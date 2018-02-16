Goodbye D800, Hello GH4!

It has been interesting to observe the debate about “DSLR vs mirrorless” unfold over the past while. I would agree with Bob Vishneski’s point in his recent article that if one is comparing full frame cameras, the weight difference alone between traditional DSLRs and mirrorless is negligible. And, that slight difference in weight is really not worth the trouble and cost to change over to mirrorless for the vast majority of photographers who use full frame gear.
I recently sold my full frame Nikon D800 and almost all of my FX glass (I only have two lenses left to sell) and I have transitioned over to a Panasonic GH4 M4/3 camera for all of my client work. I thought some readers may have interest in getting some insights behind this decision as they may be going through the same dilemma that I’ve been having for the past year or so.
First, let me say upfront that the Nikon D800 is a wonderful camera and is capable of some spectacular images! For people who regularly print their images in very large formats the 36MP sensor does provide needed capability, and also cropping potential. For professional landscape work the huge dynamic range and colour depth are superb. Anyone whose work revolves around shallow depth-of-field and smooth bokeh are well served by going the full frame route…whether that is in a DSLR or mirrorless format. I often considered my D800 as my ‘fail safe’ camera…it really didn’t matter what I threw at it from a still photography stand point I could depend on it to deliver the image quality I needed…and then some.
As is often said, there is no such thing as a perfect camera or a perfect lens. Any piece of gear we buy comes with advantages and also trade-offs. For each of us to get the most out of our equipment investments I think we need to pay attention to both sides of the equation. As my client business has grown and evolved I was finding the trade-offs with the D800 more and more apparent. While the D800 and my FX glass did a wonderful job with the stills side of my client business, the video side was lacking. I’m probably not alone in having both still and video considerations when buying equipment. Shooting video with a full frame camera was problematic for me far more than it was an advantage as I seldom need shallow depth of field and bokeh. Getting deeper depth of field while working within video exposure constraints was my biggest issue and it was the primary reason why I first started buying Nikon 1 gear. Moire was also a problem with video with the D800.
The size and weight of my full frame gear was also becoming more of an issue as I’m a ‘one man crew’. I began to find that as I added some Nikon 1 lenses, the more I used those cameras in my client productions. I had fewer issues with moire and I was able to get much deeper depth of field at the same exposure settings when compared to my D800 which was very helpful. Up to ISO-800 there was no discernible difference between the D800 and my V2’s in terms quality or noise in my video footage. My clients were equally happy with video clips from either format. Some Nikon 1 lenses like the 10-100mm PD zoom brought additional production value without the need to rig my D800 with a follow focus unit and a Z-Finder. This saved me a lot of time onsite and simplified my gear requirements. Using the lighter and smaller Nikon 1 V2’s also made using my other video-related gear like my camera slider, jib and skater dolly much easier and faster. Taking all of these factors into consideration really had me wondering whether owning and using full frame gear still made sense for my business.
As I started using my Nikon 1 gear for more still photography I started questioning the need for my D800 even more. Yes, the small size sensor does come with a lot of limitations but I found that I could produce some very good quality images using that format and even went so far as to leave my full frame gear at home when travelling to Greece. I must confess that I did not miss my D800 at all during my trip.
The tipping point finally came when I did my most recent client safety video and ended up using my Nikon 1 gear for about 70% of the clips needed for the production which was a meat saw safety video. This involved a lot of close-up video clips in cramped quarters. By using my Nikon 1 gear and some of my more minuscule tripods I was able to get some really effective video clips that I simply could not have captured with my D800 given its size and weight.
I think the current debate raging about “DSLR versus mirrorless” is completely pointless. We need to purchase gear based on functionality, not technology. This means sitting down and doing a logical examination of what we need our gear to produce and the shooting conditions under which we operate. Whether the best gear is a traditional DSLR or a mirrorless camera is a moot point.
I seldom shoot stills under low light conditions and when I do I rely on the PRIME noise reduction function in DxO OpticsPro 10 to help me deal with high ISO noise. I have no idea what the impact of PRIME would be with the gear with which you shoot, but I found with my Nikon 1 gear it gives me 2 additional stops. That’s enough for me to shoot my Nikon 1 V2’s at ISO-3200 without giving it a second thought. For the work I do whether a camera is a ‘low light monster’ or not has no impact on my buying decision. This brings out another point – I believe we need to look at our camera gear as a system akin to a three-legged stool. It is composed of the camera body, lenses, and post processing software.
We all need to think about sensor size and the number of pixels we actually need. Using a full frame camera does come with some decided advantages, but also limitations in terms of achieving deep depth-of field. And, high pixel density sensors can suffer from diffraction beyond f/8 which can make certain types of imaging more of a challenge. Most of the image enlargements we do are 12” x 18” with the occasional one as large as 16” x 24”. The 36MP sensor of the D800 was overkill for what we needed. Based on what we print a sensor size of 14MP to 20Mp is plenty for our needs and has produced acceptable results.
The performance of smaller sized sensors has improved dramatically in terms of dynamic range and colour depth and while not at the level of those found in Nikon and Sony full frame and cropped sensor cameras, many do rival Canon DSLRs. So, the gap may still be there depending on brand/model match-up but it is much smaller than in the past. Dynamic range and colour depth performance of smaller sized sensors is now at levels that meet the needs of many photographers. This brings us to the issue of whether a difference is both discernible and usable.
If you follow DxOMark testing (I do, many don’t) they assess a score of 12EV or higher in terms of dynamic range as excellent with a difference of 0.5 needed to be discernible for most people. Colour depth is assessed as being excellent with a score of 22-bits or higher, with a difference of 1.0 bits needed to be discernible for most people.
This begs the question, “What do we actually need?” For many of us a minimum of 12EV of dynamic range and 22-bits of colour depth will probably meet most of our needs (pixel peepers excluded). I just posted an article on my photography blog showing some flower images taken with the Nikon 1 J5. This camera has a new BSI CX-size sensor with 12EV of dynamic range and 22.1 bits of colour depth. DxO doesn’t have the J5 profile ready yet for OpticsPro 10, so the images in the article are out-of-camera JPEGs with just a very modest amount of tweaking (and no PRIME noise reduction). I’m sure they will be much better once I can work with the RAW files. Nevertheless, if you pop over onto my photography blog and have a peak, many of you will likely find the image quality quite acceptable.
The Panasonic GH4 we just bought has 12.8 EV of dynamic range and 23.2 bits of colour depth which, for our needs, is certainly sufficient. As a matter of comparison if you look at the DxOMark site you’ll see that the dynamic range score of the GH4 is higher than any Canon camera they have tested, including the Canon EOS 5DS which scores 12.4. In terms of higher colour depth scores, seven Canon DSLRs beat the GH4 (6D, 5D MkII, 5D MkIII, 1DS MkII, 1 DS MkIII, 5DS and 5DS R), and of those only two likely do so at a difference that would be discernible for most people. The point here is not to bash Canon but to simply point out that we need to do our homework on sensor performance and not assume that larger sensor size automatically means better dynamic range and colour depth performance.
I have never thought of my cameras in terms of being DSLRs or mirrorless. That distinction is totally meaningless to me. I have always looked at them as simply a ‘camera’ that delivered certain functionality so I can meet my client needs.
In summary, here’s a list of the primary reasons why we switched from the Nikon D800 to the Panasonic GH4:
- Video capability. With the GH4 I can record video in 4k directly to a memory card and also record full 1080 HD slow motion video at 96fps. We also have a much broader range of codecs available for different types of end-use productions. There is nothing on the market that delivers the same video functionality of the GH4 at anywhere near its price.
- Excellent, fast, lightweight zoom lenses. Panasonic has two excellent f/2.8 constant aperture zooms: a 12-35mm and a 35-100mm. These two lenses cover virtually all of the typical focal lengths we need for our video work and much of our still photography needs. If we need a constant aperture wide angle zoom with which to shoot 4K video, an excellent Panasonic 7-14mm f/4 is available.
- Professional build and configuration. The GH4 has a full magnesium body that is splash and dust proof. External controls are a bit better than on the D800 with separate buttons for WB, ISO and exposure compensation, and 5 other on-body function buttons.
- Size and weight. I can get the performance I need in a much smaller, lighter package. The GH4 with the 35-100mm f/2.8 lens weighs a total of 2 lbs. (920 g) compared to the Nikon D800 with 70-200 f/2.8 at 5.3 lbs. (2.42 Kg). With the 12-35mm lens the GH4 weighs 1.9 lbs. (865g) compared to the Nikon D800 with the 24-70mm f/2.8 at 3.9 lbs. (1.78 Kg).
- Still image performance. The GH4 has a large enough sensor, and broad enough dynamic range and colour depth to meet our needs.
- Nikon 1 gear. I have a wide range of Nikon 1 gear that meets all of my other still photography needs as well as augmenting my video capability. A likely upgrade to a future Nikon 1 V4 will enhance still image performance from the Nikon 1 system considerably giving us broad capability at a minimum of size and weight.
Update on Panasonic GH4 purchase…
After using the GH4 for about 10 days I decided to return it and the two Panasonic lenses for credit. I found that the 12-35mm was very prone to flair and I did not like working with the GH4 RAW files as I found them somewhat unstable.
Article Copyright Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, adaptation or reproduction is allowed without written consent.
