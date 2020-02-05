Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home » Cameras and Lenses

Fujifilm X100 Series Comparison (X100, X100S, X100T, X100F and X100V)

By 1 Comment
Published On

Since the release of the original Fujifilm X100 in 2011, there have been a total of four updates to the camera: X100S, X100T, X100F, and the latest is the X100V. Thanks to its unique and beautiful retro design, an advanced hybrid viewfinder, a superb APS-C CMOS sensor, a fast 23mm f/2 lens (with a leaf shutter) and excellent ergonomics, the FinePix X100-series cameras have been highly regarded in the Fuji community. And thanks to their compact, lightweight and somewhat pocketable form, these cameras have been especially favored among travel and street photographers. We decided to put together a detailed comparison between all the X100-series cameras, which will hopefully make it easier for our readers to identify their similarities and differences.

Fuji X100V Front
Fuji X100V, the latest-generation X100-series camera

Below is a comprehensive table, showing each iteration of the Fuji X100 cameras, along with their key specifications. Please note that we have marked the superior features in darker blue, while the key missing features are marked in red.

SpecificationFuji X100Fuji X100SFuji X100TFuji X100FFuji X100V
Announcement Date02/08/201101/07/201309/10/201401/19/201702/04/2020
Sensor TypeCMOSX-Trans CMOS IIX-Trans CMOS IIX-Trans CMOS IIIX-Trans BSI CMOS IV
Low Pass FilterYesNoNoNoNo
Sensor Resolution12.3 MP16.3 MP16.3 MP24.3 MP26.1 MP
Sensor Size23.6 x 15.6mm23.6 x 15.6mm23.6 x 15.6mm23.6 x 15.6mm23.5 x 15.6mm
Native ISO RangeISO 200-6400ISO 200-6400ISO 200–6400ISO 200–12800ISO 200–12800
Image ProcessorEXR Processor IEXR Processor IIEXR Processor IIX Processor ProX Processor 4
ViewfinderHybrid Optical EVFHybrid Optical EVFAdvanced Hybrid Optical EVF + ERFAdvanced Hybrid Optical EVF + ERFAdvanced Hybrid Optical OLED EVF + ERF
Viewfinder Coverage90%90%92%92%95%
EVF Resolution1.44 M-dots2.36 M-dots2.36 M-dots2.36 M-dots3.69 M-dots
EVF TypeLCDLCDLCDLCDOLED
Phase Detection AFNoYesYesYesYes
Autofocus Points494949325425
Exposure Comp.±2EV±2EV±3EV±5EV±5EV
Face / Eye AFNo / NoNo / NoYes / NoYes / YesYes / Yes
Lens23mm f/2.023mm f/2.023mm f/2.023mm f/2.023mm f/2.0
Image StabilizationNoNoNoNoNo
Integrated ND FilterYesYesYesYesYes
Min Mechanical SS (A)30 sec30 sec30 sec30 sec30 sec
Max Mechanical SS1/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5.6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.81/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5.6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.81/4000 at f/8-16, 1/2000 at f/4-5/6, 1/1000 at f/2-2.81/4000 sec1/4000 sec
Max Electronic SSN/AN/A1/320001/320001/32000
Flash HotshoeYesYesYesYesYes
Built-in FlashYesYesYesYesYes
Quick Menu ButtonNoYesYesYesYes
JoystickNoNoNoYesYes
Front Command DialNoNoNoYesYes
Cont. Shoot. Spd (M)5 fps6 fps6 fps8 fps11 fps
Cont. Shoot. Spd (E)N/AN/AN/AN/A20 fps
Buffer Size @ Max fps10 JPEG31 JPEG25 JPEG60 JPEG / 25 RAW38 JPEG / 17 RAW
Memory Card SlotSD UHS-ISD UHS-ISD UHS-ISD UHS-ISD UHS-I
LCD Screen2.8″ Fixed2.8″ Fixed3.0″ Fixed3.0″ Fixed3.0″ Tilting
LCD TouchscreenNoNoNoNoYes
LCD Resolution460 K-dots460 K-dots1.04 M-dots1.04 M-dots1.62 M-dots
Video Rec @ Max fps1080p @ 60 fps1080p @ 60 fps1080p @ 60 fps1080p @ 60 fps4K @ 30 fps
F-LogNoNoNoNoYes
Slow Motion VideoNoNoNoNo1080p @ 120 fps
Film SimulationsPROVIA, Velvia, ASTIAPROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, SepiaPROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, SepiaPROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye/R/G FilterPROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi/Std, B&W, B&W+Ye/R/G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye/R/G Filter, ETERNA, Classic Neg
Built-in IntervalometerNoNoYesYesYes
Built-in WiFiNoNoYesYesYes
Built-in BluetoothNoNoNoNoYes, 4.2
Microphone PortNoNoYesYesYes
USB2.02.02.0, Charging2.0, Charging3.1, Charging
BatteryNP-95NP-95NP-95NP-W126SNP-W126S
EVF / OVF Battery LifeN/A / 300 shotsN/A / 330 shotsN/A / 330 shots270 / 390 shots350 / 420 shots
Weight (+Batt & SD)445g445g440g469g478g
Size127x74x54mm127x74x54mm127x74x52mm127x75x52mm128×75x53mm
MSRP Price$1,299$1,299$1,299$1,299$1,399

One can easily see that a lot has changed on the X100-series cameras since their introduction, especially with the latest X100V model. Aside from increases in sensor resolution and processor speeds, Fuji has been refining every part of the camera – from its hybrid viewfinder and autofocus system, all the way to the camera menu, software features and film simulations.

If you are wondering about the differences between the latest X100V and its predecessor, the Fuji X100F, there are a few important changes worth discussing. First of all, the sensor type and resolution have changed. The Fuji X100V uses a more advanced X-Trans BSI CMOS IV sensor, and its resolution has been slightly increased from 24.3 MP to 26.1 MP. The processor is also much faster – Fuji used the same X Processor 4 CPU as we have previously seen on the Fuji X-T3 and X-Pro3 cameras. This allows the X100V to be able to deliver much faster overall performance, faster continuous shooting speed of 11 fps, as well as the ability to capture 4K videos – something no other previous-generation X100 camera has been able to do. The viewfinder has been upgraded from LCD to OLED, providing higher resolution and increased viewfinder coverage. The autofocus system has also been overhauled, with a total of 425 focus points, and faster and more reliable autofocus performance (the X100V incorporates all the latest Face / Eye AF tracking features from the X-T3 and X-Pro3 cameras too). The new tilting touchscreen LCD has also received more resolution – 1.62 million dots vs 1.04 million dots on the X100F. A couple of new film simulations, such as ETERNA and Classic Negative have also been added. Aside from a few cosmetic changes, the Fuji X100V is the first X100-series camera to have a USB Type-C port that can be used for charging, data transfer, as well as ability to use a headphone when recording videos.

Overall, it looks like Fuji has done a great job with all the X100V updates – I cannot wait to test this little beast!

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Patrick
    February 5, 2020 at 2:33 am

    Reading your table, one could get the impression that all these cameras had the same lens, but It seems, according to this picture of the X100V, that its 23mm 1:2 lens is not exactly the same: what the ‘II’ mark stands for exactly? Mark II? If it’s not the same lens then in what does it differs from the previous iterations? Beside its ‘II’ marking.

    Reply

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *