Fuji X-Pro1 vs X-E2

We have already compared the recently introduced Fujifilm X-E2 camera to its predecessor, the X-E1 (click here to read our comparison). Based on specifications, the newer camera proved to be better than the old one, but with price taken into account X-E1 can easily hold its ground and is still a very viable option. But how does it compare to the still-current Fujifilm flagship camera, the X-Pro1?
The thing is, X-E2 is a direct replacement for the outgoing X-E1 model, so naturally it should be better. Otherwise X-E2 would be pointless. But the situation is a little bit more complicated when you compare it to X-Pro1. On one hand, the flagship is an older model and thus should be inferior in certain respects. On the other hand – it is a flagship and thus a class above X-E2. The price has also come down considerably during the time of X-Pro1’s availability, so it is better value than ever. Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications:
Fujifilm X-Pro1 vs X-E2 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Fujifilm X-Pro1
|Fujifilm X-E2
|Sensor Resolution
|16.3 Million
|16.3 Million
|AA Filter
|No
|No
|Sensor Type
|X-Trans CMOS
|X-Trans CMOS II
|Sensor Size
|23.6×15.6mm
|23.6×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.82µ
|4.82µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|4,896 x 3,264
|4,896 x 3,264
|Image Processor
|EXR PROCESSOR
|EXR PROCESSOR II
|Lens Modulation Optimizer
|No
|Yes
|Viewfinder Type
|Hybrid Optical (OVF)/Electronic (EVF)
|Electronic (EVF)
|Viewfinder Size and Resolution
|OVF – 0.37x-0.6x magnification
EVF – 0.5″, 1,440,000 dots
|EVF – 0.5″, 2,360,000 dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/180
|1/180
|Storage Media
|1x SD, SDHC, SDXC
|1x SD, SDHC, SDXC
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6 FPS
|6 FPS
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|TTL 256-zone metering
|TTL 256-zone metering
|Exposure Compensation Dial
|Yes, ±2 stops
|Yes, ±3 stops
|Base ISO
|ISO 200
|ISO 200
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 200-6,400
|ISO 200-6,400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100, 12,800, 25,600 (JPEG only)
|ISO 100, 12,800, 25,600 (JPEG only)
|Autofocus System
|TTL contrast AF
|Intelligent Hybrid AF (TTL contrast AF / TTL phase detection AF)
|Focus Points
|49 AF points
|49 AF points
|Face Detection
|No
|Yes
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|H.264 (MOV)
|H.264 (MOV)
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 30p
|Video Maximum Record Time
|29 minutes
|14 minutes in 1080p, 27 minutes in 720p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Articulating LCD
|No
|No
|LCD Size
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,230,000 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-In Wi-Fi Functionality
|No
|Yes
|Battery
|Li-ion battery NP-W126
|Li-ion battery NP-W126
|Battery Charger
|Battery charger BC-W126
|Battery charger BC-W126
|Weather Sealed Body
|No
|No
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|450g with battery and memory card
|350g with battery and memory card
|Dimensions
|139.5 x 81.8 x 42.5 mm
|129 x 74.9 x 37.2 mm
|Price
|$1699 (as introduced),
$1199 (current)
|$999 (as introduced),
$999 (current)
As expected, the two cameras are very similar, but there is more difference between them than there was when we compared X-E2 to X-E1. In the case of those two cameras, the only reason why you would want the X-E1 instead was the more affordable price. With X-Pro1 and X-E2, however, both cameras have their advantages and disadvantages when compared to one another, along with the price difference. Let’s now start with the list of strengths the X-E2 has over X-Pro1. Mind you, most of these advantages are exactly the same as the ones X-E2 had over its predecessor.
