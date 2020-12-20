How to Calibrate Your Apple Mac Monitor

In this article, I will go over the process of calibrating Apple’s iMac and MacBook monitors. I will be using a hardware colorimeter along with DisplayCAL software, and demonstrate why properly calibrating your Apple display is extremely important.
As photographers, it is important for us to establish a consistent and accurate editing environment, which means that ideally, we should be looking at an accurate representation of colors in photographs in order to properly post-process them. Because of this, our output devices such as monitors and printers should always be properly calibrated to reproduce accurate colors consistently.
With Apple being a key player in the photography industry with its iMac, MacBook, and Mac Pro hardware, specifically tailoring products for enthusiast and professional needs, there seems to be a great deal of misunderstanding and confusion about these products, their factory calibration / out-of-the-box accuracy and the proper process of calibrating them. Unfortunately, many photographers seem to think that they don’t need to worry about calibration at all with Apple products, which is certainly not the case.
In this article, I am not going to go into details about color management and calibration, as these topics have been explained in detail by someone who is far more knowledgeable than me. I would recommend getting started with the Basics of Monitor Calibration, where you will find plenty of valuable information on monitor calibration. Instead, I will provide step-by-step instructions on how you can quickly and accurately calibrate your Apple Mac display for photography needs.
Table of Contents
Apple Display – Out-of-the-box Color Accuracy
First, let’s take a look at a brand new, uncalibrated iMac screen and see how color accurate it is straight out of the factory. This is important to see for those who think that they can safely edit their images without ever doing any kind of display calibration. I went ahead and used the i1Display Pro colorimeter, along with DisplayCAL / ArgyllCMS software to verify its accuracy (more on that further down below). Let’s take a look at the below measurement report:
As you can see, this simple test reveals that the iMac screen is far from being color-accurate out of the box. With brightness levels being too high for proper editing and automatic brightness adjustment turned on, I knew that the default settings just wouldn’t work. My blues were out of whack and the reds were also oversaturated, so this monitor definitely needed calibration. In fact, I can run the same test for most similar monitors out there and they will all reveal similar results, which shows that proper screen calibration with a good colorimeter and understanding of color calibration software is very important.
Hardware Colorimeters vs Software Calibration
Now let’s get one thing straight – as a photographer, you do not want to even try to self-calibrate a monitor without proper hardware and software. Your eyes and your brain’s perception of colors is pretty horrible, so trying to use software tools to calibrate a monitor will potentially make your monitor even worse than what you started with. So despite those built-in OS calibration tools and other third-party software that seemingly help make your colors more accurate, you should avoid using those at all costs!
In addition, while it might be tempting to try out different built-in display profiles within your operating system, those don’t help in achieving proper calibration either, and they can also make things look much worse than the defaults. Lastly, don’t attempt to use a monitor profile from someone who calibrated their screen, even if both screens are identical. This doesn’t work due to things like differences in brightness levels, tolerances, age of display, etc. This is why each display has to be calibrated individually! So when it comes to being able to properly calibrate a screen, a proper hardware colorimeter is a must-have tool and unfortunately, there are no shortcuts here.
It is also important to note that there is a distinction between what is commonly referred to as “hardware calibration”, where a wide-gamut monitor that has a built-in LUT (Look-Up Table) can be hardware-calibrated, and software calibration, where the video card changes color output to match the calibration profile. Since none of the current Apple monitors come with LUT and cannot be hardware-calibrated, only the software calibration method will work. And even for the latter, you will need to use a good quality colorimeter with the right kind of software to achieve the desired results.
Colorimeter Choice: X-Rite vs Datacolor
Speaking of colorimeters, while there are a few manufactures that make hardware colorimeters on the market, the two biggest players that make consumer-grade colorimeters are without a doubt, X-Rite and Datacolor. X-Rite has a number of different colorimeters, with the i1Display Pro being the most popular, while Datacolor’s top choice is the “Spyder” colorimeter that comes with different software options. For example, the SpyderX can be bought in “Pro” and “Elite” packages, which have the same underlying hardware.
Personally, I have used colorimeters from both companies. My prior experience with Datacolor colorimeters wasn’t particularly great, especially when calibrating multiple screens and assessing darker tones. I could never achieve consistent calibration on a dual monitor setup, which was a big problem for me. It turned out that Datacolor used to make colorimeters with gelatin filters that fade and deteriorate over time. When I found out that X-Rite uses high-quality dichroic glass filters, I switched to i1Display Pro and never looked back. To be fair, the newer SpyderX model by Datacolor supposedly uses much better glass filters, but I have not had a chance to test it out yet, so I cannot speak for its quality.
