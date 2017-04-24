Fuji X-T20 Giveaway

It has been a while since we have given away a camera and we are excited once again to host another giveaway for our readers! This time, we are partnering up with our friends at MIOPS to give away a brand spanking new Fuji X-T20! The giveaway rules are going to be quite simple as usual – all you have to do is follow us and MIOPS on Instagram and you will be automatically entered into the drawing. We will announce one lucky random winner at the end of May.

You might be wondering why we are doing an Instagram promotion. Considering that Instagram is a heavily used app among photographers (with over 600 million total users), we thought it would be a good idea to increase our presence in this platform and encourage our readers to contribute content that we can feature on both our Instagram account and on this site! That’s right, our plan is not just to post the photographs of our team members on Instagram, but to also use the platform to promote our readers by featuring their work. Going forward you will be able to tag our Instagram account with a photograph you would like to feature and if we like your work, we will post it on our channel with your account information, so that other readers could follow you.

How to Enter the Giveaway

That’s really it!

Eligibility and Contest Rules

Anyone can enter the contest and the contest is open world-wide. If a winner is chosen from a country other than the USA, an equivalent value of the Fuji X-T20 in US dollars will be wired via PayPal to the winner. Only one Instagram account per person is allowed to participate in the contest. If we suspect the winner to have more than one account, or we see suspicious activity, such as the use of a bot for contest entry, the participant will be automatically disqualified.

How Winner will be Chosen

We will use the following procedure to choose a winner:

We will randomly select a follower from the Photography Life Instagram account.

The same user will be looked up on the MIOPS Instagram account.

If the account is found on both, the winner is finalized and announced.

If the account is not found, another random follower is chosen.

The process is repeated until there is a match.

This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.