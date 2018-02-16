Fuji X-H1 vs X-T2

The Fujifilm X-H1 is the top of the line camera in Fuji’s X-series line-up. But before its release, the Fuji X-T2 was arguably the most feature-rich choice and certainly a popular mirrorless cameras among many enthusiast and professional photographers. As a current or prospective X-T2 owner, or potentially as someone interested in the new Fuji X-H1, you might be wondering how it compares to the X-T2 in terms of features, ergonomics and specifications. We have put together this X-H1 and X-T2 comparison specifically to help you make the right choice, so let’s get started!

As always, it is important to note that this comparison is based purely on technical specifications and released product images. We have not had a chance to use the X-H1, but we have reviewed the Fuji X-T2 in detail. First, let’s take a look at the two side-by-side in a table comparison:

Fujifilm X-H1 vs X-T2 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Fujifilm X-H1 Fujifilm X-T2 Sensor Resolution 24.3 Million 24.3 Million AA Filter No No Sensor Type X-Trans CMOS III X-Trans CMOS III Sensor Size 23.6×15.6mm 23.6×15.6mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.9µ 3.9µ Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 200-12,800 ISO 200-12,800 In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) 5-Axis IBIS No Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,000 x 4,000 6,000 x 4,000 Image Processor Dual X-Processor Pro X-Processor Pro Lens Modulation Optimizer Yes Yes Viewfinder Type Electronic (EVF) Electronic (EVF) Viewfinder Resolution 3,690,000 dots, 0.75x 2,360,000 dots, 0.77x Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Diopter Adjustment Yes Yes Built-in Flash No (external unit as part of the package) No (external unit as part of the package) Flash Sync Speed 1/250s 1/250s Storage Media 2x SD, UHS-II Compatible 2x SD, UHS-II Compatible Continuous Shooting Speed 8 fps, Up to 14 fps with VPB-XH1 8 fps, Up to 14 fps with VPB-XH1 Mechanical Shutter Speed Range 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Electronic Shutter Speed Range 1/32000 to 30 sec 1/32000 to 30 sec Electronic Front Curtain Shutter Yes No Exposure Metering Sensor TTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted TTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted Exposure Compensation Range ±5 stops ±5 stops Autofocus System 325-point Hybrid AF system 325-point Hybrid AF system Autofocus Phase Detection EV Sensitivity -1 EV, usable up to f/11 0.5 EV, usable up to f/8 Movie Recording Features Up to 4K (4096 x 2160) @ 24p / 23.98p 200Mbps / 100Mbps / 50Mbps up to approx. 15min. Up to 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 100Mbps up to approx. 10min. Slow Motion Movie Recording Full HD (1920 x 1080) HS @ 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 200Mbps up to approx. 6min. No 4K Movie Mode Face Detection Yes No Internal F-Log Yes No LCD Size 3.0″ diagonal LCD 3.0″ diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dots 1,040,000 dots Articulating LCD Yes Yes Touchscreen LCD Yes No Built-in GPS No No Built-in Bluetooth Yes No Built-In Wi-Fi Functionality Yes Yes Film Simulation Modes 16 15 Flicker Reduction Yes No Interval Timer Shooting Yes Yes Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes Operating Temperature -10°C – +40°C -10°C – +40°C USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 673g with battery and memory card 507g with battery and memory card Dimensions 139.8mm (W) x 97.3mm (H) x 85.5mm (D) 132.5mm (W) x 91.8mm (H) x 49.2mm (D) Battery Li-ion battery NP-W126S Li-ion battery NP-W126S Battery Life 310 frames 340 frames Body Construction 25% Thicker Magnesium Alloy Magnesium Alloy Price $1,899 $1,599

While most of the specifications between the two cameras are very similar, there are some important and very distinct feature differences worth pointing out. First of all, the Fuji X-H1 has in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which is the first of its kind on X-series cameras. That alone is something that many photographers will argue make the X-H1 worth getting, since it can stabilize all X-series lenses. Lenses that do not have optical stabilization can get up to 5.5 stops of stabilization, whereas OIS-equipped lenses will get the best of two worlds depending on their OIS design and focal length. With stabilized lenses, the X-H1 is going to be far more usable than the X-T2 when shooting in low-light situations, making it a superb choice for street, event and travel photography.

Next, the Fuji X-H1 has a dual processor that allows for more throughput to allow more robust 4K video recording, less blackout time, faster focusing and faster overall operation of the camera. The camera also drives a 3.69 MP electronic viewfinder (EVF), which is superior to the one on the X-T2, although it does lose a little bit of magnification at 0.75x vs 0.77x on the X-T2.

Another distinct feature is the electronic front curtain shutter (EFCS), which can completely eliminate camera shake originating from the mechanical shutter – a feature that Fuji had previously only made available on the medium format Fuji GFX 50S camera. As explained in the linked article, EFCS can be extremely useful in many situations and I consider it to be a very important feature on a modern digital camera. In fact, EFCS along with IBIS are the two main reasons why I will be personally purchasing the Fuji X-H1…

Next, we come to video recording features. While the Fuji X-T2 had impressive 4K video recording features at the time it was released, the X-H1 pushes those features to the next level. In addition to all the standard 4K video recording options, the X-H1 can now shoot video at much higher bandwidths, up to 200 Mbps and its recording limit is capped at 15 minutes without a battery pack, and up to 30 minutes with a battery grip. Those who like to color-grade their videos can do that with the Internal F-Log feature, also something that previously did not exist on the X-T2. Unfortunately, the X-H1 still does not have a headphone input for video recording – it is only provided on the battery grip, just like on the X-T2. For shooting indoors, the X-H1 is equipped with a flicker-reduction feature, which does not exist on the X-T2.

The LCD is still the same 3.0″ diagonal with 1.04 million dots, but the X-H1 now has a touchscreen feature, which is certainly nice to have when viewing images, focusing or navigating the camera menu. Lastly, The X-H1 also comes with built-in Bluetooth and 1 extra film simulation mode called “Eterna”.

Ergonomic Changes

Aside from the above-mentioned feature differences, there are also important ergonomic changes. Take a look at the below comparison of the cameras from the top:

As you can see, the changes in ergonomics are significant. The Fuji X-H1 is like a mini GFX-50S, with its large and comfortable grip and a beautiful LCD display on the right side. Fuji removed the exposure compensation dial and put it into a smaller button to the right of the shutter release / camera on-off button. Personally, I really like this change, because that’s how Nikon DSLRs are organized as well and I am very used to dialing exposure compensation with a button. The large LCD screen is wonderful and it is fully customizable, so you can make it display only the information you care about.

The back of the camera also saw some heavy changes:

Fuji wanted photographers to be able to use gloves with the X-H1, so they made buttons larger and spaced them out a bit. This is another welcome change, because the buttons on X-series cameras are often too small to comfortable use with gloves on. The joystick is separated a bit and put a bit closer to the top of the camera, which should make it comfortable to use with the thumb. My personal favorite is the new dedicated AF-ON button and its excellent placement. Using the focus and recompose technique with the X-H1 is going to be a pure joy!

Obviously, all of these ergonomic changes made the X-H1 larger and heavier compared to the X-T2. The X-H1 is 166 grams heavier and noticeably larger compared to the X-T2. While for some photographers this might not be desirable, I personally welcome a more comfortable camera to hand-hold, even at the expense of slightly larger size and heavier weight.

Overall, the X-H1 looks like an incredible camera with a lot of great new features and a much more polished look and ergonomics. At $1,899 it is not a cheap camera by any means, but that’s what you pay to get the top-of-the-line Fuji X-series camera…