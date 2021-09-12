How Much of a Gap Between Focal Lengths Is Too Much?

When you’re assembling a set of lenses, it can be tempting to try to cover all the important focal lengths without any gaps between them. A kit of 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm lenses is a popular one. So are sets with overlap, like a 16-35mm, 24-105mm, and 70-200mm.
These are great lenses most of the time, and it’s easy to add other lenses like a 50mm f/1.4 prime or a supertelephoto to make them even more versatile. But just because those particular kits don’t have any gaps between focal lengths doesn’t mean that’s a necessary feature of a good lens set.
In practice, there’s no great need to avoid empty spaces between focal lengths so long as they’re not too far apart. Take another popular three-lens set, for example: a 16-35mm zoom, 50mm prime, and 70-200mm zoom. Although that kit misses focal lengths between 35mm and 50mm, as well as 50mm and 70mm, these gaps are so small that plenty of photographers will never miss them.
It’s hardly uncommon to go more extreme than that, either. A two-lens kit comprised of a 35mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 (or their f/1.8 alternatives for those on a budget) is fairly popular among portrait photographers, photojournalists, and others needing maximum light-gathering capabilities. Some photographers add a 50mm prime to round out the set, but many don’t. Just 35mm and 85mm can be enough.
Photographers have plenty of valid reasons to pick a kit with some focal length gaps. The omnipresent concerns of weight and price are two of the biggest – and you can save on both if you aren’t fixated on a gapless set. But another reason is simplicity. There is a certain charm to carrying a two-lens kit where you immediately know whether you need the wider or tighter angle for a particular shot, and to some photographers that means better photos as a result.
Personally, at one point, my only two lenses were a 24mm and a 105mm. My camera was the crop-sensor Nikon D7000, which meant my equivalent focal lengths were about 35mm and 150mm. I’d have added other lenses if my budget allowed, and of course there were times when I grew annoyed by the large focal length gap. But those times were fewer than you may think. For plenty of photography outings, I’d keep the 24mm lens on my camera and the 105mm in my bag in case a telephoto opportunity presented itself, and I rarely felt short-changed.
It’s possible to fill in the blanks, even quite large ones, by walking forward or backward (yes, even though it changes perspective) and cropping or making panoramas in post-production. But there’s also a point at which none of that is enough. Although I enjoyed shooting with the 24mm + 105mm combo, there wasn’t any reasonable amount of moving around or cropping that could bridge the gap between those focal lengths. I added a 50mm lens a year later. I didn’t use the 50mm as much as the other two lenses, but it did help on occasion.
So, how much of a gap between focal lengths is reasonable, and how much is too much?
Part of it naturally depends on the photographer in question. Some photographers get antsy if they’re missing even a small amount of coverage. Other photographers are content with just one or two lenses for most of their body of work – maybe a wide and telephoto lens, or maybe just a single 50mm prime like Henri Cartier-Bresson famously used for most of his life.
It’s also important to remember that differences in angle of view are more substantial at wide angles than telephotos. For example, the difference between a 14mm lens and an 18mm lens is greater than that between a 400mm lens and 500mm lens. (The former is about a 1.29× zoom and the latter is a 1.25× zoom.) When figuring out how much of a gap you have between two lenses, go by the multiplication factor between them rather than the simple millimeter difference.
Personally, my answer is that I’m totally comfortable with a focal length gap of 1.5× between lenses, and I only start considering if I should add something else if the gap is greater than 2×. I’m sure some other photographers prefer different standards, but that’s what has worked for me in almost every situation over the years.
In other words, a minimalist prime lens kit I’d be happy with is 24mm, 50mm, 100mm. A fuller kit (but still reasonable) is 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 70mm, 100mm. On the other hand, I’d say you’re stressing over the gap too much if your kit is something like 24mm, 28mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 58mm, 70mm, 85mm, 100mm. That list averages about 1.2× of difference from lens to lens; you are unlikely to need such tight coverage most of the time.
Still, your own preferences may push you in one direction or the other, and who’s to say you’re wrong? While most photographers would be comfortable with a 24mm and 35mm kit to cover the 24-35mm range, others won’t feel right unless they add a 28mm lens in their bag as well (or just use a zoom in the first place). If that’s your preferred way of shooting, don’t let me stop you.