Is it really news of any consequence that pronouncements be made that you have gone mirrorless? Really. I don’t beat my chest that I was mirrorless before mirrorless WAS so. Kindly stop it.
Hi Rick,
The article is simply sharing some background rationale why we changed from full frame to micro 4/3 format.
Tom
Yes Thomas, please stop posting your opinions regarding new equipment and your reasons for preferring it over the alternatives, it’s not like it’s your site and your time invested in producing these articles not to mention you should not be forcing readers (like Rick for example) to read these things!
Yes…I will certainly have to do a much better job remembering that I am ‘on sabbatical’.
Tom
Tom, thank you for the article! :) It is great, and you can safely ignore these people who are telling you to go elsewhere with you opinions. :) I love you articles and check your blog regularly. :)
The rest of us who come to Photography Life really appreciate your view on photography mate! :)
Christopher
Hi Christopher,
Always great to hear from you – glad you enjoyed the article! Folks are certainly entitled to express their views…and thank you for sharing your opinion!
Tom
I found this article very interesting and useful. I shoot Nikon full frame for stills and am wondering what to do for video; whether to use my full frame Nikon or look at allternatives. GH4 was on top of my list based on word of mouth. Some “voice of experience” is particularly important.
Thanks,
Art
Hi Art,
When it comes to video it is always important to review your exact situation and the kind of productions you are planning to create rather than to make decisions based on ‘word of mouth’.
There’s no doubt that the Panasonic GH4 is an excellent camera for video, especially with its 4K capability, variety of formats, codecs, etc. In addition, the DMW-YAGH interface unit for the GH4 extends its capability for more audio, video and power inputs. No camera is perfect of course, and the GH4 would not be considered a ‘low light monster’. Most folks that I know who use it keep their videos productions at ISO-800 the majority of the time. I only kept mine for about 10 days before returning it for a modest restocking fee so I’m not the best person to provide in-depth, hands-on feedback.
If you’re going to be shooting in low light most of the time and without the use of a lot of studio lighting, than looking at a full frame camera like a Sony ar7 II may be a better fit for you. When I was shooting video with my D800 I found it was quite noisy at ISO-3200 and I typically kept my productions at ISO-800 with it. I’d usually bring 3-5 studio lights with me so I could properly light a scene and get the depth-of-field I needed.
It will also depend on the type of video work that you are planning to do. For example DSLRs typically do not track moving subjects in continuous auto-focus nearly as well as dedicated video cameras. Many DSLRs, like the D600 I owned, can suffer from moire when shooting video. My D800 was better but I still had to be careful with it from time to time. You may also get motion wobble or a ‘jello’ effect when doing faster panning motions with a DSLR because most of them use a rolling shutter rather than a global shutter. Where full frame DSLRs typically do well with video projects is in situations where shallow depth-of-field, and good separation of the subject from the background is preferred.
You’ll also need to consider what kinds of camera movements you are planning to integrate into your video work. Making investments in video-related gear like sliders, jibs, skater dollies and camera stabilizers can add a lot of production value. You’ll also have to consider sound capture and what type(s) of mics you’ll need.
Not sure if this has been helpful for you or not…sometimes answers are bigger than a breadbox.
Tom
I for one enjoyed reading the article, it was nothing more than an interesting perspective on why Thomas chose to go mirrorless, what is wrong with that? Here we go yet again with another rude comment from a person who contributed nothing, yet complains, your entitlement is rather disgusting. Remember you are not forced to read these articles, it is completely optional, but most of all it is free. There is nothing more annoying than reading a reply such as the one you wrote, kindly stop it.
Hi Jason,
I’m glad you enjoyed the article! I view our recent gear change as one focused on enhancing our client capability and simply getting the best tools for our for our current needs, and likely for the next several years to come. The fact that the GH4 is m4/3 and mirrorless did not enter into our decision.
Tom
Hi Thomas, I see you’ve invested in a “large format” camera vs your Nikon 1 system. :-) The G4 is a hot camera right now, and Panasonic is going all out with firmware updates that empower the unit further. It’s a wise choice for your video needs. My only criticism of it is that lame audio dock, but if you sync in post it’s completely unnecessary, as you can use any external audio recorder and simply sync.
As for future V4, I wouldn’t hold my breath about it’s potential 4k capability, unless someone at Nikon finally wakes up. It will benefit however from the sensor now in the J5, or perhaps something even better, although I doubt that. With the J5, fingers crossed it looks like Nikon is finally moving in the right direction with the 1 Series, so I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see.
Hi Spy Black,
I’m not holding my breath for 4K video with Nikon 1 either which is one of the reasons we made the move to the GH4. I still have a lot of clients that are happy with 1080 HD so the Nikon 1’s can augment things on that basis. You raise a good point about the audio with the GH4 which is something we investigated. Since the vast majority of our work is safety videos, we typically do voice overs and don’t use our gear to capture sound that needs to be sync’d so it wasn’t a big concern for us.
The new 20MP BSI sensor is a significant improvement for the Nikon 1 line in terms of IQ. I agree with you that a future V4 will likely have the same sensor. I imagine Nikon will tweak the capability of the V4 as they’ve done with other V-series cameras and allow a better buffer and few other things to try to justify the price spread. From what I’ve seen with my early fieldwork with the J5 the new sensor is much better and I think Nikon is definitely moving in the right direction.
Tom
Rick, you seam like a vulnerable type who invested heavily into DSLR gear and any news of people switching away from your type of gear hurts you deadly. Kindly, stop it :-)
Never in this article it was emphasized that the switch was from DSLR to MIRRORLESS! NEVER! You may wish to actually read it ;-)
.Amen
Rick, I guess that you feel threatened by other people’s opinions. If you don’t like it, just don’t read it. Simple as that. No need to be rude.
…welcome back… (???)
Fingers crossed…
Hi Shawn,
I will be back periodically as time permits…
Tom
Thomas,
Thanks for the article, I found it interesting. In addition to photography I’m also a videographer as well, and the GH4 is great for both mediums. I have both a GH4 and a D800 and just like you said the D800 never disappoints when it comes to stills. With that being said I was disappointed with the video cababilities with the D800 and that is where the GH4 came in. What ended up surprising me about the GH4 was how much I started using it for stills, you are right the sensors on the micro 4/3’s have come a long way. I mainly use the GH4 with a 12-35 2.8 lens and the images are tact sharp and it has great dynamic range for such a small camera. I also have become attached to all the customization options at your disposal with the GH4. Thanks for the article, I’ll be looking forward to more from you.
Hi Jason,
Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated! It’s great to hear about your positive GH4 experience. There is so much additional capability with that camera I know it will take me quite a while before I even begin to scratch the surface of what it can do!
Due to work pressures and other priorities I’m on an extended sabbatical from PL…if you want to keep up with my other postings it would be best to visit my photography blog as I only post here on PL as time permits.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
I have switched almost entirely to Olympus for my pet photography for many of the same reasons. I get what I want with a lighter package. I selected Olympus instead of Panasonic because of emphasis on stills (I doubt the Olympus, from a video perspective, would keep up with your Nikon 1’s, let alone a G4!) and I liked it’s handling / buttons better. That said, I have to chuckle about one thing. I just love the Olympus 40-150. From a sharpness / overall picture quality perspective it is better than nearly every Nikon lens I own (or have owned). The only exception is the 500mm f4 prime and its many times the expense and, of course, isn’t a zoom. That’s it. Obviously, it’s my favorite current lens. However it has one huge problem – it’s freaking HEAVY! With an OMD-M1 and this lens, I am back at DSLR weight (DX, not FX, fortunately). So, I am kind of envious of the Panasonic 35-100 2.8. It’s a great lens and it’s light. I have been sorely tempted to buy one for travel even if it is a redundant because it covers the same but smaller range of the Olympus. Did I say it was light? The Panasonic feels like it weighs nothing (maybe 1/3, 1/4, without looking up the specs) compared to the Olympus. It’s also much smaller (duh!) Anyway, if you get too carried away with these big lenses, half the size/weight advantage of m4/3’s goes right out the window.
Enjoy your new system!
Hi sceptical1,
I’ve been so busy that I really haven’t had time to do much with the GH4 yet. I did take it to Bird Kingdom with the 35-100mm f/2.8 to grab some quick bird images, all at f/2.8, so I could see how that lens performed wide open and I loved it! It also gave me a little bit of time to play around with the controls etc. I’m sure it will take me some time to get used to a new camera system. For what I do see so far I think the Panasonic m4/3 and Nikon 1 system will really work well together. The new BSI CX sensor now being used in the Nikon 1 J5 is a significant improvement and brings the Nikon 1 up to the lower end of m4/3 performance which is great to see.
The GH4 is ‘big’ in terms of other m4/3 camera bodies but I do really like the controls and functionality of it. I packed up all of my gear earlier today and it felt like a whack of it was missing! The difference in overall size and weight is really nice though!
Tom
Hi Thomas,
The GH4 was not available when I purchased my Olympus gear – I looked at the GH3. This is another reason I went for the Olympus. I must admit, had the GH4 been available, I might have purchased it instead. Regardless, I am a very happy camper and I think you will be too – even for stills.
