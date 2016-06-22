Hasselblad X1D-50c – Medium Format Mirrorless is Here!

Hasselblad today dropped a huge bomb on the photography market by revealing world’s first medium format mirrorless camera, the X1D-50c. With its huge 44x33mm sensor (0.8x crop factor, 4:3 aspect ratio, ISO 100-25600 range), 16-bit color, 14-stop dynamic range, 2.36 MP electronic viewfinder (EVF), 2.3 fps continuous shooting speed, dual SD card slots, 3″ 920k-dot touchscreen LCD, built-in Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, an incredible leaf shutter capable of flash sync up to 1/2000th of a second and a super lightweight construction weighing only 725 grams with a battery. At 150 x 98 x 71mm, this is a very small camera relative to its sensor and its throat diameter – a truly innovative design. And with all these specs, one might think that the camera would be priced in the $30K+ price range like other medium format Hasselblad cameras. But that’s not the case…the Hasselblad X1D-50c will retail for $8,999, which is surprising, considering that the sensor alone costs about half of the price of the camera. With such amazing specs and a powerful 3200mAh battery (which is a lot – the Nikon D5’s EN-EL18a is only 2500mAh in comparison!), this camera is aimed at a variety of photography needs, including landscape, architecture and portrait photography. In addition to the X1D-50c, Hasselblad has also announced two brand new lenses specifically made for this compact medium format camera – a 45mm f/3.5 (~36mm full-frame equivalent) and a 90mm f/4.5 (~72mm full-frame equivalent). Older Hasselblad lenses will have to be coupled with an adapter to work, which according to Hasselblad will be released soon, retaining autofocus capabilities. Hasselblad dubbed the X1D as a “groundbreaking” camera and such words as “game changer” are used in its public announcement for a good reason – there is nothing at the moment on the market that can compete with the above specs at this price range.
Considering that Hasselblad is a luxury brand, I personally did not expect to see such a camera at this price range. It is pretty clear that Hasselblad wants to extend its customer range beyond the high-end studios that can afford its normal high-resolution medium format camera backs that cost $30K+. That’s an impressive comeback after getting its reputation tarnished by re-branded Sony mirrorless cameras that never sold at the prices the previous Hasselblad management wanted to sell those cameras at.
Given how attractive this camera looks, one big question is – will the others follow? With rumors of Fuji and Sony wanting to release their medium format mirrorless cameras soon, the camera industry could go through a pretty big transformation in the next few years. As usual, both Nikon and Canon seem to be observing what’s going on in the camera industry from the sideline, as there is no indication of either one getting serious about mirrorless cameras any time soon. We are yet to see even a full-frame mirrorless system from either one at the moment, which is pretty alarming, given that we now have a pretty serious medium format mirrorless system from Hasselblad. It is true that the X1D system is too new at the moment, given that there are only two lenses for the mount and the price range isn’t exactly affordable for the masses. However, I have no doubt that Hasselblad will be selling a lot of these cameras to serious amateurs and professionals who want to step up from their full-frame systems in terms of image quality. Just the leaf shutter by itself is something that I have personally been wanting for a while, since being able to use external flash at up to 1/2000th of a second presents a lot of opportunities for high-speed outdoor flash photography.
What’s remarkable is the compact size and light weight construction of this camera. At only 725 grams with the large capacity battery, the X1D-50c is lighter than the Nikon D750 without a battery. Wow. A smaller and lighter medium format system compared to a full-frame DSLR is not something I expected to see any time soon. Just take a look at this graphic that compares the camera to a DSLR:
And here is how small the camera would be in your hands:
Very exciting indeed!
Official Announcement
Below is the official announcement from the company:
Hasselblad announces groundbreaking X1D
The world’s first compact mirrorless digital medium format camera
Hasselblad is proud to introduce the groundbreaking X1D – weighing less than half that of a conventional digital medium format camera, the mirrorless 50MP camera is a game changer in the world of photography.
Inspired by the brand’s iconic design heritage, the camera is ergonomic and compact, offering a handling experience unlike any other. Handmade in Sweden, the X1D combines Scandinavian sensibility with beautiful performance.
