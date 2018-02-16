Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2

The Fujifilm X-H1 is the top of the line camera in Fuji’s X-series line-up. But before its release, the Fuji X-T2 was arguably the most feature-rich choice and certainly a popular mirrorless cameras among many enthusiast and professional photographers. As a current or prospective X-T2 owner, or potentially as someone interested in the new Fuji X-H1, you might be wondering how it compares to the X-T2 in terms of features, ergonomics and specifications. We have put together this X-H1 and X-T2 comparison specifically to help you make the right choice, so let’s get started!
As always, it is important to note that this comparison is based purely on technical specifications and released product images. We have not had a chance to use the X-H1, but we have reviewed the Fuji X-T2 in detail. First, let’s take a look at the two side-by-side in a table comparison:
Fujifilm X-H1 vs X-T2 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Fujifilm X-H1
|Fujifilm X-T2
|Sensor Resolution
|24.3 Million
|24.3 Million
|AA Filter
|No
|No
|Sensor Type
|X-Trans CMOS III
|X-Trans CMOS III
|Sensor Size
|23.6×15.6mm
|23.6×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.9µ
|3.9µ
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 200-12,800
|ISO 200-12,800
|In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS)
|5-Axis IBIS
|No
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,000 x 4,000
|6,000 x 4,000
|Image Processor
|Dual X-Processor Pro
|X-Processor Pro
|Lens Modulation Optimizer
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder Type
|Electronic (EVF)
|Electronic (EVF)
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3,690,000 dots, 0.75x
|2,360,000 dots, 0.77x
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Diopter Adjustment
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No (external unit as part of the package)
|No (external unit as part of the package)
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250s
|1/250s
|Storage Media
|2x SD, UHS-II Compatible
|2x SD, UHS-II Compatible
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|8 fps, Up to 14 fps with VPB-XH1
|8 fps, Up to 14 fps with VPB-XH1
|Mechanical Shutter Speed Range
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Electronic Shutter Speed Range
|1/32000 to 30 sec
|1/32000 to 30 sec
|Electronic Front Curtain Shutter
|Yes
|No
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|TTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted
|TTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted
|Exposure Compensation Range
|±5 stops
|±5 stops
|Autofocus System
|325-point Hybrid AF system
|325-point Hybrid AF system
|Autofocus Phase Detection EV Sensitivity
|-1 EV, usable up to f/11
|0.5 EV, usable up to f/8
|Movie Recording Features
|Up to 4K (4096 x 2160) @ 24p / 23.98p 200Mbps / 100Mbps / 50Mbps up to approx. 15min.
|Up to 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 100Mbps up to approx. 10min.
|Slow Motion Movie Recording
|Full HD (1920 x 1080) HS @ 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 200Mbps up to approx. 6min.
|No
|4K Movie Mode Face Detection
|Yes
|No
|Internal F-Log
|Yes
|No
|LCD Size
|3.0″ diagonal LCD
|3.0″ diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|Yes
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|No
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Built-In Wi-Fi Functionality
|Yes
|Yes
|Film Simulation Modes
|16
|15
|Flicker Reduction
|Yes
|No
|Interval Timer Shooting
|Yes
|Yes
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating Temperature
|-10°C – +40°C
|-10°C – +40°C
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|673g with battery and memory card
|507g with battery and memory card
|Dimensions
|139.8mm (W) x 97.3mm (H) x 85.5mm (D)
|132.5mm (W) x 91.8mm (H) x 49.2mm (D)
|Battery
|Li-ion battery NP-W126S
|Li-ion battery NP-W126S
|Battery Life
|310 frames
|340 frames
|Body Construction
|25% Thicker Magnesium Alloy
|Magnesium Alloy
|Price
|$1,899
|$1,599
While most of the specifications between the two cameras are very similar, there are some important and very distinct feature differences worth pointing out. First of all, the Fuji X-H1 has in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which is the first of its kind on X-series cameras. That alone is something that many photographers will argue make the X-H1 worth getting, since it can stabilize all X-series lenses. Lenses that do not have optical stabilization can get up to 5.5 stops of stabilization, whereas OIS-equipped lenses will get the best of two worlds depending on their OIS design and focal length. With stabilized lenses, the X-H1 is going to be far more usable than the X-T2 when shooting in low-light situations, making it a superb choice for street, event and travel photography.
