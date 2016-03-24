Google’s Nik Software is now FREE!

The title of the article deserves three exclamation marks, because this is one of the best news I have seen in photographic history! Google has just announced that it has made the best plugins for Photoshop and Lightroom, bundled into a single “Google’s Nik Collection” absolutely free (it was priced at $150 per license before). This is awesome, and no, it is not an April 1st Fool’s Day joke! As of today, March 24th 2016, you can download Google’s Nik Collection for free by visiting this page and clicking the “Download Now” button on the top of the page.
Here is the official announcement from Google, which was posted on Google+:
Today we’re making the Nik Collection available to everyone, for free.
Photo enthusiasts all over the world use the Nik Collection to get the best out of their images every day. As we continue to focus our long-term investments in building incredible photo editing tools for mobile, including Google Photos and Snapseed, we’ve decided to make the Nik Collection desktop suite available for free, so that now anyone can use it.
The Nik Collection is comprised of seven desktop plug-ins that provide a powerful range of photo editing capabilities — from filter applications that improve color correction, to retouching and creative effects, to image sharpening that brings out all the hidden details, to the ability to make adjustments to the color and tonality of images.
Starting March 24, 2016, the latest Nik Collection will be freely available to download: Analog Efex Pro, Color Efex Pro, Silver Efex Pro, Viveza, HDR Efex Pro, Sharpener Pro and Dfine. If you purchased the Nik Collection in 2016, you will receive a full refund, which we’ll automatically issue back to you in the coming days.
We’re excited to bring the powerful photo editing tools once only used by professionals to even more people now.
What’s also cool, is that Google will be refunding people their money, if they had made the purchase of the software in 2016! If you have never tried Nik Software, hurry up, visit the Nik Collection page and give it a try. My favorite tools that I use constantly are: Viveza, Color Efex Pro, Dfine, Sharpener Pro and Silver Efex Pro. Going forward, we are planning to release more tutorials on how to use these amazing tools on our website!
My only concern is, I hope this announcement does not mean that Google will completely abandon this project. With new operating system updates and patches getting released every month and with higher resolution screens becoming more common, I hope Google will continue patching up and updating the software in the future.
Thank you Google, this is the best gift you could have given to the photographic community. Please, don’t forget to keep the tools up-to-date. It has been a while since the plugins received updates!
So glad to see this! I’ve wanted to try the software; but that seemed too pricey. Free is freeing!!!
David, Nik Software is amazing. I have been using it for years and there is no tool out there that can do the same selective masking. Try out Viveza to fix badly polarized sky and Color Efex to boost contrast – those are really powerful!
I tried out this software some time ago…but never got around to purchasing it. Last week, I looked at it again and thought it was time to buy it. Glad I waited a week.
I have at least a few badly polarized sky shots (wide or ultra-wide angle lens)…so maybe I’ll get a chance to fix them.
Thanks
Nasim, I hope to read yours tutorials on how to use them as soon as possible. Thank you
You can go to
https://www.youtube.com/user/NikSoftwareLessons
for tutorials. Please give us your impressions.
Thank you!
Hi I have never used these tools but after reading this post. I will definetly download them. I am looking forward to your future posts on how to use them. I would like to use them together with Lightroom and photoshop elements.
Thanks
Krishna
Krishna, fire up the tools and give them a try – they are actually pretty easy to use!
They are outstanding tools but I fear it simply means Google will stop developing and updating them. The suite is great as it is so I am not too worried about no new development but no update could mean the package will be obsolete with an upcoming OSX or Lightrrom update. I may be worried for nothing, but I can’t see a US corporation staying benevolent for too long. Call me jaded.
Yes. This is not good news. The site I found that explained some features I needed included a review of Viveza 2 — dated 2009. That’s no significant upgrades in seven years. Looks like abandonware.
are you sure its needed to be updated in some way?