I really do wish Nikon / Canon would get on with producing mirrorless cameras. I didn’t really understand how much of an advantage you would get with mirrorless with regard to the EVF (didn’t like it as well at first, now think it is superior). I get more in focus shots and with focus peaking, I can use manual focus with great confidence. It really was a revelation to me. You probably already know all this and know what you are going to get. All I know is that you are gonna have so much fun.
On a side note, the conversation in the other thread re mirrorless is really annoying and out of control. The clueless naysayers made me stop reading some very good posts because the reply’s were so rancorous. This thread is much more fun. I thought Bob made a good point regarding the weight hype, but the response was just ridiculous :) I still try to learn stuff (technique and process) from the writers / posters, and you can’t get answers in that environment. One poster over there suggested you could shoot .jpg in addition to raw to reduce your post processing time. I have shot raw for so long it never occurred to me that shooting .jpg might be a good idea…still skeptical, but might try it.
Hi skeptical1,
Having lived through a rather ‘rancorous’ bout on Photography Life last year I can really empathize with what Bob may be going through and feeling right now. It is not a pleasant experience and I have never understood why some folks become so glandular and rude from time to time. There really is no reason to behave in that fashion. It is unfortunate that some readers show no respect for the time, effort and thought that Bob put into his article. I can tell you from personal experience that being treated in that manner can be quite disheartening.
I am still learning the ropes with my GH4, but very much looking forward to getting the most out of the camera. Lots of new stuff as you mentioned…focus peaking, zebras, lots of new codecs…really a ‘brave new world’ of potential from a video standpoint! Plus there appears to be a lot of still image customization available which I am still getting this old, tired brain wrapped around!
In terms of shooting jpegs and RAW concurrently I have always done that with my digital cameras. I really like to look at the jpegs that come out of my cameras as I find it helps me more quickly determine what I may need to do with the RAW files. I also use the jpegs as a ‘baseline’ for my post production quality. If I can’t beat an out-of-camera jpeg then I know that I’ve screwed up the image and I should start over!
I shoot my Nikon 1 gear in “RAW + jpeg fine” just as I did with my D800. There is a similar setting in my GH4. Depending on the work I’m doing there is the odd occasion where the jpeg is perfectly fine to insert as a still into a video production so shooting in both formats does save me some time. The other reason that I have always shot in both formats is that I don’t use LR or any photographic software to file my images. I use Windows Explorer as I usually have all kinds of other types of files (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) that I also store in my client files and having the jpegs allows me to view my images without the need for special software to view RAW files.
Anyway…shooting in both formats has always worked well for me…but everyone has their specific needs.
Tom
Interesting re jpeg. I am a LR user so viewing raw is of course, part of that. I am brutally efficient about weeding out inadequate images that the whole process seems second nature.
The poster in the other thread presented this logic re mirrorless and jpegs. He said that the percentage of in focus shots was so high using mirrorless / EVF that the images needed little review so it was much faster to just through the much smaller jpegs and then only load RAW images when some fine tuning was needed – similar to your logic, if the jpeg is good enough, why go further.
So, two thoughts.
1. I basically agree that I get a higher percentage of sharp shots using mirrorless/EVF
2. Post processing like this may save time.
I will have to consider this. Faster processing = more $$ or more time
Hmmmm….
Now you have me thinking a bit too! I haven’t bothered to adjust my in camera jpeg settings at all in the past…I’ve just left them at default settings and then used that as a benchmark for my post processing. It may be beneficial for me to spend some time to try to maximize jpeg quality by creating custom profiles. That would likely lead to a higher percentage of jpegs being acceptable for certain types of projects, while still having the RAW files if needed. I will need to ponder this a bit more….
Tom
Hello,
I was interested in reading why you made the switch and found it interesting although totally not applicable to me. I consider myself to be a serious amateur and I primarily shoot landscapes and other nature subjects. My largest prints are 12″x18″, similar your most common large size, but I care very much about having the greatest detail and image quality possible and I crop fairly often. You have a business and your goal, understandably, is to be able to satisfy your clients’ needs which sounds like a lot lower bar than mine. You also shoot a lot of video which is of no interest to me and likely not of great interest to most D800 owners. I have been using Nikon and Canon SLRs for 45 years. My D800 produces by far the greatest image quality of any camera I have owned and achieving that is my goal.
Hi Larry,
Your D800 will do a fantastic job for you for many years to come! It is a wonderfully capable camera and I certainly enjoyed mine, especially for still photography.
Tom
Great write up of your specific needs and what fits to meet those. I have a D800 as well and am always cursing the weight (camera & gear) as well as the price of lenses and accessories that go with full frame sensors when I upgrade. I’m in the opposite side of work (no video sales) and I am always pushing limits with larger prints at high ISOs (3200-8000)as well as crazy crops with my work which is many corporate events/celebrations. Many events really prefer no or limited flash at them. It seems mirrorless just isn’t there enough yet.
Two questions –
1. With the D800, I can push files to the limits unlike any other system’s outputs I have tried to date. (Pulling back highlights/shadows, massive curves edits.) The files retain so much information I am constantly amazed. How do you find the editing of photos on the GH4 in those regards?
2. What are the flash systems like? I use Nikon’s CLS (with Phottix Odin) a great deal for CLS and for manual settings. Is there a comparable system for Panasonic?
Hi Jared,
I haven’t worked too much with the RAW files on my GH4 yet…but they do respond quite well. They won’t be nearly as good as your D800. The D800 is rated at 14.4 EV compared to 12.8 EV with the GH4 so there’s not much of a contest for the work you do in terms of dynamic range.
I can’t comment on the flash issue as I haven’t investigated that yet. I very seldom use flash in my work as I typically bring anywhere from 3 to 7 studio lights with me so I can illuminate up to 25 feet or more of area when I’m shooting video.
Tom
Nice article.
Glad you enjoyed it Marcos!
Tom
Hi Thomas, nice article! I’ve made my switch from D800 too, but to sony a7 system, as I can’t part with full frame.
You are absolutely correct that there’s no perfect system. I love D800 but it’s big and heavy, and i grew tired carrying it around for work and especially travelling.
I love a7 & a7s but they’re not without weakness too:
– battery life is way too short for my taste.
– I can’t switch from monitor to LCD with just one button press, and i can’t customize any button to do that
– Sony really need to improve their customer service. There are some bad experience, but the worst is when i asked them to clean my sensor the actually scratch it! It’s very slight and not affecting image quality but still, i wanna punch them in the face!
– my sony a7s is slightly focusing beyond infinity. It’s not a problem with native lenses since it use contrast detect AF. But it’s obvious with manual lens and adapted A-mount minolta/sony af lenses. Those lenses perfectly focus to infinity with a7. When I sent it to sony service they said it still within tolerance, and won’t fix it.
I manage to work around the problems and love the a7/s anyway. I love carrying them around, I love the image it produced, and love the fact i can use any lenses i want with appropriate adapter
Hi Arif,
Thanks very much for sharing your experiences with the Sony a7 and a7s…I’m sure many readers will find your experiences of interest.
Tom
Thomas, thank you for the informative article. Can you please share on why you selected the GH4 instead of one of the other m4/3 bodies?
I’m kind of in the same position of switching formats myself and had my eye on one of the Olympus models.
Hi Kevin,
The biggest single factor was video capability. The GH4 can record 4K video direct to an SD card without the need for an external recording device.
From a ‘future proofing’ standpoint (as much as there can be such a thing) the Panasonic DMW-YAGH base can turn the GH4 into a broadcast ready camera. I don’t think I’ll ever use this capability but I thought it would be great from a future resale standpoint.
I also liked the size, constant aperture, sharpness and optical image stabilization of their two f/2.8 zoom lenses. Another factor was the fact that the body is fully magnesium and is splash and dust proof. I really liked the layout of the controls. And, finally the GH4 had the highest rated m4/3 sensor…albeit just by a hair!
Tom
HI Kevin,
I am a long time pro and made the switch (for most uses) to Olympus. (Note: I still have a full Nikon DX system for wildlife) It’s a great system but not for video. The GH4 and OMD-M1 produce very similar stills quality. Both have good controls, but the Olympus menu system is …uh… difficult. I purchased my Olympus gear (2 OMD-M1’s, 1 OMD-M10 for travel and something nearly always with me) before the GH4 came out. I think the GH4 is an overall better value because of its versatility with video. Olympus has some things going for it the – like IBIS.
I also think Olympus offers somewhat better lenses – but they are heavier. As Thomas noted, the Panasonic 35-100 is very light. I have the Olympus 40-150 2.8 (the closest similar lens) and it is super sharp and longer, but it weighs a lot more.
It really is difficult to go too far wrong with either system. If you need video, get the GH4 and you will also get best in class stills quality. If you want IBIS and Olympus handling (and don’t care as much about video) get that.
While I will stay with my camera and gear for a few more years at least, I really enjoyed this article. Thank you Thomas very much!
You’re welcome Frank – I’m glad you enjoyed it!
Tom
Tom,
Bravo! Great article on issues many of us wrestle with, and how you viewed and dealt with them. With each new generation of DSLRs, since 1999, we got significant improvements, well worth the cost and capabilities to upgrade from the previous generations. As technologies improve now, the lower end of the market has gotten so good as to warrant consideration from those, who, just a few years ago, could not imagine themselves making such a “downgrade” in technology. I believe much of the high end technology is exceeding people’s ability to use it and/or justify the cost/weight that accompanies it. As I said in my article, I probably would not go FX if I were starting out today – not being a serious amateur. The truth be told, most of us exaggerate our needs, and overbuy, taking into account the most extreme situations we might find ourselves in.
