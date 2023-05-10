Photography Life

Hands-On Images of the Nikon Z8

We’ve gotten our hands on some hands-on photos of the Nikon Z8 being used in the field. This should give you a sense of the camera’s size, shape, weatherproofing, and illuminated buttons. In practice, it’s about the size of the D850 (a bit smaller).

Nikon-Z8-Hands-On00006
These guys look happy
Nikon-Z8-Hands-On00004
It’s good for video too!
Nikon-Z8-Hands-On00003
Really!
Nikon-Z8-Hands-On00002
Really really!
Nikon-Z8-Hands-On00001
We’re serious!
Nikon-Z8-Hands-On00005
In terms of the weatherproofing, it looks great here
Nikon Z8 Illuminated Buttons
And finally, the illuminated buttons. Not everything lights up, but most of them do.