With my X-Rite i1Display Pro, I was finally able to make a dual monitor setup work where things looked identical, and both calibration and verification yielded very consistent results.
I know everyone’s experience is different, but if you ask the right people who are well-versed in calibration, they will all point to i1Display Pro being the industry standard. It makes sense – after-all, most high-end monitors from NEC and EIZO are calibrated with i1Display Pro hardware, and for good reasons, accuracy and consistency being the most important ones.
As you will see further down in this review, I used X-Rite’s i1Display Pro colorimeter to calibrate my Mac screens. I will not be providing instructions for calibrating monitors using Datacolor Spyder hardware and software, but if that’s what you currently own, you should be able to calibrate your monitor using the same steps below.
X-Rite Software vs DisplayCAL / ArgyllCMS
X-Rite products are shipped with i1Profiler software, which can be used for calibrating your Apple Mac screen. While you can achieve pretty good results with this software and it is very easy to use, I personally prefer the combination of ArgyllCMS and DisplayCAL instead, which can be used to software-calibrate any monitor with a lot of different options.
With ArgyllCMS + DisplayCAL you can do much lengthier calibration of the screen involving many more color patterns than what is found on X-Rite’s i1Profiler, so that you can end up with more accurate results. In addition, ArgyllCMS + DisplayCAL can be used to assess the quality of the Apple Mac screen and measure things like uniformity, where you are able to assess the brightness levels of different areas of the screen. In fact, if you have just purchased a Mac, I would highly recommend using these tools to see if your sample is worth keeping. Apple’s quality control is generally very good, but it doesn’t mean that you should just skip testing the screen. If the display panel is defective, you will end up with a lot of problems over time.
DisplayCAL Calibration
Now that we have all that behind us, let’s start the process of calibrating your Mac monitor. The first step will be to download and install DisplayCAL. The process of installing the software is pretty simple. Once you download the package and open it, simply drag the DisplayCAL icon into your Applications folder and you are good to go.
Upon launching the tool, you will be asked to download ArgyllCMS, which you will also need to install afterward. From there, fire up DisplayCAL and you will be presented with a screen that looks like this:
Go ahead and connect your colorimeter (in this case the X-Rite i1Display Pro) to one of the USB ports on the back of the Mac – you do not want to use any external tools or USB hubs, since they might not provide sufficient power or have other issues that might impact the performance of the colorimeter. Once connected, you should be able to see it under the “Instrument” dropdown of the software, as shown above.
DisplayCAL has a ton of different options and I am not going to go over them all – I will only reveal the essentials. As you can see from the above screenshot, the software has 5 different tabs available. The first three tabs are used for calibration and those are the ones we will focus on the most.
Let’s start with the first tab called “Display & instrument”. This is perhaps the most important tab of them all because it relates to your monitor’s technology – if you choose the wrong monitor type, you might end up with pretty screwed up results. This is found in the “Corrections” drop-down. When you click the drop-down, you will see a number of different options from “Auto” to “WOLED” screens.
Apple’s iMac and MacBook screens are best calibrated with the “LCD PFS Phosphor WLED IPS” correction, and there is now one provided with the DisplayCAL software that you can use to calibrate any iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro screens with P3 color gamut. Technically, it is named “LCD PFS Phosphor WLED IPS, 99% P3 (MacBook Pro Retina 2016)”, but it works on other Apple P3 displays as well (I successfully tested it on the iMac Pro, MacBook Pro 2016, and MacBook Air M1).
Once you select that profile, the Display & instrument page should look like this:
Next, click the “Calibration” tab and set the options as shown below:
Here, we are setting the White Point to 6500K (D65), White level to 120 cd/m2 and Gamma to 2.2 – recommended settings for editing photographs. If you want better accuracy, set the Calibration speed to High or preferably Medium, as shown above.
The last tab we need to visit is “Profiling”. Go ahead and set the options to the ones below:
The key setting here is to choose “Single curve + matrix” as the Profile type. We will pick “Default testchart” as the test chart, which should be sufficient, as it will run 79 different colors for calibration. I like to keep my profile names simple, but if you have other preferences, you can set them under “Profile name”.
It is now time to calibrate – go ahead and click the “Calibrate & profile” button on the bottom of the screen to get started.
