though, please note that this article only applies if you want everything from the foreground to the horizon (infinity) to be sharp in your photographs. If you are simply interested in the sharpest aperture on your particular lens, this is the wrong article; check out our lens reviews instead, each of which includes sharpness tests. In an ideal world, you would always be able to use the sharpest aperture on your lens. In practice, though, you will find yourself stopping down to smaller, diffraction-prone aperture values if you need more depth of field.
A large portion of this article is simply the background research and calculations that went into the finalized charts. If you prefer to skip the sections two and three, you won’t miss anything particularly important; however, I want to include some background information for readers who are curious.
This is a long article, but it isn’t too complicated – especially if you skip directly to the “Charts” and “Putting It into Practice” sections. So long as you understand aperture, diffraction, and hyperfocal distance, nothing in this article will be particularly confusing.
1) What Makes a Photo Blurry?
For the purposes of this article, which only relates to your aperture, there are three elements that cause a photograph to blur.
Lens aberrations: These are what cause your photos to grow less sharp at wide apertures like f/2 or f/1.4. If a lens is considered “less sharp” than another, lens aberrations are to blame. This is something that manufacturers are improving over time, although there is always a balance between the lens’s size, weight, price, and quality.
Diffraction: This is the loss in sharpness that occurs when you stop down to extremely small apertures like f/16 or f/22. Technically, diffraction exists at all apertures, but it only begins to rob noticeable sharpness once you stop down far enough. For more information, read our in-depth article on diffraction.
Defocused Foregrounds and Backgrounds: It is impossible to focus at more than one plane in a single image. So, if you focus partway into a scene, the foreground and infinity will both be blurrier than they would be if perfectly-focused. You can minimize this blur by focusing at the hyperfocal distance, which is twice the distance to the closest object in your photograph. For instance, a scene from five feet until infinity will be as sharp as possible if you focus at ten feet. For more information, read our in-depth article on the hyperfocal distance.
2) Airy Disks and Circles of Confusion
Diffraction and defocus effects can be measured by the size of their blur on a camera’s sensor. If the size is large, the photo is blurry. (For now, I will skip over the effects of lens aberrations. They are important in determining your sharpest aperture, but they vary from lens to lens. As such, I’ll cover them in a separate section near the end of this article.)
To quantify the amount of blur in your photograph, you need to combine two different values:
Airy disk: The blur from diffraction that is projected onto your camera sensor. The Airy disk increases in size at small apertures.
Circle of Confusion: The blur from out-of-focus regions that is projected onto your sensor. The more out of focus that a point becomes, the larger its circle of confusion will be. So, the circle of confusion is largest at the foreground and infinity of your photograph (assuming that you have focused at the hyperfocal distance point).
These two variables combine all the time. No matter where you focus, the total blur at a given point in your photograph is the combination of its Airy disk (how much diffraction is present) and the circle of confusion (how out-of-focus it is). Now, the question is simple: in what way do these two variables combine?
The answer is not just addition or multiplication, as you may expect. There is no easy way to combine these two fundamentally different effects, but the formula below is most common:
Ignoring lens aberrations (and motion blur), the resulting value is the total blur at a given point in your photograph. Of course, we want this value to be as small as possible. The rest of the article discusses how this is accomplished.
3) Formula
The formula to find the sharpest possible aperture – the one which minimizes the total blur value above – is quite simple:
This formula is not my own work. I gathered the information from three sources, as found in the links below. I encourage you to read these sites if you are interested in the derivation of the formula above, since there is not enough room in this already long article to cover all the background information:
The only change that I made to the formula is to allow “Distance to far object” to equal infinity, which is the case at the hyperfocal distance. When this is done, the formula simplifies to the version shown below:
By plugging in half the hyperfocal distance (“Distance to near object”), along with various focal lengths, I turned this information into the charts you see in the next section.
4) The Charts
Before presenting the charts, there are some points to note:
- These charts are huge. In the next section (“Putting It into Practice”), I will show how to take such a large chart and shrink it down to match your equipment. For my 20mm lens, for example, the final chart is only ten rows tall and two columns wide.
- Believe it or not, these charts are accurate no matter your camera’s sensor size. The Olympus 7-14mm f/2.8 is why the chart includes such wide angle lenses (there is more information about this in the next section).
- This chart stops at any aperture smaller than f/22. If you want more depth of field than that, I strongly recommend focus stacking. I also excluded any apertures larger than f/2.0. I could have stopped before that, but I wanted to cover my bases in case Zeiss introduces a 24mm Otus that is sharpest around f/2.8 (more info for why lens sharpness matters is under “Simplifying the Charts” below).
- Although very few people would use a chart like this for telephoto lenses, I included all the major focal lengths up to 200mm. If yours isn’t included, I discuss how to create your own chart in the next section.
Now that those are out of the way, let’s see the charts. Here’s Metric:
If you click on these charts, the values will be significantly clearer.
5) Putting It into Practice
These charts are not particularly difficult to use. All you need to do is pick a focal length, then find your hyperfocal distance. The intersection on the chart is your ideal f-number. However, there are a few more essential pieces of information before you can use either of these charts. This section is very important; if you use the charts incorrectly, your results will not be as sharp as possible.
Hyperfocal Distance?
Yes, unlike a normal hyperfocal distance chart (which gives you the hyperfocal distance), this one requires that you find it yourself. However, this isn’t hard. As I mentioned in my hyperfocal distance article, all you need to do is find the distance to the closest object in your photograph. Then, double the distance.
