Glass vs Resin Filters – Are There Any Differences in Sharpness?

Landscape photographers often deal with the dilemma of choosing between different types and brands of neutral density and graduated neutral density filters for use in high-contrast situations such as sunrise and sunset, where their cameras might not have enough dynamic range to be able to capture the entire scene. While we are not going to go over each and every brand to see which one performs better, we do want to show the difference in sharpness between glass and resin filters. For this particular test, we used three 0.6 (2 stop) filters from three different manufacturers – NiSi (glass filter), Lee (resin) and HiTech (resin). The latter two are probably the two brands that are used the most among photographers in the field.
For the sharpness test, we used the Nikon 105mm f/1.4E ED, which we are in the process of evaluating for an upcoming review. The lens was mounted on the Nikon D810 and shot in Mirror Lock Up mode, with EFCS (Electronic Front Curtain Shutter) enabled, as detailed in our how to reduce camera shake on a tripod article. While the numbers are not yet final (only one sample was tested with a high-resolution chart at a very close distance, which can skew mid-frame and corner numbers), you can see that the lens looks absolutely amazing, almost Zeiss Otus-like in terms of center sharpness – definitely one of the sharpest Nikon prime lenses we have ever tested.
We stopped down the lens to f/5.6 to yield maximum sharpness (although MTF numbers at f/4 look even more impressive in some cases) and we used a few different focusing techniques to yield the best possible performance without any filters, while a NiSi filter holder was already attached to the lens. Once maximum resolution numbers were achieved, we mounted one filter at a time, without touching the focusing ring.
2 Stop GND Filters – Glass vs Resin
Below are the results from Imatest software, showcasing MTF numbers for the 2 stop GND filters:
As you can see, there is no difference between using a lens with or without a glass filter. And we have shown before in our clear filter tests, if one uses high quality glass in front of a filter, there is no impact on the lens’ resolving power. So it looks like if one uses glass filters similar to the ones from NiSi, one can get maximum sharpness from the camera + lens setup.
At the same time, take a look at what happens when a resin filter is mounted on the camera. I have been using Lee and HiTech filters for years and previously, I never really noticed much loss of sharpness in my images when using lower resolution cameras. After I started using high-resolution cameras such as the Nikon D810, Sony A7R II and Canon 5DS R, I did start noticing differences in sharpness in my images. Not to the point that would make me not want to use filters, but definitely to the point where I started wondering if perhaps my filters needed to be replaced.
The graphs above show a very typical situation when using resin filters – there is a definite and visible drop in sharpness on high-resolution cameras, even at 36 MP. As you can see, Lee’s two stop 0.6 GND (Graduated Neutral Density) filter had a pretty dramatic drop of sharpness, almost 17.5% lower in center sharpness compared to not using a filter and around 15.8% lower in center sharpness compared to NiSi’s glass filter.
Actually, the numbers were even lower when I initially mounted resin filters. Due to changes in optical path when using resin filters, I actually had to refocus my setup and see if I can get better numbers. I was able to get higher numbers in the center of the frame and due to the change of plane of focus, the change did affect mid-frame numbers as well, which is why they show up a little higher in comparison to not using a filter at all.
After testing out my Lee filter, I decided to mount HiTech’s 0.6 GND as well and see what it would yield. As you can see, although its performance looks a tad better, overall, it is really not much different compared to Lee. Center performance drops by roughly 15%, which is certainly not a small number – that’s practically worse than using a cheap circular filter in front of your lens.
Now you might be wondering, can these differences be seen in images? Let’s take a look at two crops taken from the above-mentioned tests:
Keep in mind that these tests were performed with a 36 MP camera. If I were to show you difference with 42 or 50 MP cameras, the differences would be even more apparent. Please don’t try to view these images on a small mobile device / tablet, or a large super high-resolution screen, since pixels would be packed too closely together and you would never see any differences. 15% does not look like a big number for sure, but if you look closely at edge detail, the differences are definitely there. Now if those differences are too small for you to care about, then by all means, forget about the existence of this article! However, if you do want the best edge detail your camera can provide for landscape or architectural photography needs, you might want to re-evaluate your setup and potentially look into getting resin filters replaced with glass filters.