I don’t know that I would go to the 4/3’s platform (yet), but certainly DX seems much more realistic to me now, even after shooting a D810 for the last year, and the D800 before that. I never thought I would hear myself saying that, but after having hiked the Rockies of Colorado and Alberta with a 35-40lb backpack, I often wonder what I would miss if I downsized to DX. I suspect the answer is, “nothing,” except, of course, the additional stress on my legs and back! ;)
Considering your needs and the capabilities of each platform – DSLR or mirrorless – is indeed the right way to make the decision. I stressed that point, but most seem to gloss over that comment.
As you succinctly demonstrated, if you are going to make such a move from one platform to another due to weight concerns, make sure the benefits are something substantial, not merely shaving a few ounces here and there.
Bob
Hi Bob,
I agree that many folks seemed to have missed that important point in your article, i.e. making a decision based on your needs and the capabilities of the camera system you are considering not just trying to save a little bit of weight.
You make a great point about the DX format. One only has to look at the sensor performance of the D7200 to see how far cropped sensor cameras have developed over the past couple of years. I’m sure if Nikon ever introduced a replacement for the D300 they’d be swamped with demand. There is a lot to be said for that sized sensor. It’s also interesting that Nikon seems to be launching some better quality lenses for DX as well.
I also think you’re right that many of us exaggerate our needs. If I had it to do over again I would not have gone full frame…a lesson well learned!
Tom
Hi Bob,
I moved from FX to DX (and lighter lenses) because I thought the difference in quality for wildlife was not significant enough to justify the extra weight. I did this based on the D7000, let alone D7100 / D7200. Note that I had a D700 and D3. I discarded my heaviest lens (500f4) and tried to discard the 200-400 (it came back and I am glad I kept it sort of) I still use it once in awhile, but I don’t carry it very far. If I am not shooting near a road, it doesn’t come out of the trunk. I found that I could get almost everything I wanted with the new 80-400. This is not a small lens, but it weighs much less than the 500f4 and 200-400 and I can hand hold it effectively, allowing me to ditch the tripod much of the time. I just don’t miss FX.
Then I added Olympus m4/3 and love that as well. I like it so much that I do most of my professional work with them. An Olympus OMD-M1 combined with their 40-150 2.8 and TC even makes for a passable wildlife camera. It doesn’t track as well as a good DSLR but I can largely compensate by pre focusing / tricks. For everything else but super low light (I would not shoot concerts with it even though the EVF would help nail focus) it is just fine.
I have always been a huge fitness buff. I carried 30-40lbs. of gear without complaint until about 5 years ago. Now that I am nearly 70 no amount of training seems to offset all that weight. I just had to get lighter if I wanted to do the same stuff I did before. Thank goodness for the new technology because it feels like it saved my back and my enjoyment of photography. The more days I am hiking and taking pictures the better. Life is too short to miss out on any of that!
Tom, always appreciate your article, including this one with your decision-making process. Thanks for taking the time to share.
Thanks Phoenix – glad you enjoyed the article!
Tom
I truly feel sorry for him!
Tom,
I really enjoy your article, thanks for sharing and time involved in posting it. We learn from different point of views not necesarly have to agreed with them.
Cheers,
Oscar.
Hi Oscar,
I agree 100%! As adults we learn best two ways…when we disagree…or when we self-discover.
Tom
A well written article that I can relate to very well. I changed from the GH3 to the D810 myself 6 months ago, after 5 years with m4/3, in an attempt to survive with one camera system only. Since I mostly shoot at ISO 64 with the D810, and I do print very large sometimes, I get files that are far superior to what I could achieve with the GH3. Still, I consider buying a G7 or GH4 (plus the 0,64x Speed Booster) as a second camera for video, backup and those occasions when speed and agility is more important than ultimate image quality. For video, any Panasonic camera runs circles around the D810, not so much for quality, but for functionality. Then there’s 4K.
It must also be said that I miss the smaller sensor a lot for product and macro photography. I can stop down for more DOF with the Nikon, but sometimes, I need to stop down further than my lenses allow. That’s inconvenient.
Hi Jorgen,
I’m glad you enjoyed the article and thanks very much for sharing your experience going from m4/3 to full frame. I think its important that we always keep in mind that changing formats moves us in all kinds of directions depending on our needs as photographers and videographers.
For macro-type work I absolutely love my Nikon 1 gear. Using the Nikon 1 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6 with extension tubes on a Nikon 1 body can get surprisingly good results.
Tom
Great article, Tom. Boy, I bet all of the Nikon digital fan boys are frothing at the mouth over this crusher!
Glad you enjoyed the article! As noted in the article the D800 is s superlative camera…we just needed to adjust our gear to be able to meet our clients’ needs in terms of video.
Tom
Hi Tom
Thank you again for a great article. I always enjoy reading them because of their “rationality”. As you said it is all about needs.
I can’t wait to see bird shots with your new cam. I am still working with the Nikon d7100 for working dogs photography. Since I’ve bought the 70-200 2.8 it has not left the camera.
I also own the Fuji x100s and even shoot dog work sometimes when I travel and don’t have space in the bag for the bigger cam. I am amazed at the quality of this small camera. I sometimes miss that I can’t switch lens, but for sight seeing it is really good.
I’ve been thinking to update to d750 but couldn’t move myself to it yet. Sometimes I think maybe I should try to go mirrorless (with interchangable lenses), most of all for weight reasons. I guess when the time is right, I’ll know.
Alis
Hi Alis,
Thanks for the positive words – much appreciated! We don’t plan on adding any long telephoto capability to our m4/3 gear as that part of our gear is really focused on providing broader video support for our clients. I can likely take a few images of cormorants in flight if I can get close enough. It would make for an interesting comparison article. Any of our long telephoto needs will be handled by our Nikon 1 gear.
I’ve heard great things about Fuji cameras but I don’t have any first hand experience with them. Your X100S seems to doing a good job for you which is great to hear.
Tom
After reading this I can hardly believe that Nikon and Canon even wastes time building anything other than these spectacular do it all mirrorless machines.
I have played with a Nikon 1 a bit recently and personally would never give up my D810 for one, or a Canon equivalent.
If I recall you also said the Tamron 150-600 was a game changer equivalent to the super teles from Nikon and Canon, well I was able to use one for a day of hard and fast raptor shooting and as someone who has used several of the Nikon super teles I can tell you without hesitation that the Tamron is pure crap in regards to IQ and performance in comparison so I think one must really take your articles with a healthy dose of caution to be honest.
Hi Monte,
Both Nikon and Canon make a range of great products that meet the needs of a lot of photographers and I certainly enjoyed my D800 and FX glass during the time I owned it. Sometimes we just need to make adjustments in order to shift with client needs. The Panasonic GH4 is like all other cameras in that it has its own list of trade-offs. Each of us needs to balance the pros and cons and use the gear best suited to our needs.
As far as the Tamron 150-600 goes, I believe it was a ‘game changer’ in terms of bringing affordable, lighter weight, long telephoto capability within the cost reach of a lot more photographers. Since the Tamron introduction, Sigma has added to the options available which is great for consumers.
I guess we have different recollections of our earlier Tamron discussions as I do not recall ever specifically stating that the Tamron would provide image quality and performance equal to a long Nikon prime as I would not have had any specific performance data to have made that specific comparison. I do recall making a generalized statement about the improvement in IQ of modern zoom lenses versus primes of older designs. *shrugs*…nevertheless its always good to hear from you.
Tom
Tom – glad to see that you’re back as your time allows. I have personally downsized my gear to D800E and 35mm 1.8 FX and 85mm 1.8 and they fit nicely in an air-tight container with re-usable silica and hygrometer. Perfect for travels.
BUT
Thinking of further reducing size and weight. Have a different system in mind though. 36mpixel is nice but I often had to resize to around 16 for a lot of images. Lossy DNG is great, but Adobe isn’t making it easy to use their command line mode…
Cheers,
Laci.
www.flickr.com/photos/lacimarkus
Hi Laci,
It is always a pleasure to spend time with Photography Life readers as time permits!
Your D800E and two FX primes are obviously doing a wonderful job for you – the images in your flickr collection are absolutely beautiful!
Tom
Thanks for the article.
I was really impressed by the Nikon 1 capability.
As a bonus for us, they don’t sell really well so you can get great discounts on bodies.
Hi Eric,
I think Nikon is doing a much better job with their inventory planning and the ‘fire sale’ prices of the Nikon 1 system during its first few years seem to have pretty much disappeared…at least with the V-series cameras.
If you’ve been impressed by Nikon 1 capability wait until you see the improvement in IQ with the new 20Mp BSI sensor…it is very nice indeed! Plus, Nikon has filed some very interesting Nikon 1 lens patents which include a 9-30mm f/1.8-2.8 VR zoom and a 10-600mm telephoto zoom…both of which, if they actually get produced, will add a lot more capability to the system!
Tom
10-600mm? I thought it was a typo at first.