Say, for example, that you are using a 20mm lens. If you want everything in focus from five feet until infinity, your hyperfocal distance is equal to ten feet. So, on the Imperial chart, find the f-number that corresponds to ten feet at 20mm. In this case, it is f/10.0. Then, simply focus at ten feet, set the lens to f/10.0, and take the picture. Everything from five feet until infinity will be as sharp as is possible for a single frame.
In some of my recent articles, a few readers mentioned that the most accurate way to measure these distances is to use a laser rangefinder measurer. (I tend to estimate the distances instead, although that isn’t as accurate as possible.) Although I don’t own a laser measurer, an example product can be found at Amazon. This particular measurer works up to 130 feet, or about 40 meters. If you purchase a measurer, make sure that it also records distances in the one-foot or one-meter range – hunting rangefinders typically do not. Although I tend to think that a laser measurer is overkill, some photographers undoubtedly will want the extra precision.
Using Different Cameras
As I said above, the two charts are accurate regardless of the camera that you use. A Sony RX100 IV and the Nikon D750 will both use the same chart, even though their sensors are vastly different in size. However, there are two points to keep in mind:
First, and most importantly, don’t use your lens’s equivalent focal length. Instead, always use the actual focal length of your lens. This is absolutely crucial! Say, for example, that you are using the Nikon 24mm f/1.4 lens on a DX camera. Even though the equivalent focal length is roughly 35mm, it is essential that you look at the entry for 24mm instead!
The same goes for any camera. The Sony RX100 IV, for example, has an equivalent focal length of 24-70mm, but its actual focal length is 8.8-25.7mm. On this chart, do not use 24-70; use 8.8 (rounded to 9mm) and 25.7 (rounded to 24mm or 28mm) instead.
The second point is also important, though less dramatic. As you can see on the chart, I didn’t include any aperture values smaller than f/22. However, if you use a crop-sensor camera, f/22 will show significantly more diffraction than it would on a full-frame camera, given the same print size. (For more details, see the article on diffraction.) Essentially, if you use a crop-sensor camera, you may need to focus stack even at some of the apertures that don’t say “Stack” in the charts.
Simplifying the Charts
As I have said above, those two charts are huge. Although you are welcome to print them out at full size, it is very easy to make a version – specific to your equipment – that is much smaller. To start, you can simply remove any columns that don’t correspond to your focal lengths. For my 20mm f/1.8 lens, that leaves a chart like this:
In theory, for an optically-perfect lens, this chart is completely accurate. However, it is plain to see that there are some unusual values once the hyperfocal distance becomes too large. For example, the chart above suggests that the sharpest aperture for a 200-foot hyperfocal distance point is f/2.0. This definitely is not correct! At such a wide aperture, lens aberrations will lower the quality of your image. In this case, a smaller aperture would be much sharper.
To fix this problem, you simply find your lens’s sharpest aperture – based on tests from a review of your lens – and replace any wider apertures on your chart with that value. For example, for my 20mm f/1.8, a sharpness chart is below:
If you care about detail in your corners – as most landscape photographers do – I recommend finding the aperture with the highest “corner” value. In the chart above, that would be f/8, although f/5.6 is close (Remember that the “corner” value only applies if you use a full-frame camera. If you are using a full-frame lens on a crop-sensor camera, pay attention to the “mid” value instead).
Now, after replacing all the wide aperture values with f/8, the chart is a bit simpler:
By grouping all the identical values together, I can cut it down some more. Also, my 20mm lens does not stop down past f/16, so I am grouping those into the “stack” category. That gives the final version:
There we have it! This small chart now shows the mathematically sharpest aperture for my 20mm lens at seven common hyperfocal distances. If you have a zoom lens, just create a table like this for every important focal length in the zoom range.
Rounding
Don’t be afraid to round the values in this chart. If you are very close to the “perfect” aperture, your photos will be all but indistinguishable. This is true both for your focal length and your aperture values. For instance, a 17mm lens at f/11 is not particularly different from an 18mm lens at f/11. There is no reason to stress about small differences. Personally, if I need to round, I tend to lean towards a smaller aperture. Although this does result in additional diffraction blur, it also offers some leeway in case my focus was slightly incorrect. For example, if the chart tells me to shoot at f/8.5 (which my camera does not allow me to set), I am more likely to shoot at f/9 than at f/8. Again, though, this only makes a small amount of difference.
Making Your Own Charts
Perhaps the focal length or distance that you use most is not on either of these charts. If that’s the case, and you would prefer not to round, feel free to make your own chart. For Metric charts, the math is exactly what I showed earlier:
Note that, for “half the hyperfocal distance,” your figure needs to be in millimeters! Otherwise, your result will be vastly incorrect. So, if the hyperfocal distance is five meters, that value should equal 2500mm.
Imperial calculations are a bit different:
In this case, make sure that “half the hyperfocal distance” is in feet. So, if your hyperfocal distance is equal to twelve feet, that value should equal six.
If your lens isn’t included in the huge charts above, these formulae should help you create your own.
6) Smartphone Apps
As you might expect, this information also works well as a smartphone app. Although most hyperfocal distance apps do not take diffraction into account – and, therefore, do not show you the sharpest possible aperture – there is a trio of apps that does. These applications are developed by George Duovos, whose derivations helped create the formula I used in this article. I have been experimenting with these three apps for a few weeks, and I can thoroughly recommend them. Unfortunately, they only exist for iOS, and there are no similar apps for Android phones. Here are the links (affiliate):
- OptimumCS-Pro, $9.99. This app is most similar to the information in this article. Given the closest and farthest reaches of your scene, it tells you the sharpest possible aperture. (Note that OptimumCS-Pro does not include lens aberrations, so it may suggest wider apertures than ideal if your hyperfocal distance is far away. Again, to correct this, follow the same procedure outlined in the “Simplifying the Charts” section above.)