I just read post on FB on local photography club saying the NIK software is NOT compatible with Apple OS X 10.11 – El Capitan. Do you have information that in fact this is true? I am still on Yosemite OS X 10.10.5 the suite seems to work okay. I brought them all couple of years ago at what I thought was a very reasonable cost around a $150 or so.
im currently running 10.11.3, all nik plugins work fine for LR CC and PS CC, same for the apps standalone.
Downloaded them at once! I’ve tried most of them as stick-ins to Aperture, and most of them works just as advertised! Some of them did hang up, like Color Efex, but no major issues!
Silver Efex Pro was an instant favourite, by the way!
Awesome! Thanks and thanks for the reference to NIk in your earlier posts.
They pretty much already have abandoned it, which is probably why they made it free. The last release was almost a year ago when I checked about a month ago. The Photoshop plugins are virtually unusable on a 4K screen. It’s unfortunate because I love the tools.
Just double checked. Last release was July 16, 2015. : – (
I use the Nik plugs with no problem almost daily on my imac with a 5k screen. But, yea, I also worry they’ll abandon it.
Awwww man! I bought the collection last year. Great for those who get it this year.
I’ve been a long time user of Nik Software even before Google gobbled it up. The Nik products have stagnated under Google’s watch which seems to be the case of whatever this monolith buys. Take it over, strip mine it, and discard. Making it free just makes it clear that Google is putting this software on the same path as Picassa. It is a shame to lose such an innovative product that I loved.
Great news for those who didn’t spend the 150 bucks! Unfortunately I’m not in that camp. If they’re making it free, I assume they will abandon making updates, not that they make them very often.
I don’t think they will stop supporting it, just see what they did to Snapseed! :)
For some this is going to be a great gift for others like myself who over the years have sunk hundreds of dollars purchasing this item it’s a different story. Unfortunately I feel fairly negative about another subject dealing with NIK software, for quite some time there has not been any meaningful updates, new programs, or refinements. Definitely it’s been lingering pretty much since Google first purchased it. My belief Google will eventually and probably sooner than later dump this fine software just like it did for Picasa!
Hi Nasim,
Just wanted to add to the discussion and let folks know that I have also been using the Nik Suite for quite a while and have integrated as part of my standard workflow with all of my Nikon 1 images. The tools are easy to use and provide some unique capabilities.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
You are using a lot DXO if I remember well.
can Nik suite work with DXO without Lr and Ps ?
thierry
Hello Thierry,
To the best of my knowledge Nik Collection does not work as a plug-in with OpticsPro. I do my initial RAW processing with OpticsPro then export a DNG file into CS6…once in CS6 I have access to the Nik plug-ins.
Tom
Probably loaded with data mining hooks. ;-)
I’ve been checking for something along those lines… so far, nothing nefarious detected.
Love the Nik package and have been working with it for some time without updates. Wonder if this free download is an improvement over what I purchased before Google got hold of it. If so, it’s definitely a win…especially since my HDR program gave up some time ago.
Feeling a bit underwhelmed – I bought the Nik collection in 2015.
i feel so bad for you.. hope you don´t cry too much
My make up has gone all runny..
Betty I just bought DXO and haven’t started using it or anything else beyond LR to process the 100,000+ photos I’ve taken over the last year or so of learning that I am hopelessly addicted to photography. I stopped processing while trying to understand and implement a reasonably competent workflow like you and other pros do and it would be nice to get it right before I spend the months it will take to catch up.
Assuming Google is not going to support NIK in the future would you recommend staying with DXO since I already have it or is NIK so awesome that it’s worth going through the learning curve and workflow changes to use NIK knowing I’ll have to go back anyway.
Now that NIK is free everyone seems to be saying it’s amazing which I somehow missed in the process of buying DXO although I realize many of the best use it.
And thanks again for your many useful contributions on this forum – you are always entertaining and informative.
@Milt
100,000! Wow and great you’ve been busy.