10 Stop ND Filters – Glass vs Resin
We also decided to run another test to compare two 10 Stop ND filters from NiSi (glass) and HiTech (resin). Aside from serious color cast issues pointed out in our NiSi Filter System review, we saw a pretty dramatic drop in sharpness when comparing NiSi to HiTech filters. Take a look at the MTF numbers below:
As you can see, the NiSi 10 stop ND filter performed really well compared to the HiTech resin filter, which actually caused quite a bit of damage – practically a 30% drop in sharpness! So keep this in mind if you want to do long exposure photography. Looks like glass is the way to go not only if you want to preserve original colors (no color cast), but also if you want to keep the resolving power of your lens.
Summary
Resin filters definitely have their own advantages – they handle great in the field and if you drop them on a hard surface, they do not break like glass does. They don’t shatter under pressure, since they have the flexibility to bend. However, they are quite prone to scratches and even moderate use of resin filters can introduce small scratches all over the filter. While scratches don’t do additional damage to your images in terms of sharpness, they certainly can reduce contrast and potentially introduce more artifacts to your images when shooting against bright sources of light (in the form of ghosting and flare).
In comparison, glass filters are obviously superior in sharpness and they are less prone to scratching. However, they do require better handling in the field, so you must be able to provide good protection for them not only while transporting, but also while using. If you drop a glass filter, unless it lands on grass, you will have to look for a replacement.
Personally, I am planning to start using glass filters from now on. However, in case I do lose a filter in the field, I am planning to bring my Lee filters along, just in case :)
What types of filters do you personally use? Resin or glass? Have you tried both to see what is practical in the field? Would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!
Comments
Nasim, thanks for this article. Sadly, I reached this same conclusion 4 years ago after having used resin filters on my medium format cameras (resolution up to 200 MP on my 6×7). I used the High Tech and Lee resin filters (graduated neutral density and warming filters). After repetitive exposures using the best technique possible, these filters consistently robbed all of my images of sharpness. These filters (including the older polyester filters) warp light *badly*. After weeks of frustration, I discarded my resin filters in 2012 and replaced them with glass filters (Tiffen, Hoya, B+W), which are clearly superior with high resolution cameras. Lesson learned . . . : )
Thank you for your feedback Rick! Looks like you found out about these issues much faster than many of us. To date, I always thought that there was practically no difference in performance between a resin and a glass filter!
I only own one filter for my Nikon 14~24mm f2.8 lens . Its a 165mm x 200mm resin. Don’t fancy a glass one that size to carry with me on overseas trips.
Peter, I used to have a WonderPana for my 14-24mm. I ended up selling both, because it was impractical to carry that setup while traveling. Those large 150+mm filters are a real pain to travel with – I cannot imagine carrying such large glass filters with me.
Nasim,
I’m planning to use that filter at Angkor Wat in Cambodia, next March.
My Nikon 14-24 lens has been invaluable there .
Peter, would love to see some of your images after you get back! The 14-24mm is amazing, one of the best Nikon lenses for sure. If it was not for its size and weight with filters, I would have definitely kept it.
Nasim,
I used to shoot motorsport, and would carry my Nikon 300mm f2.8 AF-S ( 3 kg), Nikon 500mm f4 AF-I ( 4.5 kg), and my manual focus Nikon 800mmf5.6 ( 6kg) , in the special Nikon Lens bags that were only sold in Japan. All on my left shoulder. :-)
On my right shoulder, a Billingham bag with two Nikon F5 bodies, a couple of flashes, and sundry small lenses.
So, carrying an Nikon 14-24 is nothing :-)
Peter, that’s great you can carry all that load. With two carpal tunnel surgeries on both of my hands, it can get rough after a few minutes of handling heavy gear.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the article.