- TrueDoF-Pro, $8.99. This app tells you – for a specific circle of confusion size – the range of distances that are acceptably in focus at a given aperture. Essentially, this app gives you the same information as a typical hyperfocal distance chart, except that you can change the circle of confusion size. I prefer the first app, OptimumCS-Pro, for my photography. (Unlike the other two apps, though, there is a limited free version for this one, so you may want to test it before committing to the regular version.)
- FocusStacker, $7.99. This app tells you the number of photos – at which aperture and focusing distances – are necessary to create a focus stack for a given level of sharpness. Although FocusStacker is a bit separate from this article, I included it here because I find it particularly valuable. I haven’t seen this type of information available in any other form; if you ever focus stack, this is the best option available (my one critique is that it doesn’t let you set the aperture; it suggests an aperture value for you, making its calculations from that).
There also are non-Pro versions of the first two apps, which are slightly less expensive. These are the ones I use, since I have no need for the additional features of the Pro apps (tilt-shift lens compatibility, view camera compatibility, different wavelengths of light, extra focusing scales, and some additional presets). The standard versions are below:
Aside from the charts (or equations) in this article, OptimumCS is the only way to find the mathematically sharpest aperture for a scene.
7) Is All This Necessary?
All of the information above is fine and interesting, but is it truly necessary? Should all landscape photographers be using these calculations? To answer the question, I would like to quote my hyperfocal distance article:
“Honestly, though, the main drawback of hyperfocal distance charts is their impracticality. Do you really want to bring a chart into the field while you are taking pictures? It can take quite a while to find the values and focus in the right spot.”
This statement is just as true here, even though the charts and apps in this article are more accurate than standard hyperfocal distance tables. Very few people people want to fiddle with their phone or a sheet of paper while taking pictures. Perfect sharpness is far from essential; there are quicker methods that give more than enough detail for many photographers.
At the same time, for some photographers, this level of precision is welcome. I personally use the charts in this article for many of my landscape photographs, assuming that I have a few extra seconds to spend on a shot. If you pixel peep or create large prints, there truly is a benefit from this high level of accuracy.
8) Other Methods
The method above is far from the only way to choose the sharpest aperture for a scene. Although it is mathematically accurate, it takes some time for every photo; there are simpler techniques as well.
Focus Stacking: For one example, you could focus stack a difficult landscape. This isn’t particularly quick, but it results in photos that are incredibly sharp. Simply set your lens to its sharpest aperture, then take a series of photos focused at different distances. (Again, I recommend the FocusStacker app.) You can combine the resulting images in a program like Photoshop or Zerene Stacker, which outputs a single photograph with the sharpest portion of every individual shot. This method gives you more detail than any single photograph, no matter which technique you use. Unfortunately, it tends to work well only if your subject is completely still.
Estimation: If you can’t focus stack, another method is to focus at the hyperfocal distance and estimate the best aperture based upon your prior experience. For example, if you are photographing a scene with tremendous depth, you may choose to shoot at f/16 simply from experience. This technique is incredibly quick, but – even for expert photographers – it won’t always be the sharpest aperture possible.
Reviewing the LCD: If a photo’s sharpness is particularly important, you may simply decide to review the image on your camera’s LCD screen. You can make changes from there, setting the widest aperture that still gives the depth of field that you need. However, as useful as this method can be, a three-inch LCD is far from the best way to check the critical sharpness of a large photograph.
Each of these methods can be valuable, and a “mathematically perfect” aperture is overkill for many photographers. This is especially true if you create smaller prints, or if you primarily display your images online. It all depends upon your specific situation.
9) Conclusions
This entire article boils down to a single question: When you are taking pictures with a large depth of field, how do you choose your aperture setting? If you prefer to leave the camera at, say, f/11 – no matter what the subject is – there is nothing wrong with that at all. Your resulting photos may not be as sharp as possible, but they typically will be good enough. However, if you want to spend time making sure that your aperture has the best possible ratio of depth of field to diffraction, the charts (and apps) covered in this article are the most accurate methods available.
Photographers like to chase technical perfection – and, honestly, I believe that is a good thing. It is wonderful to drive ourselves to create the best possible photographs; if nothing else, it shows that we care about our work. However, mathematical perfection is not always necessary, and sometimes it is not even desired. If we lose sight of a photograph’s innate, aesthetic qualities, none of these technical settings will make it a success.
So, if you choose to use the aperture charts in this article, do so for a reason. “Perfect” sharpness is not itself an end; it is a tool to help convey your photographic message. If you are making large prints of a dramatic landscape, these techniques absolutely may be worthwhile. However, if you are simply taking pictures for fun, there is no reason to abandon the methods that you already enjoy.
Comments
I hope this is a joke :)
The techniques in this article are not for everyone. They mainly apply to landscape/architectural photography, and even then they are far from necessary. If you don’t want to be bogged down with all this technical information, go out and shoot!
And have fun!
Very interesting read Spencer. Thanks for that. Just getting back into photography after many years away from it. I have lots of learning to do, and this website has been very helpful with all the informative articles.
There are apps that aren’t iOS!
