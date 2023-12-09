Full Frame Cameras: Do We Really Need Them?

Full frame. There’s a strange magic in that word that makes us feel like anything derived from the sacrosanct 36mm x 24mm format is a mere substitute… not full. But is that really the case? Let me try to shake off this mysterious air and look at full frame with sober eyes.
For those of you who have only fallen for the magic of photography in the age of digital cameras, let me start with a little history. The first strips of celluloid film were sold in 1889. At the time, however, they was only used to make movies. In those days, film was loaded into cameras vertically. The individual frames were therefore 18x24mm.
A year before the First World War, German engineer Oskar Barnack came up with a revolutionary idea. Having asthma and a difficult time carrying heavy, bulky cameras over the mountains, he designed something smaller. The first Leica camera loaded perforated film strips horizontally, with a 36 x 24mm size for each frame. After the war, he began producing this camera commercially, and thus full frame was born. It quickly became the most popular film format on the market.
About eighty years later, in 2002, the first full-frame digital camera was released with the same sensor size. Do you know what it was? It was the short-lived Contax N. Unfortunately, this first step didn’t bring much luck for the once-famous photography company, which closed operations in 2005.
But let’s leave history behind and move into the present. Can Barnack’s full frame format still hold its own today?
A Brief Overview of Sensor Sizes
Although full frame has been popular for about a century, it is not the only sensor (or film) size available. Let me briefly introduce the available digital options today, from large to small.
Medium format cameras
In the days of classic celluloid film, it was common to shoot with larger rolls of film if photographers wanted better image quality. The 60 x 60mm format, or a derived format of 60 x 45mm, were popular.
When celluloid was replaced by digital sensors, medium format stuck around but shrank somewhat. Medium format digital cameras typically have 43.8 x 32.9mm sensors (Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Pentax). Premium medium format digital cameras costing tens of thousands of dollars have slightly larger sensors than this, such as 53.4 x 40.0 mm (Hasselblad) or 54 x 40.5 mm (Phase One).
Full frame cameras
The digital sensor sizes of full frame are basically the same as that of the first Barnack Leica, which is 36 x 24mm. Most major camera companies have full frame options, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Leica, Pentax, Panasonic, and Sigma. Only Olympus and Fuji skip it, of the major companies.
Thankfully, the days when full-frame digital cameras sold for at least $7,999 are over. (That’s what the Canon EOS-1Ds cost in 2002; today, you could buy a new Hasselblad with two lenses for the same amount, adjusted for inflation.) Current price tags for new full-frame cameras start at around $900.
APS-C cameras
These camera sensors have physical dimensions of 22.3 x 14.9 mm (Canon) or 23.5 x 15.6 mm (Fujifilm, Nikon, Pentax, Sony). If you attach a lens from a full-frame camera to these cameras, you will notice a crop factor – it’s akin to cropping a full-frame photo by 1.5x (1.6x for Canon).
As the sensor size decreases, so does the price. APS-C cameras can now be bought for less than $400, even with a lens.
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras
If you want interchangeable lenses, MFT is the smallest mainstream sensor size. (Pentax briefly tried an even smaller system, called the Pentax Q, which was short-lived.) Micro Four Thirds have a sensor size of 17.4 x 13 mm and a crop factor of 2x relative to full-frame.
The trend for prices to fall with sensor size doesn’t totally apply here. While the most expensive MFT cameras aren’t bad (in the $2200 range), there is a relative lack of true entry-level models, so the cheapest are still in the $700 range unless you buy used.
Full Frame Is the Best! Or Not?
In the previous chapter, I gave a brief overview of the sensor sizes found in today’s interchangeable lens digital cameras. Now I’d like to return to the original idea of this article. In fact, I want to answer the question I asked in the title: Do we really need full-frame cameras? Or can smaller sensors do the same job?
I decided to let two fictional photographers debate the pros and cons of small and large sensors. I should point out that they are both mainly wildlife photographers, although they shoot some of everything.
One of them, let’s call him Pat, will be a die-hard full-frame advocate. His friend Mat is a fan of small sensors. It’s possible that this could lead to an argument, and some strong words could be spoken. But I can assure you that at the end of the day, the two photographers will merge into one person, Libor, and share some beers. So let’s do it.