I don’t use DXO (I use lightroom and Photoshop) but if you use Lightroom, Nik can be used a plug in or as a standalone application.
It is an add-on application for DXO/LR/Photoshop etc,, not a replacement, by the way.
You still need a RAW editor and cataloguing application.
I don’t want to knock Nik, but while it is good and has a lot of enthusiastic users, it’s not THAT awesome in my opinion.
I like SilverEfex and Viveza but there are better ways to sharpen and reduce noise than Sharpener Pro and Dfine.
I don’t do HDR prefering the control and subtlety that luminosity masking can give.
Analog Efex and Color Efex are OK to try now and again when struggling for inspiration or an interesting ‘starting point’.
The ‘control point’ system is loved by those who need to make localised adjustments but don’t have Photoshop with selections and masks. I find them a bit tedious and/or imprecise – a bit like a heavily feathered mask.
Frankly, Lightroom and Photoshop are the gold standard for a reason and can do absolutely everything that Nik offers..and some.
Google are not in the business of giving money away, so I view this offer with some suspicion – especially as it has not been updated, as far as I am aware, for a very long time.
I smell a rat…..as in sinking ship.
In general I believe you should use, and become proficient with, the software you have (in your case the excellent DXO).
In your shoes (and as you sound serious about your photography) I would take the plunge and get Photoshop as your external editor for DXO.
It is, in my case (!) a slow learning curve, but worth it long term.
In the meantime I see no harm in downloading the Nik collection. It’s realtively easy to use and if it goes belly up in a few months time you have (unlike me!) lost nothing.
..And thank you for the kind words.
PS Before I am forced to don my flak jacket, all of the above is opinion, not science.
You have always come through Betty – thanks for your reply.
Nasim said shoot a lot so that’s what I did. Lots of birds so the shots add up fast. I’m getting better. I’ve just learned that flowers are much easier to sneak up on and I don’t need to drop $18K on a monster lens so our spring flowers are looking even more beautiful than usual!
It appears that every master photographer I dream of emulating spends a huge amount of time massaging their best images to perfection. So that’s what I’m trying to research and implement since I’m an obsessive perfectionist with impossibly high standards. As a software guy I hate being in front of a computer any more than I have to but such is life.
I’m using FastRawViewer to cull and LR for everything else, but I am ready to switch before I plow through so many photos. Fast full screen culling is obviously important. I bought PS Essentials but haven’t used it yet. Adobe makes me nervous but I suppose they will stay in business.
DXO was rated as the best noise reduction tool out there by several reviewers. Crucial for my low light hummingbird shots. I may use it only for that or completely replace LR.
I bought a color synced 32 inch monitor so the text is big enough to read and a color munki (before Color Consultant explained why that is good but slower than its big brother).
From what you’ve said I need to choose my photo management software (LR, DXO or Capture One I guess) and then can use other tools as plug ins or special case things like extreme noise reduction.
My file naming is a disaster so I will probably rename just about everything which will be a nightmare. Many duplicate filenames. Insane – drives me crazy. 8.3 file names do NOT cut it!
I was shocked to find SmugMug doesn’t accept RAW files for new accounts so my online backup plan will have to use something else.
I will research everything you’ve mentioned – thank you very much. It is so time consuming to scour the web for comprehensive and current information it really burns the midnight oil.
The Photography Life site is fantastic, but I would pay Nasim a lot for an ebook that was really well organized and current. I bought his video course but it is really hard to get time to watch video and it’s just not happening for me.
Thanks again and take care Betty.
Hi Milt,
You have picked the right people to get advice from. Congrats on taking a lot of photos. With your perfectionist streak and practice you will get eventually get great results.
