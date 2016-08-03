How to Calibrate Dell Wide Gamut Monitors

In the past, hardware calibration feature was limited to premium wide-gamut models from companies like NEC or Eizo. Those models offer wide gamut, great uniformity and advanced calibration features…but at a fairly high price. Affordable wide gamut solutions with hardware calibration started in 2013 with Dell and after that other companies like LG, BenQ and Samsung begun to offer “similar” products with more or less success. It is important to point out that LG and Samsung wide gamut models cannot be properly calibrated internally with the i1Display Pro colorimeter using their software and the same applies to some BenQ models like SW2700PT and its Palette Master Elements software. The main issue with those models is that they bundle an outdated X-Rite SDK (Software Development Kit) in their software without GB-LED support, which is the current main* (see the footnote at the end of the article below) LED wide gamut backlight technology. Hence, their software won’t get accurate readings, which in turn leads to inaccurate calibration. The BenQ PG2401PT and its Palette Master software, on the other hand, come with proper GB-LED support.
These low-budget wide gamut monitors were an interesting option for hobbyists and professionals, who cannot or do not want to spend more than $1,500 on a fully-featured premium wide gamut monitor from NEC or Eizo. The release of Eizo CS240 in late 2014 lowered that budget gap, since it is a near fully-featured wide gamut monitor for $850-900 USD and even today remains as one if the most sensible and affordable choices.
Since 2013 Dell has released several GB-LED models with hardware calibration. Here is a brief overview of their features:
- sRGB, AdobeRGB and for new models DCI-P3 factory gamut emulation, also called factory calibration. Factory calibration is done at default brightness and contrast OSD values, 50%, which means a high cd/m2 output. Factory calibration white point is not accurate at all but gamut, gray balance and TRC is more or less accurate. You will need graphics card calibration on most units to make use of them (white point correction). You cannot fix factory calibration “inside” your monitor.
- 10-bit / channel input to monitor, for compatible hardware and software.
- “Custom Color” OSD mode with full native gamut, and fully customizable values for RGB gain and offset controls, to help with graphics card LUT calibration.
- Two OSD modes serve as independent “memory slots” for user’s hardware calibration, CAL1 and CAL2.
- Uniformity compensation feature, with limited usability and not available at all for some OSD modes.
And below are their issues:
- 2013 Models: U2413, U3713H, U3014. These were 1st generation of Dell’s GB-LED monitors with AH-IPS panel. They have more or less “good enough” uniformity but serious overshoot (ghosting) issues. In order to get faster response times and advertise magic “8ms” number, a strong pixel response policy is applied to electronics. This kind of strong and fast change when changing a pixel value from dark grey (let’s say 80/256) to a lighter grey (let’s say 160/256) made that pixel bright with a much more lighter grey during a short time interval (let’s say 200/256 as an example), which caused overshoot ghosting. For example, while scrolling text in an internet browser, ghost images of moving letters appear as you scroll up or down.
A uniformity compensation feature was advertised, but cannot be enabled in hardware calibration OSD modes CAL1/CAL2, and if enabled in other OSD modes, it will block OSD brightness and contrast controls at 50%: this means a very high cd/m2 output not suitable for some applications. 1st generation was bundled with the very first version of Dell Color Solution software (DUCCS v1.0.x), a customized Color Munki Display software, which was buggy and inaccurate. v1.0.x versions work only with Windows and i1Display Pro colorimeter. To use exclusively i1Display Pro was not a real limitation, since it’s the only good and affordable colorimeter which has X-rite support for hardware calibration.
- 2014 Models (4K GBLED): UP2414Q and UP3214Q. These were the very first 4K IZGO GBLED models available to public. Being the first out, there were some issues and limitations. Bad backlight brightness control was applied to the 32″ model: slow under 1KHz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) was used for this task which may be a problem to some users, leading to visual fatigue. Also they use DisplayPort and MST for 4K resolution at 60Hz, but MST makes some OSes think that there are two monitors with half the resolution attached to the DisplayPort output of a graphics card. With these 2014 models Dell released a new DUCCS version, 1.5.x, which is now i1Profiler customized software. More accurate than the infamous v1.0.x version, with more profiling options. This new DUCCS version is available too for the 2013 models like U2713H, which is obviously good news for their owners. Now DUCCS suports i1Pro2 spectrophotomer (and i1Pro is reported to work too) but keep in mind that these devices are less accurate than i1Display Pro colorimeter for a GB-LED display. Also, the first OSX versions of DUCCS were released but it seems that they only worked with 4K models – they won’t write LUT3D data to CAL1/CAL2 in 2013 models.
- 2015 (5K GBLED model): UP2715K. 1st GBLED 5K available to public, there are issues related to bad color uniformity in a significant amount of units. New DUCCS version released to support this monitor, which turned out to be very buggy. A new OSX version was released too.
- 2016: UP2516D, UP2716D, UP3216Q. It is a refresh of the previous GBLED generation with a backlight (a little different, in red wavelengths). This is not really a problem since i1Display Pro filters are almost equal to CIE 1931 2º in those wavelengths. At this point of time there is not an EDR from X-Rite with that specific backlight… maybe because i1Display Pro is well behaved in those wavelengths, so we are going to call them “GB-LED” in order to not to confuse our readers. Dell users have reported very bad quality control, uniformity issues everywhere and uniformity issues beyond 6 deltaC (Spanish Canon DSLR forums) which are unacceptable values. Dell released DUCCS v1.5.10 to support these new displays but it offers less functionality than v1.5.3. Some of these new units need a firmware update to work with v1.5.10. Hardware calibration for 32″ 4K model seems to be broken since DUCCS is unable to upload an accurate LUT3D (banding issues, grey coloration artifacts…) at least for some units. Dell also modified uniformity compensation feature, but it still cannot be enabled in CAL1/CAL2 OSD modes. If this feature is enabled in “Custom Color” OSD mode, it will block RGB gain control, so the user is unable to change the white point inside the monitor. Despite this, now users can use brightness or contrast control to lower or raise cd/m2 output even when uniformity compensation is enabled. If the native white point is close enough to your desired white point, you can see it as an improvement, but users will need GPU LUT calibration to fix whitepoint, grey and TRC.
This is the sad tale of affordable wide gamut monitors, a promise that could be, but wasn’t. Some of them truly offer value for their price and still can be purchased today if they are sold for a fair price: U2413, U2713H or UP2414Q…and even UP2516D / UP2716D but it’s highly recommended to check color uniformity (ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL).
When looking at its competitors in its price range, the sad tale becomes a tragedy:
- LG: very serious uniformity issues, reported to be >4deltaC (unacceptable), in its two 27″ QHD and 31″ DCI-4K wide gamut models. Software unable to make i1Display Pro measure a GB-LED properly (and that colorimeter is the only real choice). The reason is SDK issue discussed earlier.
- Samsung: unable to make i1Display Pro measure a GB-LED properly (same SDK issue and Spyder won’t measure it properly like with other GB-LEDs) and pretty low contrast after uniformity compensation is enabled. That means about 600:1 contrast at daylight 6500K (D65) white for such an expensive monitor, almost unsuitable for video or even sRGB content…since a “good enough” sRGB 24″ monitor has more than 1000:1 contrast for much less. It’s a bad deal unless it is used just for soft-proofing purposes. Low contrast means “more glow” on IPS displays, so you will need to sit further from the monitor to lower this effect. NEC or Eizo’s 32″ 4K models can get superb uniformity without sacrificing too much contrast but they are a lot more expensive.
- BenQ: has an overpriced PG2410PT model that is unable to offer the same features as NEC/Eizo counterparts in its price range. The software for this model, Palette Master, is like DUCCS 1.5.x, a customized i1Profiler and comes with proper GB-LED support. They have another model, SW2700PT, with bad quality control and uniformity issues like 2016 models from Dell and its software is unable to make i1Display Pro measure a GB-LED properly (same SDK issue, again).
- HP: has an expensive 27” model with hardware calibration within its firmware, without a computer. The sad tale is that built-in calibration is not very configurable, just a few presets, and it needs a specific i1Display Pro OEM version from HP which is a ridiculous requirement. HP offers an SDK for calibration under Windows, Linux or OSX, but AFAIK there is no user-friendly software that can calibrate them with a retail i1Display Pro. If you have very good programming skills it could be interesting to bring ArgyllCMS features to that HP internal calibration. This monitor is not bad, but it’s too expensive for what it offers and lacks user-friendly software. HP also offers a 32” 4K wide gamut with hardware calibration and proper GB-LED support for i1Display Pro (it comes with de-updated SDK and GBLED EDR).
Given these facts, I would stay away from any of these Dell models with high prices since they are not worth it: the risk of bad uniformity units is too high for the bigger screens and software for hardware calibration has some issues as we will see in this article. I would stay further away from LG or BenQ models since their cheap models have worse uniformity issues than Dells (at least worse than 2013 models) and their software is unable to measure them properly with a colorimeter. Crippled contrast after you enable uniformity compensation in Samsung’s 32” 4K wide gamut is not appealing for such an expensive monitor…you can get a fully featured 27” QHD wide gamut from NEC for that price and NEC offers 5-step uniformity compensation trade-off between max contrast and max uniformity.
This does not mean there is no hope for hobbyists or professionals with limited budgets. As I have pointed out before, models like U2413, U2713H or UP2414Q seem to be a sensible choice… but only if found for a fair (I mean low) price for their value, since they are pretty old models. Customers need to be aware of these Dell limitations before buying. This is the point of this article: to learn, evaluate and if possible fix their flaws.
Eizo CS240 (24” 1920×1200, like U2413) has an affordable price too and it’s very likely that it will show better color uniformity than Dell. It offers true uniformity compensation feature but it’s only an ON/OFF feature, there is no trad-eoff for contrast-uniformity. Its price is about the price of a 27” QHD GB-LED Dell like UP2716D, so this Eizo is another sensible choice for limited budgets.
For better uniformity or more calibration and color space emulation features, save money for middle-high (Multisync PA) or high end (Spectraview PA) GB-LED models from NEC since they are cheaper than Eizo counterparts. NEC’s Spectraview PAs offer the same quality as ColorEdge CG Eizos and the cheaper Multisync PA models offer better features than Eizo CX series.
Dell Color Calibration Solution (DUCCS)
After GB-LED family presentation, let’s see what these Dell owners can get out of their monitors and DUCCS software. Since v1.0.x versions were useless, this is a guide to the 1.5.x family. There are two major “stable” 1.5.x versions:
-1.5.3. which works with 2014 generation or older models. This is the recommended version for that monitors unless you notice bugs.
-1.5.11 which should work with all of these Dells but offer less functionality. 2015 or 2016 models will need that version.
User interface and almost every option are common to all 1.5.x versions, so unless stated otherwise this guide works with all of them. The following instructions are for the Windows version of DUCCS, OSX version should behave in a similar way unless bugs or Apple hardware limitations or incompatibilities are found. Ask Apple support team if DUCCS does not work for you…you are on your own since it seems that there is no official support of Dell monitors with Apple proprietary hardware configurations.
DUCCS included on your monitor driver CD may be outdated. They can be downloaded from Dell or Xrite websites. Below are the links to Windows versions (Windows 7 or newer is required):
DUCCS 1.5.3 (don’t worry about the model name on the page, it works with all 2014 and older models):
DUCCS 1.5.11 (for newer Dells)
Installation will need administration privileges; it will also install i1DisplayPro SDK, X-rite Services and .NET Runtime. After installation, which may require a reboot, you may want to check Windows Update for .NET Runtime security updates. Al the end of the process you should have a desktop shortcut to DUCCS. Before running DUCCS, plug in the i1Display Pro colorimeter. Windows may want to install is as a HID device (like a mouse, keyboard…), let it do the job.
The newer 2016 Dell UltraSharp models may need a firmware update (at your own risk).
While newer versions of DUCCS may work with a dual monitor setup, it is strongly recommended that there is only one GB-LED Dell connected to your computer when running DUCCS (or even one monitor at all). Calibrate each display separately.
Now run DUCCS. If you are running 1.5.3 and have Internet access, it will prompt you to update to 1.5.11. Do not update unless you know what you are doing. After it starts you should see DUCCS main screen which looks like X-Rite’s i1Profiler for those familiar with the program:
On the middle of the screen you will see a “User Mode” selection. Go ahead and pick the “Advanced” option so that you can see all the available calibration options.
Next, click “Display->Profiling” to proceed with LUT3D Calibration. The next screen will show your Dell monitor with its serial number and a set of presets for calibration target. If this screen does not display and you see the usual i1Profiler calibration target with white point, luminance and contrast, then your monitor is not recognized by DUCCS as a GB-LED Dell with hardware calibration. Unfortunately, it is a common issue for 2013 Dells under OSX. Here is how the screen should look like:
A brief explanation of the presets:
- sRGB: it will create a LUT3D calibration that emulates sRGB gamut, with D65 white and “sRGB gamma”. sRGB gamma is not equal to a 2.2 gamma, it is close to 2.2 but is lower (brighter grey) near black and higher (darker grey) near white.
- AdobeRGB: it will create a LUT3D calibration that emulates AdobeRGB gamut, with D65 white and “2.2 gamma”. It will try to get as close as it can to full AdobeRGB gamut.