Next, the Fuji X-H1 has a dual processor that allows for more throughput to allow more robust 4K video recording, less blackout time, faster focusing and faster overall operation of the camera. The camera also drives a 3.69 MP electronic viewfinder (EVF), which is superior to the one on the X-T2, although it does lose a little bit of magnification at 0.75x vs 0.77x on the X-T2.
Another distinct feature is the electronic front curtain shutter (EFCS), which can completely eliminate camera shake originating from the mechanical shutter – a feature that Fuji had previously only made available on the medium format Fuji GFX 50S camera. As explained in the linked article, EFCS can be extremely useful in many situations and I consider it to be a very important feature on a modern digital camera. In fact, EFCS along with IBIS are the two main reasons why I will be personally purchasing the Fuji X-H1…
Next, we come to video recording features. While the Fuji X-T2 had impressive 4K video recording features at the time it was released, the X-H1 pushes those features to the next level. In addition to all the standard 4K video recording options, the X-H1 can now shoot video at much higher bandwidths, up to 200 Mbps and its recording limit is capped at 15 minutes without a battery pack, and up to 30 minutes with a battery grip. Those who like to color-grade their videos can do that with the Internal F-Log feature, also something that previously did not exist on the X-T2. Unfortunately, the X-H1 still does not have a headphone input for video recording – it is only provided on the battery grip, just like on the X-T2. For shooting indoors, the X-H1 is equipped with a flicker-reduction feature, which does not exist on the X-T2.
The LCD is still the same 3.0″ diagonal with 1.04 million dots, but the X-H1 now has a touchscreen feature, which is certainly nice to have when viewing images, focusing or navigating the camera menu. Lastly, The X-H1 also comes with built-in Bluetooth and 1 extra film simulation mode called “Eterna”.
Ergonomic Changes
Aside from the above-mentioned feature differences, there are also important ergonomic changes. Take a look at the below comparison of the cameras from the top:
As you can see, the changes in ergonomics are significant. The Fuji X-H1 is like a mini GFX-50S, with its large and comfortable grip and a beautiful LCD display on the right side. Fuji removed the exposure compensation dial and put it into a smaller button to the right of the shutter release / camera on-off button. Personally, I really like this change, because that’s how Nikon DSLRs are organized as well and I am very used to dialing exposure compensation with a button. The large LCD screen is wonderful and it is fully customizable, so you can make it display only the information you care about.
The back of the camera also saw some heavy changes:
Fuji wanted photographers to be able to use gloves with the X-H1, so they made buttons larger and spaced them out a bit. This is another welcome change, because the buttons on X-series cameras are often too small to comfortable use with gloves on. The joystick is separated a bit and put a bit closer to the top of the camera, which should make it comfortable to use with the thumb. My personal favorite is the new dedicated AF-ON button and its excellent placement. Using the focus and recompose technique with the X-H1 is going to be a pure joy!
Obviously, all of these ergonomic changes made the X-H1 larger and heavier compared to the X-T2. The X-H1 is 166 grams heavier and noticeably larger compared to the X-T2. While for some photographers this might not be desirable, I personally welcome a more comfortable camera to hand-hold, even at the expense of slightly larger size and heavier weight.
Overall, the X-H1 looks like an incredible camera with a lot of great new features and a much more polished look and ergonomics. At $1,899 it is not a cheap camera by any means, but that’s what you pay to get the top-of-the-line Fuji X-series camera…
Comments
These are evolutionary and welcome improvements on the already excellent Xt2. The addition of IBIS really points out to the fact that Fuji really listens to its customers. This is good positioning of Fuji in the APS-C sensor market. I am confident the image quality from this sensor will be as Fuji as always ….
The XH1 has a ton of improvements the make it a real photographers (and videographers) camera, I especially welcome IBIS, the larger size, larger buttons and finally the exposure compensation dial has gone and can be dialled in now like on Nikon cameras. Also the EVF is a very welcome and needed improvement. And not to forget the video improvements!
What I do not like is the use of the old batteries, I think the XH1 would have significantly benefited from the GFX battery, although that would have further increased the (grip) size.