As for post processing, just listen to Betty. She knows this topic cold. She helped me immensely. The best advice I got from her was to start from the ground up and just use Lightroom for awhile. The reason she gave for that advice was that the program is very capable and if you follow the develop module from top to bottom you can do almost anything and it helps develop a process. She was right and I finally got a good handle on it after many years of haphazard “playing around” I am a long time pro and very committed to getting things right in camera (comes from shooting film for so long plus that perfectionist streak…) That is NOT an excuse to not be proficient at post processing. Having a consistent, repeatable process speeds things up and gives better results.
Good luck.
I bought the software on December 15, 2015. I sent them a light-hearted whiny email, and they didn’t respond with anything but a REFUND! Give it a try, it can’t hurt! Just contact them from the Nik collection page.
Can anyone here compare Google Nik Collection vs Perfectly Clear?
I cannot download Perfectly Clear, for 30-day trial then buy for over $100, because of my old operating system Windows XP.
But I cannot argue with a free Google Nik Collection, which download was easy and straight forward.
I will be looking at the tutorials posted on YouTube. Hopefully using Google Nik Collection will take less time than Lightroom.
Thank you for the heads up! Downloaded!
I’ve been keeping Capture NX2 in my Lightroom based workflow for touch ups at the end using control points but now I will take this set of plug-ins for a test drive. If Google leaves it by the wayside I will still have CNX2 available. The Silver Effects will be a nice bonus. I’m glad I did not pay for these when I was tempted a while back.
Your column is my first go-to column, Nasim. Thank you for the heads-up. I downloaded it.
I guess Google will stop development of this software like they did with Google Earth Pro. Don’t expect too much from this gift.
Dear Nasim,
I have been a Lightroom 6 user quite recently, which I love for photo processing.
Pardon my stupid question, but how can Google Nik be used alond/together with Lightroom?
Thanks,
Christian
It works like any other external editor. Bear in mind you connect to each tool individually – not to Nik tools.
I bought the bundle for I think it was $400 (GACK!) when it was Nik software. The death knell for the suite was when Google purchased it, stripping out Snapseed for mobile. After that, they did offer one or two minor upgrades, but it has languished ever since.
As so many above have already commented, the path Google is taking with the Nik collection is the same path they’ve taken with virtually every piece of software or service Google decided to abandon: offer, build up a fan base, let languish, and then eliminate.
Sigh.
Selling the bundle to some other company to continue supporting and upgrading Nik is now moot. My dream is I would like to see Google generously offer it as free, open source. I would gladly pay for upgrades if needed to support such a project.
I’m not so sure this is such great news. It will be interesting to see how Google plans to finance any updates to this software. It might turn into bloatware, it might be tightly integrated with only a Google solution OR it may not be as well supported as it could be if it were a paid program. The jury is still out in my book in terms of whether this is such “great news”!
I notice under compatibility that Vista, 7 and 8 are mentioned but not Windows 10. Is the free download not compatible with the newest Windows?
I have used Vivesa for several years with very good result and I look forward to trying the other plugins.
For those of you new to Nik – here is the gist of it:
For the tools, masks are not used. A “control point” is used, similar to the ellipse tool in LR. For example, in Color Efex Pro, you can adjust part of the sky and if you like the adjustment, you can copy the point (ALT-drag). Think of it like using a brush in PS but much easier.
Silver Efex is bar none the best black and white tool. Has editing by color channel, film types…
Color Efex Pro has several cool adjustment types. Tonal Contrast is the one which got me to buy it.
Dfine is noise reduction. I have had a bit of trouble with this more recently with large files, bur it works.
HDR Efex Pro is my go to for HDR. This, like Silver Efex Pro benefits the most from local adjustments.
Viveza is similar to to Capture NX 2.
Analog is a little gimmicky, but play around with it.
The tools are easy to use. If you have, say, a picture of a canyon and you want to make tonal adjustments in specific areas -the tools are great. If you want to mask, I would use another tool.
I am sorry though that they apparently will not support it with new changes, especially Silver Efex Pro.