Unfortunately, the George Duovos apps are only available for iOS. If you know of any non-iOS apps that include diffraction in their hyperfocal distance calculations, please let me know and I will update the article.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.zendroid.hyperfocal&hl=en
Please look at the Android app. I guess this one is good.
Will do. I took a quick look and turned up nothing. Interesting article BTW.
Lol, many app developers still think that if you are a “serious” or “pro” photographer, than you must use Apple. This 90’s line of thinking still exist today, unfortunately.
Some even afraid that if they also develop the app for Android the IOS users will raise their nose and dump them :-)
Thanks, Motti from one of the disenfranchised poor Android cousins! It des seem that especially in the photography world that we are discriminated against. Surely, it’s i the best interests of app developers to adopt a two platform approacj.
Interestingly, on the computer front, I do use Mac. Go figure.
Having used both Android and now IOS, I take an app developer more seriously if they have the wits necessary to work in both worlds. I think that IOS must pay better for them, though–or maybe it’s just much more difficult and time-consuming to keep up with new system software in both worlds. A great and very useful article! Thank you for it.
I guess the thinking of the 90’s must have been confirmed by the interceding 25 years of experience! Of course Gates got pretty wealthy selling beta products then selling beta fixes— rather like Medicare paying only 80% of your medical costs. So says this Mac user. I have a little white Mac that is still running tho it can’t do everything my Pro with El Capitan can. Meanwhile my daughter went thru 3 Dells and Toshibas before she wised up and got a Mac. The president of my camera club, long a PC advocate, switched to Mac when he found that his failed machine, with a large assortment of programs, could more inexpensively be replaced with a MacBookPro. Do take this with a grain of humor, much as Canon users must take at the hands of Nikon users!
Great article, thanks! I’ve saved the charts to my smartphone. It shouldn’t be too difficult to remember the most commonly used metrics. Good to have some proof behind them!
Thanks, Rob! You’re very right — for most focal lengths, there are only a handful of distances that you need to remember in the first place. The charts look much more complicated than they are in practice.
Thanks Spencer,
Your last articles have been outstanding, I’ve learnt a lot. I think it’s amazing to have the chance to learn these techniques and methods. Please keep wrinting these kind of texts.
Thank you, Brunno! I have learned a lot from writing them as well :)
I do remember a time when we had DOF markings on our lenses… If you knew more or less the sharpest aperture for your lens, you started there. Align the “far” DOF marker with the infinity marker and check if the “close” DOF marker covered the closest elements in your composition… If not, close one stop and repeat.
Took about 10 seconds with practice from start to finish….
Oh, I feel old :-(
Hi Frederic, thanks for your comments! As useful as DoF markings can be, especially with film, they are calibrated for a circle of confusion of .03mm. This is fine if you are making 8×12 prints, but that value is not ideal if you plan to make significant enlargements. So, the information in this article is true even if your lens has a focusing scale.
That said, if perfect sharpness is not essential, a focusing scale is a quick way to get a sharp enough image.
Yes indeed. It was just my musing that with newer technologies, not everything has gotten easier. The lower resolution of film allowed for many shortcuts to be quite effective, but they don’t work so well with 40+mp sensors… I did not mean anything negative regarding your article which is very informative and accurate. Just longing for simpler days… And I am only 40 but photography has been my hobby since I have been 12 and many things have changed, often for the better, rarely for the easier.
Very true! No worries, nothing negative at all in your original comment. The amazing capabilities of today’s cameras can be a double-edged sword sometimes, leading us to rethink our old (and preferred) methods of taking pictures. I’ve posted a lot of technical articles recently, but the main point is just to go out and have fun :)
Thank you for an excellent article. It’s way too technical for mu use (portraits) but very well understood and a good read.
Thank you, Motti, glad you enjoyed it! This information definitely isn’t geared towards portrait photographers, although I suppose there could be some environmental shots where it makes sense.
Hi Spencer,
Thank you for yet another great article! Some stunning shots too that remind me of my last two vacations abroad :)
I have a question regarding smaller sensors. You say we shouldn’t use the equivalent focal length of our lenses but the actual focal length. So, if on a micro four thirds camera (with a 2x crop factor) I want to get everything sharp from 5 feet at 14mm (eq. 28mm), I’ll have to use about f/10, while I would use f/20 on an FF camera (with a 28mm lens), and the result in terms of sharpness and depth of field will be about the same, right (notwithstanding other lens and sensor properties of course)? In other words, I can give the same depth to a shot with both sensors, or will FF have an advantage here (again, notwithstanding its other benefits)? I’m basically trying to justify my purchase of an m43 camera here :)
Thanks!
You are absolutely correct, except for one thing: the left-hand side of the chart shows the hyperfocal distance, not the distance to the closest object in your photograph.
So, to get everything sharp at five feet, look at the ten foot entry! (Since hyperfocal distance is double the distance to your closest object.) This is actually better, suggesting that you should shoot at f/7.0 for maximum sharpness in a single frame.
There are, as you said, other benefits to full frame. Given a sensor with the same number of pixels — and all else equal — a m43 photograph taken at f/7.0 and ISO 100 will look identical to a full-frame photo taken at f/14.0 and ISO 400. But you definitely can get the same depth of field with both sensors! (And, many m43 cameras are more efficient than the theoretical ISO 100 vs ISO 400 comparison would suggest.)
So, go ahead and buy the new camera :)
Woops, my bad! It is early morning this side of the pond so I’m not quite fully awake yet :) Thank you for correcting my mistake. I’ll try and make good use of this information and the chart for my upcoming trip to the US! Have a great day (er… night).