Shallow Depth of Field
Pat: I don’t want to be rude with you, but you have to admit that full frame is just better than the tiny sensor in Micro Four Thirds.
Mat: I don’t want to argue, Pat, but could you please tell me what makes your full frame camera such a miracle compared to my Micro Four Thirds?
Pat: Sure, listen. The bigger the sensor, the less depth of field you have. I can put a 50mm f/1.8 on my camera and get dreamy backgrounds. You would put a 25mm f/1.8 on your Micro Four Thirds camera, and the background would hardly be out of focus!
Mat: I understand the math. But your example is just too wide. For bird photography, we’re always using telephoto lenses, and backgrounds are plenty blurry. Haven’t you seen my photos from the Olympus 300mm f/4?
Pat: Well, okay, but what are you going to do if you want to get a dreamy portrait with nice blurry bokeh? You’re not going to use your 300mm super-tele, are you?
Mat: I admit that full-frame has more options here, but if I did portrait photography on a daily basis, I could get close to full frame. For example, I’d probably get a 45mm f/1.2. You wouldn’t believe the portraits you could get with that.
Pat: Well, it’s not hard to believe. Because it’s equal in depth of field to a 90mm f/2.4 lens on full-frame. But if you’re talking about the Olympus lens, it costs $1400. I can buy an 85mm f/1.8 for less than half the price and get blurrier backgrounds.
Mat: To each his own. A 45mm f/1.2 is enough for me.
Landscape Photography
Mat: Speaking of depth of field, don’t forget that a small sensor is great for landscapes. I don’t have to stop down as much as you do to get more depth of field. Where you have to stop down to f/16, I’m fine with f/8.
Pat: Don’t you know that’s a myth? Your f/8 is the same as my f/16. You’re not getting better sharpness or better performance in low light.
Mat: Au contraire! You’ve forgotten how impressive the image stabilization is on my camera, and how useful the multi-shot features can be. If my f/8 is the same as your f/16, that means my camera is ahead because of these features.
Pat: Don’t make me laugh, have you forgotten about dynamic range and resolution? You won’t beat my Nikon Z8 at 45 megapixels and ISO 64 no matter what you do.
Mat: I don’t have a problem with that. The prints I make from my desktop printer are so full of detail. You can count the petals of the daisies in my photo of the meadow if you want to. And I never need to push my shadows so bright that dynamic range is a problem. If I did, I would simply shoot HDR.
Resolution
Pat: You might be fine with 20 MP of resolution for landscape photography, but what about for photographing birds? 20 MP definitely doesn’t allow you to crop that much. I recently submitted photos to a magazine and cropped a bunch. It scared the hell out of me. So I checked how many megapixels I ended up with, and it was still more than your 20.
Mat: You know, Pat, I don’t crop much. As you’re very fond of pointing out, Micro Four Thirds is a crop sensor already! I can use a 300mm lens for wildlife photography with no cropping necessary.
Pat: I can do that too. There are plenty of 600mm lenses for full-frame. But if I need to crop, I can.
Mat: Even so, the math still favors Micro Four Thirds, my friend.
Pat: Why is that?
Mat: Well, I can simply put more pixels on a distant subject than you can. My 20 megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor has twice the pixel density as your 45 megapixel full-frame camera. If you spot a rare species of bird in the jungle, wouldn’t you rather be carrying the maximum possible reach?
Pat: Sure, and that’s why I have an 800mm f/6.3 Nikkor and Nikon’s teleconverters. Pixel density doesn’t mean much when your longest native lens is just 400mm or 500mm.
Price and Weight
Mat: Hey Pat, how much did you pay for your 800mm f/6.3? It’s one of Nikon’s “budget” lenses, isn’t it?
Pat: About $6500, why do you ask?
Mat: It’s just that my longest and most expensive telephoto lens, a 300mm f/4, costs less than half of yours. And with my 1.4x teleconverter, it becomes a 420mm f/5.6 with even more reach than 800mm on full-frame.
Pat: Well, I think your ISO performance will start to be a problem, but sure.
Mat: Besides, lugging your monster around the mountains? I really don’t want to do that. Also, if you want to fly somewhere with it, you risk paying for oversized luggage. And when you finally get there, try taking the lens out somewhere in the Brazilian suburbs. You’ll end up walking back to your hotel in your underwear… if at all.