- “Custom xy”: it will create a LUT3D calibration with gamut defined by CIE xy coordinates of R, G and B primaries. “Custom xy” preset has a customizable white point target with a few presets like D50 or D65, custom daylight color temperature and a full custom white under “xy” for CIE xy color coordinates. There is also a “measure” option to match whites but due to DUCCS limitations it is not useful with i1Display Pro when matching another display: you can use an external program to properly measure xy coordinates of whatever white you want to match. There is a combo box for Gamma (TRC) selection. You may choose between a constant value or “sRGB” TRC. DUCCS v1.5.11 only allows 2.2 gamma or sRGB gamma, if you input other value like 2.4, it will ignore it and take 2.2 value. DCCS 1.5.3 users have the option of other constant gammas than 2.2.
- With DCCS 1.5.11 there is another option for customized gamut emulation, “Custom u’v'” but it is not useful since all other customizable options disappear. It’s buggy too…if you go to “custom xy” after “custom u’v’” all these options will disappear!
You may have noticed that “sRGB” and “AdobeRGB” presets are just particular configurations of “Custom xy” and it’s true. You only need to know CIE xy color coordinates for R, G and B of sRGB and AdobeRGB (available on Wikipedia for example) in order to manually set an AdobeRGB calibration target without presets. You can obtain your monitor’s full native gamut R,G and B locations in CIE xy color coordinates from:
- EDID information
- driver default ICM profile, upon inspection (DispcalGUI, ICC Profile Inspector or other applications)
- an actual measure of R, G and B CIE xy coordinates (ArgyllCMS or a validation from DispcalGUI)
Basic configuration and use of ArgyllCMS and DispcalGUI (DisplayCAL from v3.1 onwards) will be covered on the next article. For each preset you can configure target luminance between some common preset values of a value of your choice in cd/m2.
DCCS does not allow custom contrast value, it will aim to the best contrast that fit its needs. If you need a fixed contrast value (paper) you cannot do it with DCCS, you will need GPU LUT calibration and tweak monitor’s brightness and contrast controls under “Custom Color” OSD mode.
After choosing your calibration target, click next. Now you are prompted to choose a profile configuration, the way monitor behavior will be stored in a ICC/ICM file after calibration:
Here is a short explanation of the options:
- Chromatic Adaptation: is about translation of coordinates from your desired gamut and white to a Profile Connection Space (PCS) defined at D50. This PCS is where color management operations are done. There is lot of free information about color math involved, but we are trying to keep this guide simple (no formulas). Bradford or CIECAT02 will work fine.
- ICC profile version: it MUST be version 2. If you choose version 4, you won’t be able to validate profile with ArgyllCMS and some incompatibilities with other programs may happen too. Choose version 2 in this step, always.
- Profile type: Matrix profile will create one of the simplest profile types. If will assume that after calibration your display has a neutral grey, be it true or not, so profile TRC values will be equal for R, G and B channel. Table profile will create a complex profile with a more accurate description of actual after-calibration behavior. It will make 3 independent TRC for each channel. Firefox is a color-managed browser but it will not understand X-Rite’s table profiles, even tweaking its advanced configuration, so you are better off keeping it as Matrix profile.
After choosing profiling options, click next.
Now you are prompted to choose a number of color patches for profiling. These patches are not for calibration, just to profile your monitor. With DUCCS you cannot choose patch set for calibration and this is one of the main reasons of its inaccuracy. The bigger the patch set, the more information DUCCS can use to compute display’s profile in an accurate way. The simple nature of matrix profiles makes them suitable for a low number of color patches.
Click next.
Now you must choose where to store calibration: Calibration 1 (CAL1) or Calibration 2 (CAL2):
If this screen does not show up, you are not able to hardware-calibrate your Dell because of some software or hardware issue. If an error shows with information about “no USB cable plugged from monitor to computer”, check it, but maybe monitor’s USB hub drivers are not properly installed, or maybe it’s just another DUCCS bug. Sadly, if this happens, you are on your own. You can report this problem to Dell, but it’s very doubtful that the folks from support will be able to help you. At this DUCCS step, the software tries to communicate with your monitor in two ways (DDC/CI and USB) to read the serial number. If any of these operations fail, this error happens.
If there are no errors, proceed by clicking “Start Measurement”.
At this point of calibration, DUCCS will go fullscreen and will prompt you to uncover the i1Display Pro lens and place the device on the center of screen. When done, click next.
Now, the actual calibration starts. User has no control during this process so just sit and wait:
- The chosen CAL1 or CAL2 will reset to factory configuration, erasing previous LUT3D
- It will measure a few white and R, G and B patches and change contrast OSD control for that CAL OSD mode until measurements meet its needs (whatever they are, DUCCS is just a black box, not GNU software). That means that you can get lower contrast (-200) than its nominal 1000:1 value near native white, and even lower contrast for warmer whites which are far from native white point. User has no control over it.
- With contrast configured, it will measure several calibration patches in order to measure uncalibrated monitor response: it will read 44 patches for native gamma of grays (14) and of each channel (10): this is one of the most severe issues with DUCCS. If there is some kind of bad behavior (pink-green tint for example) between those measures (read my first article), DCCS cannot correct that grey because this bad behavior does not exist for DUCCS. It doesn’t measure it. Next, it reads 68 patches for gamut measurement: secondary colors, etc.
- With that information DUCCS will compute actual LUT3D data that brings that uncalibrated state to target calibration values with more or less accuracy. A pre-lut (target gamma), matrix (gamut emulation) and post-lut (de-gamma, neutral grey and white point calibration) data of LUT3D are computed, compressed and sent to monitor. White color may change to pink or some weird color during this process. Hardware calibration for the new 32” 4K UP3216Q seems to be broken here. DUCCS 1.5.11 seems to be unable to write or to compute an adequate LUT3D for this model. Maybe this hardware has another LUT format, or it is just another of the long list of DUCCS bugs.
- After LUT3D is written, DUCCS will try to fix luminance, trying a few brightness OSD values till it gets the closest OSD control value to desired value. There isn’t a fine tune for desired luminance, just a best effort. Since LUT3D calibration is written, white point may drift a little from desired value if DUCCS changes brightness. This is another source of inaccuracies of DUCCS calibration.
At this point CAL1 or CAL2 are calibrated to our desired target, but you need an ICC profile too because color managed applications need to now actual monitor behavior to manage color properly. So DUCCS starts a series of patch measurements (chosen in profile configuration step) and stores that information in computer’s memory.
After all patch measurements are finished, DUCCS will ask you to place close the i1Display Pro lens. Click next after you are done. Then DUCCS goes back to windowed mode. Click next.
Now you are prompted to choose a profile name. Write a meaningful name like “DELL U2413 sRGB CAL1.icm”, do not overwrite the generic “U2413.icm” profile. Click on “Create and save profile”, which will transform profiling measurements to a profile and write it to an ICM file, stored in your Windows OS profile folder. It will also set it as a “Default Profile” for your Display in the “Color Management” configuration of Windows Control Panel. That means that all color managed applications will work like if that profile accurately describes your monitor, but this won’t be true if you either factory-reset the monitor / reset that CAL1/CAL2 slot, or change OSD mode from your CAL1/CAL2 to other mode.
Now you can repeat the process for the other CAL1/CAL2 slot or exit DUCCS since all other application options are useless: uniformity, validation…not reliable, not accurate, not to be trusted. We will deal with validation and uniformity measures in next article.
Since calibration is stored inside the monitor, you can take DUCCS’ ICM files with its behavior to another computer or OS (Linux, OSX, another computer with Windows), then install one of those profiles as the default profile for your display. Profiles are stored in “C:\WINDOWS\system32\spool\drivers\color” folder in Windows OS. You need to know that OSD brightness/contrast values for CAL1 and CAL2 are independent from the other OSD modes, but they may be independent too for each DVI/DP/HDMI input (may vary with model/firmware revision). If you calibrate your Dell monitor on a desktop computer connected with a DVI cable to your monitor and you want to use that calibration with a laptop connected with HDMI to your monitor, then you may need to copy OSD contrast & brightness value from CAL1/CAL2 modes in DVI input to CAL1/CAL2 brightness and contrast controls in HDMI input. CAL1 and CAL2 computed LUT3D will remain unchanged between monitor inputs, it’s just contrast and brightness values what you may need to copy to the other inputs. The same applies to RGB gain and offset controls for “Custom color” OSD mode (for GPU calibration), each DVI/HDMI/DP input may need its own configuration.
Color Management Configuration for MS Windows
If you go to Windows Control panel, and double click on “Color Management” you can change default profiles for each of your displays. On Windows 10, visit “System”, click “Advanced Display Settings” under “Display”, then click “Display adapter properties” under “Related settings”. When a new window comes up, click on the “Color Management” tab, then “Color Management…” button to see the following screen:
Under the “Devices” tab there is a Device drop-down box. Make sure that your Dell display is selected. Don’t forget to check “Use my settings for this device”. Below that you will find a list of profiles associated to that display. You can add and remove profiles. You must select as “default” profile the profile that matches your current monitor configuration before using color-managed applications. For example for CAL2 calibrated to AdobeRGB preset in a U2413 with DUCCS, there must be a profile with your desired name, “DELL U2413 AdobeRGB CAL2” ICM file. Make sure that this profile is set to “default” while in CAL2 OSD mode.
Do not change anything in the “Advanced options” tab – leave it as is. The only change that “may” make sense for some configurations is to enable Windows LUT loader for GPU. To enable it, click on the bottom button “Change system defaults” (administrator rights are needed). It will open another “Color management” configuration. Go to advanced tab and enable “Use Windows display calibration”. Then close all Color management windows.
With this LUT loader enabled, every time you set as “default” a display profile, Windows will load that profile’s calibration curves in graphics card LUT. DUCCS profiles have a linear LUT (no calibration), so this configuration is not needed, but if you use i1Profiler or ArgyllCMS profiles mixed with DUCCS ones, then it may be useful. Windows LUT loader is less accurate than ArgyllCMS LUT loader. It will load a low-resolution version of calibration curves (without “decimal values” we talk about in my first article) which may lead to banding artifacts. This does not matter at all for DUCCS profiles, they have a linear LUT calibration embedded. Unless for some strange reason you do not want to use 3rd party LUT loaders, I would avoid MS Windows LUT loader and use ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL. DisplayCAL 3.1.x comes with an autoloader that notices changes in “default profile” (actually it seems to be a polling mechanism) for each display in your OS, and IMHO it’s the way to go.
Keep in mind that if you change the preset mode on the monitor to a different one (say from sRGB to AdobeRGB) and forget to change it in the Color management settings above, then fire up Photoshop, all colors might be wrong. Your display (while in that OSD mode) has a close to AdobeRGB behavior, but Photoshop will do color management as if it was close to sRGB. Before you open a color-managed application, there must be an accurate profile for your current OSD mode set as “default” for your display, as shown above. This is not a Dell limitation, this is true for every monitor and every operating system… unless a color managed application has its own monitor profile configuration. Because of this, always make sure to select the same preset (CAL1 or CAL2) as the default Color Management profile in your settings. If you change one, don’t forget to change the other. It may be possible to do this change sequence automatically with a third party application like Dell Display Manager (after tweaking it, out of scope of this guide). The same happens with Eizo/NEC monitors and their OSD configuration programs.
*NOTE: X-rite packed a GB-LED backlight SPD sample under “RG_Phosphor” EDR file – it covers AdobeRGB 99% LED backlight models. That GB-LED SPD is not exactly the same LED backlight for iMac 5K DCI-P3 (smaller gamut) or super high-end Eizo CG318-4k (bigger gamut); there is a noticeable difference in red channel output SPD between GB-LED backlight and those two models. ArgyllCMS with SPD sample data from those two displays (a “CCSS” file with SPD data) can properly measure those displays with an i1Display Pro, so do not worry about it.
This article has been submitted by a guest poster who wanted to remain anonymous. He goes by “Color Consultant” nickname in articles and forums at Photography Life.
Comments
Thanks Color Consultant
I am currently gathering some information to eventually change my monitor, so this article will be really useful for me !
Simon
Color Consultant
Very informative article, I Used X-Rite, 1-Display Pro to calibrate my ASUS PB278Q monitor. My question is, did it correct it correctly, I did noticed a difference between the factory setting display and the corrected display, so I am assuming that it is corrected.
Patrick
Just remember to use WLED correction for your i1Displaypro when measuring (calibration or validation)
Thanks for your reply
Thank you so much!
Color Consultant,
I have a question which is a bit off the topic of your current article, but anyway: does is make sense to use an EIZO monitor, e.g. a CX 241, on a computer with an Nvidia GTX series graphics card, which only delivers an 8 bit signal? If yes, does it make sense to even drive the EIZO monitor only via DVI instead of DisplayPort?
I could well imagine that the benefits this monitor provides are easily annihilated by improper hardware components on the computer side.
Thank you for your valuable insights into color calibration.
Carsten
I have these very same doubts!
Eizo’s internal high bitdepth LUT (plus dithering unit) is what allows your monitor to render colors as you intened (whatever calibration target you set).