Nice article Spencer.
But I guess the most difficult part is to guestimate the distances in the field. If the photographer makes a too big of a mistake at guessing the distance to focus on then this will create an error. The theory is great but I believe it is very difficult to put into practice. And while one is fiddling trying to create the perfect foto in terms of sharpness, you might have missed the great scenery.
Very true, and thanks for putting this into some perspective!
There wasn’t a good spot to elaborate on this in my article, but the way I tend to find these distances may help some people:
If you have a lens with a focusing scale, simply focus at the closest object in your scene. Take a look at the focusing scale, then manual focus to double the distance marked on your lens. Then set the aperture shown for that distance.
Although this technique only works if your lens has a focusing scale — and, even then, one that has a decent number of values listed — it can be better than simple estimation.
There are a few other ways as well, but none of them will be perfectly accurate. (Another reason why I recommend rounding to the smaller aperture, if you need to round.)
As you say, though, the most important concept is to take pictures before you miss the best light or scenery!
Thanks for another very interesting article, Spencer! (and good to see metric values included as well now ;-) ) I do quite a bit of timelapse photography, so I definitely have the time to look up the optimum aperture for a scene I’m about to shoot. It might not always be possible to adhere to the theoretical values during day-to-night or night-to-day sequences, but I can change other settings first to stay there as long as possible.
Btw, I also wanted to say that the second to last image in this article is absolutely stunning – at first glance it looks like some warped reality, with a vertical lake on the left and a “normal” river on the right. One of those shots I can look at for a long time.
Thank you, Greg, glad you like that photo!
One small query – I use a 35mm f/1.8G and my kit lens (1855mm) on my D3200 (DX). The lens does not have an infinity focus. So how do I shoot a flat landscape where there are not subjects in between (like the beach shot that you have shot with your 24mm lens). This is a very basic query and excuse my asking such an elementary question. But these are small titbits that help me understand more stuff on photography. An excellent article as always. WIll surely retain this chart. Thanks for such detailed and valuable info. Keep them coming. Cheers
Srikanth
Hi Srikanth, I’m not sure if I understand your question completely. However, in a landscape like the beach scene, I take photos just like I would for other landscapes — I estimate how close the foreground is, focus at twice that distance, then set the appropriate aperture.
What if there is nothing to focus on. Just a very expanse of rolling green and the sky above with trees in the distance. My 35mm dies not have infinity focus. So what do I do to get a sharp image?
Srikanth, thank you for clarifying, and sorry that I missed your post until now. Hopefully you have found the answer to your question. In the situation you discussed, where all of the subjects in your photo are at infinity, all you need to do is autofocus on one of them. You don’t need an infinity marker on your lens; all you need is the ability to autofocus.
I read the previous article “What Is Diffraction in Photography?” and now I’m reading this new one. I have to admit that I found myself a bit lost trying to figure out the relation between Airy disk and Circle of Confusion. If I didn’t get it wrong they both are projected onto every pixel of a camera’s sensor, right?
So, Can we say that the Circle of Confusion is inside the Airy disk ? I need to get it before going on.
The Airy disk is projected onto every pixel. It is always the same size at a given aperture, across the entire photo. The Airy disk is just a way to measure the amount of blur from diffraction.
The circle of confusion is similar. It is how we measure the out-of-focus blur at a given point in a photograph.
Neither of them is inside the other. They are just two separate ways that a single point of light is blurred.
For example, the blur from diffraction (Airy disk) may measure 20 micrometers in diameter. The defocus blur (circle of confusion) may measure 30 micrometers in diameter. When you combine these two — using the first formula in this article — you get that the total blur is the square root of 1300, or about 36 micrometers in size.
So, neither one is inside the other; they are combining together.
“you get that the total blur is the square root of 1300, or about 36 micrometers in size….So, neither one is inside the other; they are combining together.”
This is crucial!
Are you telling me that the 36-micrometers-size total blur is just what is “projected” onto every pixel?
Luke, Using an f-stop of f/16 produces an Airy disc with a diameter of circa 20 µm, so this blur is projected onto every sensel (pixel) in the image sensor. The total blur of 36 µm will be projected onto only the sensels that are recording the out-of-focus areas of the scene that have a circle of confusion of 30 µm — the 0.03 mm limit that Nikon and many others use for marking depth of field scales on their full-frame format lenses.
If that doesn’t answer your question then by all means ask me to clarify it.
I need, however, to go a bit deeper on it.
1)
An f-stop of f16 produces an Airy disc with a diameter of circa 20 µm. Ok, meaning that it will be the ONLY blur
projected onto every sensel (pixel) in the image sensor for the area in focus ?
Whereas we’ve got to consider the total blur of 36 µm for the out-of-focus areas of the scene?
2)”The total blur of 36 µm will be projected onto only the sensels that are recording the out-of-focus areas of the scene that have a circle of confusion of 30 µm”
I’m a bit lost here. 36µm projected? Areas that have a 30-µm circle of confusion? What happens to the others 6 µm?
Luke, see my other comment, but the answer to your first question is yes! The in-focus portion obviously does not have any out-of-focus blur. So, the only blur at that spot comes from diffraction (which, in this case, is 20mm in size). However, the blur is not the same size for every out-of-focus point in your photo. So, at some areas, out-of-focus blur may be 30µm in diameter (which combines with the already-present 20µm blur from diffraction to equal 36µm, as I showed in my first comment). At other areas, the blur may be larger or smaller. The farther you get from the plane of focus, the larger the out-of-focus blur becomes.