Thanks. Very useful. Nik’s online help doesn’t seem to explain this. At least the Viveza help page doesn’t say what Viveza is supposed to do.
I have now used it (Viveza mostly) for exactly one hour, and:
1. I can’t get it to go full screen. I am used to using P’shop full screen, no menus, with many open control panels on my second monitor. Near as I can figure Nik won’t let me use more than 25% of my monitor. Or am I missing something?
2. Viveza (and the others I assume) seems to apply all its changes as a single raster edit to a copy of the background layer. Very 1990s. If I want to fiddle with it (after, for instance, seeing it full screen for the first time) I have to delete it and start over. Or am I missing something?
Strong features aside, these two points are Very Bad Things.
A bit of web research has solved both problems.
1. Full screen: Toggled with the F key, same as Photoshop. Bonus: Tab toggles the side panel.
2. Make a Photoshop layer instead of a 1990s style raster: Convert the image to a Smart Object before opening Viveza. Save the image after applying Viveza (important!). Viveza will now act like a regular Photoshop filter.
I must say I am pretty pleased with this. I haven’t really used these tools before. I really did use Photoshop / Lightroom / a couple Topaz plugins like Clarity and Adjust / and On1 Photo which has a couple wonderful tools like resize and a nice sets of presets through effects.
I downloaded them and watched / worked through a basic class on Lynda.com to get up to speed quickly. Then I took some photos from yesterday’s shoot (pets) and decided to see how some of the presets worked. I put some of the pictures through Analog Efex to see what kind of film look I could apply quickly. I took only a few minutes to find something I liked and make some small adjustments. I may present it along with a more traditionally processed version to my clients. I will be exploring alot!
Thanks Google!
Tried downloading the Nik Collection twice with no success. I have Windows 7 home premium.
Nasim,
are you serious?
“One of the best news in photographic history”?
This site has changed radically in the last year or so, not to the good I am afraid.
Philippe, superb photography software that is now free. How is that not amazing news? When was the last time this actually happened in the history of digital photography?
I’m sorry that you feel disappointed by the site. We are doing our best.
Nasim,
photography is first and foremost about the picture, not about the tool and certainly not about software. Now, if this news is indeed “one of the best news you have seen in photographic history” then it simply means we have a fundamentally different understanding of what’s important in this context. While this is completely OK it just shows to me why PL turned into the site it now is – which is also OK, I just hoped for a slightly different direction.
I know that you are doing your best, I would never question that. And I also understand that PL is important to a lot of your readers. In this respect, keep up the good work!
Back to the topic, I would also argue that Google is making the Nik collection available for free because it is irrelevant to them. Which questions its future, which in your words would be “one of the saddest news in photographic history”!!! ;)
Philippe, I agree, photography is not about a tool or software, but good tools and software do help in enhancing our work and making our lives easier. I have been using Nik for years, so I got very excited when I heard the news. However, just like you’ve mentioned, I am too quite worried about the end of life of Nik plugins – if that’s what Google is planning to do (I pointed this out in the article). I hope it does not happen and Google at least continues to provide software updates to make Nik compatible in future OS versions. For me, the software is good “as is” and does not need enhancements – just updates to make them compatible with future OS and OS patch releases.
Now in terms of PL direction, could you please clarify this? I am genuinely worried about what you mean, since we have not made drastic changes to the way we post content. Our team does our best to continue posting solid content, whether it comes to everyday photography articles, news coverage or reviews. But if you see something else going on, please do let me know and I promise that I will do my best to clarify and potentially even change direction – reader feedback is extremely important for us, it always has been.
Perhaps I got a bit over-excited about this announcement. And yes, if Google completely abandons Nik, then it would be “one of the saddest news in photographic history”. Many of us use Nik plugins a lot and it would be sad to see it die off. I very much hope that it is not the case!
Nasim, can I send you a privat email?
Philippe, awaiting your reply. Thanks!
“When was the last time this actually happened in the history of digital photography?”