Hi Eric,
So did I when I first read it! As long as Nikon puts its emphasis on the long end of the zoom I think the lens would get a lot of interest. The patent indicates that it will be a variable aperture lens, f/3.5-6.7. Having done a review on the Nikon P900 super-zoom bridge camera (you’ll have to go to my blog to read it as John Sherman did a great review on the P900 here at PL) I can say that the efov of 24-2000mm with that camera is a lot of fun to use. And, considering the tiny sensor in the P900 and the 83X zoom, the IQ actually is better than one would expect. A lens like a 10-600mm is never going to deliver top quality IQ but it would really bring ‘super telephoto’ capability to a lot of people whose main interest would be just being able to ‘get the shot’.
Tom
addicted to sharpness ..
i would go to phase one before i would go mirrorless
Hi Gregory,
Everyone has their needs…
Tom
Goodbye D800, Hello GH4!
This only makes sense when talking about video. When it comes to stills you are better off sticking with the Nikon D800, 800E or 810.
But I guess you wanted an attention grabbing headline, even if it’s somewhat misleading.
I have long been waiting for mirrorless to rise to the functionality of the DSLR when it comes to stills capturing moving subjects.
I am still waiting.
Hi Bengt,
Increased video capability was my largest reason to switch from the D800 to the GH4 as was noted in the article. If I was only using my D800 for stills photography there wouldn’t have been any compelling reason to make the switch. The Nikon 1 system does a great job capturing stills of moving subjects and with the new BSI sensor image quality is much improved. Newer Nikon 1 bodies can shoot 20fps with full AF-C. The Nikon 1 V2’s that I use shoot at 15fps in AF-C. For certain types of captures (e.g. a bird landing on a nest) Nikon 1 cameras can shoot at 30fps and 60fps with the first frame defining focus for the balance of the images in the burst.
Tom
Great… yet another Nikon digital fan boy ranting and raving with nothing to show for it. So typical…
If you’d like to see plenty of sample images taken with Nikon 1 gear drop over to my photography blog and check things out under the “Nikon 1” category.
Tom
Tom, I think he was referring to Bengt
Hi Sam,
I think folks here are being respectful and honest in their opinions. My comment was not directed at anyone who was posting in this article thread. It was a generalized comment that was intended to compliment the readers here at Photography Life who maintain a high level of discourse seldom found on other sites.
Tom
A really interesting read, which I throughly enjoyed. As a Panasonic Lumix G Ambassador it’s wonderful to see someone enjoying the GH4 and understanding its potential. I’m not sure if you are aware but you could use your Nikon Lenses on your GH4 by attaching an adapter such as a Metabones Speedbooster.
All the best
Ross Grieve
@rossgrievephoto
Hi Ross,
Yes, I was aware of the Metabones adapter. I did not want to use my Nikkor lenses with the GH4 as I also wanted to get rid of the size and weight of those lenses.
Tom
Hi Tom,
I enjoyed the article and much of what you say resonates with me. Look forward to reading more from you! :)
I’m glad you enjoyed the article Sharif – not sure how often I will be able to return to post here at Photography Life. Since this was a major change in how we support our clients with our choice of gear I made some time in my schedule.
Tom
Nikon full-frame DSLRs are sorely behind when it comes to video. It makes no sense that I can shoot super slo-mo videos of birds and flying insects at 720p/240fps with my iPhone, but have no such capability with my D610. The next Nikon DSLR should have 4K video and at least 1080p/120fps, or else Sony and Panasonic are going to wipe the floor with Nikon.
Hi Stephen,
I agree that Nikon full-frame DSLRs would not be the best choice for folks whose primary focus is video. Having said that, for people looking for outstanding performance for still images Nikon does make some of the best full frame and cropped sensor cameras available. It really comes down to individual needs and choosing the best gear to meet those needs.
Tom
Thanks for the article. I am one of the people that cannot choose between DSLR (D800) and mirrorless (Olympus E-m1), so any opinion about this subject is welcome. I use both now. The extra depth of field of the Olympus is for me one of the biggest advantages (for photography, I do not shoot video). Even photographing at 2.8 gives a reasonable dof wich makes the camera very usefull in low light situations. An other advantage is the extremely fast autofocus system thatso much more reliable than the one of the D800. What is the use of 36MP if the result is not fully sharp because of AF errors?
I must say now I lean towards the D750 with kit lens as my second “lightweight” camera because switching between the 2 system always confuses me. I have been a a DSLR shooter for over 35 years so the system is a bit in my bones and for my work the resolution is a plus. At the same time I must say the D800 feels like an old-fashioned Dinosaur compared to the Olympus…
Hi Cees,
Making these kinds of decisions is certainly not easy for any of us. I first started contemplating the change to the GH4 in the fall of 2014. At that time we could not get the money out of the FX gear that the business needed to justify the switch-over. Then, as we began to use the Nikon 1 gear more and more for everyday stills work and increasingly for video, it just became increasingly harder to justify the business having a lot of capital tied up in FX gear. The recent price increase on Nikkor lenses worked to our advantage as did some manufacturer sponsored discounts on the Panasonic gear. We were able to get a sufficient amount of money for the FX gear and bought the new m4/3 gear at some attractive pricing to make the switch-over economically viable.
I imagine that there will soon be a new GH5 with perhaps a higher pixel density m4/3 sensor and even more video capability. After critically assessing our needs we felt that the GH4 would meet them for many years to come and waiting for the ‘latest and greatest’ would not provide any significant benefits to the business so we pulled the trigger now since the economics aligned in a very favourable way.
Having been burned by being an ‘early adopter’ of the D600 there is something to be said for buying a camera part way through its life cycle.
Trying to assess things logically is often difficult since our emotions can often get wrapped up in our choice of camera gear and it is easy to get fixated on some small technical issue that in the bigger scheme of things really is a non-issue. I found that identifying true ‘must have’ purchase criteria is a great start. Then listing all of the ‘nice to have’ criteria and rank ordering them in terms of importance is a good second step. Then, critically evaluating the various options under consideration against this ‘decision matrix’ really helps to take the emotion out of the decision.
Tom
Hello Thom,
Thanks for your prompt answer. Yes Nikon is increasing the prices much quicker than increasing the quality. Luckily Tamron and Sigma are filling the gap. If I compare to Olympus: even a pro lens like the Nikon 24-70mm 2.8 cannot reach the great build quality of my Olympus 12-40mm 2.8 that really reminds me to the former build quality of the old Nikon lenses in the Film area.
Except the arguments I mentioned already there is one other point why I am leaning towards FX: “saleability”. Most photographers know that 36 mp is overkill but clients like stock agencies or sales agencies who sell pictures on canvas might prefer higher pixel counts. My concern is that more megapixels will sell better.
Hi Cees,
If achieving ultimate image quality is your prime motivation then staying with a larger sensor camera with excellent dynamic range and colour depth is the way to go.
Tom
The D800e/A7r has 11% lower dynamic range for about same depth of field and shutter speed as ie. E-M1.
E-M1 is behind D800e only about 2/3 stops in real world for same ISO and beats them when those need to use higher ISO to get same depth of field and shutter speed.
The larger sensors doesn’t really give any other benefits than possibility magnify final print by a format ratio.
Hi Mk.82…thanks for sharing your point of view.
Tom
I have to learn this skill…. Thanks Tom
Hey Tom – great to hear from you!
It is amazing to see the change in gear and the capabilities that new stuff offers. I know from reading your site the Panasonic was taking over and I think you have given us well reasoned thoughts on why. I constantly think about “Good Enough” for my needs.
For the same reason – I am all N1 now happy as you are with DxO’s abilities to clean up work and give me photos, again for me needs, that work perfectly. Now in a MUCH smaller package! I know you don’t need a full frame sensor and m4/3 will serve you well.
As you know I have looked at the Oly EMD5 on several occasions, as I am so impressed with the glass they have available. Oly and Panisonic both with some beautiful glass. I, as you and others, patiently wait for the faster N1 zoom glass that keeps me with N1. The J5 looks awesome and I see great things in store for the “good enough” v4.
As always great to see your well thought out reasoning and think you will be happy with the weight off your shoulders! Technology is great!
Mike
Hi Mike,
Always great to hear from you and thanks for the positive comment on the article – much appreciated!
We spent quite a bit of time on this decision, and not just for ‘today’ but also looking down the road a few years. At some point when I stop doing client work I anticipate that we will sell the Panasonic m4/3 gear and use our Nikon 1 system gear exclusively. That’s one of the reasons that we do not intend to invest in any more m4/3 glass than is required for client work. With things like the new BSI sensor the Nikon 1 system is becoming more and more capable every day and for my ‘post client days’ it will be more than sufficient to meet my needs.
Tom
Hi Tom ; I enjoyed you’re article and am fascinated by the DSLR/Mirrorless (silly description) tussles. Having transitioned for DX to FX and invested in a swath of new Nikon FX lenses, I bought myself an a6000 as a travel/lightweight camera and guess what.. fell in love with it!
After consulting my shrink about the DX/FX/ASPC mind f*** I’d got myself into, I decided it was just a camera! And it was doing a job like all the other cameras I’ve had over the last 43 years. As it happens it’s doing a brilliant job.
Keep it up buddy.
Hi Keith,
I think deciding “it was just a camera” is something all of us need to do! This does help to simplify our decisions and frees us up from technical stuff that quite frankly just gets in the way. I think this is akin to buying a car…I really don’t need to understand how an internal combustion engine works when I buy a car…but I sure as heck need to know how to drive it to arrive at my ultimate destination safely! And, depending on that ultimate destination I may very well change my choice of vehicles…just like I may change my choice of cameras.