You must use Eizo’s internal calibration (Color navigation software) EVERY time you want to calibrate since your geforce do not provide that feature (high bitdept lut AND dithering ant lut’s output… dithering is the magic word). Please read the 1st article of these series for further (but “not complicated version”) info about “dithering” (under 7th Calibration):
https://photographylife.com/the-basics-of-monitor-calibration
With a non Quadro/Firepro you loose 10bit support on Photoshop ( that means get rid of color management riunding errors, it’s not related to monitor), but you should have 10bit full screen, with may be useful with advanced video renders like madVR.
If you use Lightroom or Capture One you shuld not worry abot to 10bit or to do not 10bit because they have “virtual 10bit” (dithering , again) over display output.
Thanks for the article. Does this also apply for the ASUS PA279Q ? I believe you mentioned in the last article that these are similar. thnaks
No, your Asus has not hardware calibration. You need an AMD Radeon/Firepro/Quadro graphics card, a color munkidisplay or i1DisplayPro and free software suite ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL. It will be covered in 3rd article of these series, which even centered in fixing DCCS isues with GPU calibration it could by applied to any display.
Thanks for replying! I have the i1DisplayPro and I tried to calibrate using the DisplayCAL several times with mixed results. There are too many options in that software that I don’t really understand :) .. Waiting for your next article.
For general Photo/Print move to “User 1” or “User 2” modes in your Asus. The should allow for independent white point fine tune for GPU calibration. Use RGB gains (enabled on that OSD modes) with DisplayCAL popup “interactive adjustment” enabled.
As profile settings:
– matrix is faster and if 1 TRC curve is choosen then color managed applications will apply “less” color management (1xTRC profile says that monitor is perfectly neutral, may be it true or not).
-3xTRC matrix profile is done in a fast way but keep actual R, G & B TRC. If after calibration monitor is not perfectly neutral (as with some dell units after DCCS) this 3xTRC is useful so Photoshop may try to fix it… but there are rounding errors. Maybe this 3xTRC rounding error issues caused by color management engines are the issues you have seen.
-XYZLUT profile is an accurate profile but takes long time to build, it has 3xTRC and gets an accuracte description of your actual monitor behaviour.
With that info, just read DisplayCAL documentation or wait for next article. It’s a very easy procedure: choose calibration target like D65/2.2 gamma for example, choose profile type (as briefly explained above) then let it measure and profile.
You just need to remember to apply “RG_phosphor” spectral correction (or equivalent “trusted” CCSS file) to your i1DisplayPro in DisplayCal configuration… and you should have an AMD Radeon, Firepro or nvidia Quadro if you really want a calibration without banding. I’ve not tested new “10×0” Geforce series, but since it has been an issue for more than 10 years in Geforce cards… I hold little hopes to get that banding issue fixed.
Thank you very much for the article. It is often difficult to work out the best method for this minefield of correct monitor calibration but your article is very helpful and informative.
I have been using the i1Display Pro colorimeter for a few years now, with my two last Dell screens that I have purchased. My latest screen being the Dell P2715Q Ultra HD screen. The resolution and colour is fantastic!
One thing that has always bothered me is that under “Luminence” there seems to be an insistance on using 120cd/m2 which is way too dark, IMO. I use 250 cd/m2 and that looks correct to me.
I do not understand your question about luminance. Maybe it is resolved in the 1st article: https://photographylife.com/the-basics-of-monitor-calibration
If you want to compare print against monitor, then reflected amount of light from print must match display, whatever the first is. This could be done by measuring or by “eye” inspection. As a general trick (no waranties) if you iluminate your print with X lux, your screen luminance should be lower than X divided by pi (equal to in ideal conditions)… or if you have X cd/m2 in screen, then you need to light your print with greater than pi * X lux.
For other uses ambient lighting modify your needs, just fix luminance by “eye” inspection.
PS: P2715Q needs WLED spectral corretion applied to i1DisplayPro, it’s a sRGB display
My question is quite straight forward. If you look at the “Luminance” drop down box (you see it in the second screen shot above), you have a number of options, you have 80, 100, 120, 160 and 250 cd/m2, you can also choose, “Native”, “Custom” and “Measure”. Now, your article shows that you have chosen 120cd/m2 and it seems to be the default that X-Rite uses as well. However, when I set it to the value of 120cd/m2, the screen looks way too dark, 250cd/m2 looking more correct. Why is yours set at 120 and the default is 120 but would seemingly be too dark?
I think you should read again 1st article: we are not choosing 120, it’s just an example, like using AdobeRGB gamut emulation (limit native red gamut to AdobeRGB red coordinates). Actual luminace value is up to you to choose (1st article):
-to match print
or
-to fit you ambient light conditions for general purpose uses. Here, I find 120-140cd/m2 suitable for most rooms, of couse if you have higher ambient light conditions you will need more cd/m2.
Ok, you say you use 120-140cd/m2, but it matters not whether the room is fully lit or all the lights are off, 120-140 just is no way bright enough, 250 being optimum. That is my point, I would never see a reason to ever use anything as low as 120-140cd/m2, even 160 is too dull.
All I am trying to find out is why such a difference, why would 120-140cd/m2 look so dull when it seems that many use around that setting or is recommended by many as well.
At the end of the day, I guess that if it looks right and I can still make out detail right up near the brightest shades then it should be ok.
I’m writting right now on a LED display at D65 120cd/m2 (24″ common monitor) on a room with half closed window blinds (southern europe, 3 PM) and I’m pretty sure this is bright enough for my eyes.
With warmer whites like D50 you could rise luminance to get the same visual perception (more than 140cd/m2) for “normal, no-print-matching use” (browsing, internet, sRGB… )
With tiny screens like ultrabooks you may want to raise futher luminance target, but with good laptop displays white point xy location does not drift too much with laptop’s brightness controls… so in the end you are free to use keyboard brightness keys without ruining your previous calibration (GPU LUT based calibration) for browsing, sRGB images and such no-print-matching stuff.
In the end its up to you and your needs to choose luminance target. As stated before, that screen capture is just an example.
Color Consultant,
Somewhere above you mention a next article about ArgyllCMS and DisplayCAL you seem to be writing. This is great news — I am really looking forward to that article.
Carsten
NOTE:
=======
1) That LG, Samsung and Benq issues can be inspected by yourselves. Download their software from their websites, inspect them, there is no EDR for GB-LED displays (PG2401PT software has proper GB-LED EDR support)
2) Uniformity & contrast issues could be checked by public reviews on various sources: for example prad.de and user reports (some of them even done with ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL).
STAY AWAY from reviews with “average” uniformity results like Tom’s Hardware and other webs, you really want to see DeltaC errors distributed as a n x m grid over the screen… these reviews are not reliable at all. A seen on my 1st article, you may find more useful a “DeltaC for color/percent for brightness” report than “deltaE” uniformity report. DeltaE is about “full error”, in brightness and “tint”… your issues with these affordable displays will be “tinting” issues on left-right side of screen, that’s what you need to look for in a monitor review.
CC,
thanks for the article. it seems I have much to learn.
I’m calibrating a u2713h and u2711 both connected to a dell precision rig with a quadro k4000 by displayport, using an i1display pro.
the intention is to create 2 icc profiles for each, one for photoshop for digital painting
(for prints), another for filmmaking (to be viewed on computer).
does this mean I calibrate twice per monitor? do I select adobergb as the preset profile for the first round and srgb for the second? do I have to set each monitor to the adobergb and srgb colour space for each respective calibration?
colour novice here, hope this question makes sense.
“does this mean I calibrate twice per monitor?”
Yes, but choosing different OSD modes per calibration:
-U2713H: CAL1(HW calibration)/Custom Color(GPU calibration) for printing, calibrated to whatever white point you want (full native gamut), CAL2 (HW calibration) to Rec709/sRGB with whatever gamma you want (2.2 if it is meant to be viewed on non color managed computers programs)
-U2711: Custom Color(GPU calibration, full native gamut) for printing to whatever White point you want, sRGB mode (GPU calibration) to correct gamma and whitepoint.
The choosing of full native gamut instead of factory AdobeRGB modes is because these factory modes have locked whitepoint. It need to be corrected with GPU calibration and because of that it’s not easy to match 2 monitors in color and brightness
Since DCCS have some issues, it’s easy calibrate U2713H first and them match U2711 to U2713H achieved white.
Another solution is to perform a full GPU recalibration on top of CAL1/CAL2 U2713H’s hardware calibration. Since you have a Quadro, this will not be an issue.
For this task you need DCCS for U2713H and ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL for both monitors. When using ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL you need to apply RG_Phosphor spectral correction to U2713H and WGCCFL to U2711 if you want accurate readings from your i1DisplayPro. Read DisplayCAL documentation.
With “Rec709/sRGB” I meant to say “Rec709/sRGB ***GAMUT***”, not DCCS’ presets called sRGB or Rec709.
Choose “custom xy” in DCCS, then enter manually xy coordinates for sRGB/Rec709 primaries, choose D65 white (or cooler if needed to match an uncalibrated TV) and gamma 2.2.
ColorConsultant,
Great article.
Based on your comment about NEC SpectraView monitors, I found two lines of products that appear interesting: one that says “Desktop Monitors with SpectraViewII Color Calibration” (like EA275UHD-BK-SV), and another, much pricier, line that says “Color Critical Wide Gamut Desktop Monitor w/ SpectraViewII” (like PA242W-BK-SV). Can you please comment on the real difference between the two lines?
EA275UHD is a sRGB/Rec709 monitor with HW calibration (white and gamma calibration internal to monitor).
PA242W is a widegamut monitor (almost Full AdobeRGB, DCI-P3, etc) with HW calibration and is able to emulate other colorspaces than its native gamut (LUT3D).
Spectraview II software is the same, but functionality is limited by each monitor hardware capabilities.
Also PA series have a 5 step uniformity compensation feature to choose the balance between maximum contrast and maximum atainable uniformity. EA models only have (if present) a ON/OFF uniformity compensation feature.
Very different product families.
By the way:
Check your favorite store’s return policies regarding “-SV” models. Since they come with bundled software you may be not able to return them once opened (in most countries since software/music/video can be copied you cannot return it once opened).
If they have very strict return policy but you like that store and trust that store, is better to buy monitor without bundled software and buy SV II after you have tested your monitor. “Spectraview PA” models will be flawless, but EA or Multisync PA models may need to enable unifromity compensation which may lead to less contrast (this may be important to multipuprose photo+print+video monitor).
Keep in mind that I’m talking about NEC Europe: they sell PAs in 3 flavours: Multisync PA without SVII, Multisync PA with SVII and Spectraview PAs which come without SVII but with a custom Basiccolor Display (it’s less funcional than SVII)
Dear Color Consultant,
I can not update DELL UP2716D firmware. It show me a dialog box like below.
Monitor Firmware Update Utility
File Path:
Model No Not Detected
Current Firmware Not Detected
New Firmware M3T102
File Checksum 0x6DDF
Monitor not detected. Ensure USB cable is connected and monitor is powered on. See Help for more information.
I am sure that USB UPSTREAM is connected while I run this application.
I am using WIndows 10 Home 64 bit
Mainboard: Gigabyte Z170X-Designare
CPU core i7-6770K
RAM 32GB
M2-pci 256GB ocz RD400
Using graphic card on-board Intel 530
Using miniDP connected at monitor and DP port connect at the mainboard.
Can you suggest what can I do?
Thank you very much.
POP
Look for connection errors in “C:\Users\YOU\AppData\Roaming\Dell\Dell UltraSharp Calibration Solution”.
DCCS is not “open source” software… so you must contact Dell support. As I said on this article upon USB connection errors you are on your own.
By the way, Dell released an SDK for the UP3017 (DellMonitorSDK_1_3_1_FINAL.zip, search on Dell site) which allows to write CAL1 &2 LUTs to that monitor… so ArgyllCMS with a custom patch “may be” able to calibrate them. Dell users SHOULD DEMAND Dell for an universal SDK for all models since U2413 to future 2017 4k OLED model… maybe this SDK is the same for all. Ask them.
Once you have that SDK (which has libraries for Windows, Linux and OSX) ask ArgyllCMS & DisplayCAL dev team to make some “patch” to calibrate and then compute LUT in Dells format (preLUT-matrix-postLUT… it should be very easy for a native gamut target to translate ArgyllCMS *.cal file to this prelut-matrix-postlut format)… since your asking them for a patch/upgrade/new functionality, I think that to make a donation to those open source projects would be nice.
*Really, you should ask or even demand that SDK from Dell* this is the KEY to solve all miscalculations and wrong aproximations that DCCS do.
Exit from DELL Display Manager before start firmware upgrade! Maybe Administrator rights are also necessary (?).
No color uniformity problem fro You? (left side is greenish, right is reddish) You are lucky then – could You tell me the date when Your monitor was manufactured? See the package, around the serial number.
I was looking at the new Dell UP3017 for photography but you have frightened me with all that calibration and panel defects nightmare above.
Thanks for all the info, I will look at a NEC’s Spectraview PA monitors from your advice.
I was looking at the new Dell UP3017 for photography but you have frightened me with all that calibration and panel defects nightmare above.
Thanks for all the info, I will look at a NEC’s Spectraview PA monitors from your advice.
Thank you very much for the article.
I recently bought a Dell up2516d wich is my first wide gamut monitor.
