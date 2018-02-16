High-End Mirrorless Camera Comparison

In this follow-up article to the mirrorless camera comparison, I will be comparing high-end options available on the market today from different manufacturers. While the mirrorless market has not shown healthy growth in the US and Europe lately, it is just a matter of time before the new technology makes its way into our daily lives and starts replacing lower-end/small sensor DSLRs. High cost is still an issue for now, but considering that mirrorless cameras use far less components than DSLRs, we will soon start seeing them at very attractive prices. In fact, many mirrorless camera models already have seen significant price decreases (remember the ridiculous Nikon 1 V1 $299 price drop?) and we will be seeing a lot more of that in the next few years. In this particular article, I would like to start off by comparing the top of the line mirrorless cameras on the market, specifically designed for professionals and photo enthusiasts that look for the best image quality, features, autofocus performance and a solid lens selection. Please note that the below comparisons are only for mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. Also, please keep in mind that some of the benchmarks presented in this article are very subjective, based on our prior experience using the cameras and their published specifications.

High-End Mirrorless Cameras #1 Fujifilm X-T1 Nikon 1 V2 Olympus OM-D E-M1 Panasonic Lumix GH4 Lens Mount Fuji X Nikon 1 Micro 4/3 Micro 4/3 Announcement Date Jan 2014 Oct 2012 Sep 2013 Feb 2014 Sensor Size (Diagonal) 28.3mm 15.9mm 21.7mm 21.7mm Megapixels 16.3 MP 14.2 MP 16.3 MP 16.05 MP Image Stabilization Lens Lens Body Lens Autofocus System Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Contrast Movie Recording 1920×1080 @ 60p 1920×1080 @ 60i 1920×1080 @ 30p 4096×2160 @ 24p Native Lenses Available 12 11 16 19 Third Party Lenses 8 0 33 30 Weight 440g 337g 497g 560g Weather Sealing Yes No Yes Yes Image Quality (10)* 8 5 6 6 Autofocus Speed (5)* 5 5 5 5 Image Stabilization (5)* 4 4 5 4 Manual Focus (5)* 5 3 5 5 System Compactness (5)* 4 4 5 5 EVF Mil Dots / Quality (5)* 2.36 / 5 1.44 / 4 2.36 / 5 2.36 / 5 Build Quality (5)* 5 5 5 5 Design and UI (5)* 5 4 5 4 TOTAL POINTS* 41 34 41 39 Manufacturer Link Fujifilm X-T1 Nikon 1 V2 OM-D E-M1 Lumix GH4 Price (B&H) $1,299 $796 $1,399 $1,698

High-End Mirrorless Cameras #2 Samsung Galaxy NX Sony A6000 Sony A7R Lens Mount Samsung NX Sony E Sony E/FE Announcement Date Jun 2013 Feb 2014 Oct 2013 Sensor Size (Diagonal) 28.1mm 28.1mm 43.0mm Megapixels 20.3 MP 24.3 MP 36.4 MP Image Stabilization Lens Lens Lens Autofocus System Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Movie Recording 1920×1080 @ 30p 1920×1080 @ 60p 1920×1080 @ 60p Native Lenses Available 13 18 5 Third Party Lenses 18 21 0 Weight 495g 344g 465g Weather Sealing Yes No Yes Image Quality (10)* 7 7 10 Autofocus Speed (5)* 4 4 4 Image Stabilization (5)* 4 4 4 Manual Focus (5)* 5 5 5 System Compactness (5)* 4 4 4 EVF Mil Dots / Quality (5)* 1.44 / 4 2.40 / 5 2.40 / 5 Build Quality (5)* 5 5 5 Design and UI (5)* 3 4 4 TOTAL POINTS* 36 38 41 Manufacturer Link Galaxy NX Sony A6000 Sony A7R Price (B&H) $1,299 $648 $2,298

Summary

Keep in mind that all of the above grades are purely subjective. I have not yet used the Sony A6000 and the Panasonic GH4, but know what to expect based on prior models, specifications and provided features, which is why I included them in the list (will be receiving/reviewing both when available). The total points above do not take into account lens selection, movie features, price and other variables, so please take this with a grain of salt.

In my opinion, the best three options for mirrorless today are the Fuji X-T1, Olympus OM-D E-M1 / Panasonic GH4 and Sony A7R. If you want a beautiful camera with the best EVF on the market, superb image quality and weather sealing, the X-T1 is my #1 choice. If image stabilization and compactness are important for you, the OM-D E-M1 is an amazing camera, also my top choice. If you want to shoot the best quality videos, the GH4 is the only 4K camera in the list. If you are after image quality and need the best resolution, the Sony A7R with its amazing 36.4 MP sensor is the obvious choice. It has its flaws like limited lens selection, badly designed UI (and a few other problems) and its price point is obviously very different when compared to X-T1 or OM-D E-M1. I would say, if you already have a full-frame DSLR and you are looking at a smaller system, go either with the X-T1 or the OM-D E-M1. If you want to replace your primary camera, the A7R will give you the best image quality.