To answer your second question, there is no “lost” 6µm. Again, look at the formula provided at the start of the article. I’ll do my best to reproduce it here:
The total blur, which is 36µm = square root of ( diffraction blur squared, which is 20µm^2 + out-of-focus blur squared, which is 30µm^2 ).
Do the math, and you’ll see that sqrt(30^2 + 20^2) = 36.
So, when Pete is referring to the 30µm size, he is solely talking about the out-of-focus component of the total blur.
1) Out of focus component of the blur = 30µm circle of confusion
2) Diffraction component of the blur = 20µm Airy disk
3) Those combine to give you a total blur with a diameter of 36µm
Luke,
Airy disc diffraction is a transverse/lateral phenomenon.
The circles of confusion that result from each object in the scene that is away from the infinitely-thin plane of the selected focus distance are an axial/longitudinal phenomenon, which is *perpendicular to* the image plane.
I hope this helps…
Let’s say our camera image plane is perfectly aligned West to East, its perpendicular distance plane will therefore be pointing due North.
To explain what is happening in the camera system, we will drive 20 km East (laterally) to simulate the 20 µm of lateral diffraction. We then drive 30 km North (longitudinally) to simulate the 30 µm out-of-focus circle of confusion. We have driven 50 km to reach our destination. But, in practical reality, how far is our destination actually away from our staring point, as the crow flies? The mathematical tangent serves to answer this important question: the hypotenuse of this right-angled triangle = √(20² + 30²) = √1300 ≈ 36 km.
So, asking where the extra (36 − 30) 6 km comes from could be retorted by: Were the heck did the extra (36 – 20) 16 km come from??? I think that a reasonably sufficient formal mathematical answer would be:
The image blur for each object in the scene, when using perfect optics, can be roughly approximated by the vector quantity: (Airy disc diameter) + i(circle of confusion of the out-of-focus object). Where “i” represents the square root of −1.
Any decent mathematical calculator will have functions to perform this rectangular-to-polar conversion, and its inverse. The phase angle of this vector is highly relevant to the overall system optical transfer function, but it is irrelevant in the context of Spencer’s excellently articulated and illustrated post.
Pete is correct. A 20µm sized blur will project onto every point of the sensor. However, a 36µm sized blur will only project onto points that are a certain amount out of focus. The most in-focus portion of the image will only have the 20µm blur. The most out-of-focus point will probably have a blur much larger than 36µm in size.
But the essence of your question is correct — some level of blur is projected onto every pixel.
Last question.
Do the full-frame cameras, or even the medium format cameras, with larger sensors and larger sensels dial better with the blur issues?
Using Spencer’s chart, let’s pick a hyperfocal distance of 8 metres. If we use a 70 mm lens on a full-frame 24×36 mm camera, we need to select f/21.6.
Suppose we have a camera with a one-tenth scale sensor 2.4×3.6 mm. To take the same picture as the above, we need a lens with a focal length of 0.1 × 70 = 7 mm and the chart shows we need to select f/2.1 — both the focal length and the f-number are multiplied by the scale factor of the sensor. The size of the diffraction blur and the circle of confusion at the sensor are one-tenth of the values on the full-frame sensor, therefore, they are the same percentage of the whole image.
The images from the above pair of cameras will have exactly the same angle of view, depth of field, and level of diffraction. So, the size of the sensels doesn’t affect the depth of field or the level of diffraction in the image. A camera with four times the number of megapixels — double the linear resolution — will have noticeably more blur per image pixel when the image is pixel-peeped because we are viewing the image at twice the magnification. This is equivalent to comparing a 10×12 inch print of the image and a 20×24 inch print of it from the same viewing distance: the latter will have a much shallower depth of field and twice as much diffraction.
Best aperture to use if you are confused: f8
If your landscape doesn’t start for a few meters, f/8 is almost always a safe bet. May not be the absolute best, but almost always good enough.
Hi, Spencer,
Excellent article but there is a little disconnect between the title and the content.
Out of all apertures of the lens, one provides the sharpest image in the focal plane. This is how I read the title.
The article talks about a slightly different subject – even though important and well written.
Keep writing – you have a good concise writing style. I like it.
Val
Thank you, Val, that’s very true — the title could be more connected. I’ll work on that more carefully from here on out.
Hi Spencer,
Thank you the wonderful article.
How do I use the chart for hyperfocal distance with respect to the following scenario?
1. Sensor: Micro 4/3, Focal length of lens: 17mm
2. Sensor: APS-C, Focal length of lens: 16mm
I will greatly appreciate your help. Thank you.
I assume that the focal lengths that you mentioned are the actual focal lengths, rather than the full-frame equivalent focal lengths. Which specific lenses are you using?
If my assumption is correct, it doesn’t matter what sensor you are using. For the APS-C 16mm focal length, you look at the 16mm entry on the chart. For the Micro 4/3 17mm focal length, you look at the entry for 18mm on the chart (since there is no 17mm listed — 18mm is close enough). Or, you could create your own chart with a 17mm value.
The sensor doesn’t matter. The only important piece is the focal length.
That assumption is correct. I provided the actual focal length. I am using Sony 16mm prime (on APS-C) and Zuiko 17mm (MFT) lenses. Hyperfocal distance for using f/8 on APS-C with 16mm FL would be then 10 feet? So I focus at 10 feet to get everything sharp? For a MFT, using f/4 would require me to focus at 15 feet to get everything in focus?