Would’ve liked to have seen tests on more that one filter strength.
Interested to see if the results are similar for 6 & 10 stop filters which are commonly used these days.
Cheers,
Vic.
Vic, that’s a good idea. I am going to be testing 10 stop filters from NiSi and HiTech next, so I might update the article soon!
Vic, please see the updated article – I have added a comparison between a glass NiSi 10 stop ND filter and a resin HiTech 10 stop ND filter. The results are quite interesting :)
Hi Nasim,
I just love your in depth testing! Thanks for all your efforts.
I can’t help wondering if your measurements would be any different if you would refocus the lens with each filter you mount. Is this something you tested?
Do you know if Nisi filters fit a LEE holder? If my Hitech filters need replacement I will have a look at Nisi glass filters.
Photography is an expensive hobby :-)
Pascal
Thank you for your feedback Pascal! Of course I tried refocusing with each filter – I wanted to make sure that I get the best out of each combination. The above numbers are the best case scenario based on a number of tests performed on each filter.
Yes, NiSi filters do fit on Lee holder and the other way around. Personally, I am not going to use my Lee holder anymore, since the NiSi is so much superior. Before you look at glass filters, I would check out their filter holder! The fact that you can rotate polarizing filter so easily makes it already worth it for me.
And yes, photography is definitely an expensive hobby! Some of those darn filters can be very expensive!
Hi Nasim,
There are a few other filter manufactures who are providing a holder similar to the NiSi one. Most comments I’ve heard from those is that the poloraizer is slow to move by a dial system such as that. I mean, it takes a long time to rotate the polorizer by 180 degrees. What is your experience with that?
Also, have you heard about the Benro filter system? They get quite good comments in regards to color cast (the lack of it). I have no idea about the optical quality but here in Europe they become quite popular.
Pascal
Pascal, I personally find the polarizer usable, but you are right, it can be a bit slower than rotating the exterior filter with fingers.
I haven’t heard of Benro filter system. Looks like Benro with Vue might be worth looking into for a potential evaluation. I think color cast has to do with glass vs resin – it is always preferable to use glass instead of resin for long exposure.
Nasim,
GND filters make two corners of the picture darker and should have no impact in the other two. Did you find any difference in the loss of sharpness between the two pairs of corners? I think, a reduced resolution power in the dark corners (mostly sky) may not be as disturbing as a loss of sharpness in the clear corners. Which corners are covered in the first part of your test?
Speaking about ND filters, the question ‘Resin or Glass?’ seems to be not so important than some other questions. Lately, the German journal c’t Digitale Fotografie (05/16) published a comprehensive test of 36 different ND filters (stopping power in the range from 1 to 15 stops, no GNDs tested), 35 were made of glass. The test was performed using Nikon D810 with Nikon 85 mm f/1.4, probably @ f/1.4. The next 4 points are the most interesting findings made by c’t, a few extracted details follow further below:
1. All filter cause a loss of the sharpness, at best nearly zero loss in the center and 20 % in the corners.
2. Light filters (ND2 and ND4) are as a rule considerably worse than dark filters (ND100 – ND1000).
3. Depending on the stopping power, filters of one and the same brand may differ dramatically in the sharpness losses (e.g., one brand offers the worst ND2 but the best ND64, another brand offers the worst ND4 and the best ND1000).
4. In some cases, cheap filter do significantly better than ‘elite brands’.
The only plastic filter was a ND8-type filter (3 stops). Under the test conditions and concerning the center sharpness, this filter was the worst among the 8 filters of the same power (resolution loss was 26%). However, concerning the sharpness in the corners, only 2 glass filters were better, 5 were worse, the weakest one lose nearly 50 % of the original corner resolution. Within this group of 8 filters (ND8), the cheapest screw-in glass filter was the third best one.
Among the ND4 filters, a cheap one caused a loss of 11 / 25 % of the original resolution (middle / corner), whereas one ‘elite brand’ (more than three times more expensive) lose 24 / >60 % of the original resolution. One glass ND2-filter (1 stop), a popular brand from the mid-price segment, lose even 2/3 (!) of its resolution power in the corners, the worst ND4 filter lose 60 %.