Tom
Hi Thomas, as always, great article. When I was debating (if you can call it a debate – some people bring the worse in me ;) ) the “mirrorless vs. dslr” I did think about your move to Nikon 1 (I did not know that you went GH4 route – not surprising since 4/3 sensor is a bit larger but the size/weights benefits equals those of Nikon 1) – Your move to 4/3 / CX makes total sense, since I remember you mentioning that video has become major part of your business (I consider D800 and even D750 very so, so video cameras – nice that it is there but…) – Sadly, I would only benefit from 4/3 or CX camera only for my ski shoots and for that I need really fast accurate focusing (plus maybe I am being old fashioned – did I mention that I hate change :) , but I really like regular viewfinder :)
Anyways – I just wanted to say that it was great to see your name pop up in the “by:” field? (as an ‘article by Thomas Stirr’)
I hope you are enjoying your time off… :)
Hi Jack,
Always good to connect with you! I’m glad you enjoyed the article and thanks for the positive comment. At some point down the road when I stop doing client work I’ll likely just keep my Nikon 1 system. Haven’t had much time to relax during my ‘time off’… :-) still have so much backlog with which to deal.
Tom
Yeah, same here – busy does not even begin to cover it (since I am trying to salvage at least parts of the weekends for fun/hiking). I really wanted to like mirrorless (regardless of what people may think ;) ) but I just can’t get use to it (can’t teach old dog new tricks? – nah, I think I am just stubborn).
Hopefully you will find some time to “come up for air”. I am going to visit my dad for couple of months and have a bit of the “Europe trip” so that is my “light at the end of the tunnel”. :)
Sounds like it should a wonderful time…and a well deserved rest!
I will still work (I work remote – but my dad should keep me from doing it too much :) )
Nice article Thomas. Thank you. I went through much the same thought process and transition. I very often use a Promote Control for my time lapse, bulb ramping and HDR work. When they added GH4 compatibity I took the plunge. Every photographers has different needs but the GH4 is just what I need.
I’m glad you enjoyed the article Spencer – and thank you for the positive comment!
Tom
Hi Thom
I understand your point of view, it is a very valid one. I (myself) am very tempted to switch to a smaller and lighter camera, but I came from film SLR cameras and I personally find a big difference between watching through an OVF or an EVF. It is personal, I perhaps it is not a valid point, but with the EVF I feel myself as watching TV instead of watching the real thing. It is subjective, I know, and this is the reason why I sometimes carry excess weight.
By the way I own a mirrorless, but I use it mostly domestically.
It must be the other way, but we people don´t think all the same, otherwise we would have just only one brand and only one model.
Regarding your reasons to switch gear, I found them valid, and I can´t understand why some people felt injuriated for your decision, and worst reading the way you result insulted.
In retrospective it was only one opinion, your opinion, mine is different, but neither I am crucifying you nor you are crucifying me.
Many thanks for posting your opinion, and enjoy your sabbatical.
Nestor
Hi Nestor,
Thanks for taking the time to express you thoughts – much appreciated! I certainly understand your experience using an EVF as I also find it much different that looking through the viewfinder of a DSLR like a D800! There is a lack of brightness and clarity that does take some time with which to become familiar. It is one of the trade-offs that one makes when making this type of change in equipment. EVFs are getting much better but may never match a DSLR in terms of detail and clarity.
I think it is great that as people we have different opinions, it is one of the factors that keeps life interesting!
Tom
hehe – If I said this: ” EVFs are getting much better but may never match a DSLR in terms of detail and clarity” I would have a ‘lynching party’ after me. But yeah – that is one of the things with me too… :)
Agreed,
We view more and more images electronically rather than optically; TVs, computer monitors, pads and smart phones. I don’t see the EVF image quality as a problem. EVF black out time, battery drain and AF speed, however, are issues where the DSLR still offer advantages. However, mirror slap, vibration and noise, DSLR PDAF inaccuracy and need for fine tuning provide powerful offsets in favor of mirrorless.
In summary, it’s only a matter of time when the DSLR becomes a thing of the past.
Hi Bengt,
It has only been a little over a week since I sold my D800 and I am already quite used to the EVF in the GH4. It really doesn’t take that much time to get used to this style of viewfinder. I did have to change my glasses and get rid of the ‘auto darkening’ on my lenses as this can really cause viewing issues when using an EVF…but I did that some time ago so I’d have a better shooting experience with my Nikon 1 gear.
Tom
GH4 is an excellent camera – If I did video I would not even look at anything else. Yeah, the scan rates of ARRI Or Red (both are in the 0.002s – I think 0.001s is no artifacts speed) are so much better than GH4 ( 0.014s – huge improvement from 0.035s of GH3 <– I think that was it – can't find that reference anymore but I remember that it was over 2X higher) but then again – we are talking about dedicated video cameras (much bigger too) which cost 5-10X (and more) more than GH4. GH4 is awesome (so I hear – never did hold it) but it is sadly not what I need (oh my, would I love my backpack to weight half when I am skiing down 40+ degree chute to set up for a shot :) )
But – it looks like Panasonic created one heck of a product – especially for the money.
“We view more and more images electronically rather than optically;” – really? we go trough life using our eyes to translate images into a picture vs. using electronics to present us with a picture – even if we watch TV 5 hours a day (waste of time) we would still use “optics” way more than “electronics” :)
mirror slap = not really important – for anything tripod mounted there is live view
vibration = look above (neither one matters for hand held – or at least minimal – If I really need to avoid mirror slap/vibration I WILL use live view)
noise = can be an issue with wildlife (but accurate fast focus is more important)
“In summary, it’s only a matter of time when the DSLR becomes a thing of the past.” – perhaps, but it will be a while and what is important is now, not “5-10 years from now” – and when it happens it will NOT be what mirrorless is today (meaning mirrorless users will be replacing their equipment for new technology anyways :) ). For now – if you need a fast accurate AF (sports etc) or focusing in low light (event photography) and similar (both are main parts of my photography needs) you will stay with dslr – especially since FX mirrorless does not offer enough of weight/size benefit over dslr FX – but hey – I will not start that useless debate again… ;)
GH4 and E-M1 beats already cameras like Canon 70DMk2 in AF speed and accuracy, and even tracking. Only Nikon camera that beats those are D4s now and the difference is negligence.
And when it comes to low light focusing and composition, GH4 is totally own class (E-M1 doesn’t have -4Ev capacity, only -3Ev) to any DSLR as even Canon 6D etc are totally lost while those two allows you to see what you are photographing and GH4 focus without problems.
The problem with DSLR is that those users often have very old information or no real world comparison under their belts. DSLR only real benefit is the battery, but if 1300-1600 frames from a single battery with E-M1/GH4 isn’t enough…. You can carry the extra battery with you or get the grip.
whatever works for you man…
Hi Jack,
I will look over my shoulder and stay away from low hanging tree boughs…re: ‘lynching’..!
Tom
hehe – yeah- I get very compulsive (part of ADD), especially if I have been working for a while on one task and my brain either “needs distraction” or it is late in a day… :) – like now.. meh….
Hi Thom
I don´t understand why your decision created such a turmoil.
A camera today is a tool, it can be a better tool or a worse one, and anyone with common sense makes a simple choice, either the best one, or the one which offers the best price performance for the task.
In other words I can buy a can opener and use it to open a can or try to use it for driving screws, but I can buy a screwdriver and us it driving screws and with the help of a rock (because I don´t bought a hammer) I can open a can.
In my example I magnified the situation, but as you can see with a screwdriver I can open a tuna can, and so many else. Which one is the better, short answer BOTH if you use the screwdriver for driving screws and the can opener for opening cans.
Thom, sorry for posting this comment, but I am feedup with this kind of senseless arguments that follows your decision. If I need 36 MP the 810 is a hell of a camera, if I need 6 MP we have quite a lot of cameras capable , D810 included. And please before someone starts an argument about 6MP I wrote it just only as a low MP value, I was tempted to write 1MP, but for today standards it is very low.
Hi Nestor,
It’s always good to hear from you – thanks for expressing your point of view! I agree 100% with you that a camera is simply a tool that we buy to do a job, and all of us need to make optimum decisions when it comes to selecting gear that meets our needs. What is the right choice for one person may not be for the next.
I guess we have a bit of a different view of the discussion thread to this article. For the most part I thought it was very thoughtful and respectful and likely was of help to a lot of people who are contemplating a change with their gear. From time to time we do get folks who may express their views in a somewhat more blunt and pointed way but to me that does not detract significantly from the many other readers who expressed their thoughts using a more reasoned and collaborative approach.
Tom
Tom, you are one of the most thoughtful and respectful posters not just on photographylife but on any site (someone I can learn from ;) – but nah… :) ) – I don’t remember one instance when you ware out of line even if someone really deserved it…. I hope you are having a great day
Hi Jack,
Thank your for your kind words – they are most appreciated! I have a very simple approach to life…if I wake up on this side of the grass it has to be a great day, and the best one I have!