I’m currently using it without calibration but it looks fine for non professional work at the moment. Despite of that, I found some unexpected behaviour when I switched between the different modes (mainly Adobe RGB and sRGB) and couldn’t find a solution…
But the last paragraph of your article made finally everything clear!!!
“Keep in mind that if you change the preset mode on the monitor to a different one (say from sRGB to AdobeRGB) and forget to change it in the Color management settings above, then fire up Photoshop, all colors might be wrong. Your display (while in that OSD mode) has a close to AdobeRGB behavior, but Photoshop will do color management as if it was close to sRGB”
With a sRGB image opened in PS (and Monitor mode sRGB), I didn’t understand why its colors totally changed as I switched the monitor to the Adobe RGB mode. I would expect that in the browser or in windows not color managed applications, but not in PS! Now I think I understand the issue.
Basically when I’ll get a colorimeter, I will need to create 2 ICC profiles, one corresponding to the RGB mode and one to the Adobe RGB mode, save the related calibrations in CAL1 and CAL2, and set them as the current monitor profile everytime I switch from the first to the second.
Does it make sense?
Without proper calibration:
factory sRGB mode=sRGB.icm (standard)
factory AdobeRGB mode=Adobe RGB.icm (standard)
Standard or Custom color mode=UP2516D.icm
Thank you so much for this article, it is very helpful for people like me that are starting to worry about color management!
I have just purchased a Dell 2716D and I have a few doubts about calibrating it. I do not have a colorimeter yet (maybe at the end of the year I could buy one) but I don’t really know if it is worth with my screen and video card combination (GTX 1070).
If I understood everything properly, this screen in particular has an issue with uniformity unless you use the Uniformity Compensation feature. But with this activated you can´t use your hardware calibration presets (CAL1 and CAL2). A workaround could be to change the LUT in the video card but I can’t beacause it is not a Quadro or AMD card.
So, my options are:
1) stick to the standard mode and activate the Uniformity Compensation and trust the factory calibration
2) buy a colorimeter and use the CAL modes but loosing the UC feature (I guess this means to have more precise colors but not uniform over the screen)
3) cry because I bought this new computer and monitor a month ago not knowing this…
This make sense?
Should I buy a colorimeter? Or is it better to have uniformity than color precision ?(in your opinion of course) .
Can I have both doing something??
Thank you again for this huge help !
“this screen in particular has an issue with uniformity unless you use the Uniformity Compensation feature”
-All models have some degree of bad uniformity. Dell’s UP 2016 series seem to be worse than the mean of “non premium” models.
-Uniformity compensation improves uniformity at the cost of contrast (and sometimes other things). The worse is the starting point, the more contrast you loose.
-As you explained before, uniformity compensation Dell’s UP 2016 series is avaliable only in a few OSD modes (Custom color YES, CAL1 &CAL2 NO and I think that factory sRGB &AdobeRGB no, but I do not remember well). Once active, it blocks RGB gain/offest controls for Custom color mode. That means that whitepoint needs to be corrected in GPU LUT. In your situation that means more banding.
***
“So, my options are:”
0-First of all get an i1DisplayPro. Buying a widegamut monitor without means to measure it is a nonsense.
1-AFAIK factory calibration (gamut or grey ramp) is limited to sRGB and AdobeRGB model.
In my experience with dells you can get monitors that in an uncalibrated state have grey tint issues but sRGB and AdobeRGB modes have neutral grey to their white (whatever it is, usually it is not D65).
Standard mode is (or used to be) native gamut uncalibrated locked control OSD mode, like Custom Color with default RGBgain=100 RGBoffset=50.
So Standard OSD mode may (should) need GPU calibration for both white point and grey
2-Measure uniformity with UC feature off, even by sight. If it is bad try to return the monitor if you are in refund window period.
CAL OSD modes could be used without banding, but as expained in this article, DCCS may fail to achieve neutral grey or desired whitepoint. In those situation a post calibration in GPU is needed (covered in 3rd article), but doing that you will get banding if GPU has not hight bitdepth LUT and dithering in the output stage.
3-If you work mostly with color managed programs: Firefox, GIMP, Photoshop, Capture One, Adobe Acrobat, Lightroom, InDesign, Illustrator, Media Player Classic (both EVR or madVR)…etc, my advice is:
-get i1DisplayPro
-evaluate uniformity and DCCS results (covered in 3rd article, start looking for green-pink tints in non color managed gery ramp like lagoom lcd test gradient viewed in Internet Explorer/Edge at zoom 100%).
If they are good for what you paid (YMMV) you are done. CAL1=sRGB (or 2.2 gamma equialent) and CAL2=full gamut to whatever white point you need should cover your needs.
If this does not happen:
-get an AMD GPU (radeon gamer equivalent to yours in price-performance) …or wait & test ArgyllCMS 1.9 beta with your 1070GTX (may solve some banding problems, LUT loading changed)
-(DCCS issues, uniformity “good”) perform a GPU LUT correction for CAL white point & grey (covered in 3rd article)
-(“bad uniformity”) UC=ON, move to Custom Color mode (avaliable with UC) then GPU LUT calibration to D65 (should be close to native whitepoint). White point will be corrected in GPU LUT, warmer whitepoints like D50 may be too far away, but daylight 5800K should be warm and easy to achieve without loosing too much grey levels in GPU LUT.
OK, thank you very much for your answer.
I don´t undestand it all but I think is better for everyone if I do some research on my own before asking things that may be obvious to all others.
For example I have discovered that for the first time in geforce series, 1070 and 1080 have now native 10-bit LUT output so I don’t have to return the graphic card :) (I needed the CUDA so AMD was a worst choice and Quadro too expensive) I have already selected the 10 bit output in the driver.
By sight I can’t see any huge disuniformity. Maybe a little pink tint over one corner… is there any image or pattern to help me see the uniformity? I am trying to see it with a white image.
As I have heard of other users of this screen, I think is not going to be very uniform after calibration so I guess I am going need a GPU LUT correction. At least my GTX is capable of doing it since it is 10-bit, isn’t it?
I am looking forward to hearing from you the next article !
I hope with a DisplayPro in my hands and with no doubts at all.
Thank you again for your patience!
10bit output for DP & HDMI was avaliable before 10×0 series, I do not remember but I think 600 or 700 series have it.
10bit output != high bitdepth LUT dithered output = no banding
10bit output with geforce series is limited under Windows to Fullscreen DX (video renders for example). No use for photography. Radeons too, but dithered output.
With ***current*** software all geforces have banding when calibrating in GPU LUT, all of them, including your 1070 and it does not matter what bitdepth you choose in nvidia control panel (unless calibration LUT is equal to linear calibration = no calibration at all).
If want 10bit with Windows & Photoshop then you have to pay a lot of money for a 1070 equivalent in Quadro.
If you need CUDA (Adobe After Effects? 3D rendering software from Autodesk? Blender?) maybe you did not and do not need a widegamut at all. If this is your situation, sell your dell and get a sRGB monitor like a 25″ QHD (about 350 euro), 27″ QHD (about 500 euro) or 27″ 4k (between 700 euro like dells or 1000 euro NEC with HW calibration). Banding in sRGB is more “tolerable”.
I replied as a new comment sorry !
Just wondering, are you the same color consultant than in the canonistas website? Because you have a very extensive faq there…
Thank you anyway for your patience, once I get my colorimeter (I know I should’ve bought it first) I will try your advice !
Let’s hope I won’t have a lot of disuniformity on my unit !
I am afraid I need CUDA and widegamut, but the first one is a must, meanwhile the second is something that I would like to have. What I have also heard about the 10-bit issue is that the new drivers of the geforce also dither the output (just read about it in some forums, I can’t now for sure).
As for the monitor, I paid less than 500 euro for it so I think is worth keeping it. I guess I can always set to sRGB if I see the banding issues after calibration. Or use it with the AdobeRGB preset and UC off…
You said something about the ArgyllCMS 1.9 that could help in my situation, how is this possible? Maybe it does like a dithering over the nvidia driver or something similar?
Thank you again !
-Yes, ColorConsultant here is the same as in Canonistas
-AFAIK 10×0 series have no improvements over older geforces and have banding issues with *current* LUT loader software.
There are ways to avoid banding: do not use GPU LUT (dedicated card hardware) but software LUT3D (shaders, like madVR)
https://devtalk.nvidia.com/default/topic/951158/general-graphics-programming/do-recent-geforce-gpu-support-10bit-accuracy-of-lut-in-8bpc-output-mode-via-digital-ports-/post/4971736/#4971736
-AFAIK ArgyllCMS 1.9 changed the way VCGT is loaded in LUT, preventing truncation due to non standard way to do it in nvidia drivers… in Linux (but it seems this is changed for all OSes in ArgyllCMS 1.9 source code, find someone who can read it, understand it and explain it to you).
**IF** (a big if) current and past banding issues on ALL geforces (which inclues your 1070 right now) were caused by a LUT loading truncation (driver-api issue), then 1.9 may solve it. That means that nvidia had proper hardware but software was unable to use it.
*If* banding issues that plagues ALL geforces were caused by other bad practices or bad or limited implementations from nvidia, your 1070 (or 1080 or Titan) will *never* get rid of banding if you modify GPU LUT. That means that nvidia hardware like a Titan GTX is about 10 years behind of 50 euro passive AMD card in terms of image quality.
That’s why I said to test that new version. AFAIK there is no binary distribution, only source code. Ask someone for a win32 release (or whatever OS you use)
Thank you !
I think I can wait untill ArgyllCMS 1.9 is released officially to see if that was the problem. If after calibration I can see the banding I will try one of those workarounds.
I am learning a lot reading you, thanks again !
After reading again your articles, let’s see if I got it right:
Lets say I have to keep my geforce and dell 2716D, as a lot of people out there because they didn’t know anything about this before purchasing, and those are one of the most common combination for the hobbyst photographer at least (I mean dell widegamut+geforce, not exactly mi models).
After calibrating I evaluate the uniformity and DUCCS results and they are not acceptable, so I have to perform GPU LUT correction:
As my geforce is not true 10-bit unless with DX and fullscreen (I think that this is also true for the AMD) and do not use dithering (as AMD does) I will get banding.
Is this banding dependant on how far I am from the desired whitepoint? Or the moment I touch the LUT, even if it is minimum, I am going to get this problem because of the rounding?
To avoid banding I could:
1.- Do not use GPU LUT and suffer the deviation from the ideal whitepoint (just curious, after calibrating the whitepoint deviation is going to be free? or is it going to match the desired CCT but go into magenta-green?)
2.- Use software LUT correction as the one mentioned by you before.
3.- Wait untill ArgyllCMS 1.9 is released and see if the LUT loading truncation was the problem for the banding and use it if it was
4.- Wait untill adobe implement in photoshop that “software dithering” that is already done in lightroom (do you know in which version did they started doing it?)
5.- could I avoid GPU LUT correction with a better display, is there any that could calibrate the colors and the white point as well inside the monitor?
I hope this time I am getting closer !
Thank you again !
“After calibrating I evaluate the uniformity and DUCCS results and they are not acceptable, so I have to perform GPU LUT correction”
No. If CAL1/CAL2 unifomity (should be the same or close) is bad, then you should switch to Custom Color OSD, the activate uniformity correction and calibrate to your desired white like D65 (with its limitations explained before)
“As my geforce is not true 10-bit unless with DX and fullscreen (I think that this is also true for the AMD) and do not use dithering (as AMD does) I will get banding.
It’s an OR, not an AND and its caused by lack of dithered LUT output, no banding with 8bit DVI on AMDs.
“Is this banding dependant on how far I am from the desired whitepoint?”
It’s a table mapping in and out. If you have pink-green tints in an uncalibrated grey ramp banding issues will be more noticeable.
Just a WP correction with near true uncalibrated neutral grey results in “grey jumps”, much better than post calibration pink-grey artifacts.
1-DCCS results in WP will fail around <2dE of daylight curve, and "near" desired CDT… if all goes OK. Explained in this article.
2-Very good for video. I thinks that DisplayCAL has tutorials in its forum for MadVR and Davinci resilve, check them.
4-Not really, Lightroom or CaptureOne color management calculations with dithered output requires a bandless calibrated neutral grey. This feature solves the need of 10bit OpenlGL output from a Quadro or Firepro, just that. Smooth grey ramp calibration is needed as a pre-requisite in order to work as intened. "Software LUT3D" like madVR does not need that because calibration + color management it's done in shaders, all at once.
5-Yes. Right now the cheaper model that offers you this kind of "certain" is Multisync PA242W plus SV2 or Basiccolor software (avoid Basiccolor). Mulisync PA272W is a better choice for just a litle more money. About 800 (24")-1100(27") euro plus 100-200 euro in software.
Avoid CS2420, low quality low contrast panel with strong factory uniformity correction to solve low quality panel(that is one of the causes of its lack of contrast).
Check your CAL uniformity and DCCS calibration before trying the NEC route, maybe it's all OK with DCCS and your monitor and no GPU LUT is needed at all.
“Just a WP correction “, I meant gamma correction, sorry
Hello ColorConsultant, your article is very helpful indeed.
My Windows 10 got updated two days ago and I tried to recalibrate my DELL U3014 monitor.
I went about it as usually, however now when I opened Dell Color Calibration Software it is not recognizing the monitor as GB-LED with hardware calibration.
