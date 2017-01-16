Fujifilm X-T2 First Impressions

Some of you may remember how pleased I was with how my little Fujifilm X100T performed on my trip to France last June (My Self-Imposed 23mm Challenge with a Fuji X100T). As an experiment, I limited myself to just this camera and its fixed 23mm focal length (35mm equivalent) lens. At that time I was feeling like my creativity was waning. However, after limiting myself to this small, light-weight camera, I began to have fun with my photography again. I also began to realize that lugging my heavy pro-Nikon camera and glass around with me was becoming less and less enjoyable! Since writing that article, I have found myself using my DSLR less and less. My go-to camera is my X100T. This Christmas though, I found a new toy under the tree. A Fuji X-T2! The X-T2 is one of Fuji’s new flagship mirrorless cameras. It has the same 24MP APS-C X-Trans sensor that the X-Pro2 has. It has a huge and bright electronic viewfinder, and a 3-inch tilt screen. It is weather-proof, has two SD card slots, and its autofocus speed has been significantly improved over the older X-T1.
In this short article, I want to give you my first impressions of the Fuji X-T2. This article is by no means intended to be a technical review; I will leave that to Nasim. In addition, I have not commented at all on its video capabilities. I shoot video on very rare occasions. And although the X-T2 is capable of shooting 4K video, I will be using it almost exclusively as a stills camera.
Out of the Box
When I first picked up the camera my first thought was, wow, is this ever light! The camera with its kit 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens weighs in at 1.8 pounds, including the memory card and battery. My D500 is almost three pounds with its kit lens. I loved the feel in my hand; it is very well balanced and the magnesium alloy construction felt solid. It is compact enough that I can comfortably shoot one-handed. This frees up my left hand for an umbrella or coffee!
Controls
I love how the camera is laid out. It is reminiscent of an old film camera. The aperture ring is on the lens, and there are dedicated dials for shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation on the top of the camera. Nestled under the shutter speed dial, is a switch for changing metering modes. And under the ISO dial is a switch for adjusting shooting modes (single, continuous low, continuous high, bracketing, movie, multiple exposure, panorama, and advanced filters). I particularly like how the ISO and shutter speed dials can be locked so that they can not be bumped by accident. The only thing I found a bit awkward was the size of the ring selectors for changing the metering and drive modes. They do not stick out very far. I have small hands and found them a bit hard to adjust. I would imagine that they would be much more cumbersome to change for someone with large hands. On the contrary, this does help to ensure that they do not get changed by mistake.
I also love the tilting screen. I have grown very accustomed to my D500’s articulated screen, and this is a feature I wish my X100T had. I often find myself shooting from low angles. The tilting screen saves me from having to get down on the ground, and subsequently back up! Unfortunately, the screen is not touch-sensitive though.
On my X100T, I have to use the selector switch to change focus points. The X-T2 has a dedicated focus stick, which makes selecting different focus points very fast and easy. It also frees up the selector switch buttons to be assigned to other user-defined functions.
The user can assign frequently used functions to any of the camera’s eight function buttons, including the four on the selector switch. The only one I found difficult to access was the one on the top of the camera, stuck between the shutter speed and the exposure compensation dials. Again, for anyone with large hands this may be a bit frustrating. Also, the camera has a ‘Quick Menu’ which you access by pressing one button on the back of the camera. It is also completely customizable. I have been experimenting with different configurations of the function buttons and Q menu and haven’t settled on a final setup quite yet. This is something that takes some time and is completely user dependent.
Focus
The X-T2 has 325 AF points, 169 of which are phase-detection. I was impressed with how fast the X-T2 found focus. I could focus on a very close subject, then move the camera slightly and refocus on a distant object without any noticeable hunting (in single point autofocus, AF-S). Even in low light situations, it was able to lock focus extremely quickly.
I was also impressed with how the camera performed in continuous autofocus. Although I have not had time to test AF-C extensively, or to try the five AF-C presets, I did grab a few shots of an impromptu snowball fight and my nephew racing away from me on his new snowshoes. In both instances the camera found and maintained focus.
Low-Light Capability
I was not surprised to find that the low light capability of the X-T2 is excellent, as this was also the case with my X100T. I was very comfortable shooting up to ISO 6400.
Impressions Thus Far
So far I am thrilled with the X-T2! It focuses quickly and accurately, is light and compact, and its features rival those of many high-end DSLRs. It is not perfect and does have a few quirks. And with Fuji’s current lens lineup, it will not surpass my D500 and 200-400mm f/4 for bird photography. All in all it is a beautiful piece of engineering. But most importantly to me, the camera is a pure pleasure to use. I’m looking forward to getting to know this camera better and can see a long-term relationship with it in my future.
Comments
Very nice review.
Thanks Merlin, glad you liked it.
Nice review and lovely pictures Elizabeth. I am very tempted to take the plunge on an XT2 and 35/2 lense. Do you recommend the battery grip?
One other thing, the strap looks rather like a dog lead, what is it?
Thanks for your comments, Gary. From what I have read, the battery grip boosts the overall performance of the camera. The frame rate goes from 11fps to 14fps and it is supposed to focus faster. It also allows you to use a total of three batteries (one in the camera and two in the grip). If you shoot video it extends the shooting time to 30min and also has a headphone jack. If you shoot a lot of action or shoot video, it is probably worth the investment.