In the opposite direction, the greater-than-2× gap I try to avoid is hardly an exact cutoff. Remember the portrait photographers who shoot with a 35mm and 85mm kit? That’s about a 2.4× gap, but many photographers fall in love with such a kit and find that its simplicity outweighs other concerns.
At the end of the day, the most important thing is to be happy with the lenses you’re using. But the second most important thing is to stop stressing about small areas of missed coverage between two lenses! I once saw a photographer who was worried his 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 80-400mm kit missed out on the focal lengths between 70mm and 80mm. There’s just no need for such concern.
The inspiration for this article came as I tested a few lenses for upcoming reviews at Photography Life – the Canon 35mm f/1.8, 50mm f/1.8, and 24-240mm f/4-6.3 RF mirrorless lenses. (I’m still a Nikon shooter, but reviews are reviews!) I left the 24-240mm at home to save weight for a hike… and rather than feeling like I missed out, I actually returned thinking I could have left one of either the 35mm or 50mm at home as well and not missed any shots. Granted, in this case, I’m still glad that I brought both lenses because it was a pretty easy hike and I got some samples for each review. But in the future, on a multi-day trek with weight as a big concern, I’d leave one of the two at home without worrying about any ensuing focal length gaps.
Don’t get me wrong – it’s still nice to minimize the empty spaces between focal lengths to about 1.5× or 2× when possible. But the moment that you have other concerns like price, weight, or simplicity, prioritize those factors instead. Even with a huge focal length gap, you can walk around, make panoramas, crop slightly, and compose thoughtfully to capture good photos of almost any subject. And that’s because the most important tool in photography isn’t the lens, but rather your own creative thinking.
XF 16/1,4 R WR, XF 23/2,0 R, Viltrox AF 56/1,4 ED STM and for “small and light” that amazing XF 27/2,8 R WR.
I “zoom” with my feet or just crop (I do keep cropping in mind WHILE shooting sometimes) ;)
That’s a good balance! And I agree with you in terms of cropping. I know that some photographers try to avoid it religiously, but to me, it’s just a tool. Sometimes cropping a prime lens gives a better composition than “zooming with your feet.” So long as the crop isn’t too big, it doesn’t bother me at all.
14-24/2.8 + 85/1.8 anyone?
Not bad! And immediately easy to figure out which one you should take out for a particular shot.
Hi Spencer. On the old days of film, aruond 80’# my travel kit was a 20/3.5, 28/2.8, 50/1.8 amd a 105/2.5. And if I need more reach a 200/4. Sometimes 50 and 105 were replaced with macros and a tc200 was at handy with the 200/4.. then most of the time my travel kit was 4 lenses. At that time 4 times area per lens (except 20 to 28) was a nice and practical combo for me. Changing lens and a pair of legs got the framing
That seems like a well-balanced kit. On the wide end, you had about a 1.5x gap, and then about a 2x gap for the normal and telephoto lenses. Most of that kit is still replicable today, although probably heavier.
From time to time I wonder, why every manufacturer needs to have so many lenses in offer, because I think that only occasionally you need more than 2 lenses for a job, or overall. For example, Fuji have 14,16,18,23,33,35,50,56… although I understand that some are f/1.4, some f/2 and others f/2.8, still… I would appreciate new 10mm f/2.8 or something like that, for extra wide angle of view, rather than new 18mm lens, because I already have 16mm and 23mm lenses. But still, because changing lenses when shooting is inconvenient, you are better with a combo, like 24 and 50 or 35 and 85, or even 24 and 85 and use your feet instead of changing lenses all the time.
I also am of the group who would prefer to see a broader lineup – more primes on the wide and telephoto ends than we usually get – than a grouping of many more 35mm and 50mm primes. But the lens manufacturers follow what sells, and there simply isn’t as much of a market beyond the usual range. Or if there is, everyone is too afraid to test the waters.
Canon seems to be just hours away from announcing a 16mm f/2.8 full-frame lens for their mirrorless system, which is something I consider very welcome in fixing this exact problem. Hopefully it sells well and other manufacturers take note.
The adds here are the worst!