Like the iconic V System, the X1D seamlessly combines portability with excellent optical quality for which the brand is renowned. Hasselblad has ingeniously introduced mirrorless technology to digital medium format for the first time ever, creating a precision performance camera that can sit in the palm of your hand. The 50MP CMOS sensor captures the finest details with true natural colours.
Commenting on the announcement Perry Oosting, Hasselblad CEO noted: “The X1D marks a pivotal point in Hasselblad’s rich 75-year history. This camera makes medium format photography available to a new generation of Hasselblad users, while pushing the existing limits of photography to new heights.”
A completely new family of dedicated autofocus lenses has been developed to support optical quality and portability, offering a wide range of shutter speeds and full flash synchronisation up to 1/2000th second.
Weighing just 725g and including HD video, Wi-Fi and built-in GPS, the X1D is a trusted partner and ideal travel companion. The robust exterior is dust and weather proof, providing durability to take with you wherever you go.
The X1D has been created with passionate photographers in mind, opening up Hasselblad to a new generation of creatives. Ideal for those who want to create the highest quality medium format images with a straightforward and easy to use camera that can fit in the palm of your hand.
Pre-Order Options
You can pre-order your copy of the X1D-50c, along with the two lenses from our trusted partner B&H Photo Video:
Comments
Wow!!! I am still getting over a Hasselblad shoot in London last October and resting moving from Nikon, now this is so much closer to affordability. What is wrong with Nikon? Canon strike me as a wider business to survive, but come on Nikon the world is turning faster than you.
Let the Medium Format vs FX war begin!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
FX is not enough enough any more!
Take my money hasselblad ;D
Definitely looks cool at first.
But the reality will set in quickly once testing begins.
Sony A7 also looks cool before you get it.
Typical issues that may come up: lug, comfort, performance with converters.
It looks like the screen does not tilt.
Good news never-the-less.
I see medium format taking over many camera subjects. I loved my film medium format camera for the high sink capabilities. my feelings, The bigger the chip the better (if it processes well).
Hopefully this is a harbinger of even more affordable medium format cameras in the future. Hopefully medium format cameras in the 2-3k price point will come out in the next 5 years or so. Let’s cross our fingers.
It seems that it wouldn’t be possible. Acording to Ming Thein on his blog entry on the X1D the sensor cost is on the 4k mark, so no chance of having a full camera for 2-3k.
Medium and large format cameras and their lenses are very affordable — many of them are now ‘as cheap as chips’. No need to cross your fingers while waiting for it to happen. All you need do is to read, then to properly understand, the articles on this website written by Rick Keller et al.
Kudos to Hasselblad for breaking new ground that brings medium format into the Fx arena and then moves the goal post way beyond the expected! With that being said, I sorely miss the incorporation of vibration reduction(VR) in either the lens or the camera. Given the incredible detail capability of this camera and then be somewhat hampered with any shake, rattle or roll, kind of defeats any pixel peeping. Granted, high iso and shutter speed can minimize it, but I typically shoot at the lowest iso to achieve the smoothest grain. I’m surprised that given the cost of the 2 existing lens, why Hasselblad opted not to include VR in the lens.
I think like you. The new Hasselblad is small and light, but without image stabilization and with 50 megapixels, it is going to be very hard to get sharp pics at pixel level without employing a tripod.
Would be great to have an adapter to use Contax 645 lenses, as Leica did for the SL system.
I’m glad to see Hasselblad finally concentraing on a market they actually know something about.
This looks pretty cool overall, the only potential Achilles Heel I see is the AF system.
Cameras like this and the Leica SL have given rise to a new market: Richsumer…
IIRC, Hasselblad pioneered the melding together of lens design and the software correction of lens aberrations, which was adopted by Panasonic and many others.
Hmmm. It will still be somewhat of a limited audience I think.
Speed is probably not going to be one of its strong points. Not while throwing around 50MP file sizes.
It will likely do well in the Studio, Landscape and Macro categories though.
While quite cheap for a Hasselblad, $9k for a body is still quite a bit for the vast majority of folks. Otherwise,
everyone would own a flagship body and have a room full of pro lenses to go with it. :|
I’m guessing both Nikon and Canon are going to watch this closely, but they’re not going to commit unless the
HB sales justify it. As it is, I think they realize their high end DSLR’s are already touching the limits of what folks
are willing to spend on a camera body.