I tried to update the latest monitor drivers from DELL. I reinstaled Dell Color Calibration Software. I unpluged and reconnected the display. Reseted to factory settings.
But still my display is not recognized as GB-LED by the calibration software.
Can you help? Any advice? Can this be caused by the Windows operating system update?
Many Thanks,
Peter I.
Problem solved with updating video card driver :)
Today I purchased but have not received a BenQ SW2700PT monitor.
In reading your article you say ” It is important to point out that LG and Samsung wide gamut models cannot be properly calibrated internally with the i1Display Pro colorimeter using their software and the same applies to some BenQ models like SW2700PT and its Palette Master Elements software. The main issue with those models is that they bundle an outdated X-Rite SDK (Software Development Kit) in their software without GB-LED support, which is the current main* (see the footnote at the end of the article below) LED wide gamut backlight technology. Hence, their software won’t get accurate readings, which in turn leads to inaccurate calibration.”
What does this mean? I have the i1 DISPLAY PRO calibration system by x-rite. Should I use that to calibrate the BenQ SW2700PT monitor rather then their proprietary Palette Master Elements software?
It means that “palette master elements” is NOT applying a GB-LED spectral correction in its measurements, so what i1DisplayPro reads with that program is wrong. It’s like take out glasses from a person that needs them.
Accuracy of well behaved colorimeters like yours is based on spectral corrections, a sample of R G and B spectra for a display type. Since i1DisplayPro strores in its firmware its true spectral sensivity, it is possible to know where it does not behave as CIE 1931 2º observer and correct is measure with great accuracy.
Xrite software comes with a set of common backlight spectra and to 3rd party software it licenses an SDK wgich is just a driver and a set of spectral corrections.
Dell’s DCCS, BenQ’s Palette Master and HP z32x calibration software comes with a proper spectral correction for these “widegamut LED” models (actually UP2516D backlight is a little different in red, but let’s keep it simple). What does this mean? this means that i1DisplayPro will take accurate measurements with this programs. Actual computed calibration may lead to some innacuracies to desired target, but it is not a measurement failure but an oversimplification of involved calculations, as explained in this article.
LG’s True Color Software, Samsung Natural Expert and Benq’s Palette Master Elements DOES NOT have a proper spectral correction for these “widegamut LED” models. It just have WLED (sRGB LED), WGCCFL (old CCFL widegamut backlight like PA271W or U2410) and the extinct RGB backlight (used in a very and AFAIK discontinued HP model). What does this mean? this means that i1DisplayPro will make some undesired errors when used with these programs.
Of couse all kind of post calibration validations will look green, because it is using the same wrong setup while measuring post calibration setup.
Why did tehy do that? Ask them, maybe Xrite was not willing to give them permission to use the new SDK, since these programs allow to use the highly innacurate Spyder toys from Datacolor, or maybe Xrite was willing to allow that gor a higher fee, who knows, ask them. The truth is that these programs DOES NOT HAVE PROPER SPECTRAL CORRECTION FOR GB-LED DISPLAYS, period, it’s a fact. Check Palette Master Elements directory.
The funny part (if you do not own a benq like yours, of course) is that Benq “Palete master” software with is designed for PG2401PT and PV270 Benqs (not yours) actually HAS proper spectral GB-LED correction because like DCCS it’s locked to work with i1DisplayPro and i1Pro2, not Spyders.
This is some kind of company vs company weird battle and YOU as a final user are trapped in it.
This problems would translate to innacurate white point as the most visible effects. How much?, it will vary with the kind of innacurate calculations and oversimplifications present in those programs, like in DCCS. These calibration calculation errors may move the innacurate measurement from i1DisplayPro even further from your Whiet Ppint target… or even move it closer to target as a side effect: software computed calibration inacurately but in opposite direction of i1DisplayPro innacurate measurement.
The key point is that they are not reliable.
My advice is:
-Choose full native gamut if possible as calibration target in Palette Master Elements, make sure to use ICC v2 profiler, not v4.
-After HW calibration si completed, feed DisplayCAL/ArgyllCMS with proper spectral correction to your display (RG_phosphor from i1Profiler, please read DisplayCal documentation, it’s very easy) and perform a profile validation.
-Look for white point inacuracies or grey ramp issues
-If for YOUR CURRENT SETUP and CURRENT CALIBRATION TARGET it fails (it’s software is unreliable, that’s teh key point, you do not know where), then perform a GPU recalibration to fix things. If you own an AMD desktop graphics card or a nvidia Quadro it will result in smooth gradients, with oter graphic cards chances are bad if a big GPU LUT correction is needed for YOUR particular setup.
The 3rd article on these “calibration” series was sent to Nasrim months ago and it deals with this GPU white and grey GPU recalibration stuff expained in more detail than here, so when Nasrim publishes it you may find it interesting to adquire a deeper undertand of your problem and how to fix it with the help of ArgyllCMS and a cheap AMD graphics card.
As a general rule SW2700PT should be avoided. The units I’ve seen have the same kind of (bad) quality control regarding uniformity* as UP2716D and its hardware calibration software is not realiable because it measures wrong. As explained here, DCCS makes some calculation simplifications, but they were based on accurate input data and like DCCS, Palette Master is based on i1Profiler for maths an calculations.
It’s a shame that all “blog” reviews of SW2700PT are highly biased and lack of proper uniformity or accurate third party verification. They are mostly a buch of advertisement text wihout actual data, corrupted data (Toms hardware color uniformity reviews are not reliable at all, they use “mean” values), and when they provide us data is from auto verification test made with the same software. Some guy (easily found with google) even used WLED (sRGB LED backlight) in i1Profiler to GPU calibrate one of them… “LOL”. Just advertisement, not reviews.
*=In spanish DSLR canon forums some owners (former owners, I presume) of SW2700PT, kindly uploaded DisplayCAL unifomity reports at my request, so they are avaliable to public.
Note: As a general rule Dell’s UP2516D should be avoided too, horrible awful uniformity reports, akin to LGs monitors lack of color uniformity which are the worst I’ve ever seen. Expect no less that 3deltaC on sides in “255” white measuremenst against “255” white in center.
I mean this is not a “pro” Dell comment or “pro” Dell Article, it’s just an expension of Nasrim’s U2413 HW calibration post to explain where and why DCCS may misbehave… and if you read carefully this article you will notice that it too. UP2516D lack of quality control and poor color unifomity is as true as LG, Samsung and Benq “SDK-issues” with current widegamut LED technology… and display manufacturers do not care about you. Sad, but true.
And sorry for the typos and “does”s where they should be “do”s, just understand the length of the comment, that I’m not a english native speaker and that I was typing fast (this is a free colaboration with Photograpgy Life done in my spare time, for free).
I understand the love that many people have for they languages and some typos & errors make “their eyes bleed”, but I think that all of you will understand that I cannot edit my own comments here, that some technical explanations of your particular problems need large text descriptions and explanations, and that I wrote those large technical explanations *for free* in my spare time.
Hope you will understand this issues.
I own the BenQ SW2700PT and also have the i1 Display Pro. For two weeks I have been calibrating this monitor several times and the best results using the iPro uniformity test have been a 12% or less error in Luminescence and 270 or less error in the White Point. Palette Master Elements was set at 5500K 90 cdm L* Absolute Zero and Version 2 with matrix lut with large color patch set. I chose 5500K after reading this article which pointed out that PME has no GB-LED setting to see if I could get rid of the green cast. I’ve also looked into the Dell monitors you’ve mentioned but the U2713H also has serious uniformity issues according to other test sites. I have two questions:
1. Are there any other test sites that you consider as having valid tests?
2. What error level is noticeable to the human eye? (It seems every monitor test for uniformity especially in the $600 range gets the same or worse errors as I’ve gotten with the BenQ)
Addition to my comment:
Tom’s Hardware Review has this:
“To add an Adobe RGB gamut to the SW2700PT BenQ has departed from a traditional white LED which relies solely on filters to produce red, green and blue. To achieve the greater saturation required in extended gamuts, colored LEDs with phosphor coatings must be used. A type we’ve seen in the past is GB-r LED which employs green and blue diodes and a red phosphor. This new part uses RB-LED which is red and blue diodes and a green phosphor. In either case the phosphor emits light when excited by the two active diodes. The end result is less reliance on filters to produce color and a larger native gamut. The backlight is also part of BenQ’s Zero Flicker line. It uses constant current rather than pulse-width modulation to control brightness.”
Is RB-LED the same as RBGLED? If it is this would explain why there is no GB-LED driver for the i1 Display Pro in Pallete Master Elements. There is a driver for RGBLED.
“Tom’s Hardware” review are just rubbish. Mean values across sceen to report uniformity and so on. Not to be trusted at all, just rubbish data.
RGBLED is NOT the same as RG-LED. SW2700PT/UP2716D/CG318-4k/CG2420/other monitors with bigger DCI-P3 coverage, backlight SPD is like GB-LED SPD shape but with two red spikes in red zone of spectrum. THAT IS NO RGB-LED AT ALL. I1DisplayPRO observer “should” be almost equal to CIE 2º observer there, so no big trouble if feed with RG-Phosphor.
If you doubt about my words, PLOT the SPD data. No RGBLED at all, so PME lacks of proper spectral correction for their monitors.
The culprit is Spyder Support, and Xrite deniying BenQ, LG and Samung proper driver or requesting higher fees for the good one. They (LG, Benq; samsung) just choose the best way for them ($$$) but the worse your you. Dell, HP choose to not support Spyders but thet the good driver. NEC, Eizo, Basiccolor and other companies choose to get it all and pay for it.
I meant RB-LED…
P.D. Would be nice if Xrite bundled a new EDR for these monitors instead of trusting in i1DisplayPro’s “x-bar” when fed with RG-phophor EDR.
But right now there are no new EDRs at this time, just CCSS for DisplayCAL.
@ Chris Maxwell
It seems that AU QLED panel used in this Benq has not two spikes like new widegamut LED from Eizos, iMacs or some non-OLED DCI P3 TVs. Anyway, SW2700PT’s “R” spectrum is as broad as its BG partners and “nearly” as equally spaced from each other. Chinese manufacturer labels it “QLED” (AUO M270DAN02.1).
Current Xrite’s RGBLED EDR as a very particular signature with a very narrow and high red spike spaced much more towards longer wavelegths (like CG318 but without 1st spike). That RGB EDR does not look suitable for your BenQ so you are still in trouble.
As always, individual performance of wrong Spectral Correction with i1d3 (and its different flavors) is up to its spectral sensivity stored in firmware. A batch of i1d3s with “perfect” x-bar equal to CIE 1931 2º standard observer won’t care about this.
Dump spectral response (“SAVE_SPECTRA”) from your i1d3 with the help of ArgyllCMS to find the flaws of your particular instrument in order to locate wavelengths where spectral corrections will modify more your particular instrument readings.
Posted in wrong reply, please read “18.1.2.1.1.3) ColorConsultant”
First of all DON’T USE “the iPro uniformity test”, since is not valid (color temperature means nothing regarding geen-magente cast). Read my 1st article and learn to use DisplayCAL. DisplayCAL uniformity test report dE but you can change it to deltaC by clicking in the units.
In $600 range most of them will fail to get an “all green” ISO uniformity report, so…. bigger than 3dC, return it; “too many” (YMMV) patches with 2.X dC, return it; “awful” (YMMV) uniformity color cast on sides spotted by eye, then return.
Prad.de has interesting uniformity test (DisplayCAL-like) and pixel time response test. TFT central has good pixel time response test but not valid calibration and uniformity test.
U2713H is too old right now (I’ll be vey surprised if it you can find it in 2017), so my choice for veeery low bugets will be UP2716D. I’ll avoid UP2516D, awful uniformity almost guaranteed. If you don’t care about contrast (video or even web content), just print with good uniformity and warm whites then Eizo CS2420 is another choice… but if you are willing to spend more than $600 for a half baked crippled contrast monitor like CS2420, then save money and get a real good one (PAs, CGs)
*****************
Anyway, a SOLUTION for youe situation: make a native gamut calibration with PME to your desired WP and cd/m2 (+5 percent). Then use DisplayCAL to measure it with the right spectral correction. Is it no OK? then use DisplayCAL again with the right spectral correction to calibrate whitepoint and grey (which may lower max bightness, hence the headroom). This is a GPU calibration on top of a monitor calibration. This process should solve most of the issues with PME and native gamut calibrations. This “may” work too with smaller gamut emulations like sRGB/Rec709… but check it by yourself.
One more thing… SEND YOUR CLAIMS TO BENQ!!! They have software with the proper spectral corrections: Palatte Master for PG2401PT and PV270. If they do not let you use the “good software” for SW2700PT… they’re laughing at you. If nobody complains… why would they solve this problem?
Maybe PME shouldn’t exist, maybe Spyder5 support for SW2700PT monitors is usseles and harmful to Benq owners (0 gains, lots of troubles)… SEND A COMPLAINT TO BENQ, let them know that you don’t care about Spyder support for PME and that YOU being a Benq customer DO WANT the good software, Palette Master. Nobody will fight that battle for you, SW2700PT owners.
