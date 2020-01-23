Fujifilm has just updated its GF lens roadmap for its G mount, which basically includes all the upcoming lenses for GFX medium format cameras. The updated roadmap now includes two additional lenses, the GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR and GF 80 f/1.7 R WR, to be released in 2020 and 2021.

The Updated Fuji GF Lens Roadmap

Below is the latest Fujifilm GF lens roadmap:

Below is the full list of lenses for the G mount, with the new unannounced lenses highlighted in bold:

GF 23mm f/4 R LM WR

GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR

GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR

GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR

GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR

GF 50mm f/3.5 R LM WR

GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR

GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR

GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR

GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR

GF 120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro

GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR

GF 1.4x TC WR

The current line-up of already announced lenses totals 11. With the additional two prime lenses, Fuji is aiming to increase the total number of lenses for its GFX cameras to 13 by 2021.

Analyzing the Future Lenses

The two prime lenses that Fuji will be announcing in 2020 and 2021 are very interesting, so let’s take a look at both in a little bit more detail.

It seems that the GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR is going to be very similar to its 45mm f/2.8 R WR and 63mm f/2.8 R WR siblings in terms of build quality and features. It will have an aperture ring and will be weather-sealed, but will not feature a linear motor (LM) like some of the other lenses. With an equivalent focal length of 23.7mm in full-frame format, it will be the first GFX prime in the 24mm territory. Judging by its somewhat slow maximum aperture of f/3.5, it will be a relatively lightweight lens, great for landscape and architecture photography. The cost of the lens should be similar to the cost of 45mm and 63mm lenses.

The lens that really excites me personally, is the upcoming GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR. This is going to be a very specialized tool for those who crave insane subject separation capabilities and bokeh. Equivalent to a 63mm f/1.4 lens in full-frame, it will be the fastest G lens produced to date. If Fuji prices this lens right, it will become the ‘go-to’ lens for many GFX shooters who want something similar to a “nifty-fifty” on full-frame.

Both of these lenses are exciting to see, but I would personally like to see more G-series lenses added to the roadmap. Here is the list of the lenses I would love to see:

Ultra-wide, wide and standard tilt-shift lenses

GF 18mm f/4 (~14mm f/2.8 FF equivalent)

GF 45mm f/2 (~35mm f/1.4 FF equivalent)

GF 145mm f/2 (~105mm f/1.4 FF equivalent)

GF 185 f/2.8 (~135mm f/2 FF equivalent)

Tilt-shift lenses are much needed for the G mount, so Fuji should push that to its roadmap as soon as possible. For astro work, a 14mm f/2.8 equivalent lens would be amazing to have, and I would not mind seeing more fast portrait lenses that have similar quality to the superb 110mm f/2 lens, which is my favorite GF lens so far. I am not a big fan of 35mm lenses, but many are, so it would be good to provide that option as well.

If you want to find out more about the Fujifilm G mount lenses, please visit Fujifilm’s GFX page.