Fujifilm X100 Series Comparison (X100, X100S, X100T, X100F and X100V)

Since the release of the original Fujifilm X100 in 2011, there have been a total of four updates to the camera: X100S, X100T, X100F, and the latest is the X100V. Thanks to its unique and beautiful retro design, an advanced hybrid viewfinder, a superb APS-C CMOS sensor, a fast 23mm f/2 lens (with a leaf shutter) and excellent ergonomics, the FinePix X100-series cameras have been highly regarded in the Fuji community. And thanks to their compact, lightweight and somewhat pocketable form, these cameras have been especially favored among travel and street photographers. We decided to put together a detailed comparison between all the X100-series cameras, which will hopefully make it easier for our readers to identify their similarities and differences.
Below is a comprehensive table, showing each iteration of the Fuji X100 cameras, along with their key specifications. Please note that we have marked the superior features in darker blue, while the key missing features are marked in red.
|Specification
|Fuji X100
|Fuji X100S
|Fuji X100T
|Fuji X100F
|Fuji X100V
|Announcement Date
|02/08/2011
|01/07/2013
|09/10/2014
|01/19/2017
|02/04/2020
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|X-Trans CMOS II
|X-Trans CMOS II
|X-Trans CMOS III
|X-Trans BSI CMOS IV
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Sensor Resolution
|12.3 MP
|16.3 MP
|16.3 MP
|24.3 MP
|26.1 MP
|Sensor Size
|23.6 x 15.6mm
|23.6 x 15.6mm
|23.6 x 15.6mm
|23.6 x 15.6mm
|23.5 x 15.6mm
|Native ISO Range
|ISO 200-6400
|ISO 200-6400
|ISO 200–6400
|ISO 200–12800
|ISO 200–12800
|Image Processor
|EXR Processor I
|EXR Processor II
|EXR Processor II
|X Processor Pro
|X Processor 4
|Viewfinder
|Hybrid Optical EVF
|Hybrid Optical EVF
|Advanced Hybrid Optical EVF + ERF
|Advanced Hybrid Optical EVF + ERF
|Advanced Hybrid Optical OLED EVF + ERF
|Viewfinder Coverage
|90%
|90%
|92%
|92%
|95%
|EVF Resolution
|1.44 M-dots
|2.36 M-dots
|2.36 M-dots
|2.36 M-dots
|3.69 M-dots
|EVF Type
|LCD
|LCD
|LCD
|LCD
|OLED
|Phase Detection AF
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Autofocus Points
|49
|49
|49
|325
|425
|Exposure Comp.
|±2EV
|±2EV
|±3EV
|±5EV
|±5EV
|Face / Eye AF
|No / No
|No / No
|Yes / No
|Yes / Yes
|Yes / Yes
|Lens
|23mm f/2.0
|23mm f/2.0
|23mm f/2.0
|23mm f/2.0
|23mm f/2.0
|Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Integrated ND Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Min Mechanical SS (A)
|30 sec
|30 sec
|30 sec
|30 sec
|30 sec
|Max Mechanical SS
|1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5.6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.8
|1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5.6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.8
|1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5/6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.8
|1/4000 sec
|1/4000 sec
|Max Electronic SS
|N/A
|N/A
|1/32000
|1/32000
|1/32000
|Flash Hotshoe
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Quick Menu Button
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Joystick
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Front Command Dial
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cont. Shoot. Spd (M)
|5 fps
|6 fps
|6 fps
|8 fps
|11 fps
|Cont. Shoot. Spd (E)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|20 fps
|Buffer Size @ Max fps
|10 JPEG
|31 JPEG
|25 JPEG
|60 JPEG / 25 RAW
|38 JPEG / 17 RAW
|Memory Card Slot
|SD UHS-I
|SD UHS-I
|SD UHS-I
|SD UHS-I
|SD UHS-I
|LCD Screen
|2.8″ Fixed
|2.8″ Fixed
|3.0″ Fixed
|3.0″ Fixed
|3.0″ Tilting
|LCD Touchscreen
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|LCD Resolution
|460 K-dots
|460 K-dots
|1.04 M-dots
|1.04 M-dots
|1.62 M-dots
|Video Rec @ Max fps
|1080p @ 60 fps
|1080p @ 60 fps
|1080p @ 60 fps
|1080p @ 60 fps
|4K @ 30 fps
|F-Log
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Slow Motion Video
|No
|No
|No
|No
|1080p @ 120 fps
|Film Simulations
|PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA
|PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Sepia
|PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia
|PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye/R/G Filter
|PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye/R/G Filter, ETERNA, Classic Neg
|Built-in Intervalometer
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in WiFi
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Bluetooth
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, 4.2
|Microphone Port
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0, Charging
|2.0, Charging
|3.1, Charging
|Battery
|NP-95
|NP-95
|NP-95
|NP-W126S
|NP-W126S
|EVF / OVF Battery Life
|N/A / 300 shots
|N/A / 330 shots
|N/A / 330 shots
|270 / 390 shots
|350 / 420 shots
|Weight (+Batt & SD)
|445g
|445g
|440g
|469g
|478g
|Size
|127x74x54mm
|127x74x54mm
|127x74x52mm
|127x75x52mm
|128×75x53mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,299
|$1,299
|$1,299
|$1,299
|$1,399
One can easily see that a lot has changed on the X100-series cameras since their introduction, especially with the latest X100V model. Aside from increases in sensor resolution and processor speeds, Fuji has been refining every part of the camera – from its hybrid viewfinder and autofocus system, all the way to the camera menu, software features and film simulations.
If you are wondering about the differences between the latest X100V and its predecessor, the Fuji X100F, there are a few important changes worth discussing. First of all, the sensor type and resolution have changed. The Fuji X100V uses a more advanced X-Trans BSI CMOS IV sensor, and its resolution has been slightly increased from 24.3 MP to 26.1 MP. The processor is also much faster – Fuji used the same X Processor 4 CPU as we have previously seen on the Fuji X-T3 and X-Pro3 cameras. This allows the X100V to be able to deliver much faster overall performance, faster continuous shooting speed of 11 fps, as well as the ability to capture 4K videos – something no other previous-generation X100 camera has been able to do. The viewfinder has been upgraded from LCD to OLED, providing higher resolution and increased viewfinder coverage. The autofocus system has also been overhauled, with a total of 425 focus points, and faster and more reliable autofocus performance (the X100V incorporates all the latest Face / Eye AF tracking features from the X-T3 and X-Pro3 cameras too). The new tilting touchscreen LCD has also received more resolution – 1.62 million dots vs 1.04 million dots on the X100F. A couple of new film simulations, such as ETERNA and Classic Negative have also been added. Aside from a few cosmetic changes, the Fuji X100V is the first X100-series camera to have a USB Type-C port that can be used for charging, data transfer, as well as ability to use a headphone when recording videos.
Overall, it looks like Fuji has done a great job with all the X100V updates – I cannot wait to test this little beast!
Comments
Reading your table, one could get the impression that all these cameras had the same lens, but It seems, according to this picture of the X100V, that its 23mm 1:2 lens is not exactly the same: what the ‘II’ mark stands for exactly? Mark II? If it’s not the same lens then in what does it differs from the previous iterations? Beside its ‘II’ marking.