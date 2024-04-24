How to Back Up Photos to a Hard Drive with Your Phone

The tempting idea of traveling lightweight is rarely easy as a photographer. It doesn’t take much – just an extra lens here, a sturdier tripod there – and your bag suddenly weighs as much as a bull elephant. While I can’t totally cure your PEES (Packing Excessive Equipment Syndrome), my tip today may help you take the first step to recovery. If you don’t want to carry your laptop with you in the field, try backing up your photos to a hard drive directly via your smartphone instead.
I probably don’t need to explain why backing up your photos while you travel is a good idea. Personally, I’ve learned through bitter experience – in my years of photography, I’ve experienced card failure, dropping my backup drive, and even theft. These risks are mitigated (though not eliminated) by doing regular backups.
In the field, this means using an external hard drive or two – no way around that. Unlike at home, when you may be able to rely on a cloud backup system, that rarely works in the field. I think the futility of this method is nicely demonstrated by my friend Tomas Grim’s efforts to push his photos to Dropbox while traveling in South America…
Ultimately, I came to appreciate that the best backup strategy on the road is to use a pair of rugged SSDs, onto which I transfer my photos at the end of each day. I keep one drive at the hotel and take the other with me wherever I go. It’s a great solution that keeps my photos nice and safe.
The only thing left to figure out is how to get your photos from the memory card to the SSD. Of course, a computer works great for this – but what if your laptop breaks while you’re traveling, or you want to leave it at home in the first place in order to travel light? That’s where your phone can step in.
You are essentially going to take the photos from your memory card, put them on your phone, and then transfer them off your phone onto an SSD. The whole process looks like this, in a nutshell:
- Connect a card reader with a memory card to your phone (applies to Android and to newer iPhone with USB-C. For other iPhones, see my note after these steps.)
- Copy the photos to a folder in the internal memory of the phone (name it Camera Backup, for example).
- When that’s done, disconnect the card reader and connect your first SSD (I will call it “SSD 1”).
- On SSD 1, create a main folder with the name of your trip (e.g. 2024-04_Europe) and a subfolder containing the date of the backup (e.g. 2024-04-11).
- Copy (not move) the photos in your phone’s Camera Backup folder into this new folder on SSD 1.
- When that’s done, disconnect SSD 1 and attach SSD 2. Repeat the steps above, but move the photos rather than copying this time. This will neatly remove them from your phone.
- The backup is now safely stored on both SSD 1 and SSD 2! Remember to keep SSD 1 in a different location than SSD 2. Do this each day of your trip to have an up-to-date backup.
Although the process itself is pretty easy, there are a few technical details that I want to address before concluding this article. First, let me expand upon the note I mentioned in Step 1 regarding iPhones.
If your iPhone has a Lightning port rather than a USB-C port, you can’t just plug a memory card reader directly into the phone. Instead, as long as your camera writes to a standard SD card, you should use an SD card reader made for Lightning ports instead. This one from Apple is only $29.
On the other hand, if your camera doesn’t write to regular SD cards (like my Nikon Z9 or the original Nikon Z6/Z7 that only write to CFExpress or XQD), your process will be significantly more complicated. You will need a Lightning to USB-A adapter, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a power supply for the adapter. It works, but it’s fiddly. I think it’s easier just to bring your laptop at that point, instead of trying to make it work with your phone.
I also want to mention the importance of having free space on your phone’s internal memory. If your phone only has 10 GB of free storage, and you try to transfer 20 GB of photos, you will run into problems before you ever get the chance to pull an SSD out of your bag.
The good news is that this issue isn’t as big as it may sound. Since you’ll be backing up daily, you only have to deal with the amount of photos taken in 24 hours, not during the whole trip. And these photos don’t stay on your phone for long – just long enough to transfer them onto an SSD. However, if you shoot a lot of video, or you’re a burst-happy wildlife photographer, just be aware that backing up via your phone may not be right for you.
By the way, if your phone allows expandable storage, you might consider getting a 1TB MicroSD card for it. These days, many 1TB MicroSDs are available under $100, and that should be plenty for the number of photos that you might capture in a day.
Lastly, if you’re wondering about the speed of data transfer through this whole process, the answer is that it depends! Even phones with USB-C do not all have the same transfer speeds.
