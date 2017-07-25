Happy 100th anniversary Nikon!

It is a big day today at Nikon, since the company is celebrating its 100th year anniversary. Nippon Kogaku K.K. was founded on July 25th 1917 and the company has been making everything from consumer cameras to industrial optical equipment ever since. As part of this important day and celebration, Nikon’s president Kazuo Ushida gave an important statement that reassures the future of the company, particularly when it comes to addressing the “rapidly changing consumer needs”. With the announcement of the development of the Nikon D850, the company wants its customers to know that it is working on a next generation DSLR that will exceed their expectations. That’s a bold claim for sure, and many of us Nikon shooters cannot wait to see what Nikon is planning with the D850. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the camera and we at PL really hope to see a true D810 successor! And let’s not forget that Nikon has also promised to release a mirrorless camera, something many of us also are very excited about. For now, sit back, relax and enjoy some of the great videos Nikon put together for its 100th year anniversary.

Here is the official press-release:

Nikon Corporation (Kazuo Ushida, President, Tokyo) was established in 1917 (as Nippon Kogaku K.K.). Since then, we have been creating unique value all over the world by providing consumer and industrial optical equipment, including lithography systems and microscopes as well as cameras, based on opto-electronics and precision technologies. Today, Nikon celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding. We deeply express our sincere gratitude to all of our stakeholders who have faithfully supported our development that met the needs of the last 100 years. Over these 100 years, Nikon has contributed to industries and people’s quality of life with its state-of-the-art technologies during each era. We were able to successfully focus on and overcome continuous challenges because we were fully supported and trusted by our stakeholders. In order for people to create progress toward a prosperous future over the next 100 years, Nikon will continue to contribute to the world. President’s Message Today, Nikon celebrates the 100th anniversary of its establishment. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of our customers who use our products in their everyday lives, and the stakeholders who have supported our businesses, from the bottom of my heart. For the past 100 years, consumer demand has called for convenient products that enhance daily life, and Nikon answered with its manufacturing skill and knowledge. However, society and consumer needs are rapidly changing today. We would like to effectively respond to these needs with the world’s highest-class opto-electronics, precision technologies and solutions. The difference from our past strategies is that we will offer not only products, but also ideas and solutions as well. Nikon will be reborn as a solution company providing superior technologies and ideas, holding “light” as our core competency. Following our corporate philosophy of “Trustworthiness and Creativity”, we hold a new vision of building the foundations of the next 100 years. We ask for your continued support as we move forward.

Nikon has also announced its new vision for the next 100 years:

Unleashing the limitless possibilities of light.

Striving to brighten the human experience.

Focused, with purpose, on a better future for all.

THIS IS THE ESSENCE OF NIKON

And here are some great videos worth checking out:

And lastly, Nikon also released a very cheesy video for the Japanese audience that is fun to watch:

Happy 100th anniversary Nikon!

If you have been a long time Nikon shooter, please share your story below. We would love to find out what your first Nikon camera and lens were, and what you are shooting with today. We know that we have some real Nikon veterans out there, so we cannot wait to hear from you guys!