Just wondering if anyone has tested ArgyllCMS 1.9.x on an nVidia + Windows combo? Same banding problems? I want to buy a GTX 1070, but not keen on returning it if I find it still has the same problem. Also stuck with a Dell UP2716d with terrible uniformity and in a country where it is not so easy to return things. :)
No geforces over here, get rid of them a looong time ago ’cause Radeons dither out of the box even with i1Profiler software.
Keep in mind to do not try that test with nvidia optimus or inter switchable graphics present in laptops because it would give you a false negative: it’s very likely that all displays attached to a laptop will be driven by intel GPU LUTs. Try new ArgyllCMS with a desktop computer.. and please post your results.
Best way to test it is to force a huge GPU LUT white point correction, like to drive a near D65 monitor to D58, D55 or D50 white. This is because if monitor has a out of the box behavior close to D65 white, neutral grey and 2.2 gamma… there is not very much to correct: VCGT tag in ICM profile will be veeery close to a linear LUT, almost no correction so banding may not happen even if card is doing things wrong.
The ideal way to test it would be a uncalibrated monitor with pink or green tint in grey gradients: awful banding spotted by eye without highbitdepth luts AND dithered outputs.
I am hoping that someone else sees this post and does a test with an nVidia GPU. Unfortunately we might be in the situation where we can get good colours, but using more power and less performance in gaming (AMD) vs bad colours but less power use and better performance. (AMD)
A note for those testers:
First of all: thanks if you wish to share your results, second and most important: read carefully the last two paragraphs of my comment “19.1”.
Test conditions are as important as test results: a monitor with perfectly neutral grey and very close to desired white implies a linear LUT… even an intel GPU will perform good there and someone may get to wrong conclusions. The ideal way to test it would be a uncalibrated monitor with pink or green tint in grey gradients.
So I’ve given it a shot using my Dell UP2716D, GTX960 and ArgyllCMS v1.9.2. First I hardware-calibrated my UP2716D using DUCCS to D65 in CAL1, after that I software-calibrated my computer using DisplayCAL to D55 and loaded that profile in my GPU LUT. As expected, this drastically changed the colors on my screen, but as far as I could see there was no banding. Did not really know where to look, but everything seemed as smooth as on my other monitor (another UP2716D, just hardware-calibrated and still on D65).
Maybe it’s fixed then, but maybe I missed it. Do you have some specific example/picture where the banding will be clear?
Lagom LCD test gradient for example, google it, viewed in Internet Explorer (because it’s not color managed).
As explained before (19.1.1.1) your staring point to test this things would be an uncalibrated OSD mode which has not a neutral grey response. That means that one or two channels will need an important correction over the other two/one, hence “dithering quality” at lut output will be very important.
As far as I understand from your example, CAL1 linearized to neutral grey with DCCS prior to that GPU white correction… distorts this testing, since you are freeing GPU LUT from the most difficult task.
Switch to “standard” OSD mode (no OSD tweaks there, no gain or offset control) and measure its grey response uncalibrated. The worst greys are (a* color deviations towards green or magenta), the better for this testing. Then calibrate to a warm white. After this is completed ensure that DisplayCAL/ArgyllCMS LUT loader is running. Then open lagom LCD test in Internet explorer and look for banding artifacts.
If you have an uncalibrated gray “standard” OSD mode with severe color oscilations in grey (like grey 200 with a*>1.5, and grey 60 with delta a* < -1.5, I mean severe pink-green oscilattions) and after this process you have a neutral grey with no banding in Internet Explorer with lagom lcd test gradient… Congratulations! Mr. Gill solved it!
If your uncalibrated "standard" osd mode has near neutral grey (all greys have near the same "color tint") then your setup is far from ideal to ensure ol' nvidia LUT issue is solved. But… if there are no banding artifacts for that particular display, congratulations again: *Your* particular setup is able to correct all the wrong doings of DCCS with a post-DCCS GPU calibration in your 960GTX, if needed (mostly white point missmatch to your desired calibration target).
Thanks for the link!
In order to test it more “correctly” I used an older U2711 which had major green/red deviations (average DeltaE of 9) and calibrated it using DisplayCAL to D50 and D65. Both calibrations yielded much better reports, and I could not see any banding in IE.
So now I would like to calibrate my UP2716D’s again, but this time only software to be able to enable UC on the monitors (there is a small but noticeable deviation on the edges). Do you have any advice on specific settings in DisplayCAL?
Good
AFAIK, UP2716D with UC=ON has locked RGB gain but free brightness controls (2013 models do the oposite). If we asume that Custom color mode is somehow near D65, just three very simple advices:
-D65 full native gamut is attainable without issue, but you will loose contrast and I cannot know how much (due to UC). Measure it because it could be a problem with video or web content
-D50 or warm white with be corrected in GPU, loosing grey levels. That “may” cause color mamagement rounding errors (8bit output) even if lagom test is smooth. Try and evaluate by yourself a 8bit an 16 gradients in PS for example.
-Since white point is corrected at GPU LUT level, brightness will drop from what you measure in “interactive adjustment” windows in DisplayCAL. Warmer white means more correction means more brightness drop. It order to save time you can calibrate in “Fast” ultrasimple matrix profile and check brightness drop if final cd/m2 accuracy is important to you. Then run a proper calibration with your desired speed and profile complexity levels taking account of brightness drop measured early.
I’m having some trouble setting the proper settings in DisplayCAL. So what I want is basically the same options as with hw calibration, so two profiles, one for sRGB and one for Adobe RGB. As far as I understood from your first article, the sRGB would have to be accomplished by using a 3D LUT, and the second one is less difficult. However, with all settings I try in DisplayCAL I get AdobeRGB-like calibrations. Do you have any advice on that? What settings to use in this case?
Also some other questions:
– Should I enable any compensations? (white level drift, black level drift, some Spectral thing)
– Should I use Ambient light level adjustment?
– What kind of profile type should I use? XYZ LUT or L*a*b?
– What settings to use at the 3D LUT screen?
I’m quite new to this, so maybe I’ve understood something incorrectly :) I figured most of this would be explained in your next post, but since that seems to be “under review” or something I ask it here :)
AFAIK UC=ON could be used for “2016” models in Custom Color mode, and maybe Standard. In CAL1/CAL2 UC isn’t avaliable. I do not remember if you can use it in Factory Calibrated OSD modes (sRGB and AdobeRGB) which are LUT3D calibration modes but users cannot modify them.
ArgyllCMS/DIsplayCAL allow you to correct:
-whitepoint
-gamma
-grey neutrality
but it does not modify gamut. You could use it to generate LUT3D data for lutboxes or software LUT3D like some video editors… but it doesn’t works as you want, like a CAL1/CAL2 mode for every program.
If UC is avaliable deo factory sRGB amd AdobeRGB OSD modes, then use them and ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL to correct it’s white point.
If UC is not avaliable to those modes… then you can’t, so your options here are:
-save money for a NEC PA (currently Eizo’s CS and CX are a worse option by far)
-use color managed programs with a DisplayCAL calibrated “Custom Color” OSD mode at it’s native gamut
-get an AMD card and use its EDID gamut mapping to sRGB feature, and try to load a GPU calibration on top of it if needed.
AFAIK gamut remapping feature on Windows desktop is not avaliable in nvidia control panel but I am pretty confident that at least 10×0 geforce series are HW capable of that. Contact nvidia, maybe there is a hidden option.
AFAIK AMD’s gammut remapping feature is limited to EDID->sRGB (actually like a LUT3D withinput srGB and output EDID native gamut). This feature is as old as ATI’s highbitdepth LUT dithered ouptut (more than 10 years!) and was used to provide sRGB gamut for games and video content on windows with the very first widegamuts without “emulated” sRGB modes (I remember some HP models).
AMD “should” allow users to use that kind of feature with arbitrary RGB primaries coordinates as input or output gamut, but AFAIK they don’t…
This feature is actually like the “simplified” LUT3D present in Dells, LGs, Benqs, HPs ane even CX/CS eizos: prelut (to linear, 3x1D) , matrix (for gamut, 3×3), postlut (to gamma, 3x1D). Actually Eizo and HP doesn’t call it even a “LUT3D”, just LUT or matrix+LUT…and they’re right. I’ve called it simplified lut3d in my first article because some manufacturers advertise it that way. Results are equal to a LUT3D and it’s able to correct serious grey neutrality issues in bad behaved panels. The drawback comes when you try to emulate bigger gamuts like for example Rec2020 y relative colorimetric to feed a GB-LED monitor with Rec2020 content without color managed software. If you want’t to get more technical about it there is an US patent (HP) with the description of how this process is done at HW level (US 20120013635 A1)
So… if such feature were avaliable to “users” with arbitrary input-output coordinates for RGB primaries you’ll have “LUT3D”-like calibration avaliable for every monitor, all done at GPU level with highbitdepth dithered LUTs… but they’don’t (AFAIK, only AMD and only to move EDID gamut to sRGB).
AMD’s gamut remapping in current Crimson drivers have “tricky” naming. They call it “Color Temperature”.
-If OFF, EDID gamut is moved to sRGB… which may match your needs.
-If ON and 6500K value (default), it does nothing (my guess is that EDID white must match 6500K too, which usually is always true)
-If ON and other value than 6500K it tries to correct white point in GPU’s LUT HW, taking as true that monitor is D65 (my guess about EDID white = D65) at it’s current configuration.
****
Regarding your other questions
-drift=off with a LED monitor and a i1DisplayPro
-Spectral correction GB-LED from i1Profiler (RG_phosphor)… or CCSS made by users (check them first! plot them in a spreadsheet RGBW CCSS rows vs wavelength 2D plot, some of them are wrong!)
-ambient light off, always, unless you know what you are doing and you really need it (read Argyll and Displaycal documentation)
-matrix profile should work without issue with these GB-LEDs, maybe you’ll need a XYZLUT for your WGCCFL U2711
Wow! Thanks again for your lengthy response!
I think I will stick with the non-UC CAL1 calibration, since the uniformity is relatively well on my two monitors (around 2-3dE worst, but not too noticeable). If I would have the money to buy 2 NEC PAs I would probably buy the UP2715K instead :P Also I’m out of luck with my GTX960 in this case, but so be it. It’s a rather new computer and I don’t fancy replacing components already, maybe in the future I will switch back to AMD.
Currently this setup is already far better than before with the U2711s, and my camera is not good enough to justify spending more money on it, it simply won’t benefit me much more.
And again thanks for your quick response, I look forward to your last and third post!
-PAs or CGs mean good uniformity + working software + bigger than native gamut colorimetric intent LUT3D + emulation on the fly of whatever ICM you want. Serious stuff… which you may not need, maybe you just need “good enough uniformity” and run all these other features on GPU/Software.
-I’ll buy a UP2716D if I were on limited buget (affordable risks for the price and pretty easy to evaluate uniformity with DisplayCAL to return for refund), but I WON’T buy a UP2715K if I can spend 1200 euro, PA272W wins hands down.
-Write to nvidia, ask them if there is a way to enable in its drivers an EDID to sRGB gamut emulation.
Interesting, thanks for checking. Would be good to see the results for the UP2716D with UC on as well. I assume you are on Windows and not Linux?
Hello, this is a very interesting article and its nice to read all this info although i don’t understand most stuff.
Because i really can’t find answer anywhere, i though you can help me here :)
I am a professional digital painter/concept artist/photograph hobbyist and i am searching for a good monitor with good color/uniformity and minimal ips glow and backlit bleed. The thing is, after reading some article i wonder if going with an gb-led monitor like dell up2716d will give me better colors in srgb space than a w-led monitor like asus pb279q. I am very intresting of buying one of those two for proffessional work. I have gtx 780. Do i need to buy a color calibrator even if i work with srgb? Also, if i have a non quadro/firepro will i be able to run dell’s dci-p3 color space like apple monitors? I ask this because i always watching apple displays having somewhat good intensity and color and i resently find that they were using rgb-led backlit, even though i dont know if that makes a difference while in srgb color space in relation to w-led. I would apreciate very much your opinion, and if you can, advice me if the dell or the asus is a better monitor for me and if i need to buy a calibrator even though i will work with srgb. Thank you :)
-pb279q = AHVA (IPS-like from AUO), lower gamma (and “blue” white) than sRGB at factory settings. Try with an 4k IPS/PLS (like P2715Q) rather than a 4k AHVA if you plan to use it out of the box without colorimeter.
-” Do i need to buy a color calibrator even if i work with srgb?” white point and gamma correction, plus profilling, like any other monitor. How bad is your monitor at factory settings? Does it have neutral grey without coloration on a grey ramp? ectetera sRGB-like monitors “may not need” profiling to work out of the box (sRGB gamut or very close to that), but their actual whitepoint, gamma and grey neutrality out of the box are not guaranteed to be close to sRGB values.
-gamut (what you called colorspace) is given by monitor, not by graphics card. A good graphics card for image editing like a Radeon, Firepro or Quadro grants smooth gradients after calibration, some of them grant 10bit pipeline under certain programs like Photoshop.
-Apple displays do not use RGB backlight. IDNK where did you read that, but it’s not true. It’s a crippled version of Dell UP2716D/Eizo CG318 backlight, crippled in green to limit gamut to P3 and thus not being able to cover cian color present in offset printing. RGB backlight was abandoned after LP2480zx, now they use cheaper versions like GB-r led or RB-g, all of them, even NEC or EIZO.
