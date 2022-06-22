How Many Good Photos from a Trip Is a Success?

I’ve gone on two photography trips recently with very different results. The first trip led mostly to duds, aside from a single portfolio-quality image. The second led to dozens of publishable shots and multiple for my portfolio. It made me wonder what counts as a successful photography trip at all.
Before I answer that question directly, let me share one of my favorite photography quotes. It’s when Ansel Adams said, “Twelve significant photos in any one year is a good crop.”
That seems like a rather low standard for one of the most gifted photographers of all time. Just one good photo per month? But even looking at Ansel Adams’s own work, it holds true. The book 400 Photographs is a portfolio from about 48 years of his professional work, which means it features an average of just over eight photos a year. That’s obviously less than one per month and shows that even the greats didn’t churn out masterpieces every day. (Further, despite the huge number of impactful photos in the book, calling all 400 of them significant is probably a stretch.)
But the world has gotten faster since Ansel Adams’s day. The new gold standard is to post one great image on Instagram per day if you want to keep the algorithm well-fed and your audience interested. Almost all of the most famous photographers on that platform – which, despite its endless flaws, is still the place where photographers gather – meet the standard.
It’s also true, and not just in photography, that clients have been demanding dramatically more quantity and speed over time. (Quality demands do not show the same trend.) As a photographer, you’ll run into this mindset no matter what subject you capture, if you shoot for clients.
And that brings me to the two trips I took recently. The second – where I captured the greater number of successful shots – was the UAE/Jordan/Turkey workshop that we run at Photography Life. It’s probably not a surprise to get a high volume of publishable images from a trip that covers so much ground. But this time, there was also the factor of a client’s requirements.
To be specific, we work with the Jordan Tourism Board each year of the workshop, and part of our agreement is to provide them high-quality photos at the end of the trip. This year, they wanted about 50 images. (Not to put too fine a point on things, but that’s about 200 times the pace Ansel Adams would have preferred.) During the trip, I found myself jumping constantly to different subjects, one after the other, so that the 50 photos wouldn’t all be variations of the same mountain.
It would suit this article to say that my photos from Jordan had good breadth but lower quality per photo. The truth is a bit more nuanced, since I’m still happy with many of them and consider some to be portfolio worthy. Even so, instead of refining those 4-5 photos to the maximum (which is my favorite method of taking better photos), I tended to move on quickly to the next subject. I think that left subtle room for improvements in each of the portfolio shots, beyond what I actually captured.
Those are my five favorite photographs from the Jordan portion of the workshop, and I feel good about them for the client and my own display. For a week of shooting, that’s a bigger haul than usual for me.
Meanwhile, the other trip I mentioned is the one I wrote about earlier, where I (foolishly?) went to Iceland in the winter with two of my closest friends to celebrate some big events in their lives. That was a completely personal trip, no clients in mind, so I was free to move slower, use my 4×5 instead of something digital, and shoot for myself.
As a side note, I’ve found this to be my favorite thing about shooting with large format film. It’s not the detail or colors of the images, or even the flexibility of lens movements, but the thinking process that I like the most. Every image I take with the wooden camera is scouted, thought over, and created, with more attention to detail than I can usually manage with digital. I only took one image that I love from that trip, but it’s a very important one to me.
I did get a few other publishable shots from the week – and no doubt exhausted all of them in my post about the trip – but this is the only one that merits printing or displaying in my portfolio. To me, it captures the feeling of the trip and matches my artistic intent very closely (more so than the other photos I’ve taken this year). This image is what crystalized my belief that if you’ve taken a photo you like – even if you missed some opportunities and felt frustrated along the way – you’ve done well.
So, how many good photos from a trip is a success? One. That’s all.
Good article. I recently was on a trip to Ireland and Scotland with my wife for 3 weeks, not on a dedicated photography trip. All in all I was satisfied with the results of the trip photography wise. While my wife was very patient and let me shoot for whatever time I needed, there was always some pressure to wrap things up. Tourist were also a challenge, needed to just wait a bit for my composition to clear of them. There were some required PS tourist casualties, but I did keep some in for scale. In summary the trip was a success and inducement to go back as a dedicated photography trip.
This is a very interesting topic and one I’ve thought about a lot. It varies too. Some places are just much easier than others. Two years ago, I went to Presqu’ile Park in Ontario for just under a week. It was beautiful, but I found very few shots to be outstanding. Realistically a week of full-time photography for me looks like:
* 7-10 images that are good enough to show / people will enjoy them
* 1-2 images that are truly amazing for me
* 0 images that I think are perfect
For the last point, there is always something I want to improve, but I don’t get hung up about it or anything.
Hi Spencer,
Any specific reason for not stacking your images at F8 rather than shoot at F16?
Just curious….
Good question! There’s an unusually high number of f/16 photos here, now that you mention it. I’ll go through my reasoning for each one.