The strap is actually one that I made from 3/4″ poly rope with the inner core removed! I have a hard time justifying $70-$300 for a strap. This one cost me about $5 and I have material for several more.
Check out: https://shop.leuthard.photography
I don’t see the PASM control, even not mentioned in the review. Is it there, or the camera works differently?
There is actually an aperture dial on the lens. To set aperture priority you dial in your aperture, and set the shutter speed dial to ‘A’. To shoot in shutter priority you choose your speed from the top dial and set the aperture ring to ‘A’. To shoot full program set both the aperture ring and shutter dial to ‘A’. And finally, to shoot in manual, just dial in both your shutter speed and aperture. It is very easy to do, and becomes second nature very quickly. Hope that answers your question, Rashad.
Exactly what has been missing from digital cameras! The layout of most cameras is a random mess which changes from model to model and make to make, imagine that happening with the basic controls of your car!
Hi Elizabeth,
I use the XT2 exclusively and love it. I have shot about 6,000 frames with it so far, have gone through all kinds of menu setup options, etc. If you need any help or have any questions, please feel free to ask me. You can e mail me directly at brockpeter8@gmail.com. I can confidently say that I know this camera and will help you any way I can. I also use very often with Fuji’s new 500 flash and the combination is fantastic.. Have fun. Oh, the Zeiss lenses are awesome as well. Also, if you use LR and shoot in RAW as I do, you can choose a film simulation that will show up in your camera viewfinder and then pick that profile in LR when you are developing and poof, you have the RAW file converted to that film in a matter of seconds!! Pretty darned awesome especially if you shoot in B&W as you see B&W in the viewfinder!
Thanks for your comment, Peter. Great to hear you are loving yours! I do use LR and have made use of the camera calibration settings for both my X100T and the new X-T2, this is something that many Fuji photographers are not aware of, so thanks for reminding us. I am curious to know how you have set your camera up. However, I want to play around a bit more with mine first. The settings are such a personal thing that depend so much on how and what you shoot.
Thanks again for your comments and happy shooting!
Nice review Elizabeth, many thanks :)
But this camera is a full equivalent of D5300. And D5300 cost less bucks. :)))
Thanks for your comment, Vladimir. I’m afraid that you are not comparing similar products! The D5300 is an entry level camera, while the X-T2 is not. The X-T2 has similar features and ability to the higher end D500! It has 4K video, 169 phase detection autofocus points (compared to 39 on D5300), shoots 11fps (as opposed to 5fps on D5300). The X-T2 is also weather sealed. It is true that the D5300 is much less expensive, but it can not be compared to the X-T2 when it comes to features.
With all that said, there is no point in buying a camera with more features than you need!
Dear Elizabeth.
Phase detection on mirrorless? Joke. :))
May be Fuji realize 3D prediction on AF system as Nikon has for years? Not a number of AF but the quality and speed of work. AF on mirorrless fast as DSLR? Joke. :)))
11 fps? How long you battery work this way? 30 minutes? Ah, I know – you add a batblock, yes? :)
4K video? Where you play you films – on Full HD monitor or TV set?
Don’t be marketing victim, compare comparable cameras. :)))
But you review are wonderful. Many thanks.
Nice review and great pictures Elizabeth.
Im a Fuji owner/lover myself (X100s, XE-2). Im now just a bit tired of shooting APS-C for so many years. That’s the main reason I bought myself a D750. And to me it was the right choice.
I was dealing between XT-2 or FF for couple month. The only thing I really miss now are those amazing FujiColors, can’t beat ’em with a Nikon, hands down. But the “big picture” is such a recovery to my eyes.
Thanks for your comments, JJ78. If you need a full frame, then you do need to look at traditional DSLR’s or go the Sony or Leica route if you are wanting mirrorless. My goal was to downsize! The Sony mirrorless is about the same size as my D800 and D500. The Leica, well it was just a tad pricey for me! The APS-C sensor in the Fuji was my compromise on a small form factor and a relatively large sensor (compared to micro 4/3).
The D750 is a great camera. I’m sure you will love using it. Thanks again for your comments.
I sold all my nikon gear (d810 + 6 lenses) to go for mirrorless, but I still haven’t decided wich one I should go for. My main concern with the Fuji X-t2 is the watercolor effect on fine details, since I do most landscape photography. Any toughts on the issue?
Hi Ricard, thanks for your question. I haven’t had the chance to do a full technical test of the X-T2 yet. But from what I’ve seen so far, I can’t say I’ve seen (or heard anyone else talk about) a watercolor effect on the fine details. I think the X-Trans sensor does an amazing job of rendering detail. I know that there are many landscape photographers who also feel this way, including Nasim. He spoke of how pleased he was with the X-T2 in his year-end review (https://photographylife.com/best-of-2016-part-two).
Why don’t you rent the X-T2 to test it for yourself? And possibly any other cameras you are considering. Then you can make a butter comparison before you buy.
I would love to know what you decide on. Happy hunting!
Excellent review of the XT-2, Elizabeth! As an X-Pro2 user, I am debating on whether I actually “need” the XT-2, realzing that it uses the same sensor and processing engine as the X-Pro2. That said, I really like the ergonomics, articluating LCD, the larger EVF, and the option to use the Vertical Booster Grip, though, like you, I don’t often shoot video. BTW, I love the apparent quality and design of your handmade strap!