Thank you for your response. Much appreciated.
Happy to help! I recommend reading back through the “putting it into practice” section in this article.
What you are saying is not incorrect. You did provide the right numbers. However, unless you need to shoot at f/4 for low-light purposes, your lens probably will be sharper at an aperture of f/5.6 or f/8.
Although you can use these charts to find the hyperfocal distance for a given aperture, I instead recommend that you use them to find the right aperture for a given hyperfocal distance. That’s the order that you probably will need this information in the field.
Oh I see. So instead of going with the aperture and finding the required hyperfocal distance, I should first look at the hyperfocal distance and use the appropriate aperture value for that distance right? Thank you and I will definitely give the other article a read.
That’s correct!
All this analysis is good and fine, but aren’t we missing the last piece which is the pixel size. F11 on the latest Sony and Canon pixel monsters is a huge loss and going much beyond F8 on the D8xx starts to be impact as well, No?
Pixel size actually doesn’t matter. Although f/11 shows diffraction more easily on a D810, a wider aperture (say, f/5.6) correspondingly shows focusing errors just as easily. The best balance always is the numbers given by this formula.
Chip, Suppose that we use Spencer’s tables for both a 10 megapixel camera and one which has ten times the linear resolution — 1000 megapixels — each pixel thereby having one hundredth of the area of the 10 megapixel camera.
The latter camera will have, per pixel, ten times the blur from diffraction; and ten times the blur from the out-of-focus circles of confusion surrounding the nearest object in the scene and the distant objects in the scene near to infinity. Both cameras will produce, in the same sized print of their images, exactly the the same level of diffraction and out-of-focus blur.
The theory is good but in practice the Hyperfocal Distances method is difficult and impractical. There is an alternative method – “Merklinger’s method”. With his approach Harold Merklinger made it simple:
Focus on the most distant object in the scene, and set an aperture whose diameter is equivalent to the disk of confusion. The disk of confusion is the smallest distance between objects in the scene that need to be resolved.
More detailed comparison of both methods is here: http://www.kevinboone.net/hyperfocal.html
Thank you for sharing this — it is thought-provoking. I do disagree with its premise, though.
To start, Merklinger’s method is not mathematically accurate; the author admits that much in the article. It requires that you focus at infinity for every photograph, aside from “really demanding” situations. That, itself, should raise some red flags.
I can see where Merklinger (or the author, Kevin Boone) is coming from. Normal hyperfocal distance tables — as I said in my article on hyperfocal distance — are not accurate, and they lead to blurred backgrounds in large prints. Merklinger’s method appears to be a reaction against blurry backgrounds, but I believe that it takes that concept to the extreme.
The argument for Merklinger’s method is that it is simpler than hyperfocal distance. I’ll buy that. However, it prioritizes background sharpness far more than anything else. If you are looking for a simple method, why don’t you just focus on the most important object of every scene? That’s how most photographers do it, and it means that your background will never be sharper than your main subject.
The argument I don’t agree with at all is how Merklinger suggests to choose the aperture value. He requires that you estimate the physical size, in millimeters, of the smallest item in your foreground that needs to be sharp. But there is a huge difference — two full aperture stops — between a 3mm object and a 5mm object. My eyesight isn’t good enough to distinguish a 3mm object from a 5mm object when they are several meters (more than ten feet) away!
Also, his values are just as inaccurate as a normal hyperfocal distance table. For example, at his suggested 5mm disk, he claims that an 18mm lens at f/4, focused at infinity, will be acceptably sharp from 4 meters to infinity. If you have an 18mm lens, I suggest testing this yourself — it absolutely isn’t true, unless you are making very small prints.
However, even though I disagree with it, thank you again for sharing that article. I like the author’s writing style, and I hadn’t heard of this particular method before. If you only care about the background being sharp, you are right that it is better to focus at infinity than at the hyperfocal distance.
Spencer: it’s a very interesting article but since I’m not a pro I ignore what you mean by ‘stacking’. Does it mean taking several pictures at different focusing distances and then stacking them so all the scene becomes sharp?
That is exactly right! You can read more here: https://photographylife.com/how-to-focus-stack-images/
My approach to landscape photography has been to compose, focus on my foreground element of interest (as I want maximum sharpness on what is closest – it makes sense to me) and then take a number of shots with variable apertures (e.g. f/5.6, f/8, f/11). At home, on a large monitor, just pick the one that looks best. It has worked for me. But then again, I do not bother much if my background is not pinsharp. I actually find it more natural if it isn’t…
That is also a great way to do it! Often, I end up simply focusing on my most important subject, then testing out a few aperture values.
Hello Spencer,
Thanks for sharing this technical information and your article – besides being very interesting – is very well written and properly documented!
All thorough additional knowledge is always welcome, and it’s up to everyone to use it or not.
I have also saved the charts to my phone and I reckon to be using it quite often for future photoscapes.
BTW, very nice website too ;-)
Keep up the good work!
Hi Spencer.
Very interesting, what you miss in your article is the way of calculating airy disk size. It depend on lens diameter, or if you simplify on f-stop.
Thanks
Thank you, Nestor, good point. For anyone who is interested in the original formula that George Airy used, I recommend checking out this wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airy_disk
So I’m a little confused about one thing – the formulas (and therefore charts) appear to take diffraction into account via the Airy disc size. However you say to watch using smaller apertures on smaller sensor cameras due to diffraction. In George’s iOS apps, it seems you still need to know the acceptable blur diameter to set an upper bound for aperture.
