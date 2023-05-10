Hands-On Images of the Nikon Z8

We’ve gotten our hands on some hands-on photos of the Nikon Z8 being used in the field. This should give you a sense of the camera’s size, shape, weatherproofing, and illuminated buttons. In practice, it’s about the size of the D850 (a bit smaller).
About Spencer Cox
I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life almost ten years ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my Instagram page.