I hope the HB does well to be honest. Would be fun to watch the competition heat up between all the players.
It’s what drives innovation :D
All things considered, it seems this would more accurately be described as a macro four thirds camera.
Hooray for Hasselblad! Hopefully, this will push the other makers to follow suit.
Meanwhile, can we at least get FF mirrorless from Canon and Nikon? This is a Photokina year, so perhaps they will both have such product by then.
I wish the camera industry would stop calling these things “medium format.” This sensor in this new Hasselblad is more like an up-sized traditional 35mm, albeit with 1.67x more area, or only 1.48x if you crop the Blad’s 4:3 image to match the 2:3 FF ratio. In practical use, will it be that much better than current FF sensors, especially given the cost and overall system trade-offs compared to FF? For example, the Sony A7’s have image stabilization for all lenses, etc.
For me, I will call it medium format when it is at least 60x60mm, and 60x90mm would be even better as I prefer the 2:3 aspect ratio.
Those old Fuji 6x9cm film cameras were magnificent! About 20 years ago, our science museum had an amazing photo exhibit with all images taken with Fuji 6×9 and 6×17 cameras. Wow!
I just wish the industry would preserve the meaning of words that were used for decades to describe photographic tools.
Granted, I do not need such a powerful tool as this new Hasselblad, much less a true medium format digital camera. However, I would like to have flash sync at full flash outputs up to 1/2000th second!
Heck, I’m having fun playing with my daughter’s just-arrived Panasonic FZ300 with it’s 25-600 F2.8/4 (FF) equivalent lens. I just had it shipped to my home a couple of days ago, and now I don’t want to give it to her! The sensor is only a 12mp BSI-CMOS 1/2.3″ (6.17 x 4.55 mm), but in good light, the images are surprisingly good, and not bad even in lower light levels. With it’s Wi-Fi capabilities, it can be integrated with the smartphone & social networking world.
Now, I am seriously considering something like the Sony RX-10 III, with it’s much larger sensor (13.2 x 8.8 mm). Yes, high-speed flash sync, too. Nasim, I hope you plan to review it, along with Nikon’s DL24-500.
Panasonic will probably release a second generation FZ1000 soon. I borrowed a friends FZ1000 last year and was impressed with it. They can be had for less than $700 now. An amazing tool for the money!
a lot of people say you should not spend the bulk of your money on cameras but on lenses. here, both the cameras and the lenses are so expensive. maybe 10 years from now it will sell for an affordable price used. given its advanced electronics it might not last that long as complicated electronics often break down sooner.
I agree with you, you can’t beat good glass. I have seven Zeiss manual focus lenses. For sure camera bodies will come and go. Put the money into good glass…
Nasim, love this web site been with you since beginning. In this Hasselblad article quotes the sensor being half the price, this cannot be true ($4500) If so how can Pentax sell medium format with same sensor for now $6999?
You don’t think it’s possible for Pentax to make a medium format camera body (without the sensor) for $2,500 and make a profit? Then how do they sell an equivalent level build quality full-frame body (WITH the sensor) for $1,800?
The lunch of the x1d is a positive step towards Hasselblad to re-enter the wedding photography field. The large sensor, compact size and the quality of lenses are the ideal characteristics for the wedding and social photography.
Why X1D-50c?
“c”=? = color
So, in the future. It will be m or Mono version!
Hasselblad introduced the 500c in 1957. This new model name recalls that classic past.
Thank you very much HomoSapiensWannaBe. I am very new to this medium format world. Yes, you are right.
Hello Nasim, thanks for the great article about the Hasselblad X1D, will you purchase one in the future? Actually I would love to get into the medium format game, but gee I’m sitting on the fence for now. The camera looks great, and two memory cards is a real plus. I’m not sure if I could get a lot of good hand-held shots with a 50 megapixel camera, maybe it should live on tripod. I am also interested in what this camera would be like in the field also. I just got back from a trip to the mountains in Ifugao, Philippines, it rained everyday and my Nikon D4S has always been a stellar performer. Not sure if the X1D would be up to that. I guess we will see. Thanks again, and best wishes…