For example, my Xiaomi Mi Note 10 smartphone uses the older USB-C 2.0 standard. When I tested it, I was able to transfer 7.9 GB of photos in 5 minutes, 50 seconds (about 23 MB/s). Transferring the same photos from the internal memory to the SSD took 7:23 minutes (about 18MB/s). That’s a total of 13 minutes, 13 seconds, and I was only transferring 144 14-bit lossless compressed RAW files from my Nikon Z9.
But wait! If your phone uses the faster USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 standard, like many of today’s smartphones, it will be much faster. When I tested moving the same photos to the iPhone 15 Pro, it took only 1 minute, 39 seconds (82 MB/s). Then transferring them to an SSD took just 44 seconds. So, the cumulative backup time was just two minutes, 23 seconds. That’s hardly slower than it would have been on my laptop.
I want to point out that your USB cable needs to support sufficiently fast transfer speeds. For example, even with the iPhone 15 Pro (a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 phone), Apple only includes a cable in the box that supports USB 2.0 transfer speeds! If you’re getting slower transfers than expected, the cable, not the phone, may be to blame.
And now, your precious photos or videos are safe. So is your computer, which you can leave at home – good for preventing thieves and preventing PEES.
What are the downsides? The big one is that this technique is only fast and easy to use if you have the right combination of phone and camera. If your phone only supports USB-C 2.0 transfer speeds, or doesn’t have enough free space, it’s may not be worth bothering with this method. Also, if you have your laptop with you anyway, it’s still quicker to back up photos to SSDs using your laptop than your phone.
Even with those drawbacks, I believe that backing up photos to a hard drive via your phone is a very viable option. If nothing else, it’s good to have this technique in your back pocket in case your laptop breaks while you’re traveling. If there’s one thing you shouldn’t skimp on, it’s keeping your photos backed up!
Why not an SSD with a built in card readers (CFexpress/XQD and SD), with a small display. Put in the card, the display ask if it shall copy files (All files / only new files) and you’re finished! If more controls are needed, create an app and connect with bluetooth.
Does that product exist? If not, who will design one?
As someone already noticed, it can be made with a one step process.
Dive in the forum Libor : photographylife.com/forum…#post-4381 ;)
Photography Life is a great place !
Hi PRG Lagarde, thank you for the link. I just tested the option of transferring photos directly from the card to the SSD using the hub, and despite some hardware limitations, it seems to be a really workable solution. It looks like you just have to pick the right hub. I’ve written more about this in the thread below the Car post. Have a nice day.
For many years I’ve used a Colorspace UDMA device for this purpose. It’s basically a combined card reader and hard drive enclosure with a screen and a basic UI, and it’s designed to back up memory cards. I’ve used a couple hand-me-down SSDs from PC upgrades that have worked very well. I think they are discontinued.
That said, it’s still another item to bring, and since I always bring my iPad anyway, I started using that instead. Forget the external drive, I just back up the files to the iPad with the Apple card reader.
Thank you for your comment Tony. I’m glad you mentioned the Colorspace UDMA device. That is an interesting thing. Unfortunately, I’ve never seen anyone actually using it. Also, it does not seem to support the CFexpress cards and also its production has probably been discontinued as you mentioned (www.bhphotovideo.com/c/sea…038;sts=ma).
Copying photos directly to an iPad (or tablet) is definitely a viable option. It would eliminate the need for two SSDs. Alternatively, it’s possible to have everything on memory cards + on the iPad. This would completely eliminate the need for an SSD, only the storage space on the cards is the most expensive. Unfortunately, the files produced by cameras like the Nikon Z9, Canon R5 or Sony A1 are so large that the iPad would blow up like a balloon after a few days. However, a friend who shoots with the OM system backs up in this way. I.e. from card to iPhone and copy on SSD.
You are making it to complicated. I use a hub, it’s about an inch by 3 inches, and transfer images from a card reader directly to the backup drive, Samsung T7. Simple, your phone acts as a computer to manage the process. I’ve been doing this for a few years!! Research, research, before writing your story.