For the first picture, the light was changing quickly, and I wanted to take a lot of different compositions (different lenses, tripod positions, and so on). Almost all of the photos I took that evening demanded either focus stacking or f/11-16 to get enough depth of field. Focus stacking would have maximized image quality, whereas f/11-16 saved me time and allowed for a greater variety of compositions. For better or for worse, I went with f/11-16.
The second picture is at f/5.6, so I’ll skip that one.
For photo #3, I should have used focus stacking. I had plenty of time, and there was no reason in the field (like subject movement) to go with f/16 instead. But I’ve been burned by failed focus stacks before, so I guess my go-to instinct in the field is to shoot single images instead. It’s something I should work on changing.
For photo #4, I actually took that one handheld, balanced while climbing the rock wall to my left. There was no way to get this composition from a tripod and no way to focus stack. And f/16 was needed for depth of field.
For the last photo, I used f/16 to accentuate the sunstar effect. Depth of field didn’t demand it, but the composition did.
If I get a couple of “wow” shots from any trip, I’m happy. Often there’s some luck involved. The most dramatic sunset of the year may have occurred the night before you arrived. But of course to an extent you have to make your own luck by being out there.
I’m returning to Homer, AK next week. It’s a picturesque place. But we go every summer, so whereas I loved most of the shots I took the first time (on slides, using a Nikon 6006), I now see it as a challenge to get one or two “wow” (hang on the wall) shots.
I bet the scenery is stunning there! Your target of a couple “wow” photos on a trip is a good one. I find that 1-3 portfolio shots per trip is as many as I’ll usually get. So, the best way to put together a nice portfolio is just to go out more often.
Depends on your use of the images. While I would LOVE to have a “great shot” every day, the reality is indeed, closer to one a month that I would want to print in metal on my wall.
OTOH, I write a travel/photo blog (www.MindStormPhoto.com), and I am really looking for one of two real grabber shots per day, plus another 30-40 that can be grouped into “story blocks” (5-7 photos each) that tell a part of the story of the place I am visiting.
I sometimes come back from a day of shooting, and feel there is nothing there I want to show at all, but that is actually rare. There is usually enough “decent” images that can be collected to tell a story of where we went.
FWiW, after trips to Iran, Jordan, Israel, Sri Lanka, and others in 2019, we were grounded until this year. In the past six weeks, we have been through the Balkans, Kalimantan, Bali and Java, with Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand coming before returning home in August. (with later trips this year to Maui, Peru, Uruguay and Argentina). So… as a famous man once said, “the game is afoot!”
Wow, you’ve been to some amazing places. Thanks for sharing your link.
I think you’ve hit on a very similar topic as what Albert was saying in a separate comment. Except you’re categorizing them, “great shot, grabber, story block,” and he called them “banger, postcard, snapshot.” The idea is that truly excellent photos are rare, but something publishable or deliverable to a client is usually possible every day.
Glad you’re back to traveling this year! Same here, I feel like I have a lot of catching up to do.
Glad it isn’t just me. I just spent a week in the Dakotas last month camping and hiking at a couple of national parks and have several photos that I think are pretty good, but only a couple that I really love.
That sounds very familiar! Your pace actually seems a bit better than what I end up with on average. The hardest and most beautiful hike I ever did took 10 days, and I got just 2 portfolio photos out of it, 3 if I stretch. I was disappointed by that haul for a while, but these days I consider those 2 photos to be very special to me and am thrilled just to have them.
Was the photo you shared in the other recent article of mine from that trip? If so, I’d consider it a highly successful trip on that image alone.
Yes, that was from the Badlands and it was kind of accidental as a storm blew in and kind of canceled what I was planning on doing, but then the sun began to set and get under the clouds and there was some of the most amazing light I have ever seen.
I don’t know if I’d use the word ‘portfolio’ with any of my images. Sometimes I get a good photo that when I look at it, it almost almost makes me feel like I did when I was taking it, and I guess that is how I judge it as personally good.
Portfolio is an awkward word for it. When I refer to one of my photos as a portfolio shot, it’s just shorthand for images that I’d put on my website or be willing to print. In any case, those fortuitous storms are some of the best moments of light in landscape photography. Glad that yours coincided with such an interesting subject.
There’s a big difference between providing “acceptable” photos to a client, i.e., the Jordanian tourism folks and creating portfolio grade images. One of my past teachers classified his output as snapshots, postcards, and bangers. He thought (and I agree) that 10 bangers a year was a really successful output. So maybe Ansel is right. I think you may have supplied the tourism board with a lot of postcards.
Albert, I agree with you completely. When I said that the Ansel Adams quote was one of my favorites, I wasn’t being sarcastic – if anything, I think just one or two “bangers” as you say, per year, is very successful.
Client images need to be competent – “postcards.” I was happy to get a few images in the Jordan group that still work for my portfolio, but none of them are as close to my artistic goals as the lone shot from Iceland.