Maybe you were talking about new iMac 5K P3 having a widegamut display, yes, they are widegamut. Crippled green widegamut unable to show some some printed cians, but widegamut after all.
Current widegamuts cover a larger ganut than sRGB in red and green and hence in cian and yellow-magenta. They are meant to be used in color managed apps (like Photoshop or GIMP) or at specific calibration configurations for specific image data feed to them (video). Read my first article: https://photographylife.com/the-basics-of-monitor-calibration
For actual comparison between iMac 5k p3 backlight and other widegamut options, check out DisplayCAL’s colorimeter correcion database, look for “CCSS” files, “clean” data a little (just take 4 last lines of data…in most of those CCSS files) and plot spectral data in a spreadsheet.
First of all you (us) need to know your budget. Under 800 euro, and IF you only need sRGB/Rec709 gamut (this is a condition), go with a P2715Q (4k, entry level) or Eizo EV27**W or Nec EA27*Wmi (2560×1440).The later ones “should” have better quality control and more gamma options. If you need a widegamut display… you’ll be rolling dices with color uniformity with that budget, sorry, your best chance in 27″ 2560×1440 will be an UP2716D but keep in mind that I cannot guarantee a good unit.
ColorConsultant, thank you very much for your fast response and advices. I was away from pc for some days.
After reading some review p2715q is very attractive in terms of what you mentioned. Indeed i need the best Srgb performance i can get out of the box. I will search for a local store to calibrate my monitor to start with and then eventually i will buy my own colorimeter.
My budget overall is 800 euros max.
I dont have a problem with buying a 2k. But to prefer that over 4k, i have to be relatively sure that it’s performance on Srgb, uniformity and ips glow+Blb will be somewhat guaranteed over any 4k i have as an option. I was planning the 4k with 150% scaling on windows 10 and use photoshop. if i go with 4k in the end…
I read the rec.709 article on wiki that you linked on your first article. Im not really sure. I know i need srgb because simply the internet works with it.
I didnt know radeon cards grand good smooth gradients after calibration…good to know. I suppose over nvidias gtx since you don’t mentioned them. i have gtx 780 btw. Maybe i will prefer radeon better the next time i will upgrade. (since i dont work with 10 bit now and am a little bit of a casual gamer, to prefer quadro or firepro).
Indeed you are right. I suppose i don’t even have an idea of how wide color gamut works and it’s backlit types. After i checked in tftcentrals panel database i saw variations like (RB-led, B+R&G LED,GB-r-LED etc. ) I need to search more of these in the future if i decide i need wide gamut the years coming.
And yes i show it from 5k imac and indeed its not as i thought.
I have no idea of the things you told me about ccss files. I tried to do the things you told me with the sheets and stuff but with the knowledge i have nothing makes sense to me right now. Sorry. I guess if i really did need that much accuracy in color representation details , i would knew about all this by now. :/
Basically i have worked and i wish/plan to work for clients with printed card games. Not only them but they will also be a major part together with device games. I havent ever read an article or something about how they print or specific requirements about the proccess. i only now about the image crafting they require. And by now they havent ever mention to me anything practical about the things we are talking about nor i have ever heard some top industry artist to tell info about anything. Im sure some of them print in a way that a wide color gamut monitor could be usefull. But maybe they dont care. Still, i want to be as close as i can to the production of the industry i belong. I used an old samsung syncmaster with out of the box setttings and i discovered the colors are insanely off, when i compared it side by side with a dell u2414h. The colors were out of control red-ish and “dull”. I discovered images i was sending to people was different from what i was thinking.
I guess i will go with one of those you suggested to me, i was impressed also with some reviews on LG (ud68(4k), 27mu67-b and 27mb85r-b) about their performance in color and glow/bleed. But i guess since you didnt mention these in my price range they aren’t worth it? especially for ud68, i read people compare it with the dell p2715q which is probably what im thinking to go with right now.
Sorry for going a little bit away from thread’s subject. I just wanted a good opinion from people that know things better than me and of course learn some new info about the whole calibration thing. I really appreciate it. :)
CCSS: read my first article, then go to wikipedia link and see where CIE XYZ coordinates come from. Each one is an integral of emited spectum “weigthed” by an observer senttivity curve… like our eyes.
i1DisplayPro stores in its firmware its own observer curve, supposedly measured in factory. Then you can feed CIE1931observer with a SPD (spectral power distribution) an get CIE XYZ coordinates, and also feed i1DisplayPro own “observer” with the same SPD data. Sice both observers are feed with the same SPD, you can compute a transformation (matrix) to “move” measurements from i1DisplayPro observer to CIE 1931 observer with high accuracy.
LG widegamuts have the worst quality control I’ve ever seen, avoid them.
IDNK all WLEDs (sRGB ones from LG) but from your list 27mu67-B is uselles rubbish, prad.de may give them a PAID “very good” but if you read the small print of iundividual test you realize how low-grade (uniformity) or how bad (grey ramp at factory settings) it is.
LG27ud68 is not reviewed at all and they give it a “very good” with actual data…funny
I know nothing about 27mb85r-b.
Beware reviews, even from prad.de, look for *individual tests*, actual data and *try to figure out if the test itselft is reliable*.
As an example, Tom hardware measures uniformity, but they give a mean value which is useless. I don’t care if my monitor has a MEAN of 1.5dE and thus labeled as “unnoticeable”, I would be worried that it has a pretty good uniformity (low mean) BUT it has a few ugly red or green spots located at 2/5 or 4/5 colums.
Same goes to TFTCentral that only measures brightness uniformity, or pcmonitors that measures uniformity in dE units (brightness +tint, in one number). I want to see actual “tint” measure because it is what worries me with current displays and current (lack of) quality control.
Same goes to self claimed reviews even measure how good is factory white just by a comparison of CCT/CDT against 6500K value, but I (you) want to see if out of the box is “white” (not pink, not green).
Anyway, prad.de ussually is a very good source of actual data for customers (even the only one fro some models), *IIF* you look for specific test without spending your time in its…”imaginative” writting which sometimes magically transforms measured “grade D” displays in “very good” ones.
Regarding your questions about printed card games, you should compare (DisplayCAL for example, ArgyllCMS VRML models) some standard offset printing profiles to an averge sRGB monitor profile (driver ICC profile, EDID, ICCv2 from a review…). Than you can see “where” that monitor is not going to show that printable color.
If this is not important for your works, go with WLED sRGB QHD or 4k, if the lack of cian-green is a worry… consider a widegamut display (24″ 1920×1200 or 27″ QHD with your current budget).
I cannot make that choice for you.
PD: SDK issues discused in this article does not apply to LG WLED models (sRGB), just to widegamut ones. LG software comes with Xrite’s WLED spectral correction for i1DisplayPro.
CCSS: read my first article, then go to wikipedia link and see where CIE XYZ coordinates come from. Each one is an integral of emited spectum “weigthed” by an observer senttivity curve… like our eyes.
i1DisplayPro stores in its firmware its own observer curve, supposedly measured in factory. Then you can feed CIE1931observer with a SPD (spectral power distribution) an get CIE XYZ coordinates, and also feed i1DisplayPro own “observer” with the same SPD data. Sice both observers are feed with the same SPD, you can compute a transformation (matrix) to “move” measurements from i1DisplayPro observer to CIE 1931 observer with high accuracy.
LG widegamuts have the worst quality control I’ve ever seen, avoid them.
IDNK all WLEDs (sRGB ones from LG) but from your list 27mu67-B is useless monitor, prad.de may give them a PAID “very good” but if you read the small print of individual test you realize how low-grade (uniformity) or how bad (grey ramp at factory settings) it is.
LG27ud68 is not reviewed at all and they give it a “very good” with actual data…funny
I know nothing about 27mb85r-b.
Beware reviews, even from prad.de, look for *individual tests*, actual data and *try to figure out if the test itselft is reliable*.
As an example, Tom hardware measures uniformity, but they give a mean value which is useless. I don’t care if my monitor has a MEAN of 1.5dE and thus labeled as “unnoticeable”, I would be worried that it has a pretty good uniformity (low mean) BUT it has a few ugly red or green spots located at 2/5 or 4/5 colums.
Same goes to TFTCentral that only measures brightness uniformity, or pcmonitors that measures uniformity in dE units (brightness +tint, in one number). I want to see actual “tint” measure because it is what worries me with current displays and current (lack of) quality control.
Same goes to self claimed reviews even measure how good is factory white just by a comparison of CCT/CDT against 6500K value, but I (you) want to see if out of the box is “white” (not pink, not green).
Anyway, prad.de ussually is a very good source of actual data for customers (even the only one fro some models), *IIF* you look for specific test without spending your time in its…”imaginative” writting which sometimes magically transforms measured “grade D” displays in “very good” ones.
Regarding your questions about printed card games, you should compare (DisplayCAL for example, ArgyllCMS VRML models) some standard offset printing profiles to an averge sRGB monitor profile (driver ICC profile, EDID, ICCv2 from a review…). Than you can see “where” that monitor is not going to show that printable color.
If this is not important for your works, go with WLED sRGB QHD or 4k, if the lack of cian-green is a worry… consider a widegamut display (24″ 1920×1200 or 27″ QHD with your current budget).
I cannot make that choice for you.
PD: SDK issues discused in this article does not apply to LG WLED models (sRGB), just to widegamut ones. LG software comes with Xrite’s WLED spectral correction for i1DisplayPro.
Wow, that’s a lot of usefull info. Thank you very much for your advices.
I will have to read and learn some stuff first before jump to buying one of the monitors you suggested. If i make it with all these, i ll post some qestions about the things i did’t find out with research.
I saw p2715q in a shop out of the box…i wasn’t able to observe carefully it’s black levels etc. becase the lightsources there were too intense, no point at it. But i liked it. If i will go with that, i ll make sure i ll get rev a02 because the first one has problems. it was working with an amd rx*** card. I also saw the 5k imac with the “wide” gamut. Hadn’t seen any before. Impressive, even though it works as you said with the light performance mentioned. Anyway, thank you again.
Hi!
Thank you so much for this article and also for your time to respond on our questions!
I am very eager to read your 3rd article – when do you expect it will be released?
Recently I own Dell UP2414Q and Wacom Cintiq13 HD Touch. For longer time I have serious concerns what I am doing wrong – my colors are different on these two devices, or between 3 computers… But now I hope that with the information I´ve got here I know, how to calibrate my displays properly.
Still, can you ask you – which monitor would you recommend to me – I am professional photographer, most of my work is for online purposes (websites), but some also for prints (flyers, booklets etc.). So I think I should have very good WG display, it does not need to be 4K, let´s say Full HD is enough and 24″ is more then enough (with my UP2414Q I would have not enough space on my table for larger monitor). I really want monitor on which I could rely (all of these things you are writing)…
Maybe in 3 different budget ranges, e.g. A/ bellow 500-600€ B/between A and 1000€ and C/more then 1000€.
I am on WIN10 with 970GTX and x-rite i1display pro (which I bought to be able properly calibrate Dell monitor – before I was using Spyder Pro3).
Thank you very much!
3rd article was sent to Nasrim months ago, but I think he is busy traveling for new articles. 3rd article is ore or less a guide to DisplayCAL and how to perform a white point and gray correction to these Dells (and even the inacurate SW2700PT internal calibration) with the help o GPU.
If you read carefully DisplayCAL documentation… it’s almost all there (more or less explained)
UP2414Q is a widegamut GB-LED, Cintiq 13 is a sRGB WLED. Your Cintinq is meant to work with sRGB images or if you need wider colorspaces, use softproof options of your drawing software in order to spot where are colors that you cannot seen in that screen. Then you can move that image to UP2414Q and see it with actual colors.
Get an AMD card with the same computing power of that GTX. You won’t be able to performs huge corrections to DCCS calibration with that GPU (stuff covered in 3rd article)… IF you need those corrections, maybe DCCS is working flawless because your UP2414Q had very good grey neutrality out of the box so no GPU calibraton is neede and your 970GTX won’t mess things.
Regarding models, short list (EU prices, you may live in Itally but buy ths stuff online in Germany as an example): about 650euro UP2716D (but you will be rolling dice for good uniformity), 1000 euro Multisync PA272W, 1300 euro CG2420 (CG, not CS, awesome contrast but 24″ 1920×1200), 1700 euro Spectraview PA272W….and then jump to the 3000euro leage with NEC PA322UHD and Eizo CG318.
Staw away from current Eizo CSs and all LGs… but IF you read carefully this article and understand its LIMITATIONS there is a widegamut Samsung 32″ 4k (1400euro, maybe, I don’t remember current prices).
HP z32x may be another good one (widegamut 32″ 4k), but I’ve not see it…I can only say that its software comes with poper spectral corrections as do Dells.
First of all check how your UP2414Q performs, maybe you do not need to buy a new one.
My brightness is at 70 and contrast at 80.
When I calibrate with the i1, I’ve set the luminance to 80 cd/m2 and AdobeRGB.
I see a little difference in color, but my screen isn’t getting any darker.
Where can I set it to exactly 80 cd/m2
It’s a Dell 2715K with a windows 10 machine
Your explanation is very short, there are some unkown details. First of all check that you have enabled DDC/CI in monitor’s OSD.