Overall I am really getting serious about jumping into the Fuji X system again 😄
Something I still wonder is, why x-trans sensors have a 200 base iso? Surely it can’t be because of it being an aps-c sensor since the d3200 I currently use has a base iso of 100, so is there a specific reason for it? I can’t help being a bit disappointed as we’ve all seen how good an iso64 can be and not having an iso100 is a bit of a bummer.
According to a document I found on Nikon’s web site, the normal range for ISO is beteen 200-1600.
> The “normal” range of ISO is about 200 to 1600. With today’s digital cameras you can sometimes go as low as 50 or as high as 204,800.
www.nikonusa.com/en/le…ivity.html
The ISO scale starts at 0 and goes to 4,000,000 (4 million). The NIkon D3200 has ISO sensitivity from 100 to 6400. The Fuji X-T2 has ISO sensitivity from ISO200 to 12800. That’s the same number of stops (6). Which range would you rather have?
NOTE: I am not an expert on any of this.
Very useful overview, thanks Nasim.
This model looks great with regards to the bigger dimensions, but surely they should have upped the battery life using the larger grip space, if this is a ‘Pro’ model. [Although what I’ve noticed over the years is that any product that has to use the moniker ‘Pro’ is definitely not a professional instrument!].
Most likely the X-H2 (which is probably already built) will have a 1,000 shot battery.
Thank you for the detail review. I borrowed a friend X-T2 and a 100-400 mm lens for bird in flight photography. Comparing to Canon IDX, the AF is considerably slower to track and lock. Hopefully XH-1 is much improved.
Unless being extremely familiar with both AF system, Canon and Fuji respectively, borrowing is not enough.
Yes, the X-T2 is slower but not by that much with proper setting, which comes after a certain number of hours of trial and error.
My keeping rate is greater with the XT2 than it was with the 7D but I recognize Canon AF was superior.
Many side details made the mirrorless world more appealing to me, no longer lenses to recalibrate for back/front focus is one example.
I agree with Nassim on the ergonomic, the tiny buttons made me crazy, and this change is really welcome, I which the X-T3 will get some of this and keeping the lightweight body, as well as the exposure compensation dial.
Fuji seems to continue listening a lot to their user base, this is great!
Thanks for a good review.
My primary reason for wanting this camera is to use my fantastically sharp 90mm lens, at slower hand held speeds with the IBIS. At the moment I typically use 1/500 for the best sharpness, I only hope that IBIS does not degrade the image quality of the lens I consider to be Fujis sharpest lens.
Having said that, increasing the speed and accuracy of the AF, larger much needed AF buttons, a dampened shutter and a superior evf are a bonus for me.
Michael
Hi Michael ^^
With the 90mm you can safely use 1/250s. There is a rule, which works, that tells to use a speed conversely proportionnal to the focal length used (converted to 35mm film format). So, 90mm is equivalent to the field of view of a 135mm focal length, so you can shoot static subjects at 1/135s without getting your own shaking, as far as you stand still.
I have shot portraits at evening with the 90mm at 1/60s : with proper arm position and static subject you can get tack sharp pictures in low light situation without exceeding 2000 ISO (check my web site, I shoot Fuji with 56mm and 90mm since august 2017 : www.jeremybelinphoto.com).
Hi Nasim,
Have you any idea how the image stabilisation will work if I use IBIS and OIS on my 50-140 zoom lens?
Michael
As far as I know the IBIS and the OIS don’t work together at the moment. Maybe they will make an update in the future for this?
I would turn off the OIS or the IBIS at the moment.
In fact they will, it depends on the combo of the lens being used.
There is some illustration on FujiRumors, hoping these are real, the 50-140 could get some improvment depending on the extra room of the circle provided by the lens and the axis covered by in-lens OIS:
www.fujirumors.com/fujif…-handheld/
Excellent! My DSLR ended life on a hard floor a few months ago. Now to wait for gear heads to dump their X-T2 bodies so I can score a “new” camera.
My favorite comment and spot on :)
I like new features but don’t like the continued increase in weight. The reason I purchased a Fuji camera was the small form factor so I could easily take it mountain biking and skiing. I hope they keep making weather sealed X series cameras that aren’t too big and heavy. I know the full frame lenses are much heavier and bigger than APS-C but the bodies are getting close to Nikon D750 weight. Waiting to see what the XT3 weight ends up at.