Thank you for the valuable suggestion to give this “hub” solution another chance. The result is quite interesting. The first test was done with a hub that normally works on a Mac mini. On it, the hub works as expected, i.e. two SSDs or a reader and an SSD can be connected to it without problems. After connecting it to the iPhone 15 Pro, it was possible to read both the files on the SSD and the photos on the card in the reader (both devices connected via USB-C). However, when copying, an error occurred after a few seconds and the SSD started making strange sounds (I had no idea that SSDs could make sounds). Another hub with an integrated SD card reader that allows you to connect the SSD via the USB-A port worked significantly better. In this case, the transfer went smoothly at about 83 MB/s. This is the speed at which the iPhone 15 Pro is able to transfer photos from the reader to the internal memory. By eliminating the subsequent copying (moving) to the SSD, this is a clear time-saver. Connecting both the reader and the SSD via USB-A proved to be another viable option. In summary, connecting a reader + SSD via a USB-C to 2 x USB-C hub has proven problematic (I’ll have to check if this is a rule or just a hub-specific issue). Connecting via a USB-C to 2 x USB-A hub (or integrated reader + USB-A) is a workable alternative.
I used the USB-hub method for quite a while (integrated SD/microSD reader & external XQD/CFexpress) with Android phones.
The key point however is that my USB-hub needs to be powered externally via USB-C (power supply or power bank) in order to work.
The phone’s USB port usually can’t deliver enough power to supply a SSD and an external card reader
Thank you, Bernhard, for your contribution. So this is a similar situation to the older iPhones with the Lightning port. What port do you use to connect the external reader for XQD/CFexpress to the hub? USB-A or USB-C?
Thanks Libor!
I do something similar, but with an iPad and a mini usb hub, that way I can transfer files directly from the memory card onto the hard drive. That way you don’t have to have that much internal storage, and it’s one step instead of two. You do need to carry around the small hub though :)
Thank you for your experience, Adam, and for inspiring me to do more research. Unfortunately, I have a different experience with my hub. I need to try another one (on a different device?) and will be happy to update the article. Because skipping a step is certainly a tempting option.
Thanks for this guide, Libor! It’s definitely something everyone should think about while traveling. I like the cheap laptop idea, because you can also cull on the road and have something to do at night when the birds go away, but the phone solution is great also for lightweight travel.
I do wish there was a device though that would make this process a lot simpler. Something like a small Raspberry-Pi-like thing that would have two USB ports: one for the external hard drive and one for a cable from a card reader. Upon plugging the hard drive and card reader cable into it, it would automatically “rsync” everything from the card onto a new folder on the hard drive. It would have a single light that turns from red to green when the process is finished, after which it would automatically unmount both external media. Then it would work with both SD and CFExpress cards.
@Jason There is already such a device. It’s the Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro. Unfortunately, it seems to be discontinued. It had a 4 TB HDD integrated. It had WiFi (two separate ones!), so you could connect to the phone without cable but also to a hotel WiFi at the same time.
The software was a bit of a mess but at least working. Did I mention, it had an integrated battery? Not to forget, that you could start tge backup process either via a button, automatically when inserting the SD card or via an app. The idea was really great but probably the market too small for WD. 🤷🏼♂️
I hope the App will continue to work for some more years…
I just found the NEWQ Filehub AC750. It does not have an integrated SSD/HDD but this might be a plus point regarding flexibility and sustainability. I also did not found, if it can connect to your phone and a hotel WiFi at the same time like the WD, but this also avoids some security risks.
Anyone using this?
Honestly Jason, I often end up with the cheap laptop option too. Unfortunately, with the Z9, it turns out my laptop might be too cheap. Two USB-C ports on a portable device would certainly be great, and would eliminate the need to wonder which hub works and which doesn’t. I would also like to see the ability to expand internal storage with microSD as standard. With 1.5TB of storage on my phone, I’d be fine for very long trips to the epicenters of avian diversity.
That is true, Libor. 1.5GB is definitely enough for most trips and most people. I actually only used about 30GB on my last trip. Even if I shot 10 shots for every one I took, that would be 300GB!
I use a USB SD card adapter which fits into the OTG adapter that comes with Samsung Phones. I have a 128gb Micro SD in the phone which holds my backup images whilst on holiday as well as keeping the cards with me.
MicroSD in the phone is a great solution. The only problem is that both the phone (i.e. the backup) and the cards you have the originals on are in the same place. It’s unlikely that you’ll lose both the camera and the phone at the same time, but in the event of theft or robbery, those are the first things a robber would be interested in. Unfortunately, the experience of people who have had this happen to them is that robbers have little understanding of our precious photos and refuse to release at least the memory cards.