-if you meant to say with “When I calibrate with the i1” that you use “DCCS” (hardware calibration), set preset AdobeRGB in software (NOT in monitor OSD!), set 80cd/m2 as target… and it did not get desired brightness… then check out logs (user home – AppData – Roaming – some dell or Xrite folder, I don’t remember). There should be a list of commands set to monitor, including brightness at the last steps. If there were errors, you should discover them in that log files (text files).
-if you meant to say that you use i1Profiler (colorimeter software), then you ned to switch to “Custom color” OSD mode, then you have to enable DDC/CI in monitor’s OSD if want “full auto”. Otherwise, while in Custom color mode, configure i1Profiler to change OSD controls manually (RGB gain – offset for white point), and brightness/contrast for your desired cd/m2 target. You can use ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL as an i1Profiler alternative with manual mode. Best results here with a Quadro or AMD card.
I used the DCCS software. I have to check if I have enabled DDC/CI in monitor’s OSD.
Can it be, that I have to manualy select the “cal1” in the monitor instead of AdobeRGB?
I use a MSI Geforce 1060.
DCCS modifies CAL1 or CAL2, nothing else. After DCCS do its job, your monitor should be in CAL1/CAL2 mode without user modification of OSD menu modes. Measure its brightness at THAT particular OSD mode (DisplayCAL or other software, tools-calibrated screen report). If measured brightness is very dfferent from your target value, look for further info in the logs.
Thank you for your excellent articles about color management, is this the 2nd one promised in this series ? In the “color management basics” it was said there will be 3 articles from you about the subject. Somehow related, do you care to comment about Dell (and other manufacturers) wide gamut notebook screens (Dell XPS 15 4k – Sharp Igzo, Dell Precision 5510, etc).
Yes, this is the 2nd.
3rd was sent to Nasrim 4 or 5 months ago… ask him. It covers GPU calibration correction with ArgyllCMS in order to solve this DCCS issues but its recepits could be used to other monitors.
Hi Color Consultant and thanks for the very informative article. Could I ask your advice please:
I have two benQ sw2700pt displays. The original is expected back to Amazon asap before they charge me as I marked it a defective due to a magenta/pink tint on the left. The second, my replacement, had the same issue worse. Amazon originally didn’t want to cover the majority of the cost of shipping a 12kg box back but a quick enquiry fixed the matter. However, I get the feeling I may meet some opposition to attempt this again when I mark the replacement monitor as being needed to be returned also. The idea of infinitely replacing a monitor until I get lucky with a good one seems far fetched in my case.
Given that:
1/ I stretched my budget going for a sw2700pt, need a large colour accurate monitor
2/ I have to accept there’ll be some issues as I’m certainly in the ‘budget’ area despite paying double what a gaming monitor of the same size would cost
3/ knowing a bit about the likelihood of getting worse replacement monitors and dealing with the increased difficulty of customer support for returns in the UK with Amazon and BenQ (versus their American counterparts)
Should I just keep my original and return the replacement?
I actually start to feel I’m being too fussy about the original when editing most photos as I see no problems, bar the subconscious nagging that one corner might be subtly redder than it is. However, if I open an Illustrator or InDesign document later I keep being bothered by the noticeable warmer tint down that side of the monitor. If I could see into the future and know there was any way of getting this monitor through replacements that didn’t have a visible cast to it, I’d do it in a second. But if I could see that it would involve arguments with customer support, massive disappointments from getting more replacements with the same problem, and possibly wishing I’d kept the original as it was the least bad out of the lot, I’d do that.
You can’t see the future too but seem to have familiarity with the repeat issues and the industry and I’m wondering if you’ve any advice on what you’d do?
————————–
Measurements of the original monitor:
Its luminosity and (k)WP deviations are not particularly awful from what I’ve seen from others, at about 6% max off white, about 12% off dark grey for luminance and about -180(k) off white and grey and -240(k) off dark grey in a suspect corner. This was all measured with iProfiler uniformity test and your discussion of needing to use Delta C to get a better feel for colour casts matches my experience as I have a magenta/pink cast on the left side that others don’t have as prominently, yet I have a lower (k) deviation than some. I’m currently going through DisplayCal to see if I can find its Delta C deviations. The pink cast is subtle, in that I sometimes don’t notice it immediately when looking at a neutral blank screen but after my eyes adjust I certainly see a tinge of muddy pink covering a quarter of the display in the bottom left. The replacement has the same issue covering half the left side.
Hi @conrmon
Information about uniformity is in my first article, here:
https://photographylife.com/the-basics-of-monitor-calibration
And of course Kelvin CCT is not a valid measure. There are several colors that will share the same CCT but some are “green whites” and others “pink whites”. There is a diagram on that article with curve segments at the same CCT that may help you understand that point.
So given a white point in the center and taking it as “white” (true or not) you want to measure the color distance to other points in the screen. Using the proper meaning of “distance” that means deltaE2000 distance, a very “perceptually uniform” definition of color distance for human vision. Hence in order to pass ISO 12646:(insert year) uniformity requirements, color uniformity should be less than X dE (actually is defined in uv distance and brightness, but just to simplify this stuff).
That ISO requirement is not easy to meet. I’m pretty sure that ALL these affordable 27″ in 600-800 euro range won’t meet it without some kind of uniformity compensation.
But you can get a “good enough” unit.
Let’s get back to distance. Such deltaE2000 distance includes in its value “brightness” distance because two neutral greys shoud have some “color distance” between them.
All of these mid-low end monitors will sufer some brightness drop near the borders, -10% -15% is “normal” in theses displays (uniformity compensation features OFF). Normal does not mean good, just hat it happens very often.
If you take deltaE measurements for uniformity, then such brightness errors will be taken into account and just by a number you won’t notice green magenta casts that you worry about. You may event dont care about if the cast is pink or green just that there is an awful colored cast in some points of screen: you are looking for deltaC uniformity measurements.
By default DisplayCAL 3.x reports an HTML file win uniformity in deltaE and ISO constraits. If you click on deltaE unit name it will change to others, deltaC is one of them. Checkout your values. For these monitors a few 2dC values are very likely to happen (usually minimum of 2 or 3 in a 5×5 grid). If you do not like that then you must save money for some higher end model (very good ones about 1000 euro, NEC MS PA272W)
Some high or mid-lowend monitors have a uniformity compensation feature. At the expense of contrast which is partialy lost, you gain color and brightness uniformity. Some mid or low end models even do not offer uniformity compensation for color, just brightness… so these models won’t be able to fix these magenta-green casts if they happen.
AFAIK there is no uniformity compensation avaliable to SW2700PT… so you won’t be able to fix it. Is as basd as it lookek and won’t get better. As soon as you open the box, plugin in the monitor, show a white or grey fullscreen image and wait for a while to color to stabilize… what you see won’t improve. Usually it gets worse on warm white points and low brightness configurations.
Prad.de review (data in deltaC) of that model shown “common” behavior for these mid-low end models (600-700 euro) but “good enough” for most users (2dC). But remember, it’s just an unit measured and if manufacturer does not keep a very good quality control other units may vary. That’s what happened to you.
Some users in spanish canon DSLR forums reported worse results that prad’s:
http://www.canonistas.com/galerias/data/500/Benq_2700.jpg
Very bad indeed.
Keep in mind that “good enough” definition may not be the same for you. Anyway, IMHO I won’t keep a 3dC fault in a 27″ 700 euro model. Ask those people you talk about with “perfect” SW2700PT for actual data, not fancy words, even a picture of their screens with white or gey fullscreen image and compere them to yours.
You may have just a few 2dC cells in the grid, but if it really bothers you, don’t keep it.
Alternatives in the same price range I think that are limited to Dell UP2716D. It’s pretty much the same as SW2700PT… and same Quality control which leads to teh same probability of uniformity issues given its price… but UP2716D has uniformity compensation (UC) feature although a limited one.
You can only enable UC in “Custom color” or Standard OSD mode, not in CAL1/CAL2 OSD modes with hardware calibration (like Benq, 2 slots for storing internal calibration), and if enabled it locks RGB gain and offset controls.
That means you can use the monitor with UC=ON(color cast removed to some extent, if present), have it calibrated to near native white (D65, or even D58) full native gamut, all done in graphics card LUT. AMD and Quadros cards have high bitdepth LUTs (10 or 12bit) and have dithered outputs, so even in a 8bit dvi connection will give you smooth gradients after calibration, without banding artifacts (non color managed images). Here some users report that ArgyllCMS 1.9.x solved geforce banding issues over HDMI or DP at least for 900 series, so yo may get the same with current Geforces.
I mean, you can use them with UC=ON even with these limitations. “D50 paper white” calibration will be huge for GPU but users may give it a try.
On the other side if you get a good enough UP2716D and do not need to set UC=ON, Dell’s software does not allow L* gamma in CAL1 or CAL2… and Benq does.
If you put all these things together, IMHO UP2716D is a safest choice: calibration could be done in GPU for every monitor, but uniformity cannot be fixed in GPU right now.
Dell’s UP2516D (25 inch 2560×1440 widegamut) has a very bad quality control, avoid that model. Uniformity compensation may fix it and make it suitable for GPU calibration, but with UP2561D there isn’t even the chance to get a good one without enable than uniformity compensation feature.
Also read my comment from a few days ago regarding EDRs. These “QLED” does not seem to be “GB-LED” nor “RGBLED” ***in the meaning of Xrite EDR samples*** for spectral correcion suitable for Xrite’s driver (wich argyllCMS and DisplayCAL do not need).
There are some samples of SW2700pT spectral power distribution avaliable to public:
http://www.ixbt.com/monitor/benq-sw2700pt.shtml
Its red is narrower than my first guess “GBLED” (which was wrong), but much wider than Xrite EDR for RGBLED. AFAIK Xrite has not published EDR update for that kind of backlight… so Benq won’t be able to fix their software while using Xrite’s SDK untill Xrite add that EDR, but you could ask these russian guys for CCSS sample suitable for DisplayCAL.
You can even build a CCSS given this image (native gamut not smaller gamut emulation active):
http://www.ixbt.com/monitor/benq/sw2700pt/spectrum-07.jpg
An ArgyllCMS/DisplayCAL CCSS file is just a text file with “height” for each wavelength, for each channel (RGBW = 4 samples). You only need an image editor, a spreadsheet… and some hours from your time.
As always, individual performance of wrong Spectral Correction applied to an i1DisplayPro (and its different flavors) is up to its spectral sensivity stored in firmware. A batch of i1d3s with “perfect” x-bar equal to CIE 1931 2º standard observer won’t care about this.
Dump spectral response (“SAVE_SPECTRA”) from your i1d3 with the help of ArgyllCMS to find the flaws of your particular instrument in order to locate wavelengths where spectral corrections will modify more your particular instrument readings. i1DisplayPros are very close to CIE 1931 2º observer in reds.
Hi ColorConsultant,
You mentioned “Stay away from current Eizo CS”. Does this also apply to the new Eizo CS2730?
How about EA244uhd, are they generally known for good uniformity? Since uniformity compensation on this model only allows on/off instead of 5 levels as on NEC PA, I assume that the only way to preserve good contrast on this monitor is to be lucky enough to get one with good uniformity, right?
Thanks!
No, I meant CS2420 and CS270 wich are the “crippled contrast” models, check the date of each comment because as time moves forward new models became avaliable in your/my country (which may not appear at the same pace).
CS2730 has expected contrast for these IPS/IPS-like displays, good color uniformity out of the box (plus on/off color&brightness uniformity). Good price for its features (1000euro), pretty good model.
AFAIK all these CS/CX use a lut-matrix-lut (like these Dells, witch is good enough to emulate sRGB/AdobeRGB colorspaces), not a lut+LUT3D as PAs or CGs (arbitrary screen emulation), but Eizos usually supports 24/25/30p on all models so which to buy is up to your needs.
Related to your question, newer CG2420/CG2730 behaves the same way as CS2730 (no LUT3D) but 1500:1 superb contrast. Keep in mind that an external LUT3D is an option and that could be used on other displays (TVs and such), buy once, plug in many devices.
Lots of options in the 1000-1800euro range but optimal choice for your money is up to your needs… but I would discard CS2420(unless ultra low budget softpoof only monitor), CS270 and all current CXs (which are not bad monitors, but CG2420/CS2730 offer equal or better features, and price)
About EA244UHD your first concert is to have a GPU able to drive it (DP & HDMI requirements & limitations, checkout NEC website and monitor documentation),and if such high dpi is suitable for you.
Regarding UC=ON/OFF, color uniformity with UC OFF and contrast in these “semi-premium” models your main concern is to not choose CS2420/CS270. I do not know other premium or semipremum model with these issues as those two models.
Anyway it’s an EA model, not a PA and AFAIK no LUT3D if you wish to emulate other screens (as CS/CXs models). It’s an entry semipremium 4k from NEC, no LUT3D (AFAIK lut matrix for smaller gamut emulation), no 24/25p and HDMI limited to 30Hz on native resolution. If you have DP1.2 and for general or photo use your main concern will be if you want that high dpi (24″ 4k). If you want the whole pack the you have to save money (much money) for CG248-4k or MS PA322UHD-2 (in EU that means the cheap Multisync version) or other more expensive models