- Sensors: X-Pro1 has a sensor that is identical to the one found in X-E1. Naturally, it is also very similar to the X-E2 sensor. Don’t expect any image quality improvement, be it dynamic range or high ISO. The only real difference lies in the incorporation of phase-detect AF sensors in the newer X-Trans CMOS II of the Fujifilm X-E2. Which means…
- Hybrid AF: with the latest firmware update, Fujifilm X-Pro1 is a lot snappier and more reliable in the autofocus department than it was at launch. Fujifilm try to constantly improve the capabilities of their cameras through firmware updates, something we are quick to recognize and appreciate. Fujifilm X-E2 builds on that with further improvements – a hybrid autofocus system that is quickly becoming the standard for mirrorless cameras. This system uses both contrast (normally used in compact cameras) and phase-detect (normally used in DSLRs) autofocus for improved speed and accuracy, especially noticeable when tracking moving subjects. The same exact system is currently used in Fujifilm X100s and what we have learned about its hybrid AF is that it performs very well in good lighting conditions where phase-detect system is at its best. In lower light, however, the system will rely on contrast-detect more, which means the speed difference between X-E2 and X-Pro1 might be much less noticeable, if at all. Hopefully, Fujifilm X-E2 doesn’t have any of the accuracy issues under specific lighting situations that our copy of the X100s had. In which case X-E2 will be a step above the flagship model in terms of autofocus.
- Image Processor and Speed: X-E2 gains EXR Processor II which, according to Fujifilm, is much snappier than the first version found in X-Pro1. First of all the new processor means quicker overall operation. Fujifilm quotes lag and shot-to-shot time improvements for the new camera. Just as importantly, because of the faster processor, Fujifilm was able to increase the refresh frame rate of X-E2’s EVF in low light, which is very good news. In practice, it means better EVF responsiveness and less lag in poorly lit environments.
- Wi-Fi: Fujifilm X-E2 gains the now-standard for this class of cameras WiFi connectivity. Unfortunately, remote control of the camera is not supported yet (to be fixed in a future firmware update), but you can use it to transfer files to your Mac / PC or other devices like phones and tablets. You can also transfer GPS location from your phone to the camera (geotagging).
- Video Improvements: the X-E2 is now capable of shooting 60 fps videos @ full HD 1080 resolution instead of X-Pro1’s maximum speed of 24 fps. Video recording has never been a strength of Fujifilm mirrorless cameras. Given the improvements it is clear they want to catch up in this respect.
- Exposure Compensation: you can now adjust exposure compensation by ±3 stops in 1/3rd increments using the dedicated dial (versus ±2 stops of the X-Pro1). Still ±2 stops in video mode, though, but that is hardly relevant.
- Lens Modulation Optimizer: just like the X100S, the Fuji X-E2 also received Fuji’s proprietary Lens Modulation Optimizer – software that can use special algorithms to reduce diffraction and other optical problems.
- Layout Differences: there are some slight button / layout differences between the two cameras. The X-E2’s Q button is now on the top panel, while the AE-L is now separated from the AF-L button and is where Q used to be. Because the left side gained one extra space, Fuji added a programmable “Fn2” button and together with two other buttons (AF and AE), there are now a total of 4 programmable function buttons on the X-E2. In our opinion, the biggest ergonomic advantage X-E2 has over X-Pro1, along with the Fn2 button, is that AF button has been re-positioned. With X-Pro1, you needed to hit the AF button with your left hand as it was located near the LCD screen on the left side of the camera. X-E2 allows you to change focus points with your right hand. Finally a step in the right direction. Now if only you didn’t need the AF button at all!
- EVF: Fujifilm X-E2 has a newer-generation EVF when compared to X-Pro1’s electronic viewfinder. It has higher resolution and, presumably, better responsiveness in low-light environments.
- Diopter Adjustment: sadly, the flagship model in Fujifilm mirrorless camera lineup does not offer built-in diopter adjustment. For some spectacle-wearers, this is a real drawback, as X-Pro1 only accepts diopter correction lenses (±3). X-E2 has built-in diopter correction (-4 to +2).
- Dimmensions and Weight: Fujifilm X-E2 is a whole 100g lighter than its big brother and noticeably smaller. While far from pocketable, some of the users are likely to appreciate the more compact dimmensions.
- Price: X-E2 is a whole $200 cheaper than X-Pro1, while also offering all of the above improvements.
As you can see, the list is quite long. But what about the improvements X-Pro1 has over X-E2?
- Hybrid Viewfinder: no doubt Fujifilm X-Pro1’s party piece is its hybrid viewfinder. It allows you to switch from a rangefinder-style optical viewfinder to EVF with one switch and gives the best of both worlds. Some photographers have a hard time adjusting to EVFs and prefer not to stare at a miniature screen, but rely on old-fashioned optical viewfinders. X-Pro1 offers a nice break from the rest of mirrorless camera pack.