What am I missing?
I’m not sure that I understand your question. For George Duovos’s apps, OptimumCS does not require you to specify your blur diameter. It’s the one that provides information similar to the topics in this article.
For a small-sensor camera, the numbers in the chart and formula are still completely correct. If it says to shoot at f/20, that is still the sharpest aperture to get your intended depth of field. However, since f/20 causes more diffraction on a small sensor (for a given print size), I recommend that you start focus stacking earlier on small sensor cameras. If you can’t focus stack, the formula is still correct.
Yeah, I wasn’t having a great moment of clarity when I wrote that. I guess what I was really asking was how to figure out where the diffraction threshold is for a given sensor size/pixel pitch using George’s DOF equations/apps. I have since realized that you can’t get there from here and need to independently determine that from tests designed to detect it.
Ah, I see, thanks for clarifying. In truth, there is no definitive diffraction threshold. George Duovos gives the following approximation, which helps you find the threshold of blur that your sensor picks up:
1) Look up the number of pixels and the width of your sensor.
2) Divide the width of the sensor (in mm) by the number of pixels across the sensor.
3) Multiply that by two.
4) To get the figure in microns, multiply that by 1000.
For the D800, for example, that gives you 35.9/7360 = about 0.005mm. Multiplied by two, and then by 1000, gives you 10 microns.
However, although this formula is useful, I tend to think that it is too conservative. (It is not intended to be mathematically accurate, just a good way to find an approximation.) You would have a very hard time getting a 15 micron blur to show up on your sensor, for example.
A 10-micron blur means that any aperture smaller than f/5 would show noticeable levels of diffraction on the D800. A 15-micron blur means that any aperture smaller than f/8 would show blur, which I tend to find more accurate.
Spencer, George’s calculation approximates to 59 ∕ crop factor ∕ √megapixels
where “crop factor” = 1 for full-frame; 1.5 for Nikon DX; etc. I agree that it seems too conservative for a Bayer CFA sensor.
highest f-number to use = 48 ∕ crop factor ∕ √megapixels
gives f/8 for the D800; f/12 for the D4; f/14 for the D3; f/6.3 for a DX 24 MP camera.
Thank you for that background info, Pete! Those numbers seem fairly accurate. Certainly, with a perfect lens you will see diffraction at f/8 on the D800 — it’s just so small that I see it as negligible.
I am using an Android app called “DOF Calculator”. I assume that this app is following these same equations. (It does adjust for the sensor size of the camera). It may be difficult for you to confirm if you are an iOS only user…
Gary, most depth of field calculators don’t take diffraction into account therefore they don’t use the equations presented in Spencer’s article (other than the calculators specifically mentioned).
There are many other things that they don’t take into account, including: asymmetric lenses (reverse-telephoto wide-angle and telephoto designs); internal focus designs that change their focal length with focus distance; the fact that f/11 is actually f/11.31; f/22 is f/22.63, etc; and that the focus distances marked on many lenses is from the film/sensor plane whereas all of the calculators assume the focus distance to be from the front principal plane of the lens. Most of the calculators don’t even use the correct fundamental equations.
Spencer’s article is by far the best practical guide that I’ve yet seen on selecting the optimum aperture for landscape photography.
Thank you, Pete. I appreciate the mention of f/11 vs f/11.31 — it’s something that people don’t tend to bring up in this kind of discussion. The figures in this article certainly are the “ideal” numbers, and they would be less valid if your lens has significant focus curvature or an internal focus design.
Spencer,
Thanks for taking the time to put this together. Even though the details are most likely more than I will ever use, your work means that I can make a few assumptions about my set up and end up with very good results. I can now even tweak my previous “givens” and get great results, so thanks for taking the time!
Thank you, Spencer. This is very useful. While I can’t follow the math, the verbal explanation is doable. And, I’ve never been clear whether to use the lens focal length or the crop sensor equivalent–until now.
Hello friends!
Someone could answer?
1-The chart metric works in DX format.
2-I did not understand how use the formula.Divided 375 by?
Thanks.
Yes, the charts (both Metric and Imperial) work with DX format cameras. Don’t worry about using the formula unless the focal length you want isn’t listed in the chart.
Hey Spencer!
Thank you for your in depth article! I am an android user and after a bit of search on Google Play I found the app “DoF” by Jonathan Sachs (http://www.dl-c.com/DoF/) which also exist as a Windows program. It also takes diffraction and out-of-focus light blur into account (if I understood correctly). It also features a measure of blur at the edges in-focus are which is neat (the appendix of the documentation has some detail on what a blur of a certain value means). Maybe you can add this to your article. ;-)
I have one question though: This all is probably unneccessary if one doesn’t have a tool to properly measure the distance, because the camera doesn’t allow to set a focus point in meters. Of course one cloud use apps for the smartphone that measure distance based on the height of an object (simple trigonometry) but I guess that wouldn’t be very practical.
When needed, I use HyperFocal Pro on my Android. Way easy to use. And it’s free.
Spencer,
Thanks very much for this very informative article. For my own work I’ve decided to simplify the method somewhat. Instead of an exact aperture I use the concept “For any given focal length, as the hyperfocal distance increases you should also increase the aperture, conversely as the hyperfocal point gets closer to the camera you should decrease the aperture”. So, if your sharpest aperture is f/8-f/11 then for hyperfocal points some distance from the camera I might use f/5.6, or for very close hyperfocal points I might use f/16.