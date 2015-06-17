High Magnification Macro Photography on a Budget

Hey folks, my name is Siddhant Sahu, I am a 16 years old aspiring photographer from India. I have been shooting macro photographs for about a year now and I would try to encapsulate all I have learnt along my way in this short article. I believe that macro photography has the power of entering in a whole new world of tiny creatures. In fact with only modest piece of equipment you can shoot high magnification macro photographs. It’s good to mark the behavior of insects and how close you can approach some of them, but then again these are wild animals and there is no way to predict how exactly they will behave, each subject can be different, each background can be different. But with digital photography there is no penalty to shoot thousands and thousands of photos, and eventually someday among those thousands photos one particular would be usable enough. Anyone is capable of doing this, you don’t need the greatest lens or the newest camera out there. Macro photography is physically exhausting, challenging and requires a lot of patience and time consuming but you can get amazing results with fair piece of equipment.
The Gear I Use
- Nikon D5200
- Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G DX kit lens
- Yongnuo YN560 II Speedlight
- Yongnuo RF-603N Flash Triggers
- Homemade flash diffuser
- Nikon 52mm Filter Reverse Ring
First, we need to attach the reversal ring onto the filter thread of the lens and then after that attach it to the camera body itself. Since we are fixing the lens reversed, we lose electronic connection from the body, so we need to adjust our aperture and focus it manually. You have to manually adjust the aperture with your fingers while shooting. As the lens is reverse-mounted, depth of field is also going to get shallower – the wider you are, the shallower the depth of field. With such a setup at the widest aperture, depth of field is literally less than a millimeter! There are different ways to keep the aperture lever in place on Nikon lenses, but my personal method employs using a piece of paper to keep the aperture narrower, as shown below:
Not the best looking setup, but it works!
Next is connecting the flash trigger to your speedlight and a transmitter on the camera hot shoe. A homemade flash diffuser from any type of translucent material works great and that’s what I use, but you can find plenty of ready diffusers that achieve the same result. There are many guides on making DIY flash diffusers that you can find online. Flash definitely helps in freezing motion in macro photography and is an important aspect to consider. The next step is to decide on whether you want to hand-hold your camera and the flash like I do, or mount those on a bracket and tripod to get more stability. I would recommend the latter, since you can control your setup better.
Focal Length in Macro
Due to the fact that the lens in reversed, focal length is also going to be working in reversed manner. This means that shorter focal length on the lens will give you more magnification than longer focal length. For flower shots, a 55mm reversed focal length can be used, whereas if you need higher magnification, you should consider using shorter focal lengths – around 24mm for insects, spiders, flies, bugs and all. When you look through the viewfinder at these focal lengths or use live view on the camera, such high magnifications will look really cool and exciting! Also, the shorter the focal length, the closer you need to physically get to your subject!
Camera Settings
Your camera settings will differ depending on what you are doing, but there are some points to keep in mind. With your aperture already moderately stopped down for more depth of field, shutter speed should be around 1/120 – 1/60 of a second to minimize camera shake and should be less than your flash sync speed (1/200s), or part of your image will be dark. Because we are shooting macro, every bit of movement would get highly magnified, so pay attention to camera shake, wind and other factors that could introduce blur to your images. It might be a good idea to adjust your ISO to keep your shutter speed fast enough and try to be as stable as you can, specially if you are hand-holding your camera. For the speedlight, I use power of 1/128, 1/64 or 1/32, not more than that, just to add a little more light, freeze the motion and to prevent images from looking too “flashy”. Now you are pretty much done – go find some bugs or flies in your garden and the possibilities are endless! Oh and lastly, shoot early in the morning, while the bugs are still half asleep and the light is soft and beautiful.