Pat: I can’t argue with that, but I didn’t get into wildlife photography because I wanted to save money or weight. It’s an expensive and physically challenging hobby, what can I say? If it bothered me, I would have taken up knitting.
Low Light
Mat: You mentioned that the ISO performance of my camera would be a problem, and I wanted to set the record straight. Micro Four Thirds has no problem in low light. I bet I can shoot handheld in low light more easily than you.
Pat: Is that because your camera is lighter?
Mat: That’s only part of it. My image stabilization is so good that I can easily shoot at 1/40th. Even with your “lightweight” 800mm f/6.3 and your advanced Nikon Z8, I don’t think you could manage that.
Pat: Maybe, but I remember one of your wildlife photos where you had a perfectly sharp bird that practically had its head missing because it had just moved. 1/40th is only good for static subjects. For flying birds in miserable light, what would you do?
Mat: That’s easy – I’d just go and get a beer. Okay, in all seriousness, I would just shoot at a high ISO like 6400 and use some of today’s modern noise reduction software. It’s amazing how well it works.
Pat: Yeah, but I only go home when my ISO is somewhere around 32,000. I barely consider 6400 to be high ISO any more. Full frame is simply better at high ISOs.
Mat: I can’t deny that, but you should keep flexibility in mind. I remember taking photos from a tower in Panama. Everyone around me had monster lenses like you. There was a harpy eagle sitting on a branch not far from us. Everybody was shooting it from a tripod, and they all had the same bad shot against the bright sky. I stood on a bench with the camera over my head, tilted the screen down, and got a nice green forest background behind the Harpy.
What Really Matters
Mat: What else do you have for an advantage? By the way, can your camera shoot in pre-capture RAW?
Pat: Don’t try to make me mad! There’s a rumor that says it’s coming soon!
Mat: And I almost forgot, does your camera do anything like Live Composite?
Pat: No, and I don’t need gimmicks like that! What really matters in photography is the photo, not cheap tricks.
Mat: I take issue with you calling it a gimmick or a cheap trick. I like Live Composite a lot… but… I can’t deny, you’ve struck on something important.
Pat: Oh, you finally see the light?
Mat: I’m not changing my mind about Micro Four Thirds, but you said something that grabbed my attention. What really matters in photography is the photo. How did we start this argument in the first place?
Pat: Well, that’s true. Maybe we need to cool our heads for a minute. A good photo is a good photo. And I can’t deny it – you have nice photos, and I have nice photos.
Mat: Most definitely. And many of the best photos I’ve seen could have been taken on either system, and they’d still be good.
Pat: That’s what we have in common, I think. It doesn’t really matter what camera either of us uses. Isn’t any modern camera capable of taking good photos?
Pat: Yes, of course. And the same is true of not-so-modern cameras. So, let’s not yell at each other any more and just have another beer, okay?
Mat: Sounds good, Pat. Although, for the record, I’m not going to switch to full frame any time soon.
Pat: And you can pry the Z8 out of my cold, dead hands.
Summary
Ugh, I’m so relieved. The two friends have finally found common ground, and that’s the way it should be. Each system has some advantages and disadvantages. And, it’s possible to find workarounds – or carefully choose lenses – that minimize many of the differences between sensor sizes anyway.
Well, as we approach the centenary of the first commercial 36 x 24mm camera, we can look back with clear eyes. Approximately 100 years later, do we really need full-frame cameras? My short answer is, yes! Full-frame is great… and so are all the other formats I’ve mentioned today. Our photographic lives are better for having options.
Finally, something to amuse you. You may have noticed that the photos in this article lack the traditional camera, lens, and exposure information. I have chosen ten photos taken with different cameras. I haven’t even credited the authors to make it more difficult. Can you guess the sensor sizes of any of them? Feel free to leave your guesses in the comments section.
And with that, I wish you good light, whatever sensor size it falls on.
When I first moved from film (including very slow films) to the original 5D, the images were so much smoother that it felt like I was changing to medium format.
I have just bought myself an APSC camera because I had just about given up on photography as my big DSLR was too heavy to lug around everywhere. For somebody who grew up with film, I still find myself blown away by it.
Thanks for the article, I never really liked APS-C on Nikon, and the shift from D300 to D700 was a big step up for me, because APS-C lenses I owned weren’t as good, and the visor was much better, plus low-light and camera design was a big difference.