The software will show a “Measurement area” screen in the middle of the screen, with a blue “Start measurement” button. Go ahead and open up the colorimeter, then place it flush on the screen, right in the dead center. Click the “Start measurement” button to kick off the initial process. It will flash a few colors, then you will be presented with another screen called “Interactive display adjustment”. The software needs to measure the brightness of your screen and set it to 120 cd/m2 as we previously picked, so this is where you will be doing it from.
Since the Apple Mac screens generally do not have Automatic Display Correction, you will need to adjust the brightness of your screen manually using the “Displays” icon within your MacOS “System Preferences”. Go ahead and click the “Start measurement” button, then wait until the software starts actively measuring the brightness. While it is doing so, go ahead and open up System Preferences -> Displays, then after you uncheck “Automatically adjust brightness” option, start moving the “Brightness” slider:
Move it very slightly with your mouse until you see a green checkmark in DisplayCAL, as shown below:
This means that the desired brightness level has been achieved. Click the “Stop measurement” button – we are finally ready to calibrate the screen! Go ahead and click the “Continue on to calibration” button to get the process started. With the “Medium” calibration option we selected earlier, it should take about 10-15 minutes to run through the calibration process. Once it is complete, you will be asked to install a profile, as shown below:
It looks like I was able to get to 100% of sRGB and very close to 100% of DCI P3 coverage, while hitting 87.8% of Adobe RGB, which is pretty good for an Mac screen. Go ahead and select “Install profile” to install the newly-created profile on your macOS.
Validating Calibration Results
Now that the monitor is calibrated, I would recommend running calibration verification to make sure that the results are good. This is what the last “Verification” tab within DisplayCAL is for! Go ahead and click the tab, pick “ISO 12646:2008 color accuracy and gray balance” from the drop-down, then click the “Measurement report” button on the bottom of the screen. It will ask you to save the report, so just pick a location where you want to save the report, then click “Save”.
From there, the software will go through similar steps as above, except this time it will flash through a bunch of colors while measuring them with the colorimeter. After the process is complete (which should only take a couple of minutes), your browser will open up the report, which looks very similar to the one I showed you at the beginning of this article:
As you can see, the results are much better in comparison to the first test, with whitepoint deltas very low and maximum delta staying around 1, which is pretty good! As you scroll down the report, you will be able to see deltas broken down by color, along with a few nice graphs on the bottom. Just scroll through these and make sure that nothing stands out – you want all the bars to look green, which is an indication of good color calibration.
Uniformity Test
The last test I would recommend to run to make sure that your iMac screen is lit evenly, is the Uniformity test. It is not in the main area of the DisplayCAL software, so you will need to go to the menu, then go to Tools -> Report -> Measure display device uniformity… Go with the standard grid of 5×5 and click OK to bring up the uniformity test screen:
As you can see, there is a small “Measure” button in each grid, which means that you will need to place the colorimeter within each rectangle, then click this button. What this will do, is flash white colors in each rectangle, then measure the brightness. At the end of the process, you will be presented with a similar HTML report, which will show how bright each area is. Look for any areas that show up in red, which could mean that those areas are darker than they should be. This should be a pretty good test to see if your screen has any uniformity problems.
That’s all there is to it. Once again, big thanks to my friend who goes by the nickname “Color Consultant” for guiding me with the settings. I couldn’t do it without him. If you have any questions about any of the above, please let me know in the comments section below. And as always, check out the comments section of this article for some helpful feedback from Color Consultant, as well as some of our readers!
Thanks for this article. I have been calibrating my iMac/iMac Pro’s monitors and external Dell monitor for years, initially with Color Eyes Display Pro and the included colorimeter, then switching to Datacolor Spyder’s with their included software. My Dell monitor recently died and I purchased a new external monitor. While doing some research about calibrating my new monitor, I came across this article. I further investigated both the X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter and the DisplayCAL software and decided to replace my several years old Spyder colorimeter and associated software with a X-Rite i1Display Pro Plus and DisplayCAL. Following your article, calibrating both monitors was as easy as using the Datacolor software, and the results are excellent. The color agreement between the two monitors is outstanding.
Thanks for this. I need to buy a replacement for my Datacolour Spyder as it no longer works on my iMac. Is there much to choose between the X-Rite iDisplay’s Studio and Pro versions? I can get the Studio version for £140, whereas the Pro is £224. Is the Pro worth the extra cost?
i1DisplayPro is faster and allows you to use external monitors with HW calibration in the future.
Since MacOS color management engine is buggy and extremely limited you are forced to use very simplified profiles in DisplaYCAL or other software (to prevent these bugs & limitations on MacOS)…so just for using colorimeter on a mac screen any of the two will make the work.