Fuji XT1 435 grams
Fuji XT2 507 grams (XT2 is .15 pounds heavier than XT1)
Fuji XH1 673 grams (XH1 is .37 pounds heavier than xt2 and .52 pounds heavier than the XT1)
Nikon D750 755 grams
Nikon D7500 720 grams
Jason, sounds like you need to go to the 4/3 format!
Jay, I thought about it but am pretty invested in Fuji lenses and the XT2 isn’t all that heavy or big. I just don’t like the bigger trend. Fuji has plenty of smaller good cameras but no weather sealing. They seem like a smart company so I figure they will keep some bodies smaller.
You’re right, my eyes wide opened when I read “XT2 : 4.9cm depth, XH1 : 8.5cm depth”.
This can’t be a replacement for X-T2, so does its name justify it.
It’s a new camera line in Fuji’s offer.
I come from Nikon, with gripped D750 and several primes notably the big 105mm f/1.4, so we were talking about 2Kg in hand all day long.
I switch to Fuji for : 1) the 2 dials, 2) the compactness.
The new XH1 is closer to Nikon or Canon APS-C DSLRs.
Not a bad thing necessary, but not the same product, and as far as Fuji keeps it’s premium XT line I will be very happy.
If today I had to choose between X-T2 and that one, I would spend the extra money.
But so far the evolutionary steps are not enough for me although I see and appreciate the couple of steps in the right direction. You won’t get mine, Khürt, but I understand people with a video focus to go for it.
I’m curious and would like to try one for one or two hours, but I still miss some kind of option to save user settings. I also miss a fully articulated screen like Olympus and Canon and some Nikon D5xxx have onboard, but what I’m most afraid of: All this new functions and gimmicks will need space and order in the UI – and that’s one of Fuji’s weak spots in my eyes. Some seldom used settings I have to dive in for a while and sometimes end up heading for the PDF on my tablet.
This is an hefty camera body. This should be great to use with some of fuji’s 2.8 zoom lenses, or the larger primes. It is crazy how a camera body can make the lens “feels” large or small. My 70-200 f4 felt perfect on my 70D, but my smaller 55-200 feels largish on my X-T20.
They have a good camera choice now, from the smaller X-T20 to the larger X-H1, all sporting the same excellent image quality! Add to that the increasing selection of very good lenses to fit the different sizes and needs. With a system so vivid, I am an happy Fuji user :)
The more I read about this the more I think I’ll stay with mt XT-1.
Looks like about the same specs as the Pentax K-3 that came out 4 years ago. Same megapixel finally. But copying the axis image stabilization. But of course this is the mirrorless rather than the Pentax SLR. The size is the big issue with this camera. How badly does someone want a mirrorless camera that weighs as much as a SLR? The 4/3 format is coming on strongly as the go to format at this time that combines size, quality, ease of use and the right price!
Up the ISO a little on the XT2, shoot at a shutter speed suitable for the focal length and subject and you really don’t need IBIS. If the light is low use flash or wider aperture lenses such as the 1.4 primes. IBIS is great for video but I for one would rather get a dedicated video camera if that was my thing. Duel processors is cool, as is front curtain shutter, but again these are luxuries rather than necessities. Save your money, keep your XT2’s and don’t buy into marketing hype.
Peter, the hype is always strong, as I have written before: photographylife.com/the-camera-hype
The X-T2 is an amazing camera. If anyone wants to buy one, just wait for the holidays when that camera will sell at half the price.
Fuji, “evolving” to a DSLR body. LOL!
I am a Nikon shooter but have experimented with Fugi. I bought a 100-400 mm lens. I have used it on my T10,T20 and and a friends T2. The ergonomics are bad but when the stars align, the images are awesome. The ergonomics of the H1 look they have solved the problem! I may just order one!
I do not find documentation that has a different processor than XT2, seems that it has an additional dedicated dual processor just for IBIS, but is not an X-Processor Pro.
So I guess we also need to buy a battery grip as the battery life on Fuji sucks. They really need to address this before I slap the best part of $2k on the table. I like my X-T2 and will keep it but if the battery life could be better I would have gone for the slightly larger body. I find the X-T2 fiddly for back-button focus. I’ll sit tight and see what the X-T3 offers.
I’m in a crisis, the X-T1 was so nicely done that, no matter how much effort Fuji put into the X-T2 and X-H1, I have little urge to upgrade.