- LCD Screen: X-Pro1 offers a 3″ LCD at the back, just like X-E2 does. However, X-Pro1 has slightly better resolution at 1.230 million dots versus 1.040 million of the X-E2. It is definitely not a huge difference and perhaps completely unnoticeable in real-world use, but still better on paper.
- Build Quality: the body of X-Pro1 is made of magnesium alloy, top to bottom. X-E2 is built from a mixture of plastic and magnesium alloy parts, so its build quality is slightly inferior.
- Handling: the fact that X-Pro1 is bigger can be both a plus and a drawback. For those with bigger hands X-Pro1 might be easier to handle.
X-Pro1 has a much shorter list of advantages over X-E2. Conclusions are very easy to draw – for most users, X-E2 offers much more sense, especially when price is taken into account. Currently, X-Pro1 retails for $1199, X-E1 – for $799. The X-E2, newest and possibly most capable of the three, slots perfectly in the middle and costs $999, but it manages to beat not only its predecessor, but also the more expensive, higher-end X-Pro1 camera. For the most of us, X-E2 is the best Fujifilm X camera currently on offer. However, for some users the larger size, hybrid viewfinder and better build quality of the X-Pro1 is definitely going to make it very tempting. Because of the higher price, there won’t be many such buyers, but look at it this way: X-Pro1 has never been more affordable and has never offered so much bang for you buck. One thing is certain, Fujifilm X-Pro1 sales are about to drop until the stocks run out – just in time for a replacement.
Comments
One thing you seem to have missed is that with the latest firmware update you know longer have to go to the left hand row of buttons to change the AF point on the X-Pro1. You simply press the down arrow on the 4 way controller, and then navigate to the chosen point with the controller.
I’d also say that this comparison is a bit biased towards specifications. These are features, whereas in daily use benefits are often more critical. For example, I don’t have large hands, but still find the size of the larger X-Pro 1 much easier and more comfortable to use.
Your comments on the optical finder leave out some critical pieces of the story. For some it may have to do with having trouble switching to EVFs. But for most of the photographers I know, and virtually all the ones who are pros using the X-Pro 1, it’s the ability to see outside the frame that is a big win for them. Plus, of course, that it’s nice to see the world as it is.
Stephen,
I agree with the first tip – I did miss that out, but doesn’t that leave the AF button sort of useless on the left side of the screen? Is it programmable? That is the biggest gripe that I have with its placement on the X-Pro1.
This comparison is based on specification, it is not biased towards it. :) My goal is to describe the products and compare them on paper so as to help the reader weigh strengths and weaknesses of both models against one another. I also find X-Pro1’s body a bit more comfortable, but unless I worked at a wedding with it, I’d rather have the X-E2 for casual shooting, travel and what not.
As for the viewfinder, there is another side to your point, which I otherwise agree with. Some photographers – me included – love the optical viewfinder also partly because it allows you to see outside the frame. On the downside, the framing is never completely accurate. I did not want to go too in-depth with all these little details, because they are very subjective to each photographer.
Thank you for you input!
Good article, exactly what I was looking for. I just sold my x-pro1 and pre-ordered X-E2. My reasons for making the switch are as follows;
1. Size and Weight –> E2 makes more sense for me.
2. I noticed that I did not use the optical viewfinder anyway on the x-pro1.
3. Auto-focus speed, makes sense to me even if X-E2 is just slightly better the x-pro1 (my kids never stay still)
I just could not justify why I would want to keep the xpro1, except the fact that it looks better than x-e2.
These are my thoughts.
Enjoy your indepth posts. I got the X100s which I am enjoying and waited for the X-E2 and now Pre-ordered it. Now the XPro1 is tempting and have seen it work better with the firmware update. But I guess the XE-2 was a better decision. If the XPro2 is launched with additional goodies I will still go for it.
Romanas,
Thank you for posting the comparison. This is just in time for me as I think I have narrowed down my search to X100S and X-E2. I like flash synch speed of X100S yet I am leaning more towards X-E2 as I think it may have better AF performance and focus issues that X100S had (during day light) have been addressed. It is yet to be seen and I really hope you get X-E2 soon so we get to hear on that from you! I am thinking about getting 35mm f/1.4 but a lot of people said that lens is slow to focus, noisy and the lens barrel moves in-and-out (by 6mm) during the focusing time. What is your experience with that lens? The new 23mm f/1.4 is coming out or released recently but may have the same 35mm focal lens limitation for shooting portraits (you have some examples on that where the head looks bigger, etc.).