Tom
Great way to be – I have a “hakuna matata” approach to life myself, but it is easy to draw me into a pointless debate (especially on my ‘ADD’ days – something I HAVE TO work on) – At the end life is good when we do something we love doing… :)
nestor – I think you misunderstood – Tom replied in regard to: ‘ If I said this: ” EVFs are getting much better but may never match a DSLR in terms of detail and clarity” ‘ – lol – his reply “I will look over my shoulder and stay away from low hanging tree boughs”, was a joke (I am sure of it)
Hi Jack,
Yes…some things meant in jest (as was my low hanging tree boughs comment) may not always come across as originally intended.
Tom
hehe – I knew exactly what you meant… :)
Hi Jack
I think you misunderstood my point.
Both OVF and EVF are comparable, which you consider the best is a personal matter.
My point was that from my personal point of view I prefer the OVF, although I own and use not so much a mirrorless.
I was expressing my disconfort with the argument of which one is better, because I repeat is a personal matter.
And as Thom said some comments are blunt and pointed way, that kind of comments was the reason of my last reply.
English is not my mother tongue, then either you misunderstood me or I expressed my opinion with the wrong words.
Hello Nestor,
Please accept my sincere apologies if you thought my comment was directed at you. It was meant to be a general comment, and a complimentary one, about the high quality of the discourse here at Photography Life.
Tom
Thought provoking article. I’m on the fence and have been for the past few months, as to whether or not to sell my D800 and lenses in favour of a smaller system. I don’t print larger than A3 or thereabouts, I never have, and have no plans to. Yes the DR of the D800 is very good, but the APSC sized camera I’m thinking of getting has superb image quality anyway. Tough decision as I’ve worked with my Nikon for two and a half years and it’s never disappointed. Smaller filter size and associated prices, easier travelling, etc sure are tempting reasons to switch.
Hi Stephen,
Wrestling with making a significant change with camera gear is never an easy process. From the time that we first started contemplating a change until we finally made the decision to do it and could economically justify the change for the business took almost a year. The Nikon D800 is a superb camera, that as you said has never disappointed you, which makes it all that much more difficult of a decision. Sometimes we can do all of the rational thinking possible but if we get a very strong message from our gut that its time to do it – then its time.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Your last sentence is exactly what’s going on at the moment. I’ve had a sale for my D800 lined up more than once, and I’ve pulled out of the deal at the final moment each time. I suppose I’ll take comfort in the fact that it took you a year.
Hi Stephen,
If the economics would have worked last fall we would have pulled the trigger then. For some reason we just couldn’t get what we needed for our FX gear to have the change make economic sense for us. I think that Nikon’s recent price increases on lenses ‘helped the stars align’ for us in terms of used values. When selling thousands of dollars of gear and moving to a new platform timing can play a big part. We also lucked into some attractive Panasonic pricing…likely because there is a GH5 in the pipe and coming soon. That didn’t bother us at all…buying a camera part way through its life cycle often means that the bugs are fixed and any early production problems have been addressed.
Tom
You make a good point re cameras part way through life cycle. Not only are they less likely to have problems, but they are in most cases, cheaper as well. They’re just as much a consumer product as an iPhone, and companies know that people will clamour for the latest model whether or not they need it.
I was out taking shots for a thesis I’m writing, and again found myself pondering this subject. So many positives and virtually no negatives (unless I’m using film).
Thanks again for a thought provoking article Tom.
This article is not about the pro and cons of any camera system but the reason why the switch has to made. I truly believe that there’s no wrong or right in your decision process but more to the work requirements. In fact I believe my I’m making the right decision to keep my Canon XA10 for video. I have a D7000 and D750 that I could use for video but without any focusing aid e.g peaking from those DSLR I feel so difficult to get a sharp focus on my subjects. Thanks for sharing your thoughts Thomas.
Hi Remi,
You are absolutely right in your assessment of the purpose of the article – it was not to extol the virtues of any particular camera system or format, but rather simply explain the rationale behind why a specific decision was taken. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
Tom
Hello Thomas,
So you want a small, light weight camera with high IQ for stills and top notch video.
I am glad that you are temporarily happy with your choice, because you probably will not be for long.
You have settled for a compromise when it comes to stills, and most likely even for video looking at it in a longer perspective.
I don’t shoot video. If I did I would buy the best video camera that fits my video budget, and keep using the best available (FF) camera for stills.
I have long been cheering on the mirrorless revolution because I recognize the compromises associated with moving parts, including the mirror, and the inaccuracy of indirect PDAF. There is one area in particular where I have been looking at making a change and that is for bird photography. I would like to reach 600+mm, but my bird photography is mostly for fun so I am not willing to dedicate $12,000 to just that. What comes to mind is a camera with a smaller format, high pixel density image sensor like a Nikon 1, OMD MFT or even a D7200. The unfortunate truth is that while these make it easier to reach out and photograph birds, as shown in your own excellently captured Nikon 1 bird shots, the resolution and the details are not there, compared to a quality FF image. I am still a bit curious about the latest OMD with a soon to be released Zuiko Pro 300mm f/4 lens, but I am not holding my breath.
I am convinced that if you are serious about photography, and possibly video, there will never be the ONE camera that does it all satisfactorily.
Hi Bengt,
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. We all make decisions based on the criteria that is important to us at any given point in time. From your comment I understand that you would have made a different decision than me – and that is certainly your prerogative.
As noted in my article I believe that there is no such thing as a perfect camera or lens and everything we buy comes with some sort of trade-off or compromise – regardless of the level of investment we are willing to make. Which trade-offs make sense for us at any given time period will depend on our individual needs, budget, and the nature of the work that each of us does – and quite frankly by which gear we simply enjoy using the most.
We have a significant difference in opinion in terms of judging the seriousness of a photographer. You are certainly welcome to your opinion that seriousness should be judged by the gear that a photographer chooses to own and by their level of investment in their gear.
My viewpoint is that the seriousness of a photographer has got absolutely nothing to do with the gear that they own or by the amount of money they have invested in it. The thickness of someone’s wallet is not a measure of their seriousness to photography, but rather of their financial capacity.
It is my firm belief that the level of individual seriousness that a photographer has is found within them and not in their gear. It is in their dedication to their craft, their willingness to continually learn and experiment, and by the personal standards to which they hold themselves accountable given the inherent limitations of whatever gear in which they have chosen to invest and use.
Tom
I’m sorry if I hit a nerve, Thomas.
I thought you wanted to “stirr” up a discussion.
Anyway, thanks for your input even if it’s a bit narrow in my view.
Bengt
Hi Bengt,
No need at all for any kind of apology! No nerves of any kind were hit or injured in any way. We simply have differences of opinion which we are free to share. I’ve actually quite enjoyed our interchange of opinions and it has sparked an idea for a future article which I am hoping to make time to write sometime this fall.
Tom
Why don’t you just switch to lighter FF DSLR (d610 for example) and slower, lighter glass instead? m43 set is NOT any lighter than equivalent FF setup, considering their 2 stop slower optics for the same aperture.
Oh and now FF bodies are really dirt cheap – I found grey imported D750s are now less than $1500.
Hi J,
It sounds like you’ve found the right camera format for your needs at a very attractive price. The D610 is a great camera which I’m sure you’ll enjoy! As noted in the article, the primary reason for my switch was not size and weight. For the type of work I do the depth-of-field characteristics of the full frame format were problematic for me, as was the lack of certain video capabilities. As far as the D610 goes, I did have a D600 and it was very prone to moire when shooting video which was a significant issue. I also could not make aperture changes while in LiveView which made the camera time consuming and inefficient to use for my purposes.
Tom
J – If my main prerogative was video I would not think twice about going with GH4 (size and weight IS significantly lower when compared to D750 or so and I would NEVER recommend D750 solely for its video capabilities (which are OK but nothing amazing). I love my FX DSLR’s but I totally understand why Thomas went with GH4)
Your business webpage still says you use a D800… no sign of GH4!
Hi John,
I have two web sites and my HR-related business site site has not been updated yet. This site will eventually not have any photo/video reference on it at all as it will be dedicated to my HR-related services i.e. executive coaching, normative assessments, employee surveys and customized training. I haven’t bothered updating the gear information on this site as those pages will be deleted in the future.
If you check out my photography site: tomstirrphotography.com you will see an updated gear list: tomstirrphotography.com/photo…y-services
Tom
Thomas,
I greatly appreciate your honesty and your common sense articles. I have recently reviewed all your articles about the Nikon 1 and am now eagerly waiting to see how you enjoy the Panasonic GH-4 for bird and nature photography. I am at the cusp of making the move from Canon DSLRs and L glass to the Nikon 1 or m4/3 system. I’m in my early 70s and tired of hauling the big stuff around. I’m a hobbyist, I have a web site, and I enjoy making books with my images and making relatively small prints …no need for a massive number of pixels. I’ve been amazed by the feather detail in your Nikon 1 images and the DOF you get with the super zoom lens. I’m sure I would love the portability.
I’ve been waiting for the Oly m4/3 300/4 to see what it weighs and costs ..I have no doubt it will be up to their Pro standard. That would provide me to the equivalent to my 300/2.8 + 2x combo on FF and if I added the 1.4x, to the Canon monster on the 7DII. I have DxO Optics Pro 10 so I think I will have little to worry about in terms IQ and resolution for my purposes. I’m big into feather and structural details. I’m not a landscape shooter. There may be some difficulty with BIF. I’ll probably keep the 7DII, the new 100-400 II, and a 1.4x but sell the 5DIII, 24-70, and 300/2.8 + 2x and replace them with m4/3 or Nikon 1 equivalents. I suspect my photography buddies will think I’m crazy, but I know I will have more fun and less concerns when I travel. Enjoyment is what it is all about!