Sorry to hear it. Is there any ad in particular that is bothersome? If so, let me know, and I’ll try to fix it. In the past, we’ve had some issues with ads that move the text, but those have been cleared up as far as I know. In the meantime, you may prefer to use Reader View or an adblocker if the ads are objectionable.
Obsession over gaps in focal length is just a form of OCD. You don’t need to cover thy entire range. Even when i do use a zoom, i treat it like a prime. On my Tamron 15-30 2.8 i often twist the zoom ring to exactly 15, 20, 24 or 28 before composing my shots, and i almost never use anything in between. When I look at the surroundings i want to shoot, i already knew what focal length suits that particular scene merely from instinct. This also means i don’t need to crop my images unless i want to change the aspect ratio – intentional cropping. This is one of those skills you pick up when you trained yourself… Read more »
I’ll hone in on what you said at the end of your comment – the importance of knowing what each focal length looks like and visualizing them in your mind. When time is running short, you don’t have the luxury of testing out both a 35mm and 50mm and leisurely deciding which one works better. You need to have an image in your mind’s eye and know exactly which one to grab to make that image a reality.
I am quite confortable with a ratio up to 2x between FL. In fact, I currently shoot most of my photographs with just a 28 and a 50, which helps travelling very light, even if I sometimes also bring a 21 and a 90, as well as a RX100VI in my bag just in case.
The 28mm / 50mm combo is a classic. Different enough that each one serves a purpose, but not so far from each other that you’re missing the range in between.
This is a question I often ask myself before going on a backpack or trek where weight is a concern. As a Nikon mirrorless shooter, I am leaning toward the 14-24 mm f/2.8 Z as one lens – very light & versatile for day and night use. I wish the z system had a 70-200 mm f/4 as the f/2.8 is too heavy. So until that happens, there is either the F-mount counterpart with FTZ adapter, or maybe the 85 mm f/1.8, though I sometimes think the 50 mm f/1.8 would be nice too.
Sam, agreed, that’s one of the biggest gaps in the Z lineup at the moment. I ended up picking the 24-200mm to serve that purpose, but it has some image quality compromises. And adapting is rarely a perfect solution.
Have you tried using a Sony E mount to Nikon Z adapter? I understand there are s couple of those on the market, potentially opening up access to Sony E mount lenses.
Thanks! How do you find the zoom difference? I still think about my future travel kit? I think now I’ll sell my EF 50 mm which I use with adapter, and get the new Sony 50 mm f2.5, but I think I’ll add the 24-105 mm f4 too. If I find a used well priced exemplar I’ll buy it, if not I’ll wait until next travel, just in case Sigma should come up with a 24-105 mm as well. As reserve camera I’ll bring the Fujifilm XT-200 with a 27 mm pancace lens, and I hope my daughters will learn this camera as well. I don’t know wheter our next travel will be to Wisconsin to look for relatives and… Read more »
Sure thing, Øyvind! Calculating the zoom difference is easy. Just divide the longer focal length by the shorter one. In your case, 100mm / 50mm is a 2x ratio. And 50mm / 24mm is a 2.08x ratio. It’s a well-balanced kit!
Spencer…Thanks for the discussion…I share your view. For over a decade, a 3-lens set (28 3.5, 50 1.4, and 135 3.5) for an FTN worked fine. These days, I continue to be drawn to these focal lengths, now updated AI variants mated to a D600…image quality is quite acceptable though, in the case of 28mm, resolution in beyond 3/4 is compromised. I wish to turn your attention from focal length differences to area covered, as shown below: Quadrant Area at Image Plane Area of Image, at Image Plane Viewing Angle (VA) Index of Image Area Focal Length (mm) ½ VA Tan(½VA) 1200 2.0 1.00 0.0175 0.0003 0.0010 0.002 800 3.0 1.50 0.0262 0.0007 0.0022 0.004 600 4.0 2.00 0.0349 0.0012… Read more »
Thanks Robert, that’s very true. The difference in area covered is very large between, say, 35mm and 135mm. Whereas it’s much less significant between 500mm and 600mm – even though both are 100mm gaps. Anyone who’s used an ultrawide zoom will be familiar with how much of a difference even a couple millimeters can make at the wide end!