Mark, i1Display Studio also does not work with other third-party color management software (BenQ, Dell, etc). You are better off with the Pro version.
Hey hi, Thank you so much for this detailed calibration process. I was just wondering, Will the calibration in the article above work for both screen and print work, or is it a different setting if I want to calibrate my screen for Print work as well. I’ve read elsewhere that for print, we need to set our white point to around 5500k.
Can the same calibration be used for both photo and video projects as well?
regards,
If you want proper calibration, you jumped the wrong boat => Apple.
Imac displays are like big laptop screens, extremely limited in terms of calibration. All whitepoint correction must be done using GPU LUTs, thus loosing unique grey levels (but thanks to dithering it may be not noticeable, a makeup).
Also macOS bundled color management engine for macos desktop and apple apps is extremely limited cand cannot deal with accurate profiles just simplified ones, and if you choose other white point than native this buggy engine from ampple may cause UI artifacts/corruption.
But you may try, you’ll need diferent profiles & calibration to each WP. Just set a Whitepoin target and go, if you cannot move RGB bars to be on spot, the remaining jump will be done in GPU LUT.
Hi, How about the White Point / White Level adjustment? did you not change the settings?
See “Reply to Zee R” “May 31, 2020 3:48 am “
I don’t seem to be getting the same results/info as your screenshots. I follow your guide to the T. Here are my machine specs.
i1DisplayPro
iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)
3.6 GHz Intel Core i9
72 GB 2667 MHz DDR4
Radeon Pro 580X 8 GB
When the Calibration and Profiling is complete, this is what I am shown.
Profile self check /\*76: average 0.44, max 2.76, (No RMS Value)
Gamut Coverage
100.00% sRGB
87.9%
Adobe RGB
(*MISSING DCI P3 Value)
When I run the Verification, everything check out except the following;
Measured vs. display profile whitepoint ΔE*00 <= 1 0.17 (Greyed out, no green check marks)
Can you please advise?
Apple color management is extremely faulty & buggy, hence DisplayCAL tries to avoid some of its many many errors (apple’s) by not correcting white point in default setup in latest DisplayCAL versions. That may cause a profile verification fail in “assumed vs measured”.
What you report is a missmatch between “whitepoint in profile” and measured whitepoint. There is a lot of missing information, maybe the HTML report and ICC profile in some dropbox/mega can shed light on what’s happening.
Anyway… if measured vs assumed is OK and grey range a*b* (RGB+gray balance) is OK, it should be fine since all photo editing tools use “image to display” RGB transformations using white point relative intents (that’s why a ProPhotoRGB pure white -D50- looks white in a D65 display). If you plan to create LUT3D for resolve with such profile… it may cause some issues with default absolute colorimetric intent. “May” because IDNK what is stored in profile. If you do not use Davinci Resolve… then as long as measured white is close to your target white and grey range is OK, it should be OK.
Excellent write-up!
I am impressed by your results. Must be really outstanding quality iMac you’ve got. I come nowhere close to your figure of 87% of Adobe RGB coverage, and I’ve got two iMac’s. My figure is about 76% aRGB while at 100% sRGB coverage.
Please notice that the measured luminance of your final profile is only 116.2cdm2 which is different than your target value of 120.
This is because the green and the blue channels had to be tuned down a bit in the profile, to maintain the correct white point D65.
You can cheat a little bit by repeating calibration and adjusting the INITIAL luminance to, say, 125cdm2, to compensate it up-front.
Another thing, all iMacs from 2009 up to 2015 have “White LED”-type LCD panels (manufactured by LG) and only newer ones starting from 2015 and later (4K and 5K models) have “RG Phosphor”-type panels.
Many thanks for sharing! Best regards, Alexei
“My figure is about 76% aRGB while at 100% sRGB coverage.”
You seem to have an older iMac. Those imac are like common office displays, hence White LED sRGB displays.
“and only newer ones starting from 2015 and later (4K and 5K models) have “RG Phosphor”-type panels.”
No, that’s false, even Xrite is distributing that kind of fake information. P3 displays from Apple are WLED PFS phosphor, the “exactly P3” variant of those PFS phosphor backlights. It is supported by DisplayCAL as the WLED PFS with Apple name.
The other WLED PFS variants are 95% P3 for gaming/multimedia displays (like a “limited” P3 apple display) and almost full AdobeRGB+P3 coverage used by photography displays like newer NEC PAs or Eizo CGs, wich much bigger colorspac than any mac and thus better displays for photo & printing work.
Sorry, there is a mistake in my message. I wanted to say “No, that’s false, even IF Xrite WERE distributing that kind of fake information.”