Several years later, things have maybe changed, and it’s good to see your points about technology improving smaller sensors.
In the end I think you should open the discussion to the right choice of a system instead of limiting to sensor size: with my limited experience on Nikon, I love F mount choice, cheap price, but now Z lenses are way better + there is IBIS, MFT have price and weight for them, digital vision vs mirror, use case because for street photo more DOF might be better etc etc.
LOTS OF CHOICE
Maybe this discussion could be a good opening on another article: how to pick a photography system in 2023 with clear thoughts on common user cases, and what choices/compromises are available.
NB: as an amateur I think you forgot about one point ie the choice of lenses. Right now thanks to Z system, F lenses in Taiwan where I live have become ridiculously cheap, a Nikon 24-70 first gen is 300USD or even less, and it’s a pleasure to use lots of older gems that are available for the F mount that I couldn’t afford before.
Many wildlife photographers will invest more in lenses than in camera bodies. A full-frame lens can be attached to an APS-C body (assuming that both sensor sizes are available for the lens mount). So the biggest question in my mind is, do long lenses made for APS-C or MFT really have an advantage over full-frame lenses? And the next biggest question is whether the makers of full-frame lenses are committed to making high-performance crop-sensor bodies.
As far as I can tell, long lenses made for crop-sensors don’t really have an advantage. At least, they don’t have a weight advantage, and I’m unsure about any optical advantages. The OM 300mm f/4 for MFT weighs almost 70% more than the full-frame Nikon F 300mm f/4, and I’m not sure that it’s optically superior (except perhaps for situations where the PF bokeh looks weird; but I haven’t actually compared the MFT charts). The Fujifilm X (APS-C) 100-400 f/5.6 weighs more than the Nikon Z (full frame). The Fujifilm X 150-600 f/8 and OM 100-400×1.25 f/4.5 don’t really have peers, but I’m not hugely impressed by their weight in comparison to full-frame lenses. The Nikon F DX 70-300mm f/6.3 does shave 100-200g compared to full-frame peers, but it’s the smallest aperture diameter that I considered. More details in docs.google.com/sprea…sp=sharing .
I don’t know why this is. Maybe once the focal length gets long enough and the aperture diameter large enough, it just doesn’t save much weight to project a smaller circle. Or maybe more R&D goes into full-frame lenses due to the economics of demand.
As for the second question, the Canon RF mount has the crop-sensor R7 with high pixel density and AF and FPS that perform well for wildlife photography. Maybe some day Nikon and Sony will make competing bodies.
I don’t think the comparison between the Nikon f/4 300mm and the Olympus f/4 300mm is apt. On an MFT camera, the 300mm f/4 would have an equivalent reach of 600mm on a full frame camera. A better comparison, I would think, would be to the Nikon 600mm f/4, which weighs in at 8.4 pounds and $12,296 vs. the Olympus 300mm f/4 at 3.25 pounds and $2,800.
These would be equivalent (same angle of view, same entrance pupil diameter):
• MFT 300mm f/4
• FX 600mm f/8 (not f/4)
Equivalence Also Includes Aperture and ISO by Spencer Cox
photographylife.com/equiv…re-and-iso
I maintain that the comparison between the Nikon f/4 300mm and the Olympus f/4 300mm is apt. My point is that you can put a crop sensor on a full-frame lens when the situation calls for more reach. (You could even attach a MFT sensor if a manufacturer made MFT sensors for full-frame mounts.) So it’s worth asking whether crop lenses (which project a smaller image than full-frame) gain anything by making that tradeoff. You might imagine that crop lenses would be lighter, but as far as I can tell, that’s not actually the case for long lenses (300mm+ focal length with 50mm+ aperture diameter).
Seems like nobody wants to guess the sensor sizes of the pictures… I’ll go out on a limb and give it a try:
#1: This was shot with something with a large sensor size – shows a lot of details. Probably medium format, or at least high-resolution FF?
#2: Smaller than FF – some sharpness/detail is lacking. Probably due to aggressive noise reduction?
#3: FF or larger – again, a lot of details. But it looks like a controlled studio environment, so probably that could also be achieved with high-resolution APS-C camera.
#4: Smaller than FF – not enough details/dynamic range.