Post Processing
Post processing is very important for any kind of photography, so don’t just stop your process after capturing images. Although you wouldn’t be dealing with heavy editing in macro photography, there are still some steps you should take to ensure that your images look good. You can start by importing your photos to Photoshop, Lightroom or any other post-processing software and following these simple steps:
- Adjust Exposure: I tend to shoot macro photos a bit underexposed by around 1 or 2 stops just to be able to yield higher shutter speeds. Remember, freezing motion in more important than getting optimal exposure, since you can recover quite a bit when shooting RAW. If light conditions are good, don’t underexpose – instead, try to “shoot to the right” of the histogram to get optimal exposure in order to yield noise-free images. But if your shutter speed suffers badly, don’t feel bad about exposing to the left to keep up with the shutter speed.
- Contrast: Just grab the curves adjustment and create a slightly S shaped graph in RGB, or just increase the whites and the darks values.
- Cropping: Crop your image to your liking for better composition, but be weary of cropping too much, or you will lose a lot of resolution.
- Sharpening: I save full size images without applying aggressive sharpening and only sharpen images when uploading smaller versions to Facebook, Google+, my website or any other web use. See this excellent article by Nasim on proper way to resize images in Lightroom, then see the second article on proper sharpening techniques in Lightroom
That’s essentially it! Hope this guide helps you with getting some amazing shots without spending a lot of money.
Comments
You have gotten professional looking results using a very economical solution. Nice work Siddhant.
Thanks Gerg :)
Very nice idea, as they say necessity is the mother of invention!
Thanks Lukasz :) yes you are right my friend :)
Siddhant: What a delight to see your macro work, especially since you demonstrate that one doesn’t have to break the bank with the most expensive gear. You have done very fine work with the middle-of-the-line D5200 and kit lens and other moderately-priced gear. This is a much needed emphasis with all the mega-money items on display (just read Nasim’s review of a $12,000 lens). Photography should include us more humble artists as well–it’s the equipment between the ears that counts most. Thanks for showing us that.
Thank You so much Art Tyree , Yes you art right my friend :)
Right, the key is creativity!. People that can think in a creative way don’t need all that expensive equipment to get interesting results and laugh about the gear freaks! B.t.w. compiments Siddhant Sahu for your work, especially in your age!
Thank you so much max for the pleasing compliments :)
You can check more at
http://www.siddhantsahu.com
http://www.500px.com/Siddhant_Sahu
wanna fuck
Great article and amazing pics.
Thanks Elvir :)
Siddhant, congrats on the amazing pics!
Thanks Antonio :)
I am blown away with your creativity and out-of-the-box thinking! This is just fantastic. The photos are impressive and I want to thank you for sharing your work.
Thank you so much Vipul :)
you can check more of my work on
http://www.facebook.com/SiddhantSahuPhotography
http://www.500px.com/Siddhant_Sahu
Good Job!
Thanks John :)
This is an excellent article Siddhant. My only problem on reversing is exposing the glass to dust. Maybe I should get Nikkor old D lenses for under $100 and try this. Expecting to see you write a follow up on this too.
Thanks Jon, I am also afraid of the same fact of the lens rear glass getting exposed, but instead its a lot cheaper than just buying expensive dedicated macro lenses, and in turn make beautiful macro photos. For this reason I use the kit lens :)
Dont forget you can get a filter ring for reveresed lenses and put this on the exposed end of your lens, then place a uv filter on to keep the dust out. Lovely pictures and pretty much the setup i’ve been using for the last 12 months.
http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B003WP9YIY?psc=1&redirect=true&ref_=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s00
Thanks a lot Paul, never knew this exists, thanks again :)
Do you know if they make them for canon?
I love articles like this; we tend to spend so much money trying to buy better photography when often we only need to look at the older ways and gear of make photographs
Thanks Ian , yes you are right my friend, equipment doesn’t really matters :)
This is an excellent article and a great idea for budget amateurs. Thank you so much for this.