On a side note, X200 may come out early 2014 and may be a better camera but who knows. I am currently interested in downsizing my camera bag and thinking I may not want to lug around all this 15 pound worth of stuff to take pictures. When I am on a family trip, I don’t even take my dSLR with lenses and stuff anymore so why don’t I just switch over to these smaller yet powerful cameras. I don’t do professional photography anyway so this might be the way to go. I am tempted for Olympus OM-D EM1 but it’s quite expensive and has a smaller sensor. X-E2 with 35mm f/1.4 might be just good enough for me as I don’t do sports/action photography.
Thanks again for all the information you and your team share. I check your web site at least 3 times a day and my day begins with a cup of team and your web site – both of them are addicting/habit forming!
Very Interesting Romanas as I am looking to downsize my camera bag- I have a Nikon D600 + 4 Lenses which makes the Bag Heavy and Bulky- also I am totally hacked off with the D600 issues. I recently bought a FujiFilm X 20 for back up which I have been totally amazed with and ended up taking it on a trip to France and leaving the D600 kit behind. My only issue with the Camera is the Max wide Angle of 28mm ( 35mm equivalent ) so I have decided to upgrade to an interchangeable lens Fuji X system. My first thoughts were for the X Pro 1 but a deal breaker for me is the lack of Diopter adjustment on the eyepiece as I wear Glasses- I’ve no problems with the X 20. So I have turned my attention to the X E 2 which now has some of the features which were only on the 100s & X 20 like CMOS & EXR 11 and LMO. So many thanks to you and Nasim for great reports and reviews and it’s goodbye Nikon and hello Fuji for me.
Thanks for this very helpful article, it was exactly what I was looking for.
I bought an X10 a couple of years back and love it but I do now need an upgrade and definitely want to stay with Fuji!
Currently looking at both these cameras and very much like the additions to the X-E2 but I believe the X-Pro1 would do the job with ease.
Since your article was written it does seem the prices have altered dramatically in the X-pro 1’s favour!
Currently in the UK the X-Pro 1 + XF18mm Lens is retailing for £899 ($1470) inc. 20% tax, PLUS Fuji will throw in one of these lenses for free: XF27mm, XF35mm or XF60mm (worth about £400-£500!).
The X-E2 + 18-55mm Lens is running at £1149 inc. 20% tax ($1876).
Is this now a no brainer or is the X-E2 worth the extra money? Would love to know what you all think.
Thanks
Hi Robin
For me it’s the X-E2 for the reasons I said before i.e. lack of Diopter adjustment on the X Pro 1 and upgraded CMOS and EXR + LMO on the X-E2. Price wise I agree the X Pro 1 is a good bet if your eyesight is OK but as you are in the UK suggest you look at the Fuji UK Shop Refurbished items – I got my X-E2 + 18-55 for £949 and a 35mm f1.4 + 14mm f2.8 at much lower prices than list and that included the Fuji lens protector filters . I am so pleased with what I got – visually all items looked like new and I’ve had no issues with using them – just wishing for better weather ! Plan to get the 50-140 when it comes out to complete the outfit – for now ! Whatever you choose I think the X Trans system takes a lot of beating especially for size, weight and quality.
Regards
Kevin
I’m excited to find this web site. I need to to thank you for your
time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and
I have you book marked to see new stuff on your website.
I was also thinking about the X Pro 1 vs XE2 and went with the XE2 and glad I did. The X Pro 1 is now $999 at BHphoto and the XE2 with 18-55 is $1,199. I use the wifi more than I thought I would due to the fact that it works flawlessly. Hoping for XT1 remote control in future update. I also like to manual focus and the 2.0 update gave the XE2 red and blue focus peaking which is a huge improvement. I am not that impressed with the autofocus system. The XE2 has missed some shots and does hunt in low light unless you find a point of contrast. This is my first X camera and I am so impressed I am planning to get the X Pro2 or X200. I have all Nikon gear and I feel both systems have there place and I will not be selling off my gear.