Yes, right, I do have a plain “poor man” iMac-2013, not the iMac Pro. Hence it has a White LED panel by LG. I never claim the Pro has White LED. The Pro must be a different story, price and technology-wise. Thanks! Take care!
It is a WLED, but a WLED PFS phosphor. It’s a pity that monitor manufacturers label them only as W-LED hence causing misundertandings in customers.
If you wish to see differences between a common White LED sRGB and those WLED PFS with P3 (and even AdobeRGB in the Eizo/NEC variants) you can see it with DisplayCAL (latest versions).
In the colorimeter correction combo (1st tab) choose “White LED IPS LG Samsung”, then press “i” button on the right. You’ll see typical WLED spectral power distribution (SPD). Then choose one of the WLED PFS like “Panasonic VVX” (95% P3) or “Macbook retina P3” (just P3) or “HP Z24x” (P3+AdobeRGB) and press “i” again to plot PSD. You’ll see the differences in red and green wavelengths, that is what gives you extended colorspace.
Thanks for this hint! Got another iMac to calibrate, glad I revisited this thread. I am gonna try this & see what works best for me.
Thank you so much for this! How often should you calibrate your monitor? If you restart your computer, do you have to open and upload the calibration to have it take effect? Can you start editing pictures right away once calibration is complete? I didn’t know if something needed to be done to “save” the calibration.
Hi,
I calibrated my monitor a month ago and just did a verification and the results are OK except for Measured vs. display profile whitepoint ΔE*00 <= 1 1.05.
Is there something I can do to improve this?
Thanks
That means measured monitor whitepoint and white point stored in profile do not match by X dE. So this is not related to your monitor being calibrated to your desired target or not.
Mild to big errors in measured vs stored in profile usually point that display configuration changed from the time when profile was made, like user modifying OSD contrast, or touching RGB gains or mild a*b* coordinate drift as OSD brightnesss goes up or down by user configuration
… but you own an iMac. That means that you are running an OS with a desktop color management engine which has some faults. Since you are using DisplayCAL it is very likely that you are suggested to use an idealized approach to profiling the display (single curve+matrix + BPC=ON). This idealization in profile may cause this low mild dE errors between measured white and profile white like your 1.05dE.
If this is happeing to you and you did not modify display configuration after calibration, don’t worry, it is not important.
For example if you aimed for D65 white, check that measured white is close (low dE error) to “assumed whitepoint” of 6500K daylight. To not care too much about “vs profile white”. If it is OK, it’s OK.
High 20dE errors in measured vs value stored in profile may be related to some issues in calibration software like in Benq’s PME using ICCv2 an may require further inspection (D50 profile white without CHAD matrix, display calibrated and measured close to D65), but this is not happening to you.
Also, I followed these steps for brightness with no luck:
“Go ahead and click the “Start measurement” button, then wait until the software starts beeping – this means that the colorimeter is actively measuring the brightness of the screen. While it is beeping, go ahead and open up System Preferences -> Displays, then after you uncheck “Automatically adjust brightness” option, start moving the “Brightness” slider: ”
First, there was no beeping once I started the measurement, I checked the volume output to the internal speakers. Then I tried to press the start measurement box with in the Interactive Display Adjustment but it was kind of greyed out and pushing the button did nothing.
Second, I pushed the brightness slider in Display prefs back and forth and there was never a green check mark. I only had about 2-3 seconds to do this before the box closed. In fact, doing this part four or five times, I never even saw any of the RGB or whiteness bars at all. They were all empty. I think this wall all due to being unable to press the start measurement box.
Giving up for now. Would appreciate some help. Like I said in the last post, this all worked perfectly with the previous version of DisplayCAL back in February.
Thanks, Maris
a ) Test if ArgyllCMS is working properly. Command line work. You can see command line orders in DisplayCAL log window. Try a uncalibrated/calibrated display report (under Tools menu)
b ) Go back to a previous working version (for your system):
sourceforge.net/proje…s/release/
BTW, new version, 3.8.2
Hi, thanks so much for the instructions, I think I did it right! My report results are below – are they OK or is there anything further I need to do?
Criteria Nominal Recommended # Actual Result
Measured vs. assumed target whitepoint ΔE*00 <= 2 <= 1 0.1 OK ✔✔
Measured vs. display profile whitepoint ΔE*00 <= 1 1.09
Average ΔE*00 <= 1.5 <= 1 0.53 OK ✔✔
Maximum ΔE*00 <= 4 <= 3 075 1.27 OK ✔✔