Capture NX-D actually! Which, ironically, also used to be owned by Nik.
Anyone know if these can plug into PS4?
Henrik, I have been using Nik since CS4, so it should work.
Not with windows 10, it seems.
Can anyone out there compare Google Nik Collection vs Perfectly Clear.
Perfectly Clear seems to be a one-step process, and boom, perfect picture.
Here is Ken Rockwell’s opinion on Perfectly Clear:
http://www.kenrockwell.com/tech/athentech/perfectly-clear.htm
My problem is I refuse to give up Windows XP, for which there is no Perfectly Clear version.
Rockwell says: ” Athentech offers a 30-day full free trial and a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee after you buy it, so you can’t lose.”
“Questions? Just ask them at help@athentech.com or (844) 552-8436 (toll-free from USA and Canada and maybe more).”
I tried Perfectly Clear for a few weeks. Everything looks fake, even when I used the sliders to reduce the effect. I thought it was not very good, but I have a strong bias to natural looking photographs and I tend to forget that a lot of people enjoy (what is to me a) fake look.
So I try to hold my tongue when the topic of “Perfectly Clear” comes up.
I did think it was well designed and am sorely disappointed that I could not get better effects out of it.
I downloaded it but when I work on a photo, a screen pops up asking to use trial version or buy? Nether buttons will work….photo is stuck in limbo!
I am loving this software! Works great with Lightroom and HDR Efex Pro is awesome. Allows us to have tons of controls.
Thank you Nassim.
Unfortunately this software is only compatible with windows 7. I went through the process of downloading twice and trying to unload it but when I troubleshoot it with Microsoft, it comes back with the error message compatible with windows 7. Disappointed as it looked like it was going to be an awesome tool for my Nikon.
Annette, I had Nik running on my Windows 8, then Windows 10 machines without any issues. Right now I’m running Nik on both my desktop and laptop, both running Windows 10 64 bit…
Nice to hear, but it wont let me unload it. I added it to my firewall and it still wouldn’t run. So then I did a trouble shoot and Microsoft said compatible with Windows 7 was the problem. I have had nothing but trouble with Windows 10 and am on my third computer now. Sometimes it works, Sometimes it doesn’t. Literally. Anyway glad yours is working, I still have lightroom, thankfully. :-)
Hi Nassim
I have not found anywhere that the NIK packet is 32 or 64. Please could you let me? My operating system is 32.
I also have a problem installing: At one point of the installation I get the frame with warning: nikcollection stopped working | Search solution on line | Close Program | I click Browse solution and have no answer | I can not install the package.
I appreciate if you can guide me.
Forgot to mention – Analog Efex Pro has a useful blur vignette tool (calls it Bokeh).
Just a reminder – the real powerful tool is the alt key. Once you set up a control point in a photo the way you like you can ALT-drag the control point and see the effect as you create another one. You can then change the new control point if you want.
I paid a lot for Nik software at least 5 years ago, and it was worth every penny.
I can only wonder why Google did this. They are not that benevolent. What do they get from this?
I think they were only interesed in acquiring the Snapseed app for mobile.
It is rumoured that many Nik staff have been let go.
I would put money on there never being any further development or updates.
This is the end of Nik.
From now on it will be abandonware.
That’s why it is being given away for ‘free’ – Google is run by bean counters and never give anything for free; they are only interested in software that wIll make them big money.
A (comparatively) small bunch of photo enthusiasts just don’t figure when compared to the mobile phone market.
It is still good software, but I guess it will become increasingly incompatible as operating systems and host software are developed and updated.
Sad.
RIP.