Thanks Kunal :)
You can also buy the older Nikon lenses (with aperture ring) and aperture wont be problem anymore. And they are cheaper than the new ones.
ahh…that’s a great Idea my friend, never thought of it before. Thanks sas for the Idea :)
Siddhant, excellent images with your setup and technique, a pleasure to view, and to read your article. I tried everything except reversing my lens, tubes, dioptre filter lenses and the quality was not good enough for me, so I saved up and got a true 105mm macro lens. I am delighted to tell you that I am getting results very similar to yours, and with a purpose designed macro lens it is just so much easier to work with. I have modified my lens as it was a bit ‘front heavy’ if I mounted the camera on a monopod, so I fixed a tripod mount collar of the right diameter around the base of the lens, about one inch from the camera mount, and fit the monopod onto that instead of the camera body. It balances beautifully, and as you know, with macro, your zone of focus is just a millimetre or two so being steady is very important.
I spent an awful lot more money than you did, to get that lens, but I can tell you that it makes things so much easier and I hope that you can get hold of a similar lens sometime, to develop the high skill you have for macro. If you can get images this good with a reverse-ring setup, I would love to see the results you’ll get from a true macro. Mine is not the Nikkor, that was far too expensive to justify for occassional use (the British summer lasts for what seems like two weeks a year these days!) I got the Sigma 105mm ex dg os hsm macro, a used one but when it arrived it looked like it had never been out of the box.
It has changed the way I look at macro, instead of it being a chore, it is now just a matter of mounting the lens, and getting on with the photography. At my age, that is a big blessing – as you are so young, I am sure you can struggle for a while longer, especially with the high quality work you are making. Try to save for a true macro lens sometime in the future though, it really does make macro very inspiring and a lot easier than the other methods we all know about.
Keep up that great work :-) I hope to see more of it in future.
Thank you so much autofocus ross, as I am a student, my budget is also a bit low, so have plans of saving and buying a dedicated macro lens , thanks again :)
I would also like to see your photos, just drop me a link to my mail http://www.siddhant_sahu@ymail.com
500px : http://www.500px.com/Siddhant_Sahu
Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/SiddhantSahuPhotography
Amazing articles and photos siddhant. How did you arrive at this idea? whats the physics behind it. Did you create this technique yourself or did someone teach you?
Thanks Muhammad, this is a technique in macro photography. The day I saw through my viewfinder of the camera, I was very much influenced by seeing what I would have never seen with my naked eyes :)
Siddhant. Very nice work. Reversing lenses for macro is an old established tecnique. With G-lenses you have the problem of aperture control. But you can find (on eBay) simple and low-cost adapters that 1) control the aperture. It is stepless, but does not matter 2) protect the exposed rear lens element. In addition it also functions as a lens shade. If you want a deeper lens shade, try a short extension tube
With extension tubes you can also reverse enlarging lenses. They are fabulous for makro. Combine as follows: camera body – extension tube – reversing adapter – step-up-ring – enlarging lens – extension tube. All items are very cheap on eBay. Good luck
Thanks a lot Goran for the advice :)
This is handy Siddhant, thanks – by coincidency this week I was already studying about reverse rings to use in my old DX camera, since I wish to save money to buy a new FX lens!
Thanks born :)
In the past I’ve tried the same technique with my old Ai Nikon lens. Unfortunately when I stopped down to f5.6 and further I got a bright circle at the centre of the frame and dark all around. Something like there was a different exposure or lightning between the centre and rest of the frame. It was so strange because during film era I was used to make macro shot like that. I will give it a second chance. I don’t use flash and the camera was. Nikon D700.
ummm…Marcus I don’t know what caused that…but I would think twice before using the reverse lens technique on D700 because it’s pretty amazing and expensive lens…:)
Siddhan it is really amazing that you did such good macro photos with a kit lens. Also your article is very precise, full of useful information and without waste. Unfortunately I’m too snob to follow your path, and also my vision is not good and I need to have autofocus. However I take my hat off for what you are doing. Best wishes.
Thank you so much Kafkiano :)
I am glad to see that you posted this article, Siddhant! The images are wonderful, of course. Keep up the great work.
Thanks Spencer, thanks for the advice of posting an article on photography life :)
Beautiful photos, Siddhant. Truly the macro world is amazing. Those laughing spiders, rainbow coloured compound eyes, sudden burst of design on what looks like a brown speck … I look forward to more of your pictures!
