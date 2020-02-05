Fujifilm X100 Series Comparison (X100, X100S, X100T, X100F and X100V)

Since the release of the original Fujifilm X100 in 2011, there have been a total of four updates to the camera: X100S, X100T, X100F, and the latest is the X100V. Thanks to its unique and beautiful retro design, an advanced hybrid viewfinder, a superb APS-C CMOS sensor, a fast 23mm f/2 lens (with a leaf shutter) and excellent ergonomics, the FinePix X100-series cameras have been highly regarded in the Fuji community. And thanks to their compact, lightweight and somewhat pocketable form, these cameras have been especially favored among travel and street photographers. We decided to put together a detailed comparison between all the X100-series cameras, which will hopefully make it easier for our readers to identify their similarities and differences.

Below is a comprehensive table, showing each iteration of the Fuji X100 cameras, along with their key specifications. Please note that we have marked the superior features in darker blue, while the key missing features are marked in red.

Specification Fuji X100 Fuji X100S Fuji X100T Fuji X100F Fuji X100V Announcement Date 02/08/2011 01/07/2013 09/10/2014 01/19/2017 02/04/2020 Sensor Type CMOS X-Trans CMOS II X-Trans CMOS II X-Trans CMOS III X-Trans BSI CMOS IV Low Pass Filter Yes No No No No Sensor Resolution 12.3 MP 16.3 MP 16.3 MP 24.3 MP 26.1 MP Sensor Size 23.6 x 15.6mm 23.6 x 15.6mm 23.6 x 15.6mm 23.6 x 15.6mm 23.5 x 15.6mm Native ISO Range ISO 200-6400 ISO 200-6400 ISO 200–6400 ISO 200–12800 ISO 200–12800 Image Processor EXR Processor I EXR Processor II EXR Processor II X Processor Pro X Processor 4 Viewfinder Hybrid Optical EVF Hybrid Optical EVF Advanced Hybrid Optical EVF + ERF Advanced Hybrid Optical EVF + ERF Advanced Hybrid Optical OLED EVF + ERF Viewfinder Coverage 90% 90% 92% 92% 95% EVF Resolution 1.44 M-dots 2.36 M-dots 2.36 M-dots 2.36 M-dots 3.69 M-dots EVF Type LCD LCD LCD LCD OLED Phase Detection AF No Yes Yes Yes Yes Autofocus Points 49 49 49 325 425 Exposure Comp. ±2EV ±2EV ±3EV ±5EV ±5EV Face / Eye AF No / No No / No Yes / No Yes / Yes Yes / Yes Lens 23mm f/2.0 23mm f/2.0 23mm f/2.0 23mm f/2.0 23mm f/2.0 Image Stabilization No No No No No Integrated ND Filter Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Min Mechanical SS (A) 30 sec 30 sec 30 sec 30 sec 30 sec Max Mechanical SS 1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5.6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.8 1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5.6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.8 1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5/6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.8 1/4000 sec 1/4000 sec Max Electronic SS N/A N/A 1/32000 1/32000 1/32000 Flash Hotshoe Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Built-in Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Quick Menu Button No Yes Yes Yes Yes Joystick No No No Yes Yes Front Command Dial No No No Yes Yes Cont. Shoot. Spd (M) 5 fps 6 fps 6 fps 8 fps 11 fps Cont. Shoot. Spd (E) N/A N/A N/A N/A 20 fps Buffer Size @ Max fps 10 JPEG 31 JPEG 25 JPEG 60 JPEG / 25 RAW 38 JPEG / 17 RAW Memory Card Slot SD UHS-I SD UHS-I SD UHS-I SD UHS-I SD UHS-I LCD Screen 2.8″ Fixed 2.8″ Fixed 3.0″ Fixed 3.0″ Fixed 3.0″ Tilting LCD Touchscreen No No No No Yes LCD Resolution 460 K-dots 460 K-dots 1.04 M-dots 1.04 M-dots 1.62 M-dots Video Rec @ Max fps 1080p @ 60 fps 1080p @ 60 fps 1080p @ 60 fps 1080p @ 60 fps 4K @ 30 fps F-Log No No No No Yes Slow Motion Video No No No No 1080p @ 120 fps Film Simulations PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Sepia PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye/R/G Filter PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye/R/G Filter, ETERNA, Classic Neg Built-in Intervalometer No No Yes Yes Yes Built-in WiFi No No Yes Yes Yes Built-in Bluetooth No No No No Yes, 4.2 Microphone Port No No Yes Yes Yes USB 2.0 2.0 2.0, Charging 2.0, Charging 3.1, Charging Battery NP-95 NP-95 NP-95 NP-W126S NP-W126S EVF / OVF Battery Life N/A / 300 shots N/A / 330 shots N/A / 330 shots 270 / 390 shots 350 / 420 shots Weight (+Batt & SD) 445g 445g 440g 469g 478g Size 127x74x54mm 127x74x54mm 127x74x52mm 127x75x52mm 128×75x53mm MSRP Price $1,299 $1,299 $1,299 $1,299 $1,399

One can easily see that a lot has changed on the X100-series cameras since their introduction, especially with the latest X100V model. Aside from increases in sensor resolution and processor speeds, Fuji has been refining every part of the camera – from its hybrid viewfinder and autofocus system, all the way to the camera menu, software features and film simulations.

If you are wondering about the differences between the latest X100V and its predecessor, the Fuji X100F, there are a few important changes worth discussing. First of all, the sensor type and resolution have changed. The Fuji X100V uses a more advanced X-Trans BSI CMOS IV sensor, and its resolution has been slightly increased from 24.3 MP to 26.1 MP. The processor is also much faster – Fuji used the same X Processor 4 CPU as we have previously seen on the Fuji X-T3 and X-Pro3 cameras. This allows the X100V to be able to deliver much faster overall performance, faster continuous shooting speed of 11 fps, as well as the ability to capture 4K videos – something no other previous-generation X100 camera has been able to do. The viewfinder has been upgraded from LCD to OLED, providing higher resolution and increased viewfinder coverage. The autofocus system has also been overhauled, with a total of 425 focus points, and faster and more reliable autofocus performance (the X100V incorporates all the latest Face / Eye AF tracking features from the X-T3 and X-Pro3 cameras too). The new tilting touchscreen LCD has also received more resolution – 1.62 million dots vs 1.04 million dots on the X100F. A couple of new film simulations, such as ETERNA and Classic Negative have also been added. Aside from a few cosmetic changes, the Fuji X100V is the first X100-series camera to have a USB Type-C port that can be used for charging, data transfer, as well as ability to use a headphone when recording videos.

Overall, it looks like Fuji has done a great job with all the X100V updates – I cannot wait to test this little beast!