#5: Impossible to tell – image is sharp and detailed, but the light seems good, so could probably be achieved with any sensor size.
#6: Again, very difficult. Probably taken from tripod, so ISO can be kept low and any sensor size might produce very good results. If I had to guess – smaller than FF?
#7: Same impression as #2, so probably smaller than FF?
#8: Another difficult one. Has the “look and feel” of a large sensor, but then again, it doesn’t show details as I would expect. Maybe because of the weather conditions? Or a smaller sensor despite the first impression? Use of some kind of image stacking technique? No idea.
#9: Same as #5, could be anything from M43 to FF.
#10: I’d say FF, but looks like artifical lighting was used, so a clean, detailed image probably could also be achieved with APS-C or even M43.
100% crops of unedited images would probably be more telling. But if the point you want to make is that for most practical applications, it’s impossible to deduce sensor size from a picture, you succeeded. ;)
Hi Libor, I am sorry to sound critical but this article sounds like it was late, you were tired, and you couldn’t think of anything better to write about. :)
Seriously??? Everyone knows that it is all about preference. I’ll say my preferences if anybody cares. When I left APS-C for full frame, I never looked back. I like full frame better in every way. My lineup went from D300s, of which I hated everything about it, to D800 to two D810’s to two D850’s. I still have them all, except I gave one of my D850’s to my son. Then I bought a D500 and I like it for some things. I got it for just in case when they discontinued it (a stupid decision if you ask me). It is a very nice camera. I wish every Nikon had its fast and silent shutter. Mostly it sits unused. Everybody has their own preference for their particular needs. You say the same thing in this article.
Just so you know, Libor, I love your articles and I love you photos. This one just seems a little silly. :) I think you would shine with any camera that you shoot with, no matter what its sensor size.
I think you forgot the handheld highres mode for up to 80 megapixels in M4/3 (for static subjects) improving also the dynamic range . I shoot fx and m4/3 but i really don’ want to lug around with a crazy heavy full frame 600 or 800mm lens that can cost nearly as much as a good used or even new car… Being lightweight really improves my creativity and that is what counts the most. Thanks to ai noisereduction software noise is not really a problem anymore.
8×10 cameras: do we really need them? It comes down to what you are seeking.
What a great article, Libor! Thanks :)
I’ve shot on m43, APS-C and Full Frame now, and most recently using a full frame camera has really showed by how much I loved m43. When I switched to my R8, I was shocked by how big and heavy the lenses all were. I currently use lenses like the 100-400 5.8-8 (which I picked because it’s basically equivalent to the Panasonic 50-200 2.8-4 on m43), and just enjoy the great autofocus.
I recently sent a bunch of photos to get printed. As I remind myself regularly, the physical capability of the camera is worthless if the composition is bad. My photos that someone purchased from me were both taken on m43. My personal favourite photo is from Nikon DX.
Sensor size is a relevant argument if it helps you get the photo. But getting a good photo and good composition is just so much more important than all the other stuff. As I become a better photographer, I care more about lighting and composition than my gear, and *shocker* my photos have improved dramatically. Go figure!
It’s all a tradeoff of camera size, lens size, depth of field, field of view, and cost, and what each of those implies about MTF, color reproduction, noise, dynamic range, and difficulty of manufacture.
Full frame and APS-C seem to have won in the marketplace of dedicated cameras, with medium format and micro 4/3s remaining around the edges.
Of course for non-dedicated cameras, much smaller sensors have decisively won.
There’s nothing sacred about a particular format. Arguing over it is silly IMO.
Hi Libor great topic, good idea, you are super creative,
I have a Z7 full frame and several lenses and when I use a small lens like Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm 3.5-5.6 PZ VR APS-C format I am always afraid to declare as 18-42mm full frame with 19.5 MP to my friends or on Facebook because CROP/ APS-C SENSOR FORMAT is 24x16mm BUT corresponds to the viewing angle, resolution and megapixels of the full frame cameras!!!! Am I right?!?!? Full frame Nikon of the extra class like Nikon D3 have only 12 MP, Nikon D4 have only 16 MP and Nikon D5 have only 21 MP. Or?!?? Isn’t that true?!?
I could merge 2x photos of 19.5 MP and get a 39 MP photo … speaking of which, what would be the best way to do this?
best regards