Hi Betty,
I must admit my take is a little more optimistic. I downloaded the software after this announcement and started using it quite a bit. Several of the modules are just outstanding – Color Efex, Analog Efex, Silver Efex – and I would have never realized what I was missing because I am generally not willing to spend time / money on new software. So for me, it allowed me to look at it in a more serious way for free. Now I know $150 is not much and after seeing what it does, I would happily pay for it. And that’s the thing – I am sure you are right that Google will abandon this, but because many more people are downloading it and using it, I believe it has a good chance of being sold to another developer or released for open source. If this were sold to another developer I am pretty sure they could charge for it again and continue development. If it were released for open source, that would be even better. Small hope, I know, but better then it just languishing without any real development, just compatibility updates.
@sceptical1
I hope you are right.
I would not mind being wrong on this one!
This is not good news at all!
I have been using the collection since many years – and I loved it, especially SilverFX. And I am still using it.
But it is a fact, that the suite has not been updated since Google’s aqquisition of Nik (apart from minor changes…). And now it becomes even more obvious that they plan to use the technology for mobile photography only – letting the desktop version die. I wouldn’t even wonder if it is not working after the next OS updates…
So, I’m going ahead and try Mcphun and Topaz…
Cheers, Andreas
Sadly…….. fully agree with you Andreas on this. Googles probable purpose for purchasing Nik software is to hold those patents and copy rights that gives them an easy market into mobile photo market as mentioned. Another issue there will come a day I am sure when because of constant changes to Adobe photo shop where you will no longer be even able to even install Nik! That is why folks like Topaz and OnOne have gone to stand alone programs! Sad Nik’s B&W is absolutely the best program for that purpose!
From an end user perspective I would have preferred it if Google had not bought Nik Software in the first place. My bet is Nik Collection never gets another update.
Hi. I’ve been using the SLR Lounge preset system w/ Lightroom for most simple editing adjustments. I see that Nik has significantly more filters/presets that I could use. I was wondering about the workflow users of Nik are used to. Do you first bring in a photo into Lightroom to apply lens profile adjustment, exposure, and tone curve or simple preliminary adjustments to highlights/shadows/clarity etc to an image (based on what kind of image you are working on) and then move on to Nik, or do you only adjust the lens profile move onto Nik and then do a final touch in LR?
Each tool really needs its own workflow. The sharpening tools and noise tools are self explanatory. The HDR tool is an export of several images.
Silver Efex pro is probably the best B&W tool. I cannot believe it is not spun off as a separate product. I would only adjust the base exposure if necessary before exporting. Adjustments (assuming you do not do the presets) are: 1) You can manipulate the brightness of each color channel. 2) You can make local brightness/structure adjustments with the control points. You can also select preset “film types.”
Color Efex Pro has so many cool presets. You have to try them out. It is the combination of these options that is fun. Of course, the most popular is tonal contrast, which is a much better version of the LR clarity slider. Again, just base exposure adjustment and export.
I’m so glad to see this blog!! Very nice!
Hi Max, Yahoo, I was finally able to download Nik, but had to update the recovery manager for Win 10 first then it let me, go figure?. I have found that if you open your photo in L/R then edit with Nik in the app that you want you can go back and forth to tweak the image. . Cheers A
It is an awesome suite of plugins, Hopefully they will continue to develop it. Google has a hobbit of purchasing companies / products only to kill them
Google used to have the amazing Sketchup – but then they decided they didn’t have any need for it anymore, so they sold it on to Trimble – but at least its still very much alive in a commercial sense. The Nik suite is also a very specialist piece of software but all of a sudden its being given away for free – so realistically the question has to be asked, where will the incentive come from or commitment for any essential future development ? Being free is definitely great for this moment in time – but software such as this will soon become redundant if its not seen to be kept fresh and up to date? In truth much like Sketchup it would be much better if this was sold on commercially simply to keep it alive – even though it would once again cost to obtain it then so be it – far better that way than to witness a gradual extinction of a very useful set of photo image tools?
This is a great software toolkit for post processing. Too many fabulous things you can do with it, and it’s easy and intuitive to use.