When testing the ND1000 filters (10 stops), you’ve find just a small resolution loss at the glass filter whereas the resin filter caused about 30% drop in sharpness. In the c’t’s test, 3 of 5 glass filters lower the center sharpness by approx. 10 % (the other two have nearly no effect) whereas the corner sharpness makes at best 80 % and at worst 73 % of the original value.
I hope that this information can help. Apparently, it is advisable to purchase ND filters with deliberation, a simple differentiation glass/resin or cheap/”elite brand” doesn’t work in this case.
Ota
Otakar, that’s a great question, thanks for bringing it up, as I would have mentioned this in the article. The tests were conducted with the darkest area of the frame covering the top portion of the lens and the gradation started around the middle of the frame, maybe a tad lower. The results for the above were averaged from four mid-frame and corner areas. Looking at the data, the bottom edges of the frame were slightly better in MTF performance, so the darker areas definitely lose a bit more sharpness as a result of using the filter. However, the difference is not vast – there is still visible decrease of performance even in the transparent areas of resin and I believe it has to do with resin bending the light differently than glass does.
Thanks for sharing the data from the German journal – the data seems to be interesting. It is expected that putting anything between the lens and the target will decrease performance – it is the question of “how much”. In my tests so far, if the glass tested is outstanding (Schott glass in particular), it is equivalent to having practically nothing in front of the lens – the difference in performance falls within the error margin. Obviously, not all glass is created the same – and the same goes for resin. But I agree with the general consensus of the evaluation. Some cheap filters, such as the ones from NiSi perform very well compared to filters that cost upwards of $300s. And yes, ND filters definitely make the corners look worse and I think my test clearly shows that.
For these tests – what aperture did you use? Looking at the charts I’m guessing that you used quite large apertures, with so large differences in sharpness between the center and the edge.
Could you repeat the tests with different apertures? I’m guessing that large apertures would be much more affected by filters than small apertures, as the light rays would enter from greater angles. And, using a graduated filter some of them would be more dimmed than others depending on which angle they originated from.
Trond, if you read the article, you would have seen that we stopped down the lens to f/5.6 to yield a good balance of performance throughout the frame. The reason why you see such large deviations from center to the corners is because the target was at a very close distance – lenses typically don’t perform very well at such distances. That’s why I warned that the lens results are not final by any means. We will have the lens tested at appropriate distances in the upcoming review of the lens.
And f/5.6 is by no means a large aperture for such tests.
Thank you for another interesting article. I was given a VU 100 mm Professional Filter Holder for Christmas. So, I am just beginning to think about using filters. The glass vs. resin question has been resolved for me with this article. Naturally I have a polarizer but have ordered a 4 x 6 reverse ND graduated filter from SinghRay. It appears that I should also be needing some circular screw on filters to my arsenal (slowly ;-) as they are all costly – my filter cost more than the $150. filter holder!) Oh well. We pick our poisons. Looking forward to more of PL. Happy New Year!
Thank you for the article and the detailed testing. I just bought the NiSi V5 filter holder and have been going back and forth on resin vs. glass filters. This was extremely helpful in understanding the differences before investing in a filter set. Glass it is, even with the extra weight and possible breakage potential I’d rather have the greater sharpness.
Hey Nasim,
Thanks for in-depth articles. I do have Lee big stopper and looking for GND filter (Hard edge), however I am not able to find anything with glass and most of the brand out there are offering only Resin and not glass (I am only looking at Rectangular GND).
Can you provide your input on this.
Nasim, I just found your comparison more or less randomly.
Your findings matches my obersvation perfectly by 100%. With the 5DsR, I encountered a noticable loss of sharpness using resin filters (Lee, Singhray) especially when using a longer focal length. I switched to NiSi in late 2015 and the results were good again.
Regards, Michael