Do google “Raynox” … This bit of technology may interest you at some point in time …
Thank you so much swati :)
I googled it, amazing never about it, thanks :)
Very cool, indeed!
Thanks Keith :)
Awesome shots, amazing creativity, keep up good work!! This is one reason why photographylife is so addictive!!!
Thanks a lot Chitra :)
wow
Thanks El :)
Great article. There was a guy in Youtube doing similarly spectacular things with similarly low budget equipment. Always a joy to look at this kind of work.
Thanks hazy :)
Congratulations on some excellent photography and a very well written article. Keep up the good work!
Thanks Justin :)
outstanding work!
Thanks Samir :)
I love those shots !! At what aperture did you take those shots ? you have a pretty good amont of DOF. I still can’t figure out how to read the data on those images…. the exif….
Siddhant I love those shots !!
how did you get such a deep DOF ? what aperture did you shoot at ? I can’t get much data out of the EXIF information.. only the size of the image…
sigh :(
Thanks Duncan :)
As I had written in this article above that I don’t use a dedicated macro lens for taking these shots, instead use another reverse lens technique, so I can’t exactly tell what f number I used. For ISO or shutter speed or flash power data check the camera settings section in this article.
For more of my work visit
http://www.siddhantshu.com
http://www.500px.com/Siddhant_Sahu
Thank You !
There is an accessory that lets you control the aperture lever and use a filter on the back f the lens for reversed photography. I highly recommend it: http://www.amazon.com/Fotodiox-Reverse-Aperture-Control-Protector/dp/B008BBIADO/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1429249521&sr=8-2-fkmr0&keywords=RB2A+52MM+Macro+Reverse+Ring+Kit+-+%245
Thanks a lot Ricardo :)
I never knew about this accessory
Thanks You !
I love the trick with the paper
Haha..Thanks Phil :)
I really enjoyed this post! I love the fly pix you are getting! I can’t wait to try this.
Sure..Thanks Gwynne :-)
How do you get so close to a fly long enough to manual focus and have it cooperate to stay put?
Unfortunately there is no AF in this method, so just trial and error and practice is the key…some bugs are really co-operative but some aren’t , so lots of patience is also required :-)
Thank You !
This is really some piece of work, Siddhant. Luckily I do have the same camera and lens setup with me. And after seeing the marvelous things one can do by adding the rest into my gear, I’m definitely gonna give it a try. Thanks you very much for this tutorial.
Sure, thanks Puru :)
this is really awesome and i wanna know that did you take all those photos with that method only?
i tried but my results are not like that thts why i asked
thank you
Yes pd using the same reverse lens macro technique, patience is the key…:)
Excellent Siddhant Sahu ! it is just amazing :-)
Thanks a lot Manohar S
Hey Siddhant Sahu, I’m an amateur photographer and I love to take photos, particularly macro. I was really intrigued by your page and would really like to try this method out. All I’m wondering is how do you adjust the aperture with your fingers?
P.S. Amazing photography, it’s hard to believe you’re only 16!
Thanks a lot JC :)
One more question, sorry! What do you use for a tripod if you have one?
Thanks!
Umm..the tripod I have is from Benro…use it only for landscapes
I’m really overloading you with questions, sorry! Do I need a flash for this?
Yes JC previously even I didn’t have a flash but it’s quite handy in freezing the motion :)
hello,
Do we have different reversal rings for different lens or same ring can be used for different lens?
Hello Grishma,
The reversal rings screw in front of the lens just like a filter. The compatibility of the reversal rings depends on the diameter of the front of the lens which is usually written in front. There are different reversal rings available of different diameter. Be sure to get one that fits your lens.
Thank You !
Very useful brother.
Amazing work there! The results you’ve got with budget equipment is really cool. But can you tell me which would be better for insect macros, reversal ring or an extension tube (Auto or manual)? I’m not getting enough confidence with reversal rings since I use Canon 1D Mk III which comes without a kit lens, and hence catching dust is a problem on using it with a 28-105mm lens.