Hope the development doesn’t stop now it’s free and Google is focussing on Google photos instead…
The refund for 2016 works, I already received my money back within a day. Great service but continue updating Google!
Google is abandoning all desktop applications (Windows and Mac).
They want to focus their development efforts on mobile Android platform only.
I never used Nik collection but I can feel the pain of users who purchased it and relied on it as part of their workflow.
It appears that there has been considerable development of Nik software since the acquisition by google. I have used Vivesa for 5 or 6 years. In March 2013, about the time of the Google acquisition , I received an email from Nik offering a full download of their programs gratis. There was no explanation attached. That download was Nikcollection_1.007_22671_win_full and file size was 100,838 kb. This new download is more than 4X the size at 439,524 kb and is designated Nikcollection-full-1.2.11. This sems to indicate that a lot of work has gone into the Nik collection since acquisition by Google. Hope they keep it up.
I have used Vivesa for many years and love it. In May 2013 I received an email from Nik offering a download of their full collection of software. This was about the time of the Google takeover. The download was in March 2013 , it was referred to as NikCollection_1.007_22671_full and the size was 100,838 kb. This new download is nikcollection-full-1.2.11 and is 4 x the size at 439,524 kb so it seems that considerable development has taken place under google. I have not installed the new download yet.
Nasim, could we get a petition going via PL to request that Google provide minor updates to ensure that Nik Collection continues to work with current and future Windows and OSX versions?
They could provide a web page to allow end users to report issues that are found going forward, which would make the process easier.
I know it’s a bit of a long shot, but Google must have the knowledge in-house to do this sort of thing, as they’re already doing it for their other stuff like Chrome browser.
It would be such a shame if Nik Collection faded away due to future OS incompatibility.
There were initial positive signs last year that it would get a patch to run on OSX 10.11, but nothing seems to have come of it thus far.
Richie
I am having a hard time with the Nik collection, I have windows 10 plus Elements 10 and 11 lightroom 5.7 and lightroom 6 when I downloaded Nik it only gives me one program to put it on and that’s elements and that gives me a full menu on the side of the screen of Elements 10.I need to add the other programs like lightroom both of them.When if I go to lightroom I need to go to edit in then it only offers one of the collection I have no idea what I need to do Still no screen.Help Thanks
Absolutely fantastic news! Finally we can use nik software for free.
The Nik Collection has problems installing into the latest version of Affinity Photo. Two separate posters to utube tried, one was able to install the complete collection, the other was only able to install two presets. The rest reported as non working. See Affinity Photo Tips on utube
Good news….. Bad news! Good news first Free indeed and one of the best, most useful plug-in set out there! Some very skilled individuals have had their hands all over this set. When I’ve had to pay for this item you always wondered as time went on,how NIK could make this set any better! Bad news… when NIK sold the system every one had high hopes that Google would once again improve the set. Never happen and worse no longer supports it! Simply time is now totally against NIK plug-in and all of those who love to use them!
January 10, 2017. Do we know yet whether Google plans to support Nik to the extent that it will continue to work on new versions of operating systems and perhaps even new versions of Adobe? Primary concern for me is the Silver EFEX. I’m planning to begin to use it but don’t want to waste my time if it will just crap out with the next rev of Mac OS.
Thanks,
Art
Anyone kmow how to fix issues with windows XP. I have down loadedand installed Nik Collection 1.2.11 successfully to Photoshop CS5, but have problems.
Firstly when opening Photoshop I get the following error message
Owl Orpanage: Photoshop.exe Entry Point not found
The procedure entry point SHCreateShellItemArreyFromShellItem could not be located in the dynamic link library SHELL.dll
When clicking OK Photoshop continues to load. I can see the Nik Collecion in selective tools, but some of the options will not work for example Color Efex Pro 4.
Please can you help. The PC being used has the following system. AMD ATHLON (TM) 11 x 2270. 3.42 GHZ 1.75 GB of RAM