Your article has made me really assess my needs, wants, and expectations, and if a Nikon 1 or m4/3 satisfy your needs for your business, I’m sure they will work for me and my hobby.
Thanks again for all your great posts. I am also enjoying your website. Glen
Hi Glen,
Thank you for your positive and supportive comments – they are most appreciated! I’d be happy to chat/discuss things in more detail if that would be helpful. I’m not sure where you are located. If you are in Canada or the continental US I’d be happy to chat over the phone and give you some of my observations first hand if you like. My contact info is on my blog.
Tom
in other news – I went from medium format to iphone 3 (sure someone can find plenty of reasons – legit reasons… but that should not be posted in photography blog)
Nobody is forcing you to read it, the heading is a fairly clear indication of where the article is going so unless you are stupid (unlikely as you can, at least, read) you should just skip it and read the next article. The d800 is not a medium format camera and the GH4 is not an iPhone so your ‘example’ makes no sense whatsoever, but guess what… it’s your opinion and it’s a free medium so you are most welcome to make it, whether or not your comment should be posted in photography blog is up to the individual reader to decide but in my opinion it reeks of troll bullshit. Now bugger off.
I made the same experience, Thomas!
I came from a heavy Nikon D700-equipment, when I changed to the Lumix GH-System from Panasonic (I am a landscape- and nature-photographer, so weight and volume is an important factor to me). At present it’s also the GH4 which is in my backpack: Maybe the best camera I ever owned! In every respect it is a winner, especially in ergonomics und functionality.
You are so right Thomas to underline these two important questions to ask before buying onself into an expensive camera system:
1. What are my real needs? (circumstances of shooting, range of lenses needed, image quality required in most cases)
2. Which system fits these needs best, consisting NOT ONLY of the body/sensor, BUT ALSO of the lenses AND the post processing software
A careful analysis of these two questions brought me to the GH(4)-system, and I never looked back!
For those who still have doubts concerning the image quality of the mFT-sensor, I recommend to loan a GH4 in combination with the Panleica Nocticron 42,5mm/ f 1.2 – you will be surprised!
Or look at my pictures on: Markus Bolliger, Flickr
Best regards from Switzerland,
Markus
Hi Markus,
Thanks very much for sharing your perspectives and experiences making the change from a full frame camera to micro four/thirds. The Panasonic GH4 is certainly an excellent camera and I’m not surprised at all that you are having a great experience with it! I ended up only keeping the GH4 for less than two weeks and then returned it, paying a small restocking charge. A good friend of mine helped me see things differently from a financial perspective. I wrote a follow up article on Photography Life about these additional considerations. photographylife.com/thoug…-cash-flow
What initially drew me to the GH4 was its awesome video capabilities and there’s no question that is where the camera really excels! Since it has the best-rated M4/3 according to DxOMark I thought I would also enjoy it from a stills perspective. Unfortunately that was not the case. I found that the RAW files were quite erratic when using OpticsPro 10 Elite. Without trying out a camera it is very hard to know how it will meld with preferred software. Folks who use Adobe products exclusively, or the supplied Lumix software, would likely have a much better experience than I did. To be honest, I really disliked working with GH4 RAW files. I also did not like the m4/3 format in terms of image shape for still photography. I know that is a relatively small thing but folks do need to appreciate that there is a difference shooting 4/3 versus 3/2 formats.
Perhaps I got a bad copy, but I found that the Panasonic 12-35mm f/2.8 was very prone to flare which was a significant issue for my video productions. I typically shoot indoors under industrial lighting which often hits the lens from a range of angles. This caused multiple flare points which were difficult to overcome. On the other hand, the Panasonic 35-100mm f/2.8 was superb.
Anyway, that was just my experience. I know a lot of other folks who use the GH4 and absolutely love the camera just like you do! I ended up deciding that the Nikon 1 system best meets my needs and I plan on adding a Nikon 1 V4 when it comes out, hopefully early in 2016. I recently purchased a Nikon 1 J4 with the 10-30mm PD lens and a Nikon WP-N3 underwater housing to act as my inclement weather/underwater solution…buying both components at crazy good prices.
Tom
Oh Tom- what a pity you couldn’t settle with the GH4!
But: Horses for courses!
What would interest me most from your experience, as I also use DxO Optics Pro 10 to convert the RAW- into DNA-files: what were the weaknesses of your files concretely? What did you miss?
Of course there are better cameras/sensors out there for still photography, but in my eyes the GH4 offers a very good compromise between weight, bulk, ergonomics, functionality, quality, lens line-up, and price. And since transportability is a major requirement to me, I have chosen this system.
Concerning the format-question I see things differently. To me the 4/3-format is more suitable to compose an image than the 3/2-format, which in my experience is neither fish nor fowl – not square-like, not panoramic-like. It is a pure hazard that this format became the standard in photography (see: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/…ar_Barnack. And if you visit the Louvre or the National Gallery, and make statistics about the length-breadth-ratio of the paintings, you will discover that most of them are closer to 4/3 than to 3/2. Furthermore 4/3 fits better into the formats of most magazines.
Anyway, all mirrorless systems progress in an amazing way, and even those equipped with smaller sensors deliver image qualities being unthinkable only some years ago. So I am glad to hear that with the Nikon 1 you also found the tool which fulfills best your requirements.
Best regards,
Markus
Hi Markus,
My experience with 4×3 versus 3×2 is likely atypical. I do a lot of images for our poster business. These include safety, wellness, anti-bullying and respectful workplace. Based on our poster format a 3×2 image works much, much better for my purposes. I also market some prints and photo art. All of these are printed in-house on our HP Z3200. The vast majority of them are trimmed at 17″ x 23″, and allowing for a 2.5″ white border a 3/2 image ratio (i.e. 12″ x 18″) fits absolutely perfectly with what we do. I can just drop an image right into the format and we’re good to go. With our industrial video business I integrate a number of still photos into the safety and training videos we do for clients, and again a 3×2 horizontal format works much better for me with 1080 HD video than does a 4×3 format. With so much of what we do skewed towards a 3×2 format, I found the 4×3 format awkward with which to work.
As far as working with the GH4 RAW files in post with OpticsPro 10 the GH4 files were just erratic. I’d open one up and it would be similar to a Nikon image. The next could over-saturate. Another could go dark. Another could look ‘thin’. They were just all over the map and I never had a clue what to expect when I opened one up. I ended up spending triple the amount of time on the GH4 files in post than I ever did with my Nikon files and I still wasn’t entirely happy with them. I also didn’t like the GH4 AF system compared to my Nikon 1 V2’s. I missed a lot of bird shots with it…some likely due to a lack of experience with the camera on my part, but to some degree I found that it just wasn’t as precise as my Nikon 1 gear. The flare issue with the Panasonic 12-35mm f/2.8 was the final straw as it was very difficult to use that lens for my video work, or outdoors doing still images. It is quite possible that I got a bad sample of course…I’d say it was the worst lens I’ve ever owned for flare problems.
I still think that the GH4 is a really remarkable camera that no doubt does a superlative job for the vast majority of owners. It ended up not fitting well with me, but that is only one, isolated case. I know a lot of folks who do both video and some stills work with it and absolutely love the camera!
I agree with your comment that mirror-less cameras have come a long way and represent some excellent gear choices for users. It all comes down to each of us finding what works best and something with which we feel comfortable and inspired!
Tom
Thank’s a lot for these explanations, Tom!
Very interesting to me!
Markus
Hi Tom,
Thank for the article. I’m was about to settle on the GH4, but I’ve been reading a lot about its weakness of RAW files and overall still imagery. I am a freelance videographer and photographer, and will be doing a combination of documentaries and still-life realistic photography (aka no studio light). In addition, I was hoping to use the GH4 for short films. Do you think the GH4 would be appropriate for all 3 of these uses?
Hi Jane,
I used the GH4 for about 10 days then returned it for credit and paid a small restocking charge. There were a few reasons for this. The first was that I bought it during a bout of gear acquisition syndrome and after a friend tumbled some numbers and brought me back to my senses I realized that the camera and Panasonic f/2.8 lenses I had bought really made no sense financially for my business. The second issue was I was very unhappy with the still image photography I was getting with the GH4. I use DxO OpticsPro 10 Elite and I found that the RAW files were quite erratic and I never knew what to expect from them. It was taking me far, far longer in post and I still was not happy with the results. As a video camera the GH4 is likely one of the better ones on the market. I don’t know what software you use so I can’t comment on how well RAW files would do in other programs. For me the still images from the GH4 were very disappointing. Thirdly, the 12-35mm f/2.8 Panasonic zoom was very prone to lens flare which was also a real problem for me.
Tom
That’s disappointing. Do you possibly have any cameras – mirrorless or DSLRs – that you would recommend that would fit what I’m looking for? And also that fits the price range that the GH4 is at…
Thanks for the quick response!
Hi Jane,
Unfortunately I’m not really a ‘gear hound’ and I don’t follow the latest camera technologies or the performance of specific brands and models of cameras. I have heard anecdotally from folks that the video/still image performance is quite good with Sony cameras. Perhaps some other readers can provide some insights.
Tom